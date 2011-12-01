So to be clear: IYHO, do we get 'Playoff Eli' or 2016 Eli? Big Blue '56 : 8:05 am So that there's no revisionism after the game, which QB do you expect to see?



I realize he can be 'Playoff Eli' and we can still lose be it from STs, breakdowns, inopportune fumbles, bad bounces, killer officiating in crucial spots and so on..After all, it's only ONE game and zero chance to get better or correct things if you lose..



That disclaimer aside, who do you anticipate seeing? The "you-can't-suddenly-turn-on-the-switch 2016 Eli" or "Playoff Eli?"



My unwavering choice: 'Playoff Eli'



And go.

2016 Eli Giants_ROK : 8:13 am : link And it will be good enough.

whole "playoff Eli" thing bluepepper : 8:14 am : link is myth. 2007 is the only year he elevated his play post-season. In 2011 he was good all year. In '08 and '05 he sucked in the one game he played. In '06 he was decent.

I'm not sure where this is coming from... That’s Gold, Jerry : 8:15 am : link Eli had a bad year, if you can call over 4,000 yards passing and 26 TD passes a bad year, or so most people think. I do not believe that for one instance.



Yes, Eli has a tendency sometimes to throw some bad picks...heck, in 2007, we saw what he did against Minnesota, a non playoff team. And he has done that several times over the course of his career. But we have also seen that Eli knows when it is a big game and he knows what he has to do in those games. He has admitted that with the way the D is playing his job is to not screw it up. So my suspicion is that if the D is once again lights out or thereabouts, he will be smart and conservative. I firmly believe we will take more shots this week than we have but that will also be dependent on how the OL is playing and the situation of the game.



I can virtually guarantee that Eli will not throw a dumb pick or make a stupid play. He will do what he has to do to win. Those who doubt him do so at their own peril. To me, he has already earned his pay by the way he backed his Miami bound teammates yesterday and I believe those guys will go all out for him as a result because he demonstrated he has their back.



Eli is the least of our concerns Sunday...ask Oakland or Houston if they would like Eli this Sunday, or Miami. I firmly believe Eli will have an outstanding game and, if we lose, it will not be due to his play.

RE: whole Big Blue '56 : 8:17 am : link

Quote: is myth. 2007 is the only year he elevated his play post-season. In 2011 he was good all year. In '08 and '05 he sucked in the one game he played. In '06 he was decent.



It's far from a myth..Playoff Eli DID NOT turn the ball over in those tourneys. In fact, iirc he had zero TOs albeit not 100% sure..THAT's Playoff Eli..No egregious mistakes and uber clutch performances In comment 13304014 bluepepper said:It's far from a myth..Playoff Eli DID NOT turn the ball over in those tourneys. In fact, iirc he had zero TOs albeit not 100% sure..THAT's Playoff Eli..No egregious mistakes and uber clutch performances

Put this on another thread...... WideRight : 8:23 am : link He's a significantly different QB than in his prior playoff runs. His football IQ has increased, amazing because it was always good. But his opportunism has decreased, whether its his arm, accuracy or just choosing different spots to take chances. Its generally good that he doesn't hold onto the ball very long, that cuts down on some opportunities and playmaking.



All this means is that his prior success doesn't really translate into the future. In the Green Bay playoff game in 2011, he shreaded them, and pretty much kept them out of the entire game. Doubt that happens this week. He can definitely win, but it will require a great D, and perhaps some of that Eli "luck" that drive his detractors wild.

I'm afraid it's the 2016 version micky : 8:24 am : link Hoping wrong. And this ISN'T hating on eli..as everyone here claims you are if you have the slightest criticism or negative comment about him



I'm very great full of the best ny qb giants have in their storied history.



Plus, I know everyone is banking on what happened about years ago, praying those are right, but I just don't see it with him. He has his spurts now, just hope he hits big key plays or drives on his own doing, but this offense as a WHOLE need to contribute consistently not just eli anymore.

BB '56 Giants_ROK : 8:24 am : link There was that one INT in SB 42, but as I recall, it bounced of Steve Smith's hands, so I don't count that one.



I think you're right, Eli has played very clean playoff games.

RE: BB '56 Big Blue '56 : 8:25 am : link

Quote: There was that one INT in SB 42, but as I recall, it bounced of Steve Smith's hands, so I don't count that one.



I think you're right, Eli has played very clean playoff games.



Thanks, forgot about that one In comment 13304021 Giants_ROK said:Thanks, forgot about that one

The two SB years, Giants_ROK : 8:30 am : link he was pretty clean.

RE: Welp, Big Blue '56 : 8:30 am : link

Quote: I'm wrong as usual.



Here's a link to Eli's playoff stats. 8 interceptions in 11 games. Note to self: research before posting. - ( New Window )



No, I was referring to 2007 and 2011 when he finally established himself as clutch..We all know about his earlier playoffs.. In comment 13304028 Giants_ROK said:No, I was referring to 2007 and 2011 when he finally established himself as clutch..We all know about his earlier playoffs..

BB '56 Giants_ROK : 8:33 am : link Quote: No, I was referring to 2007 and 2011 when he finally established himself as clutch..We all know about his earlier playoffs..

I know. I had put the one and dones out of my mind. I know. I had put the one and dones out of my mind.

We Get Eli Manning Bluesbreaker : 8:33 am : link Nuff said ....

Its up to the guys around him to step up there game !!!

RE: Welp, micky : 8:34 am : link

Quote: I'm wrong as usual.



