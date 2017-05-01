Tell me about B.J. Goodson and Paul Perkins. Klaatu : 1/5/2017 9:49 am Many of you know that for health reasons I haven't watched a Giants game since Week 7, and I haven't spent nearly as much time on BBI as I have in the past. There's only so much you can learn from reading recaps or watching highlights, and I'm very curious to hear what you guys have to say about Goodson and Perkins because these are two players I wouldn't have drafted. The ILB I wanted was Blake Martinez (GB), and the RB was Jordan Howard (CHI).



Of course, the DT I wanted in 2006 was John McCargo, not Barry Cofield, so what do I know?



Anyway, your thoughts on Goodson and Perkins would be greatly appreciated. Does Goodson have what it takes to be our starting MIKE in the near future? Does Perkins have what it takes to be our featured back post-Jennings?



Fire away.

Perkins is getting as much if not more snaps Big Blue '56 : 1/5/2017 9:53 am : link than Jennings and looks like he's going to be a long term solid back in this league assuming good health..



Goodson is being used more and more albeit he's not yet getting significant snaps..He looks like he has the toughness and range we covet, but for me, too early to tell

Too soon to say about Goodson Giantology : 1/5/2017 9:56 am : link I love his potential and would love to see him become our starter.



W/r/t Perkins, one could say based on the last couple weeks that he has already become the feature back. While Jennings' is still doing the little things right, it is readily apparent that his legs are not what they once were.



Perkins provides a lot more burst and has done a good job picking up blitzes and reading his blocks. I'd love to see Perkins catch the football out of the backfield a little more.

I hope you're OK Klaatu gmen4ever : 1/5/2017 9:57 am : link BB56 summed it up nicely.

Damn we picked Perkins BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/5/2017 10:08 am : link right before Howard. What could have been...



Perkins is ok, but Howard is awesome right now. To soon to tell thought.

First, RB Perkins was 5th round #149 and J. Howard went 150 SGMen : 1/5/2017 10:10 am : link We missed out on the "better" back, overall, I think. We need to see more of Perkins but man oh man did Howard tear up the NFL with that big frame of his. The Bears suck too which makes it impressive.



I honestly believe that our big three UFA's (Vernon, Jenkins, Snacks) were superb pickups and all six of our draftees will be STARTING for us next year, barring injury of course. That would make for NINE starters in 2017 from the 2016 off-season. And if we retain LB Robinson, a UFA, and I believe we'll pay well for him, we potentially have 10 starters as he'd likely play more snaps than Shepard or his replacement as he too is a UFA.



You ask me, "all-pro" ability is found in Vernon, Jenkins, Snacks, Apple. Serious above average ability will be found in WR Shepard, FS Thompson, RB Perkins.



If we stay healthy the rest of the playoffs and through next year with our key players this team will be a juggernaut. Assuming of course Eli's play doesn't continue to go downhill.

This is interesting to point out... LarmerTJR : 1/5/2017 10:12 am : link and hindsight is 20/20, and I like our picks, but it is funny...we take Goodson, and I agree with Klaatu, I wanted Martinez. We take Shepard in the second, who I loved, but Michael Thomas was my #2 there and looks like a bigger threat going forward, and Howard going right after Perkins...it looks we might have picked the 2nd best option at those positions in each round...

Perkins looking better and better each week and Jimmy Googs : 1/5/2017 10:13 am : link you can just the confidence as he is not just running to the designed play but surveying field and bouncing things outside now too. We'll be riding him thru playoffs and clearly is de facto starter at RB next year.



Goodson is still unknown as has not gotten enough live snaps. The current starters ahead of him have played better than Giant LBs in recent years so he has sat. But its not like those guys are lighting it up either so...

Perkins is already the feature back BillT : 1/5/2017 10:13 am : link We'll find out about Goodson next year.

Wow Klaatu Johnny5 : 1/5/2017 10:14 am : link Since week 7... hope you are getting healthy bud!



