Executive of the Year

From the worst defense Keith : 1/6/2017 2:09 pm : link to the best. I don't think there is any doubt.

Did he win this award or is it your opinion? pjcas18 : 1/6/2017 2:10 pm : link I doubt he wins.



Jerry Jones, Belichick or Dimitroff have strong cases too.





i got 10 bucks Rocky369 : 1/6/2017 2:15 pm : link on Lil' Bill not winning this

Reggie McKenzie Suburbanites : 1/6/2017 2:16 pm : link Also has to be in the running.

HOF GM Rflairr : 1/6/2017 2:21 pm : link Every Giants fan should be thankful.



2 Super Bowls and counting bitch

RE: i got 10 bucks pjcas18 : 1/6/2017 2:24 pm : link

on Lil' Bill not winning this



he's not officially the GM I don't think so he's a longshot, but he has a strong case IMO. I certainly wouldn't bet on him winning, but like I said...

MEH OdellBeckhamJr : 1/6/2017 2:24 pm : link You don't win the award if you're the one that created the fire.



Jon Robinson of the Titans, Reggie McKenzie of the Raiders are more deserving. The Titans are in prime position to go to a new level with all the draft picks they have all thanks to Jon Robinson.

RE: If he won, chris r : 1/6/2017 2:26 pm : link

there would be a meltdown by a bunch here



Nope. Just because people are critical of their team when it is doing poorly does not mean they don't want it to do well.

RE: Reggie McKenzie sjnyfan : 1/6/2017 2:26 pm : link

Also has to be in the running.



McKenzie would have my vote as well

RE: HOF GM Big Blue Blogger : 1/6/2017 2:26 pm : link



2 Super Bowls and counting bitch

But... but... David Baas! Marvin Austin! Adrien Robinson! Jerrel Jernigan! Ryan Nassib! Rflairr said:But... but... David Baas! Marvin Austin! Adrien Robinson! Jerrel Jernigan! Ryan Nassib!

RE: RE: If he won, okiegiant : 1/6/2017 2:31 pm : link

there would be a meltdown by a bunch here





Quote:





there would be a meltdown by a bunch here







Nope. Just because people are critical of their team when it is doing poorly does not mean they don't want it to do well.



Hahahahahahahahahaha!

RE: If he won, pjcas18 : 1/6/2017 2:36 pm : link

there would be a meltdown by a bunch here



never understood that perspective. I don't get people wanting anyone affiliated with the team they root for to be unsuccessful.

RE: RE: HOF GM Rflairr : 1/6/2017 2:37 pm : link

Quote: Rflairr said:



Quote:





Every Giants fan should be thankful.



2 Super Bowls and counting bitch





But... but... David Baas! Marvin Austin! Adrien Robinson! Jerrel Jernigan! Ryan Nassib!



Hey David Baas was starting center on a Super Bowl champion

RE: RE: Reggie McKenzie Ten Ton Hammer : 1/6/2017 2:51 pm : link

Also has to be in the running.





Quote:





Also has to be in the running.







McKenzie would have my vote as well



This is my guess at the winner.

In comment 13308578 sjnyfan said:This is my guess at the winner.

RE: RE: RE: HOF GM Big Blue Blogger : 1/6/2017 2:53 pm : link

Believe me, I've made that argument too, with little effect.

RE: RE: If he won, Big Blue '56 : 1/6/2017 2:54 pm : link

there would be a meltdown by a bunch here





Quote:





there would be a meltdown by a bunch here







never understood that perspective. I don't get people wanting anyone affiliated with the team they root for to be unsuccessful.



No true fan would, but, unfortunately, we have proof

RE: MEH djm : 1/6/2017 3:01 pm : link

You don't win the award if you're the one that created the fire.



Jon Robinson of the Titans, Reggie McKenzie of the Raiders are more deserving. The Titans are in prime position to go to a new level with all the draft picks they have all thanks to Jon Robinson.



Reggie McKenzie has been GM of the Raiders since 2012. Nice try.



Some of you are fucking ridiculous. You'd rather slap your own face than give Reese the credit he deserves. The guy's a great football executive. Period. In comment 13308569 OdellBeckhamJr said:Reggie McKenzie has been GM of the Raiders since 2012. Nice try.Some of you are fucking ridiculous. You'd rather slap your own face than give Reese the credit he deserves. The guy's a great football executive. Period.

People that list bradshaw44 : 1/6/2017 3:12 pm : link A bunch of bad draft picks about a gm make me laugh. Please list the magical gm that's never missed and I'll give you your due.

The Giants had the same improvement in terms pjcas18 : 1/6/2017 3:15 pm : link of games that the Raiders did.



