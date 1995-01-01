So, halfway through the week...how do we feel? Sean : 8:39 am We've seen this story before.



Lambeau Field, cold, road whites, playoffs, January..



From an aesthetic point of view, find me a better looking football game. 2 blue blood franchises, 8 combined Super Bowls, no gimmicky fight songs or mascots, just 2 historic franchises.



No better start either than 4:40pm on Sunday in January.



I'm getting nervous but damn excited to see playoff football again.

bring it on bro. a nice frigid day expected in Connecticut too Victor in CT : 8:41 am : link so perfect for staying in, eating and drinking, and watching football. I'm looking forward to it and I think the Giants have a good chance.

I agree Sean Tuckrule : 8:42 am : link The setting couldn't be any better. Lambeau in January is football weather. Watching Eli sling the rock in freezing temps wearing his baggy white long sleeve shirt with one glove on his left hand. In the words of Bart Scott "can't wait"

I'm with you GiantNatty : 8:43 am : link I suppose I would have preferred the Saturday night game to guarantee them at least 7 days rest between games, but it's going to be fun in any event. Can't wait!

8 Super Bowls combined is nice... Maryland Giant : 8:46 am : link ...but 21 combined NFL Championship is more impressive.

Will the running game continue to gain momentum? est1986 : 8:47 am : link Can our O-Line keep Eli clean? Last time around he didn't even have a chance. Will the pass rush get to Arod? last time around it was non existent. Can we take care of the the duke? I read that the packers forced 11 turnovers in the last 3 games. If they don't force any on Sunday, can we pick off Rodgers twice at home again?



I think Eli won't have time but will find a way to do just a little bit more than he did in Green Bay in week 5. I think Arod will be playing at a higher level than he did in week 5 but so will our secondary and so will our pass rush, Green Bay will not dominate us in the trenches like they did in week 5. I don't think Jack Rabbit picks off Rodgers twice but I think one of our guys gets at least one, probably DRC, he's been lights out late in games. I think it will be a nail biter because we won't score enough to pull away from them but ain't no Hail Marys being completed against this defense. Giants 24-20.

Fucked amped. Giantology : 8:47 am : link Feels like an eternity between now and 4:40pm on Sunday.

Win lose or draw, its just nice to back in playoffs and relevant again Jimmy Googs : 8:47 am : link

ahhh, f-that...I will be pissed if we lose.











And yes...VERY jacked for the game... Maryland Giant : 8:47 am : link ...great setting.



Giants can get their third postseason win at Lambeau. I do not think any other franchise has more than one postseason win at Lambeau (other than the Pack of course).

So, halfway through the week...how do we feel? mrvax : 8:48 am : link Well, everything came out OK this morning. Coffee is pretty damn good. Damn workers are using those noisy leaf blowers again so I'd say, I have mixed feelings.





Sometimes the assumed scenario... M.S. : 8:51 am : link

...never plays out, and maybe our offense ends up out-playing our defense.



Or not.



Going into this game, my sense is that the Giants defense has to be near-perfect to win this game. Anything short of that may put a burden on our offense that it cannot withstand.





Usually ryanmkeane : 8:52 am : link most of us have a decent idea of how our Giants could win/could lose. For example this year, we tend to win every game that we don't turn the ball over and the OL plays a decent game. Score 20+ points and play a relatively clean game, and it's a win.



However, for the life of me I don't yet have a good feeling on this particular game. The Packers aren't really going to run on us, but I don't think they'll be able to just chuck it all over the field either. On the flipside, our pass game SHOULD be explosive but something tells me it might be dicey. It's just odd, and it might be a classic whoever has the ball last with a chance to win takes it.





I feel quietly confident Old Dirty Beckham : 8:53 am : link I think this is the most difficult matchup we could face including the teams with byes. If we get through this I fully expect a trip to the NFCC if we head to Dallas.



Going to be a great weekend. Don Peppe in queens Saturday night. Sunday is all about the booze and the Giants.

I'll say this... sr267 : 9:00 am : link I live just north of Milwaukee for the past 3 years, and I'm getting a real feeling of apathy from the Pack fans ala Atlanta Braves in the early 2000s when they were in the playoffs every year and never selling out home playoff games. You can still get relatively cheap tix, and I think Lambeau will have a good % of Giants fan. We get up by 10 or more early and the crowd will be dead.

Feeling good. an_idol_mind : 9:00 am : link Part of that is because the season already feels like a success because of how long it's been since making the playoffs. Part of it is because, while a win is far from a given, teams that have great defenses tend to thrive at this time of year.

I also feel quiety confident... That’s Gold, Jerry : 9:01 am : link knowing there are question marks such as Ben coaching his first playoff game...how will he react and call the game as a result. We have a lot of guys who have never been in the playoffs and how will they react.



