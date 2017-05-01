Dave Brown was on my flight to Chicago this morning EricJ : 1/5/2017 4:03 pm did not get to speak with him but was prepping myself for what I was going to ask him/say to him.



What would you have asked him if you had the opportunity?



For those of you who travel a lot, he is Global Services with United.



(prepping myself for some funny responses)

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/5/2017 4:06 pm : : 1/5/2017 4:06 pm : link "I bet your favorite pass play was Dan Reeves continually calling the 2-yard out to Howard Cross, right?"

not sure what I would have asked him.... BillKo : 1/5/2017 4:06 pm : link he sucked, relatively speaking, but he was one tough SOB.



Didn't he run over Sanders one time in Dallas???

My first pjcas18 : 1/5/2017 4:06 pm : link question would be for you and how you recognized him.



there are about 5 Giants I can recognize without their uniforms on and he's not one of them.

Should have snatched his peanuts off his tray widmerseyebrow : 1/5/2017 4:07 pm : link Then told him not to act like he hasn't been intercepted before.

I wouldn't say anything jcn56 : 1/5/2017 4:08 pm : link What would be the point? Poor guy got picked too high, and put into position to be the face of losing for his favorite team growing up. And he took a beating behind that OL.



So what do you say to him, did that headache ever stop?

RE: My first EricJ : 1/5/2017 4:08 pm : link

Quote: question would be for you and how you recognized him.



there are about 5 Giants I can recognize without their uniforms on and he's not one of them.



Not sure other than I have been a fan for a long time and I have seen that distraught face on the sideline way too often. Plus, he looked to be about 6'4", I know he is from NJ and this was Newark airport... you just put the pieces together. Then, I look on my united APP and see Bro D in seat A3 on the upgrade list and that sealed it for me. In comment 13307137 pjcas18 said:Not sure other than I have been a fan for a long time and I have seen that distraught face on the sideline way too often. Plus, he looked to be about 6'4", I know he is from NJ and this was Newark airport... you just put the pieces together. Then, I look on my united APP and see Bro D in seat A3 on the upgrade list and that sealed it for me.

My Question Trainmaster : 1/5/2017 4:09 pm : link "I believe you were a NY Giants fan growing up. With your experiences with the Giants as a player, are you still a fan?



RE: I wouldn't say anything EricJ : 1/5/2017 4:09 pm : link

Quote: What would be the point? Poor guy got picked too high, and put into position to be the face of losing for his favorite team growing up. And he took a beating behind that OL.



So what do you say to him, did that headache ever stop?



LOL, I did not get the opportunity. It probably would have been something in the lines of what are doing with yourself post football? In comment 13307143 jcn56 said:LOL, I did not get the opportunity. It probably would have been something in the lines of what are doing with yourself post football?

I would say Gman11 : 1/5/2017 4:11 pm : link I recognize you from your playing days with the Giants. I'm a long time Giants fan. Pleased to meet you.



If you really need to ask a question then, how did you like playing for Dan Reeves?



RE: My first BillKo : 1/5/2017 4:13 pm : link

Quote: question would be for you and how you recognized him.



there are about 5 Giants I can recognize without their uniforms on and he's not one of them.



PJ - the one player you generally know is the QB LOL.....on every team.



But, he did co-host a post game show for the Eagles here maybe 5-6 years ago, so I would also remember that. In comment 13307137 pjcas18 said:PJ - the one player you generally know is the QB LOL.....on every team.But, he did co-host a post game show for the Eagles here maybe 5-6 years ago, so I would also remember that.

he was good enough BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/5/2017 4:14 pm : link to get picked up and start for the Arizona Cardinals for a season or 2.

My favorite memory of you is Metnut : 1/5/2017 4:14 pm : link when you ran over and crushed Deion Sanders on the way to a TD

Should have told him Deej : 1/5/2017 4:15 pm : link he cost us a shot at Willie Roaf or Jerome Bettis.



