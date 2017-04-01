Joe Buck: Eli Manning is a 'definite' Hall of Famer EddieNYG : 1/4/2017 7:56 pm Quote: When New York Giants fans see that Joe Buck is calling their latest game, the realization is usually accompanied by a groan. The general perception being that Buck — and specifically his partner, Troy Aikman — are Giants haters and seem to openly root for the other team.



Despite that, Joe Buck has been a key part to several historic calls. The most obvious of which being “Manning lobs it… Burress alone… Touchdown, New York” in Super Bowl XLII.



As it turns out, he’s also a bit of an Eli Manning fan. In fact, Buck told TMZ Sports this week that Manning absolutely deserves enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



“Oh yeah. Definite,” Buck said when asked if Manning belongs in the Hall. “I don’t have a vote, so he doesn’t have to worry about me. But he’s a Hall of Famer.”

"he hates the Giants" so this can't be true.

Hahahahahaha!!! Lets here Troy say it, and maybe he'll become an impartial color analyst.

I've listened to Joe, ktinsc : 1/4/2017 8:05 pm : link and he's no Jack, that's for sure.

Maybe someone will show clips giantsfan44ab : 1/4/2017 8:07 pm : link proving me otherwise but I think Aikman is pretty neutral as an analyst. I think he did that Steelers cowboys game and he was critical of the cowboys at times.

I grew up during the Phil Simms era and was a huge fan but I actually prefer Aikman as an analyst. I think he does a good job of staying impartial

I like Aikman and Buck. Maryland Giant : 1/4/2017 8:12 pm : link I think they are a good team with paint-it-by-numbers play by play and solid analysis.

They are both neutral. The fans of every team complain RDJR : 1/4/2017 8:15 pm : link about both of them, which is pretty compelling evidence that they are neutral.

I actually like Buck and have since that SB call.. Big Blue '56 : 1/4/2017 8:24 pm : link Aikman is fine as well..There are many worse than him, imv

I've never had any issues EddieNYG : 1/4/2017 8:42 pm : link With Buck and Aikman.

No problem with Buck. bceagle05 : 1/4/2017 8:48 pm : link I think his epic HBO failure humbled him a bit - he calls games without the stand-up comedy act mixed in. Aikman's pretty blah.

Buck and Aikman were openly rooting for the Redskins this past Sunday. FStubbs : 1/4/2017 8:49 pm : link Buck's just saying it to avoid direct controversy. He'll be right back rooting for the Packers this Sunday.

I don't think there is any chance he makes it JOrthman : 1/4/2017 8:49 pm : link unless he gets another SB run and in the win doesn't appear to ride the coat tails of the D, like his brother last year. He has such a negative perception in the media and general NFL fans that it will be very tough for him. Hell, MS didn't make it on the first ballot and he was a dominate player at his position universally loved by all NFL fans.

The thing that annoys me about Aikman jpennyva : 1/4/2017 8:50 pm : link Is his over use of "a heck of a". He says it at least 10 times a game. Both are OK, though. It's the ESPN team I can't stand. Hope Buck is right about Eli. I think Eli is a future HOFER but it remains to be seen. Win another SB and he should be a lock.

Eli is a "lock" if the Giants win the SB and he is MVP again SGMen : 1/4/2017 8:59 pm : link If he has another 4 games where he has 9 TD's to 1 interception and leads the team from behind late, well, he has to be considered the most clutch post-season QB of all-time.



So lets see what happens this Sunday!

For years Madden used "boom" a million times a broadcast, yet he was still one of the best ever



For years Madden used "boom" a million times a broadcast, yet he was still one of the best ever

Yeah but mattlawson : 1/4/2017 9:11 pm : link Are there any flags?

I agree mfsd : 1/4/2017 9:17 pm : link and Joe Buck is a good announcer. It's just weird the way he stares longingly into Aikman's eyes when the cut to the two of them in the booth

Aikman has always been complimentary of Manning and usually treats the Giants well.

Over/under bouchy24 : 1/4/2017 9:36 pm : link On how many times Buck mentions the Miami boat party this Sunday?

