I'm perplexed by the insistence of some to draft a WR early njm : 1/5/2017 1:55 pm The Giants have a no brainer #1 WR in Beckham



At seasons end, imho, they have a legit #2 WR in Shepard.



Does this team have a #1 TE? Does it have a true #1 ORG or ORT? Some would ask if there's a legit #1 OLT. Does this team have a stud LB at any of those positions?



Seems to me there are much higher priorities than WR for the first 2 picks in this draft.

No early for me unless a stud WR or TE falls in our lap. Big Blue '56 : 1/5/2017 1:56 pm : link Prefer to go the UFA route for a Britt or Jeffery assuming availability

Depends on who's available jeff57 : 1/5/2017 1:58 pm : link They need a taller wideout to complement the other two.

Drafting based on need is how you fall into the trap David in LA : 1/5/2017 1:59 pm : link of reaching for players. Drafts are about more than the next season. Shepard has been good this season, but I think a true outside WR would do wonders for opening things up for the offense. SS is really a slot player.

Shepard is more suited to the slot Anakim : 1/5/2017 1:59 pm : link They need a starting flanker. Preferably a tall one.

They pretty clearly need a vertical threat with size to play wide JonC : 1/5/2017 1:59 pm : link eg, what Randle was supposed to be and sometimes provided.





Not sure who will be available at #32 this year MetsAreBack : 1/5/2017 1:59 pm : link

so hard to provide an opinion here.

Those are going to be very expensive solutions, and there are red flags on both of them pertaining to character.

There's are a couple of interesting options giantsfan44ab : 1/5/2017 2:00 pm : link In FA for WR especially if the jets cut Marshall. This team needs to convert in the red zone. It's been better this year but outside Odell there's really nothing for defenses to worry about in the red zon. That's on the other WRs, that's on the TEs, that's on the offensive line and that's on the running backs.

What Anak and JonC... Johnny5 : 1/5/2017 2:00 pm : link ... said. Although I don't care if it's draft or FA.

Completely agree chuckydee9 : 1/5/2017 2:01 pm : link This team has way bigger needs than a WR or even a pass catching TE.. I think we still need to upgrade atleast 2 OL, LBs and more stable free safety, a RB (although Perkins seems to be improving).



I think the problem with Shepard is that he doesn't complement OBJ.. OBJ has speed and route running skills as well as the fact that if needed he is the best deep threath in the league.. So we need a physical tall and big second WR who may not get open but can out physical opponents.. Shepard isn't that..

If they're picking 26-32 jeff57 : 1/5/2017 2:01 pm : link I wouldn't mind taking Schuster.

Eh, we could do better. I don't think Juju is a first round talent, but that might just be my opinion.







Courtland Sutton and Corey Davis are semi-realistic great picks for the Giants at the end of Round One, IMO.

Courtland Sutton and Corey Davis are semi-realistic great picks for the Giants at the end of Round One, IMO.



Don't know if Davis will be there. If he were, yes I'd take him over Schuster.

Draft stretch234 : 1/5/2017 2:07 pm : link Unless I am getting Gronk, I am not getting a TE in the 1st. Receiving TE's can be had all over the draft if the Giants really want to go that type of TE.



What LT right now could they draft that would be better than Flowers next year as a R.



I think they will go DL, OL, CB 1st 3 in draft.



I keep saying they should sign K. Britt as the No2 and move Shepard to the slot.





We still need a TRUE #2 WR MotownGIANTS : 1/5/2017 2:08 pm : link SS is a 3a in a pinch 2b WR.

You can find Carson53 : 1/5/2017 2:08 pm : link a big physical WR in the 3rd Rd. I would like to see a

6'2" WR, that weighs about 210-215. They have enough smallish

receivers here, would like to see a physical guy.

You could go TE or WR in the 3rd Rd. with this team.

Sign a TE giantsfan44ab : 1/5/2017 2:11 pm : link Adams can be serviceable and Tye is a good backup. Sign one that can provide immediate help and that's a solid trio at the position.

