NFL Films: 2007-08 NFC Championship: Giants vs. Packers

Epic game upstatenyg : 1/4/2017 10:21 am : link Easy to forget how clutch Plax was during that game.





Setting the tone rocco8112 : 1/4/2017 10:48 am : link "Another thing is the NFC Championship Game in the 2007 season. I was with the Packers and we were playing the New York Giants. It was early in the game and running back Brandon Jacobs got the ball. I'm on the edge and it's going to be my tackle to make. On any tackle, I'm always trying to go for the ball, and the biggest mistake I made that day was that I didn't go low and take his legs out. I went high and tried to slap at the ball, and he lowered his shoulder and knocked ... my ... ass ... out!



Seriously, I was out for a second after we made contact. Then I hit the ground and woke up. I remember being on the ground and one of my teammates was like, "Wood! Wood! You all right?!" I was shook -- really I was. I played the rest of the game, but I was out of it. That's a big regret for me, not going and hitting that guy low. That was a ROUGH day from then on out."



--Future Hall of Famer Charles Woodson





Easy to forget? It might be his signature game. He was awesome.

A game that featured a play that can only be called giantgiantfan : 1/4/2017 10:57 am : link THE TACKLE

One of the great plays in NFL history

I'd forgotten Tynes missed two ... Beezer : 1/4/2017 11:56 am : link and that the Bradshaw great run was called back. Damn. Should have kicked their asses!



Love when McKenzie drags Bradshaw across the goal line!

Pierce's stop on that screen play Moondawg : 1/4/2017 12:05 pm : link should be remembered along with the all-time great plays like Marshall's interception return against Denver, Reason's goal line stand, and Erik Howard's forced fumble against San Fran.

Domenik Hixon DC Gmen Fan : 1/4/2017 12:05 pm : link one of the unsung heroes saved the day with that fumble recovery.



Also, I'm in awe at Tynes. What mental toughness. That guy had serious stones.

Along with Boss who recovered a goal-line fumble by Jacobs, I think?

I don't know that it was Eli's "best" game ever.. arcarsenal : 1/4/2017 12:08 pm : link But to me, it was probably his most impressive if not the SF game in 2012.



He out dueled a legend in his building. Eli was throwing darts that day in absolutely brutal playing conditions. He was completely un-phased by it. Favre looked like he wanted to go home halfway through the game.



Eli had his moments prior to that day. But that was when I knew he had "it"

An all-time favorite game if your a Giant fan Jimmy Googs : 1/4/2017 12:25 pm : link so many good moments in that one.



Kudos to the heads-up plays by Hixon and Boss with the footballs on the ground...

Corey Webster's tackle on a screen (also in that video clip) for like a 7 yard loss was a thing of beauty, too.

One of the biggest plays in Giants history.

Toomer may have been the all time best at the toe-tapper.

Toomer may have been the all time best at the toe-tapper.

I've watched that game many times..... WideRight : 1/4/2017 1:03 pm : link One of the least recognized big plays of the game was when Brandon Jacobs trucked Charles Woodson very early in the game. Probably concussed him (before protocols were in place). Watch the film. This completely neutralized Green Bay's vaunted secondary, since on the other side Plax owned ?(forget his name).

See rocco8112 above WideRight : 1/4/2017 1:05 pm : link I didn't know Woodson admitted that.....

"Al Harris must be cold, he's been undressed by Plaxico Burress" Stu11 : 1/4/2017 1:11 pm : link that game featured some awesome lines by both Packer announcers.

Never forget that run Stu11 : 1/4/2017 1:25 pm : link both the end of the Cowboys game and this game I had my newborn son in my arms(ironically he had been born the day we lost to the Pats week 17) The Cowboys game I yelled when McQuarters picked it off and he looked up at me like I was nuts. I knew I had to behave this game so he wouldn't wake up. I remember the split second Tynes kick started hooking inside the right upright I thought to myself "we are going to the F-in Super Bowl!" I quietly put him in his crib and went into the garage celebrating like a mad man!

2 of the biggest heart attack plays i've ever had TexasGmenFan : 1/4/2017 1:55 pm : link 1. The Bradshaw TD getting called back (still call bullshit to this day)



2. The muffed punt that we somehow thankfully recovered in the 4th.

This was probably my favorite game of that run BestFeature : 1/4/2017 2:22 pm : link We came off a game we were a bit lucky to win. This game we dominated.

Three of the things I loved the most from that game Matt M. : 1/4/2017 2:22 pm : link 1) Jacobs knocking the DB off his feet right at the start.



2) Pierce diagnosing the screen and making the tackle while being held by the OL.



3) The exchange between Eli and Strahan at the end of the game.

Technically a fumble, not a muff.

Didn't Tynes run out for the winning FG Matt M. : 1/4/2017 2:25 pm : link before Coughlin even called for the FG unit, essentially making up tom's mind?

My two favorite plays from that game B in ALB : 1/4/2017 3:13 pm : link were the Jacobs decleater on Woodson that absolutely set the tone for the game.



And Pierce fighting through blocks to break up that screen.



That team was TOUGH.



And I remember going batshit when Bradshaw was running for the TD that called back. I thought that was the game right there before I realized they called holding.



Great game.

yep, good point. RW actually had a decent return going until the ball got punched out. i think my heart actually stopped because for a second it looked like we had no chance to recover.