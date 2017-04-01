Giants Scouting Report from Green Bay newspaper Lowell : 1/4/2017 11:51 am



"Shepard gets better every week,” one scout said. “Cruz just doesn’t have any juice anymore. Just can’t run. Tye’s all right in a limited role.”



According to Sportradar, the Giants had the second-most dropped passes (43) in the NFL. Beckham led with 10, followed by Cruz (eight), Jennings (five), Shepard (four), Tye (four), tight end Larry Donnell (three) and Perkins (two)."



I agree, Bruce Lowell : 1/4/2017 11:59 am : link i think the comments by scouts and personnel men in the article are authentic and not just creative journalism.

I know it's been a down year Moondawg : 1/4/2017 12:02 pm : link but the conceit that Eli "panics for no reason" seems to fly in the face of any casual observance of our offensive line over the last year or 4.

Thanks for posting KWALL2 : 1/4/2017 12:08 pm : link Perkins and how we matchup vs their WRs are the keys. We know Beckham will show up but need another option. We need a lot of Perkins in this game. It's a different team with him out there because of his short area quicks. He can make things much easier for Eli.



"Nobody better than him" on Jenkins. I love out DBs vs their WRs. We can handle this matchup.

Marty KWALL2 : 1/4/2017 12:13 pm : link You have to love Hall and 4 CBs playing at the same time for most snaps. And playing well! It's what you've been calling for this past decade.

Great Post ... Spider56 : 1/4/2017 12:14 pm : link I didn't know our Perkins was related to the Cowboys' RB who I remember from the 60s ... I remember him as a very reliable all around back.

Very good article SGMen : 1/4/2017 12:20 pm : link Cruz is done as his quickness is gone now.



I see Newhouse starting at RT again.



FS Adams starts but Hall plays a lot of safety too.



Chess match time of game.

The Giants sure had some drive killing drops this year ZogZerg : 1/4/2017 12:21 pm : link ..

Pretty fair assessment gmen9892 : 1/4/2017 12:22 pm : link All around. Cant disagree with any of it. Just hoping Eli can prove him wrong by being a bit more than a game manager this playoffs. Going to need a bit more out of him especially vs GB if the Giants are going to pull off the W.

If AcidTest : 1/4/2017 12:23 pm : link we can run, we can win. Takes pressure off Eli, and gets the Packers out of the predictable cover 2. It also helps the defense.



I have no idea why Cruz is playing over Lewis/King. He has no explosiveness, as the author noted. Maybe Lewis/King don't know the playbook well enough.

This is what our Beat shelovesnycsports : 1/4/2017 12:25 pm : link Writer should be like. Instead we get the TMZ crowd of journalists.

Or shit stirring like Ralph

NBCSports and SportingCharts disagree Rocky369 : 1/4/2017 12:40 pm : link about the dropped passes rating. No clue if anyone is better than the other.

What I don't understand is Floyd_Fan : 1/4/2017 1:04 pm : link why it takes coaches so long to see the obvious and make a change.



Casual fans like us kept saying Perkins over Jennings for weeks. It finally happened last Sunday, perhaps with 3 extra days to self-scout.



Cruz also needs to be replaced, yet he is taking snaps away from Lewis/King.

ODB exiled : 1/4/2017 1:11 pm : link I'm curious as to why you disagree with the assessment of the offensive line? I don't have the football X/O knowledge that a lot of BBIers have (call me a casual observer if not a casual Giants fan). But I see a notably dramatic difference in the time that Eli has compared to the QBs of other teams during the game.

Have some ballhawks on this D. Pete in MD : 1/4/2017 1:13 pm : link Quote: Rodgers-Cromartie, however, tied for the NFL-lead in “ballhawks” (interceptions, passes defensed, sacks, forced fumbles) with Tampa Bay’s Brent Grimes, according to Sportradar. Each had 29.



Jenkins tied for sixth with 23. Collins was eighth with 22.

It's funny LCtheINTMachine : 1/4/2017 1:14 pm : link I call Eli a game manager on this site and get ridiculed for it. Meanwhile, NFL scouts are saying the same thing. Some people here need to take their fanboy glasses off. And me and the scout don't mean it in a derogatory way at all; that's just what Eli is now. It's plain as day.

Thus far, Doomster : 1/4/2017 1:17 pm : link the Giants have been getting away with having Adams out there....he is just a body out there....guy has no instincts/anticipation......