Prefer to go the UFA route for a Britt or Jeffery assuming availability.





Those are going to be very expensive solutions, and there are red flags on both of them pertaining to character.



I agree on those two receivers, especially Britt.

Isn't he from NJ? Who knows if getting together with old friends would be a bad influence on him?

He seemed to always be in trouble with the Titans.











































I agree on those two receivers, especially Britt.
Isn't he from NJ? Who knows if getting together with old friends would be a bad influence on him?
He seemed to always be in trouble with the Titans.

Britts gonna get a big contract from the giantsfan44ab : 1/5/2017 2:15 pm : link Rams I think.



Jeffrey will be making $60-70M on his next deal.

How interesting would it be if the light has finally gone on for Brown Recluse : 1/5/2017 2:16 pm : link Tavarres King and by the end of the playoffs we already have our #2.



Hey, stranger things have happened.



More likely in my opinion, they sign a stop gap (older guy on a 2 or 3 year deal) and focus on the OL and DL/DB positions early - while keeping an eye out for WR targets in rounds 3 and beyond.

Picking between 26 and 32... njm : 1/5/2017 2:17 pm : link means you are likely in a position to draft the #1 or #2 OG in the draft or the best ORT. And they would be a value pick as well. Does a #3 WR provide the same value to the team? I don't think so. It also puts you in a realistic position, as opposed to drafting at #10, to pick a TE. Njoku if he leaves early? And those positions also often provide solid value in the 2nd.

Kenny Britt EddieNYG : 1/5/2017 2:18 pm : link In Free Agency. Alshon Jeffrey will get legit #1 WR money.



Kenny Britt won't cost nearly as much. He can probably be had for 3 years, $20 million or something like that.



I think he has matured compared to where he was earlier in his career.

Carson njm : 1/5/2017 2:18 pm : link Britt is a Jersey guy (Bayonne?) and had problems. Bringing him back is indeed a risk.

means you are likely in a position to draft the #1 or #2 OG in the draft or the best ORT. And they would be a value pick as well. Does a #3 WR provide the same value to the team? I don't think so. It also puts you in a realistic position, as opposed to drafting at #10, to pick a TE. Njoku if he leaves early? And those positions also often provide solid value in the 2nd.



Or maybe you evaluate based on the actual talent and players available in the draft instead of pigeonholing need based picks without actually evaluating the players that are going to to go around that area.

Or not.



Or maybe you evaluate based on the actual talent and players available in the draft instead of pigeonholing need based picks without actually evaluating the players that are going to to go around that area.

Or not.

They'll do their best to hit urgent needs via UFA JonC : 1/5/2017 2:22 pm : link and then the draft becomes about potential and upside, and that's where they swing on their "impact positions" of DE, WR, CB, LT.



and then the draft becomes about potential and upside, and that's where they swing on their "impact positions" of DE, WR, CB, LT.



Jon, you post this every year, but somehow it falls on deaf ears every time. I can't wait for the ensuing freakout when we don't pick a TE or reach for OL in round 1.

Britt allstarjim : 1/5/2017 2:24 pm : link Is the guy I want for the Giants. And I do think they should explore filling that #2 WR need in free agency.



However, not sure why this would perplex you, OP. Have you not seen teams double and triple team Odell all year long?



Even with getting a bigger, legitimate deep threat as the #2, they will still do that. But the difference is that we will have a guy that will make them pay REGULARLY on the opposite boundary. Eventually it will make life easier for OBJ and for Eli.



The talent and ability OBJ has, if teams had to keep a safety shaded opposite him at least a good percentage of the time, his numbers will go even higher. And it has the potential to really open up the middle of the field and make the run game better, as well.



Right now teams are sticking a CB on Cruz outside with no over the top help regularly, and it's working, because Cruz doesn't have good enough speed, or the size and wingspan, to either run himself open or be physical enough to be a mismatch on the outside in single coverage.