I am still very much scarred as a fan by those Brown-Graham-Kanell years. It's why I cant believe how cavalierly some fans here suggest moving on from Eli. Even competent QB play is a blessing.

RE: he was good enough Deej : 1/5/2017 4:16 pm : link

Quote: to get picked up and start for the Arizona Cardinals for a season or 2.



Not saying much. They were the laughingstock of football.

In comment 13307159 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Not saying much. They were the laughingstock of football.

RE: he was good enough Greg from LI : 1/5/2017 4:17 pm : link

Quote: to get picked up and start for the Arizona Cardinals for a season or 2.



No, he was Jake Plummer's backup who started a few games here and there when Plummer was hurt. In comment 13307159 BigBlueDownTheShore said:No, he was Jake Plummer's backup who started a few games here and there when Plummer was hurt.

Those were not George Young's EricJ : 1/5/2017 4:20 pm : link Better years as a GM

such a boring era Enzo : 1/5/2017 4:20 pm : link of Giant football. The QB sucked, the skill position players sucked...and yet they were never quite bad enough to bottom out at 1-15 or 2-14 and draft a stud whatever at the very top of the draft.

RE: RE: My first pjcas18 : 1/5/2017 4:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13307137 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





question would be for you and how you recognized him.



there are about 5 Giants I can recognize without their uniforms on and he's not one of them.







PJ - the one player you generally know is the QB LOL.....on every team.



But, he did co-host a post game show for the Eagles here maybe 5-6 years ago, so I would also remember that.



I guess. I obviously recognize Simms, Hoss, even Kent Graham (he had a distinctive look), Kerry Collins, Warner and Eli, even Danny Kanell, Jesse Palmer and the hefty lefty, but I don't think I'd recognize Dave Brown if he were standing in front of me. Maybe I blocked his whole existence out of my mind. In comment 13307157 BillKo said:I guess. I obviously recognize Simms, Hoss, even Kent Graham (he had a distinctive look), Kerry Collins, Warner and Eli, even Danny Kanell, Jesse Palmer and the hefty lefty, but I don't think I'd recognize Dave Brown if he were standing in front of me. Maybe I blocked his whole existence out of my mind.

Tip the Flight Attendant to say the Following.... NYG27 : 1/5/2017 4:25 pm : link "Excuse me Mr. Brown, we made a mistake in seating. This seat belongs to Kent Graham."

RE: Those were not George Young's Enzo : 1/5/2017 4:28 pm : link

Quote: Better years as a GM

I don't think Brown was even good in college. Just a big guy with a decent arm. And did he even have a decent arm? In comment 13307174 EricJ said:I don't think Brown was even good in college. Just a big guy with a decent arm. And did he even have a decent arm?

I met him at McDonald's fkap : 1/5/2017 4:29 pm : link he asked me if I wanted fries with that.

I probably would not have recognized him mac attack : 1/5/2017 4:35 pm : link



even though he really hasn't changed much

Dave Brown got a raw deal here. Ron from Ninerland : 1/5/2017 4:39 pm : link He had to play with a horrible offensive line and many of the worst receivers in Giants history. The afore mentioned Howard Cross was one of the problems. As a receiver he makes Larry Donnell look like Gronkowski. I lost count of the passes he dropped that hit him right in the breadbasket. And who can forget Thomas Lewis or Author Marshall. Brown actually had natural talent. He could throw deep with accuracy when he had any kind of protection, he could run, he could throw on the run and he was tough ( he had to be with that line ). How he would have developed with any kind of talent around him we'll never know. I suspect that by the time Fassel got here he'd been hit to many times.

RE: Tip the Flight Attendant to say the Following.... Big Blue Blogger : 1/5/2017 4:42 pm : link

Quote: "Excuse me Mr. Brown, we made a mistake in seating. This seat belongs to Kent Graham Phil Simms, and he still wants it back."

(Fixed it for you.) In comment 13307188 NYG27 said:(Fixed it for you.)