Here's a link to Eli's playoff stats. 8 interceptions in 11 games. Note to self: research before posting. - ( New Window )



Wow..didn't realize this..he played above and beyond those runs..I guess it overshadowed those pics. However, those pics were insignificant..or else would've been remembered In comment 13304028 Giants_ROK said:Wow..didn't realize this..he played above and beyond those runs..I guess it overshadowed those pics. However, those pics were insignificant..or else would've been remembered

I think we get slightly better than 2016 Eli. an_idol_mind : 8:35 am : link He has shown the ability to elevate his game in the postseason, but he is limited by the lack of trust in the line.

Eli had more to work with at WR, RB, and TE. Boy Cord : 8:36 am : link He also had a better OL. It's not all Eli. I don't think the Giants passing game will come up to the 2007 and 2011 levels because other than a potential GOAT in Beckham, the sum of the parts is lower today.

Amazing stats WideRight : 8:36 am : link Incredible that in two of his greatest games, NFC chamionship in GB 2008 and SF 2012, his passer ratings were 72 and 82.



Speaks to the accuracy of the metric

Why would anyone JFIB : 8:40 am : link Reasonably expect Eli's play to significantly improve in the playoffs? I'm sure we will see the same Eli or perhaps a little bit more careful with the ball Eli but don't expect more than that. Hopefully it will be enough. If this line can give him a slightly better pocket we will likely see better production but Eli won't magically improve just because were in the post season.

Neither jcn56 : 8:41 am : link We get an in-between. Eli picks up his game for the playoffs, the offense does as well. He doesn't return to vintage 2011 Eli because let's face it, it's been 5 years and time stands still for nobody, not to mention his WRs (outside of Beckham) were overall better.



Eli just has to play smart - the running game is heating up, work off of that, get the short passing game working, take the occasional shot downfield, and don't turn the ball over. Let the D do the heavy lifting, and the O play a support role.

For the past several weeks prior joeinpa : 8:48 am : link To that week s game we have seen posts expressing that perhaps this is the week the Giants offense will find itself. My reaction to this sentiment has been consistent......... Why?



The team has played 16 games, that s a pretty good sample to support the idea that they are what they are. The deficiencies that have impacted Eli s play are still there. If the Giants need Eli to out score an opponent they are probably going to lose. If the Giants win it will be because of defense.



Expecting This offense to find itself because it is the playoffs is magical thinking spawned by fan enthusiasm.



Something in between. est1986 : 8:48 am : link As much as I want him to, I just don't see him playing "lights out" or mistake free football. Limit the TO's score 20 points a game and we will win it all.

If Eli finds OBJ in the first quarter for a couple of completions Jimmy Googs : 8:49 am : link then we get Playoff Eli.



If he doesn't, it will be 2016 Eli.



That seems to be the trend...

I think Playoff Eli was there last week exiled : 8:50 am : link in the first half.



I think that the combination of limited pocket time and predictable plays (not to mention a couple of huge hits) has made him less effective this year. I guess it's possible for him to overcome the weaknesses in pass protection (a la SF in the 2011 post season), but I still don't see the offense being suddenly very productive.



But that doesn't mean I don't expect to see Playoff Eli.



BRING IT, ELI!!!





Either way, this OFFENSE imo needs to put up micky : 8:52 am : link Greater than 20 points this game to have a chance.





2016 Eli CaptSehorn : 8:53 am : link And Game Manager Eli can be enough. Keep them in favorable plays, no turnovers, make some clutch 3rd downs.

I think it's going to depend on the Oline protection in this game..... Simms11 : 8:53 am : link Eli has to feel comfortable in the pocket and has to be able to set his feet and throw properly. When he's rushed, especially this year, he's been extremely erratic. I certainly hope weather this time doesn't affect our passing game! Ball is hard and becomes slick-like in the extreme cold. We don't need Eli dropping another ball in this game. He wore a glove on his non-throwing hand last time they were in this game in extreme temps. Let's hope Mac is making him practice with frozen balls this week!

RE: Amazing stats Route 9 : 8:58 am : link

Quote: Incredible that in two of his greatest games, NFC chamionship in GB 2008 and SF 2012, his passer ratings were 72 and 82.



Speaks to the accuracy of the metric



Weird that people still use this as a ...metric like you said, in 2016. I remember the days when everyone was obsessed with passer ratings, 09-11. Yes, those were his two best games. In comment 13304043 WideRight said:Weird that people still use this as a ...metric like you said, in 2016. I remember the days when everyone was obsessed with passer ratings, 09-11. Yes, those were his two best games.

I think the offense is going to look the same as it has all year.... Britt in VA : 8:58 am : link so I'm going to say 2016 Eli.



I also think that the negative connotation that is "2016 Eli" is a bit overblown. I'd call it "2016 Offense". I think Eli is the same as he is pretty much every year, albeit a bit older. If guys get open (other than Beckham), he'll find them.

..... Route 9 : 9:01 am : link If the Giants go with Perkins the rest of the way at RB, I think we have a shot to see the Giants offense play a wee bit better. I'm so sick of watching Jennings have a hole and him hesitate. Bring Jennings in only if you have the lead and are milking the clock for a vet to hold onto the ball.

RE: Now it's all about what PFF has to say Giants_ROK : 9:03 am : link

Quote: ...

We're fortunate that NBC doesn't have the Super Bowl. No PFF rankings to sift through. In comment 13304099 Route 9 said:We're fortunate that NBC doesn't have the Super Bowl. No PFF rankings to sift through.

The problem with the "playoff Eli" analogy Section331 : 9:07 am : link is that it isn't all Eli, or even mostly Eli. No TE to keep safeties in the middle of the field, lack of depth at WR, and a leaky OL. On top of that, Mac has a propensity to take the air out of the ball with even a slight lead. That might work if you have a plus running game, but even given the running game's recent success, I don't think it's strong enough to be effective when defenses are expecting it.



