Looking back at Green Bay Joey in VA : 1/3/2017 9:23 pm I took a look at our game vs. GB in Lambeau and despite the one TD difference we were wildly outplayed for much of the game but I expect something very very different on Sunday. Of note is how often we brought only 4 DL and played coverage and it quite honestly didn't work as Rodgers had time, Lacy had room to run and we played passively all night on defense. One thing that really stood out was how poorly we tackled and failed to maintain gap discipline up front. This is just an old football guy opinion, but playing coverage will lend itself to defending on your heels unlike what we saw vs. the Redskins last week.



When we're attacking, we maintain good gap integrity up front and our LBs and Landon Collins have done well to clean up in the running game, we did that very poorly on our first trip to GB so that's priority #1, fix the mistakes and change the mindset. I really think that what we saw against Cousins is what we'll see against Rodgers, the return to fire zone where the QB won't know who is coming from where and hopefully won't get into a rhythm. The pass rush wasn't what we hoped with our front four back then and I think SPags has slowly seen that and cranked up the pressure when it mattered. We had 3 sacks by DBs last week and 4 of our top tacklers in the game were Hall, Collins, Apple and Trevin Wade.



In 54 snaps those 4 DBs accounted for 44% of the stops made in the game, and if you toss in DRCs takeaways, that's almost 50% of the game coming down to our DBs tackling well. The Redskins ran the ball only 15 times for 38 yards, I expect GB will try the ground more if only to keep us honest but it's this group of DBs that will make or break us this week. They have to tackle better, they have to be in the box making those sacks, making those run stops and throwing Rodgers off his game. The key to that will be DRC, Janoris and Eli Apple holding up in bump and run coverage and I really really see Spags going the same route this week as he did last week. He used the old 46 defense method of getting to the QB and stopping the run along the way, the concept is easy, overload the box and send everyone flying at the QB, forcing them to keep people in to protect and hope WRs can win matchups down the field.



We have to force Rodgers to make faster decisions and we have to rely on our DBs to hold up in a different way this time. Our last trip was simple, we relied on playing 8 in coverage and getting pressure with 4 and we failed but this group is now firing and Spags is dialing up pressure which even when it doesn't come, is disguised well and can give any QB pause. All of that $ spent on DRC and Jackrabbit and premium picks used on Collins and Apple will either show up and win us a game or see us sent packing. I trust our DTs to play sounder than they did last time and the addition of Devon Kennard to the rotation, the higher utilization of blitzes and fire zone looks and the confidence this group is playing with makes me think we see a far different game this Sunday.



I'm not predicting victory by any stretch but I suspect Mr. Rodgers will have a much much harder time this week with the fire zones in full swing and the guys on the backend playing as well as maybe any secondary we've ever had.

Washington's OL has Williams, Scherff - probowl and Moses mid-season SGMen : 1/3/2017 9:29 pm : link alternate All-Pro. Great OL and we got thru. We have to hope for more of the same.

I'm not sure MookGiants : 1/3/2017 9:42 pm : link our defensive strategy didn't work in that game. The problem is the offense was once again atrocious. The run defense was a bit shaky, but pass defense was fine.



I'd probably sign for only giving up 23 on Sunday. The offense needs to play better, that was possibly their worst performance of the season.

The Giants D now Steve L : 1/3/2017 9:43 pm : link And the Giants D of week five is radically different. The level of play and cohesiveness of the unit is so much better.



I think if we play how we have the last five weeks, Rodgers will do damage but not as much as he has done to weaker defenses as of late. He will also pay for it and make mistakes, leading to us winning the turnover battle as well.



That being said, this game will still come down to Eli, Beckham and Sheppard doing what they do they best. We need POINTS!!

RE: The Giants D now SGMen : 1/3/2017 9:48 pm : link

Quote: And the Giants D of week five is radically different. The level of play and cohesiveness of the unit is so much better.



I think if we play how we have the last five weeks, Rodgers will do damage but not as much as he has done to weaker defenses as of late. He will also pay for it and make mistakes, leading to us winning the turnover battle as well.



That being said, this game will still come down to Eli, Beckham and Sheppard doing what they do they best. We need POINTS!! We also need Perkins to have a BIG day on the ground. Not outrageous good but just solid, positive runs and no turnovers.