I'm not sure Brown got a raw deal. Section331 : 1/5/2017 4:43 pm : link He got paid 1st round money when he wasn't close to a 1st round player. He was a starting QB for his favorite team. He just wasn't good enough. Sure, his team stunk, but if you put him on the 90's 49ers, do you think they win SB's? I doubt it.



It doesn't make him a bad guy, he just wasn't a good football player.

Do you know most Giants fans consider Giants2012 : 1/5/2017 4:45 pm : link your football career and epic fail?





You know hassan : 1/5/2017 4:47 pm : link Brown played on only two poor teams as the starter? 95 and 96. He was not total dogshit in 94. Actually was decent at times for an essentially rookie season.



The offense provided to him was complete crap. Rodney Hampton as his peak was winding down and nothing else at skill position.



Reeves ran terrible offenses for the Giants.



He was not very good but was setup to fail and made to look bad. And he gets way too much shit here.









Fucking internet turns everything into an argument Deej : 1/5/2017 4:48 pm : link there is no argument. Brown was shitty.

I agree with Ron hassan : 1/5/2017 4:48 pm : link Wholeheartedly on this.

Haven't seen an argument suggesting he was good hassan : 1/5/2017 4:53 pm : link But this 'I saw Dave brown' thread makes its rounds every two years with predictable replies. I'd suggest he want pisarick level or Goldstyn level bad.

A few: CT Charlie : 1/5/2017 4:54 pm : link 1) Favorite teammate

2) Favorite away stadium

3) Classiest opposing team

4) When you watch games, do you watch it analytically or just as a fan?

5) What was your best memory in terms of running a play based on your film study -- something that worked perfectly?

6) Does he talk football much now? With whom?

7) Do players regard trick plays as smart football or wussy maneuvers?

8) What exactly is meant by a "game plan"? How detailed is it?

9) What opposing teams were the best coached -- regardless of talent level?

10) Worst opposing fans? Why?



a friend of mine knew him through work several years ago mfsd : 1/5/2017 4:55 pm : link said he was always nice and enjoyed talking football, but harbored some bitterness over how much Giants fans say he sucked





When I picture him playing EricJ : 1/5/2017 5:03 pm : link I have visions of him getting blasted in the backfield and having his helmet twisted around his head

I heard the flight was intercepted jeff57 : 1/5/2017 5:03 pm : link .

Mfsd hassan : 1/5/2017 5:04 pm : link Half of the people on this board probably would try to dig on him in person. How many players can actually hold a job he does after being in the NFL?

He's a total class act.



A lot of spoiled Giants fans after seeing the success of the 80s view the 90s as some horrible era. the travesty wasn't having to rebuild between 94-96 to get to a good period for the Giants in 97-2000. It was the lost opps of 91 and 92.



Fairly short period of mediocrity. Most fan bases would love a sb return within 10 years of a ring.



If the guy behaved badly I'd get the fans killing him but it's not his fault he was over drafted.

RE: I met him at McDonald's Les in TO : 1/5/2017 5:05 pm : link

Quote: he asked me if I wanted fries with that. if by mcdonald's you mean the new York office of the hedge fund where he is managing director and by fries you mean an investment opportunity then I would believe you.



I would have asked him if he misses football/whether he is still feeling the physical impacts of playing /favourite moment of his career.

- ( In comment 13307196 fkap said:if by mcdonald's you mean the new York office of the hedge fund where he is managing director and by fries you mean an investment opportunity then I would believe you.I would have asked him if he misses football/whether he is still feeling the physical impacts of playing /favourite moment of his career. Link - ( New Window

RE: I'm not sure Brown got a raw deal. Ron from Ninerland : 1/5/2017 5:09 pm : link

Quote: He got paid 1st round money when he wasn't close to a 1st round player. He was a starting QB for his favorite team. He just wasn't good enough. Sure, his team stunk, but if you put him on the 90's 49ers, do you think they win SB's? I doubt it.



It doesn't make him a bad guy, he just wasn't a good football player.



So your standard for Dave Brown was Joe Montana ?