Perkins has looked very good to me, he doesn't have break away speed but he has good vision and some good moves and is a tough runner. Definitely a solid work horse that makes our run game much more effective. It's really too bad Vereen is hurt, I feel like with Perkins getting the bulk and Vereen as the 3rd down back our offense would really be able to sustain some drives.

My thoughts are for your good health, Klaatu, That’s Gold, Jerry : 1/5/2017 10:15 am : link and I hope you are able to enjoy Sunday. You are in my prayers.



Perkins has been solid and I like the way the Giants have developed him. I don't think he is a game breaker but a very solid NFL RB. He certainly has more wiggle and ability to break tackles than Jennings. Someone mentioned yesterday in an article that Jennings if more effective when used less. Ratio should be 20/8 in terms of carries. Jennings still the better pass blocker and does a good job on screens.



Haven't seen Goodson much but there certainly is something there to be excited about. Very good ST player and seems to have the ability to play the middle and be an impactful player.

Goodson I Love Clams Casino : 1/5/2017 10:19 am : link didn't really make a play all pre-season.



What little I saw, I remember him being slow, always chasing plays laterally and getting beat. I don't think the coaches have seen anything different in practice so he hasn't seen too much game time, if any. Maybe he's been in on specials and he may have even recovered a fumble on specials, but I honestly don't remember seeing him on the field aside from that.

For all the recent enthusiasm about Perkins... Big Blue Blogger : 1/5/2017 10:22 am : link ... Jordan Howard has been a grand slam for Chicago. And given the necessity of replacing Rashad Jennings sooner rather than later, it's probably fair to say that Howard, who went directly after Perkins, would have been a better pick. During the early losing streak - when their running game was reduced to Darkwa and Rainey, the Giants could have used a rookie back who wasn't playing catch-up after missing mini-camps.



That said, Perkins has shown a lot of promise the past few weeks, and he seems to be peaking, with fresh legs, at the perfect time. While his blocking and receiving remain works-in-progress, he seems to have all the makings of a very good pro, if not a wildly explosive one.



Goodson has flashed a bit in very limited playing time. Robinson never suffered the season-ending injury we all anticipated, so Goodson's role on defense has mostly been cheerleading. I think he has started to take snaps from Sheppard. which is encouraging. Blake Martinez has obviously played far more, and by all indications fairly well for a rookie. We'll get a good look at him this week.

Klaatu ryanmkeane : 1/5/2017 10:25 am : link hope your health improves soon! Perkins has very good vision and cutting ability, making up for his lack of breakaway speed. He looks to be a very good between the tackles runner, and can get between a little bit of space when it's there. Against Washington last week, he took a few very nice runs outside when there was nothing there in the middle. Jennings is what he is, a decent runner who won't fumble, and can get some chunk yardage if we have a lead in the 4th.



Goodson has been a classic rookie linebacker late round pick. Very good special teamer with upside to get more playing time at LB next season if he improves there. Good athletic ability but he projects as a good downfield backer.

Good stuff, BBB and BB 56 Anakim : 1/5/2017 10:26 am : link I agree. I think Perkins will be the feature back next year and looks very good (I would've taken Davontae Booker in the fourth round as he was my BPA and I would've struck out on that). Jordan Howard would've been better, but at least Perk looks good out there. Can't complain too much about that.





Goodson has mostly been M.I.A. because of the health of our linebackers but I'd rather see him than Sheppard, to be honest. We'll see. He could be our future starting MLB or he could flame out like Greg Jones. The jury is still out.

Aside from the fact that I preferred others in the draft... Klaatu : 1/5/2017 10:33 am : link One reason I asked about these two players is that a very perfunctory look at the 2017 UFA market and 2017 draft prospects tells me that the Giants could conceivably upgrade their LB and RB units if they decide to go those routes and move on from guys like Jennings and Sheppard.

I'm not so sure HBart : 1/5/2017 10:49 am : link We made the wrong pick with Perkins. Howard had a full camp and started out of the gate. Perkins missed alot and was spoon fed.



