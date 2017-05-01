TIL with today's concussion protocol we probably lose SB XXV BigBlue84 : 1/5/2017 2:19 pm



...if there had been an MVP award for courage, it would have gone to the Giants' quarterback, Jeff Hostetler, who was whacked unmercifully by Buffalo pass rushers in the first half. The worst hit was a straight-up shot by 270-pound end Leon Seals, and on the next series Hostetler was sacked for a safety by All-Pro end Bruce Smith. However, he bounced back to throw a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide-out Stephen Baker on a post-corner route at the end of the second quarter.



After Seals leveled Hostetler, the Giants warmed up reserve quarterback Matt Cavanaugh and gave Hostetler an ammonia cap to sniff. He later admitted that much of the first half was "kind of a blur." Hostetler's older (by six years) brother, Ron, a former Penn State linebacker, said in the postgame locker room, "If the three-knockdown rule had been in effect, they would have stopped the fight. He still isn't sure where he is."



An ugly purple welt ran almost the entire length of Jeff Hostetler's left side, and his right temple bore bruise marks from the Seals hit. Now Hostetler was moving in slow motion as he tried to put on his shoes.



"How do you feel?" Ron asked him.



"Still a little woozy," said Jeff. "Pretty bad headache right now."



TIL Rocky369 : 1/5/2017 2:29 pm : link what the hell TIL means

Wouldn't have even gotten there. an_idol_mind : 1/5/2017 2:31 pm : link Matt Bahr suffered a concussion making a tackle on a kickoff against the Bears in the playoffs and wouldn't have been in the championship game to kick the winning field goal against the 49ers.

I swear Hostetler was a robot jcn56 : 1/5/2017 2:41 pm : link In both the NFCC and the SB, he took hits that should have ripped him into two pieces, only to keep on coming. Like the Terminator of QBs.

I don't think Hoss has gotten enough credit BlackLight : 1/5/2017 2:46 pm : link for what he accomplished after Simms went down that year. Tyree is going to be remembered forever (not unjustifiably), but I almost feel like Hoss has gotten shorted a bit in how he's remembered.



It's like, if Prescott got hurt, and Romo stepped in and Dallas won the Super Bowl with him, nobody would be terribly shocked. We all know Romo can play. What Hoss did would be akin to Eli getting hurt and Josh Johnson stepping in and then winning the Super Bowl.

Would that have been a legal hit by Seals in today's NFL? JohnB : 1/5/2017 2:51 pm : link IIRC Seals went high and to the head. But maybe I am wrong.

RE: Would that have been a legal hit by Seals in today's NFL? BlackLight : 1/5/2017 2:55 pm : link

IIRC Seals went high and to the head. But maybe I am wrong.



I think it might get flagged for driving the guy into the ground, but honestly, I don't know. The rules for protecting the QB are a lot like the rules for protecting WRs. The game moves so fast, that often it's not about what the official saw happen, but about how long it takes for the guy on the ground to get up.

Thank you for this post. larryflower37 : 1/5/2017 2:55 pm : link What a great read.

That was such a physical team on both sides of the ball.



RE: RE: that was a bad hit FranknWeezer : 1/5/2017 2:56 pm : link

Seals jumped into the air and fell full-force on top of him.





Quote:





Seals jumped into the air and fell full-force on top of him.







Oof I just found the tape (see link below), pretty brutal. Hoss has the telltale arms raised slightly as he lays on the turf. Hostetler hit by Seals SB XXV - ( New Window )



Good 'ol Ronnie Barnes administering the smelling salts!

Similarly, Troy Aikman would have never played in XXVIII regulator : 1/5/2017 2:58 pm : link and Bernie Kosar might have been a Super Bowl-winning QB (given Aikman's somewhat pedestrian performance and Emmitt Smith's 100yd+ MVP game).

Man, I could watch the tape of that game all day just to see the DBs Greg from LI : 1/5/2017 3:03 pm : link laying the lumber. Guyton, Jackson, Collins...those guys could really hit, and they battered the Buffalo receivers. Since we were speaking of things from this game that would be flagged today, much of the Giants' pass defense would be a penalty now.

as you can see mort christenson : 1/5/2017 3:07 pm : link Hoss didn't even flinch from the ammonia. That stuff makes you grimace and flinch away. He didn't even react.

The 90 NFCC would have been a flagfest today jcn56 : 1/5/2017 3:09 pm : link late hits, pass interference, driving the QB to the ground, defenseless receiver. Enough yellow laundry to drape the Rose Bowl.



Though the game is different, I do get the impression that McAdoo is going to great lengths to try to get this iteration of the Giants to be as physical as possible. Every time he said 'heavy handed football team', I flashed back to that NFCC and remembered a team that could impose it's will on anyone.

Hoss was one tough SOB Greg from LI : 1/5/2017 3:12 pm : link He came back from Burt drilling him in the knee to lead the game winning drive in the NFC title game, and he played through a likely concussion in the Super Bowl. I agree, he's underappreciated.

One other thing Greg from LI : 1/5/2017 3:14 pm : link Since he turned out to be a repulsive monster in real life, it can be hard to enjoy his highlights.....but Dave Meggett was one helluva weapon.

also the under appreciated Perry Williams also laid the wood on Victor in CT : 1/5/2017 3:16 pm : link Lofton. He let him catch it, but beat the hell out of him. Perry was a great run defender too.

