Giants Scouting Report from Green Bay newspaper

I thought this was fair with some interesting player evaluations as well as some stats:
"Shepard gets better every week,” one scout said. “Cruz just doesn’t have any juice anymore. Just can’t run. Tye’s all right in a limited role.”
According to Sportradar, the Giants had the second-most dropped passes (43) in the NFL. Beckham led with 10, followed by Cruz (eight), Jennings (five), Shepard (four), Tye (four), tight end Larry Donnell (three) and Perkins (two)."
is one of the few writers, along with Gosselin, that I enjoy reading
i think the comments by scouts and personnel men in the article are authentic and not just creative journalism.
but the conceit that Eli "panics for no reason" seems to fly in the face of any casual observance of our offensive line over the last year or 4.
Perkins and how we matchup vs their WRs are the keys. We know Beckham will show up but need another option. We need a lot of Perkins in this game. It's a different team with him out there because of his short area quicks. He can make things much easier for Eli.
"Nobody better than him" on Jenkins. I love out DBs vs their WRs. We can handle this matchup.
Newhouse starting at ORT ahead of Hart
and
Hall starting ahead of Adams at FS
Interesting!
You have to love Hall and 4 CBs playing at the same time for most snaps. And playing well! It's what you've been calling for this past decade.
I didn't know our Perkins was related to the Cowboys' RB who I remember from the 60s ... I remember him as a very reliable all around back.
Cruz is done as his quickness is gone now.
I see Newhouse starting at RT again.
FS Adams starts but Hall plays a lot of safety too.
Chess match time of game.
All around. Cant disagree with any of it. Just hoping Eli can prove him wrong by being a bit more than a game manager this playoffs. Going to need a bit more out of him especially vs GB if the Giants are going to pull off the W.
| but the conceit that Eli "panics for no reason" seems to fly in the face of any casual observance of our offensive line over the last year or 4.
I disagree. I agree with that assessment.
we can run, we can win. Takes pressure off Eli, and gets the Packers out of the predictable cover 2. It also helps the defense.
I have no idea why Cruz is playing over Lewis/King. He has no explosiveness, as the author noted. Maybe Lewis/King don't know the playbook well enough.
Writer should be like. Instead we get the TMZ crowd of journalists.
Or shit stirring like Ralph
about the dropped passes rating. No clue if anyone is better than the other.
hard to argue with any of it
why it takes coaches so long to see the obvious and make a change.
Casual fans like us kept saying Perkins over Jennings for weeks. It finally happened last Sunday, perhaps with 3 extra days to self-scout.
Cruz also needs to be replaced, yet he is taking snaps away from Lewis/King.
| why it takes coaches so long to see the obvious and make a change.
Casual fans like us kept saying Perkins over Jennings for weeks. It finally happened last Sunday, perhaps with 3 extra days to self-scout.
Cruz also needs to be replaced, yet he is taking snaps away from Lewis/King.
Casual fans don't see the whole picture. Doing things like pass protection mean almost as much as running ability. Perkins was lacking in this area. I think it was clear Perkins was a more explosive runner, but coaches don't play RB's unless they can pass protect, follow the blocking scheme, etc. Perkins has been coming along, but even last week he missed picking up a player in pass pro.
I'm curious as to why you disagree with the assessment of the offensive line? I don't have the football X/O knowledge that a lot of BBIers have (call me a casual observer if not a casual Giants fan). But I see a notably dramatic difference in the time that Eli has compared to the QBs of other teams during the game.
|Rodgers-Cromartie, however, tied for the NFL-lead in “ballhawks” (interceptions, passes defensed, sacks, forced fumbles) with Tampa Bay’s Brent Grimes, according to Sportradar. Each had 29.
Jenkins tied for sixth with 23. Collins was eighth with 22.
| hard to argue with any of it
That's my take as well.
I call Eli a game manager on this site and get ridiculed for it. Meanwhile, NFL scouts are saying the same thing. Some people here need to take their fanboy glasses off. And me and the scout don't mean it in a derogatory way at all; that's just what Eli is now. It's plain as day.
why it takes coaches so long to see the obvious and make a change.
Casual fans like us kept saying Perkins over Jennings for weeks. It finally happened last Sunday, perhaps with 3 extra days to self-scout.
Cruz also needs to be replaced, yet he is taking snaps away from Lewis/King.
Casual fans don't see the whole picture. Doing things like pass protection mean almost as much as running ability. Perkins was lacking in this area. I think it was clear Perkins was a more explosive runner, but coaches don't play RB's unless they can pass protect, follow the blocking scheme, etc. Perkins has been coming along, but even last week he missed picking up a player in pass pro.
fair enough on delaying Perkins. what about the Cruz over Lewis/King?
the Giants have been getting away with having Adams out there....he is just a body out there....guy has no instincts/anticipation......
