This offense needs to finally deliver .... Manny in CA : 1/6/2017 10:48 pm We heard, for a while, a lot of reassuring talk about how this offense is "ready to blow up"; well except for putting 27 points on the hapless Browns ...



That confident talk is basically a whisper now, because the offense continues to underperform. Again, as painful as last season was, to go from the 6th best offense to the 25th is alarming.



The overriding concern here seems to be with what Rogers and the Green Bay offense can do, that's justified; the bigger concern, in my mind is what can we do offensively different (even at this late hour, 20 hours away [refining what we've done and pulling out some surprises for them] to answer the shots that they will take at us.

Don't forget... Jooch : 1/6/2017 11:05 pm : link ...Pierre-Paul ran back one for 6 so realistically it was only 20 they put up offensively. But I agree. As good a feeling as I have about our chances against virtually ANYONE in the bracket this year, I still think our offense needs to step up, gut check. That's really what it comes down to in my opinion. There is nothing that Mac or Sullivan have "held back" as I see it.



At this point the offense needs a gut check and they just need to execute and win their matchups across from them. EVERYONE needs to do this. I was suspect about the line at the beginning and the running game but I think they have made some strides in the past few weeks. They need to up the intensity once again. As I see it, it's going to be all about heart and who wants it more. There isn't going to be any light switch that's going to come on, no special magic, just the offense making the decision to nut up and bringing a little bit more aggressiveness to EVERY aspect of their assignments.



Eli too, I just don't expect him to all of a sudden become a different player. But I want to see him be a little more aggressive and assertive. Don't think that is gonna happen because that just isn't how he's wired. But I still would like him to stop throwing off his back foot and stop throwing a five yard dump off to his RB at his feet because he's feeling the pressure. EVERYONE needs to just let this intensity set in and be just a bit more hungry and disciplined. Just my 2 cents.

Partly agree with you, Jooch ... Manny in CA : 1/6/2017 11:39 pm : link

The offense needs to play more determined, but a few things need to change.



* Can we accept that Victor cruz has lost a step



* Can we accept Larry Donnell is mortally afraid to get hit in the head ?



* Can we accept the fact that Ereck Flowers needs help blocking pass rushers ?



* Can we accept the fact that not using a fullback severely limits the offense (both running & passing ?



Those are some (and have been) the weaknesses that Green Bay will attack.



Maybe we don't have enough fingers to plug all those holes, at this late hour, but even a few rags stuffed into them would help.









Run the ball effectively, don't turn it over, and go deep against that SGMen : 1/7/2017 12:00 am : link secondary at opportune times. Eli must be super solid.



I've been saying Giants 24 - 20 and I'll stick with that.

I wonder if there's a few running plays David in LA : 1/7/2017 12:03 am : link designed specifically for Perkins we haven't put on tape yet. I don't believe McAdoo is purposefully holding back, but I do believe some teams don't show everything they have in their playbook. The best possible start would be for Perkins to take the first handoff for a good chunk of yardage.

I think that we've seen subtle hints ... Manny in CA : 1/7/2017 12:03 am : link

By marginally testing a few solutions to the stated problems he has demonstrated to me that he is very aware of these weaknesses and ...



Has not been willing to show his all his cards (but probably has been very busy developing & refining solutions for the appropriate moment).



Tactical prowess is impressive, but strategic planning and execution wins wars. We'll see, Sunday, if that's the case.















Greg Rosenthal was close HBart : 1/7/2017 3:38 am : link When talking about the Giants offensive weakness, he says people want to "pretend this is 2011". EG that Eli will turn into the player he was in the playoffs then - and his implication (by my read) is that's not going to happen (The Miami Boat Brigade has been the only thing keeping this offense afloat.)



Yes, it's all about Eli and he has held our offense back this year as Rosenthal says. But..........



Why can't he turn it around? Last week he made a "wow" throw to win the game. In 2011, Eli's results were 3 more TDs on the season; same 16 interceptions as this season, and one more fumble than this season (8). 2 of Eli's last 3 games in the regular season were putrid - some of Eli's worst play ever (and that says alot). And then came Cruz's 99 yard TD, and everything changed from there.