I can't but to feel sorry for the guy. In '97 when the Giants finally got a good coach, Brown gets his ribs cracked by the lousy Rams defense in Game 3. Of course that same lousy Rams defense won a Super Bowl the following year when they got a QB with a pulse.



Anyway back to Brown, he's inured, Kanell lucks into the starting job and they go to the playoffs. I wonder what Brown could have done if they stayed healthy ? Maybe he could have run up the score against Minnesota to the point where it wouldn't have mattered when Cab Calloway fumbled the onside kick. In comment 13307221 Section331 said:So your standard for Dave Brown was Joe Montana ?I can't but to feel sorry for the guy. In '97 when the Giants finally got a good coach, Brown gets his ribs cracked by the lousy Rams defense in Game 3. Of course that same lousy Rams defense won a Super Bowl the following year when they got a QB with a pulse.Anyway back to Brown, he's inured, Kanell lucks into the starting job and they go to the playoffs. I wonder what Brown could have done if they stayed healthy ? Maybe he could have run up the score against Minnesota to the point where it wouldn't have mattered when Cab Calloway fumbled the onside kick.

RE: When I picture him playing mrvax : 1/5/2017 5:17 pm : link

Quote: I have visions of him getting blasted in the backfield and having his helmet twisted around his head



Collins was the same way. I can still see in my mind's eye a defender coming around the blind side corner, full speed ready to clobber him and Brown/Collins is totally oblivious.

Nightmare for fans.

In comment 13307253 EricJ said:Collins was the same way. I can still see in my mind's eye a defender coming around the blind side corner, full speed ready to clobber him and Brown/Collins is totally oblivious.Nightmare for fans.

. Go Terps : 1/5/2017 5:21 pm : link A friend of mine interviewed Brown for the Pat Tillman "A Football Life". He said Brown was a very nice guy, and told some great stories about Tillman.



I never had a problem with Brown. He was surrounded by some poor teams, and his effort was never in question. It's the super talented players that either half ass it or just don't get it that drive you crazy. Kerry Collins drove me nuts.

Dave Brown career LS : 1/5/2017 5:23 pm : link interception rate, 3.5%. Eli Manning 3.2%.

Do you ever talk Bramton1 : 1/5/2017 5:24 pm : link to Deion Sanders?

RE: a friend of mine knew him through work several years ago RobCarpenter : 1/5/2017 5:25 pm : link

Quote: said he was always nice and enjoyed talking football, but harbored some bitterness over how much Giants fans say he sucked





He may be the nicest guy in the world but he was never a NFL QB -- just like every other QB coached by Spurrier (see article). The only decision that George Young made that was worse was taking Derek Brown in the first round that year. One hard hit from LT in practice and Derek Brown was done.



I was so glad when Dave Brown was gone, for the most part the 90s were sucky years for Giants football.

- ( In comment 13307244 mfsd said:He may be the nicest guy in the world but he was never a NFL QB -- just like every other QB coached by Spurrier (see article). The only decision that George Young made that was worse was taking Derek Brown in the first round that year. One hard hit from LT in practice and Derek Brown was done.I was so glad when Dave Brown was gone, for the most part the 90s were sucky years for Giants football. Supplemental draft and Dave Brown - ( New Window

My biggest memory of Brown beyond what's been discussed Big Blue '56 : 1/5/2017 5:25 pm : link is he was a gutsy, fearless Sob..He endured terrible beatings and kept on coming back for more..

Agree with Ron... JCin332 : 1/5/2017 5:28 pm : link I know Dave he's a very smart nice guy...we haven't talked much about the Giants but one thing we have talked about is the aforementioned trucking of Neon Deion...



My son and I have actually thrown the football with him and he can still sling it...amazing when you see him throw so effortlessly yet his career in NFL didn't amount to much obviously...

I don't typically go up to recognizable strangers. Mr. Bungle : 1/5/2017 5:30 pm : link But if I did say something to Dave Brown, I'd probably tell him that I'm a Giants fans and that I appreciated him trucking Deion Sanders, and also for leading the Giants to that 6-game winning streak to end the 1994 season.