This game will be decided by who doesn't make the big mistake (big penalty, turnover) and who hits the big one deep (OBJ, Shepard, King - and King has speed against those hurt DB's.) In comment 13303776 Steve L said:We also need Perkins to have a BIG day on the ground. Not outrageous good but just solid, positive runs and no turnovers.This game will be decided by who doesn't make the big mistake (big penalty, turnover) and who hits the big one deep (OBJ, Shepard, King - and King has speed against those hurt DB's.)

We also need to take advantage of their secondary....... Simms11 : 1/3/2017 9:51 pm : link Our receivers need ato all hold onto the football and we need OBJ to make some big plays in this game.

who were the defensive player out for the giants in that game? micky : 1/3/2017 9:53 pm : link I forget they missing a couple I believe. If they put Collins or mix it up more (disguising) into the box and blitzing rogers while holding the edges on scrambling away from it.



Don't let the two D Adams and Nelson burn you.

Funny you mentioned kennard djm : 1/3/2017 9:57 pm : link I was thinking how important and valuable he is and how his presence has gotten bigger and bigger and bigger as the season progressed. Always loved his talent but he was nicked up the last two seasons. This dude has truly arrived. He's one of our best players.

RE: Funny you mentioned kennard SGMen : 1/3/2017 10:10 pm : link

Quote: I was thinking how important and valuable he is and how his presence has gotten bigger and bigger and bigger as the season progressed. Always loved his talent but he was nicked up the last two seasons. This dude has truly arrived. He's one of our best players. Kennard isn't JPP as a DE rusher but he does bring it pretty good. He has also stayed healthy.



Our weakest links on defense right now are MLB Shepard maybe, and that is because he isn't a cover LB. We mix it up pretty gosh darn good with various talented players. Right now, JPP's role is primarily handled by Romeo, Wynn and Kennard on pass downs. Not sure exactly of the details and snaps on down & distance but I'm fairly sure that is right.



If Vernon and Kennard can keep Rodgers from getting outside with his legs we will be fine: no easy 1st downs. In comment 13303798 djm said:Kennard isn't JPP as a DE rusher but he does bring it pretty good. He has also stayed healthy.Our weakest links on defense right now are MLB Shepard maybe, and that is because he isn't a cover LB. We mix it up pretty gosh darn good with various talented players. Right now, JPP's role is primarily handled by Romeo, Wynn and Kennard on pass downs. Not sure exactly of the details and snaps on down & distance but I'm fairly sure that is right.If Vernon and Kennard can keep Rodgers from getting outside with his legs we will be fine: no easy 1st downs.

Last point: whoever is healthier may be the winner SGMen : 1/3/2017 10:17 pm : link I can not wait to see Green Bay's injury report and ours too.



If TE J. Adams is back he becomes the blocking TE over Donnell I'd think. I'd like B. Hart back as well, though I'm sort of leaning on having R. Newhouse start. He did really well @ Washington and is a veteran. Maybe the Giants play him in the playoffs?



If Green Bay is missing even two key DB's that were active last week we could have enough of an advantage to ATTACK. Eli has always been a good deep ball passer. Lets see if he can get two or more downfield.

This secondary is the key lono801 : 1/3/2017 10:37 pm : link And the way they played vs The Skins....Wow



DE's hold containment....



A few key punts from Wing...



It's there........



This is going to be a great game....



If this O-line can give Eli fractions of seconds or more...it's there...



When Eli had a pocket vs The Skins...it was our Eli...



Keep Eli clean...no drive killing penalties...



I'm feeling pretty good about Sunday.

RE: RE: Funny you mentioned kennard nygiants16 : 1/3/2017 10:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13303798 djm said:





Quote:





I was thinking how important and valuable he is and how his presence has gotten bigger and bigger and bigger as the season progressed. Always loved his talent but he was nicked up the last two seasons. This dude has truly arrived. He's one of our best players.



Kennard isn't JPP as a DE rusher but he does bring it pretty good. He has also stayed healthy.