Eli has always had peaks and valleys like an EKG. But Eli's 2nd to last pass this last season was his nicest throw all year. It was gorgeous, like the Manningham throw in the SB.



I see no reason that that throw (and Perkiins coming on like Bradshaw) can't flip the switch to Great Eli and turn the Giants fortune around like Cruz's 99 yarder did.



Rosenthals writeup:

The national conversation about Eli Manning's play this season is hopelessly far afield from what the game tape shows. Everyone wants to pretend this is 2011, despite the reality that Eli has held the Giants' offense back for much of the season. (An optimist would note two of Manning's better games came in the last month against Detroit and Washington.) Manning always has been a streaky passer, but he hasn't mixed in the "wow" throws this season to make up for the inconsistency. The Miami Boat Brigade has been the only thing keeping this offense afloat.

RE: Run the ball effectively, don't turn it over, and go deep against that Vanzetti : 1/7/2017 6:13 am : link

Quote: secondary at opportune times. Eli must be super solid.



I've been saying Giants 24 - 20 and I'll stick with that.



Giants ran the ball effectively last week and the offense still only scored 13 points against a lousy defense.



I agree with Manny: this unit has to do better. And that starts with the gameplan and playcalling. Brett jones in as a fullback. Gee, I wonder if that means you are going to run the ball? Love Ben as a HC but his approach on offense has left a lot to be desired.

You would have thought with the playoffs on the joeinpa : 1/7/2017 8:30 am : link Line they would have made the adjustments the OP speaks of in the Eagles game.



As to the offense finally delivering you would think a 16 game sample is a pretty good indicator that they are what they are.



If the Giants win it will be because of defense this offense is not getting better without improved personnel





After 17 weeks, you are what you are Ten Ton Hammer : 1/7/2017 8:39 am : link Anyone that's expecting the offense to wake up now, in the playoffs no less, is fooling themselves.



They may be able to run the ball a bit better. That's about the best you can expect.

Well mdthedream : 1/7/2017 9:13 am : link one of the factors is, I believe Eli and the Giants feel this team can win with its defense. I know it doesn't make everyone happy but they are some what playing not to lose on offense. If the Giants where losing games like last year or if they had to score as many as last year than the numbers would be different.

Don't expect Clintqb17 : 1/7/2017 9:19 am : link A different offense that is going to score and score. Just hope we don't turn the ball over and make a few big plays in the passing game.

They need a couple of big plays for TDs Ron Johnson 30 : 1/7/2017 9:25 am : link and 27 points with no turnovers. I can't see defense holding Rodgers to less than 24

RE: After 17 weeks, you are what you are NJLCO : 1/7/2017 9:28 am : link

Quote: Anyone that's expecting the offense to wake up now, in the playoffs no less, is fooling themselves.



They may be able to run the ball a bit better. That's about the best you can expect.



I am in total agreement here, after this amount of time we all should be aware of what this offense can deliver. So to assume at this point would be foolish. Now with that said if we are able to control the clock and not turn the ball over multiple times we stand a good chance to win this game. In comment 13309389 Ten Ton Hammer said:I am in total agreement here, after this amount of time we all should be aware of what this offense can deliver. So to assume at this point would be foolish. Now with that said if we are able to control the clock and not turn the ball over multiple times we stand a good chance to win this game.

I can see the D Sec 103 : 1/7/2017 9:55 am : link holding the pack to 20 or less...

Team passing and rushing Defense56 : 1/7/2017 10:36 am : link Eli's 2016 #'s

TDS INT YDS RTG

26 16 4,027 86.0



Team Rushing

TDS YDS YPA

6 1412 3.5



Team per game stats

PTS YDS PASS YDS RUSH YDS

19.4 330.7 242.4 88.2

(26th) (25th) (17th) (29th)



To me the above numbers paint a pretty good picture. Not the whole picture but gives you an indication of why we're not scoring points.



Eli has not been terrible as a lot have been saying. I've heard one guy on the NFL network say this has been Eli's worst year. It hasn't, at least not statistically. Now I do accept that Eli hasn't played big in spots where he has excelled in the past, particularly with the game on the line in the 4th quarter. If we had the old Eli, maybe we would be 12-4 or 13-3 this season. The second eagles game and first redskins game comes to mind.



