Eli Manning Is Tougher Than You

Great read! rocco8112 : 1/4/2017 2:59 pm : link There may not be an adjective to describe how much a fan I am of Eli and how lucky I think we are to have had him all these seasons.



I am super pumped for Sunday and as far as I am concerned Eli can QB this team for a long while yet. I dread the day he hangs them up.



This guy is the epitome of a football player, of a teammate, of a warrior and leader. I did not even know he was puking his brains out the week before the NFC title game in San Fran. A game performance that is legendary and that no other QB playing today can hold a damn candle to. Crazy thing is, that was his SECOND Legendary NFC title game performance. What a career, and hopefully, some big moments yet to come.





This is one of the showmedaway : 1/4/2017 3:02 pm : link main reasons why I believe Eli is a hall of fame QB. Maybe im just a homer, but Eli has had an amazing career. Its still not over though!

Yes He Is Suburbanites : 1/4/2017 3:07 pm : link And next to LT maybe the greatest Giant of all-time, however, he's not immune to criticism for the way he's played this season. I'm in no way questioning his toughness but this is the first season where I've seen him look skittish. No one will confuse this offensive line with the 71 Raiders but other than Dak Prescott what QB isn't occasionally under duress? Eli use to slide away from pressure, he use to hang in the pocket, I'm sorry but I just didn't see that this season. Far to often he didn't complete his progressions or turfed the ball when he had time to survey the field. I get that he has been instructed to avoid hits and given his incredible durability, this strategy has served him and the Giants well. However, this is nothing new, previously we got the best of both worlds. The Eli who hung tough in the pocket and knew how to avoid big hits.



We need the old Eli back if there's going to be any hope at another magical run. If he's skittish as he has been all season he will be out of sync with his receivers and the offense will have no rhythm which is the antithesis of what he is as a QB, a rhythm passer.

Good Stuff gotta love Eli gidiefor : Mod : 1/4/2017 3:14 pm : : 1/4/2017 3:14 pm : link gidiefor



bELIeves!

Great article. FranknWeezer : 1/4/2017 3:53 pm : link What a badass Eli has been.

Loved reading some of his tricks for avoiding injury. bceagle05 : 1/4/2017 3:56 pm : link It's noticeable when he takes hits that he absorbs the contact well and shifts his body to land on his back or stomach, not on his sides, where his shoulders, arms, etc. would be more vulnerable.

Great article, fun to think back to all of those games. j_rud : 1/4/2017 3:59 pm : link I was at the Eagles game in 04, you could hear the entire crowd gasp. Guy next to me said "Christ, I can't believe he got up. I thought he killed him". And it wasn't hyperbole. That was a brutal, brutal hit. The Packers game in 07 and all the crap fans gave Mortensen for saying he'd miss at least a month when in fact most guys would have. The Niners NFCCG will always stick ou for the beating he took, but I didn't know he was sick too. That's just ridiculous. He may occasionally look like Forrest Gump but that guy is pure steel.

Great example of how to be a pro - GiantsUA : 1/4/2017 4:06 pm : link if I was a Chargers fan I would be pissed off, we stole a great one.

Never Knew He Was Sick in SF NFC Championship, clatterbuck : 1/4/2017 4:15 pm : link but that's our Eli. We'll be fortunate to have him in Giants blue for as long as he wants to play. Great article, btw.

I think i is unreasonable and unfair Reb8thVA : 1/4/2017 4:24 pm : link to Eli, who has demonstrated his toughness repeatedly, to assert that he should be able to slide away from pressure or absorb a big hit. This is year four for him being bruised and battered playing behind a sub par OL. The hits will certainly have a cumulative effect. They simply cannot. You can criticize his play this year, especially his decisionmaking. Call me a homer or an apologist but for me it all goes back to the OL.

the no shirt comment Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1/4/2017 4:26 pm : link he made this week just reminded me what an awesome guy he is. Just taking a giant goofy deadpan shit on the media in a way only he can. He may not be a natural rah-rah alpha male leader, but his toughness and "realness" is clearly appreciated by his teammates.

I was surprised by the fact that he was sick in SF, too Greg from LI : 1/4/2017 4:43 pm : link Was that widely known and I just missed/forgot it, or is that new?

RE: I was surprised by the fact that he was sick in SF, too Mr. Bungle : 1/4/2017 4:45 pm : link

Quote: Was that widely known and I just missed/forgot it, or is that new?

It was widely reported that week. It was in doubt whether he would play at one point. People talking about him having the shits really bad along with everything else. In comment 13305221 Greg from LI said:It was widely reported that week. It was in doubt whether he would play at one point. People talking about him having the shits really bad along with everything else.