There is not much Mac can do about personnel at this point, but he can loosen up the playcalling in the 2nd half. Run more PA, take some shots downfield.

RE: ... Big Blue '56 : 9:12 am : link

Quote: Tara Sullivan weighs in... Sullivan: Is there such a thing as 'Playoff Eli?' You bet there is - ( New Window )



Quote:



Manning is the author of two of the most memorable runs in franchise history, taking them both straight through the frigid Green Bay air. In beating Brett Favre’s Packers in the 2007 NFC Championship game and Aaron Rodgers’ Packers four years later in a divisional game, Manning established the legend now known as “Playoff Eli,” in which the understated star with the famously contorted facial expressions flips his internal switch and becomes the steadiest, most unflappable quarterback the playoffs has ever known.



“It doesn’t matter where, you can pick Green Bay, you can go back to 43 seconds left in Dallas [in the 2007 divisional game], he broke their backs too, you’re talking about incredible focus, game management and awareness, opportunity and taking advantage,” former Giants coach Tom Coughlin recalled in a phone conversation with The Record on Tuesday night. “Whatever the circumstances, Eli is unflappable. He’ll play through it. This is what’s presented, it’s minus-27 degrees, whatever, there’s no use talking about it."







We shall see In comment 13304101 Eric from BBI said:We shall see

2016 Eli JonC : 9:15 am : link the flip side is counter-intuitive, and it's sum of the parts for the offense as well, not just an Eli that's showing some signs of age.



we are what we are. Victor in CT : 9:21 am : link If the Giants win, it will be playing traditional Giants football. Stifling D, win the field position battle, and don't do anything stupid on offense.

I hope its the 2011 Eli that shows up chuckydee9 : 9:23 am : link 2016 Eli is very skittish compared to the Prime Eli of 2011..

RE: RE: ... Section331 : 9:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 13304101 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Tara Sullivan weighs in... Sullivan: Is there such a thing as 'Playoff Eli?' You bet there is - ( New Window )

We shall see



Not for nothing, but Tara Sullivan is absolutely awful. In comment 13304122 Big Blue '56 said:Not for nothing, but Tara Sullivan is absolutely awful.

whatever Eli Les in TO : 9:28 am : link shows up, i hope it's a better version of the one that played in lambeau in early October.



I'm going to go with 2016 Eli.

Heart says playoff Eli Metnut : 9:28 am : link and head says 2016 Eli. I think something in between is good enough for this team to make a run with Beckham and this defense.

And people forget, there was no "playoff Eli" in 2011, Section331 : 9:28 am : link there was merely 2011 Eli. He was absolutely fantastic all year. I agree with JonC, that guy is gone. Not to say Eli still can't be effective, but I don't think we'll ever see that extended level of play.

RE: Amazing stats chuckydee9 : 9:30 am : link

Quote: Incredible that in two of his greatest games, NFC chamionship in GB 2008 and SF 2012, his passer ratings were 72 and 82.



Speaks to the accuracy of the metric



The passer ratings don't account for the bad weather.. People forget how bad the weather was in SF.. Our WR were killing their secondary until it started pouring like the monsoon out there and none of Wr were able to make the cuts needed to run their routes and their DL wasn't giving us the time to run seam routes.. Media never accounts for the extreme weather when discussing Eli's numbers in those game.. the SF game was the single best game of Eli's life.. he has never played a better game and probably never will.. That SF defense in those weather conditions was ferocious and would've killed every other QB in the league.. In comment 13304043 WideRight said:The passer ratings don't account for the bad weather.. People forget how bad the weather was in SF.. Our WR were killing their secondary until it started pouring like the monsoon out there and none of Wr were able to make the cuts needed to run their routes and their DL wasn't giving us the time to run seam routes.. Media never accounts for the extreme weather when discussing Eli's numbers in those game.. the SF game was the single best game of Eli's life.. he has never played a better game and probably never will.. That SF defense in those weather conditions was ferocious and would've killed every other QB in the league..

That's a false choice Mike from Ohio : 9:34 am : link I think we will see Eli play the way he has for most of 2016. I think he will play well, but he will not put the team on his back and carry them because the Oline and the receivers/running game aren't yet good enough for that to happen.



If Eli goes 20/35 for 210 yds, 2 TDs but is picked off midway through the 4th quarter that leads the Packers to a field goal and a 9 point lead with 2 mins left, which Eli did we get? Some will say we got careless 2016 Eli who cost us the game. Others will say he was about to drive us for the game winning TD until a) Shepard ran the wrong route; b) Donnell was in the wrong spot; c) Flowers got beat so he couldn't step into the throw. It wasn't Eli's fault.



There are not sides, and there is no "which one did we get." There is a team with a flawed offense that has to do enough to help the defense win the game.

I've been down on Eli all year. NorwoodWideRight : 9:37 am : link I've consistently said that he has not played like himself, that the OL isn't entirely to blame for his poor play and that he has taken a dramatic downward turn in his career.



That said, I have expected him to "flip the switch" each and every week this year. He just hasn't done it. But I expect the same this weekend. This is the playoffs, and that's usually a good motivator.

How about Eli plays to the best of his ability? dep026 : 9:38 am : link Coverts 3rd downs, hits open guys, and doesnt turn it over.



he doesnt need to be superman. He doesnt need to be 2011 Eli. We dont have those players. I just want him to hit OBJ if he is open down the field. I want him to hit Tye for those first downs on 3rd and 5. I want him to audible into a run play when its there.



If people are expecting him to complete every pass or him to throw some clunkers during the game, you are going to be massively disappointed.

RE: I'm not sure where this is coming from... rocco8112 : 9:42 am : link

Quote: Eli had a bad year, if you can call over 4,000 yards passing and 26 TD passes a bad year, or so most people think. I do not believe that for one instance.