With that said, look at the putrid rushing numbers. 1412 yds as a team. 6 TD's!! Awful. We were 17th in passing and 29th in rushing. Eli's stats show an average to a slightly above average QB season.



To me the offensive woes have come down to awful rushing numbers. 4 or 5 more rushing TD's and maybe some of those field goals become TD's and translate into wins.





























Well they would Defense56 : 1/7/2017 10:37 am : link have painted a pretty good pictures if things formatted correctly.

Rodgers has what like Bluesbreaker : 1/7/2017 10:41 am : link 8 picks all season ? We got him twice without Apple and DRC

This is not the same team the Run game is much improved

to middle of the road but that might be all we need

to get some play action working .

The Cold I think will limit some of AR's damage and I just

think were gonna get after him . Wear them down and Eli is

gonna make enough plays to win this .

Regular season means nothing right now this team is peaking

and the law of averages says the Packs due for a loss.

I expect 24-16 type game but it wouldn't shock me if

we forced some turnovers and OBJ makes several big plays .

I could see us breaching 30 and holding the Pack to 20

or less .

will need a surprising reversal mdc1 : 1/7/2017 10:58 am : link from what we have seen this season. Whether it is possible to just erase poor play all season and turn it around is the big question mark. Way too much talk around this and the data does not back it up. Simply thinking the old Eli will just step out there and beckham will light it up is likely fantasy as GB will play to win too. My hope is that the defense kills rogers and setup a short field for us. It is likely to be a very long day for us tomorrow. Just not enough consistency from the offense.

To me our chance is to run the ball effectively. Green Bay Blue21 : 1/7/2017 11:04 am : link Id going to put pressure on our receivers forcing us to run.If we can run then we can pass.

Its all going to come down to our running game - period PatersonPlank : 1/7/2017 11:05 am : link If we can run, then we pull the Packers out of the Cover-2 they are likely going to run. Once they need to drop a safety into the box, the field opens up for OBJ, Shepard, and Cruz, and Eli picks them apart. However if they can just sit back in the Cover-2 its going to be a lot of short passes, short runs, and tough sledding (like we have seen a lot this season).

Before the season started, Doomster : 1/7/2017 11:36 am : link I felt the defense would start out slow and get better as the season progressed....but I never thought, they would go from 30th to 2nd, in points allowed, in one season....



I never thought it would be the defense that was the reason we won games in the fourth quarter....



I felt this offense would be better, because the merrygo round of OLmen was over.....they had played together for one season, ans surely they would build on this....maybe having a new OL coach, hampered the progress...I don't know.....I do know this....Flowers has not improved....you see the same technique, week after week....it has not been corrected....there should be a TE parked next to his ass on ever down, and give a chip block on every play to help him...Pugh dodged concussion problems, but hurt his knee, and is finally back....he has been solid, nothing more....Richburg is playing better of late, but not like the guy we expected this year....the Jerry and Newhouse/Hart show, has been as expected....some improvement over last year, but not enough.....the problem is consistency....on passing plays one of the 5 will miss a block or there will be a penalty, and this has affected the clock in Eli's head, and created some bad habits, like staring down receivers, because he doesn't have time to look for the secondary target...and while we have increased running yardage, we still can't get it when we absolutely have to....





I knew OBj would be ok.....I knew that SS would be on a learning curve, and that he would have his faux pas'.....the problem was, Reese counted on Cruz, and did not have a viable option, to go to, if he failed.....and for the most part, he has.....with OBj on one side, even playing outside WR, he should be more open.....but he isn't, and there have been the drops.....as for TE, Tye/Donnell has been a big disappointment....Adams has shown potential, but didn't Tye and Donnell show the same thing?



This offense has not progressed as expected....it is what it is.....players are not going to suddenly get better than they are.....the only hope is, that they stop making the mental mistakes that has plagued them all year.....if they can play mistake free football, and score td's in the redzone, instead of FG's, they can beat the Packers....if this offense sputters, like it has all season, we will be one and done....