The Giants stayed with their philosophy and picked the more athletic back versus the bigger one - but strength wise Perkins runs big. His strength numbers were better than Howards. You can't teach speed; Perkins is a bit quicker. Despite what the scout quote in the GB paper says, I see moves, vision, burst and strength with Perkins.



He's one long run away from the same average numbers to Howard, and the Giants play against 2 high safeties all day long so he has a lesser chance to get that run.



I don't know that their numbers would be any different were their positions reversed and Perkins may still be the better back.

RE: Aside from the fact that I preferred others in the draft... Big Blue Blogger : 1/5/2017 10:49 am : link Quote: One reason I asked about these two players is that a very perfunctory look at the 2017 UFA market and 2017 draft prospects tells me that the Giants could conceivably upgrade their LB and RB units if they decide to go those routes and move on from guys like Jennings and Sheppard.

I doubt Jennings and Sheppard will influence the team's plans much. Jennings is rapidly becoming what Reuben Droughns was to the 2007 team. That's not a bad guy to have around, and I'd try to keep him at a reduced salary; but he doesn't really affect decisions about the primary ballcarrier going forward. Sheppard is a UFA, and will likely be gone. The important decision there involves Robinson, who is also a free agent and a much better player. Klaatu said:I doubt Jennings and Sheppard will influence the team's plans much. Jennings is rapidly becoming what Reuben Droughns was to the 2007 team. That's not a bad guy to have around, and I'd try to keep him at a reduced salary; but he doesn't really affect decisions about the primary ballcarrier going forward. Sheppard is a UFA, and will likely be gone. The important decision there involves Robinson, who is also a free agent and a much better player.

I was high on Jordan Howard, too Milton : 1/5/2017 10:57 am : link Quote: Jordan is very talented and I consider him among the best running backs in this draft. In fact, as far as I’m concerned, if he was the first back selected in this draft that would not surprise me at all. I don’t think he will be, but you never kno. We all know it won’t happen because there are bigger name backs in this draft, not better -- but with bigger names and bigger agents. Like I said, Jordan has that same Fred Jackson style of running and when he is making his cuts, he doesn’t go parallel -- he continues to go vertical. He freezes his opponent and then breaks the arm tackle and continues to move up the field. When he does this he shows the excellent balance and strength needed to gain yardage without losing yardage. Most running backs and receivers are trying to juke a defender so that they don’t get hit or tackled. Jordan just wants to freeze the defender to gain the advantage when they try to tackle him. He’s not fancy but he is good, very good and he’s smart and catches the ball with ease. Jordan Howard full profile



Unfortunately Boylhart didn't do a profile on Paul Perkins. Which I guess suggests he didn't think highly enough of him to put in the effort.

Drew Boylhart gave Howard a first round grade and had this to say about him...Unfortunately Boylhart didn't do a profile on Paul Perkins. Which I guess suggests he didn't think highly enough of him to put in the effort.

No real meaningful feedback on Goodson Jim in Forest Hills : 1/5/2017 10:57 am : link other than he looks huge. He's healthy though and not unseating Sheppard. i think he's been nicked up as well.



Perkins looks like a good 3rd down back. I don't know if he can be a feature back next year. He's very elusive and can make the first guy miss almost all the time. He's on the smaller side though, not sure if he could take a full season of constantly running inside. Doesn't possess gamebreaking speed. Looks like his pass pro has improved and he's willing to get after the blitzers.



Also, Klaatu, you should read the MSJ article from the GB scouts writing about the Giants players.

Perkins for sure is a keeper Johnny5 : 1/5/2017 10:58 am : link But we will clearly have some different RBs along side of him next year. As BBB suggests with his (per usual) nugget filled post, Jennings/Droughns comparo is spot on in my view. I'd have to imagine Darkwa and Rainey are not going to be here, and likely not Vereen. That said I'd be bummed if Jennings isn't the #4 or bumped off the roster by better talent come next September. And I like the guy but we need (more) better runners at this point.