Yes, Eli has a tendency sometimes to throw some bad picks...heck, in 2007, we saw what he did against Minnesota, a non playoff team. And he has done that several times over the course of his career. But we have also seen that Eli knows when it is a big game and he knows what he has to do in those games. He has admitted that with the way the D is playing his job is to not screw it up. So my suspicion is that if the D is once again lights out or thereabouts, he will be smart and conservative. I firmly believe we will take more shots this week than we have but that will also be dependent on how the OL is playing and the situation of the game.



I can virtually guarantee that Eli will not throw a dumb pick or make a stupid play. He will do what he has to do to win. Those who doubt him do so at their own peril. To me, he has already earned his pay by the way he backed his Miami bound teammates yesterday and I believe those guys will go all out for him as a result because he demonstrated he has their back.



Eli is the least of our concerns Sunday...ask Oakland or Houston if they would like Eli this Sunday, or Miami. I firmly believe Eli will have an outstanding game and, if we lose, it will not be due to his play.



Great post



To answer the OP, playoff Eli. Although to me Eli is Eli and has been since 2005. I read all the time how he is inconsisent, I think I am watching a different player. Eli to me has been a model of consistency. He is a great football player, a franchise QB who has been leading the offense for over a decade. He can make any throw, will do it under duress,never gives up and will operate home or away good weather or bad. Giants can beat anyone with him at the helm. In comment 13304015 That’s Gold, Jerry said:Great postTo answer the OP, playoff Eli. Although to me Eli is Eli and has been since 2005. I read all the time how he is inconsisent, I think I am watching a different player. Eli to me has been a model of consistency. He is a great football player, a franchise QB who has been leading the offense for over a decade. He can make any throw, will do it under duress,never gives up and will operate home or away good weather or bad. Giants can beat anyone with him at the helm.

I very much agree with the last 3 posts. LG in NYC : 9:42 am : link I do not expect Eli will come out and start playing like a top 3 QB. My hope is that we can get a clean, efficient game from him with no killer TO's.



Make the 2-3 big throws when they are available and otherwise, keep moving the chains.

Eli is what he is at this point. arcarsenal : 9:46 am : link He didn't just "flip a switch" in 2011-12.. it was the best season of his career. He was excellent the entire time. Yes, he had a couple of crappy games.. but overall, Eli was the best player on the team that year.



In 2007-8, he was in his mid-20's and hadn't even hit his peak yet. Having flashes of brilliance wasn't the craziest thing.



"Playoff" Eli was also pretty terrible in 2005-6 and 2008-9... the 2006-7 game against the Eagles wasn't much better.



I love Eli. I really do. He's the best QB in the history of the franchise. But people who are just expecting him to transform into this magical QB because it's January now are probably going to be disappointed.



This Giants team is going to win by playing excellent defense, hitting on a couple big plays and hopefully running the football effectively. Eli isn't going to carry us like he did the last time.

RE: That's a false choice Big Blue '56 : 9:47 am : link

Quote: I think we will see Eli play the way he has for most of 2016. I think he will play well, but he will not put the team on his back and carry them because the Oline and the receivers/running game aren't yet good enough for that to happen.



If Eli goes 20/35 for 210 yds, 2 TDs but is picked off midway through the 4th quarter that leads the Packers to a field goal and a 9 point lead with 2 mins left, which Eli did we get? Some will say we got careless 2016 Eli who cost us the game. Others will say he was about to drive us for the game winning TD until a) Shepard ran the wrong route; b) Donnell was in the wrong spot; c) Flowers got beat so he couldn't step into the throw. It wasn't Eli's fault.



There are not sides, and there is no "which one did we get." There is a team with a flawed offense that has to do enough to help the defense win the game.



Playoff Eli does NOT necessarily mean he doesn't throw sn INT or fumble or both. He doesn't have to be '08 and '12 clean he just has to manage and clutch his way to a win in conjunction with an opportunistic D..I expect him to carry us through to a win when and if it comes down to the final moments..That's playoff Eli to me In comment 13304168 Mike from Ohio said:Playoff Eli does NOT necessarily mean he doesn't throw sn INT or fumble or both. He doesn't have to be '08 and '12 clean he just has to manage and clutch his way to a win in conjunction with an opportunistic D..I expect him to carry us through to a win when and if it comes down to the final moments..That's playoff Eli to me

RE: Dan Duggan breaks down offensive woes in 1st loss to GB this year... Big Blue '56 : 9:50 am : link

Quote: Will a lot of great statistics and video... How the Giants' offense was shut down in Week 5 loss to Packers | Film review - ( New Window )



However it breaks down is irrelevant TO ME as both teams are quite different, even if our O appeared to be the same..If Apple and DRC play, do we lose that game? Just adkin' In comment 13304193 Britt in VA said:However it breaks down is irrelevant TO ME as both teams are quite different, even if our O appeared to be the same..If Apple and DRC play, do we lose that game? Just adkin'

RE: RE: That's a false choice Mike from Ohio : 9:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13304168 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





I think we will see Eli play the way he has for most of 2016. I think he will play well, but he will not put the team on his back and carry them because the Oline and the receivers/running game aren't yet good enough for that to happen.



If Eli goes 20/35 for 210 yds, 2 TDs but is picked off midway through the 4th quarter that leads the Packers to a field goal and a 9 point lead with 2 mins left, which Eli did we get? Some will say we got careless 2016 Eli who cost us the game. Others will say he was about to drive us for the game winning TD until a) Shepard ran the wrong route; b) Donnell was in the wrong spot; c) Flowers got beat so he couldn't step into the throw. It wasn't Eli's fault.



There are not sides, and there is no "which one did we get." There is a team with a flawed offense that has to do enough to help the defense win the game.







