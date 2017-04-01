DRC on the fastest guys on the team Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/4/2017 11:13 pm : 1/4/2017 11:13 pm Q: Who are the top five fastest guys on the team if you could have a race?



A: Me, Odell, Tavarres King, Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple.



Q: How would you finish?



A: One.

god just start King to stretch the field
gtt350 : 1/4/2017 11:18 pm

Wow
xman : 1/4/2017 11:19 pm
three CB guys in the secondary. Excellent

The way DRC ran down Golden Tate,
section125 : 1/4/2017 11:19 pm
who ain't no slouch, I believe him. Odell might give him a run for his money.

Apple that fast?



Apple that fast?

I believe him
tikimvp : 1/4/2017 11:20 pm
He's fucking lightning. My eyes tell him him and Odell are 1-2

I wonder if he's just throwing his CB buddies a bone
BestFeature : 1/4/2017 11:20 pm

He's right.
arcarsenal : 1/4/2017 11:30 pm
He's so fucking fast.



The dude has incredible recovery speed, too. I can't remember the last player who made up ground like he does. He looks like he's out of plays completely, you blink and he's closing in on a route or a ballcarrier

I bet DRC could still run a 4.29 these days
DennyInDenville : 1/4/2017 11:31 pm
9 years later

Mc Adoo is playing him
section125 : 1/4/2017 11:32 pm
correctly this year. Keep him fresh, keep him playing each game.

The man can ball. He's got soft hands, too.

Odell "only" ran a 4.43
tikimvp : 1/4/2017 11:37 pm
and here is this gem from his nfl.com combine profile:



BOTTOM LINE Could be a productive No. 3 option with added value as a kick returner.



Amazing.

When carrying the ball no one in the game is faster than Odell
est1986 : 1/4/2017 11:56 pm
Maybe Tyreek Hill, maybe.

King can fly ....
Manny in CA : 12:06 am

Remember how he caught that long pass against the Skins. He slowed down to cradle the ball into his arms, then shifted into high gear.



I love Victor, but it's time for "pedal to the metal"

I believe him
AnyoneButPhilly : 6:15 am
i was at the game last Sunday and I remember Cousins throwing the ball to a guy that appeared completely wide open. The closing speed Jenkins had to get there and bat the ball away was amazing

Him and Odell look faster than everyone on the field when
bradshaw44 : 7:05 am
They get going. Like Bo Jackson in Tecmo Bowl fast.

Apple
ryanmkeane : 8:39 am
is sneaky fast especially for his size. A 4.40 at his size is unreal.

Rainey may be on that list too
Ivan15 : 9:29 am

OBJ with the ball in his hand being chased by DRC
Jimmy Googs : 9:51 am
could go either way...

DRC chasing down Tate was indeed awesome
Greg from LI : 9:55 am
The gap that he closed was enormous. That was a serious display of wheels.

Many disadvantages of using a 40 to determine speed Bob in Newburgh : 9:57 am : link First - It is a rare distance on a football field. Using a 20 would probably give you a more reliable football speed value.



In my eyes
Johnny5 : 10:02 am
I agree with him. It's DRC number one. As an aside, I have a sneaky feeling King gets a lot more snaps this weekend... we need at least some trepidation from opposing defenses on anyone not named Beckham...

Also,
Brown Recluse : 10:05 am
anyone else suprised to hear that Tavarres King is faster than Dwayne Harris?

DRC is up there as one of the greatest Giants
Vin R : 10:18 am
FA signings