Guys like King and Lewis are potential turnovers....they are one trick ponies, going long....neither is a good pattern runner, and because they tend to round off their cuts, corners can jump the route...
But I agree, you put them in the game, for that one shot down field if it is open....
Out defense has to play Rogers like Dak, keep him contained and don't let him roll out and create more time for the receivers to get open......and we have to make tackles....we missed so many against Wentz....
... with any of that scouting report.
Banks if Cruz was getting separation and Banks said yes.
So I am not so sure that is the case with Cruz. Frankly, if I could make one prediction for Sunday is that I believe Cruz will have a big game.
| I call Eli a game manager on this site and get ridiculed for it. Meanwhile, NFL scouts are saying the same thing. Some people here need to take their fanboy glasses off. And me and the scout don't mean it in a derogatory way at all; that's just what Eli is now. It's plain as day.
That's because the people who have been around this site for awhile immediately label anyone who may have an opposing or less than flattering view of The Giants and/or specifically Eli a troll.
| Banks if Cruz was getting separation and Banks said yes.
So I am not so sure that is the case with Cruz. Frankly, if I could make one prediction for Sunday is that I believe Cruz will have a big game.
Maybe the question was about the Giants and him after the season ends?
|According to Sportradar, the Giants had the second-most dropped passes (43) in the NFL. Beckham led with 10, followed by Cruz (eight), Jennings (five), Shepard (four), Tye (four), tight end Larry Donnell (three) and Perkins (two).
I call Eli a game manager on this site and get ridiculed for it. Meanwhile, NFL scouts are saying the same thing. Some people here need to take their fanboy glasses off. And me and the scout don't mean it in a derogatory way at all; that's just what Eli is now. It's plain as day.
That's because the people who have been around this site for awhile immediately label anyone who may have an opposing or less than flattering view of The Giants and/or specifically Eli a troll.
Respectfully disagree. Eli's having a subpar year based on his established standards but the notion he's devolved into a "game manager" or that his abilities have diminished to the point of low expectations are not quite as apparent or cut-and-dried as some may think -- scouts, analysts, or otherwise. There a lot of variables affecting his performance and the offense as a whole: lack of running game which has allowed defenses to sit back in zone schemes to limit OBJ and other options; lack of a tight end to challenge the middle of the field and zone seams; poor O line play with consistent pressure in Eli's face; inconsistent play from receivers not named Beckham; play-calling, and offensive schemes; and one issue I've not heard mentioned is that even a subpar Eli gives the team the best chance to win which may be why he avoids taking sacks as much as possible, also factors in poor decisions and missed opportunities. I don't troll others with different opinions and you can call me a fan boy if you want but in 60+ years of watching the Giants, one thing I've learned is that when something seems "as plain as day," it probably isn't.
he missed camp due to an NCAA restriction. He's actually ahead of the curve if you think about it.
I call Eli a game manager on this site and get ridiculed for it. Meanwhile, NFL scouts are saying the same thing. Some people here need to take their fanboy glasses off. And me and the scout don't mean it in a derogatory way at all; that's just what Eli is now. It's plain as day.
That's because the people who have been around this site for awhile immediately label anyone who may have an opposing or less than flattering view of The Giants and/or specifically Eli a troll.
I would be thrilled if we got "game manager" quality of play out of Eli but unfortunately I don't think we can quite say that. Game managers protect the football and Eli has something like 19 turnovers to his credit this season. If he can throw for 200 yards and a TD or maybe even 2 in a game with no turnovers we will win a lot of games the way this D is playing.
| Banks if Cruz was getting separation and Banks said yes.
So I am not so sure that is the case with Cruz. Frankly, if I could make one prediction for Sunday is that I believe Cruz will have a big game.
Cruz can't have a big game because Eli will not throw him the ball. The offense probably has no more than two plays where Cruz is the primary receiver, and rarely calls them since they haven't been productive.
Most of the time Manning looks for Beckham first and if he is covered (and Eli doesn't try to force the ball into him), Manning looks for Shepard or his tight end. He doesn't have time to look for Cruz, or doesn't think that he has time.
| Banks if Cruz was getting separation and Banks said yes.
So I am not so sure that is the case with Cruz. Frankly, if I could make one prediction for Sunday is that I believe Cruz will have a big game.
That would be incredibly awesome if Cruz has a breakout.
I call Eli a game manager on this site and get ridiculed for it. Meanwhile, NFL scouts are saying the same thing. Some people here need to take their fanboy glasses off. And me and the scout don't mean it in a derogatory way at all; that's just what Eli is now. It's plain as day.
