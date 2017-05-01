Dottino on WFAN Chris684 : 1/5/2017 10:47 am Does not have an issue with the Miami trip for the WRs. Says Bill would have never stood for this in 86 or 90 but this is a different time and place.



What do Giants need to do to win?



Only one matchup favors the Packers in this game. Their defensive front vs. Giants O-line. If the Giants O-line of last week shows up GMEN win handily.

Says Packers should try to utilize Chris684 : 1/5/2017 10:48 am : link the TE Cook.



Also try to utilize the screen game.

Pointing out how terribly Giants played Chris684 : 1/5/2017 10:50 am : link in first meeting and Giants still almost won.



Believes GB lack of running game will hurt them. If Rodgers has to throw 40+ times they are in trouble.



As for Giants, he still believes in balance. Run it 30 times.

Capers is "blitz happy" Chris684 : 1/5/2017 10:52 am : link Will send Perry and Matthews often to try to wreck the game.

if eli connects with tye at the end of the half nygiants16 : 1/5/2017 10:52 am : link gia ts win and that is without apple and drc

PD has selective memory TheMick7 : 1/5/2017 10:53 am : link Parcells had 2 sets of rules-#1 for LT & #2 The rest of the team

Hard to criticize much when it the top 4 WRs Ivan15 : 1/5/2017 10:53 am : link This isn't college.

Says Giants basically need to get to 20 to win Chris684 : 1/5/2017 10:53 am : link doesnt think Packers will get to 20 points.



Said 23-16 Giants is score he feels right now.

The MIami thing is such BS HBart : 1/5/2017 10:53 am : link The players have 36 hours off and what they do is their business. So what if they decided to spend 6 hours of it in a Gulfstream heading to a nice warm place? Good for them. A little bit of warmth, sunshine and fun is a good thing. There's nothing to tolerate - apparently they showed up for work on time, practiced fine, and are focused on the game. There's little else to say.

I am so grateful bigbluehoya : 1/5/2017 10:54 am : link To have a playoff game to get amped for.



I have missed this feeling.

Says he would have played Washington differently Chris684 : 1/5/2017 10:54 am : link and rested but admits McAdoo got everything he wanted out of the game.



No big injuries, best road win of year, power run game, etc.

I wasn't expecting the Giants to make any noise at all this season, Brown Recluse : 1/5/2017 10:56 am : link so while I will be rooting for them like crazy this Sunday - if they lose, it won't kill me too much. Everything going forward at this point is gravy.

this is not the worst matchup for the Giants djm : 1/5/2017 10:57 am : link the toughest team they will face would be at Atlanta. That team is loaded offensively. Think Packers but better as they have not one but two very good RBs and their D isn't as shaky in the back 7.

Says Washington passing attack Chris684 : 1/5/2017 10:57 am : link is top 3 in the league. Cites that as reason for confidence against Rodgers. Feels they can shut down any passing attack in the league.



Feels this secondary rivals the 90s. Walls, Guyton, Jackson, etc.

Asked him about Giants Super Bowl odds.. Chris684 : 1/5/2017 10:59 am : link Dottino says as long as they can avoid a game at Seattle, they have as good a shot as any team in NFC.



Says he doesnt like matchup of Seattle front vs Giants o-line.

this isn't a meatloaf dinner djm : 1/5/2017 11:01 am : link there is no gravy. There's only winning.



Giants could go 8-8 next season. Seize the day. The window is open burst the fuck through.

pretty shitty analysis UConn4523 : 1/5/2017 11:04 am : link I'd say there's more than just there front 7 vs.

sorry UConn4523 : 1/5/2017 11:05 am : link vs. our OLine since they have Aaron Rodgers, as well as home field, but what do I know.

Dottino is crazy Tom from LI : 1/5/2017 11:05 am : link This game scares the crap out of me.. And I am confident we will win and when I feel like that we usually lose.



I believe he is almost never right when it comes to his big game predictions..

Yeah I expected 9-7, 8-8 type season Sec 103 : 1/5/2017 11:06 am : link Now I want the whole enchilada!!!

Nothing short of the Super Bowl even counts.

Next year we could be 6-10 all over again....

Carpe Diem!!!

One thing Dottino got me thinking of Chris684 : 1/5/2017 11:07 am : link was in terms of head to head matchups.



If you break it down in 3 simple categories, where are you giving the edge?



Giants O vs. Green Bay D



Green Bay O vs. Giants D



Giants specials vs. Green Bay specials



I'm going to call Rodgers vs our D a push just because of how great both are playing.



I'm also giving us a slight edge in specials. Harris, Wing and DeOssie are terrific, plus we have Gould's experience and the potential of Beckham on punt returns.



This game will be won or lost in the matchup of our offense vs their D. That is the matchup that can go either way.

The Giants need to SCORE NoPeanutz : 1/5/2017 11:08 am : link period. 19 points won't cut it in any game. Yet that's the most they've put up since visiting Cleveland on Thanksgiving.

