DRC on the fastest guys on the team

Q: Who are the top five fastest guys on the team if you could have a race?
A: Me, Odell, Tavarres King, Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple.
Q: How would you finish?
A: One.
three CB guys in the secondary. Excellent
who ain't no slouch, I believe him. Odell might give him a run for his money.
Apple that fast?
He's fucking lightning. My eyes tell him him and Odell are 1-2
in combine history
40-yard dash
He's so fucking fast.
The dude has incredible recovery speed, too. I can't remember the last player who made up ground like he does. He looks like he's out of plays completely, you blink and he's closing in on a route or a ballcarrier
correctly this year. Keep him fresh, keep him playing each game.
The man can ball. He's got soft hands, too.
and here is this gem from his nfl.com combine profile:
BOTTOM LINE Could be a productive No. 3 option with added value as a kick returner.
Amazing.
Maybe Tyreek Hill, maybe.
| Maybe Tyreek Hill, maybe.
Maybe but he's the only one.
I know a lot of fans freak the way Odell carries the ball with one hand when he's running away from guys but he's got the hands to hold onto it,and I think it's the track guy in his genes carrying it like a relay baton. He ain't dropping that sucker and he does protect it when he's gonna get hit.
Remember how he caught that long pass against the Skins. He slowed down to cradle the ball into his arms, then shifted into high gear.
I love Victor, but it's time for "pedal to the metal"
Remember how he caught that long pass against the Skins. He slowed down to cradle the ball into his arms, then shifted into high gear.
I love Victor, but it's time for "pedal to the metal"
Except that King caught it with his hands, not arms.
The way DRC ran down Golden Tate,
who ain't no slouch, I believe him. Odell might give him a run for his money.

Apple that fast?
Apple that fast?
I wonder how far I can get in 4.29 seconds.
That part of Odell's scouting report is hilarious. Nolan Nawrocki hit that one on the head 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
9 years later
I wonder how far I can get in 4.29 seconds.
In my case, off the couch and halfway to the fridge ;>)
9 years later
I wonder how far I can get in 4.29 seconds.
In my case, off the couch and halfway to the fridge ;>)
Now, you are just bragging. I only managed to shift from my left cheek to my right.
9 years later
I wonder how far I can get in 4.29 seconds.
In my case, off the couch and halfway to the fridge ;>)
Hell! I can get all the way to the fridge!
i was at the game last Sunday and I remember Cousins throwing the ball to a guy that appeared completely wide open. The closing speed Jenkins had to get there and bat the ball away was amazing
DRC: 4.29
OBJ: 4.43
King: 4.47
Jack Rabbit: 4.46
Apple: 4.40
Damn that's some speed right there. All young except for DRC. All healthy.
They get going. Like Bo Jackson in Tecmo Bowl fast.
is sneaky fast especially for his size. A 4.40 at his size is unreal.
| He's so fucking fast.
The dude has incredible recovery speed, too. I can't remember the last player who made up ground like he does. He looks like he's out of plays completely, you blink and he's closing in on a route or a ballcarrier
You're right. But I wanna put a word in for Darrell Green. I remember him and Jurevicious (sp?) going up for a ball, Joe got it and in the process Green got knocked to the ground. He got up and got Jureivious from behind even though Joe had about a twelve yard lead.
The gap that he closed was enormous. That was a serious display of wheels.
Truly incredible at age 30
First - It is a rare distance on a football field. Using a 20 would probably give you a more reliable football speed value.
Second - Some guys carry the helmet and pads effortlessly. Others seem to be only able to run in shorts.
Third - Running against a clock only provides a certain motivation. Watching him play, I often believe that on a football field against opposition, OBJ could run whatever it takes not to get caught.
I agree with him. It's DRC number one. As an aside, I have a sneaky feeling King gets a lot more snaps this weekend... we need at least some trepidation from opposing defenses on anyone not named Beckham...
He's so fucking fast.
The dude has incredible recovery speed, too. I can't remember the last player who made up ground like he does. He looks like he's out of plays completely, you blink and he's closing in on a route or a ballcarrier
You're right. But I wanna put a word in for Darrell Green. I remember him and Jurevicious (sp?) going up for a ball, Joe got it and in the process Green got knocked to the ground. He got up and got Jureivious from behind even though Joe had about a twelve yard lead.
Yes, I agree with you. Darrell Green was 100% one of the fastest players I've ever seen. Even in his older age, the man could fly. He was probably the first guy I remember watching as a kid and being seriously blown away by how fast he was. He just had a gear that no one else on the field did.
anyone else suprised to hear that Tavarres King is faster than Dwayne Harris?
BOTTOM LINE Could be a productive No. 3 option with added value as a kick returner.

Amazing.
Amazing.
Anyone who thinks OBJ only runs a 4.43 is nuts. Just look at him on the field. He easily runs in the 4.3s no matter what the combine numbers say.
BOTTOM LINE Could be a productive No. 3 option with added value as a kick returner.
Amazing.
Anyone who thinks OBJ only runs a 4.43 is nuts. Just look at him on the field. He easily runs in the 4.3s no matter what the combine numbers say.
Have you ever been chased by someone? Haha.
He might have run a 4.3 at the combine or whatever...but when someone is behind you, some people just have an extra gear. I think he even mentioned it earlier this season. He's definitely faster than that.
|Anyone who thinks OBJ only runs a 4.43 is nuts. Just look at him on the field. He easily runs in the 4.3s no matter what the combine numbers say.
Not necessarily true, there is a difference between quickness and long speed and there's a difference between running in shorts on a track and running in full pads on a field. Anyone of those differences could make up for the fact that his speed looks a lot more special in game situations than it did at the combine. It's also one of the reasons that Tom Coughlin would stand at the 10-yard marker to record each prospect's "quickness" in the first ten yards of the forty.
9 years later
I wonder how far I can get in 4.29 seconds.
Maybe I could get off the couch. Nah!
He really is a graybeard compared to these young studs.