That's because the people who have been around this site for awhile immediately label anyone who may have an opposing or less than flattering view of The Giants and/or specifically Eli a troll.
Respectfully disagree. Eli's having a subpar year based on his established standards but the notion he's devolved into a "game manager" or that his abilities have diminished to the point of low expectations are not quite as apparent or cut-and-dried as some may think -- scouts, analysts, or otherwise. There a lot of variables affecting his performance and the offense as a whole: lack of running game which has allowed defenses to sit back in zone schemes to limit OBJ and other options; lack of a tight end to challenge the middle of the field and zone seams; poor O line play with consistent pressure in Eli's face; inconsistent play from receivers not named Beckham; play-calling, and offensive schemes; and one issue I've not heard mentioned is that even a subpar Eli gives the team the best chance to win which may be why he avoids taking sacks as much as possible, also factors in poor decisions and missed opportunities. I don't troll others with different opinions and you can call me a fan boy if you want but in 60+ years of watching the Giants, one thing I've learned is that when something seems "as plain as day," it probably isn't.
Great points. I'd only add poor blocking from TE's and no FB. I'll say it again: losing hybrid TE/ FB / HBack W. Johnson hurt us more than we likely know. Even if he was in on just say 33% of the snaps they would have been key ones. Having him gave us more formations and matchups to work with.
not sure what people expect from a non-running quarterback who plays on a team with one of the worst offensive lines in the league, one of the worst running games in the league, has only a single weapon on offense, is facing a defensive scheme begging him to run who know we run the same ALl-11 personnel every time, has no tight end, and who doesn't have a single big-bodied player on offense that can win a jump ball or box out for space when he is under duress.
Are there more accurate throwers in the league? Sure, but you'd be hard-pressed to find non-running QBs who could light up defenses in this situation.
was correct in that Eli likes to throw into coverage rather than take a sack. Typically, Eli has always entrusted his receivers to win their match-ups and do their jobs.
But when Victor Cruz is the biggest receiver on the team and can't get separation, and there isn't a tight end, who is going to help out Eli when under pressure other than Beckham who flourishes despite being the only focal point of every defense?
I know Beckham had injury in his hand but I'm very disappointed in how many drops he had this year. It could be argued that this was his weakest season as a giant just because of that. Of course it could also be argued that it was his strongest considering how bad the rest of the offense was.
Victor Cruz is literally the biggest wide receiver on the team (6'0, 205). Meanwhile 5 of Green Bay's 7 WRs on their roster are taller than 6'0.
| not sure what people expect from a non-running quarterback who plays on a team with one of the worst offensive lines in the league, one of the worst running games in the league, has only a single weapon on offense, is facing a defensive scheme begging him to run who know we run the same ALl-11 personnel every time, has no tight end, and who doesn't have a single big-bodied player on offense that can win a jump ball or box out for space when he is under duress.
Are there more accurate throwers in the league? Sure, but you'd be hard-pressed to find non-running QBs who could light up defenses in this situation.
Outstanding post that will go over the head of many
Beckham had a number of drops this season, but I think that's because he is constantly setting himself up for after the catch. He gets his body into position like an Outfielder setting up to throw home. Sometimes that planning causes him to make a mistake and drop the ball, but I think it's worth him doing that for all of the production he gives us after the catch. Ideally, he would cut down on those drops, though.
I think some of his drops this year are due to his finger injury. He hasn't used it as an excuse, but has mentioned that he catches the ball slightly differently.
not sure what people expect from a non-running quarterback who plays on a team with one of the worst offensive lines in the league, one of the worst running games in the league, has only a single weapon on offense, is facing a defensive scheme begging him to run who know we run the same ALl-11 personnel every time, has no tight end, and who doesn't have a single big-bodied player on offense that can win a jump ball or box out for space when he is under duress.
Are there more accurate throwers in the league? Sure, but you'd be hard-pressed to find non-running QBs who could light up defenses in this situation.
Outstanding post that will go over the head of many
Second that.
As far as Cruz, I think the team has just been trying had to show respect. It's over, they need SPEED on the outside; I'm thinking it's going to be King (although Lewis has shown OK).
Run blocking is EVERYTHING; The BIGGEST surprise is Larry Donnell .When he learn (or better said) want to block ? He handled the Skins' Ryan Kerrigan pretty good !
Perkins is staring to look like a reincarnation of Ahmad Bradshaw (not fast, but excellent vision and cut-back ability and toughness) ....
versus their front is the key matchup. The Giants o line did not have a good season. The Packers made them their bitch in the first meeting and from my couch the Giants O line has not protected well or pushed any team around all year.
Now, this past week was a huge win because it was on the road and the Giants came in and established some traction on the ground. If they can do that and create a stable pocket for Eli, the Giants are in good shape.
