Is Landon Collins even the Giants' Defensive MVP? Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1/5/2017 12:53 pm He's the biggest playmaker on the D, but I think I'd vote Jenkins #1 and Snacks #2 ahead of Collins in terms of value to the defense.



Loving all the Collins NFL DPOY hype, but I don't think he should win it based on the fact it's unclear if he's even the most valuable player on our own D.

It's probably Jenkins UConn4523 : 1/5/2017 12:59 pm : link but I think I put Collins no worse than 2nd and I love what Snacks does. Jenkins has the hardest job on defense on a weekly basis so that give him an edge there positionally, and it has a larger effect on each game. But Collins is absolutely erasing plays that used to crush us. Some of that is in part due to having a much better D-Line, but he still has to make the play. He's better than Rolle who still got top play behind some pretty good D-Lines in his early years with us.

interesting question Stu11 : 1/5/2017 12:59 pm : link throw DRC into that mix as well. Starting with the Rams game he was a monster especially late in games.

I think Harrison is the team MVP Go Terps : 1/5/2017 12:59 pm : link I've watched a lot of non-Giants games this year and I haven't seen 10 players more influential to their team's success than Harrison. Jenkins has been superb and Vernon's been good, but I think the Giants would have had a good defense this year even if they only signed Harrison. He's been enormously influential.

I'd go LCtheINTMachine : 1/5/2017 1:02 pm : link Harrison 1, then Jenkins 2 and LC at No. 3.



I think our D would not be nearly as good without Snacks and Rabbit has been the best CB in the sport.

I love Snacks but he hasn't had the season Collins has had Mason : 1/5/2017 1:04 pm : link at his position. To be an all pro DT you have to get tackles and sacks. Snacks got the tackles but lacks the sacks.





Ask yourself this question... Milton : 1/5/2017 1:05 pm : link If someone told you the Giants are going to be playing Sunday without one of the following four players: Landon Collins, Janoris Jenkins, Snacks Harrison, or Olivier Vernon; who would be your "hope" for the odd man out? Who among the four would you believe the team would miss the most?

It's good for discussion Ron Johnson 30 : 1/5/2017 1:06 pm : link but I'm not a fan of MVPs. It's the ultimate team sport. A good DL makes secondary look good and vice versa. It's tough to play in the secondary when there is no pass rush.

Vernon's in the discussion as well giants#1 : 1/5/2017 1:06 pm : link Didn't get double digit sacks, but generated a ton of pressure and was elite against the run. Several of the picks this year were due to early pressure from Vernon.



If JPP doesn't get injured, he's right in the mix too. And this speaks to why the D has been so good this year. 4-5 guys that you could legitimately argue were the best player on the D.

RE: Ask yourself this question... Mason : 1/5/2017 1:08 pm : link

I was thinking of this exact question just now to judge it. I've already seen the secondary play without Jenkins and survive. Harrison rotates out but Collins is constantly on the field. That's a great question what the safeties would be without Collins.



I was thinking of this exact question just now to judge it. I've already seen the secondary play without Jenkins and survive. Harrison rotates out but Collins is constantly on the field. That's a great question what the safeties would be without Collins. In comment 13306690 Milton said:I was thinking of this exact question just now to judge it. I've already seen the secondary play without Jenkins and survive. Harrison rotates out but Collins is constantly on the field. That's a great question what the safeties would be without Collins.

RE: I love Snacks but he hasn't had the season Collins has had Ron Johnson 30 : 1/5/2017 1:08 pm : link

But he may have a different role than getting after the passer every down. He fills the middle gap/lane so there's no place to step up in the pocket. It's way more than just stats.





But he may have a different role than getting after the passer every down. He fills the middle gap/lane so there's no place to step up in the pocket. It's way more than just stats. In comment 13306688 Mason said:But he may have a different role than getting after the passer every down. He fills the middle gap/lane so there's no place to step up in the pocket. It's way more than just stats.