Raiders were 7 - 9 in 2015 and went to 12 - 4 in 2016, Giants were 6 - 10 in 2015 and went to 11 - 5 in 2016.



Raiders spent a lot on their OL (Osemele and Penn) and spent on their D (Irvin, Nelson).



both teams are the same seed (#5)



No clue why Mckenzie deserves the award more than Reese.



I think you could argue Jerry Jones does with the draft they had, plus the losses to injury/suspension they persevered (plus and minus for the GM), but you could say he had a better year.



When a team loses their franchise QB in the pre-season and goes 13 - 3 with a just drafted 4th round pick, the coach and GM deserve credit. Plus Jones put an emphasis on the OL and it's worked so far (in the regular season).

I agree djm : 1/6/2017 3:21 pm : link i'd give it to Jones. That makes me want to throw up but facts are facts.

. Danny Kanell : 1/6/2017 3:47 pm : link I've been as critical of Reese as the next buy. That being said, this was by far his best offseason as GM. It's almost legendary. He signed 3 players who became first time ALL PROS right away!



Add in the draft, with all these rookies playing significant roles, he absolutely deserves Exec of the year.

"No clue"? Getting a disaster franchise to its first playoff game Ten Ton Hammer : 1/6/2017 3:56 pm : link Since 2001 has to be worth something. The raiders are coming from a far lower place than the Giants are. Theyve got a good mix of homegrown talent and smart free agency work that's been put into place since he got there. There would be nothing wrong if he won it.





Reese PaulBlakeTSU : 1/6/2017 3:59 pm : link has done a wonderful job with the defense, but in evaluating his performance, he must be criticized harshly for his neglect on the offensive end to help Eli in the passing game.



I can't criticize him for the offensive line because he has invested high draft picks into it for a few years now, and I like the pick. He lost both of his fullbacks pre-season so I give him a pass on that.



But how in the world do we go into the season with such small receivers? Eli has been a QB for 2004 and since then, he has had the same passing style. He makes his pre-snap reads, he likes to throw to spots, and he expects his receivers to win the match-ups. He is also prone to throwing a high ball and he often makes more aggressive throws rather than take a sack.



So how do we go into the season where Victor Cruz is the tallest receiver on the entire roster at 6'0, 204? Odell is a special talent who receives a ton of defensive attention, but we don't have a single other receiver on the team who can win jump balls, box out, or expand a catch radius for Eli.



Making matters worse, giant Giant Cruz has missed two years, was a complete gamble to be a factor, and is playing on the outside where he struggled even when he was in his prime.



Making matters worse, we are undersized at tight end as well. He knew what the deal is with Donnell-- atrocious blocker, somersaulter, careless with the football. And Jerrell Adams, while potentially a big target for us is a rookie learning pass protection, meaning that our starting tight end is Will Tye at 6'2. Given our pass protection issues, Reese should have known that Tye would be the eventual starter.



I like Reese, love what he did with the defense, thinks he was crippled by an historic five year stretch of injuries, but he completely blew it when it came to establishing our passing offense for this season.



As much as I loathed Rueben Randle for quitting on routes and running bad routes, not coming back to the ball, and not knowing how to get any YAC, at least he was a bigger body who could at times box out his man and get positioning to make a completion and closer to a first down.

Reese is the choice I would think LCtheINTMachine : 1/6/2017 4:59 pm : link He has the reputation and how many times can an executive have this kind of turnaround after the owner said his job is on the line.



It'll be a long time before Reese is on the firing line again and I am glad. He can set us up for two more great decades of football as far as I am concerned.

RE: pjcas18 : 1/6/2017 5:01 pm : link

Since 2001 has to be worth something. The raiders are coming from a far lower place than the Giants are. Theyve got a good mix of homegrown talent and smart free agency work that's been put into place since he got there. There would be nothing wrong if he won it.





this is McKenzie's 5th year.



5 years ago Reese was coming off a Super Bowl win. It's not really uncommon for teams coming off a SB win to experience a down turn.



Add to that Reese's teams have been the league leader in injuries 3 of the 5 seasons I don't see any reason McKenzie deserves the award more than Reese, regardless of the Raiders history from 2001 - 2012 before McKenzie was there.



but as I mentioned I think Jones has a strong case for it and Dimitroff does as well. And I think so does Belichick if he qualifies. 4 games without your starting QB, half a season of no gronkowski. trading away the pre-season two best players on D (Collins and Jones) and bringing in castoffs like Van Noy, Sheard, even Chris Long and having them flourish is at least partly on Belichick the GM. In comment 13308780 Ten Ton Hammer said:this is McKenzie's 5th year.5 years ago Reese was coming off a Super Bowl win. It's not really uncommon for teams coming off a SB win to experience a down turn.Add to that Reese's teams have been the league leader in injuries 3 of the 5 seasons I don't see any reason McKenzie deserves the award more than Reese, regardless of the Raiders history from 2001 - 2012 before McKenzie was there.but as I mentioned I think Jones has a strong case for it and Dimitroff does as well. And I think so does Belichick if he qualifies. 4 games without your starting QB, half a season of no gronkowski. trading away the pre-season two best players on D (Collins and Jones) and bringing in castoffs like Van Noy, Sheard, even Chris Long and having them flourish is at least partly on Belichick the GM.