I'm still not convinced Flowers isn't the LT of the future. He still has some work to do but he has been getting better. But rookie LT's aren't really known for coming in and dominating right away, either. And RG... you don't typically draft a guy in the first round to play RG. You can still get quality players for that position later.

Let's not do to Shepard what we did to Cruz. Big Blue Blogger : 1/5/2017 2:25 pm : link Shepard is not "a legit #2 WR" - at least not yet, and maybe not ever. He's a fantastic #3 WR.

Britt JonC : 1/5/2017 2:28 pm : link is an inconsistent pro, and being close to home tends to be a negative for some of these guys.



RE: Let's not do to Shepard what we did to Cruz. giantsfan44ab : 1/5/2017 2:28 pm : link

Shepard is not "a legit #2 WR" - at least not yet, and maybe not ever. He's a fantastic #3 WR.



He can really be a beast in the slot. No he doesn't have the athleticism of a Julian Edelman but he can be a consistent 800-1000 yard guy for us and a big presence on 3rd down. But yeah they need an outside threat to be an elite offense.

I'm not insisting they go WR in rd 1 but I think your premise Jim in Forest Hills : 1/5/2017 2:29 pm : link is flawed. Look at it positionally.



Giants play 3 WRs 95% of the time, so all 3 are starters.



Split End - Beckham

Slot WR - Shepard

Flanker - Cruz



Cruz won't be here next year due to his contract and level of play. So essentially you are missing a starter WR unless you feel Lewis or King can fill that void.



It's as legitimate a hole in the roster as any other.

RE: Shepard is more suited to the slot Beer Man : 1/5/2017 2:32 pm : link

Agree, Shepard is more of a possession receiver out of the slot. If the team wants to open up the field they need a flanker that can stretch the field and take the heat off Odell.

I really wanted Michael Thomas last year Anakim : 1/5/2017 2:37 pm : link Shepard was my second best player available, but Thomas was #1. He would've been a phenomenal pick.

Quote: Prefer to go the UFA route for a Britt or Jeffery assuming availability



Britt would be a great pickup, I think. Won't be as expensive as Jeffrey either.



Britt would be a great pickup, I think. Won't be as expensive as Jeffrey either.

Not sure how good TE's are in this draft but I'm hopeful a TE is chosen early or one of the top rated OG's.

Like RB you can find very good WRs in later rounds. LauderdaleMatty : 1/5/2017 2:40 pm : link Sheppard is k my going to get better. The list of great receivers in the later rounds dwarfs the list of great Left tackles, great DTs, etc.



The needs on this team are OL. OL. OL. DT and DE are up there depending upon JPP and Hankins Futires. Then LB TE and a 3rd WR.



Collins is now looking like a future All Pro. Do yo pass up a guy like that if he's there in RD 2 due to a need. You try to marry both. It worked w OBJ and Collins. No so much w Flowers.



The need for a 3 WR is for people who must miss Eli having no time to really throw. He's not Rogers or Ben. He's got good pocket awareness but he's not making guys miss. If a stud WR drops fine but there were a lot of posters who wanted Treadwell over Apple.



Meanwhile both Sheppard and Thomas have been a. Illini times better this year. It's a want more than a must.

I want BPA in atleast the first 2 rounds UConn4523 : 1/5/2017 2:45 pm : link from there you can get a bit more picky but I want the best man available sans a QB. If the grades are equal, then you can bring in the need argument but you can never have too much talent at any 1 position (again, sans QB).



We all know the OL needs to be upgraded, but if the value isn't there or isn't close to being there, why bother?

We all know the OL needs to be upgraded, but if the value isn't there or isn't close to being there, why bother?



Yup. My hope is that we can land Bmarsh on a 1 year deal. Then maybe you can glaze past WR but if a true stud drops then why not scoop him up.

RE: I'm not insisting they go WR in rd 1 but I think your premise njm : 1/5/2017 2:51 pm : link

Quote: is flawed. Look at it positionally.



Giants play 3 WRs 95% of the time, so all 3 are starters.