Why be a jerk to the guy? He grew up a Giants fan and was put in a tough situation.

I saw him in a bar in Hoboken once when he was still playing mikeinbloomfield : 1/5/2017 5:36 pm : link it was kind of obvious he just wanted to hang out with his friends, so we left him alone. Also, by then we all knew he wasn't good, so what were we going to say to him? Can you please stop being bad?



Just the most mystifying pick by Young, although maybe the word was not out that Spurrier QBs were always terrible.



The best comment I heard about Brown was by a neighbor at the stadium: "If you want a point guard pick someone from Duke. Not a QB."

RE: Should have told him NoPeanutz : 1/5/2017 5:43 pm : link

Quote: he cost us a shot at Willie Roaf or Jerome Bettis.



I am still very much scarred as a fan by those Brown-Graham-Kanell years. It's why I cant believe how cavalierly some fans here suggest moving on from Eli. Even competent QB play is a blessing.

This. In comment 13307162 Deej said:This.

One of my favorite Giants games that I attended Go Terps : 1/5/2017 5:47 pm : link was the 1995 home win over the Cardinals, where Armstead returned a pick for a TD in overtime.



A couple vivid fourth quarter memories that happened right in front of where we were sitting:



1. Chris Calloway is WIDE OPEN deep down the right sideline on a busted coverage. Brown sees him and the ball just comes out funny and gets caught up in the wind. Calloway has to stop and wait for the ball to come down like a punt. He catches it a moment before the safety (Brent Alexander who went on to finish his career with us several years later) just blows him up. It's a 49 yard gain, but it should have been a walk in TD.



2. It ended up not mattering because Brown ran it in himself from 2 yards out later that same possession. He then proceeded to turn and throw the ball way up in the stands. It landed 3 rows short of us. We were going nuts.



Great memories in the old stadium.

Nice guy. Horrible QB. shelovesnycsports : 1/5/2017 5:54 pm : link First off they changed his motion because he would bring it from the ground up like a pitcher. First flaw.

He never could adjust to a more NFL arm motion and was not very accurate. second flaw. NO mobility at couldn't read the defenses third flaw. His line was bad but Danny Kanell did fine with it in 97. He had Rodney Hampton Herchel Walker, as a Back Charles Way for a year,Chris Calloway Slow but great hands. and a Good Defense. Teammates did not like him much. Graham was the better QB but George Young wanted Brown because he was very smart.

Brown blue42 : 1/5/2017 5:59 pm : link had the slowest delivery on the planet...slower than Danny Kannel if you can believe that.

RE: Nice guy. Horrible QB. Ron from Ninerland : 1/5/2017 6:11 pm : link

Quote: First off they changed his motion because he would bring it from the ground up like a pitcher. First flaw.

He never could adjust to a more NFL arm motion and was not very accurate. second flaw. NO mobility at couldn't read the defenses third flaw. His line was bad but Danny Kanell did fine with it in 97. He had Rodney Hampton Herchel Walker, as a Back Charles Way for a year,Chris Calloway Slow but great hands. and a Good Defense. Teammates did not like him much. Graham was the better QB but George Young wanted Brown because he was very smart. Thats not what I remember. He was an accurate passer when he had protection. As for his teammates not liking him the only thing I remember is that Reeve's WR coach, who's name I've blacked out didn't like him. By '97 Toomer was starting to develop so they finally had a deep threat. Prior to '97 the only reliable receiver they had was Calloway and Brown did OK with him. As for his not being mobile, Dan Reeves did not believe in Mobile quarterbacks. He believed QB's should stand in the pocket and get flattened. As for his ability to read defenses its hard to say. just because Eli has the flexibility to change the play at the LOS doesn't mean that Brown did. It never seemed like he had that kind of flexibility In comment 13307339 shelovesnycsports said:Thats not what I remember. He was an accurate passer when he had protection. As for his teammates not liking him the only thing I remember is that Reeve's WR coach, who's name I've blacked out didn't like him. By '97 Toomer was starting to develop so they finally had a deep threat. Prior to '97 the only reliable receiver they had was Calloway and Brown did OK with him. As for his not being mobile, Dan Reeves did not believe in Mobile quarterbacks. He believed QB's should stand in the pocket and get flattened. As for his ability to read defenses its hard to say. just because Eli has the flexibility to change the play at the LOS doesn't mean that Brown did. It never seemed like he had that kind of flexibility