It should be a very good game...but you never know.

More often than not... x meadowlander : 9:10 am : link ...Great defense will trump great offense.



Giant D is going to shut down Rodgers, I'm certain of that. Last time, he was facing a skeleton crew defensive backfield. This time, they're HEALTHY.



It will come down to the other 2/3 of the game.



Turnovers and field position are going to be critical.



Last game at Green Bay, ugly as it was, Giants were within one score.



I expect it to be close, something like 17-13 Giants.

the hardest PaulBlakeTSU : 9:14 am : link part is reminding myself that 2007 and 2011 have absolutely no bearing on this game.



Nothing has changed since the beginning of the week. I can only hope that McAdoo and Sullivan are hard at work coming up with an entirely new offense that involves King on the outside, and a tight end parking his ass 7 yards up the middle of the field. Otherwise, the offense won't be any different against the same Cover 2 defense they've seen for the last sixteen straight weeks.



I'd like to bench Cruz as he's useless on the outside, but, as I stated yesterday, he is, shamefully our biggest receiver on the team at 6'0 205.

I'd have preferred 4:40pm on SATURDAY myself SGMen : 9:16 am : link The Packers coming off a Sunday night road game would be a shade less rested and assuming we won we'd be better rested for the likely game with Seattle (Lions will upset, watch).



But to answer the initial post, this game is HISTORICAL. I feel great about this game for one and only one reason: NYPD (New York Pass Defense). We are built to stop the short passing game of 10 yards or less. That is "bread and butter" for a West Coast offense. This defense will understand how Green Bay's works cause they are similar. And vice versa.



I think you will see Collins and DRC blitzing a lot and Casillas and Robinson on the field manning the outside and keeping an eye on Rodgers and his scrambling. We can't allow Rodgers to break contain easy. Rodgers is due to throw a pick at home.



Giants 24 - 20 as our defense, specials and efficient run and pass game (1 TD deep at least) help us to win the day!

tough task.... BillKo : 9:17 am : link I hate to anything going forward is gravy, because once you get in you try to make the most of it. But I think this is a real tough spot for us. To win, we need turnovers, or big special teams play IMO.



But 11 wins, winning down the stretch, and improving the defense so much was really a rewarding season. Plus......if you're a season ticket holder you saw seven of eight games that basically came down to the last possession (Detroit being the exception)s o the entertainment value was worthy. And we were 7-1 at home.



VG year.

Maybe Janoris Jenkins... M.S. : 9:21 am : link

...and the status of his bad back may be the headline for this game.

Cautiously optimistic. Ira : 9:30 am : link But somehow our o-line has to stop their pass rush and give Eli and the receivers some time.

Oddly confident going into the game AnnapolisMike : 9:37 am : link I think this was the best draw for the Giants. Being outside and in the cold should help the Giants keep Rodgers under control.



I see a close game with the Giants D taking over and the Giants pulling away to win by 10.

I feel that... Johnny5 : 9:53 am : link ... we may win, or we may lose.

I feel excited joeinpa : 10:05 am : link And hopeful the Giants can give a better effort than they did earlier in the year.

Excited to watch playoff football with something on the line. RDJR : 10:25 am : link A perfect ending to a two week vacation period would a Giants' victory. Back to the office on Monday.

early on in the week I was pessimistic djm : 10:28 am : link then last night as I was watching "NFL timelines--the Fog Bowl" I had this weird confident feeling that the Packers are in for a rude awakening on Sunday. I'm sure I will flip flop back to pessimism but as of now, I feel pretty damn good about this team. What dawned on me was the supposed weakness of this team is a unit led by Eli Manning and ODB. Think about that....that's the weakness? Maybe that's a scary sign....but I have a hard time condemning this team's chances BECAUSE of Eli Manning. And I admit his overall play this season has been up and down, at least on the surface. Still, you gotta feel good about this team.



I'm also thrilled at the start time of 4:40. I am going to Stratton VT this weekend for some snowboarding...heading up at butt crack of dawn Sunday...so I can now ride all day and take my time getting to the TV. I was fearful I would only be able to ride for 2 hours or so if the game was on at 1.



Rodgers and the Packer O is awesome. But the Giants D is every bit as awesome. If the NYG O can just so a little bit out there...we got this.

Also... ryanmkeane : 10:30 am : link is it Newhouse at RT? I think Ben goes with last week's lineup.

and I gotta admit djm : 10:30 am : link I didn't want to put any stock in last sunday's performance at fed ex field but I feel a lot better about this team's road chances after that game. I think McAdoo has done a masterful job this season and there's just something that feels so right about him going into GB and building his early legacy on their turf. It just feels right.





It's not just Packers and Giants fans larryflower37 : 10:31 am : link Excited about this game.