Guys like King and Lewis are potential turnovers....they are one trick ponies, going long....neither is a good pattern runner, and because they tend to round off their cuts, corners can jump the route...



But I agree, you put them in the game, for that one shot down field if it is open....



Out defense has to play Rogers like Dak, keep him contained and don't let him roll out and create more time for the receivers to get open......and we have to make tackles....we missed so many against Wentz....

Hard to argue... Johnny5 : 1/4/2017 1:20 pm : link ... with any of that scouting report.

With regards to Cruz, someone on Twitter asked Carl That’s Gold, Jerry : 1/4/2017 1:20 pm : link Banks if Cruz was getting separation and Banks said yes.



So I am not so sure that is the case with Cruz. Frankly, if I could make one prediction for Sunday is that I believe Cruz will have a big game.

Didn't realize we were 2nd in the NFL for dropped passes trueblueinpw : 1/4/2017 1:42 pm : link According to Sportradar, the Giants had the second-most dropped passes (43) in the NFL. Beckham led with 10, followed by Cruz (eight), Jennings (five), Shepard (four), Tye (four), tight end Larry Donnell (three) and Perkins (two).

Respectfully disagree. Eli's having a subpar year based on his established standards but the notion he's devolved into a "game manager" or that his abilities have diminished to the point of low expectations are not quite as apparent or cut-and-dried as some may think -- scouts, analysts, or otherwise. There a lot of variables affecting his performance and the offense as a whole: lack of running game which has allowed defenses to sit back in zone schemes to limit OBJ and other options; lack of a tight end to challenge the middle of the field and zone seams; poor O line play with consistent pressure in Eli's face; inconsistent play from receivers not named Beckham; play-calling, and offensive schemes; and one issue I've not heard mentioned is that even a subpar Eli gives the team the best chance to win which may be why he avoids taking sacks as much as possible, also factors in poor decisions and missed opportunities. I don't troll others with different opinions and you can call me a fan boy if you want but in 60+ years of watching the Giants, one thing I've learned is that when something seems "as plain as day," it probably isn't. In comment 13304672 Old Dirty Beckham said:Respectfully disagree. Eli's having a subpar year based on his established standards but the notion he's devolved into a "game manager" or that his abilities have diminished to the point of low expectations are not quite as apparent or cut-and-dried as some may think -- scouts, analysts, or otherwise. There a lot of variables affecting his performance and the offense as a whole: lack of running game which has allowed defenses to sit back in zone schemes to limit OBJ and other options; lack of a tight end to challenge the middle of the field and zone seams; poor O line play with consistent pressure in Eli's face; inconsistent play from receivers not named Beckham; play-calling, and offensive schemes; and one issue I've not heard mentioned is that even a subpar Eli gives the team the best chance to win which may be why he avoids taking sacks as much as possible, also factors in poor decisions and missed opportunities. I don't troll others with different opinions and you can call me a fan boy if you want but in 60+ years of watching the Giants, one thing I've learned is that when something seems "as plain as day," it probably isn't.

Reminder on Perkins - in addition to being a rookie jcn56 : 1/4/2017 2:07 pm : link he missed camp due to an NCAA restriction. He's actually ahead of the curve if you think about it.

I'm just PaulBlakeTSU : 1/4/2017 2:21 pm : link not sure what people expect from a non-running quarterback who plays on a team with one of the worst offensive lines in the league, one of the worst running games in the league, has only a single weapon on offense, is facing a defensive scheme begging him to run who know we run the same ALl-11 personnel every time, has no tight end, and who doesn't have a single big-bodied player on offense that can win a jump ball or box out for space when he is under duress.



Are there more accurate throwers in the league? Sure, but you'd be hard-pressed to find non-running QBs who could light up defenses in this situation.





the quoted scout PaulBlakeTSU : 1/4/2017 2:23 pm : link was correct in that Eli likes to throw into coverage rather than take a sack. Typically, Eli has always entrusted his receivers to win their match-ups and do their jobs.



But when Victor Cruz is the biggest receiver on the team and can't get separation, and there isn't a tight end, who is going to help out Eli when under pressure other than Beckham who flourishes despite being the only focal point of every defense?