Agree re: Howard arcarsenal : 1/5/2017 11:01 am : link That kid is the goods. He was incredible this year and sort of flew under the radar because his team sucks.



Perkins has been really impressive, though. We have our RB. Outstanding cutback runner, squeezes out positive yards even when there's not much there. Has a nice open field burst and really solid vision.

Goodson Beer Man : 1/5/2017 11:02 am : link Played considerably a few weeks back when Robinson was dinged up, and seemed to play well (nothing spectacular, but held his own). The following week he got a concussion and has been back to his special teams role since. It looks like the team is developing him this year in hopes of more playing time next year.

Goodson MSanchez : 1/5/2017 11:14 am : link There was a play in, I believe, the Detroit game where Goodson met the fullback in the hole and knocked him clean on his ass. I looked for the clip but I can't find it. I think I saw it on twitter originally. It was a vicious hit and I'm pretty sure he made the tackle too.

RE: Goodson Johnny5 : 1/5/2017 11:20 am : link

Quote: There was a play in, I believe, the Detroit game where Goodson met the fullback in the hole and knocked him clean on his ass. I looked for the clip but I can't find it. I think I saw it on twitter originally. It was a vicious hit and I'm pretty sure he made the tackle too.

Ah yeah I remember him making a good hit, not sure if it's the play you are talking about but he smacked down their rookie RB Washington. He's a big back but he's a HB not FB. In comment 13306375 MSanchez said:Ah yeah I remember him making a good hit, not sure if it's the play you are talking about but he smacked down their rookie RB Washington. He's a big back but he's a HB not FB.

Here's Hoping 2017 is Better for You Klaatu pivo : 1/5/2017 11:33 am : link There's an "iconic" (in our household) newspaper headline from the 60's "Yeah, Don Perkins can RUN " that we have had a laugh about for years, but Uncle Don had a solid career at 4.1 ypc with 42 TD in 8 years while being limited to less than 15 carries per game throughout. He was 5-10, 204 - very close to Paul's 5-10, 208, so it may be in the genes...

Can't add much more than what has already been said. The kid looks solid, & Uncle Don beat the odds with an 8-year career that really had no drop off.

Are you going to be able to watch the playoff game? Mike from SI : 1/5/2017 11:38 am : link Or will their be similar issues? Hang in there!

Actually watching it again slickwilly : 1/5/2017 11:39 am : link it was #84 TE Clay Harbor that he lit up

Perkins has good vision, feet and runs surprsingly hard for a smaller chris r : 1/5/2017 11:43 am : link back. He lacks explosiveness however. He's a good rotational piece in the backfield, paired with someone better than Jennings hopefully.



Goodson has seen limited action. He delivers the lumber but I'm not sure about his agility, which was a criticism coming out.



Glad too see you posting again.

Just a hunch, but presume you will see more explosiveness Jimmy Googs : 1/5/2017 11:50 am : link from Perkins the more comfortable he gets playing in the offense.



Both he and Jennings have been a little cautious and happy with what they get in terms of running room (with this OL), and are far more concerned with ball security. These are good things for a rookie.



Natural running ability to come...





RE: RE: Goodson Beer Man : 1/5/2017 11:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 13306375 MSanchez said:





Quote:





There was a play in, I believe, the Detroit game where Goodson met the fullback in the hole and knocked him clean on his ass. I looked for the clip but I can't find it. I think I saw it on twitter originally. It was a vicious hit and I'm pretty sure he made the tackle too.





Ah yeah I remember him making a good hit, not sure if it's the play you are talking about but he smacked down their rookie RB Washington. He's a big back but he's a HB not FB. It was #84, so more likely the H-Back In comment 13306400 Johnny5 said:It was #84, so more likely the H-Back

Nice to see you posting around here again Klaatu David in LA : 1/5/2017 12:00 pm : link may the new year bring you good health and many blessings.

