Can they win with Less than 20 Points? Rafflee : 7:30 am Rogers has my vote as the Best QB I've ever seen....he and his team are on an epic run.



The Giants need to keep him off the Field...and they need to score at Least 20 points---- and 20 probably won't get it done.



I see glimmers of good offense over the past 2 weeks...but the weaponry is just not there---TE, 3& 4 Wideout...just not enough fire power.



Am I realistic?...or am I a Debbie Downer?

Debbie Downer





if nyg could hold brady and co. to 14 pts in SB 42, why cant Rodgers be held in check?

Giants have faced talented O's before Mike in NY : 7:54 am : link Held Dallas to 7 points and Detroit to 6 in successive weeks. Needing to win, Detroit put 24 points on Green Bay's D in Week 17 by comparison. Giants will need to do better on O, but our team is capable of holding high powered O's in check

RE: Giants have faced talented O's before

Agreed. Let's not forget holding a pretty good O to 10 last week



Agreed. Let's not forget holding a pretty good O to 10 last week

GB is on an Epic Run???? Jim in Tampa : 8:01 am : link Since when is a 6 game winning streak an "epic" run?



The margin of victory for three of their six wins was by single digits and it included a near loss to Chicago.



They're a very good team that may well win, but they're hardly epic.



To your main question, yes I do think the Giants can win with less than 20 points...but not much less. In fact I think the ONLY way the Giants win is in a low-scoring game. I just don't see them winning a game where GB scores more than 21 points.



I see something like Giants 20 - GB 17.





It will be an exciting game Cruzin : 8:03 am : link

not necessarily what Mac is looking for since he would prefer smash mouth Giants football but we just aren't fully equipped for that yet.



I think this defense thrives in ad-lib and that's just what they are going to get with Rodgers. Since GB abandoned the running game, Rodgers has been on a tear. He's been enjoying the hell out of having the entire offense depend on him, he's the best QB in the game.



Our defense is full of individual talent that has played cohesively much sooner than anyone anticipated. I think they can handle the street ball that Rodgers' is going to show them, I think they are looking forward to it.



It will be more difficult for their elite offense to score on our elite defense than it will be for our average offense to score on their below average defense.



We may not hold them to 20 but I think our defense creates enough havoc to keep us in the game. Give me Eli with the ball, 2 minutes and a tie game in the 4th and we are moving on.

RE: GB is on an Epic Run????

How many wins in a row did Dallas have before their 2 losses to us?



The margin of victory for three of their six wins was by single digits and it included a near loss to Chicago.



They're a very good team that may well win, but they're hardly epic.



To your main question, yes I do think the Giants can win with less than 20 points...but not much less. In fact I think the ONLY way the Giants win is in a low-scoring game. I just don't see them winning a game where GB scores more than 21 points.



I see something like Giants 20 - GB 17.





How many wins in a row did Dallas have before their 2 losses to us? In comment 13307815 Jim in Tampa said:How many wins in a row did Dallas have before their 2 losses to us?

If we're having success on the ground and generating constant pressure The_Boss : 8:11 am : link On Rodgers, I think they can win with less than 20. That might be asking a lot so I suspect the first team to 24 wins.

Yes they could win scoring 20 pts joeinpa : 8:13 am : link Question is, can Giants score 20.

Epic Run bluepepper : 8:20 am : link 6 in a row? We won 6 in a row at one point this year.

Our Defense Pete in 'Vliet : 8:23 am : link can hold any team under 20 points this season. That doesn't mean its a lock to happen, but its definitely possible.

Pfft! Giants can win scoring TEN! x meadowlander : 8:27 am : link Giant rushing attack came to life at the PERFECT time. Paul Perkins is the key to this game. Clock management and ball control is key.



Rodgers didn't play THIS Giant defense last time. He is facing the best set of defensive backs in the league.



The only way I see the Giants losing this game is TURNOVERS.





It is completely possible Hammer : 8:29 am : link that the Giant's D can keep the Packers out of the endzone for much of the day.



I can easily see them put up 13-16 points. four trips to the red zone ending up with one touchdown and three field goals is an eminently reasonable prediction.



They held the Saints to less than 14 points. Why can't they do it to the Packers?

________________ I am Ninja : 8:34 am : link I think the probability of us scoring more than 20 is about the same as Green Bay scoring less than 20.



That being said, I dont know what the numbers are, but this is probably the classic case of them begging you to load up on the under and it being a 33-27 game.

RE: Pfft! Giants can win scoring TEN!

