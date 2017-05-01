TIL with today's concussion protocol we probably lose SB XXV

From Dr Z's recap of SB XXV in Sports Illustrated (see link below):
...if there had been an MVP award for courage, it would have gone to the Giants' quarterback, Jeff Hostetler, who was whacked unmercifully by Buffalo pass rushers in the first half. The worst hit was a straight-up shot by 270-pound end Leon Seals, and on the next series Hostetler was sacked for a safety by All-Pro end Bruce Smith. However, he bounced back to throw a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide-out Stephen Baker on a post-corner route at the end of the second quarter.
After Seals leveled Hostetler, the Giants warmed up reserve quarterback Matt Cavanaugh and gave Hostetler an ammonia cap to sniff. He later admitted that much of the first half was "kind of a blur." Hostetler's older (by six years) brother, Ron, a former Penn State linebacker, said in the postgame locker room, "If the three-knockdown rule had been in effect, they would have stopped the fight. He still isn't sure where he is."
An ugly purple welt ran almost the entire length of Jeff Hostetler's left side, and his right temple bore bruise marks from the Seals hit. Now Hostetler was moving in slow motion as he tried to put on his shoes.
"How do you feel?" Ron asked him.
"Still a little woozy," said Jeff. "Pretty bad headache right now."
Dr Z's SB XXV recap
Seals jumped into the air and fell full-force on top of him.
Matt Bahr suffered a concussion making a tackle on a kickoff against the Bears in the playoffs and wouldn't have been in the championship game to kick the winning field goal against the 49ers.
In both the NFCC and the SB, he took hits that should have ripped him into two pieces, only to keep on coming. Like the Terminator of QBs.
for what he accomplished after Simms went down that year. Tyree is going to be remembered forever (not unjustifiably), but I almost feel like Hoss has gotten shorted a bit in how he's remembered.
It's like, if Prescott got hurt, and Romo stepped in and Dallas won the Super Bowl with him, nobody would be terribly shocked. We all know Romo can play. What Hoss did would be akin to Eli getting hurt and Josh Johnson stepping in and then winning the Super Bowl.
In comment 13306934
Greg from LI said:
| Seals jumped into the air and fell full-force on top of him.
Oof I just found the tape (see link below), pretty brutal. Hoss has the telltale arms raised slightly as he lays on the turf. Hostetler hit by Seals SB XXV
IIRC Seals went high and to the head. But maybe I am wrong.
and a different game. Lots of things would be different under those rules.
In comment 13307002
JohnB said:
| IIRC Seals went high and to the head. But maybe I am wrong.
I think it might get flagged for driving the guy into the ground, but honestly, I don't know. The rules for protecting the QB are a lot like the rules for protecting WRs. The game moves so fast, that often it's not about what the official saw happen, but about how long it takes for the guy on the ground to get up.
What a great read.
That was such a physical team on both sides of the ball.
In comment 13306998
BigBlue84 said:
| In comment 13306934 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Seals jumped into the air and fell full-force on top of him.
Oof I just found the tape (see link below), pretty brutal. Hoss has the telltale arms raised slightly as he lays on the turf. Hostetler hit by Seals SB XXV - ( New Window )
Good 'ol Ronnie Barnes administering the smelling salts!
and Bernie Kosar might have been a Super Bowl-winning QB (given Aikman's somewhat pedestrian performance and Emmitt Smith's 100yd+ MVP game).
laying the lumber. Guyton, Jackson, Collins...those guys could really hit, and they battered the Buffalo receivers. Since we were speaking of things from this game that would be flagged today, much of the Giants' pass defense would be a penalty now.
Hoss didn't even flinch from the ammonia. That stuff makes you grimace and flinch away. He didn't even react.
late hits, pass interference, driving the QB to the ground, defenseless receiver. Enough yellow laundry to drape the Rose Bowl.
Though the game is different, I do get the impression that McAdoo is going to great lengths to try to get this iteration of the Giants to be as physical as possible. Every time he said 'heavy handed football team', I flashed back to that NFCC and remembered a team that could impose it's will on anyone.
He came back from Burt drilling him in the knee to lead the game winning drive in the NFC title game, and he played through a likely concussion in the Super Bowl. I agree, he's underappreciated.
Since he turned out to be a repulsive monster in real life, it can be hard to enjoy his highlights.....but Dave Meggett was one helluva weapon.