Our weakest links on defense right now are MLB Shepard maybe, and that is because he isn't a cover LB. We mix it up pretty gosh darn good with various talented players. Right now, JPP's role is primarily handled by Romeo, Wynn and Kennard on pass downs. Not sure exactly of the details and snaps on down & distance but I'm fairly sure that is right.



If Vernon and Kennard can keep Rodgers from getting outside with his legs we will be fine: no easy 1st downs.



apple and drc both got hurt in that game early, drc played but said he was about 40 % in that game, wade got killed in that game jn the slot by cobb...



with the secondary whole, giants can be a lot more agressive In comment 13303815 SGMen said:apple and drc both got hurt in that game early, drc played but said he was about 40 % in that game, wade got killed in that game jn the slot by cobb...with the secondary whole, giants can be a lot more agressive

hard count area junc : 1/3/2017 10:42 pm : link Rodgers is so difficult to blitz because of that damn snap count/hard count cadence McCarthy uses. They did the same thing with Favre, getting you to show early or time your blitzes poorly



may have to go back to the 08 Championship Game to see how we defended them

Nice write up Joey. VanPelt/Manning#10 : 1/3/2017 10:44 pm : link As I more or less mentioned in another thread, we have to accept the fact that Rodgers is going to make some plays. The key is limiting the damage in the ways you outline here. We haven't blown anyone out all year and there is no reason to think we will this week -- we have to do just enough to win. [And by 'we' of course I mean the Giants!]

RE: hard count Joey in VA : 1/3/2017 10:58 pm : link

Quote: Rodgers is so difficult to blitz because of that damn snap count/hard count cadence McCarthy uses. They did the same thing with Favre, getting you to show early or time your blitzes poorly



may have to go back to the 08 Championship Game to see how we defended them See that's the thing about the fire zone, the guys blitzing aren't in a gap at the snap, they aren't sitting waiting, they flood in once a zone opens up and it's a read by the DB down in the box. I'm sure it's wildly more complex but for simplicity's sake let's say Spags calls a fire 1-4, meaning the CB on either side (the 1 or 4) is coming depending on the snap adjustments. So let's say Randall Cobb motions from right to left and we don't show man coverage but our safeties shade a tad and the LBs stay put. At the snap, the CBs read the OL and RBs and whichever way the RB shades, the CB sits in coverage and the guy on the other side has to blitz. You can do this with LBs by number, CBs by number or anyone by number. You call a zone, either A, B or C gap and players numbered correspond to a gap. It's alternate sides that have to read and in some cases you'll end up with no blitz if a FB or TE flares out and the HB does as well or you get a double blitz if both sit to pass block or one zone blitzed if one sits and one moves.



The uh-ohs we've had in some games, the Bengals and 2nd Cowboys games come to mind where Eli Apple misplayed the gap/blitz and we gave up easy red zone scores. That timing, that knowledge takes time which is why we see Leon Hall jump in for Adams and even Wade hop in for Apple at times. It's recognizing one of three options on your side and as we've gone on our DBs, the veterans anyway are absolutely dominating at times. It's why Collins has been so much better at getting to the QB and making run stops. It's about recognition and trust and we are far more there than we were weeks ago. In comment 13303854 area junc said:See that's the thing about the fire zone, the guys blitzing aren't in a gap at the snap, they aren't sitting waiting, they flood in once a zone opens up and it's a read by the DB down in the box. I'm sure it's wildly more complex but for simplicity's sake let's say Spags calls a fire 1-4, meaning the CB on either side (the 1 or 4) is coming depending on the snap adjustments. So let's say Randall Cobb motions from right to left and we don't show man coverage but our safeties shade a tad and the LBs stay put. At the snap, the CBs read the OL and RBs and whichever way the RB shades, the CB sits in coverage and the guy on the other side has to blitz. You can do this with LBs by number, CBs by number or anyone by number. You call a zone, either A, B or C gap and players numbered correspond to a gap. It's alternate sides that have to read and in some cases you'll end up with no blitz if a FB or TE flares out and the HB does as well or you get a double blitz if both sit to pass block or one zone blitzed if one sits and one moves.The uh-ohs we've had in some games, the Bengals and 2nd Cowboys games come to mind where Eli Apple misplayed the gap/blitz and we gave up easy red zone scores. That timing, that knowledge takes time which is why we see Leon Hall jump in for Adams and even Wade hop in for Apple at times. It's recognizing one of three options on your side and as we've gone on our DBs, the veterans anyway are absolutely dominating at times. It's why Collins has been so much better at getting to the QB and making run stops. It's about recognition and trust and we are far more there than we were weeks ago.