Buck blue42 : 1/4/2017 9:50 pm : link is small potatoes....the NFL Network had a panel the other night and the question was asked..." who can beat the Cowboys"???



Guess the one team not mentioned.

I think Aikman uses the "Dark Side" Doomster : 1/4/2017 10:01 pm : link against Eli.....Eli gets the last drive against Washington.....and Aikman, starts laying it on, how Eli has won so many games in the fourth quarter, coming from behind....he no sooner spews this, and Eli throws the int....Troy knows the sportscaster's mantra is to never say this, because bad things happen for the player...he said it on purpose, knowing full well the consequence of it....



And now you know the rest of the story....

Well, one could look at it that way. But then again, maybe they know Eli is one of the best last minute drive QBs in the NFL and were openly expecting him to go 60 yards and set up the game winning FG. That is what I heard, but then again I don't have a negative agenda.

Joe Buck is a very good announcer who wouldn't be the top man in baseball and arguably the top man in football if that weren't the case.



Joe Buck is a very good announcer who wouldn't be the top man in baseball and arguably the top man in football if that weren't the case. But comments like these seem strange on BBI considering how often it's mentioned that Eli gets unfairly criticized for not being Peyton. You'd think there would be more perspective on here.

Fuck The Jinx is in... Bluesbreaker : 12:48 am : link Bucks a great announcer but his hate NY is what annoys me

as do the Eli detractors So way to go Joe .

He's wrong KWALL2 : 1:27 am : link At this point, Eli is a fringe HOF and that's being generous.





Actually sorry but you're wrong he is a lock...and have you ever had anything positive to say?

I dont know how this is even a debate anymore AnyoneButPhilly : 6:17 am : link Hes got the numbers and hes got the hardware. It would be up for discussion if he only had one of the two. People will bring up interceptions obviously but if you look at where Eli ranks in all time interceptions, hes in pretty elite company

The vote isn't today timintey : 6:28 am : link When all is said and done, and Eli walks away, he will be a sure thing lock for the HOF. His numbers alone will make him borderline. Add in 2 SB MVPs and there's no question. How it's debatable is baffling...

I've said this before SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:33 am : link & I'll say it again: if you talk to non-Giant fans, the idea that Eli is a HOFer is laughable. A lot of people think he was lucky both times to win the Super Bowl & consider him a TO machine & 1/10th the QB his older brother was.



Of course I think they're wrong & would put Eli in, but it's going to be close.

RE: I've said this before AnyoneButPhilly : 6:52 am : link

Quote: & I'll say it again: if you talk to non-Giant fans, the idea that Eli is a HOFer is laughable. A lot of people think he was lucky both times to win the Super Bowl & consider him a TO machine & 1/10th the QB his older brother was.



Of course I think they're wrong & would put Eli in, but it's going to be close.



If Peyton Manning was the bench mark for getting into the Hall of Fame there would be maybe 4 other qbs in Canton

It's just Joe Buck can't deny it and he's stating the obvious. Blue21 : 7:00 am : link But he is NOT a Giants fan. The perception in IMO is accurate. And I do groan when I see he's calling the game for that reason. It's like watching a Giants game with someone who hates the Giants. I never do it. That's why it's miserable having him call a Giants game.

His call of the greatest catch in SB history twostepgiants : 7:22 am : link In, at worst, the second greatest upset in SB history



Is completely humiliating, embarrassing and revealing for Buck.



"Manning throws it. Caught Tyree. " in total emotionless monotone.



Great job Joe.

Oh brother. He's not a Giants fan and it was a strange play to see unfold in real time. His call on the Burress TD also more than made up for it

I've always liked Buck blueblood'11 : 7:43 am : link He doesn't overstate things and is as succinct as any announcer out there and pretty much lets the action speak for itself. As for Aikman I think his style of analysis is the best in the business. He gets right to the point and doesn't talk a blue streak after every play.



Also, he has always given credit where credit is due and is not afraid to criticize no matter who it is. And, it doesn't matter what game they are calling I've never gotten the impression he and Buck favor one team over another.



