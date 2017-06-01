Using the Blitz and Defending Green Bay B in ALB : 1/6/2017 7:48 pm This is a question I've been struggling with over the past several days. Rodgers ranks near the top in the league against the blitz with a 103+ passer rating I believe. With that said, he ranks at the bottom of QBs vs the blitz when it comes to yards per completion. And he thrives in 3 WR and Shotgun formations (and to a bit of a lesser extent, 4 WR) - tough to blitz against, right? So he's checking down, using his RBs (#88 is key here), finding an open receiver and using his legs. All that said, they are not great from a Pass Efficiency standpoint (ranking 24th) and 6.4 yards per pass - the Giants are 15th oddly enough.



So, Rodgers' ability is certainly not limited to reading the blitz, finding the hot receiver or check down - it's based also on his ability to move and re-create the pocket, as he sees fit, when pressure is on its way and the defensive personnel charged with contain responsibility failure. His mobility allows him to exploit one or two less defenders in the defensive backfield, thus opening up his TE or mid range receivers.



So what do the Giants do? Against Washington we saw them blitz at exactly the right times, situations and down and distances - and take chances that turned out well. And Spags has been pretty liberal with the blitz this season especially bringing pressure from Collins and DRC. I don't think this works against Rodgers and requires a bit of tweaking from Spags.



The Giants have to play an outside-in bracket defense on the edges and try to create a vice grip in the pocket for Rodgers. Don't let him outside (if you do, shade him left), collapse the pocket and disturb his rhythm within that short area of the field. If they allow him to break outside the Tackles/DEs, the Giants are in for a long day. If they can limit him to throwing within the pocket while bringing pressure from different fronts, they'll have success, imo.



I wouldn't be surprised to see some different zone blitzing packages on Sunday. Dropping an end and bringing a LB or S, confusing the protection with more twists, stunts and delays - hell, bring in a quasi-NASCAR package and drop a DT. But above all, their outside leverage CANNOT be compromised. Whoever, has contain cannot bite inside, get reached by a T or TE and caught inside or overplay. (I wish I had an idea of field side/short side plays for the Packers) Certainly, the back end of the defense helps make up for any mistakes but Rodgers will get his unless they can re-create the pocket on the Giants terms and contain his ability to move.



This discipline and responsibility is the key to the defense for the Giants, imo this weekend.

Extremely rational and logical post.. Big Blue '56 : 1/6/2017 7:57 pm : link I'm sure much of what Spags ultimately utilizes will contain much of the thought processes here..I believe Em Diggy covered some of this in his breakdowns..Agree that forcing him left as much as possible would be a big plus





I also think we're one of the few Big Blue '56 : 1/6/2017 8:03 pm : link teams in the league that has the requisite talent to single up with man coverage...

Spags will pick his spots. robbieballs2003 : 1/6/2017 8:05 pm : link I would expect to see blitzes coming from Rodgers' right side to flush him out to his left.



Imo, no other team can trot out the DBs that we can so I hope we don't sit back all game and just play coverage. I want to get after him early and set the tone. I think we match up very well with their WRs. I am not worried about their backs and I think too many are making a big deal over Cooks. He has been a huge disappointment over his career. He has always been a player with a ton of potential that has never put it all together. With that said, I do not have any delusions of having him one on one with a guy like Wade, Adams, or a LB and expect us to win that matchup. Hopefully, Collins can handle him. I agree that if we have a weakness on defense then that is it. We have had mixed results against TEs this year so the best way to handle them is to jack them up at the line of scrimmage.



I would prefer to force Rodgers to make quick decisions with the ball and come up and punish the WRs in this cold while hopefully getting some shots on Rodgers. I also do not belive in blitzing all the time but you have to be strategic with it. We have had success against Rodgers recently with just playing coverage. But, I think if we can get some good hits on him early we can throw off his clock/timing and then play coverage after that.



We have to remember that GB's OL has played very well this year so let me pose this question; Would you rather have our DL one on one against their OL or our DBs one on one with their receivers? I would choose the latter at least early on.

I should have also added B in ALB : 1/6/2017 8:05 pm : link that i'm not so much concerned with QB sacks, hits, knockdowns, etc. I'm more interested in seeing Rodgers uncomfortable and out of rhythm. If they can touch him, great. If not, at least squeeze him.



And I suspect that McCarthy will ironically try to use the run game initially to affect this strategy.

I take some solace in the fact that B in ALB : 1/6/2017 8:13 pm : link the front 4 was pretty much embarrassed by the Packers during their first meeting. Rodgers had all day and they got absolutely no push on the GB OL. That's gotta stick in their craw a bit and I'm sure Graham and Zgonina loaded up plenty of video for these guys.