agreed we are improved area junc : 1/3/2017 11:00 pm : link morale was low that week, you could feel it

RE: RE: hard count SGMen : 1/3/2017 11:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13303854 area junc said:





Quote:





Rodgers is so difficult to blitz because of that damn snap count/hard count cadence McCarthy uses. They did the same thing with Favre, getting you to show early or time your blitzes poorly



may have to go back to the 08 Championship Game to see how we defended them



See that's the thing about the fire zone, the guys blitzing aren't in a gap at the snap, they aren't sitting waiting, they flood in once a zone opens up and it's a read by the DB down in the box. I'm sure it's wildly more complex but for simplicity's sake let's say Spags calls a fire 1-4, meaning the CB on either side (the 1 or 4) is coming depending on the snap adjustments. So let's say Randall Cobb motions from right to left and we don't show man coverage but our safeties shade a tad and the LBs stay put. At the snap, the CBs read the OL and RBs and whichever way the RB shades, the CB sits in coverage and the guy on the other side has to blitz. You can do this with LBs by number, CBs by number or anyone by number. You call a zone, either A, B or C gap and players numbered correspond to a gap. It's alternate sides that have to read and in some cases you'll end up with no blitz if a FB or TE flares out and the HB does as well or you get a double blitz if both sit to pass block or one zone blitzed if one sits and one moves.



The uh-ohs we've had in some games, the Bengals and 2nd Cowboys games come to mind where Eli Apple misplayed the gap/blitz and we gave up easy red zone scores. That timing, that knowledge takes time which is why we see Leon Hall jump in for Adams and even Wade hop in for Apple at times. It's recognizing one of three options on your side and as we've gone on our DBs, the veterans anyway are absolutely dominating at times. It's why Collins has been so much better at getting to the QB and making run stops. It's about recognition and trust and we are far more there than we were weeks ago. Good points all Joey. I believe our DB health and general good health heading into this game bodes well for us. Our defensive backfield, LB's and even DL at times can have a mix of different "types" of guys playing to suit and dictate what an offense is doing.



In comment 13303866 Joey in VA said:Good points all Joey. I believe our DB health and general good health heading into this game bodes well for us. Our defensive backfield, LB's and even DL at times can have a mix of different "types" of guys playing to suit and dictate what an offense is doing.

Here is a question.... lono801 : 1/3/2017 11:05 pm : link How do we keep AR in the pocket?



Keep AR in the pocket and this D-line will get to him

RE: Here is a question.... Joey in VA : 1/3/2017 11:09 pm : link

Quote: How do we keep AR in the pocket?



Keep AR in the pocket and this D-line will get to him See we tried in that earlier in the year and he shredded us because we did NOT get to him. OV was playing one handed though you can see it clearly on the replay he literally held one hand at his side. You keep him in by plugging gaps using the fire zone technique, you fill fill fill the zones he would step up in and give him no room to move. If he holds it and his WRs beat our trio of CBs so be it but I take my chances with Apple, DRC and Jackrabbit against Nelson, Adams, Cobb. It's really going to be that 3 on 3 that makes it happen. In comment 13303877 lono801 said:See we tried in that earlier in the year and he shredded us because we did NOT get to him. OV was playing one handed though you can see it clearly on the replay he literally held one hand at his side. You keep him in by plugging gaps using the fire zone technique, you fill fill fill the zones he would step up in and give him no room to move. If he holds it and his WRs beat our trio of CBs so be it but I take my chances with Apple, DRC and Jackrabbit against Nelson, Adams, Cobb. It's really going to be that 3 on 3 that makes it happen.

OV was playing with one hand lono801 : 1/3/2017 11:11 pm : link It was so clear after watching the game again

RE: Here is a question.... nygiants16 : 1/3/2017 11:15 pm : link

Quote: How do we keep AR in the pocket?



