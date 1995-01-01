Landon Collins and Snacks Harrisson Named 1rst Team All Pro gidiefor : Mod : 12:26 pm : 12:26 pm

Thanks gidiefor, Ceez2.0 : 12:27 pm : link I got ahead of myself with my PFF thread. This is even better!

that last thread did lead to PFF Bold Ruler : Mod : 12:27 pm : : 12:27 pm : link and everything I saw on the link looked like just a PFF list.

Just beat me OdellBeckhamJr : 12:28 pm : link Jackrabbit better be second team. Happy for Snacks after the Pro Bowl snub.

I think Collins is gonna win DPOY



I think Collins is gonna win DPOY

Not just because he deserves it, but he keeps getting recognized for his work at every possible milestone. First Pro Bowl, now All-Pro. So the idea he won't win because of a Von Miller's reputation doesn't apply, IMO. He's getting his due and I don't think it stops now.

All-Pro, but not a Pro Bowler Rocky369 : 12:29 pm : link ...

Just shows how stupid the pro bowl selections process is. Snack deserves both.

He got the better end of the deal, honestly. Pro Bowls don't mean much.

Quote: I think Collins is gonna win DPOY



‏@KimJonesSports 1m1 minute ago

‏@KimJonesSports 1m1 minute ago

I've said it before: Landon Collins was franchise-changing draft move by Jerry Reese. @TheHumble_21 improvement in 2nd season = incredible.

I agree with Ceez gidiefor : Mod : 12:31 pm : : 12:31 pm : link Snacks should have made the Prowl Bowl too

Kim Jones just tweeted: OdellBeckhamJr : 12:31 pm : link #NYG all over All-Pro teams, led by Damon Harrison & Landon Collins on first team.



Second team: OBJ, Olivier Vernon, Janoris Jenkins, DRC.

Great WestCoastGiant56 : 12:32 pm : link for Collins and Snacks, but wait....Odell didn't make 1st team?

This Is The 'Official' All Pro From The Associated Press Trainmaster : 12:34 pm : link right? The other thread was just the Chris Collinsworth Pro Football Focus All Pro, which isn't "official" right?



IMHO the AP "All Pro" is the higher honor than being voted to the Pro Bowl, right?



Second team WRS tomjgiant : 12:34 pm : link Are better than first team.

We have 5 defensive players on the First team or 2nd all pro team ZogZerg : 12:35 pm : link That's pretty impressive.

That is a LOT of people to be 1st or 2nd team All-Pro shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:36 pm : link ...

Landon Collin could be LT level talent nybeast : 12:36 pm : link I know this is sacrilegious to say but I think Collins has a chance to be the sort of defensive franchise player that we had in LT, Stray and for a time Tuck. I think he has a chance to be up there and really in my mind I can only think of LT right now.



His leap this year sparked the whole team and really took the pressure off of the newcomers. He has the respect of all the players in the locker room and the defense certainly follows his lead.



For him and Snacks this is well deserved. Those two are our most important players right now.

AP All Pro Offense and Defense Anando : 12:39 pm : link





Offense:

Defense:Offense:

Tyron Smith dep026 : 12:40 pm : link got this one rep. He wasnt as good this year and missed some games too. He is an awful pick.

Aikman said he voted for him for the all pro team and was maybe the best defensive player he's seen all year.

... christian : 12:42 pm : link Reese asleep at the wheel signing three All Pros this off season.

Chris Harris is an interesting one. Big Blue Blogger : 12:44 pm : link He's a top-five corner, but it's not completely clear that he's the best CB on his own team.



Conklin is really impressive, and a pretty fair choice. Tyron Smith? No. Not this year.

Harris giants#1 : 12:47 pm : link they have 12 defenders and 3 CBs so I'm assuming they picked 2 outside CBs and 1 slot CB due to the increase in 11 personnel by the offense. Chris Harris is arguably the best slot CB in the game so I don't see an issue there.