They are easy to listen to and they have a way of not getting in the way of the game. I'd have to say Al Micheals and Chris Collinsworth are on the same plane as Buck and Aikman. The only difference is Collinsworth has a more happy go lucky style whereas Aikman has a more measured and serious tone to his delivery.

The incredible thing about fans and joeinpa : 7:57 am : link The perceived bias they hear in the reporting of others is they never seem to understand their own bias skews their ability to listen objectively.

Bet you think Carson Palmer is a sure fire HOF too..

Well, they are certainly better than the Jim Nantz/Phil Sims team IMO. Nantz is a golf announcer in the football booth IMO.





Well, they are certainly better than the Jim Nantz/Phil Sims team IMO. Nantz is a golf announcer in the football booth IMO. Overall, i believe it's a rough listen across the board.

joeinpa blueblood'11 : 8:14 am : link I couldn't agree more. Aikman and Buck give the same presentation no matter who they are covering. It's all about delivering a concise, objective and consistent account of the games they are covering.



Aikman knows the game as well as anybody. He's won three Super Bowls and played on some great teams and I think he understands that if he isn't fair, unbiased and balanced in his analysis people will know.



Giants2012 blueblood'11 : 8:17 am : link What does that mean when you say its a rough listen across the board. Are you talking everyone in general?

When Eli is done, he'll have a helluva HOF resume Heisenberg : 8:40 am : link he'll have the counting stats, the consec game streak, and the huge post season performances. If he has one more run like 2007 or 2011 before he hangs it up, no one will question him making it.

The best part of his Burress...alone...touchdown New York! call mfsd : 8:45 am : link was that he and Aikman then shut up and let everyone listen to the roar of the crowd and soak in the moment. Not many announcers can manage that, they're so anxious to talk over huge moments in games and act like they get paid by the word.



Buck nailed that call with his brevity as much as his quality.

Buck is a TV guy PaulBlakeTSU : 9:02 am : link everyone listening to him is watching-- he lets people watch the action. What more do you want?



As for the Tyree play, he has discussed it several times and notes how hard it was to follow in real time and in the chaos, they want to make sure they get it right.

I agree. I'm not crazy about Aikman because, for a HOF QB, he doesn't provide much nuance. He has, however, defended Eli many times.

the reason PaulBlakeTSU : 9:08 am : link that people hate Buck, Aikman, and Collinsworth is that they aren't afraid to be critical. They aren't cheerleaders like Jon Gruden. So when your team is playing poorly, they are going to note the poor play and criticize the players. But if your team is losing, you are already pissed off and so the last thing you want to hear is the announcer rubbing salt in the wound by pointing out the problems.



But that's more about the listener needing a safe space it seems.

The worst thing that he does, and now I can't un-hear it since my friend pointed it out, is that he starts to make a statement, then says "and....." and waits like 5 seconds before he finishes the sentence. He does it constantly. Also, the double or even triple negatives (some variation of "I don't know if he's not...", but every announcer does it and I'm not sure if it really should not be one of the cardinal rules to not ever do it. In comment 13305582 jpennyva said:The worst thing that he does, and now I can't un-hear it since my friend pointed it out, is that he starts to make a statement, then says "and....." and waits like 5 seconds before he finishes the sentence. He does it constantly. Also, the double or even triple negatives (some variation of "I don't know if he's not...", but every announcer does it and I'm not sure if it really should not be one of the cardinal rules to not ever do it.

He isn't a 1st ballot lock (he would be with a 3rd SB) but he's an absolute lock for the HoF at some point. There's too many reasons as to why so I won't bother listing them.

I think both Buck and Aikman do a good job. They have Jimmy Googs : 9:11 am : link their bad moments but far less annoying than most crews.



They also give the Giant a good deal of credit during games, but since we aren't typically front-runners it is tempered.



Man, do we obsess on BBI about what everybody else says about our team or what?

I'd say on the cusp, but throwing in being "generous" was a shot lol.....



The guy is going to end up at the top of the charts in a ton of passing categories. And.....two championships to boot.