Split End - Beckham

Slot WR - Shepard

Flanker - Cruz



Cruz won't be here next year due to his contract and level of play. So essentially you are missing a starter WR unless you feel Lewis or King can fill that void.



It's as legitimate a hole in the roster as any other.



You've conveniently left out TE on you list of receivers. So, at present, wouldn't that also be a hole? And a hole at both receiving AND blocking? It may be difficult to quantify, but how much does a top OG provide through better run blocking and giving Eli more time to throw? Same for an ORT.

RE: Like RB you can find very good WRs in later rounds. David in LA : 1/5/2017 2:52 pm : link

Quote: Sheppard is k my going to get better. The list of great receivers in the later rounds dwarfs the list of great Left tackles, great DTs, etc.



The needs on this team are OL. OL. OL. DT and DE are up there depending upon JPP and Hankins Futires. Then LB TE and a 3rd WR.



Collins is now looking like a future All Pro. Do yo pass up a guy like that if he's there in RD 2 due to a need. You try to marry both. It worked w OBJ and Collins. No so much w Flowers.



The need for a 3 WR is for people who must miss Eli having no time to really throw. He's not Rogers or Ben. He's got good pocket awareness but he's not making guys miss. If a stud WR drops fine but there were a lot of posters who wanted Treadwell over Apple.



Meanwhile both Sheppard and Thomas have been a. Illini times better this year. It's a want more than a must.



and a lot of posters here don't work in a front office, so their opinion doesn't hold much weight does it? I'm not saying we can't improve up front, but you're really over exaggerating the "need" at OL. We can get better, but also our running game has improved by leaps and bounds this last quarter of the season. We simply do not have playmakers outside of 13.

We need to substantially improve the 3rd read Bob in Newburgh : 1/5/2017 2:52 pm : link This can be done at TE or WR if you have a creative OC. Currently that is not a box we can check.



Will Tye is a possibility. Next year is just his 3rd year as a pro, and he has already produced more than many young TEs. His speed and bulk are +, and his height is an overcomeable -.



Unless Tavarres King is really much faster than his combine time indicates, he is probably a bottom of the roster guy, not a 3rd read behind 2 really good players.

We AcidTest : 1/5/2017 3:06 pm : link need another receiving threat, either a TE who can stretch the seam, or a vertical threat on the outside.



TE: Tye is a reliable move the chains TE with excellent hands, who has improved his blocking. But he can't stretch the seam. Too early to tell about Adams. Donnell is probably gone next year.



WR: Lewis and King have speed, so there is hope that either or both might develop into an outside vertical threat. Especially Lewis, who is a UDFA rookie from Bowling Green. But right now, neither can beat out Cruz, who is also probably gone next year.

I really want B Marshall in FA adamg : 1/5/2017 3:08 pm : link And OJ Howard in the first.



We will get a clue about the team's view of Tye very soon. Big Blue Blogger : 1/5/2017 3:13 pm : link He's playing this season on an ERFA tender, and will be an ERFA again in March. They can simply tender him, in which case he will be an RFA in 2018, or they can try to lock him up longer. FWIW, he did pass Donnell on the depth chart once and for all, and seems to be holding his ground vs. Adams so far, with help from JA's shoulder injury.

Draft the best players available, Go Terps : 1/5/2017 3:29 pm : link and craft the team towards that.



Every year we see the same teams draft for need, and every year we see the same teams draft early.

? est1986 : 1/5/2017 3:39 pm : link Every team needs 3 good receivers. 2 outside guys and one slot man ideally. We have OBJ outside and we have Sheppard, one of the better slot WR prospects in recent years but no one else opposite of OBJ to draw some safety help. OBJ is double and triple teamed. If we had a second "#1 WR" talent-wise, opposite of him that would make OBJ more effective and you want your best players to be as efficient and effective as possible. Plus the "premium talented WRs" don't slide in the draft ever, therefore you have to use premium picks on them. WR, OT, CB, EDGE RUSHER and of course QB are the premium positions in todays game in case you didn't know. Wide Receiver is where I think they will go this year partially due to the lack of "premium talent" at offensive tackle this year which is easily a bigger team need. Odds are we just go BPA with a late first round pick and it could easily be WR this year and it is easily going to be a need going into next year, we more than likely do not retain Cruz. Team needs in order: OT/OL, LB, TE, WR. (If we can't retain JPP and/or Hankins DL is at the top of that list.)