Quote: Giant rushing attack came to life at the PERFECT time. Paul Perkins is the key to this game. Clock management and ball control is key.



Rodgers didn't play THIS Giant defense last time. He is facing the best set of defensive backs in the league.



The only way I see the Giants losing this game is TURNOVERS.





I agree that Ball Control Is Key---and Finding a Way to score on Opportunity.



The Ball Skills of this Secondary equate to a PUNCHER'S CHANCE for Big Blue. They have a high ability to win in the air defensively..... a Pick or Two could be the difference. In comment 13307834 x meadowlander said:I agree that Ball Control Is Key---and Finding a Way to score on Opportunity.The Ball Skills of this Secondary equate to a PUNCHER'S CHANCE for Big Blue. They have a high ability to win in the air defensively..... a Pick or Two could be the difference.

Is it possible to hold them under 20? micky : 8:39 am : link Yes..is it likely with the way rogers playing now? Most likely not



Imo, 20+ points are needed in order to have a chance. Can giants offense do enough? We'll see

RE: RE: Pfft! Giants can win scoring TEN!

Quote: In comment 13307834 x meadowlander said:





Quote:

The Ball Skills of this Secondary equate to a PUNCHER'S CHANCE for Big Blue. They have a high ability to win in the air defensively..... a Pick or Two could be the difference. "Puncher's Chance"?? That's a Francessa quote from 2007. I will remind you that in 2007, the Packers lost only THREE games, only ONE at home.



The Giants were a HEAVY underdog in the 07' game. It had been DECADES since the last time Green Bay had lost at home in the playoffs.



This game, I see as a 'pick em'. Vegas has the Giants as 4-point dogs. Fair enough, but NOT a 'Punchers Chance'.



DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS, and I strongly believe it will be able to manage a fekkin' Wildcard game. :D



Giants 20, Packers 16. In comment 13307840 Rafflee said:"Puncher's Chance"?? That's a Francessa quote from 2007. I will remind you that in 2007, the Packers lost only THREE games, only ONE at home.The Giants were a HEAVY underdog in the 07' game. It had been DECADES since the last time Green Bay had lost at home in the playoffs.This game, I see as a 'pick em'. Vegas has the Giants as 4-point dogs. Fair enough, but NOT a 'Punchers Chance'.DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS, and I strongly believe it will be able to manage a fekkin' Wildcard game. :DGiants 20, Packers 16.

For that "Epic Run", Doomster : 8:47 am : link the ball had to bounce their way, quite a few times.....hopefully, it bounces our way....

Good defense can beat good offense AnnapolisMike : 8:53 am : link Remember 17-14 in Superbowl 42?



Rodgers is really, really good and as long as Eli is not bad in this game....they can definitely win.

I'll take the Giants defense over the GB offense all day long.. silverfox : 9:07 am : link Its the Giants offense that is the big question mark in this one. Any turnovers will be potential season ending killers. I actually like this match up a lot. The redskins have a good QB who can scramble, 2 great TEs, and 3 really good receivers and a good OL. They were no match for the Giants defense. GB has no running game to speak of and its all pretty much a pass happy offense.

Odell has been dreaming of this day bradshaw44 : 9:13 am : link I expect two touchdowns from him alone and one from Perkins. If Gould makes his PATs we are good.

Well, there was this other time that the Giants jcn56 : 9:34 am : link

- ( were playing this all time great NFL offense who actually were on an epic run, and one guy scoffed at the notion they could win with less than 20 points. http://www.stupidvideos.com/video/sports/Tom_Brady_Scoffs_at_17_Points/ - ( New Window

Two completely different games WideRight : 9:43 am : link A great QB and O-line against a great defense on one side



And an underperforming offense against a depleted defense on the other.



Which ever unit steps up the most will win the game. Its anybody's guess. Games like this call for unexpected stars a.k.a David Tyree. For me I'm looking for Perkins and Cruz to play above expectations.



of course they can win with fewer than 20 Greg from LI : 9:47 am : link Rogers is great but it's not as if the Packers are some historic offense.

The answer is obviously to the OP's question is obviously 'yes'. Big Blue Blogger : 9:57 am : link This Giant team almost never allows more than 20 points, when you exclude points off turnovers. So, unless they are undermined by the offense, the NYG defense is capable of holding the Packers - or anyone else - to 17 or fewer.



That said, when you face a great QB like Aaron Rodgers, there's a risk that he will pull a few ridiculous plays out of his @ss to beat you, no matter how badly his team is outplayed for the other 59 minutes. That risk is magnified when your offense isn't capable of putting the game away. That would be the most frustrating outcome for me. If the Giants get blown out, so be it. What I'd really hate is a game where they dominate, but lose because they don't seal the deal and Rodgers finds just enough magic to squeak by.