I'd say on the cusp, but throwing in being "generous" was a shot lol..... The guy is going to end up at the top of the charts in a ton of passing categories. And.....two championships to boot. Stat compiler? Well..that's what happens when you show up day in, day out.

I'd say on the cusp, but throwing in being "generous" was a shot lol.....



The guy is going to end up at the top of the charts in a ton of passing categories. And.....two championships to boot.



Stat compiler? Well..that's what happens when you show up day in, day out.



I should write "at near the top".......still very impressive.

I'd say on the cusp, but throwing in being "generous" was a shot lol.....



The guy is going to end up at the top of the charts in a ton of passing categories. And.....two championships to boot.



Stat compiler? Well..that's what happens when you show up day in, day out.



The people that want to throw out terms like "stat compiler" also don't want to admit that this applies to Eli's turnovers as well. Call me crazy but when you play as many games as Eli has, your turnover numbers are going to be higher than most. Most other QB's, especially the dregs of the league, don't have the longevity that Eli has.

Rivers probably gets in the HoF eventually UConn4523 : 9:32 am : link and his playoff resume isn't even close to Eli's.

He's got the hardware but i disagree that he's got the numbers. He's an above average, top 10 QB and we've been lucky to have him - but just 3 division titles in his entire career, in what has been a mediocre division throughout most of his career, and lots of picks to go with the TDs.



At this point *without another chapter from him* I'd say he makes the Hall of Really Good... and his number in our ring of honor. I think he falls short of Canton though.



He's got the hardware but i disagree that he's got the numbers. He's an above average, top 10 QB and we've been lucky to have him - but just 3 division titles in his entire career, in what has been a mediocre division throughout most of his career, and lots of picks to go with the TDs. At this point *without another chapter from him* I'd say he makes the Hall of Really Good... and his number in our ring of honor. I think he falls short of Canton though. But there is still time.

RE: Rivers probably gets in the HoF eventually MetsAreBack : 9:34 am : link

Quote: and his playoff resume isn't even close to Eli's.





Uggh, no he doesnt.



Uggh, no he doesnt. Maybe I dont understand how the Hall works but to me Brady, Peyton, Rodgers and Ben are the only guys getting inducted right now. But maybe my bar is set a lot higher than reality, hard to gauge.

I think Bree's is a lock too, MAB. BrettNYG10 : 9:40 am : link .

I think he's borderline Greg from LI : 9:41 am : link Two titles, thrown for a ton of yards and touchdowns in his career. On the other hand, he really one has one season that really dominated, 2011. Threw a ton of picks, missed the playoffs a bunch of times in recent years, and his performances varied wildly over the course of both his career as a whole and individual seasons. He was usually very good, but he could also be very bad.



His story hasn't concluded yet, but as of right now I'd say he's a 50/50 shot.

He's a franchise QB.... BillKo : 9:42 am : link ....plays the toughest position in sports in the toughest city in sports. And has two titles. And does it with class.



Maybe not HOF, but Eli Manning is exactly what the Giants wanted when they traded for him.

He's got the hardware but i disagree that he's got the numbers. He's an above average, top 10 QB and we've been lucky to have him - but just 3 division titles in his entire career, in what has been a mediocre division throughout most of his career, and lots of picks to go with the TDs.



At this point *without another chapter from him* I'd say he makes the Hall of Really Good... and his number in our ring of honor. I think he falls short of Canton though.



But there is still time.



Have you not seen where Eli ranks in all-time stats amongst QBs? The stats are there.

you look into the 80s and 90s... dep026 : 9:43 am : link Fouts, marino, moon, aikman, young, montana, kelly, elway are all HOF.



In 2000 and 2010s

Peyton, brady, rodgers, brees, and ben are locks. After those 5... Eli is certainly in the mix before romo, rivers, ryan, cam, wilson, etc.

BTW...if Eli is borderline.... BillKo : 9:44 am : link ......then Rivers is easily categorized as borderline.



Brees is def a HOF'er. He's got the stats.