I'll be honest BestFeature : 1/4/2017 2:24 pm : link I know Beckham had injury in his hand but I'm very disappointed in how many drops he had this year. It could be argued that this was his weakest season as a giant just because of that. Of course it could also be argued that it was his strongest considering how bad the rest of the offense was.

think about that PaulBlakeTSU : 1/4/2017 2:27 pm : link Victor Cruz is literally the biggest wide receiver on the team (6'0, 205). Meanwhile 5 of Green Bay's 7 WRs on their roster are taller than 6'0.





Best PaulBlakeTSU : 1/4/2017 2:28 pm : link Beckham had a number of drops this season, but I think that's because he is constantly setting himself up for after the catch. He gets his body into position like an Outfielder setting up to throw home. Sometimes that planning causes him to make a mistake and drop the ball, but I think it's worth him doing that for all of the production he gives us after the catch. Ideally, he would cut down on those drops, though.

Beckham giants#1 : 1/4/2017 2:32 pm : link I think some of his drops this year are due to his finger injury. He hasn't used it as an excuse, but has mentioned that he catches the ball slightly differently.

Overall, I think it's a very fair assessment .... Manny in CA : 1/4/2017 2:57 pm : link As far as Cruz, I think the team has just been trying had to show respect. It's over, they need SPEED on the outside; I'm thinking it's going to be King (although Lewis has shown OK).



Run blocking is EVERYTHING; The BIGGEST surprise is Larry Donnell .When he learn (or better said) want to block ? He handled the Skins' Ryan Kerrigan pretty good !



Perkins is staring to look like a reincarnation of Ahmad Bradshaw (not fast, but excellent vision and cut-back ability and toughness) ....

Nice read O line rocco8112 : 1/4/2017 3:12 pm : link versus their front is the key matchup. The Giants o line did not have a good season. The Packers made them their bitch in the first meeting and from my couch the Giants O line has not protected well or pushed any team around all year.



Now, this past week was a huge win because it was on the road and the Giants came in and established some traction on the ground. If they can do that and create a stable pocket for Eli, the Giants are in good shape.



Frankly, I am not confident they will be able to do this.



I know the defense will show up big.





Cruz Starts because yalebowl : 1/4/2017 4:40 pm : link he is the better blocker on running plays. That's as important as running routes. I sure would like to see King as the fourth receiver but Cruz makes up for his lack of production with his blocking on running plays.

Agree to a point Bluesbreaker : 1/4/2017 4:50 pm : link good piece.

This is not the same Giant team that got beat last time .

Gonna tell you right now there not gonna run the ball

against us there wildcard is AR's Legs .

Eli will rise to the occasion will the O-line play there

best game of the year ???

We better hope so if we can sustain enough drives and

pick spots to go up on top . Smother the WR's with

out turning the ball over ...

Great article HBart : 1/4/2017 4:59 pm : link Thanks for linking to it. It would be glorious to get that level of in-depth analysis and actual pro personnel input on a regular basis.



Interesting though that the 2 anonymous sources seem to have 180 degree opposite opinions of Perkins. One seems to think he's JAG and his best quality is he's better than Jennings, and specifically says he "isn't dynamic......I didn’t see quick darting." The other says "“The change-of-direction stuff he’s got, not many people have.”



In any case, it doesn't say anything that hasn't been said here at BBI but it's great to read these things from people paid for their understanding of game. And just like BBI you have 2 of those guys who's opinion of a player vary significantly.

I don't think that dropped passes is one of the NFL's SB 42 and 46 and ? : 1/4/2017 5:55 pm : link better statistics. I see balls thrown behind the receiver, or fired to him at knee level called a drop. I frequently hear drops called when the defender had one of his arms pressing against one of the receiver's arms.



Remember Wes Welker's Super Bowl drop. The media loves to call out "and he DROPS the ball."



Post-game Michael Irvine explains how difficult a catch it would have been since Welker would have had to twist his body while in the air to have a shot.

I still think Cruz can play ..... Manny in CA : 1/4/2017 6:00 pm : link

I just don't think he has any business at wide-out. Slot has always been his forte'. His snaps should be as a back-up for Shepard.



I think the key to offensive success is focusing on the running game skills that the team does have. On the left side, we have a legitimate running game mauler playing tackle, an excellent left guard; all to go along with a very good pulling right side guard ....



As is common knowledge, most teams are RIGHT side running teams. We are just the opposite. We run BEST to the left side. The weakness is no fullback, but that's not an unsolvable situation with Jerrel Adams and Brett Jones helping out, at that position.



I have a strong feeling that we'll be more than OK, as offensive schemes evolve to pounding the ball more.