Keep AR in the pocket and this D-line will get to him



hankins and harrison have to push pocket, vernon and okawara have to be smart when they ruah if they go inside they better get him or hope someone is outaide...



when backers or dbs blitz, if they get there dont go in out of control.. In comment 13303877 lono801 said:hankins and harrison have to push pocket, vernon and okawara have to be smart when they ruah if they go inside they better get him or hope someone is outaide...when backers or dbs blitz, if they get there dont go in out of control..

Great stuff Gents lono801 : 1/3/2017 11:31 pm : link Let's hope JJ is 100%...



He had a huge day vs AR in Round One

Three on three for sure ChicagoMarty : 1/3/2017 11:35 pm : link but there are other variables that Green Bay offers that are troubling.



Cook and Rodgers are both effective TEs in getting open in the seams which has greatly troubled our vaunted secondary this year



This Geronimo kid at wr might be an upgrade over Cobb. He is taller, longer and quite possibly faster than Cobb



Montgomery is a completely different rb for Green Bay than Lacey/Starks were earlier in the season. Montgomery is really a wr lining up at rb. We need to cover him closely out of the backfield



With regard to different Jint variables for this game i would look to Coty Sensabaugh who should be recovered and ready to play this Sunday. I think he has taken snaps from Wade and offers an upgrade to Wade. He is faster than Wade and also provides improvement in ST coverage over Lewis who made that egregious punt interference penalty.



Another Jint variable that suggests improvement in the Jint D for this game is the continued improvement of Hall as dime back or safety. He has contributed some key turnovers. He offers a wealth of experience and he split snaps equally with Adams this pasat Sunday. We are going to need him.



Finally our hopes for victory imo really come down to whether our OL continues their improvement and can provide Eli with a couple of additional nano seconds in protection. Eli had some wide open receivers in that first game against GB but simply did not have the time to connect.



Finally here is hoping that Hochuli lets the players play this Sunday and does not litter the field with flags as he did in that first game

RE: I'm not sure santacruzom : 1/3/2017 11:46 pm : link

Quote: our defensive strategy didn't work in that game. The problem is the offense was once again atrocious. The run defense was a bit shaky, but pass defense was fine.



I'd probably sign for only giving up 23 on Sunday. The offense needs to play better, that was possibly their worst performance of the season.



I don't remember our pass defense playing well. I remember Rodgers having a subpar game despite an incredible amount of time. I think that was the game with the least amount of pressure from our D this season. In comment 13303774 MookGiants said:I don't remember our pass defense playing well. I remember Rodgers having a subpar game despite an incredible amount of time. I think that was the game with the least amount of pressure from our D this season.

RE: RE: I'm not sure MookGiants : 1/3/2017 11:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13303774 MookGiants said:





Quote:





our defensive strategy didn't work in that game. The problem is the offense was once again atrocious. The run defense was a bit shaky, but pass defense was fine.



I'd probably sign for only giving up 23 on Sunday. The offense needs to play better, that was possibly their worst performance of the season.







I don't remember our pass defense playing well. I remember Rodgers having a subpar game despite an incredible amount of time. I think that was the game with the least amount of pressure from our D this season.



259 yards, 2 int's and 2 td's with the amount of time Rodgers had to throw was pretty damn good, especially with a banged up secondary that game.



It wasn't our best game defensively, but the defense was not the issue. The offense has to play a million times better. In comment 13303908 santacruzom said:259 yards, 2 int's and 2 td's with the amount of time Rodgers had to throw was pretty damn good, especially with a banged up secondary that game.It wasn't our best game defensively, but the defense was not the issue. The offense has to play a million times better.

I agree Mook Stu11 : 12:04 am : link our offense was the problem that game

Yea the D gave up 14 in the first quarter, but after that they settled down and set the offense up in good field position a number of times. They did next to nothing.

Who was starting opposite of Collins that game? giantgiantfan : 2:11 am : link Adams? Who have we been starting? Didn't we convert that vet nickle DB to FS?

Good analysis, Joey. SB 42 and 46 and ? : 3:08 am : link I watched the game over again just now and, although I can't break it down as well as you, some things were clear.