Good thing he was not the pilot montanagiant : 1/5/2017 6:21 pm : link You would have ended up 6 yards short of the runway

I would have thanked him... Chris in Philly : 1/5/2017 6:41 pm : link for doing his best with absolutely no support. He gets my props for trucking Deion. I have no ill will toward the guy...

RE: Good thing he was not the pilot shelovesnycsports : 1/5/2017 7:00 pm : link

Quote: You would have ended up 6 yards short of the runway

Now That was funny!

lol In comment 13307380 montanagiant said:Now That was funny!lol

RE: I don't typically go up to recognizable strangers. David in LA : 1/5/2017 7:02 pm : link

Quote: But if I did say something to Dave Brown, I'd probably tell him that I'm a Giants fans and that I appreciated him trucking Deion Sanders, and also for leading the Giants to that 6-game winning streak to end the 1994 season.



Why be a jerk to the guy? He grew up a Giants fan and was put in a tough situation.



I echo those sentiments. In comment 13307308 Mr. Bungle said:I echo those sentiments.

RE: RE: Nice guy. Horrible QB. shelovesnycsports : 1/5/2017 7:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13307339 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





First off they changed his motion because he would bring it from the ground up like a pitcher. First flaw.

He never could adjust to a more NFL arm motion and was not very accurate. second flaw. NO mobility at couldn't read the defenses third flaw. His line was bad but Danny Kanell did fine with it in 97. He had Rodney Hampton Herchel Walker, as a Back Charles Way for a year,Chris Calloway Slow but great hands. and a Good Defense. Teammates did not like him much. Graham was the better QB but George Young wanted Brown because he was very smart.



Thats not what I remember. He was an accurate passer when he had protection. As for his teammates not liking him the only thing I remember is that Reeve's WR coach, who's name I've blacked out didn't like him. By '97 Toomer was starting to develop so they finally had a deep threat. Prior to '97 the only reliable receiver they had was Calloway and Brown did OK with him. As for his not being mobile, Dan Reeves did not believe in Mobile quarterbacks. He believed QB's should stand in the pocket and get flattened. As for his ability to read defenses its hard to say. just because Eli has the flexibility to change the play at the LOS doesn't mean that Brown did. It never seemed like he had that kind of flexibility

I should have mentioned his offensive line that did not like him and let alone for other teams to intimidate.



Kent Graham show more than Brown and was passed over because Reeves thought he could fix Brown Even Fassel couldn't fix Dave Brown. As for Mobile QBs You Know Dan Reeves had John Elway running all over the place. Brown was a statue. His wind up throws were horrible and he could not throw the NFL pass windows that other QBs could throw into. Kanell replaced him and he had a noodle arm. In comment 13307361 Ron from Ninerland said:I should have mentioned his offensive line that did not like him and let alone for other teams to intimidate.Kent Graham show more than Brown and was passed over because Reeves thought he could fix Brown Even Fassel couldn't fix Dave Brown. As for Mobile QBs You Know Dan Reeves had John Elway running all over the place. Brown was a statue. His wind up throws were horrible and he could not throw the NFL pass windows that other QBs could throw into. Kanell replaced him and he had a noodle arm.

His first few Exhibition games he look not bas BUT xman : 1/5/2017 7:05 pm : link on one of his scrambles he got nailed hammered clotheslined and Bam he never looked the same. Mind you he had only " flashed" in 2 spring games

RE: Do you know most Giants fans consider rut17 : 1/5/2017 7:12 pm : link

Quote: your football career and epic fail?





