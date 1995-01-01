What two teams in the Super Bowl

will create the highest television ratings? I think a Cowboys versus Patriots would. I think a Giants versus the Patriots might be somewhat boring if you are not a Giant or Patriot fan. Just for change sake I would love a Giant versus Chiefs Super Bowl!!
Pats/Giants 3 would be enormous for ratings. There are definitely more Cowboy fans than Giants fans, but the event just wouldn't be as big as the former, IMO. We are talking about history of epic proportions if it was Pats/Giants Round 3.
vs Either New England or Pittsburgh.
Whoever it is out of the AFC the answer out of the NFC is Dallas. And I think it's obvious.
a Giants/Steelers game may be epic.
The Giants picked up a lot of admirers after SB42 across the country. I believe many would tune into see Giants/Steelers in this Super Bowl.
Patriots would lose people......
but what is my prediction is Patriots vs, winner of the GB/Giants
Brady would be playing to be the only quarterback in the league with five Super Bowl rings. To get that, he'd have to go through the one team that has been his kryptonite.
no matter how many people in media think everybody loves the Cowboys...
Would draw a HUGE viewing base. Two storied franchises with blue collar bases and history's. Throw in the story line of the two best and most successful QB's from one of the most epic quarterback drafts in league history, and you have an amazing story and hype factor for viewership. I really think this has the potential for the best most viewed super bowl ever.
Dallas v New England would definitely have a mega draw due to the fact they are the two biggest front running franchises in league history. I think it would probably have a larger draw, but NYG/PIT would be the best possible draw for the tried and true football fans of the world.
In comment 13306013
an_idol_mind said:
| Brady would be playing to be the only quarterback in the league with five Super Bowl rings. To get that, he'd have to go through the one team that has been his kryptonite.
Its the matchup that would draw the most people who have no vested interest in either team. There's a bunch of matchups that will draw big fan bases, but who doesn't want to see history made either way (5 for Brady or 3 for Eli, all of which against Brady)?
but As much as I despise the Pats, I'd rather see them in the SB than have the rapist get another crack at it..I loathe that POS..
the matchup doesn't matter.
Has it ever happened before that two quarterbacks started against each other in three different Super Bowls?
For that matter I wonder how many pairs have faced off even two times.
|I so want it to be Giants vs Pats.
In comment 13306072
Azul Grande said:
| Has it ever happened before that two quarterbacks started against each other in three different Super Bowls?
For that matter I wonder how many pairs have faced off even two times.
Well, we know Staubach and Terry Bradshaw did it a few times.
... it's a tie between Giants/NE rematch and Dallas/Pitt retro rematch.
but after seeing the Bills lose in 1990 & then again 1991 Super Bowls, I became bored with that team and wished them no part in the playoffs. (then again in '92, '93)
I'm sick & tired or bored with the Brady-Belichick show. I really am. I don't care who the Pats play other than the Giants, I'm going to be bored.
Am I all alone here?
Would be huge.
We hate the Cowboys and their curb appeal, but it s real especially to the casual fan, of which there are many in the Super Bowl
from a ratings standpoint.
In comment 13306154
Mike in Long Beach said:
LOL...I can't.
If we were to make it, I would want to face anyone but them. They'd be due to beat us.
Bandwagoners galore. Pats vs Dallas, Then Giants vs Steelers
...which teams play. The SB has become a party event, with any real rooting interest submerged by the overwhelming number of casual watchers who just use it as a reason to get hammered and gorge themselves with snack foods.
1. Cowboys/Steelers
2. Giants/Steelers
3. Cowboys/Pats
4. Giants/Pats
5. GB/Steelers
Despise both teams. Will make me physically ill watching either team win.
and it's not even close. The ratings for the prime time Cowboys' games this year were above and beyond any other teams' games. NE pulls in the best numbers from the rest of the league.
I can tell you Odell's fans are legion, especially among young people and kids. I think a lot of people would love to see NY vs NE one more time.
except for Pats Dallas fans (of which there are a lot), because everybody hates both those teams.
My order:
1) Dallas-Pittsburgh
2) Giants- Patriots
3) Giants Pittsburgh
how about the worst Super Bowl matchups, ratings wise:
Lions-Texans
Lions-Chiefs
Lions-Raiders
Lions-Dolphins
Seahawks-Texans
Seahawks-Chiefs
Seahawks-Raiders
Seahawks-Dolphins
Giants-Texans.
Screw ratings.
In comment 13306161
AnnapolisMike said:
| from a ratings standpoint.
That's it
In comment 13306543
KWALL2 said:
I like this scenario.
As good as New England has played with Tom Brady (12 games) and that 250 points allowed defense, I think the Giants are the one team they'd fear most because our defense is designed to stop that short passing game that Brady uses. Brady is not a mad deep bomber type.
The key for us is simple: can we play turnover free; run the ball well; and Eli hits the deep ball when it is there?