Agreed, must keep contain in our rushes. Giantgator : 1/6/2017 8:15 pm : link After watching the last few Packers games, Rodgers is most deadly out of the pocket. He's so adept at getting outside contain and scooting for first downs. At best, you hope to limit him to a couple of those a game. Okwara and Vernon are athletic enough to drop back, so that gives him another look. We can afford to blitz some, I'm confident in our DBs to cover (wouldn't have said that the past few years)!

Quote: I would expect to see blitzes coming from Rodgers' right side to flush him out to his left.



Imo, no other team can trot out the DBs that we can so I hope we don't sit back all game and just play coverage. I want to get after him early and set the tone. I think we match up very well with their WRs. I am not worried about their backs and I think too many are making a big deal over Cooks. He has been a huge disappointment over his career. He has always been a player with a ton of potential that has never put it all together. With that said, I do not have any delusions of having him one on one with a guy like Wade, Adams, or a LB and expect us to win that matchup. Hopefully, Collins can handle him. I agree that if we have a weakness on defense then that is it. We have had mixed results against TEs this year so the best way to handle them is to jack them up at the line of scrimmage.



I would prefer to force Rodgers to make quick decisions with the ball and come up and punish the WRs in this cold while hopefully getting some shots on Rodgers. I also do not belive in blitzing all the time but you have to be strategic with it. We have had success against Rodgers recently with just playing coverage. But, I think if we can get some good hits on him early we can throw off his clock/timing and then play coverage after that.



We have to remember that GB's OL has played very well this year so let me pose this question; Would you rather have our DL one on one against their OL or our DBs one on one with their receivers? I would choose the latter at least early on. I tend to agree with your analysis. We are the league's best "10 yards or less" defense as our DB's can handle the short stuff like no other team. And Casillas can cover and run too. Our DL is solid against the run, even Okwara & Wynn who replace our ace DE JPP.



If we can just make Rodgers uncomfortable and completely stuff their run early they may get "out of sorts" and if they do we just need to make sure when we have the ball we get freaking points. Not 15 yards, 6 plays, and punt.

Spags has gotta be confident in the Defense's ability to blitz Jimmy Googs : 1/6/2017 8:19 pm : link and be relatively successful. That is, of course, until Rodgers shows he can beat it.



Just like everything good though, you do it in moderation...determine the right times to just rush 4, times when to bring some extra guys and of course when to only rush 3.



Show Rodgers everything and rely on fact that we are pretty solid at about 8 or 9 positions on the field.



And hope he doesn't expose the other 2 or 3...

If you can get him off by thinking about the pocket area micky : 1/6/2017 8:22 pm : link most of the time than comfortable on his reads and down field, then imo you're doing something. Agree 1000% have to contain the edges..plus ends have to not get caught crashing down on reverses and cut back runs



Maybe try and disguise blitzes (zone-fire- etc blitzes). Get rodgers thinking in that aspect. If they can send a cb in and get after him. and still maintain him in pocket area and drop off in flats for quick dump offs etc will go a ways imo.



Bottomline: Don't let him be comfortable back there..if he's going to beat you..make him have to beat you in a most difficult way. He has quick release too

Quote: the front 4 was pretty much embarrassed by the Packers during their first meeting. Rodgers had all day and they got absolutely no push on the GB OL. That's gotta stick in their craw a bit and I'm sure Graham and Zgonina loaded up plenty of video for these guys.



I agree that our DL did not win that battle but wasn't Rodgers around 50% completion percentage that day? That is why I would try to attack early to get in Rodgers' head that we are coming and then let the DL tee-off after we try fucking with them trying to guess if we are gonna blitz or not.



One advantage of blitzing is dictating the blocking scheme and hot route. If that happens then we can fly up and punish these WRs catching a short shallow pass.



The disadvantage would be if our blitz doesn't get home or we fuck up with our responsibility then Rodgers can run for awhile.



I agree that we may see some more zone blitzes to overload a side and get the numbers in our favor while dropping a DE into a passing lane.



I agree that our DL did not win that battle but wasn't Rodgers around 50% completion percentage that day? That is why I would try to attack early to get in Rodgers' head that we are coming and then let the DL tee-off after we try fucking with them trying to guess if we are gonna blitz or not.

One advantage of blitzing is dictating the blocking scheme and hot route. If that happens then we can fly up and punish these WRs catching a short shallow pass.