People who follow Eli closely Big Blue '56 : 9:48 am : link know his worth and what he has accomplished clutch-wise..It's no small thing to have the two historic playoff runs that he has..Players with less of a resume have gotten in..And his ironman status..



People/voters who know little about who he is beyond some occasional national tv clunkers will splooge and vote him in when he hangs them up in another 4-5 years or so when he has amassed many top 5/10 requisite FF stats..



He's a total lock..When? No idea, but he's an eventual lock

Uggh, no he doesnt.



Maybe I dont understand how the Hall works but to me Brady, Peyton, Rodgers and Ben are the only guys getting inducted right now. But maybe my bar is set a lot higher than reality, hard to gauge.



I don't disagree with you, but you have to also factor in that barring a huge injury Eli and Rivers will play 3-5 more years. Their longevity is going to be enormous. I don't think Rivers is a HoFer but in 3-5 more years it will be hard to say he isn't.



I don't disagree with you, but you have to also factor in that barring a huge injury Eli and Rivers will play 3-5 more years. Their longevity is going to be enormous. I don't think Rivers is a HoFer but in 3-5 more years it will be hard to say he isn't. I still think Eli gets in if he doesn't play another day in the NFL, however.

Yeah maybe Brees too MetsAreBack : 9:55 am : link his passing stats are prettier than Eli's but i do think when you normalize for dome/San Diego weather, guys like Sproles and Tomlinson helping him through the years - Brees/Eli should be considered closer/fairly equal to each other than they are.



truth is Brees has only won 4 division titles in his career and been to the playoffs 6 times. 4 of the last 5 years in New Orleans have been losing seasons and he throws a ton of picks as well. Hasn't been to a NFC title game since they won the Bowl in 2009.



And career wise, his home/road splits have been gaping, proving he's really benefited from that NO dome.



So while he may make the Hall, in my mind Canton should have a higher bar but that's probably just me (certainly if guys like Moon are in though to an extent Moon's background/story probably played a part in getting him in)

Brees is beloved by the NFL UConn4523 : 9:59 am : link very few people probably equate him to Eli or even anything close.

truth is Brees has only won 4 division titles in his career and been to the playoffs 6 times. 4 of the last 5 years in New Orleans have been losing seasons and he throws a ton of picks as well. Hasn't been to a NFC title game since they won the Bowl in 2009.



And career wise, his home/road splits have been gaping, proving he's really benefited from that NO dome.



So while he may make the Hall, in my mind Canton should have a higher bar but that's probably just me (certainly if guys like Moon are in though to an extent Moon's background/story probably played a part in getting him in)



That's a pretty fair assessment of Brees, but ultimately his stat line is going to get him in.

Maybe I dont understand how the Hall works but to me Brady, Peyton, Rodgers and Ben are the only guys getting inducted right now. But maybe my bar is set a lot higher than reality, hard to gauge.



I give you the first 3, but if Ben is in, why not Eli? They're stats are almost identical, and both have 2 rings. Eli has 2 SB MVP's to boot.

SEction PaulBlakeTSU : 10:16 am : link because Ben had much more stable and better defenses over his career with more offensive talent so that makes him a better QB.

Assume Buck oldog : 10:35 am : link is a Giant hater. Not all that surprising if he is. There are many. Personally, I find it impossible to be objective about the cows, the lambeau leap crew, or the SF team. At the same time, I have come to admire Tony Romo's ability and grittiness, while taking some consolation from his bad luck. But the present cow QB, is just an overrated irritation. Eli, on the other hand has been around a long long, time in football years. He has shown some real personality, and a great deal of character and respect for his teammates, and indeed for everyone. He has been on good teams, but never on a truly great team, and has been able to raise up his teams on many occasions, while sometimes goofing up, even bringing his team down, and leading the way to embarrassing losses. Through 13 years, though, he has not once disappointed by a lack of steadiness in deportment, by a nasty reaction to misfortune or to the failures of others, and has always shown that he can take a lickin and will keep on tickin'. Once again this year, he has passed for over 4000 yards. He led his team to an 11-5 season; he did what he had to do. His lifetime records for passing yardage, touchdown passes, and durability, are matched by only a relative few, all of whom are in the HOF. While his story is still being written, Joe Buck is simply, whether or not he cares for the Giants, or doesn't, acknowledging that yeah, we've seen enough Eli. There will be very few better than you, if any, and in the history of the NFL, you will always be remembered.

