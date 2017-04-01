Leon Hall starting over Adams at FS Sunday? est1986 : 1/4/2017 2:13 pm

The Giants’ weakest link has been free safety, where rookie free agent Andrew Adams was exposed and later benched against Washington.



Leon Hall, a Pro Bowl cornerback in a nine-year career with the Bengals, replaced Adams in Washington and might start Sunday. Backup Nat Berhe, a forceful hitter, might be ready to return from a concussion.



It’s not ideal but it’s better than the other guy (Adams),” one personnel man said, referring to Hall at safety. “Smaller guy, but savvy. Veteran guys can match back there just because of their awareness. He can match up OK against tight ends in man coverage.”



THIS IS OUT OF BOB MCGINN's SCOUTING REPORT ON THE THREAD BELOW. DID NOT NOTICE THAT THIS HAPPENED THIS PAST SUNDAY VS THE REDSKINS. THOUGHT IT DESERVED ITS OWN THREAD. I WOULD PREFER TO SEE THE VETERAN BACK THERE THIS SUNDAY IMO.

I was just going to start a thread on this.... kinard : 1/4/2017 2:21 pm : link ... Andrew Adams has filled in admirably at Free Safety but is still the clear weak link in the defense and has been beaten badly several times this season. Hall, after a slow start, has been coming on lately, made a couple of real big plays last month and took a lot of Adams' snaps on Sunday.



IMO, Hall should get the start on Sunday, some veteran experience would figure to help here.



Aaron Rodgers firing away at undrafted rookie free agent Andrew Adams is a scary proposition....





I missed the game on Sunday Sonic Youth : 1/4/2017 2:23 pm : link as I was out for New Year's Day festivities. Was Adams really *that* bad? The defense only gave up 10 points, how awful was he?

est1986 Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2017 2:24 pm : : 1/4/2017 2:24 pm : link folks on BBI felt differently mid-season when Hall was getting burned back there.

RE: est1986 Keith : 1/4/2017 2:26 pm : link

Quote: folks on BBI felt differently mid-season when Hall was getting burned back there.



I know I did. He's been much better of late in my eyes. Obviously there is only so much I am able to see on tv, but he seems much more willing to hit guys and he seems to be around the ball more. Early in the season he avoided contact and got burnt a lot.



Either way, I'm sure those guys will rotate plenty.

I still wonder how good the secondary would have been nyjuggernaut2 : 1/4/2017 2:27 pm : link with Darian Thompson back there. Coaches were raving about him during camp, and to think how scary the secondary is now. Imagine if Thompson would have stayed healthy and lived up to the pre-season hype he was getting. A tandem of him and Collins to go along with our CBs would've been fun to watch!

I think I trust Hall more than Adams. arcarsenal : 1/4/2017 2:28 pm : link He may or may not be the better player but I do worry less about Hall being caught out of position or making the wrong read.

I wouldn't be surprised at all if Hall starts at FS ZogZerg : 1/4/2017 2:28 pm : link It takes time to pick up this defense. It looks like he has made some big strides since he played earlier.

Packer TE Cook ChicagoMarty : 1/4/2017 2:28 pm : link did not play in the regular season GB game.



Rodgers starting "running the table" when Cook returned to the fold.



I would rather have the experienced pass covering Hall patrolling centerfield than the rookie Adams in a big playoff game on their turf

RE: est1986 est1986 : 1/4/2017 2:31 pm : link

Quote: folks on BBI felt differently mid-season when Hall was getting burned back there.



I don't have any problems with Adams, feel like he's played well in his role all year, no one is perfect. But he is still a UDFA rookie and in this environment, in this big of a game, the experience may make all the difference.

Neither one Eman11 : 1/4/2017 2:31 pm : link Would be my first choice but given it has to be one of them, I'd rather have Hall play. Experience is huge for me, and I'm more comfortable with him back there not getting fooled and sticking to his assignments than I am with Adams.



Granted Hall had the one bone head play vs Pittsburgh on the Bryant TD but since then he's been pretty solid.