Lofton. He let him catch it, but beat the hell out of him. Perry was a great run defender too.
In comment 13307052
Greg from LI said:
| Since he turned out to be a repulsive monster in real life, it can be hard to enjoy his highlights.....but Dave Meggett was one helluva weapon.
He even had a pretty good arm... too bad Carthon had stone hands. Meggett HB option 1990 NFCC
In comment 13307050
Greg from LI said:
| He came back from Burt drilling him in the knee to lead the game winning drive in the NFC title game, and he played through a likely concussion in the Super Bowl. I agree, he's underappreciated.
Loved Hoss. Didn't he play WR once on a trick play, and score?
In comment 13307067
BigBlue84 said:
| In comment 13307052 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Since he turned out to be a repulsive monster in real life, it can be hard to enjoy his highlights.....but Dave Meggett was one helluva weapon.
He even had a pretty good arm... too bad Carthon had stone hands. Meggett HB option 1990 NFCC - ( New Window )
That play still pisses me off. Everything was perfect, and Carthon dropped it. UGH!
In comment 13307092
gtt350 said:
you could have him. Simms was better. Period.
In comment 13307085
Del Shofner said:
|Loved Hoss. Didn't he play WR once on a trick play, and score?
His stats say 1 career catch for 10 yards (not a TD) against the Rams in 88, thrown by Simms.
He did block a punt against the Eagles in '86 though: Hostetler blocked punt
and I was bragging to a couple of co-workers that the Giants were going to win the Super Bowl with their backup quarterback. They laughed at me. "Yeah, right. You're dreaming."
Hoss showed them.
Actually not the same - we all knew that we had a tremendous athletic QB in Hoss - and in fact the drop off would not be so great. We all loved Phil but there were many fans who felt Hoss was starting material - a luxury to have 2 QBs so talented. He had a great arm and was mobile more so
He had a total of 68 passing attempts in his first six years, including zero in the first four. And in those pre-free agency days, he had virtually no hope to even go to another team for more playing time, even after his contract expired. Yet, against such a seemingly hopeless environment, with little motivation and incentives, he kept himself well-prepared, and rose to the occasion when given the opportunity.
That's mental toughness at its best, much more rare and more precious than physical toughness.
In comment 13307110
BigBlue84 said:
|
He did block a punt against the Eagles in '86 though: Hostetler blocked punt - ( New Window )
Right, Hoss also blocked a punt - how can you not love that from your backup QB?
In comment 13307115
blueberry said:
| Actually not the same - we all knew that we had a tremendous athletic QB in Hoss - and in fact the drop off would not be so great. We all loved Phil but there were many fans who felt Hoss was starting material - a luxury to have 2 QBs so talented. He had a great arm and was mobile more so
Agreed about that comparison not being the same....Hoss was a third round pick. And when Hos asked for a trade, George Young said no - even when he was the third stringer behind Jeff Rutlege, realizing the guy probably had the talent to produce.
In comment 13307092
gtt350 said:
Lmfao I'm sure you prefer Nassib style over Eli too...
In comment 13307050
Greg from LI said:
| He came back from Burt drilling him in the knee to lead the game winning drive in the NFC title game, and he played through a likely concussion in the Super Bowl. I agree, he's underappreciated.
That's the one I remember, probably bc I've rewatched that 49er game several times. When Burt hit him low, looked for sure he was done. Boom, right back in there. Agree with the comments, one tough SOB, and as good as our defense and OL were that season, we don't win the SB without Hoss being there to backup Simms
That's a really bad comparison. Hoss won a Super Bowl and made a Pro Bowl. He was a solid NFL quarterback. Nassib is about to be out of the league.
If you want to say Simms was better, fine. No reason to take a ignorant shot at Hoss.
should have been the MVP of that game. O.J. Anderson had a nice game, but that gutsy performance by Hostetler was something else.
After he tripped over O.J.'s leg, (both Jumbo Elliott and O.J. whiffed on Bruce Smith) holding onto the ball in the end zone on the safety was a key moment. Thanks, O.J.!
In comment 13307416
Greg from LI said:
| That's a really bad comparison. Hoss won a Super Bowl and made a Pro Bowl. He was a solid NFL quarterback. Nassib is about to be out of the league.
If you want to say Simms was better, fine. No reason to take a ignorant shot at Hoss.
Not a shot @ Hoss by any means I loved the guy and was in Tampa for that game...