I give you the first 3, but if Ben is in, why not Eli? They're stats are almost identical, and both have 2 rings. Eli has 2 SB MVP's to boot.



I did a thread in the offseason comparing the 2 and while ben has some advantages in INTS and % percentage... they are very close. The narrative is ben has played better the last 5 years.



I did a thread in the offseason comparing the 2 and while ben has some advantages in INTS and % percentage... they are very close. The narrative is ben has played better the last 5 years. Thr main difference in defense. Eli has had a top 15 defense only 4 times in his career. Ben has had a top 10 defense all but 2-3 years.

Brady/Rogers/Peyton........Ben....Brees...Eli.......Rivers/Wilson/Luck Rafflee : 10:38 am : link That's the way I see "my top 8" over the past 5-10 years....with Eli followed By some Combo of Luck...Cam, Ryan, Palmer, Wilson and Luck.



I believe those top 6 have a Ticket to Canton---that IS almost a 20 year string of QB's



Rogers is the Best QB I've ever seen.... Brady is the most accomplished...Peyton the Most revolutionary. Ben has been Just behind them.



I believe Ben sits between the top 3 and the rest. Eli has consistently been an argument at 4-8, depending on the year---over time, I believe he's at 5--- 2 Bowls and his production are absolutely HOF.





Still this debate USAF NYG Fan : 10:38 am : link It's foolish at this point to say Eli is not a lock. I'm sorry but it just is. The only debate now is if he goes in first ballot and that has more to do with how he finishes and who he's up against at that time.



I also want to know why Ben's ahead of Eli? Eli has the starts, the completions, the TD passes, clean history, and 2 SB MVPs over Ben. Ben has completion % and passer rating. Ben also had a rape charge, one of the worst SB performances ever by a QB, and a better defense than Eli had almost every year.



It's pretty clear how NY fans treat their own.

I think Eli's a reasonably safe bet at the moment bceagle05 : 10:41 am : link but will be a lock by the end of his career. His two calling cards are big game moments and durability. If his consecutive games streak continues and he adds a couple more playoff wins while compiling more yards and TDs, he should have no problem. I don't think he needs a third Super Bowl, but that would certainly do the trick.

I believe those top 6 have a Ticket to Canton---that IS almost a 20 year string of QB's



Rogers is the Best QB I've ever seen.... Brady is the most accomplished...Peyton the Most revolutionary. Ben has been Just behind them.



I believe Ben sits between the top 3 and the rest. Eli has consistently been an argument at 4-8, depending on the year---over time, I believe he's at 5--- 2 Bowls and his production are absolutely HOF.





I left out Tony Romo---he's a "victim" of his lack of Playoff Success, but I feel his overall Grade would be close to Eli and Brees...maybe he gets grouped with Rivers

I also want to know why Ben's ahead of Eli? Eli has the starts, the completions, the TD passes, clean history, and 2 SB MVPs over Ben. Ben has completion % and passer rating. Ben also had a rape charge, one of the worst SB performances ever by a QB, and a better defense than Eli had almost every year.



It's pretty clear how NY fans treat their own.



A really solid post. More objective than most, imo..At the very least, it's subjective-objective..😎

I also want to know why Ben's ahead of Eli? Eli has the starts, the completions, the TD passes, clean history, and 2 SB MVPs over Ben. Ben has completion % and passer rating. Ben also had a rape charge, one of the worst SB performances ever by a QB, and a better defense than Eli had almost every year.



It's pretty clear how NY fans treat their own.



Ben is ahead of Eli because we've all seen Both of them Play

.... BrettNYG10 : 10:49 am : link



I would vote him in. I'm just not confident the HOF voters see it the same way.

There are only 25 QB's in the modern era to get in. I think there might be some QB fatigue with Eli retiring around the same time as Brees/Ben/Brady. I would vote him in. I'm just not confident the HOF voters see it the same way.