5 all pros on D area junc : 12:50 pm : link Not counting JPP who is probably our best player. Unreal

That's alot of Giants Dave in Hoboken : 12:52 pm : link to make 1st and 2nd All Pro. Man, this defense is incredible. Congrats to all of them. Well deserved for sure.

Hard to compare across positions, but I'm not sure he's even our best DE.

+1

Keep in mind area junc : 1:00 pm : link we went YEARS without any Pro Bowlers on D. Maybe 1 here and there.



15 Giants D to 16 Giants D the biggest talent improvement I've ever seen. Worst to best, in 1 offseason.

Was just thinking the same thing. For all of our GM's flaws, he killed it this past offseason.

How About Jack Conklin Bernie : 1:04 pm : link making it as a rookie at RT? Apple has been good, but I believe Conklin was a projected pick by NYG.

... gidiefor : Mod : 1:08 pm : : 1:08 pm : link Quote: Art Stapleton @art_stapleton Art Stapleton



Of Reese's offseason moves:

Brought in one first-team All-Pro and two second-team All-Pros.

Still worried about whether #Giants "overpaid"?

And in the draft.



And in the draft.

Would love to see JR begin to address the offense this offseason or in the draft.

.. gidiefor : Mod : 1:15 pm : : 1:15 pm : link Quote: Damon Harrison @BigDame900



Thank you @AP_NFL and all the voters that recognize the work I put in. It's humbling and a blessing. 1st Team All-Pro Snacks #GiantsPride

Wow. Mr. Bungle : 1:16 pm : link Imagine if one year ago you were told that the 2016 Giants defense would have TWO first-team All-Pros...would you have believed it?



I wouldn't have.

Glad to see DRC get some recognition. He quietly had a very good season. I say quietly because Jenkins got all the attention with the FA contract and the Giants overall FA influx. They have to be the best CB duo in my lifetime (1972), right? This might also be our best secondary in that same span.

Anyone kinda surprised that mattlawson : 1:21 pm : link Odell got second team?

RE: Landon Collin could be LT level talent Matt M. : 1:23 pm : link

Quote: I know this is sacrilegious to say but I think Collins has a chance to be the sort of defensive franchise player that we had in LT, Stray and for a time Tuck. I think he has a chance to be up there and really in my mind I can only think of LT right now.



His leap this year sparked the whole team and really took the pressure off of the newcomers. He has the respect of all the players in the locker room and the defense certainly follows his lead.



It's not sacrilegious, it's ridiculous. Strahan and Tuck aren't on the LT level, let alone Collins.

Indeed it is. Good for them, they played well this season.

You don't usually see a spending spree working this well,

Indeed it is. Good for them, they played well this season.

You don't usually see a spending spree working this well,

especially in the first year.

Jenkins should've been First Team JonC : 1:25 pm : link over Talib.



I'd put OB in over Bryant this year.



All Pro is what matters, Pro Bowl is a popularity contest.



Yeah I was. Only reason to knock Bell out of the 1st team would be because of missing 4 games. For the same reasons I thought Odell would've got in over Jones.

Vote tallies Ten Ton Hammer : 1:30 pm : link Khalil Mack, Oakland, 46;

Vic Beasley Jr., Atlanta, 30;

Cameron Wake, Miami, 3;

Olivier Vernon, Miami, 3;

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston,m 3;

Brandon Graham, Philadelphia, 3;

Michael Bennett, Seattle, 2;

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans, 2;

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota, 2;

Cliff Avril, Seattle, 2;

Everon Griffen, Minnesota, 1;

Joey Bosa, San Diego, 1.





Aaron Donald, St. Louis, 47;

Damon Harrison, New York Giants 16;

Ndamukong Suh, Miami, 12;

Calais Campbell, Arizona, 7;

Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay, 7;

Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia, 6;

Geno Atkins, Cincinnati, 5.



Aqib Talib, Denver, 27;

Marcus Peters, Kansas City, 23;

Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants, 17;

Malcolm Butler, New England, 8;

Casey Hayward, San Diego, 8;

Richard Sherman, Seattle, 7;

Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota, 5;

Chris Harris Jr., Denver, 4;

Dominique-Rodgers-Cromartie, New York Giants, 1.



