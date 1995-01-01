What two teams in the Super Bowl Blue Angel : 8:45 am will create the highest television ratings? I think a Cowboys versus Patriots would. I think a Giants versus the Patriots might be somewhat boring if you are not a Giant or Patriot fan. Just for change sake I would love a Giant versus Chiefs Super Bowl!!

I still think UConn4523 : 8:48 am : link Pats/Giants 3 would be enormous for ratings. There are definitely more Cowboy fans than Giants fans, but the event just wouldn't be as big as the former, IMO. We are talking about history of epic proportions if it was Pats/Giants Round 3.

It's Dallas Old Dirty Beckham : 8:50 am : link vs Either New England or Pittsburgh.



Whoever it is out of the AFC the answer out of the NFC is Dallas. And I think it's obvious.

I suspect mrvax : 8:51 am : link a Giants/Steelers game may be epic.



The Giants picked up a lot of admirers after SB42 across the country. I believe many would tune into see Giants/Steelers in this Super Bowl.

biggest rating Steelers and Cowboys George from PA : 8:55 am : link Patriots would lose people......



but what is my prediction is Patriots vs, winner of the GB/Giants

Giants/Patriots 3 would be huge an_idol_mind : 8:58 am : link Brady would be playing to be the only quarterback in the league with five Super Bowl rings. To get that, he'd have to go through the one team that has been his kryptonite.

NY Metro market is massive Jimmy Googs : 9:00 am : link no matter how many people in media think everybody loves the Cowboys...

I think Giants v Steelers bradshaw44 : 9:02 am : link Would draw a HUGE viewing base. Two storied franchises with blue collar bases and history's. Throw in the story line of the two best and most successful QB's from one of the most epic quarterback drafts in league history, and you have an amazing story and hype factor for viewership. I really think this has the potential for the best most viewed super bowl ever.



Dallas v New England would definitely have a mega draw due to the fact they are the two biggest front running franchises in league history. I think it would probably have a larger draw, but NYG/PIT would be the best possible draw for the tried and true football fans of the world.

RE: Giants/Patriots 3 would be huge UConn4523 : 9:07 am : link

Quote: Brady would be playing to be the only quarterback in the league with five Super Bowl rings. To get that, he'd have to go through the one team that has been his kryptonite.



Its the matchup that would draw the most people who have no vested interest in either team. There's a bunch of matchups that will draw big fan bases, but who doesn't want to see history made either way (5 for Brady or 3 for Eli, all of which against Brady)? In comment 13306013 an_idol_mind said:Its the matchup that would draw the most people who have no vested interest in either team. There's a bunch of matchups that will draw big fan bases, but who doesn't want to see history made either way (5 for Brady or 3 for Eli, all of which against Brady)?

Anything Dallas, Big Blue '56 : 9:15 am : link but As much as I despise the Pats, I'd rather see them in the SB than have the rapist get another crack at it..I loathe that POS..

It's the Super Bowl Rocky369 : 9:20 am : link the matchup doesn't matter.

Does anyone know... Azul Grande : 9:24 am : link Has it ever happened before that two quarterbacks started against each other in three different Super Bowls?



For that matter I wonder how many pairs have faced off even two times.

I'm too involved to be objective. Ira : 9:26 am : link |I so want it to be Giants vs Pats.

RE: Does anyone know... Simms11 : 9:26 am : link

Quote: Has it ever happened before that two quarterbacks started against each other in three different Super Bowls?



For that matter I wonder how many pairs have faced off even two times.



Well, we know Staubach and Terry Bradshaw did it a few times. In comment 13306072 Azul Grande said:Well, we know Staubach and Terry Bradshaw did it a few times.

I'd have to think... Johnny5 : 9:47 am : link ... it's a tie between Giants/NE rematch and Dallas/Pitt retro rematch.

I dunno how others feel mrvax : 9:47 am : link but after seeing the Bills lose in 1990 & then again 1991 Super Bowls, I became bored with that team and wished them no part in the playoffs. (then again in '92, '93)



I'm sick & tired or bored with the Brady-Belichick show. I really am. I don't care who the Pats play other than the Giants, I'm going to be bored.



Am I all alone here?



Dallas vs Pitt or Patriots joeinpa : 10:03 am : link Would be huge.



We hate the Cowboys and their curb appeal, but it s real especially to the casual fan, of which there are many in the Super Bowl

Dallas vs Steelers AnnapolisMike : 10:04 am : link from a ratings standpoint.

RE: Could you imagine if it's Giants - Patriots again? BillKo : 10:10 am : link

Quote: .



LOL...I can't.



If we were to make it, I would want to face anyone but them. They'd be due to beat us. In comment 13306154 Mike in Long Beach said:LOL...I can't.If we were to make it, I would want to face anyone but them. They'd be due to beat us.

Dallas vs Steelers micky : 10:11 am : link Bandwagoners galore. Pats vs Dallas, Then Giants vs Steelers

I don't think it matters... BMac : 10:17 am : link ...which teams play. The SB has become a party event, with any real rooting interest submerged by the overwhelming number of casual watchers who just use it as a reason to get hammered and gorge themselves with snack foods.

I would guess top 5, in order: regulator : 10:18 am : link 1. Cowboys/Steelers

2. Giants/Steelers

3. Cowboys/Pats

4. Giants/Pats

5. GB/Steelers



Dallas v. New England RDJR : 10:29 am : link and it's not even close. The ratings for the prime time Cowboys' games this year were above and beyond any other teams' games. NE pulls in the best numbers from the rest of the league.

As a Giants fan who lives on the west coast BurlyMan : 10:47 am : link I can tell you Odell's fans are legion, especially among young people and kids. I think a lot of people would love to see NY vs NE one more time.

Nobody would watch Pats/Dallas NoPeanutz : 11:11 am : link except for Pats Dallas fans (of which there are a lot), because everybody hates both those teams.



My order:

1) Dallas-Pittsburgh

2) Giants- Patriots

3) Giants Pittsburgh



Instead Of The Best Trainmaster : 12:03 pm : link how about the worst Super Bowl matchups, ratings wise:



Lions-Texans

Lions-Chiefs

Lions-Raiders

Lions-Dolphins



Seahawks-Texans

Seahawks-Chiefs

Seahawks-Raiders

Seahawks-Dolphins





My dream Super Bowl ... Beezer : 12:04 pm : link

Giants-Texans.



Screw ratings.

RE: Dallas vs Steelers Giants2012 : 12:06 pm : link

Quote: from a ratings standpoint.



That's it In comment 13306161 AnnapolisMike said:That's it

Winner of Giants/Packers KWALL2 : 12:14 pm : link Plays the Chiefs