Playoff Eli does NOT necessarily mean he doesn't throw sn INT or fumble or both. He doesn't have to be '08 and '12 clean he just has to manage and clutch his way to a win in conjunction with an opportunistic D..I expect him to carry us through to a win when and if it comes down to the final moments..That's playoff Eli to me



So do we measure whether we got 'Playoff Eli' or '2016 Eli' based only on whether or not it's a close game with a chance to win late? That scenario existed in the second Eagles game this year, and Eli was one of the main reasons we lost that game. Do we call that 'Playoff Eli?'



My point is, when the game is over, the people who picked 'Playoff Eli' will likely claim they were right, and the people that picked '2016 Eli' will likely claim they were right. It's an opinion, not a measurable fact. In comment 13304187 Big Blue '56 said:So do we measure whether we got 'Playoff Eli' or '2016 Eli' based only on whether or not it's a close game with a chance to win late? That scenario existed in the second Eagles game this year, and Eli was one of the main reasons we lost that game. Do we call that 'Playoff Eli?'My point is, when the game is over, the people who picked 'Playoff Eli' will likely claim they were right, and the people that picked '2016 Eli' will likely claim they were right. It's an opinion, not a measurable fact.

RE: RE: RE: That's a false choice Big Blue '56 : 10:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 13304187 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13304168 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





I think we will see Eli play the way he has for most of 2016. I think he will play well, but he will not put the team on his back and carry them because the Oline and the receivers/running game aren't yet good enough for that to happen.



If Eli goes 20/35 for 210 yds, 2 TDs but is picked off midway through the 4th quarter that leads the Packers to a field goal and a 9 point lead with 2 mins left, which Eli did we get? Some will say we got careless 2016 Eli who cost us the game. Others will say he was about to drive us for the game winning TD until a) Shepard ran the wrong route; b) Donnell was in the wrong spot; c) Flowers got beat so he couldn't step into the throw. It wasn't Eli's fault.



There are not sides, and there is no "which one did we get." There is a team with a flawed offense that has to do enough to help the defense win the game.







Playoff Eli does NOT necessarily mean he doesn't throw sn INT or fumble or both. He doesn't have to be '08 and '12 clean he just has to manage and clutch his way to a win in conjunction with an opportunistic D..I expect him to carry us through to a win when and if it comes down to the final moments..That's playoff Eli to me







So do we measure whether we got 'Playoff Eli' or '2016 Eli' based only on whether or not it's a close game with a chance to win late? That scenario existed in the second Eagles game this year, and Eli was one of the main reasons we lost that game. Do we call that 'Playoff Eli?'



My point is, when the game is over, the people who picked 'Playoff Eli' will likely claim they were right, and the people that picked '2016 Eli' will likely claim they were right. It's an opinion, not a measurable fact.



If Eli plays like much of 2016, I will not in any way claim to have been right. I would easily acknowledge that I was wrong..I expect him to turn on that switch. Others don't. That's the point of asking what people feel they'll see..And yes, sometimes it may not be black or white. We may see a mixture of both. I expect a mostly, if not total, mistake free performance regardless of the elements In comment 13304216 Mike from Ohio said:If Eli plays like much of 2016, I will not in any way claim to have been right. I would easily acknowledge that I was wrong..I expect him to turn on that switch. Others don't. That's the point of asking what people feel they'll see..And yes, sometimes it may not be black or white. We may see a mixture of both. I expect a mostly, if not total, mistake free performance regardless of the elements

RE: Less of this.... rocco8112 : 10:04 am : link

Quote: will equal "playoff Eli": Will Tye Drop in Green Bay earlier this season - ( New Window )



yup, Eli is going to show up and lead the offense. He has for a decade and two titles. Guys have to make plays. Honestly, it is up to the o line what Eli" shows up".

If it is jailbreak pressure on every play the offense will struggle. If the Giants can not gain any traction in the ground game the offense will struggle. Key match up in this one is the Giants o line against their front, imv. In comment 13304181 Britt in VA said:yup, Eli is going to show up and lead the offense. He has for a decade and two titles. Guys have to make plays. Honestly, it is up to the o line what Eli" shows up".If it is jailbreak pressure on every play the offense will struggle. If the Giants can not gain any traction in the ground game the offense will struggle. Key match up in this one is the Giants o line against their front, imv.

Eli is a BBI rorschach test Mike from Ohio : 10:04 am : link He could complete 80% of his throws for 400 yards and 5 TDs in a loss, and people will crucify him for the two throws he didn't make. Similarly, he could complete 40% of his passes and throw 3 pick sixes and others will come on here and explain how each throw was good, but someone else's fault.

RE: Eli is a BBI rorschach test Big Blue '56 : 10:05 am : link

Quote: He could complete 80% of his throws for 400 yards and 5 TDs in a loss, and people will crucify him for the two throws he didn't make. Similarly, he could complete 40% of his passes and throw 3 pick sixes and others will come on here and explain how each throw was good, but someone else's fault.



Our posts crossed In comment 13304228 Mike from Ohio said:Our posts crossed

Somewhere in-between SGMen : 10:07 am : link I believe Flowers has improved a bit since earlier in the season, especially with his run blocking.



I believe B. Hart has improved by just a shade as well. I do, however, think RT Marshall Newhouse gets the nod this week and if he holds his ground he'll start the rest of the way. He is a UFA we should keep, if possible, cause of his versatility and knowledge of our system and OL scheme.



I believe our running game has improved and will be the biggest factor for our offenses improvement in the playoffs.



Finally, if our young wideouts can get deep a few times a game (20 + yards in the air followed by YAC) and we can score off play action finally we'll be well on our way.