Dep KWALL2 : 10:50 am : link The main difference between Ben and Eli is the defenses?





Not the enormous difference in turnovers?

Stats can be somewhat telling or misleading. Big Blue '56 : 10:56 am : link It can be reasonably offered that Eli's INTs were as a result in part of a system(Gilbride's O), an urgency to make something happen given a lack of supportive measures (Ben, with that D that was so terrific all those years, being allowed to have the luxury of not forcing things to make something happen) and so on..





Not the enormous difference in turnovers?



The TO's will definitely be Eli's undoing if he doesn't get in, but his durability and performance for 2 SB runs should be enough to get him in. We'll see. Eli has 2 SB MVP's, while Ben had one disastrous SB, and another average performance. How a guy performs on the biggest stage will hold sway with voters.

Not the enormous difference in turnovers?



Turnovers can be misleading or taking too seriously. And Eli had Ben in TDs...doesn't that sort of dull the turnover disparity? And if many of those turnovers didn't kill the Giants chances at winning, do we really need to condemn Eli's career?



I'm not a big killer of QBs based on turnovers, within reason. Never was. I like TDs and wins. Eli has both.



I don't think Eli is a first ballot HOFer. Not many guys are, including some of the best ever. But he's bee knocking on the HOF door since he won his second super bowl MVP award and stat padding here the last 5 seasons won't hurt his chances. Now he just needs MAYBE one more good post-season run (1-2 wins) and MAYBE 1-2 productive regular seasons. If he does that he will be absolutely impossible to keep out of the HOF.



It's all about the hardware. When you win one, it's nice but not the end all be all. When you win two, it's most definitely the end all be all. There's a reason why not many QBs have done it twice, it's fucking hard to do.



Turnovers can be misleading or taking too seriously. And Eli had Ben in TDs...doesn't that sort of dull the turnover disparity? And if many of those turnovers didn't kill the Giants chances at winning, do we really need to condemn Eli's career? I'm not a big killer of QBs based on turnovers, within reason. Never was. I like TDs and wins. Eli has both. I don't think Eli is a first ballot HOFer. Not many guys are, including some of the best ever. But he's bee knocking on the HOF door since he won his second super bowl MVP award and stat padding here the last 5 seasons won't hurt his chances. Now he just needs MAYBE one more good post-season run (1-2 wins) and MAYBE 1-2 productive regular seasons. If he does that he will be absolutely impossible to keep out of the HOF. It's all about the hardware. When you win one, it's nice but not the end all be all. When you win two, it's most definitely the end all be all. There's a reason why not many QBs have done it twice, it's fucking hard to do. Eli has done the hard part. Now he just might need a little more window dressing. If by some blessed miracle he were to win another super bowl? He would moonwalk into Canton on the first ballot. 3 rings is laughably awesome.

If you're talking about Ben's Super Bowl performance, don't forget his loss, where he put them a hole early with a pick-6 to make it 14-0 Packers.



If you're talking about Ben's Super Bowl performance, don't forget his loss, where he put them a hole early with a pick-6 to make it 14-0 Packers. My ribbing on the guy aside, though, I think it will be pretty tough to keep both Ben and Eli out of the Hall of Fame when all is said and done. Rivers is likely to be the odd man out in that discussion, which makes the Chargers look even dumber in hindsight.

It's hard to put Ben in and not Eli twostepgiants : 11:15 am : link They both have 2 Super Bowls



Eli has won 2 SB Mvps to Bens 1 but Ben has additional AFC Title



Eli has slight edge in yds and Tds



Ben has less Ints



Eli has the iron man thing



Ben has taken his team to playoffs more often



Ben has 5-4 Pro Bowl edge



Neither has really been close to major season records or regular season MVPs



I think Ben is viewed by the media as the higher stature but the resume is very close, maybe even slight edge to Eli as he has more SB mvps, yds and TDs.



I think if 1 goes in, tge other does.