I'm glad I watched the game because I had forgotten just how bad our defense was at the beginning of the season. No matter how Sunday's game turns out, I'll at least know that the sad looking defense in the first half of the regular season turned into one that most admit is up there with the best.



In this, the 5th game of the season, we began the game with just two sacks. In fact, we ended the game with just the same two sacks and blitzed infrequently.



Collingsworth, although not anti-Giant, began suggesting that Vernon had not lived up to expectations, although JPP - double-teamed, worked hard in this game.



The Packers, not known for having much of a running attack, wound up with 32 carries for 147 yards, averaging 4.6 per carry.



The Giants, lacking both Jennings and Vereen, relied on Darwa and Rainey to run up 43 yards from 15 carries. They got what you would expect: an average of 2.29 yards/carry.



The Packers, however, did not need any help from their running game as good as it was that day. Rodgers threw for 259 yards. Not his best game, but his best game was not needed. Collingsworth said at the end of the game that Rodgers had had an average of 3.9 seconds to throw. Darkwa, two penalties in critical sityatons. a lifetime.



Live to fight another day.

Ah, a slight correction SB 42 and 46 and ? : 3:23 am : link The Packers, however, did not need any help from their running game as good as it was that day. Rodgers threw for 259 yards. Not his best game, but his best game was not needed. Collingsworth said at the end of the game that Rodgers had had an average of 3.33 seconds to throw the ball, which was all he needed that day. If not for Jackrabbit's two first half interceptions, on off a deflection and the other a fine diving catch, the game would not have been competitive in the 2nd half.



And let me not forget that Eli did throw one fine touchdown bomb in the first half, but it went through the hands of Tye. On the next snap Eli turned and dropped the ball, as it seems only he can do so well. Recovery, Green Bay.

RE: The Giants D now Mike in Boston : 6:05 am : link

Quote: And the Giants D of week five is radically different. The level of play and cohesiveness of the unit is so much better.



I think if we play how we have the last five weeks, Rodgers will do damage but not as much as he has done to weaker defenses as of late. He will also pay for it and make mistakes, leading to us winning the turnover battle as well.



That being said, this game will still come down to Eli, Beckham and Sheppard doing what they do they best. We need POINTS!!



Not only that but as I recall DRC and Apple were both out hurt for that game. Indeed, I think except for the Pittsburgh game, all our losses (incl. the end of the 1st Skins game) came with at least one of the top 3 corners out hurt. In comment 13303776 Steve L said:Not only that but as I recall DRC and Apple were both out hurt for that game. Indeed, I think except for the Pittsburgh game, all our losses (incl. the end of the 1st Skins game) came with at least one of the top 3 corners out hurt.

Offense stretch234 : 6:42 am : link The Tye drop was the game changing play for that game. As bad as they were playing, they were still only down 14-6 and that play there was no defender for 10 yards. They get a TD, have momentum and get the ball to start the 2nd half.



Dropped pass, sack fumble, GB kicks FG to end half up 17-6



Look at 3rd down in that game: GB was 9-19 NY 4-13



Look at the distance the Giants faced on 3rd down:



9,7,16,11,4,6,14,1,12,16,10,10,6



You sustain nothing in the NFL if you are facing 3rd & 7 or more 9 times, including 7 times of 10 or more

The good thing for the Giants is that the running game appears SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:43 am : link to be picking up steam at the right time. Keep feeding Perkins the rock.

When all is said and done AnnapolisMike : 7:17 am : link We will look back on 4-5 plays that swung the game in either direction. Both teams can win this game...I just hope the Giants don't lose it.

Run the ball Rjanyg : 7:42 am : link Many are saying that Eli and the WR need to play big and I agree but nobody has said anything about running the ball. It is going to be 14 degrees and Perkins is the guy that has to have a big game. The last 3 games we have been running the ball a lot more and have been pretty effective, with Perkins going over 100 yards vs Washington. We have been winning the time of possession. Flowers has played better, not having to pass block nearly as much. Obviously the Eagles game showed what could happen if you throw too much. Keep Rodgers in the sideline. Run the ball.

Mike Francesca joeinpa : 8:09 am : link Yesterday stated he did not believe Slavs would bring too many blitz packages against That QB.