Issue I have most with Rodgers is his ability Simms11 : 1/5/2017 11:10 am : link to extend plays with his legs. I think we're going to see a lot of that in this game. I think the Giants will need someone to shadow or spy him and it probably should be mixed up between Collins, and the LBers. We've been pretty darn good defending the Red Zone this year, but he's a guy that can find a receiver if he scrambles!

Chris...my feelings exactly... That’s Gold, Jerry : 1/5/2017 11:13 am : link in terms of Packers game plan. I think they will try to go to Cook a lot and use RBs in screen/swing pass game.



Our LBs might be the only area where they have a matchup edge. Robinson, Casillas and Kennard need to step up their game.

anyway.... BillKo : 1/5/2017 11:17 am : link doesn't Dottino have a rep of ALWAYS picking the Giants? I mean ALWAYS.





We also have to run the ball and run it better Simms11 : 1/5/2017 11:17 am : link then the last time we played. We're 7-0 when we run the ball at least 25 times this year! Oline has to come to play a good physical game. Let Flowers dictate in run blocking behind him. Wear them down!

RE: this isn't a meatloaf dinner Klaatu : 1/5/2017 11:18 am : link

Quote: there is no gravy.



Now THAT'S a great line! In comment 13306325 djm said:Now THAT'S a great line!

why should anyone care if Dottino has an issue with the trip? chris r : 1/5/2017 11:23 am : link .

RE: this isn't a meatloaf dinner Diesel_giants : 1/5/2017 11:23 am : link

Quote: there is no gravy. There's only winning.



Giants could go 8-8 next season. Seize the day. The window is open burst the fuck through.





+1.... way to much "Just happy to be here" nonsense In comment 13306325 djm said:+1.... way to much "Just happy to be here" nonsense

Of course he is going to say the WR thing is no big deal ZogZerg : 1/5/2017 11:47 am : link Everyone in the Organization is going to say that.



The bottom line is, I'm sure everyone would prefer they didn't go to Miami. It is a bad look.



The receivers will get hammered if they don't perform well on Sunday (drop passes, etc.). But, they put the bulls eye on themselves.

ZZ - totally agree Jimmy Googs : 1/5/2017 11:54 am : link First dropped pass or two, you can bet Aikman/Buck bring up the story.





Dottino is typically overly optimistic, so ... Boy Cord : 1/5/2017 12:06 pm : link ... I would take anything he says with a grain of salt. Win handily over the Packers if the OL can handle their front seven? The Giants won't win handily over any team because they can't score enough points.



But it feels damn good to have a dominant defense gain. Did I read yesterday that the 1993 team gave up 12.8 points per game? Really?

Really guys... ArcadeSlumlord : 1/5/2017 12:11 pm : link is there anyone greasier / d-baggier than Dottino in sports media? His opinions hold less weight than friggin Spadaro's.

I got no reall issues with the WRs Reb8thVA : 1/5/2017 12:13 pm : link going to Miami after the game to blow off steam. I just wish that they would accomplish something before they post all these posed instagram photos on a yacht showing how cool they are. To me its kind of bush league.

the one thing I agree with him on Matt in SGS : 1/5/2017 12:14 pm : link is I don't see the Packers being able to run the ball. I think the Giants will shut down Montgomery and force Rodgers to throw and will frustrate him. For as great as a QB as he is, he can be pretty easily frustrated. And I think the Giants defensive backs will lock down the Packers WRs, which will open up a number of blitz schemes the Giants did not do in their first meeting...and Vernon isn't playing with a broken hand.



I also have a feeling that this is the game that Odell will break one as a punt returner.



If the Giants don't turn the ball over, they are a better team than the Packers and they will win.

The thing that scares me the most about this game is Rodgers's legs jlukes : 1/5/2017 12:34 pm : link those 3rd and longs that turn into first downs because of him scrambling can break a defense

I also think we'll win LCtheINTMachine : 1/5/2017 12:49 pm : link Couple things are that Brian Bilick mentioned that Capers does odd things on defense and Giants can take advantage. So even our subpar O can fare well since Capers is known for mistakes - i.e. blitzing at the wrong time.



Second, I think the matchups on personnel favor us as well as long as the defensive ends can maintain the edge and not let Rodgers get outside. I think pressure by Snacks can be a big factor.

I have a great feeling about special teams Chris684 : 1/5/2017 1:06 pm : link I feel like this could be the week for Harris or Beckham.

ReRun Blitzem : 1/5/2017 1:09 pm : link We've seen this movie before. Contain & frustrate Rogers.

Run the ball. Have Eli make a few plays and no mistakes.



Green bay reporters gfinop : 1/5/2017 3:06 pm : link on their sports radio stations are mostly picking the Packers and saying similar things in favor of the Packers. PD is no different when it comes to that.



GB doesn't have a running by as others are pointing out but AR will run and in a way can replace the production of a running game.



If he's running for his life that's another thing but if he's picking up key 3rd downs or running behind the LOS to get more time for his receivers to get open... The Giants are going to have a long day.