1 improvement on the OLine UConn4523 : 1/5/2017 3:42 pm : link will be a huge upgrade, we don't need to draft 4 linemen, and I certainly do not want to reach on any of them. We have a lot of cash, bring a guy in and develop talent through the draft. If that happens to be a linemen, great, but if its another WR so be it.

Whether it's through the draft or FA, Section331 : 1/5/2017 3:42 pm : link our needs are OL, WR and TE, in that order IMO. As JonC often says, FA comes first, so we'll have a better idea then what our draft priorities will be.

This team has needs everywhere Go Terps : 1/5/2017 3:45 pm : link Outside of quarterback and punter I can make an argument that an incoming player at any position is going to have an opportunity to make an impact from day one.



NYG definitely has a philosophy towards favoring certain positions over others, and while I think that philosophy it's basically sound I'd rather they just acquire the best possible talent and then adjust the philosophy to that talent accordingly.

Since we're picking late in rounds mavric : 1/5/2017 3:47 pm : link we should just focus on picking the best overall football player on the board. Hopefully, it fits a need.



I'd be ecstatic if someone like O.J. Howard or Jake Butt fell in our lap. Since TE's don't usually go in the first round, it's likely one of them could fall in our laps.



It will all depend on the "runs" that happen in front of us. There will be a QB run, a DE run, a CB run, etc. We get to pick from what's left over that didn't get snatched in a run. My bet is that there be a run on WR's early.



BPA and trust in Reese. He's very good in the first two rounds

agree with Uconn got to go Offensive Line gtt350 : 1/5/2017 3:47 pm : link . It all starts there

Tye Stinks Bluesbreaker : 1/5/2017 4:01 pm : link Adams is a good looking prospect but you need three I would

take a TE and or RB in rounds 1 and two .

Bring Kenny Britt in hear and add a Larry Warford for the

o-line . Jennings is pretty much done Tye is simply not good

enough . I don't hate the guy for his effort but is ability

to make a big play is about zero .

I not sure who will be there when we pick for the O-line

and I would be ok with that . We have Perkins and little

else give me a guy like Foreman to pair up with Perkins .

That would give us three new weapons lacking in the offense .

We need to upgrade the second outside WR position Torrag : 1/5/2017 4:05 pm : link Clearly there is no answer in house and it is a premium position. We're currently one injury away from being a dysfunctional passing attack. That is unacceptable.



The talent we need can be acquired in a variety of ways. We can go the draft route which would essentially require a selection by the 3rd Round at the latest and possibly earlier or my preference would be the free agent market for a proven commodity. Not a big ticket item like Alshon Jeffery, which makes no sense with the contract OBJ will soon require. Pierre Garcon makes a lot of sense to me.

RE: We need to upgrade the second outside WR position giantsfan44ab : 1/5/2017 4:11 pm : link

Quote: Clearly there is no answer in house and it is a premium position. We're currently one injury away from being a dysfunctional passing attack. That is unacceptable.



The talent we need can be acquired in a variety of ways. We can go the draft route which would essentially require a selection by the 3rd Round at the latest and possibly earlier or my preference would be the free agent market for a proven commodity. Not a big ticket item like Alshon Jeffery, which makes no sense with the contract OBJ will soon require. Pierre Garcon makes a lot of sense to me.



I'd love Garçon but it seems like all signs point to Desean Jackson leaving Washington as Philly will foolishly give him a bid deal so they would be forced to keep Garçon at all costs. He's much more valuable than Jackson anyways

Like any team, we have a number of positional needs Ira : 1/5/2017 4:11 pm : link and wr is one of them. The important thing is to draft a playmaker at whatever position who will contribute big time to the team's success.