Frankly, I am not confident they will be able to do this.
I know the defense will show up big.
According to Sportradar, the Giants had the second-most dropped passes (43) in the NFL. Beckham led with 10, followed by Cruz (eight), Jennings (five), Shepard (four), Tye (four), tight end Larry Donnell (three) and Perkins (two).
Drops aren't an official stat, so it's eye of beholder but, to my eye, Lewis dropped three passes that I can remember off the bat: two against the Eagles and one the next week vs the Bengals when he got the start with Cruz out. Considering he has seven receptions, that's not a good ratio. And Eli has hardly looked his way since the Bengals game.
| not sure what people expect from a non-running quarterback who plays on a team with one of the worst offensive lines in the league, one of the worst running games in the league, has only a single weapon on offense, is facing a defensive scheme begging him to run who know we run the same ALl-11 personnel every time, has no tight end, and who doesn't have a single big-bodied player on offense that can win a jump ball or box out for space when he is under duress.
Yes.
Are there more accurate throwers in the league? Sure, but you'd be hard-pressed to find non-running QBs who could light up defenses in this situation.
he is the better blocker on running plays. That's as important as running routes. I sure would like to see King as the fourth receiver but Cruz makes up for his lack of production with his blocking on running plays.
good piece.
hard to argue with any of it
This is not the same Giant team that got beat last time .
Gonna tell you right now there not gonna run the ball
against us there wildcard is AR's Legs .
Eli will rise to the occasion will the O-line play there
best game of the year ???
We better hope so if we can sustain enough drives and
pick spots to go up on top . Smother the WR's with
out turning the ball over ...
Thanks for linking to it. It would be glorious to get that level of in-depth analysis and actual pro personnel input on a regular basis.
Interesting though that the 2 anonymous sources seem to have 180 degree opposite opinions of Perkins. One seems to think he's JAG and his best quality is he's better than Jennings, and specifically says he "isn't dynamic......I didn’t see quick darting." The other says "“The change-of-direction stuff he’s got, not many people have.”
In any case, it doesn't say anything that hasn't been said here at BBI but it's great to read these things from people paid for their understanding of game. And just like BBI you have 2 of those guys who's opinion of a player vary significantly.
| he is the better blocker on running plays. That's as important as running routes. I sure would like to see King as the fourth receiver but Cruz makes up for his lack of production with his blocking on running plays.
Cruz does block well, and he's been called for good blocks during game-time commentary, but that isn't enough of a reason to keep him at the #2 all the game long.
Last week, with OBJ out and some rotation, WR T. King (veteran with speed) got an opportunity deep. Against a weakened secondary, I say we try King for a few of Cruz's snaps at least and let him go and run deep again.
| Thanks for linking to it. It would be glorious to get that level of in-depth analysis and actual pro personnel input on a regular basis.
Interesting though that the 2 anonymous sources seem to have 180 degree opposite opinions of Perkins. One seems to think he's JAG and his best quality is he's better than Jennings, and specifically says he "isn't dynamic......I didn’t see quick darting." The other says "“The change-of-direction stuff he’s got, not many people have.”
In any case, it doesn't say anything that hasn't been said here at BBI but it's great to read these things from people paid for their understanding of game. And just like BBI you have 2 of those guys who's opinion of a player vary significantly.
Yeah I did not get the has no moves part. I remember a few plays he juked the hell out of defenders
better statistics. I see balls thrown behind the receiver, or fired to him at knee level called a drop. I frequently hear drops called when the defender had one of his arms pressing against one of the receiver's arms.
Remember Wes Welker's Super Bowl drop. The media loves to call out "and he DROPS the ball."
Post-game Michael Irvine explains how difficult a catch it would have been since Welker would have had to twist his body while in the air to have a shot.
I just don't think he has any business at wide-out. Slot has always been his forte'. His snaps should be as a back-up for Shepard.
I think the key to offensive success is focusing on the running game skills that the team does have. On the left side, we have a legitimate running game mauler playing tackle, an excellent left guard; all to go along with a very good pulling right side guard ....
As is common knowledge, most teams are RIGHT side running teams. We are just the opposite. We run BEST to the left side. The weakness is no fullback, but that's not an unsolvable situation with Jerrel Adams and Brett Jones helping out, at that position.
I have a strong feeling that we'll be more than OK, as offensive schemes evolve to pounding the ball more.
but calling Hart a 7th round rookie is a pretty big miss, imo. That's just basic fact/background checking.
Even his sourced analysis has been better in the past. It seems like over the years it's becoming less detailed, just generalized impressions that a few scouts he knows have.
Thanks for sharing.
If the Giants want to advance in the playoffs.