Perkins is coming on ChicagoMarty : 1/5/2017 12:02 pm : link He is a weapon. His change of direction ability is amazing. He is a keeper.



Having said that, Howard has been a revelation in Chicago. Maybe the only bright spot in a miserable year for Da Bears.



Something to consider when reflecting on how teams draft, is just how db's fit into a team's system.



Not sure how Perkins would do in Chicago nor am I so sure that Howard would have the same success in NY.



I would note however that the Cowboys who have had much success in drafting productive db's i.e. DeMarco Murray, Zeke Elliot et al, had Perkins rated as their #2 RB on their draft board after Elliott.

RE: Damn we picked Perkins Jesse B : 1/5/2017 12:04 pm : link

Quote: right before Howard. What could have been...



Perkins is ok, but Howard is awesome right now. To soon to tell thought.



Giants run a spread offense running game. Don't know if Howard would do well here with that In comment 13306173 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Giants run a spread offense running game. Don't know if Howard would do well here with that

RE: Goodson Johnny5 : 1/5/2017 1:08 pm : link

Quote: destroying the Detroit FB Link - ( New Window )

Haha awesome. Yeah that wasn't even the hit I was remembering. He flattens that TE. In comment 13306435 slickwilly said:Haha awesome. Yeah that wasn't even the hit I was remembering. He flattens that TE.

Thanks Jay HBart : 1/5/2017 1:18 pm : link Its nice to be back talking about a Giants playoff game - and with a defense that deserves to wear Blue!

RE: Perkins is coming on Jim in Forest Hills : 1/5/2017 1:21 pm : link

Quote:



I would note however that the Cowboys who have had much success in drafting productive db's i.e. DeMarco Murray, Zeke Elliot et al, had Perkins rated as their #2 RB on their draft board after Elliott.



Hey Marty, where did you see this? Was there a pic inside their war room? Neat if true. In comment 13306505 ChicagoMarty said:Hey Marty, where did you see this? Was there a pic inside their war room? Neat if true.

RE: RE: Perkins is coming on Anakim : 1/5/2017 1:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13306505 ChicagoMarty said:





Quote:









I would note however that the Cowboys who have had much success in drafting productive db's i.e. DeMarco Murray, Zeke Elliot et al, had Perkins rated as their #2 RB on their draft board after Elliott.







Hey Marty, where did you see this? Was there a pic inside their war room? Neat if true.



I'm curious about this myself. How do you know, Marty? In comment 13306738 Jim in Forest Hills said:I'm curious about this myself. How do you know, Marty?

Thanks for the feedback, guys. Klaatu : 1/5/2017 1:41 pm : link As for watching the game...I don't know. I figure I can handle the stress, but I'm a "little stitious." The Giants were 4-3 when I was watching, but 7-2 when I stopped. I'd hate to jinx them by tuning in again.

Just to clarify the story about the Cowboys' draft board... Big Blue Blogger : 1/5/2017 2:12 pm : link



Note Prescott's grade, in the fourth tier, behind not only Wentz and Goff but also Lynch, Cook and Brissett, and even with Driskel. The top five QBs on their board went pretty much as expected to other teams. They can thank the Jets and Browns for passing on Prescott to take Hackenberg and Kessler.



Driskel - graded identically to Prescott, if this story is true - finally went to San Francisco at #207, was waived at the end of preseason and awarded to the Bengals. ...First, I don't think it was ever confirmed as authentic. Second, like most draftniks, the Cowboys had Elliott as the top RB, with Derrick Henry the clear #2 and a bunch of backs (Perkins, Howard, Booker, Drake, Dixon and Prosise) clustered more tightly in the third and fourth tiers:Note Prescott's grade, in the fourth tier, behind not only Wentz and Goff but also Lynch, Cook and Brissett, and even with Driskel. The top five QBs on their board went pretty much as expected to other teams. They can thank the Jets and Browns for passing on Prescott to take Hackenberg and Kessler.Driskel -- finally went to San Francisco at #207, was waived at the end of preseason and awarded to the Bengals.