Adams totally whiffed trying to tackle Garcon Section331 : 1/4/2017 2:38 pm : link on the 3rd & 17 bubble screen that led to their only TD. I don't get all 22 tape, but he appeared late on a few plays downfield. I like Hall back there. He struggled early because he hasn't played FS much, I think he's been much better lately.

Hall and Adams had the same # of def. snaps dancing blue bear : 1/4/2017 2:51 pm : link in the skins game (31)



I don't think it was a benching and i don't think Hall starts next week.



1. I think part of the game plan was to use Hall against Jordan. There was a similar plan vs. Eifert and the Eagles TE. I think They like matching Hall up Vs. the more dynamic TE. With the emergence of Cook, this could again be the case.



2. I think they just wanted to get Hall some extra reps at FS because he is the primary back up there and does not have a ton of experience in that role. IDK what the deal is with Berhe but i think Hall is 1 st off the bench as a safety



3. Adams did have a bad play or 2, but he has mostly been solid, very few errors. Being the weak link on the best secondary in Giants history is not exactly a slap in the face

Wasn't Hall dinged up at midseason? jcn56 : 1/4/2017 2:51 pm : link Maybe it was a case of him not being completely healthy?



At any rate, Adams did an admirable job filling in, and I think we'd be OK with either. Not my first choice on either count, but as reserves hard to beat.

The Giants will rotate Adams and Hall, I'm sure, maybe Behre too SGMen : 1/4/2017 2:58 pm : link If Behre can practice full-speed tomorrow, we are once again deep and strong at safety.



Behre may only get very limited snaps as Collins is the SS and Adams / Hall are likely staying at free safety the kid can hit and stuff the run well. Hope that long concussion protocol was all about making sure he was OK.

I don't worry about Hall's recognition skills. Ivan15 : 1/4/2017 2:59 pm : link More concerned about bad angles from an unfamiliar position.



I wish they had pursued a veteran FA last Spring. Waddle?

RE: Adams totally whiffed trying to tackle Garcon Ron Johnson : 1/4/2017 3:05 pm : link

Quote: on the 3rd & 17 bubble screen that led to their only TD. I don't get all 22 tape, but he appeared late on a few plays downfield. I like Hall back there. He struggled early because he hasn't played FS much, I think he's been much better lately.



I didn't re-watch the game but on one play Adams got beat, missed the tackle and laid on the ground rather than get up and chase. I think that was the one that put him on the bench

RE: I don't worry about Hall's recognition skills. arcarsenal : 1/4/2017 3:08 pm : link

Quote: More concerned about bad angles from an unfamiliar position.



I wish they had pursued a veteran FA last Spring. Waddle?



To be fair, they drafted a kid they really like who looked like he was taking the job by by the horns from day 1. He got hurt. What can you do.

RE: I still wonder how good the secondary would have been I Love Clams Casino : 1/4/2017 3:09 pm : link

Quote: with Darian Thompson back there. Coaches were raving about him during camp, and to think how scary the secondary is now. Imagine if Thompson would have stayed healthy and lived up to the pre-season hype he was getting. A tandem of him and Collins to go along with our CBs would've been fun to watch!



I know...I was so disappointed when he went down...didn't know it would be the entire year....sucks

Weddle would have been a great pickup Cenotaph : 1/4/2017 3:30 pm : link He's had a real solid season with Bal, I think he got fairly decent $. But hard to say why the giants didn't seem to make a run at him. Maybe he wasn't interested in coming to NY. Maybe it was the $. Maybe they liked the options they had (for better or worse). They did invest in CB's last offseason, but seemed to ignore S a bit (which has been a theme since we had Rolle/KP, perhaps they believe they can plug in guys and get decent play from FS). We've actually done a decent job of finding guys to not embarrass themselves at S, outside of last season when they really scraped the bottom of the barrel (Meriweather/Dahl, ugh). I think they like Thompson, and seems like they don't view FS as an impact/playmaker position, they see it mainly as the last line of cover so it's better to have a solid guy who keeps everything in front of him than a playmaker type?