It seems everyone is talking about this game. These are the games that make people football fans.

I believe the ratings are going to be through the roof.

Cold weather, hard hitting, tight game.

Go blue

I think the Giants are going to win Mike in Long Beach : 10:31 am : link But I wouldn't call myself "confident." It's basically the hottest defense in the NFL vs. the hottest quarterback in the NFL. Something has to give. Both said defense and said quarterback are much better now than they were in the last meeting, so it's tough to put any stock in what happened then.



Honestly? Not to cop out, but I think it's really going to be up to Eli Manning whether or not we win. Rodgers is going to make his plays, and the Giants defense will definitely at the very least play good enough to win... but Green Bay was 31st in the NFL against the pass this year and they were absolutely decimated by injuries to their secondary in Week 17. We need Eli to have a vintage Eli game against a team that vulnerable against the pass.



If he does, we win.

I think Francessa is right about a lot of things related to NYG djm : 10:34 am : link but this dismissive take on the Giants running game to me is flawed thinking on his part. The running game didn't just play well last week in Washington. IT's played admirably for a few weeks now, if not longer. It's not even close to the same unit that bogged down in late September. The PAckers run D is better than the Skins, shit most teams are better than the Skins but that doesn't mean the Giants can't find some traction in this game.



I'd be a lot more concerned if the running game was stuck in neutral. But it's been gaining steam.



If Eli goes bananas this game I am going to lose my shit. I can fucking smell it.

I think it's going to be tough stopping rogers and that offense micky : 10:36 am : link Now can the Giants go toe to toe in a shootout?



Hey, I'm just glad they took a step forward this year and a playoff game. Thankful

If we actually made it to the SB and again faced the Pats: Big Blue '56 : 10:41 am : link micky: "I'm obviously happy we made it that far, but beating the Pats 3 straight times does not make me very optimistic. Still, they've done better than I expected, but do they have what it takes to win it all? I have my doubts."



😜😎👏🏼

I agree it's pointless to bring up 2007 or 2011 djm : 10:49 am : link but it's not unwise to look at history and compare things. History tells us how things happened. History is our only reference point.



Forget what the scoreboard shows. The Giants are peaking. They were faced with the toughest part of their schedule after that loss at Pitt. They HAD to go 2-3 for any chance. Not only did they win the 2 games they had to get, they won an extra game at Washington, in a playoff atmosphere. They are battles tested. They are peaking. The running game is as good as its been all year.



This team faced a gauntlet of games that even I was scared about. I wasn't betting any money on the Giants winning 2-3 games after that Steelers loss...I won't lie, I was nervous. The Giants promptly went out and skull fucked every offense they faced and have built something here that's legit. If we go on history, the signs are there....doesn't mean we win Sunday....just like it didn't guarantee anything in 2007 or 2011. Those teams were hardened and peaking too and they still needed a lot of things to go right in the postseason. They needed to get lucky, just like any champion. This team will need luck too. But the signs are there. I'd be shocked if they didn't make life miserable for the Pack and give them everything they can handle on Sunday.



Oh, and LT Flowers had one of the best games of his career last Sunday. Corey Webster anyone?





I'm trying to not let the previous playoff runs blind me.... arcarsenal : 10:51 am : link I just have a feeling about this team, though.



Feelings don't mean shit at the end of the day. We may well go one and done. But I don't know. It just feels like it's coming together at the right time.



Paul Perkins emerging when it matters most... team is relatively healthy.. defense is playing it's best football.. finished the season strong..



This team just seems to have a tremendous amount of confidence right now. I know most people said the Packers were the last team they wanted to see in the WC round.. but I have a feeling a lit of people in Wisconsin are thinking the same thing about the Giants...

I think the Giants are going to win by 10 BurlyMan : 10:52 am : link Looking back, now that we know how important the secondary is to the Giants success, the loss/ineffectiveness of Eli and DRC to injury was huge. On the flip side, Green Bay has serious problems in their secondary. The DB they just activated from their practice squad is a rookie who played the entire preseason as a WR. No bueno. Keep Eli clean, control the clock, and the Giants win.

like I said djm : 10:53 am : link if Eli goes bananas in this game or at the very least, just keeps the offense upright, limits mistakes....and they score a few points and win? Get ready.



A lot can happen but if you're paying attention to this team, and many astute analysts certainly are, you'd be wise to get on the band wagon. This team is trouble. The D is cocky and they should be. They made Dallas look terrible. They made the Skins look even worse. GB better be ready.

Without Rodgers mobility, section125 : 12:34 pm : link I'd be very confident.

They'll need a spy - Collins or Robinson. I think Okwara can run with him. Contain him and crash the middle.

My current mood in gif form CaptSehorn : 12:42 pm : link