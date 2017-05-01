Dottino on WFAN

Does not have an issue with the Miami trip for the WRs. Says Bill would have never stood for this in 86 or 90 but this is a different time and place.
What do Giants need to do to win?
Only one matchup favors the Packers in this game. Their defensive front vs. Giants O-line. If the Giants O-line of last week shows up GMEN win handily.
the TE Cook.
Also try to utilize the screen game.
on the team in the 80s, and Parcells tolerated that didn't he?
in first meeting and Giants still almost won.
Believes GB lack of running game will hurt them. If Rodgers has to throw 40+ times they are in trouble.
As for Giants, he still believes in balance. Run it 30 times.
Will send Perry and Matthews often to try to wreck the game.
gia ts win and that is without apple and drc
Parcells had 2 sets of rules-#1 for LT & #2 The rest of the team
doesnt think Packers will get to 20 points.
Said 23-16 Giants is score he feels right now.
The players have 36 hours off and what they do is their business. So what if they decided to spend 6 hours of it in a Gulfstream heading to a nice warm place? Good for them. A little bit of warmth, sunshine and fun is a good thing. There's nothing to tolerate - apparently they showed up for work on time, practiced fine, and are focused on the game. There's little else to say.
To have a playoff game to get amped for.
I have missed this feeling.
and rested but admits McAdoo got everything he wanted out of the game.
No big injuries, best road win of year, power run game, etc.
so while I will be rooting for them like crazy this Sunday - if they lose, it won't kill me too much. Everything going forward at this point is gravy.
the toughest team they will face would be at Atlanta. That team is loaded offensively. Think Packers but better as they have not one but two very good RBs and their D isn't as shaky in the back 7.
Isn't Montgomery averaging almost 6 yards a carry? I wouldn't call that a lack of running game. I know Lacy was a beast in the first game, but Montgomery is no slouch.
is top 3 in the league. Cites that as reason for confidence against Rodgers. Feels they can shut down any passing attack in the league.
Feels this secondary rivals the 90s. Walls, Guyton, Jackson, etc.
can anyone recall Dotino getting even one game prediction right in all these years? Just askin'
Dottino says as long as they can avoid a game at Seattle, they have as good a shot as any team in NFC.
Says he doesnt like matchup of Seattle front vs Giants o-line.
Thanks Chris! I'll add just one thing to Dottino's thoughts here - Kirk Cousins is not Aaron Rodgers. Cousins missed a number of open receivers, Rodgers won't miss those.
there is no gravy. There's only winning.
Giants could go 8-8 next season. Seize the day. The window is open burst the fuck through.
I'd say there's more than just there front 7 vs.
vs. our OLine since they have Aaron Rodgers, as well as home field, but what do I know.
Exactly. These sports pundits like saying things that sound true rather than things that actually are true.
This game scares the crap out of me.. And I am confident we will win and when I feel like that we usually lose.
I believe he is almost never right when it comes to his big game predictions..
Now I want the whole enchilada!!!
Nothing short of the Super Bowl even counts.
Next year we could be 6-10 all over again....
Carpe Diem!!!
actually if you saw rodgers this year, he has missed a TON of throws. rodgers has been off all year. granted these last 6 games he has been hot, but he was pretty inconsistent earlier in the year.
was in terms of head to head matchups.
If you break it down in 3 simple categories, where are you giving the edge?
Giants O vs. Green Bay D
Green Bay O vs. Giants D
Giants specials vs. Green Bay specials
I'm going to call Rodgers vs our D a push just because of how great both are playing.
I'm also giving us a slight edge in specials. Harris, Wing and DeOssie are terrific, plus we have Gould's experience and the potential of Beckham on punt returns.
This game will be won or lost in the matchup of our offense vs their D. That is the matchup that can go either way.
period. 19 points won't cut it in any game. Yet that's the most they've put up since visiting Cleveland on Thanksgiving.
to extend plays with his legs. I think we're going to see a lot of that in this game. I think the Giants will need someone to shadow or spy him and it probably should be mixed up between Collins, and the LBers. We've been pretty darn good defending the Red Zone this year, but he's a guy that can find a receiver if he scrambles!
in terms of Packers game plan. I think they will try to go to Cook a lot and use RBs in screen/swing pass game.
Our LBs might be the only area where they have a matchup edge. Robinson, Casillas and Kennard need to step up their game.
Taking that a step further, extending and then finding a WR with pinpoint accuracy. Rodgers is one of these few QBs that can flick it on the run with accuracy and velocity, even in cold weather.
That play in Detroit where he scrambled, the coverage was decent........it took a perfect throw.
doesn't Dottino have a rep of ALWAYS picking the Giants? I mean ALWAYS.
then the last time we played. We're 7-0 when we run the ball at least 25 times this year! Oline has to come to play a good physical game. Let Flowers dictate in run blocking behind him. Wear them down!
His better play has coincided with his receivers getting healthy. He's completed over 70% of his passes over the past 6 games, while averaging 8.5 ypa. I wouldn't count on his missing the throws Cousins did.