Quote: Unless I am getting Gronk, I am not getting a TE in the 1st. Receiving TE's can be had all over the draft if the Giants really want to go that type of TE.



What LT right now could they draft that would be better than Flowers next year as a R.



I think they will go DL, OL, CB 1st 3 in draft.



I keep saying they should sign K. Britt as the No2 and move Shepard to the slot.



Move Shepard to the slot? Didn't he play almost exclusively in the slot this season?

Yeah Shep is the slot guy... Johnny5 : 1/5/2017 4:22 pm : link ... primarily.

I Also Don't Feel Trainmaster : 1/5/2017 4:22 pm : link Sheppard is a "legit #2 WR". I think he'll make an excellent / outstanding #3 WR.



While the Giants should draft BPA in a position of need, if the clearly BPA is a WR, they Giants should take him in round 1 rather than reach for another position. I would hope the BPA in a need position was a OG, OT, LB or TE as I think those positions are more of a need than WR, but take a potential #2 WR if that's the BPA.

RE: I Also Don't Feel Section331 : 1/5/2017 4:27 pm : link

Sheppard is a "legit #2 WR". I think he'll make an excellent / outstanding #3 WR.





Exactly. Cruz playing outside has really hurt this offense. I feel terrible saying that because of what he's meant to the team, and how hard he worked to come back. Maybe the quickness comes back, but the patella is a really tough injury. Whether through FA or draft, we need to upgrade that spot.

I don't get the confusion adamg : 1/5/2017 4:30 pm : link We benefit by getting a bigger outside threat. Shep and Beckham both would get better opportunities with a better outside playmaker than Cruz has been.



A guy like Hodges even would open up the field for the run and pass.



Shep is a slot receiver. He's probably a top 5 guy there. With better pieces around him his numbers will get better.

is flawed. Look at it positionally.



Giants play 3 WRs 95% of the time, so all 3 are starters.



Split End - Beckham

Slot WR - Shepard

Flanker - Cruz



Cruz won't be here next year due to his contract and level of play. So essentially you are missing a starter WR unless you feel Lewis or King can fill that void.



It's as legitimate a hole in the roster as any other.







You've conveniently left out TE on you list of receivers. So, at present, wouldn't that also be a hole? And a hole at both receiving AND blocking? It may be difficult to quantify, but how much does a top OG provide through better run blocking and giving Eli more time to throw? Same for an ORT.



Yes 100%. TE is a need, multiple OL positions, DE, LB, etc. They are all needs, I don't think one is greater than another. To combine what JonC and Terps have said, use FA to fill needs, then go BPA. If BPA is a WR, don't walk away from it.

To be fair to Cruz... Johnny5 : 1/5/2017 4:38 pm : link ... as I have been saying a lot lately he was never an effective outside receiver, his skill set is and always has been as a slot receiver. That is where he excelled for us, pre-injury.

Surprised how many on BBI 81_Great_Dane : 1/5/2017 4:41 pm : link



OBJ is an ideal X who plays some Z and slot. But X is taken care of.



Shepard seems to be best for slot receiver and it looks like the Giants are set there with him for a while.



Cruz was a really good slot receiver who's not really suited to Z or X. He no longer has the straight-line speed to excel at split end or flanker. I'm sure the Giants would love to see Lewis or King step up there.



If they think one of those two guys is going to be a quality starter at Z next year and the other is going to be a solid backup, they don't need to draft an outside receiver early. That doesn't mean they won't, or that they shouldn't, just that it's not really going to be a position of urgent need come draft day.