RE: I think i is unreasonable and unfair JCin332 : 1/4/2017 4:47 pm : link

Quote: to Eli, who has demonstrated his toughness repeatedly, to assert that he should be able to slide away from pressure or absorb a big hit. This is year four for him being bruised and battered playing behind a sub par OL. The hits will certainly have a cumulative effect. They simply cannot. You can criticize his play this year, especially his decisionmaking. Call me a homer or an apologist but for me it all goes back to the OL.



Could not have said this better myself...and I think something changed, whether an injury or not, on that crazy hit he took in the 1st Washington game...



This year he has taken too many hard hits...and although there are times he has made bad throws/decisions when he has had time the protection is very very inconsistent and seems like almost every play one of our OL screws up... In comment 13305165 Reb8thVA said:Could not have said this better myself...and I think something changed, whether an injury or not, on that crazy hit he took in the 1st Washington game...This year he has taken too many hard hits...and although there are times he has made bad throws/decisions when he has had time the protection is very very inconsistent and seems like almost every play one of our OL screws up...

I don't remember anything about the flu either. bceagle05 : 1/4/2017 5:01 pm : link Probably because he didn't collapse into Scottie Pippen's loving arms at the end of the game.

And this story doesn't even mention the ankle surgery.... Bluenatic : 1/4/2017 5:47 pm : link .... he had after the 2013 season.

It will be interesting some time this year shelovesnycsports : 1/4/2017 5:49 pm : link when we find out what injury Eli has been fighting this Season. I would bet it had to do with the Hit in the Washington game at home.

Head wounds bleed Giants_ROK : 1/4/2017 5:50 pm : link like a mother fucker.

No question about Eli's drive and toughness Cruzin : 1/4/2017 6:03 pm : link

Makes him what he is, a professional QB in the true sense of the definition of a team leader. He has one goal, to make his team better no matter who he has around him.



I'm a Phil Simms fan. I could argue the rule changes have favored Eli as far as the number of hits he has taken and open receivers he's had because of the 5 yard contact rule but that would be unnecessary in this situation. Eli could have been a dominant QB even when the defense was allowed to play defense.



There is no one I trust more than Eli in the playoffs. He's not Brady and he's not Rodgers, he's not on that level consistently. I often judge Eli by how many times I say " Eli sucks" during a game. The bottom line though, through all the frustration, give me Eli and a game plan to implement and he will strike fear into Belichick and Brady if we get to meet again.

Brilliant article! djm : 1/4/2017 6:11 pm : link I didn't know Eli had the flu before and during the 2011 NFC title game. lol whatever.... as if that individual performance needed any help being recognized as one of the best ny sports moments ever.

awesome Gazo827 : 1/4/2017 6:12 pm : link article. I learned so much more about Eli. I didnt know he was sick during that historic Iron Man Niners game.

Not that he isn't tough LatHarv83 : 1/4/2017 6:22 pm : link But a big part of this streak (in addition to shear luck) is that he isn't out there playing mr tough guy all the time. He picks his spots. I watch the Giants more than any other team, but I also see Eli hitting that turf before being touched more than just about any qb in the league when he sees that kill shot coming. Sure in big games and big spots he will hang in there and deliver the throw, but he's not stupid. He gets rid of the ball, and when he doesn't have that option it's not uncommon for him to just concede the sack before the hit comes. You don't see Eli taking many kill shots. It simplifies things a little too much just to talk about him as some super tough guy. That's not to say he's not tough, but he doesn't play a style that screams toughness. That's as big a part for the streak as anything.

Holy crappers JCin332 : 1/4/2017 6:31 pm : link



Quote: That's not to say he's not tough, but he doesn't play a style that screams toughness.







are you serious..?

Um... yea? LatHarv83 : 1/4/2017 6:35 pm : link You see Eli and apparently you envision Sly Stallone in Rambo. I see a guy who is smart and picks his spots. That's not to say he isn't tough. That's not to say he hasn't had memorable moments like SF. But he's not out here putting himself in harms way all that often, and justifiably so. In fact if memory serves I think even this past week he took one of those "hit the deck and concede the sack before being hit" plays.



Not meant to be insulting. Other players would do well to take his example. He's not a dummy. And he is tough. But it's simplistic and rather silly to think he has this streak merely because he's the toughest guy in the league. Steve McNair missed games. Not because he wasn't as tough as Eli. Quite the opposite. He was too tough for his own good

Agree. Giants_ROK : 1/4/2017 6:46 pm : link Brains and balls. Eli has the perfect mix.