If we averaged 19 during the season I'm hoping for 23 - 24 during the playoffs. It is more of a wish and is also based on the ability of our run game to open things up more. We haven't had many opportunities to use play action cause we sucked until of late (3 games).



I await the injury reports from practice today to make a judgment. Assuming there are injury reports? Not sure really when they come out.

RE: RE: Less of this.... Britt in VA : 10:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 13304181 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





will equal "playoff Eli": Will Tye Drop in Green Bay earlier this season - ( New Window )







yup, Eli is going to show up and lead the offense. He has for a decade and two titles. Guys have to make plays. Honestly, it is up to the o line what Eli" shows up".

If it is jailbreak pressure on every play the offense will struggle. If the Giants can not gain any traction in the ground game the offense will struggle. Key match up in this one is the Giants o line against their front, imv.



Indeed:

- ( In comment 13304227 rocco8112 said:Indeed: Link - ( New Window

The 2016-17 Giants don't need magical Eli. arcarsenal : 10:10 am : link All they need Eli to do is hit on the plays when they're there. He doesn't need to throw for 300+ and 3 scores for us to win these games.



Protect the football, make the throws when they're there and we will win this game. That's really all it comes down to. He doesn't need to be superman.

RE: The 2016-17 Giants don't need magical Eli. Ron Johnson 30 : 10:12 am : link

Quote: All they need Eli to do is hit on the plays when they're there. He doesn't need to throw for 300+ and 3 scores for us to win these games.



Protect the football, make the throws when they're there and we will win this game. That's really all it comes down to. He doesn't need to be superman.



+1 In comment 13304241 arcarsenal said:+1

RE: The 2016-17 Giants don't need magical Eli. Britt in VA : 10:13 am : link

Quote: All they need Eli to do is hit on the plays when they're there. He doesn't need to throw for 300+ and 3 scores for us to win these games.



Protect the football, make the throws when they're there and we will win this game. That's really all it comes down to. He doesn't need to be superman.



Agreed. He also needs guys not named Beckham to also get open, and catch the ball. In comment 13304241 arcarsenal said:Agreed. He also needs guys not named Beckham to also get open, and catch the ball.

RE: The 2016-17 Giants don't need magical Eli. Big Blue '56 : 10:17 am : link

Quote: All they need Eli to do is hit on the plays when they're there. He doesn't need to throw for 300+ and 3 scores for us to win these games.



Protect the football, make the throws when they're there and we will win this game. That's really all it comes down to. He doesn't need to be superman.



Not sure if he threw for 300 with 3 TDs those entire runs..He just did what your last paragraph just stated. Stats don't mean all that much to me. Protect the ball, make good decisions, make the clutch throw when absolutely needed. That's Playoff Eli to me. I don't recall ever endorsing the Superman talk. He never was. What he was is one of the top 5 clutch QBs I have ever seen.. In comment 13304241 arcarsenal said:Not sure if he threw for 300 with 3 TDs those entire runs..He just did what your last paragraph just stated. Stats don't mean all that much to me. Protect the ball, make good decisions, make the clutch throw when absolutely needed. That's Playoff Eli to me. I don't recall ever endorsing the Superman talk. He never was. What he was is one of the top 5 clutch QBs I have ever seen..

RE: RE: The 2016-17 Giants don't need magical Eli. arcarsenal : 11:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 13304241 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





All they need Eli to do is hit on the plays when they're there. He doesn't need to throw for 300+ and 3 scores for us to win these games.



Protect the football, make the throws when they're there and we will win this game. That's really all it comes down to. He doesn't need to be superman.







Not sure if he threw for 300 with 3 TDs those entire runs..He just did what your last paragraph just stated. Stats don't mean all that much to me. Protect the ball, make good decisions, make the clutch throw when absolutely needed. That's Playoff Eli to me. I don't recall ever endorsing the Superman talk. He never was. What he was is one of the top 5 clutch QBs I have ever seen..



330 and 3 TD's @ Lambeau in 2012

316 and 2 TD's @ SF in 2012 In comment 13304255 Big Blue '56 said:330 and 3 TD's @ Lambeau in 2012316 and 2 TD's @ SF in 2012

Also 277 and 3 scores vs ATL arcarsenal : 11:20 am : link Eli was the best player on the team in 2011-12.



He's not now, but that's okay. He doesn't need to be.

The keys really are limit the turnovers JonC : 11:22 am : link and hit the plays that present themselves. Eli's missed quite a few this year, many that he'd normally hit. In addition to lacking some weapons this year. Good stuff, arc.



I think we get weaverpsu : 11:24 am : link 2007 Eli. Don't force throws. Be efficient. And win the damn game. He doesn't have to be all world with this defense.

RE: RE: RE: The 2016-17 Giants don't need magical Eli. Big Blue '56 : 11:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13304255 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13304241 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





All they need Eli to do is hit on the plays when they're there. He doesn't need to throw for 300+ and 3 scores for us to win these games.



Protect the football, make the throws when they're there and we will win this game. That's really all it comes down to. He doesn't need to be superman.







Not sure if he threw for 300 with 3 TDs those entire runs..He just did what your last paragraph just stated. Stats don't mean all that much to me. Protect the ball, make good decisions, make the clutch throw when absolutely needed. That's Playoff Eli to me. I don't recall ever endorsing the Superman talk. He never was. What he was is one of the top 5 clutch QBs I have ever seen..







330 and 3 TD's @ Lambeau in 2012

316 and 2 TD's @ SF in 2012



Cool, thanks In comment 13304394 arcarsenal said:Cool, thanks

Put me down Bleedin Blue : 11:27 am : link as unequivocally stating Playoffs Eli is there any other postseason Eli??

Eli is the leader of the offense Y.A. : 11:29 am : link And it's the 2016 offense until it proves otherwise.