- ( lump the receiver positions together as if they're interchangeable. Below is a link to a 2012 article breaking down the X (split end), Z (flanker) and slot positions.OBJ is an ideal X who plays some Z and slot. But X is taken care of.Shepard seems to be best for slot receiver and it looks like the Giants are set there with him for a while.Cruz was a really good slot receiver who's not really suited to Z or X. He no longer has the straight-line speed to excel at split end or flanker. I'm sure the Giants would love to see Lewis or King step up there.If they think one of those two guys is going to be a quality starter at Z next year and the other is going to be a solid backup, they don't need to draft an outside receiver early. That doesn't mean they won't, or that they shouldn't, just that it's not really going to be a position of urgent need come draft day. Breaking Down the X, Z, and Slot Receiver - ( New Window

... as I have been saying a lot lately he was never an effective outside receiver, his skill set is and always has been as a slot receiver. That is where he excelled for us, pre-injury.



While I agree he was very effective in the slot, I completely disagree that he was ineffective outside. He usually played the Z in 2 WR sets, and made many big plays from that spot. That isn't the case any longer.

is an inconsistent pro, and being close to home tends to be a negative for some of these guys.



Jon. Not sure location is the issue w Britt. Schiano was able to keep him in line for the most part. But he's got a lot of Will Hill in him as you are alluding to. Or if you arent I am. If he's really grown up he'd be a good fit. Not sure I want Reese to chance it.

Sheppard is k my going to get better. The list of great receivers in the later rounds dwarfs the list of great Left tackles, great DTs, etc.



The needs on this team are OL. OL. OL. DT and DE are up there depending upon JPP and Hankins Futires. Then LB TE and a 3rd WR.



Collins is now looking like a future All Pro. Do yo pass up a guy like that if he's there in RD 2 due to a need. You try to marry both. It worked w OBJ and Collins. No so much w Flowers.



The need for a 3 WR is for people who must miss Eli having no time to really throw. He's not Rogers or Ben. He's got good pocket awareness but he's not making guys miss. If a stud WR drops fine but there were a lot of posters who wanted Treadwell over Apple.



Meanwhile both Sheppard and Thomas have been a. Illini times better this year. It's a want more than a must.







and a lot of posters here don't work in a front office, so their opinion doesn't hold much weight does it? I'm not saying we can't improve up front, but you're really over exaggerating the "need" at OL. We can get better, but also our running game has improved by leaps and bounds this last quarter of the season. We simply do not have playmakers outside of 13.



I think Perkins can be a difference maker. He's showed flashes. And I'm not saying draft only OL in rounds 1-3. Just that Jerry and Hart/Newhouse are replaceable and since Flowers still struggles drafting a very good T could be the way I would go early.



Suppose there's a defensive player their on par w Collins at LB or DT. Do you pass up an All Pro for a WR? Michael Thomas may be the best WR in last years deaft. Rd 2. I'm also w a top tier TE who can run the seam. But if Eli is on his ass he can't throw it to them.



I think Perkins can be a difference maker. He's showed flashes. And I'm not saying draft only OL in rounds 1-3. Just that Jerry and Hart/Newhouse are replaceable and since Flowers still struggles drafting a very good T could be the way I would go early.

Suppose there's a defensive player their on par w Collins at LB or DT. Do you pass up an All Pro for a WR? Michael Thomas may be the best WR in last years deaft. Rd 2. I'm also w a top tier TE who can run the seam. But if Eli is on his ass he can't throw it to them.

Sure we need playmakers but the OL is easily the weakest unit on the team and w Pugh a FA in 18 the need for starters and depth is bigger there than anywhere else.

... as I have been saying a lot lately he was never an effective outside receiver, his skill set is and always has been as a slot receiver. That is where he excelled for us, pre-injury.







While I agree he was very effective in the slot, I completely disagree that he was ineffective outside. He usually played the Z in 2 WR sets, and made many big plays from that spot. That isn't the case any longer.

Hmm, I feel he did almost all of his damage for us running slant (and actually I remember read slant AND stick routes) out of the slot. I can't remember him being very effective otherwise. Just an opinion though.

This year Shepard has the numbers of a possession receiver. SB 42 and 46 and ? : 1/5/2017 5:48 pm : link Eight TDs and 42 1st downs. A decent percentage of catches versus targets, 62%, considering that as a rookie he did have some drops but he also had some badly targeted passes.