Reese won't get a sniff PEEJ : 1/6/2017 5:04 pm : link all he did was open the pocketbook (according to some)

RE: Reese Big Blue '56 : 1/6/2017 5:05 pm : link

has done a wonderful job with the defense, but in evaluating his performance, he must be criticized harshly for his neglect on the offensive end to help Eli in the passing game.



I can't criticize him for the offensive line because he has invested high draft picks into it for a few years now, and I like the pick. He lost both of his fullbacks pre-season so I give him a pass on that.



But how in the world do we go into the season with such small receivers? Eli has been a QB for 2004 and since then, he has had the same passing style. He makes his pre-snap reads, he likes to throw to spots, and he expects his receivers to win the match-ups. He is also prone to throwing a high ball and he often makes more aggressive throws rather than take a sack.



So how do we go into the season where Victor Cruz is the tallest receiver on the entire roster at 6'0, 204? Odell is a special talent who receives a ton of defensive attention, but we don't have a single other receiver on the team who can win jump balls, box out, or expand a catch radius for Eli.



Making matters worse, giant Giant Cruz has missed two years, was a complete gamble to be a factor, and is playing on the outside where he struggled even when he was in his prime.



Making matters worse, we are undersized at tight end as well. He knew what the deal is with Donnell-- atrocious blocker, somersaulter, careless with the football. And Jerrell Adams, while potentially a big target for us is a rookie learning pass protection, meaning that our starting tight end is Will Tye at 6'2. Given our pass protection issues, Reese should have known that Tye would be the eventual starter.



I like Reese, love what he did with the defense, thinks he was crippled by an historic five year stretch of injuries, but he completely blew it when it came to establishing our passing offense for this season.



As much as I loathed Rueben Randle for quitting on routes and running bad routes, not coming back to the ball, and not knowing how to get any YAC, at least he was a bigger body who could at times box out his man and get positioning to make a completion and closer to a first down.



I hear you, but speaking 20-20, I can't recall ONE poster who felt the lack of height would be problematical this year re our wideouts..Not ONE..If you did, then I certainly missed it..

RE: RE: MEH UConn4523 : 1/6/2017 5:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13308569 OdellBeckhamJr said:





Quote:





You don't win the award if you're the one that created the fire.



Jon Robinson of the Titans, Reggie McKenzie of the Raiders are more deserving. The Titans are in prime position to go to a new level with all the draft picks they have all thanks to Jon Robinson.







Reggie McKenzie has been GM of the Raiders since 2012. Nice try.



Some of you are fucking ridiculous. You'd rather slap your own face than give Reese the credit he deserves. The guy's a great football executive. Period.



It's also ridiculous since Reese isn't the only reason our team was what it was the past few years. I still don't understand why he gets infinitely more blame than the coaching staff or the players themselves (a few who regressed this year which I guess is the GM's fault).



I'm not saying he should or shouldn't win, but the constant effort to discredit anything Reese does is pathetic.

BB'56 PaulBlakeTSU : 1/6/2017 5:42 pm : link you're right. Many people weren't talking about it, and I never brought it up. But I also don't spend nearly the time evaluating the Giants as our GM should.



I think people were so happy to see Randle gone and just assumed that a new receiver (Shepard) and gettign Cruz back would automatically make us better.



It was staring us in the face. Reese, McAdoo, and SUllivan should have ALL been thinking about the need for a big target, especially given how well he did with Plax and how poor the Oline has been for years.

RE: BB'56 Big Blue '56 : 1/6/2017 5:45 pm : link

you're right. Many people weren't talking about it, and I never brought it up. But I also don't spend nearly the time evaluating the Giants as our GM should.



I think people were so happy to see Randle gone and just assumed that a new receiver (Shepard) and gettign Cruz back would automatically make us better.



It was staring us in the face. Reese, McAdoo, and SUllivan should have ALL been thinking about the need for a big target, especially given how well he did with Plax and how poor the Oline has been for years.