That would suck, but it's the playoffs, and when you talk about a guy jcn56 : 10:00 am : link



pulling plays out of his ass to win a playoff game, we've got this guy:

This is uncharted territory HBart : 10:16 am : link Rodgers is awesome but this game is in frigid temperatures where few QBs (including Rodgers) have thrived. Eli is one of them. A big piece of GBs offense of late has been Rodgers running. How many hits do think he's going to want to take in this weather when every hit feels like a baseball bat hitting you? For that matter, how may hits will their "RB" who is actually a WR want to take?



McAdoo's quote on what he's looking to build is a "heavy handed" team that can win on the road. That's exactly what this team is. They were built for Sunday.



We might win. We might lose. Personally I think it's a coin flips chance; whoever gets the right call at the right time, a drop or 2 less than the other guy, a missed FG, etc.



It's likely to be a close game but I'd say if it's not a close game odds are it will be the Giants on the blowing out side. This offense has plenty of weapons; they only recently acquired a real running game and haven't really clicked in the passing game. The defense is prideful, mean, and physical. Eli thrives on the road. I wouldn't be surprised by a 20-17 loss or a 34-10 win.

Very interesting to me that McAdoo, WCO offensive guru, is building Victor in CT : 10:22 am : link and nurturing a bully team. I love it! They are going to win by playing old time Giants football.

I mentioned this the other day Carson53 : 10:30 am : link that I thought they would have to score 20+ points to win.

Actually I said 23-24 points, I don't think you are going

to hold the Packers to 10 or 13 points up in Lambeau Field.

The two dominant games against Dallas and Detroit were at home, don't forget.

Their offense is playing well now.

The Giants O Line needs to come up big, and Eli needs to

play a clean game too.

RE: Super Bowl XXV

Quote: nuff said. .



You think THIS Giant offense is going to hold the ball

for 40 minutes? That is very ancient history. In comment 13308024 Bubba said:You think THIS Giant offense is going to hold the ballfor 40 minutes? That is very ancient history.

yes Les in TO : 11:02 am : link on condition that:



1. we don't turn the ball over on offense or special teams

2. we are able to control the ball in spurts such that our defense gets a breather and we win the field position battle even if we are not putting up a lot of points.

3. we don't take sloppy mental penalties on defense that allow the packers to extend drives that would have otherwise stalled).



we won 11 games this year without crossing the 30 point barrier and 7 games where we scored 24 or less points. the games we have lost are where we have turned the ball over and had many 3 and outs.



24-17 Giants PatersonPlank : 11:05 am : link I don't see the Pack scoring 20 points

I picked this game to end 24 - 20 SGMen : 11:11 am : link We win turnover battle +1, whether it is via a special teams miscue, forced fumble or Rodgers pressured into at least one interception.



Eli can't turn it over. Period, unless is is a "punt like" deep ball interception. Points off a turnover would kill the Giants. Doesn't mean we'd lose but we aren't a comeback type team.



Giants must also be HIGHLY EFFECTIVE with their ground game. With two safeties playing deep zone, tampa cover 2 as I and many others predict, a few runs may go for more than 3 - 4 yards, especially with Perkins now taking the ball more.



At the end of the day, the team that makes the least mistakes AND hits that one big play deep is the winner. If Eli can hit OBJ, King, Cruz or Shepard for 40+ and a score due to safety rolling to wrong guy or whatever we are on our way to victory.



Would love for us to win the toss, give GB the ball (if winds make sense), get them 3 and out, and then we drive for points. Even a FG. The thing is establish the run and don't turn it over while waiting to try the deep ball on banged up secondary.

Anything is possible.. Chris684 : 11:35 am : link The 2011 Packers only scored 20 against us with Jennings, Jones, Finley, Nelson, Cobb, Driver and Quarless.

... and some conspicuous help from the gentlemen in striped shirts.

The 2011 Packers did have issues in pass protection. Big Blue Blogger : 12:00 pm : link Most of the year, Marshall Newhouse was at left tackle. Chad Clifton returned against the Giants; it was the last game he ever played, as Osi and Mike Boley spent the evening twisting the fork deeper into his back.



The current Green Bay line may not be as good as Rodgers makes them look, but they don't have a conspicuous weak link.

No KWALL2 : 12:06 pm : link They need to score more: packers defense has plenty of issues. No excuses. They should put up 27+.