On the other hand, only six catches that gained over 20 yards and a long of 32 yards and an average of 10 yards.



Do most people believe that he is an NFL possession receiver when they look at his slot stats, or if he had played outside, would his number of longer plays have increased just because he was playing outside?

I'm still insistent Bill L : 1/5/2017 5:51 pm : link Going into the season I felt that a lack of #2 WR was our fatal flaw. In fact, I predicted a 3/4 win season because of it. Obviously I'm more wrong than anyone. But I'm doubling down. I still believe it's our biggest hole although I admit I'm less dogmatic about it as compared to a right side OL.

Even though King only ran a 4.47 forty at the combine .... Manny in CA : 1/5/2017 5:53 pm : link

That could be a fluke; he looks a lot faster now. DRC says King is the 3rd fastest on the team - (DRC, OBJ and King).



Wouldn't be that first time in history that somebody didn't have a good day at the combine.

RE: This year Shepard has the numbers of a possession receiver. giantsfan44ab : 1/5/2017 6:28 pm : link

Quote: Eight TDs and 42 1st downs. A decent percentage of catches versus targets, 62%, considering that as a rookie he did have some drops but he also had some badly targeted passes.



On the other hand, only six catches that gained over 20 yards and a long of 32 yards and an average of 10 yards.



Do most people believe that he is an NFL possession receiver when they look at his slot stats, or if he had played outside, would his number of longer plays have increased just because he was playing outside?



He doesn't seem like a burner to me. They need a big target that can catch fades and back shoulder routes, especially in the red zone. Could be wrong but he doesn't strike me as the type of WR to specialize in those things.

Free agent WR Go Terps : 1/5/2017 6:33 pm : link There are two guys that I'd be interested in that shouldn't cost an arm and a leg:



Cordarelle Patterson, 25

Marquise Goodwin, 26



Both guys can fly and get deep. But hey maybe that guy is on the roster already. Maybe it's Tavares King.





Quote: There are two guys that I'd be interested in that shouldn't cost an arm and a leg:



Cordarelle Patterson, 25

Marquise Goodwin, 26



Both guys can fly and get deep. But hey maybe that guy is on the roster already. Maybe it's Tavares King.





Why didn't Patterson not cut it in Minnesota? I know Bradford isn't that great, but I thought maybe he'd have a better deep arm to get more out of him than Bridgewater. He has great physical tools and measurables, and he could definitely help us in the return game too. In comment 13307392 Go Terps said:Why didn't Patterson not cut it in Minnesota? I know Bradford isn't that great, but I thought maybe he'd have a better deep arm to get more out of him than Bridgewater. He has great physical tools and measurables, and he could definitely help us in the return game too.

There are two guys that I'd be interested in that shouldn't cost an arm and a leg:



Cordarelle Patterson, 25

Marquise Goodwin, 26



Both guys can fly and get deep. But hey maybe that guy is on the roster already. Maybe it's Tavares King.









Why didn't Patterson not cut it in Minnesota? I know Bradford isn't that great, but I thought maybe he'd have a better deep arm to get more out of him than Bridgewater. He has great physical tools and measurables, and he could definitely help us in the return game too.



He's more of a athlete than a receiver. Not the best hands guy, doesn't attack the ball in the air and does not run the most precise routes. Loved him coming out, i am very surprised he still looks so raw receiving, thought that would have been fixed with good coaching, guess not.

Kamar Aiken is a UFA as well adamg : 1/5/2017 7:25 pm : link He's 6'2''. He would probably come cheap. Not sure he's a fit though.

so hard to provide an opinion here.



I see what you did there. We played.

Giants need another weapon chris r : 1/5/2017 10:39 pm : link position doesn't matter.



Drafting by position too much gets you in trouble.

For the most part our investments at WR in the premium rounds have panned out, why not?



For the most part our investments at WR in the premium rounds have panned out, why not? In comment 13307647 Milton said:For the most part our investments at WR in the premium rounds have panned out, why not?