Here's what the offense needs tomorrow and hopefully Big Blue '56 : 1/7/2017 11:39 am : link moving forward: Quick decisions, no TOs, no crushing penalties and the D continuing to play well..



Sometimes it's that plain and simple

RE: Here's what the offense needs tomorrow and hopefully GmanND : 1/7/2017 12:39 pm : link

Quote: moving forward: Quick decisions, no TOs, no crushing penalties and the D continuing to play well..



Sometimes it's that plain and simple



Agree. I'd go even further. If we have no TOs we win. If we do the above it should even be comfortable before games end. In comment 13309581 Big Blue '56 said:Agree. I'd go even further. If we have no TOs we win. If we do the above it should even be comfortable before games end.

All season csh2z : 1/7/2017 12:48 pm : link Think about where on the field many of Eli's turnovers occurred. Mostly on the opponents side of the field, in the red zone and even in the end zone. That's where the Giants need to be more focused. They left a lot of points on the field! And it bears out in the stats/points.

Giants scoring 30 points tomorrow very unlikely joe48 : 1/7/2017 6:52 pm : link Play a clean game and run the ball. Hope defense plays well and we can maybe steal a W.

RE: Its all going to come down to our running game - period SGMen : 1/7/2017 7:26 pm : link

Quote: If we can run, then we pull the Packers out of the Cover-2 they are likely going to run. Once they need to drop a safety into the box, the field opens up for OBJ, Shepard, and Cruz, and Eli picks them apart. However if they can just sit back in the Cover-2 its going to be a lot of short passes, short runs, and tough sledding (like we have seen a lot this season). Our offense has improved in one area the last four games: running the football. Now, we just have to hope the improved run game leads to some points. Even a FG drive is BIG in a game like this. We can't "go for it on 4th and 2" and turn the ball over on downs in the playoffs.



Main reason our offense has regressed is we just don't have blocking. We also don't have a #2 WR (Randle was more of a threat than Cruz).



My friend Darryn has season tickets and he says when you watch live you can see Cruz just isn't open. I say give WR T. King some snaps deep as he has the one thing you can't teach; speed. He had a good pre-season and 4 years in the NFL so he knows what he is doing. In comment 13309549 PatersonPlank said:Our offense has improved in one area the last four games: running the football. Now, we just have to hope the improved run game leads to some points. Even a FG drive is BIG in a game like this. We can't "go for it on 4th and 2" and turn the ball over on downs in the playoffs.Main reason our offense has regressed is we just don't have blocking. We also don't have a #2 WR (Randle was more of a threat than Cruz).My friend Darryn has season tickets and he says when you watch live you can see Cruz just isn't open. I say give WR T. King some snaps deep as he has the one thing you can't teach; speed. He had a good pre-season and 4 years in the NFL so he knows what he is doing.

RE: I can see the D jpennyva : 1/7/2017 7:30 pm : link

Quote: holding the pack to 20 or less...



I agree. And add in a defensive touchdown to help the offense and they will really be in business! I think if the Giants can get out to an early lead, they can hold it.



Sunday afternoon can't get here fast enough! GO GIANTS! In comment 13309462 Sec 103 said:I agree. And add in a defensive touchdown to help the offense and they will really be in business! I think if the Giants can get out to an early lead, they can hold it.Sunday afternoon can't get here fast enough! GO GIANTS!

Gregg Rosenthal PaulBlakeTSU : 8:56 am : link is wrong-- Eli has not held back the offense. He has been placed in an absolutely impossible situation that could not be a worse fit for his strengths.



Eli's best attributes are his pre-snap reads. He is not a mobile QB and doesn't have short-pass laser-like accuracy. He never had either of those things.



Yet, his pre-snap reads are less important when defenses are playing the same defense against us with alarming frequency: cover 2 with deep safety coverage. Even with teams begging us to run the ball, we are still near the bottom of the league. I'm hopeful that the emergence of Perkins as the lead back will improve the run game as he can hit the tiny holes before they close up.



The offensive line is terrible. THey can't run block well and they pass protection even worse.