I think now they know..😊



If they pass the Giants scrutiny (trouble-wise), I'd hope they'd consider a Britt or Jeffery..

RE: MEH est1986 : 1/6/2017 7:22 pm : link

You don't win the award if you're the one that created the fire.



Jon Robinson of the Titans, Reggie McKenzie of the Raiders are more deserving. The Titans are in prime position to go to a new level with all the draft picks they have all thanks to Jon Robinson.



Really? Both have done a good job but in comparison to Reese not even close IMO. Titans are home watching and they play in easily the worst division in football. Yeah they have lots of picks, and they have had lots of premium picks but they still can't win that "gimmie" of a division. McKenzie is closer I think but I wouldn't have him ahead of Stephen Jones in Dallas and definitely not ahead of our guy JR. No one in recent memory signed the top 3 overall free agents (they have proven to be the top 3) and we were all told how they were good players but not great players and how we gave them all too much money but each and everyone of them has proven in just year one that they are deserving of those contracts, unreal. And his recent draft success is as good as anyone the past 3-4 years. Reese got this. In comment 13308569 OdellBeckhamJr said:Really? Both have done a good job but in comparison to Reese not even close IMO. Titans are home watching and they play in easily the worst division in football. Yeah they have lots of picks, and they have had lots of premium picks but they still can't win that "gimmie" of a division. McKenzie is closer I think but I wouldn't have him ahead of Stephen Jones in Dallas and definitely not ahead of our guy JR. No one in recent memory signed the top 3 overall free agents (they have proven to be the top 3) and we were all told how they were good players but not great players and how we gave them all too much money but each and everyone of them has proven in just year one that they are deserving of those contracts, unreal. And his recent draft success is as good as anyone the past 3-4 years. Reese got this.

McKenzie certainly deserves credit eclipz928 : 1/6/2017 7:25 pm : link for what he's done for the Raiders since taking over at GM - but at the same time, when you have a team that has so many top 100, and even top 5 draft selections in recent years, there should be the expectation of some success.

Also, I'm not sure how much eclipz928 : 1/6/2017 7:32 pm : link moral integrity factors into awards like this, but I'd personally be hesitant to honor the executive in Dallas that made the decision to sign guys like Greg Hardy, Rolando McClain and Randy Gregory.

RE: RE: MEH OdellBeckhamJr : 12:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 13308569 OdellBeckhamJr said:





Quote:





You don't win the award if you're the one that created the fire.



Jon Robinson of the Titans, Reggie McKenzie of the Raiders are more deserving. The Titans are in prime position to go to a new level with all the draft picks they have all thanks to Jon Robinson.







Reggie McKenzie has been GM of the Raiders since 2012. Nice try.



Some of you are fucking ridiculous. You'd rather slap your own face than give Reese the credit he deserves. The guy's a great football executive. Period.



and look what he's done, he's built them into a contender



nice try

Paul makes a reasonable point about the receivers. Big Blue Blogger : 7:36 am : link In hindsight, Michael Thomas would probably have been an even better pick than Sterling Shepard. Still, it's hard to fault a GM for a pick as good as Shepard, and I don't think many people expected Thomas to be this good this fast. Brees, Payton, and the Saints' insatiable need for points might have been factors. In any case, adding a bigger target in free agency would have helped. I don't remember clearly who the options were.



Here's another thought: the Giants fired a Hall of Fame coach and several of his acolytes and gambled on a young guy they believed in. We tend to regard Coughlin --> McAdoo as a Mara call, with Reese a bystander, grateful to have survived the purge. Whether that view is accurate or not - and I doubt it is - Executive of the Year voters may give Reese additional credit for turning around the defense and the team's record while selectively replacing key members of the staff, including the HC who got him two rings.



Coughlin aside, I would give JR EoY for firing Jerry Palmieri





We asolutely talked about height/frame being important Jimmy Googs : 8:30 am : link for one of our starting WRs. M



any on BBI were promoting drafting different WRs or goign after them in FA because of the size factor and how Eli also needs big targets and not just smurfs...

Why not? aquidneck : 8:38 am : link He's as good as any other pick. A couple of other guys mentioned here also had good years, but nobody had a clearly better one than our own GM.

The free agent WR market was pretty thin. Big Blue Blogger : 9:03 am : link Jones and Sanu got a lot of money, and they are nobody's idea of special. Boldin is 100 years old and averaged under 9 yards a catch.



A waiver claim for Michael Floyd last month would have been a bold move. No way the Giants were going to touch him - especially at $1.2MM for three games and a possible 2018 comp pick. I'm sure everyone in the League except Belichick expected him to clear waivers. Might Reese have explored that option once Floyd was on the street? Probably not, but the skill set is a fit.