I'm sure you would have said this to his face. In comment 13307224 Giants2012 said:I'm sure you would have said this to his face.

RE: RE: My first MetsAreBack : 1/5/2017 7:17 pm : link

Quote: Then, I look on my united APP and see Bro D in seat A3 on the upgrade list and that sealed it for me.





Fucker works for United and still gets to be on an upgrade list? Over paying and loyal passengers?



I've got 30 upgrade points with American i dont know what to do with since even as Platinum i never get frickin' upgraded. These are reasons why! In comment 13307145 EricJ said:Fucker works for United and still gets to be on an upgrade list? Over paying and loyal passengers?I've got 30 upgrade points with American i dont know what to do with since even as Platinum i never get frickin' upgraded. These are reasons why!

If I were you, Jonald : 1/5/2017 7:24 pm : link I would of asked him if he had his swizzle stick ready.

Brown wasn't good, there is no denying that twostepgiants : 1/5/2017 7:27 pm : link Graham and Kanell did better than him



But why be mean to the guy?



We have went on to 3 Super Bowls and 2 Super Bowl championships.



Life hasn't been bad for a Giants fan. Maybe we had to endure Brown to get to the better years. Make the Giants realize the importance of a franchise QB and be willing to pay the price to go up and get him.

I don't know that I'd say Brown sucked Go Terps : 1/5/2017 7:44 pm : link The guy had a 10 year NFL career. He started 60 games. That's 60 more starts than anyone most of us have ever known. I'd argue the guy worked his ass off and got the most out of his talent.



You know who sucked? Jamarcus Russell. Ryan Leaf. Guys with worlds of talent that wasted it by being idiots.



RE: RE: RE: My first EricJ : 1/5/2017 7:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13307145 EricJ said:





Quote:





Then, I look on my united APP and see Bro D in seat A3 on the upgrade list and that sealed it for me.









Fucker works for United and still gets to be on an upgrade list? Over paying and loyal passengers?



I've got 30 upgrade points with American i dont know what to do with since even as Platinum i never get frickin' upgraded. These are reasons why!



He works for united??? He was boarding when they called global services In comment 13307442 MetsAreBack said:He works for united??? He was boarding when they called global services

RE: RE: Do you know most Giants fans consider Giants2012 : 1/5/2017 7:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13307224 Giants2012 said:





Quote:





your football career and epic fail?









I'm sure you would have said this to his face.



It's a joke. I wouldn't bother with the guy. In comment 13307435 rut17 said:It's a joke. I wouldn't bother with the guy.

I remember we had 6 wins in a carpoon : 1/5/2017 9:09 pm : link row once with Brown at QB. Can't remember the year. He took some awful hits and showed some real toughness all the time he was here.

RE: RE: RE: RE: My first MetsAreBack : 1/5/2017 9:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13307442 MetsAreBack said:





Quote:





In comment 13307145 EricJ said:





Quote:





Then, I look on my united APP and see Bro D in seat A3 on the upgrade list and that sealed it for



He works for united??? He was boarding when they called global services



Ah ok misread your post. I've never heard of 'global services' term because I don't fly out of Newark and hence United. Seemed like United had a global services dept. I guess it's their platinum a advantage or skymiles equivalent? Global services is an odd term for passenger mileage status In comment 13307483 EricJ said:Ah ok misread your post. I've never heard of 'global services' term because I don't fly out of Newark and hence United. Seemed like United had a global services dept. I guess it's their platinum a advantage or skymiles equivalent? Global services is an odd term for passenger mileage status

Brown was an example ChathamMark : 1/5/2017 9:20 pm : link of why teams reach to find a long term QB. Not easy. Sometimes it works out, most times it does not. Look at the Jets, drafted 6 QB's in the last 8 years. Still don't have one. We struck gold with Eli, even with his unevenness over the years. Two Super Bowl wins. No complaints here.