So, Eli is being asked to throw a lot as a way to save the offense.



I posted some of this on Friday, and I think it bears





Eli has been a QB for 2004 and since then, he has had the same passing style. He makes his pre-snap reads, he likes to throw to spots, and he expects his receivers to win the match-ups. He is also prone to throwing a high ball and he often makes more aggressive throws rather than take a sack.



How in the world do we go into the season with such small receivers?



So how do we go into the season where Victor Cruz is the biggest receiver on the entire roster at 6'0, 204? Odell is a special talent who receives a ton of defensive attention, but we don't have a single other receiver on the team who can win jump balls, box out, or expand a catch radius for Eli.



Making matters worse, giant Giant Cruz has missed two years, was a complete gamble to be a factor, and is playing on the outside where he struggled even when he was in his prime.



Making matters worse, we are undersized at tight end as well. Reese knew what the deal is with Donnell-- atrocious blocker, somersaulter, careless with the football. And Jerrell Adams, while potentially a big target for us is a rookie learning pass protection, meaning that our starting tight end is Will Tye at 6'2. Given our pass protection issues, Reese should have anticipated that Tye would be the eventual starter.



I like Reese, love what he did with the defense, thinks he was crippled by an historic five year stretch of injuries, but he completely blew it when it came to establishing our passing offense for this season.



As much as I loathed Rueben Randle for quitting on routes and running bad routes, not coming back to the ball, and not knowing how to get any YAC, at least he was a bigger body who could at times box out his man and get positioning to make a completion and closer to a first down.





So what is Eli to do? Defenses are getting pressure with 4-man rushes and playing bracket coverage on passing. Eli has no time to throw, can't step into throws, has a liability at LT, his pass-catching RB safety valve has missed most of hte season and is on IR, and he is forcing the ball to only small receivers without a single weapon who can box out or use their size to win jump balls.

Enough already with what we don't have on Offense. Lets talk Jimmy Googs : 9:08 am : link about what we got...



- a pretty damn experienced QB who should have a leg up on the CBs & Safeties he is facing today

- one of the most explosive WRs in the game today

- a fresh RB that has performed as well as any runner in the league in the past couple weeks avg about 5.0 yrds/carry

- and at least a healthy Offensive Line



We got enough...



We win spike : 9:09 am : link if we don't turn the ball over.

If the OL doesn't roll over and Eli doesn't have major any brainfarts TD : 9:13 am : link I think we can put up 24+ points.



Two big ifs though..

There are two routes that Eli excels out that they don't run. mako J : 9:56 am : link



1:39 mark



The Seam!



If defenses had to respect these, they'd play less 2 high. Whether its due to scheme or personel or both, I can't say, but here they are:If defenses had to respect these, they'd play less 2 high.

I'm kinda surprised everyone thinks running the ball is the answer USAF NYG Fan : 10:44 am : link I get that's it's cold and running the ball helps control the clock. However, saying we need a bottom 10 rushing offense to beat a top 10 rushing defense doesn't make much sense to me. Why do you think the Giants have to beat the strength of their defense with the weakness of the Giants offense? Packers CBs are in shambles. Their passing defense is 2nd to last (Saints being worse). Personally I think the game plan should be short passes to the backs and take your shots. If there is single coverage, go for it. That goes for OBJ, Sheppard, and Cruz. Keep a TE and or RB in to block to help protect on those shots. Go max protect as it's been successful earlier in the season.



I will preface it by saying they do need to run the ball but the run game DOES NOT need to be successful. They will need to run the ball to keep GB honest. Of course if their defense sells out completely to stop the pass then running the ball is what makes sense as well. I don't see them doing that though.



I also don't get the constant mantra that the offense has to step up. It hasn't really done that yet and the defense still carried the team into the post-season. Did we forget last year's Broncos already? I'm quite satisfied if the offense does "just enough". That's been the theme so far this year. Eli and Co did "just enough" to win the games. Focus has been for the defense to win it.



Hey, I hope I'm wrong though and both happen. If the run game lights up a top 10 defense then I'm ecstatic. IF the offense takes it to the next level as well. Extra cherry on that sundae it will be.