RE: Ask yourself this question... giants#1 : 1/5/2017 1:09 pm : link

Quote: If someone told you the Giants are going to be playing Sunday without one of the following four players: Landon Collins, Janoris Jenkins, Snacks Harrison, or Olivier Vernon; who would be your "hope" for the odd man out? Who among the four would you believe the team would miss the most?



The problem with this is it's matchup dependent. Against GB, I think Snacks is the least important due to Rodgers and their passing game. Against Dallas, Snacks is easily the most critical to the success we've had this year. In comment 13306690 Milton said:The problem with this is it's matchup dependent. Against GB, I think Snacks is the least important due to Rodgers and their passing game. Against Dallas, Snacks is easily the most critical to the success we've had this year.

Harrison has made everybody better jeff57 : 1/5/2017 1:09 pm : link without getting the splash plays. I'd have to go with him.

RE: RE: I love Snacks but he hasn't had the season Collins has had Mason : 1/5/2017 1:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13306688 Mason said:





Quote:





at his position. To be an all pro DT you have to get tackles and sacks. Snacks got the tackles but lacks the sacks.









But he may have a different role than getting after the passer every down. He fills the middle gap/lane so there's no place to step up in the pocket. It's way more than just stats.



In trophy votes, stats matter. Don't know what to tell you. In comment 13306698 Ron Johnson 30 said:In trophy votes, stats matter. Don't know what to tell you.

those saying Snacks giants#1 : 1/5/2017 1:11 pm : link keep in mind that he plays ~65% of the D snaps while Jenkins/Collins play 99% and Vernon ~95% (especially since JPP's injury). Not saying that Snacks hasn't been great, but that the other guys are impacting a lot more plays.

RE: RE: Ask yourself this question... Millwall_Giant : 1/5/2017 1:12 pm : link

Quote:

The problem with this is it's matchup dependent. Against GB, I think Snacks is the least important due to Rodgers and their passing game. Against Dallas, Snacks is easily the most critical to the success we've had this year.



I think that is a great point.



But lets be honest, it's just great to be able to have this discussion after the past few years. In comment 13306699 giants#1 said:I think that is a great point.But lets be honest, it's just great to be able to have this discussion after the past few years.

RE: I think Harrison is the team MVP Toth029 : 1/5/2017 1:16 pm : link

Bingo.



Bingo. In comment 13306670 Go Terps said:Bingo.

Wait until area junc : 1/5/2017 1:19 pm : link you see Vernon next year. he is still injured although it's gotten better. the OV we saw in preseason may be the MVP. he looked like Strahan out there. nothing fooled him, nothing got past him and he got to the QB with ease

RE: Ask yourself this question... Jim in Forest Hills : 1/5/2017 1:20 pm : link

Quote: If someone told you the Giants are going to be playing Sunday without one of the following four players: Landon Collins, Janoris Jenkins, Snacks Harrison, or Olivier Vernon; who would be your "hope" for the odd man out? Who among the four would you believe the team would miss the most?



For me, its Jenkins. Exposing Wade and Sensabaugh to that many snaps will spell doom. In comment 13306690 Milton said:For me, its Jenkins. Exposing Wade and Sensabaugh to that many snaps will spell doom.

this year I agree it's Snacks area junc : 1/5/2017 1:20 pm : link and I believe Spags has said as much

While Snacks and Jenkins have had wonderful seasons, shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/5/2017 1:21 pm : link I would say Collins is the defensive MVP due to a combination of production and snap counts.



Fo.com's numbers have the Giants with the lowest combined 2nd level and open field rushing yards allowed. That's not entirely attributable to safety play, but the teams with the best safeties are the teams ranked highest behind the Giants in those combined categories (ARI, SEA, NE, & DEN).

I don't know but after rewatching the Skins game Bchurch : 1/5/2017 1:32 pm : link and focusing on Collins it was a lot of fun seeing him roam around in the backfield. At one point after a quick hand signal from Apple he snuck from the backfield to the line without being noticed and stuffed the run. I think my Defensive MVP goes to Spagnuolo.