The disadvantage would be if our blitz doesn't get home or we fuck up with our responsibility then Rodgers can run for awhile.

I agree that we may see some more zone blitzes to overload a side and get the numbers in our favor while dropping a DE into a passing lane.

One thing I think that will definitely happen is we will see a pass rush like we saw in week one against Dak. What I mean is that we will see our DL basically bullrush the OL so that they do not pick a side and just squeeze the pocket on Rodgers. The one thing I do not want to see is a DE like Vernon pressure Rodgers by going inside the OT. That is one of his better moves but unless we have a guy looping outside of him or another defender like a LB or DB that has contain they cannot do that unless they are 100% sure it will turn into a sack.

Quote: I would expect to see blitzes coming from Rodgers' right side to flush him out to his left.



Makes sense. But I've seen Rodgers make some of his sickest throws when rolling out to the left. Sometimes on a bum wheel.



Makes sense. But I've seen Rodgers make some of his sickest throws when rolling out to the left. Sometimes on a bum wheel.

I think pressure is going to have to come from the front four more or less consistently, with moderate situational blitzing. And that blitz will have to get there FAST. I expect DRC to do much of any corner blitzing that is done.

Joey B in ALB : 1/6/2017 8:32 pm : link I read you post and agree - really good post, sorry I didn't comment earlier. My take is that they have to show something off film. They can maintain their aggressive nature and still scheme a bit. And I think you and I agree on variations of what we saw vs Washington.



I hope I'm not causing BBI to perceive that they should abandon the blitz. Not my intention.



But GB knows that too and you and I have been in enough film rooms to know the chess match. I think McCarthy tries initially to run the ball from the 5 and 6 out.

Rodgers also takes advantage of the DE to his right (LDE) Jimmy Googs : 1/6/2017 8:33 pm : link getting too aggressive. He waits for the guy to take an inside move on his rush, and then he runs outside of his Right Tackle.



He loves this move b/c then he can really use his footwork to fire the ball short/medium or deep.



The better play from the LDE side (on a 4 man rush) is to not be as aggressive inside or outside but to bull-rush more and hold a good angle so Rodgers doesn't get easy opportunity to go outside. Even if it takes longer to get there...

Rodgers has made some great plays rolling robbieballs2003 : 1/6/2017 8:33 pm : link to his left but that doesn't mean it is ideal either. If we do that and he takes off to his left then the player who has contain to that side has to ride him enough so he cannot get his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage to attempt a throw.

No problem robbieballs2003 : 1/6/2017 8:51 pm : link I miss coaching defense so this just sparks that passion I have for it.

This was a great post Joey. Thanks.

Quote: cover, contain and get pressure. Who would have thought?



Idiocy, being a jerkoff, and a complete asshole constantly. Who would have thought?

Shaun O'Hara also mentioned that Simms11 : 1/6/2017 9:58 pm : link Montgomery or whoever is in the backfield on third down should be tested with blitzes. He doesn't think they are capable of blocking well either.

I just have this feeling shelovesnycsports : 1/6/2017 10:20 pm : link Ov and Snacks are going to wreck this game for Rodgers.

Both healthy and hungry.

Interesting and good point. Converted WR picking up exotic blitz? I hope Snacks flops on Rodgers hard like he did Cousins but with a better results - knocks him silly for a part of the game. (No concussion, I'm not that cruel...to wish ill will...but if it happens better them than us).

keep him in the po ket djstat : 4:08 am : link He thrives Vs. the blitz cause it creates a running lane/space for him to move around. That allows his WR more time to get open. Ends need to contain him and we need pressure up the middle. My view as a former high school defensive coord.

the interesting thing is area junc : 9:17 am : link you can use the blitz to keep him in the pocket.

Spags did the same thing to Favre in the 2007 NFCCG. (You defended Favre similar to Rodgers.)



Blitz the edges, which doesn't allow the QB to get outside. Causes a quick throw. Emphasis on open field tackling, which we've been very good at.



You don't have to contain with just a 4-man rush, but you want to blitz the edges instead of up the middle.

Quote: you can use the blitz to keep him in the pocket.

Spags did the same thing to Favre in the 2007 NFCCG. (You defended Favre similar to Rodgers.)



Blitz the edges, which doesn't allow the QB to get outside. Causes a quick throw. Emphasis on open field tackling, which we've been very good at.



You don't have to contain with just a 4-man rush, but you want to blitz the edges instead of up the middle.



This. Spags does not want to totally abandon his teams agressive mentality. We will likely blitz the edges with a very occasional well timed up the middle blitz with the DEs playing contain.

Is that in Thailand?