SY'56 liked the Perkins pick a lot gidiefor : Mod : 1/5/2017 2:18 pm : : 1/5/2017 2:18 pm : link he came on BBI right after the pick and said that Perkins -without taking a snap - was already the best RB on the Giants roster by a wide margin

For what it's worth, the Cowboys seem to have been dead wrong... Big Blue Blogger : 1/5/2017 2:19 pm : link ...on Jack Conklin. The Giants apparently nailed that evaluation, but never had the chance to act on it. They still got a Tier-1 prospect, in Dallas's estimation as well as their own.

Yes ChicagoMarty : 1/5/2017 2:29 pm : link There was a pic and I diid see this pic on BBI so hopefully someone can retrieve it

Notably absent from the Dallas board, despite Cowboy bloodlines: Big Blue Blogger : 1/5/2017 2:44 pm : link Sterling Shepard. Understandable, considering their recent expereince with slot receivers: Cole Beasley was a UDFA; Dwayne Harris was a sixth-round pick.



Darian Thompson shows up slightly above where the Giants took him.

Blogger ChicagoMarty : 1/5/2017 2:56 pm : link Perkins is the Cowboy third rated rb according to your spreadsheet and rated #52 overall which supports my position noted above



The Pic that I remember was a handwritten chart where many of the names were illegible



RE: Blogger Big Blue Blogger : 1/5/2017 3:02 pm : link Quote: Perkins is the Cowboy third rated rb according to your spreadsheet and rated #52 overall which supports my position noted above.

Gotcha. I thought you meant he was #2, with Elliott #1. ChicagoMarty said:Gotcha. I thought you meant he was #2, with Elliott #1.

RE: I was high on Jordan Howard, too Beer Man : 1/5/2017 5:13 pm : link

Quote: Drew Boylhart gave Howard a first round grade and had this to say about him...



Quote:





Jordan is very talented and I consider him among the best running backs in this draft. In fact, as far as I’m concerned, if he was the first back selected in this draft that would not surprise me at all. I don’t think he will be, but you never kno. We all know it won’t happen because there are bigger name backs in this draft, not better -- but with bigger names and bigger agents. Like I said, Jordan has that same Fred Jackson style of running and when he is making his cuts, he doesn’t go parallel -- he continues to go vertical. He freezes his opponent and then breaks the arm tackle and continues to move up the field. When he does this he shows the excellent balance and strength needed to gain yardage without losing yardage. Most running backs and receivers are trying to juke a defender so that they don’t get hit or tackled. Jordan just wants to freeze the defender to gain the advantage when they try to tackle him. He’s not fancy but he is good, very good and he’s smart and catches the ball with ease.



Jordan Howard full profile



Unfortunately Boylhart didn't do a profile on Paul Perkins. Which I guess suggests he didn't think highly enough of him to put in the effort. A lot of NFL teams did there home work, and Howard didn't go until the 5th round, when 5 backs had already been selected in front of him. Obvious teams didn't value Howard as high as Boylhart (including the Giants). In comment 13306315 Milton said:A lot of NFL teams did there home work, and Howard didn't go until the 5th round, when 5 backs had already been selected in front of him. Obvious teams didn't value Howard as high as Boylhart (including the Giants).

Theres something about Goodson that intrigues me xman : 1/5/2017 7:17 pm : link I think he's a natural. I think he will make All Pro one day. I think he will be more interesting then Perkins who is or will be a bit better then good. Excellent later picks. We got value this go around

RE: My thoughts are for your good health, Klaatu, ColHowPepper : 1/5/2017 8:00 pm : link

Quote: and I hope you are able to enjoy Sunday. You are in my prayers.





^ This.

And, yes, BB'56 summed it up well. In comment 13306191 That’s Gold, Jerry said:^ This.And, yes, BB'56 summed it up well.