To me, "playoff Eli" is for the media and fans of other teams. Keith : 11:30 am : link What they are saying is that he's not a good regular season QB, but steps his game up in the playoffs. I don't agree with that assessment. He is very streaky and has some brutally bad games each season, but "good Eli" comes out plenty in the regular season.



That being said, I think we will see much of the same in the playoffs. I don't think we are a very good offense for a multitude of reasons and I don't see that changing much.



What will make the difference? Paul Perkins. Give him 75% of the touches and our running game will get better which will make it easier for Eli and the passing game.

Great Thread BB56 ZogZerg : 11:31 am : link Lets get the "know it alls (after the fact)" to put up now.



I expect Eli to play well. I guess the question is - QB rating over/under 100?



I'm not sure. I hope it's over!

I think we need to define "Playoff Eli" ZogZerg : 11:37 am : link 2007 - QB Rating of 95.7 average for all 4 games

2011 - QB Rating of 103.3 average for all 4 games



Maybe we should set the bar at: QB Rating of 95 or above for all X games?



And, no stupid pick 6 passes?

. arcarsenal : 12:03 pm : link Biggest difference this time around vs. GB will be Perkins and the run game I think.



They're going to do exactly what they did last time. They're going to play a ton of two high so we're going to have to get them out of that by running the football. We didn't do it well in October but I think we will be able to chew up 4-5 yards on enough carries to suck one of their safeties up into the box.



If Eli can get them into single high and get Beckham isolated on the right side, we're in the money.



So to me, the run game is really THE key to this football game.



I think Paul Perkins is emerging at the perfect time and is ready to handle a large role in this offense. I really like running behind big Ereck Flowers and Pugh on the left side. Perkins' is an excellent cutback runner and he does a really nice job finding a hole and turning in positive plays.

arc Go Terps : 12:09 pm : link Completely agree about Perkins, and your general take on Eli.



I'm actually more concerned about how the defense plays this week. I think the offense will do its job, but I worry about how they are going to generate a pass rush.

Yes agree. Perkins' presence in the game plan should help Jimmy Googs : 12:19 pm : link a lot. Hopefully, he keeps his focus in his first playoff game. Green Bay doesn't blitz a whole lot so it would be nice to find Perkins as well on a few outlet passes to keep drives going.



Need a little more from Shepard and Tye/Adams just to make Green Bay defend the whole field and



we'll win...





RE: arc arcarsenal : 12:21 pm : link

Quote: Completely agree about Perkins, and your general take on Eli.



I'm actually more concerned about how the defense plays this week. I think the offense will do its job, but I worry about how they are going to generate a pass rush.



Spagnuolo is going to have to pick his spots as far as how and when he sends pressure. Rodgers is exceptional against the blitz so I'd be careful about how often we send extra rushers. I do think we'll see a heathy dose of fire zone blitzes.



The key is to keep them coming from different spots and keep Rodgers guessing. We can also show blitz in some spots (i.e. from the slot) and make him think he'll have a hot read uncovered but drop a LB right into that zone so that he has nowhere to go.



We won't play a straight M2M but I feel exceptionally confident about the 3 CB's we have and their ability to matchup with the GB WR's. I'd have Jenkins spend most of his time on Nelson, I'd have DRC in the slot on Cobb and I'd have Apple deal with Adams when we leave them 1 on 1.



I'd love to see Vernon wreak havoc in this game. I think he'll be up for it. In comment 13304533 Go Terps said:Spagnuolo is going to have to pick his spots as far as how and when he sends pressure. Rodgers is exceptional against the blitz so I'd be careful about how often we send extra rushers. I do think we'll see a heathy dose of fire zone blitzes.The key is to keep them coming from different spots and keep Rodgers guessing. We can also show blitz in some spots (i.e. from the slot) and make him think he'll have a hot read uncovered but drop a LB right into that zone so that he has nowhere to go.We won't play a straight M2M but I feel exceptionally confident about the 3 CB's we have and their ability to matchup with the GB WR's. I'd have Jenkins spend most of his time on Nelson, I'd have DRC in the slot on Cobb and I'd have Apple deal with Adams when we leave them 1 on 1.I'd love to see Vernon wreak havoc in this game. I think he'll be up for it.

RE: RE: arc Big Blue '56 : 12:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13304533 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Completely agree about Perkins, and your general take on Eli.



I'm actually more concerned about how the defense plays this week. I think the offense will do its job, but I worry about how they are going to generate a pass rush.







Spagnuolo is going to have to pick his spots as far as how and when he sends pressure. Rodgers is exceptional against the blitz so I'd be careful about how often we send extra rushers. I do think we'll see a heathy dose of fire zone blitzes.



The key is to keep them coming from different spots and keep Rodgers guessing. We can also show blitz in some spots (i.e. from the slot) and make him think he'll have a hot read uncovered but drop a LB right into that zone so that he has nowhere to go.



We won't play a straight M2M but I feel exceptionally confident about the 3 CB's we have and their ability to matchup with the GB WR's. I'd have Jenkins spend most of his time on Nelson, I'd have DRC in the slot on Cobb and I'd have Apple deal with Adams when we leave them 1 on 1.



I'd love to see Vernon wreak havoc in this game. I think he'll be up for it.



Without JPP, I expect OV to be doubled up..That leaves Okwara and Wynn to get their job done. That's crucial, imv In comment 13304553 arcarsenal said:Without JPP, I expect OV to be doubled up..That leaves Okwara and Wynn to get their job done. That's crucial, imv

If Vernon wreaks havoc I'll be surprised Go Terps : 12:36 pm : link It just doesn't seem to be the type of player he is. He comes to play every game, he plays the run well, he plays a lot of snaps, all good things. He doesn't wreck games, or at least he hasn't yet.