Now THAT'S a great line!
LOL - he's so passionately adamant about his Mendoza line predictions despite their inaccuracies.
+1.... way to much "Just happy to be here" nonsense
This. We will need 24 to win this game. That means running the ball and scoring TDs in the red zone. Plain and simple.
Everyone in the Organization is going to say that.
The bottom line is, I'm sure everyone would prefer they didn't go to Miami. It is a bad look.
The receivers will get hammered if they don't perform well on Sunday (drop passes, etc.). But, they put the bulls eye on themselves.
First dropped pass or two, you can bet Aikman/Buck bring up the story.
Can't let Rogers wander around the backfield all day...with a 4 man rush no less.
- ( New Window
)
... I would take anything he says with a grain of salt. Win handily over the Packers if the OL can handle their front seven? The Giants won't win handily over any team because they can't score enough points.
But it feels damn good to have a dominant defense gain. Did I read yesterday that the 1993 team gave up 12.8 points per game? Really?
is there anyone greasier / d-baggier than Dottino in sports media? His opinions hold less weight than friggin Spadaro's.
going to Miami after the game to blow off steam. I just wish that they would accomplish something before they post all these posed instagram photos on a yacht showing how cool they are. To me its kind of bush league.
is I don't see the Packers being able to run the ball. I think the Giants will shut down Montgomery and force Rodgers to throw and will frustrate him. For as great as a QB as he is, he can be pretty easily frustrated. And I think the Giants defensive backs will lock down the Packers WRs, which will open up a number of blitz schemes the Giants did not do in their first meeting...and Vernon isn't playing with a broken hand.
I also have a feeling that this is the game that Odell will break one as a punt returner.
If the Giants don't turn the ball over, they are a better team than the Packers and they will win.
Millennials with money. Can't help but document and share everything they do. If the Giants are going to change their practice schedule and music to fit in to the generational attention span issues, this is part of the deal now.
those 3rd and longs that turn into first downs because of him scrambling can break a defense
Couple things are that Brian Bilick mentioned that Capers does odd things on defense and Giants can take advantage. So even our subpar O can fare well since Capers is known for mistakes - i.e. blitzing at the wrong time.
Second, I think the matchups on personnel favor us as well as long as the defensive ends can maintain the edge and not let Rodgers get outside. I think pressure by Snacks can be a big factor.
I really think we're going after him this game, I expect a lot of what we saw vs. Washington, getting in lanes and driving the QB crazy. Last week was vintage Jim Johnson fire zone stuff fueled by talented DBs. They will be attacking this week.
I feel like this could be the week for Harris or Beckham.
We've seen this movie before. Contain & frustrate Rogers.
Run the ball. Have Eli make a few plays and no mistakes.
This. I am worried about those blitzes. I watched Sunday night closer than I usually do knowing we were playing the winner. Our O-line has a hard enough time lining up and blocking the man in front of them. The cris-crossing type stunts the Packers were pulling Sunday night will likely have our O-line seeing stars and blocking air I fear.
on their sports radio stations are mostly picking the Packers and saying similar things in favor of the Packers. PD is no different when it comes to that.
GB doesn't have a running by as others are pointing out but AR will run and in a way can replace the production of a running game.
If he's running for his life that's another thing but if he's picking up key 3rd downs or running behind the LOS to get more time for his receivers to get open... The Giants are going to have a long day.
I forgot they both missed that game. That's a huge loss and changes the complexion of the game IMO.
Man, I wish JPP was playing - we could really use him out there for this one (and the next one, if we are lucky enough to make it past the pack).
WHY COULDN'T THE BEARS HOLD THAT LEAD? WE'D BE IN DETROIT, UGH!
Agreed, Montgomery is more of an RB than a WR and is definitely not any slouch.
I actually kind of fucked up...or did I...I prefer the meatloaf with the ketchup red sauce....NO GRAVY! I'll eat it though...it's fucking meatloaf of course I will. But it should have the ketchup sauce.
You know what keeps me warm at night and it should calm you down too? The Giants don't win NFL titles the easy way. They NEVER....EVER win an NFL title by drawing the easier route. They always earn it and then some.
In the wake of the NY Giants 4 super bowl titles lies the scattered remains of LEGENDS. The Giants don't beat pretty good teams or teams that backed in. They beat greatness. They reduce #1 seeds to blubber. It's just how the NY Giants roll.
The easiest team the Giants defeated in their 4 super bowl runs was a Chicago Bears team led by Mike Ditka, in 1990. Second was the ATL Falcons that had a better record than the Giants team they faced in 2011. Think about that.
If the Giants are going to go big this month, they will earn it once again. This run could actually be even tougher on the degree of difficulty scale than ever before. Bring it on.
who won super bowls on the backs of the immortal 9 win Arizona Cardinals and Matt Hasselback led Seahawks, who weren't beating anyone special that day thanks to their own limitations and awful officiating.