Media loves Big Ben. Would be hard to justify holding Eli out if they put Ben in

Eli was at or near the top of the sport djm : 11:16 am : link for about 5 NFL seasons. 07,08,09,10 and 2011. HE was criminally underrated during this era. He won more games than most QBs and won more postseason games than anyone not named Brady, and he won more super bowl titles than EVERYONE, including Brady in that span. He wasn't half bad in 2012 either but we will call 2012-2013 seasons a net loss just to be fair. He then rebounded with nice stat seasons in 2014 and 2015. Even this season's run, his numbers aren't bad at all. This season won't hurt his chances at all and he goes out and leads this team to wins through this month his "shaky" play will only be validated. If he stinks it up...ok fine...but even then, his numbers are going to be ridiculously big overall. Eli is quite possibly going to finish top FIVE in most QB stats. TOP FIVE!!! And he has the rings....are you kidding me?



Like I said, there's work to be done here. His career isn't over yet....but if he merely holds serve for another 2-3 seasons...his numbers will be gaudy. How do you ignore that? You can't. Not with the rings.

Not the enormous difference in turnovers?

Eli's interception percentage is 3.2%, Ben's is 2.7%. Eli averages a little over 4 more interceptions a year than Ben if looking simply at the interception totals. Eli also attempted 893 more throws than Ben and played in 16 (a full season) more games than Ben. Ben averages a little over 12 interceptions a year. Eli averages 16.5 interceptions a year.



IF Ben played in as many games as Eli AND threw the ball as many times as Eli he would (hypothetically) throw around 2.5 to 3 interceptions less than Eli Manning per year.



Personally, I don't think 4 interceptions a year is "enormous" much less the 3 per year if all things were more equal, which they aren't. Nor do I think 0.5% is an enormous difference either. Maybe it's just me.



Eli's interception percentage is 3.2%, Ben's is 2.7%. Eli averages a little over 4 more interceptions a year than Ben if looking simply at the interception totals. Eli also attempted 893 more throws than Ben and played in 16 (a full season) more games than Ben. Ben averages a little over 12 interceptions a year. Eli averages 16.5 interceptions a year. IF Ben played in as many games as Eli AND threw the ball as many times as Eli he would (hypothetically) throw around 2.5 to 3 interceptions less than Eli Manning per year. Personally, I don't think 4 interceptions a year is "enormous" much less the 3 per year if all things were more equal, which they aren't. Nor do I think 0.5% is an enormous difference either. Maybe it's just me. Shall we factor in their playoff stats because that was just seasonal stats?

Eli doesn't have Ben KWALL2 : 11:18 am : link In TDs/game or TD %.



He has more total TDs and it took about 70 more TOs. There is nothing misleading about the TO difference. It's a legit knock on Eli.



I'd put Brees down as a HOF lock with Rodgers, Brady and Ben.



Eli might get in but he needs a few good years. This year doesn't help him.



How do you figure better offensive talent over his career? A subjective statement IMO. And defensively Pittsburgh hasnt had a top tier defense in a long time.

Not the enormous difference in turnovers?



Defense is the main difference. When you constantly have a top 3 defense... your stats will be more positive.

Player A: 21-30, 256 yards, 1 TD / 1 INT ... 20 offensive points scored excluding a pick 6

Player B: 19-34, 255 yards, 2 TDs / 1 INT ... 17 total points scored





Player A: 21-30, 256 yards, 1 TD / 1 INT ... 20 offensive points scored excluding a pick 6 Player B: 19-34, 255 yards, 2 TDs / 1 INT ... 17 total points scored Yet one is an average performance and the other is "MVP" performance. OK then.

Player A: 21-30, 256 yards, 1 TD / 1 INT ... 20 offensive points scored excluding a pick 6

Player B: 19-34, 255 yards, 2 TDs / 1 INT ... 17 total points scored





Yet one is an average performance and the other is "MVP" performance. OK then.



Yes, one was against one of the best regular season teams of all time, the other to a defense that ranked 28th. OK then.

..... BrettNYG10 : 11:50 am : link Do people think voters are going to remember or care that Eli played in a tougher system or that Ben had a better defense?