Adam's Giants : 1/4/2017 3:35 pm : link So Adams has been the starter for most of the season. His play has allowed Jenkins and Collins to go do what they do. Guys like Adams only get noticed when something goes wrong. The defense has been a dominant defense for most of the season with Adams taking care of the deep threat. Some have marveled at how he has grown and came on so fast. Yet he makes a mistake and right away we have fans calling him a weak link. Really do you think the other DBS on the Giants feel that way

Adams and Hall share JonC : 1/4/2017 3:37 pm : link issues with recognition and angles of pursuit.



Weddle brings concussion issues, NYG wasn't spending open market dollars on him.



Thompson looked good in the brief time he was healthy Greg from LI : 1/4/2017 3:39 pm : link Hope injuries don't become a pattern for him

RE: Adam's Big Blue '56 : 1/4/2017 3:41 pm : link

Quote: So Adams has been the starter for most of the season. His play has allowed Jenkins and Collins to go do what they do. Guys like Adams only get noticed when something goes wrong. The defense has been a dominant defense for most of the season with Adams taking care of the deep threat. Some have marveled at how he has grown and came on so fast. Yet he makes a mistake and right away we have fans calling him a weak link. Really do you think the other DBS on the Giants feel that way



I like Adams and believe he has steadily improved..We are allowed to have UDFAs grow into being decent players every so often

RE: Adam's Jimmy Googs : 1/4/2017 3:46 pm : link

Quote: So Adams has been the starter for most of the season. His play has allowed Jenkins and Collins to go do what they do. Guys like Adams only get noticed when something goes wrong. The defense has been a dominant defense for most of the season with Adams taking care of the deep threat. Some have marveled at how he has grown and came on so fast. Yet he makes a mistake and right away we have fans calling him a weak link. Really do you think the other DBS on the Giants feel that way



Adams has been making mistakes for weeks prior to Washington. He is close to non-existent in supporting the deep passing game and lately has been missing badly with tackles.



He has "survived" because of the strength of our Corners who have been basically holding their own without FS help.



Adams has been making mistakes for weeks prior to Washington. He is close to non-existent in supporting the deep passing game and lately has been missing badly with tackles.

He has "survived" because of the strength of our Corners who have been basically holding their own without FS help.

Hall is the lesser of the two evils

I like adams to dancing blue bear : 1/4/2017 3:47 pm : link I didn't call him a weak link as an insult. I meant it as ... This is considered an all time secondary. One of the best in the long history of the NYG. The "Weak Link" is still a hell of a player. Esp. All things considered (youth, College, UDFA)



Adams has improved every week. We don't notice him because he doesn't often make mistakes. That is a good thing.



Yes...he does not "Make Plays" often, but I don't think that is an indictment on the kid. If he makes HALF the improvement from yr1 to yr 2 as Collins does, He would be a plus player.

RE: RE: Adam's Simms11 : 1/4/2017 3:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13305031 Giants said:





Quote:





So Adams has been the starter for most of the season. His play has allowed Jenkins and Collins to go do what they do. Guys like Adams only get noticed when something goes wrong. The defense has been a dominant defense for most of the season with Adams taking care of the deep threat. Some have marveled at how he has grown and came on so fast. Yet he makes a mistake and right away we have fans calling him a weak link. Really do you think the other DBS on the Giants feel that way







Adams has been making mistakes for weeks prior to Washington. He is close to non-existent in supporting the deep passing game and lately has been missing badly with tackles.



He has "survived" because of the strength of our Corners who have been basically holding their own without FS help.



Hall is the lesser of the two evils



I have to agree with this assessment. I've seen Adams whiff at tackles in recent weeks only to allow big gains. Hall might now be the better of two evils. I think Hall has finally figured out what he needs to do. He doesn't have the speed he once did, but he serves a role, perhaps more like Deon Grant.