If he wrecks this one I will never say a peep about his money again that's for damn sure.

BB56 chris r : 12:36 pm : link what is your opinion based on? What is the analysis that leads to it?

RE: BB56 Keith : 12:37 pm : link

Quote: what is your opinion based on? What is the analysis that leads to it?



I think what he's trying to say is....link? In comment 13304582 chris r said:I think what he's trying to say is....link?

It's good ng to be the EJJ : 12:44 pm : link 2011 Eli. Championship game Eli. The protect the ball,take the sack throw it away, don't take risks Eli.

He'll make at least 2 big plays one to Odell book it!

It depends - will we get "playoff OL play" or "2016 OL play" PatersonPlank : 12:47 pm : link No QB can throw when given 2 seconds

They just need NO TURNOVERS/GOOD RED ZONE Eli shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:50 pm : link ...

2016 Eli and we still win. RDJR : 1:05 pm : link Game manager. Perkins goes for 100+ and we score 24 which is enough to win in the playoffs.

. arcarsenal : 1:29 pm : link 2016-17 Eli is better than last year's incarnation of his brother.



And we know how his brother's season ended.



We can do it in similar fashion.

Unfortunately, you can't guarantee that! Doomster : 1:47 pm : link I can virtually guarantee that Eli will not throw a dumb pick or make a stupid play. He will do what he has to do to win. Those who doubt him do so at their own peril. To me, he has already earned his pay by the way he backed his Miami bound teammates yesterday and I believe those guys will go all out for him as a result because he demonstrated he has their back.





Eli is the least of our concerns Sunday...ask Oakland or Houston if they would like Eli this Sunday, or Miami.



I guarantee that Oakland would rather have Carr....

The issue with the Peyton/Eli comparison bceagle05 : 1:55 pm : link is that Peyton's team had a first round bye and home field advantage. Two home wins to get to the Super Bowl is a whole lot different (obviously) than three road wins, but hey, one week at a time!

There are obviously differences... arcarsenal : 2:04 pm : link But my point is... Denver didn't need Peyton to be prime Peyton to win it all last year. They needed him to make the plays that were there to be made and protect the football. The Denver defense was the strength of that football team much like the Giants defense is the strength of this one. Denver leaned on their run and won the turnover battle.



Peyton was at the very end last year. I don't think he was even capable of being much more than a game manager. Eli is still capable of rising to the occasion. We just don't need him to carry us and shouldn't play the game like we do. Ben knows what the strength of this football team is and he's been managing games brilliantly because he understands that.

There is no such thing as "Playoff Eli"........ Doomster : 2:06 pm : link In 12 season, Eli has only had two seasons where he won playoff games.....



In 2007, Eli became more conservative for the playoffs, and let his defense do most of the talking.....



In 2011, Eli was at his Zenith....his greatest season.....he gave his team mates the confidence that, if they were within a score of the lead, that somehow he would do it....



2016 Eli, is neither of those guys....5 seasons of running for his life have taken their toll on him......give him time, and he can look good, and make those throws.....if he is pressured consistently, he is prone to mistakes, bad judgement, and bad throws....



He has to take what the defense gives him....he can't miss on big plays, when the opportunities are there....,this defense has to shut down Rogers, so Eli is not forced to put up 30 points in a game, when he has trouble scoring just 20....



But when we talk about the offense, the QB gets the glory when they win, and he gets the shaft when they lose, and it's quite possible, it's really not his fault in either scenario.....the OL is the key to this game.....limit the penalties, limit the pressures, convert short yardage situations on the ground.....take advantage of the Defense's turnovers......keep Rogers off the field....



Eli is a just a part of this offense.....unfortunately, this offense has made too many mistakes, and at times is it's own worst enemy....they need to play a clean game to complement the defense......and ST's has to rise to the occasion also....

RE: There is no such thing as Big Blue '56 : 2:13 pm : link

Quote: In 12 season, Eli has only had two seasons where he won playoff games.....



In 2007, Eli became more conservative for the playoffs, and let his defense do most of the talking.....



In 2011, Eli was at his Zenith....his greatest season.....he gave his team mates the confidence that, if they were within a score of the lead, that somehow he would do it....



2016 Eli, is neither of those guys....5 seasons of running for his life have taken their toll on him......give him time, and he can look good, and make those throws.....if he is pressured consistently, he is prone to mistakes, bad judgement, and bad throws....



He has to take what the defense gives him....he can't miss on big plays, when the opportunities are there....,this defense has to shut down Rogers, so Eli is not forced to put up 30 points in a game, when he has trouble scoring just 20....



But when we talk about the offense, the QB gets the glory when they win, and he gets the shaft when they lose, and it's quite possible, it's really not his fault in either scenario.....the OL is the key to this game.....limit the penalties, limit the pressures, convert short yardage situations on the ground.....take advantage of the Defense's turnovers......keep Rogers off the field....



Eli is a just a part of this offense.....unfortunately, this offense has made too many mistakes, and at times is it's own worst enemy....they need to play a clean game to complement the defense......and ST's has to rise to the occasion also....



Certainly some points are valid, but most here would acknowledge that Eli came of age, became the ice in the veins player starting with the 2007 and 2011 runs..That's where 'Playoff Eli' evolved from, during those 8 game championship performances..No one in their right mind would be referring to his playoff appearances prior to 2007 as his clutchness had not evolved before than.. In comment 13304787 Doomster said:Certainly some points are valid, but most here would acknowledge that Eli came of age, became the ice in the veins player starting with the 2007 and 2011 runs..That's where 'Playoff Eli' evolved from, during those 8 game championship performances..No one in their right mind would be referring to his playoff appearances prior to 2007 as his clutchness had not evolved before than..