What's really nice is that Collins is the type of guy who LauderdaleMatty : 1/5/2017 1:33 pm : link Makes others around him better. Snacks too. Jenkins allows Spags a ton of flexability because he's been a lockdown CB who plays the run well.



All 3 should be All Pro.

RE: those saying Snacks David in LA : 1/5/2017 1:36 pm : link

Quote: keep in mind that he plays ~65% of the D snaps while Jenkins/Collins play 99% and Vernon ~95% (especially since JPP's injury). Not saying that Snacks hasn't been great, but that the other guys are impacting a lot more plays.



That makes sense, since he's an early down player. He's doing his job to shut down the running game, and put the defense in more 3rd and long situations. Snacks is like that cologne in Anchorman, except with higher potency. 65% of the time, it works every time. In comment 13306705 giants#1 said:That makes sense, since he's an early down player. He's doing his job to shut down the running game, and put the defense in more 3rd and long situations. Snacks is like that cologne in Anchorman, except with higher potency. 65% of the time, it works every time.

I actually think allstarjim : 1/5/2017 1:40 pm : link Jenkins has had the better year than Collins.



That's not to diminish Collins' accomplishments. He's a safety, though, INT's will come a bit easier for them because the play is mostly in front of them.



Jenkins has been a WR-eraser all year, though. If it were me, he'd get far more DPOY buzz than he does.

Really sad that JPP aquidneck : 1/5/2017 1:43 pm : link isn't on this list. He should have been had it not been for injury. And he's the longest tenured among the guys listed. An inspirational Giant with ties to our last championship and the franchise's defensive legacy.



Really hoping we can keep winning and that he can come back and be a part of it.

I have to say Daniel in MI : 1/5/2017 1:51 pm : link I love Snacks, and Jackrabbit, and DRC for that matter.



But as I sat here thinking about it, it was Collins improved play that pulled the D together and took them from potential to actuality. Remember earlier in the year when we aren't sure how or if this all comes together, but then here comes 21 and just put together a great string of games. I think that held the D together and it's kept gelling since then. Over the past few games DRC and JJ may have made more big plays, but for the season it's Collins. At this point, this is the best set of DBs I've seen in my 47 years as a fan. We actually defend passes...from the other team! I forgot what that looked like...



By the way, I just love this DL. Snacks and Hankins are perfect compliments to clog the middle. And big props to OV for fighting through a bad hand and the criticism that came with it. I agree with the poster above that said he's a stud and next year could be like the monster of preseason. He's made a ton of less glamorous but important plays. JPP is JPP.



As a child of the 70s and 80s, it's so nice to see Defence back on this team.

I'd put Collins at 5th for defensive MVP this year. KWALL2 : 1/5/2017 1:56 pm : link After Jenkins, JPP, Vernon, and Snacks. A healthy DRC is also more valuable.

3 Headed Monster giantgiantfan : 1/5/2017 1:57 pm : link for MVP

Think of our safety play last year dep026 : 1/5/2017 1:58 pm : link with Merriweather and Dahl.



Then consider what Collins brought.

RE: I'd put Collins at 5th for defensive MVP this year. UConn4523 : 1/5/2017 2:04 pm : link

Quote: After Jenkins, JPP, Vernon, and Snacks. A healthy DRC is also more valuable.



Remember when we couldn't cover TE's and got crushed all day in the flat?...yeah me too. In comment 13306820 KWALL2 said:Remember when we couldn't cover TE's and got crushed all day in the flat?...yeah me too.

Interesting question trueblueinpw : 1/5/2017 2:15 pm : link Collins is my answer to the "one guy you can't loose" but that's as much about his backup as it is LCs All Pro ability. Snacks is a guy who I think is greater than the sum of his plays. Remember in the off season the Jets let him walk and people criticized the JR deal because he's a "two down player". Those two downs with Snacks on the field have been pretty important. Jackrabbit has been a huge addition to the defense; I think he's had the best season of any CB in the league. OV and JPP have been terrific as has Big Hank. Good defense, lots of talent, good coaching. Nice thread.