RE: Hoss was one tough SOB Del Shofner : 1/5/2017 3:37 pm : link

He came back from Burt drilling him in the knee to lead the game winning drive in the NFC title game, and he played through a likely concussion in the Super Bowl. I agree, he's underappreciated.



Loved Hoss. Didn't he play WR once on a trick play, and score?

I'm a big Hostetler fan, I always preferred his style to Simms gtt350 : 1/5/2017 3:41 pm : link sorry, there i said it

RE: RE: One other thing Victor in CT : 1/5/2017 3:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13307052 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





Since he turned out to be a repulsive monster in real life, it can be hard to enjoy his highlights.....but Dave Meggett was one helluva weapon.





He even had a pretty good arm... too bad Carthon had stone hands. Meggett HB option 1990 NFCC - ( New Window )



That play still pisses me off. Everything was perfect, and Carthon dropped it. UGH!

RE: I'm a big Hostetler fan, I always preferred his style to Simms Victor in CT : 1/5/2017 3:45 pm : link

sorry, there i said it



you could have him. Simms was better. Period.

RE: RE: Hoss was one tough SOB BigBlue84 : 1/5/2017 3:48 pm : link

Loved Hoss. Didn't he play WR once on a trick play, and score?

His stats say 1 career catch for 10 yards (not a TD) against the Rams in 88, thrown by Simms.



He did block a punt against the Eagles in '86 though:



Hostetler blocked punt - ( New Window

I remember when Simms got injured Gman11 : 1/5/2017 3:49 pm : link and I was bragging to a couple of co-workers that the Giants were going to win the Super Bowl with their backup quarterback. They laughed at me. "Yeah, right. You're dreaming."



Hoss showed them.

What Hoss did ...akin to Eli getting hurt and Josh Johnson stepping in blueberry : 1/5/2017 3:50 pm : link Actually not the same - we all knew that we had a tremendous athletic QB in Hoss - and in fact the drop off would not be so great. We all loved Phil but there were many fans who felt Hoss was starting material - a luxury to have 2 QBs so talented. He had a great arm and was mobile more so

Hoss also deserves credits for being mentally tough, LAXin : 1/5/2017 3:54 pm : link He had a total of 68 passing attempts in his first six years, including zero in the first four. And in those pre-free agency days, he had virtually no hope to even go to another team for more playing time, even after his contract expired. Yet, against such a seemingly hopeless environment, with little motivation and incentives, he kept himself well-prepared, and rose to the occasion when given the opportunity.



That's mental toughness at its best, much more rare and more precious than physical toughness.









RE: RE: RE: Hoss was one tough SOB Del Shofner : 1/5/2017 4:48 pm : link

Quote:

He did block a punt against the Eagles in '86 though: Hostetler blocked punt - ( New Window )



Right, Hoss also blocked a punt - how can you not love that from your backup QB?

RE: What Hoss did ...akin to Eli getting hurt and Josh Johnson stepping in BillKo : 1/5/2017 4:54 pm : link

Actually not the same - we all knew that we had a tremendous athletic QB in Hoss - and in fact the drop off would not be so great. We all loved Phil but there were many fans who felt Hoss was starting material - a luxury to have 2 QBs so talented. He had a great arm and was mobile more so



Agreed about that comparison not being the same....Hoss was a third round pick. And when Hos asked for a trade, George Young said no - even when he was the third stringer behind Jeff Rutlege, realizing the guy probably had the talent to produce.

In comment 13307115 blueberry said:Agreed about that comparison not being the same....Hoss was a third round pick. And when Hos asked for a trade, George Young said no - even when he was the third stringer behind Jeff Rutlege, realizing the guy probably had the talent to produce.

RE: I'm a big Hostetler fan, I always preferred his style to Simms JCin332 : 1/5/2017 6:38 pm : link

sorry, there i said it



Lmfao I'm sure you prefer Nassib style over Eli too...

RE: Hoss was one tough SOB mfsd : 1/5/2017 6:49 pm : link

He came back from Burt drilling him in the knee to lead the game winning drive in the NFC title game, and he played through a likely concussion in the Super Bowl. I agree, he's underappreciated.



That's the one I remember, probably bc I've rewatched that 49er game several times. When Burt hit him low, looked for sure he was done. Boom, right back in there. Agree with the comments, one tough SOB, and as good as our defense and OL were that season, we don't win the SB without Hoss being there to backup Simms

Comparing Hoss to Nassib? Greg from LI : 1/5/2017 6:54 pm : link That's a really bad comparison. Hoss won a Super Bowl and made a Pro Bowl. He was a solid NFL quarterback. Nassib is about to be out of the league.



If you want to say Simms was better, fine. No reason to take a ignorant shot at Hoss.

Always thought Hostetler Giants_ROK : 1/5/2017 8:46 pm : link



After he tripped over O.J.'s leg, (both Jumbo Elliott and O.J. whiffed on Bruce Smith) holding onto the ball in the end zone on the safety was a key moment.

- ( should have been the MVP of that game. O.J. Anderson had a nice game, but that gutsy performance by Hostetler was something else.After he tripped over O.J.'s leg, (both Jumbo Elliott and O.J. whiffed on Bruce Smith) holding onto the ball in the end zone on the safety was a key moment. Thanks, O.J.! - ( New Window