Landon Collins, New York Giants, 47;

Eric Berry, Kansas City, 31;

Devin McCourty, New England, 4;

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay, 4;

Earl Thomas, Seattle, 3;

Harrison Smith, Minnesota, 3;

Reggie Nelson, Cincinnati, 2;

Kam Chancellor, Seattle, 2;

Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia, 1;

Eric Weddle, Baltimore, 1;

Quintin Demps, Houston, 1;

Darian Stewart, Denver, 1.





6 Giants giantsfan44ab : 1:34 pm : link 5 Cowboys

0 skins

0 eagles

Vernon was in Miami this year? Big Blue Blogger : 1:35 pm : link Funny - could have sworn he played for the Giants.



Odd how they handled the slot corners. If they're going to treat it as a separate position, it should be voted on separately.

Six All Pro's in one season JonC : 1:39 pm : link is no joke, well done players and front office!



Can't argue too much Keith : 1:39 pm : link but Jackrabbit needs to be First Team. I can't imagine there was a better CB in football this year. Consistently asked to cover the oppositions #1 and consistently dominated.

All Pro is what matters, Pro Bowl is a popularity contest.



I thought Jenkins over Talib as well, but he's got some pretty good numbers and reputation puts him over the edge. You could argue for Jenkins or Butler over Talib.

Odell got snubbed UConn4523 : 1:54 pm : link Jones is a great WR but the guy just doesn't score at anywhere close to the same rate as Odell, who was our entire offense this year. We also didn't have Freeman and Coleman back there racking up yards and TD's which kept defenses more honest.

Agree, Smith wasn't even all that last year really. Very good but not a Joe Thomas.

Hard to compare across positions, but I'm not sure he's even our best DE.



Debatable. I rewatched the season. It definitely felt like during jpps healthy games that he was the force that got the line going. He was making big plays to kill drives, constantly causing a push. Something the others werent on each play. Other teams noticed it since he was the one double teamed. He seemed to be the one to wake up the D in that Bears game. Its a real shame he aint playing Sunday. Our blitzing is causing the pressure. Maybe we wouldnt need to with as many guys if JPP were healthy. This is when rodgers will have that quick release to cook if our blitz dont go right thru the packers underated O line. Its gunna be so much about the lines this week. Cause their D line is underated as well. Their only huge weakness is the secondary, something we may not even be able to exploit if our line gets abused. I wish this matchup would of been a bit later but it is what it is. I do think we can win, but im not being cocky like I have seen from some. Our O line needs to get the job done> Our D can play great n yet Packs still get 16-20 points. That amount can still beat us. Be physical right outta the gate n let them kno they r gunna take a beating for each n every yard they gain! Kill that swag. Lets go Giants!

Don't think they were using 2011 film to vote on the 2016 all pro team.

It was a compliment to Nicks

Shout out to the coaches who got the most out of these guys. Dave in Hoboken : 2:24 pm : link There were many who said Spags should be let go or didn't quite have it anymore..

so the voters PaulBlakeTSU : 2:25 pm : link acknowledge that the Cowboys have 3(!) First Team All-Pros on the offensive line and that doesn't factor into thinking that perhaps David Johnson was more deserving than Ezekial Elliot?



Something's gotta give.

Three of those players on the list were here last season Mason : 2:28 pm : link just saying.

Conklin has to hurt Mason : 2:40 pm : link Wanted him so bad. Also of course my guy Donald makes it again. That 2014 draft will haunt many teams who picked early that year except for the Texans and Bucs who got the real deals. Browns had so many chances to make a super team.

Extra props to Spags and LC jcn56 : 2:48 pm : link After a tough rookie season, he could easily have struggled this year. Instead, a legit candidate for DPOY.



Really just an outstanding job done by the FO and coaching staff all around.

DRC making second team All-Pro is also pretty amazing Milton : 2:59 pm : link How often is it that a nickel-back makes All-Pro?

p.s.-- And did you notice that Quentin Demps got a vote? He was Defensive Player of the Month in the AFC for December.