Its Collins all the way followed closely by est1986 : 1/5/2017 2:18 pm : link Jack Rabbit and DRC then by Snacks and OV.



Are you forgetting the insane numbers Collins put up this year?



Yeah Jack Rabbit has been having "Clampz Season" shutting the number one down (AJ Green, Antonio Brown, Dez 2x). And DRC has had some very good cornerback play here the past 3 years, but this year he was at his best, particularly late in the game, he has been clutch. Snacks has been a absolute beast in the trenches putting up more stops and tackles than I can ever remember seeing from a DT and OV has been one of the league leaders in QB pressures and tackles for a loss, while being limited with a hand injury most of the year. But LC is the clear cut top dog on defense this season. He has been sideline to sideline, ball-hawking and laying the wood. He has been the best defender overall on this much improved defense and his improvement from year one to year two is a large part of this teams overall improvement.



Landon Collins 125 tackles, 4 sacks, 5 interceptions, 13 pass deflections and one great touchdown return. Wow has any Giant ever done that?



look at the jets now msh : 1/5/2017 2:29 pm : link notice how much better the giants run defence has been and how much worse the jets run defence now he is no longer there



its a total head scratcher that harrison didnt get voted to the probowl he has been the best DT in the league this year (because jj watt is injured) thou hopefully the giants make it to the superbowl and they wouldnt play anyway



the defence has been the best we could have hoped for the OL is as feared the party spoiler thou they have coped better than i thoght they would with that line

By any metric Collins is mvp of gmen defense rdt288 : 1/5/2017 2:31 pm : link -guy is a fucking savage and he's still learning the position.



People go down when he gets his hands on them

RE: RE: I'd put Collins at 5th for defensive MVP this year. chuckydee9 : 1/5/2017 2:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13306820 KWALL2 said:





Quote:





After Jenkins, JPP, Vernon, and Snacks. A healthy DRC is also more valuable.







Remember when we couldn't cover TE's and got crushed all day in the flat?...yeah me too.



That was 4 weeks ago when we faced Steelers.. we held all their other big stars in check and their TE killed us.. we still suck against TE if you care to check overall stats.. I think it's snacks as MVP of defense and before his injury it was JPP.. In comment 13306853 UConn4523 said:That was 4 weeks ago when we faced Steelers.. we held all their other big stars in check and their TE killed us.. we still suck against TE if you care to check overall stats.. I think it's snacks as MVP of defense and before his injury it was JPP..

When it's for the league awards doesn't it start USAF NYG Fan : 1/5/2017 3:08 pm : link at their position and then go from there?



I think Collins is the best SS in the league this year (all due respect to Kam).



Snacks, Jenkins, Vernon, etc are great defensive players but I don't think any are the best at their position (although very close).



In the end, of all the players they could pick from the Giants' defense I think Collins has the best shot to win it all.



Regardless I think Collins probably is the best defender on the Giants. Factor in it's only his 2nd year, he sets up the defense, he had a terrible rookie campaign so comeback player as well (albeit he was played out of position his rookie year), only "player" in NFL history to have 100+ solo tackles, 2+ sacks, 5+ interceptions, and 12+ pass deflections, and finally he's not getting paid for it like our new dominant additions are.

Great discussion and points Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/5/2017 4:04 pm : link I think Snacks makes other teams one dimensional. That makes him the most valuable to me. They all are great however and they are playing like a team.



Interesting how the Jets defense has regressed greatly without Snacks. All of a sudden none of the stars on that D are glowing so brightly.

DRC? I love the fact that earned DPOW award but he is Mason : 1/5/2017 5:34 pm : link essentially playing slot corner and Apple is now on the outside. That's why many think Apple had one hell of a season for a rookie corner.