RE: ... I do worry less about Hall being caught out of position ... Trainmaster : 1/4/2017 3:54 pm : link +1



Long term, Hall is not the answer. But in this game, where I think Spags will need to dial up lots of blitzes using players from the secondary (due to Rodger's speed / elusiveness), having Hall "guard the back" is worthwhile IMHO.





Hall was playing DRCs spot Joey in VA : 1/4/2017 4:00 pm : link When Apple was out, that was where most of his trouble was coming from. Apple left the WAS game, missed Minny and was limited in GB, so DRC filled that spot and Hall moved to the nickel CB. His issues were at Nickel CB NOT FS!

RE: RE: Adam's Eman11 : 1/4/2017 4:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13305031 Giants said:





Quote:





So Adams has been the starter for most of the season. His play has allowed Jenkins and Collins to go do what they do. Guys like Adams only get noticed when something goes wrong. The defense has been a dominant defense for most of the season with Adams taking care of the deep threat. Some have marveled at how he has grown and came on so fast. Yet he makes a mistake and right away we have fans calling him a weak link. Really do you think the other DBS on the Giants feel that way







Adams has been making mistakes for weeks prior to Washington. He is close to non-existent in supporting the deep passing game and lately has been missing badly with tackles.



He has "survived" because of the strength of our Corners who have been basically holding their own without FS help.



Hall is the lesser of the two evils



Yup. I agree with your take here and pretty much feel the same way on all points.

Just heard P Dot Eman11 : 1/4/2017 6:04 pm : link On WFAN say the Giants have Hall listed above Adams on the FS depth chart this week.

Weird mrvax : 1/4/2017 6:27 pm : link have both Thompson safties slapped onto IR.



Different defense and different DC... arcarsenal : 1/4/2017 6:40 pm : link But think of Hall as a Deon Grant.. a savvy vet who we can trust even if he's athletically not the same player he was a few years ago.



Obviously Hall was really a CB through his career and not a safety but he's been around a while and knows what he's doing.



I think Adams has filled in admirably but I do worry about him making a mistake that comes with lack of experience. You do not want your FS getting caught out of position against Rodgers.

Is the OP asking whether Hall will be the starter, or is he saying Marty in Albany : 1/4/2017 7:13 pm : link that Hall has been named the starter and that the OP, thinks that Adams would be a better choice? The post is confusing.



Guys! Please read what you've written before you post. The rules of football are a lot more complex than the rules of grammar, so if you can master football's rules...etc.

RE: Is the OP asking whether Hall will be the starter, or is he saying arcarsenal : 1/4/2017 7:16 pm : link

Quote: that Hall has been named the starter and that the OP, thinks that Adams would be a better choice? The post is confusing.



Guys! Please read what you've written before you post. The rules of football are a lot more complex than the rules of grammar, so if you can master football's rules...etc.



Not sure what's confusing you..



The OP says it's from McGinn's scouting report. He says Adams was benched for Hall and that Hall may be starting @ FS on Sunday. McGinn's opinion is that Hall is a better option than Adams.



Someone later in the thread said that Hall is now ahead of Adams on the depth chart.

Not sure what's confusing you..

The OP says it's from McGinn's scouting report. He says Adams was benched for Hall and that Hall may be starting @ FS on Sunday. McGinn's opinion is that Hall is a better option than Adams.

Someone later in the thread said that Hall is now ahead of Adams on the depth chart.

A veteran presence old man : 1/4/2017 7:41 pm : link at least early on, can produce solid feedback to Spags about what is actually happening on the field, including emotional state of a particular player(confidence, panic), while Spags is looking at 11 players for 3-5 seconds.

If Adams matches up better given what GB does on its schemes then its coach's option.

Hall can do the job serviceably dpinzow : 1/4/2017 10:23 pm : link imagine if Darian Thompson didn't get hurt. He looked like an above average free safety from day one and it'll be REALLY exciting to see a possible secondary with him added to DRC, Jackrabbit, Landon and Eli the Younger