RE: Brown was an example spike : 1/5/2017 9:22 pm : link

Quote: of why teams reach to find a long term QB. Not easy. Sometimes it works out, most times it does not. Look at the Jets, drafted 6 QB's in the last 8 years. Still don't have one. We struck gold with Eli, even with his unevenness over the years. Two Super Bowl wins. No complaints here.





franchise QBs are just about a "once in a career" find for a GM. In comment 13307560 ChathamMark said:franchise QBs are just about a "once in a career" find for a GM.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: My first Chris in Philly : 1/5/2017 9:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13307483 EricJ said:





Quote:





In comment 13307442 MetsAreBack said:





Quote:





In comment 13307145 EricJ said:





Quote:





Then, I look on my united APP and see Bro D in seat A3 on the upgrade list and that sealed it for



He works for united??? He was boarding when they called global services







Ah ok misread your post. I've never heard of 'global services' term because I don't fly out of Newark and hence United. Seemed like United had a global services dept. I guess it's their platinum a advantage or skymiles equivalent? Global services is an odd term for passenger mileage status



It's the United top level invitation only program. In comment 13307544 MetsAreBack said:It's the United top level invitation only program.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: My first EricJ : 1/5/2017 9:33 pm : link

Quote:







It's the United top level invitation only program.



Exactly... they give the top 1% (that is the word on the street) of spenders and they get that invitation only status. I am 1K and that is the level just below that. Decent perks. You get many more upgrades and free snacks and alcohol even in coach.



United had Global Services before the merger with Continental. I heard that back then they would pick you up at your house and drive you to the airport free if you needed a ride.



Unless I start flying international I will most likely never get Global Services. I just don't spend enough In comment 13307564 Chris in Philly said:Exactly... they give the top 1% (that is the word on the street) of spenders and they get that invitation only status. I am 1K and that is the level just below that. Decent perks. You get many more upgrades and free snacks and alcohol even in coach.United had Global Services before the merger with Continental. I heard that back then they would pick you up at your house and drive you to the airport free if you needed a ride.Unless I start flying international I will most likely never get Global Services. I just don't spend enough

RE: I remember we had 6 wins in a Les in TO : 1/5/2017 9:35 pm : link

Quote: row once with Brown at QB. Can't remember the year. He took some awful hits and showed some real toughness all the time he was here. 1994 (his first year as a starter). We started out 3-7 and then won the last 6 games. We were predicted by some to challenge the cowboys for the NFC east in 1995 only to be spanked by them in the season opener on mnf. In comment 13307543 carpoon said:1994 (his first year as a starter). We started out 3-7 and then won the last 6 games. We were predicted by some to challenge the cowboys for the NFC east in 1995 only to be spanked by them in the season opener on mnf.

Dave What did you say to Bluesbreaker : 1/5/2017 9:53 pm : link Dion Sanders after you ran him over ?

RE: RE: I remember we had 6 wins in a David in LA : 1/5/2017 10:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13307543 carpoon said:





Quote:





row once with Brown at QB. Can't remember the year. He took some awful hits and showed some real toughness all the time he was here.



1994 (his first year as a starter). We started out 3-7 and then won the last 6 games. We were predicted by some to challenge the cowboys for the NFC east in 1995 only to be spanked by them in the season opener on mnf.



Even at 10 years old, I had zero faith in Dave Brown to deliver that year. In comment 13307578 Les in TO said:Even at 10 years old, I had zero faith in Dave Brown to deliver that year.

Dave from Global Services David in LA : 1/5/2017 10:19 pm : link sounds like a handle Dave Brown would use to lurk and occasionally post cryptic messages about what a turd Dan Reeves was.

RE: If I were you, BrettNYG10 : 8:26 am : link

Quote: I would of asked him if he had his swizzle stick ready.



Haha! In comment 13307449 Jonald said:Haha!

Dave Brown siena16 : 9:52 am : link Jared Lorenzen was once on the same flight I was on to Louisville......He actually had two seats side by side

Haha MetsAreBack : 12:51 pm : link I assume you are joking about that