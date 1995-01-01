Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
What two teams in the Super Bowl

Blue Angel : 8:45 am
will create the highest television ratings? I think a Cowboys versus Patriots would. I think a Giants versus the Patriots might be somewhat boring if you are not a Giant or Patriot fan. Just for change sake I would love a Giant versus Chiefs Super Bowl!!
I still think  
UConn4523 : 8:48 am : link
Pats/Giants 3 would be enormous for ratings. There are definitely more Cowboy fans than Giants fans, but the event just wouldn't be as big as the former, IMO. We are talking about history of epic proportions if it was Pats/Giants Round 3.
It's Dallas  
Old Dirty Beckham : 8:50 am : link
vs Either New England or Pittsburgh.

Whoever it is out of the AFC the answer out of the NFC is Dallas. And I think it's obvious.
I suspect  
mrvax : 8:51 am : link
a Giants/Steelers game may be epic.

The Giants picked up a lot of admirers after SB42 across the country. I believe many would tune into see Giants/Steelers in this Super Bowl.
biggest rating Steelers and Cowboys  
George from PA : 8:55 am : link
Patriots would lose people......

but what is my prediction is Patriots vs, winner of the GB/Giants
Giants/Patriots 3 would be huge  
an_idol_mind : 8:58 am : link
Brady would be playing to be the only quarterback in the league with five Super Bowl rings. To get that, he'd have to go through the one team that has been his kryptonite.
Giants vs Steelers  
est1986 : 9:00 am : link
.
NY Metro market is massive  
Jimmy Googs : 9:00 am : link
no matter how many people in media think everybody loves the Cowboys...
I think Giants v Steelers  
bradshaw44 : 9:02 am : link
Would draw a HUGE viewing base. Two storied franchises with blue collar bases and history's. Throw in the story line of the two best and most successful QB's from one of the most epic quarterback drafts in league history, and you have an amazing story and hype factor for viewership. I really think this has the potential for the best most viewed super bowl ever.

Dallas v New England would definitely have a mega draw due to the fact they are the two biggest front running franchises in league history. I think it would probably have a larger draw, but NYG/PIT would be the best possible draw for the tried and true football fans of the world.
Who cares?In my house it will be a 100% share if the Giants are in it.  
Victor in CT : 9:03 am : link
.....
RE: Giants/Patriots 3 would be huge  
UConn4523 : 9:07 am : link
In comment 13306013 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:
Brady would be playing to be the only quarterback in the league with five Super Bowl rings. To get that, he'd have to go through the one team that has been his kryptonite.


Its the matchup that would draw the most people who have no vested interest in either team. There's a bunch of matchups that will draw big fan bases, but who doesn't want to see history made either way (5 for Brady or 3 for Eli, all of which against Brady)?
Anything Dallas,  
Big Blue '56 : 9:15 am : link
but As much as I despise the Pats, I'd rather see them in the SB than have the rapist get another crack at it..I loathe that POS..
It's the Super Bowl  
Rocky369 : 9:20 am : link
the matchup doesn't matter.
Does anyone know...  
Azul Grande : 9:24 am : link
Has it ever happened before that two quarterbacks started against each other in three different Super Bowls?

For that matter I wonder how many pairs have faced off even two times.
I'm too involved to be objective.  
Ira : 9:26 am : link
|I so want it to be Giants vs Pats.
RE: Does anyone know...  
Simms11 : 9:26 am : link
In comment 13306072 Azul Grande said:
Quote:
Has it ever happened before that two quarterbacks started against each other in three different Super Bowls?

For that matter I wonder how many pairs have faced off even two times.


Well, we know Staubach and Terry Bradshaw did it a few times.
I'd have to think...  
Johnny5 : 9:47 am : link
... it's a tie between Giants/NE rematch and Dallas/Pitt retro rematch.
I dunno how others feel  
mrvax : 9:47 am : link
but after seeing the Bills lose in 1990 & then again 1991 Super Bowls, I became bored with that team and wished them no part in the playoffs. (then again in '92, '93)

I'm sick & tired or bored with the Brady-Belichick show. I really am. I don't care who the Pats play other than the Giants, I'm going to be bored.

Am I all alone here?
Dallas vs Pittsburgh  
Jimmy Googs : 9:49 am : link
would make me ill...
Could you imagine if it's Giants - Patriots again?  
Mike in Long Beach : 10:01 am : link
.
Dallas vs Pitt or Patriots  
joeinpa : 10:03 am : link
Would be huge.

We hate the Cowboys and their curb appeal, but it s real especially to the casual fan, of which there are many in the Super Bowl
Dallas vs Steelers  
AnnapolisMike : 10:04 am : link
from a ratings standpoint.
RE: Could you imagine if it's Giants - Patriots again?  
BillKo : 10:10 am : link
In comment 13306154 Mike in Long Beach said:
Quote:
.


LOL...I can't.

If we were to make it, I would want to face anyone but them. They'd be due to beat us.
Dallas vs Steelers  
micky : 10:11 am : link
Bandwagoners galore. Pats vs Dallas, Then Giants vs Steelers
I don't think it matters...  
BMac : 10:17 am : link
...which teams play. The SB has become a party event, with any real rooting interest submerged by the overwhelming number of casual watchers who just use it as a reason to get hammered and gorge themselves with snack foods.
I would guess top 5, in order:  
regulator : 10:18 am : link
1. Cowboys/Steelers
2. Giants/Steelers
3. Cowboys/Pats
4. Giants/Pats
5. GB/Steelers
Not watching if it's Dallas vs Pats  
Ryan in Albany : 10:20 am : link
Despise both teams. Will make me physically ill watching either team win.
Dallas v. New England  
RDJR : 10:29 am : link
and it's not even close. The ratings for the prime time Cowboys' games this year were above and beyond any other teams' games. NE pulls in the best numbers from the rest of the league.
As a Giants fan who lives on the west coast  
BurlyMan : 10:47 am : link
I can tell you Odell's fans are legion, especially among young people and kids. I think a lot of people would love to see NY vs NE one more time.
Nobody would watch Pats/Dallas  
NoPeanutz : 11:11 am : link
except for Pats Dallas fans (of which there are a lot), because everybody hates both those teams.

My order:
1) Dallas-Pittsburgh
2) Giants- Patriots
3) Giants Pittsburgh
Instead Of The Best  
Trainmaster : 12:03 pm : link
how about the worst Super Bowl matchups, ratings wise:

Lions-Texans
Lions-Chiefs
Lions-Raiders
Lions-Dolphins

Seahawks-Texans
Seahawks-Chiefs
Seahawks-Raiders
Seahawks-Dolphins

My dream Super Bowl ...  
Beezer : 12:04 pm : link

Giants-Texans.

Screw ratings.
RE: Dallas vs Steelers  
Giants2012 : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 13306161 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
from a ratings standpoint.


That's it
Houston/Detroit  
DonQuixote : 12:09 pm : link
.
Winner of Giants/Packers  
KWALL2 : 12:14 pm : link
Plays the Chiefs
I don't see dallas  
Giant John : 12:25 pm : link
winning anything.
RE: Winner of Giants/Packers  
SGMen : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 13306543 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Plays the Chiefs
I like this scenario.

As good as New England has played with Tom Brady (12 games) and that 250 points allowed defense, I think the Giants are the one team they'd fear most because our defense is designed to stop that short passing game that Brady uses. Brady is not a mad deep bomber type.

The key for us is simple: can we play turnover free; run the ball well; and Eli hits the deep ball when it is there?
