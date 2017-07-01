Tiki Barber picks the Giants

Says Eli doesn't get enough credit for what he's accomplished in the postseason and that Landon Collins is NFL DPOY.
I've seen a lot of threads bashing Tiki for his opinions here. Saw him on the CBS morning show today expressing opinions here most won't find quarrel with. He also said the Giants were his sentimental favorite and that he was rooting for them going into the playoffs.
Whatever, another talking head.
And I understand there were bigger issues related to his parting with the Giants and really personal stuff, like spousal betrayal. People have their opinions about Tiki.
He's a public figure by choice, obviously, but I'm glad my whole life - all my personal decisions haven't been in the public eye.
But anyway, earlier this morning, without any idea I would see him on TV later, I was thinking about what a great RB Tiki was. The greatest ever in Giants blue by any statistical measure. Thinking about how he began his career as a 3rd down pass receiving back and PR, and evolved into a workhorse RB with game changing break away ability. The go-to guy in Coughlin's first few years with the team before Eli emerged. By statistical measure, a HOF career.
Anyway, it's nice to have him back in the fold going into the playoffs.
...is that he accomplished it all without being especially fast or especially big or especially anything. It was the intangibles that made him great. And I guess you could say it was the intangibles that brought him down.
I ever saw (going back to Joe Morris and Rob Carpeneter), but he was a selfish asshole, who thought he was better than his fellow football players. He had moronic takes, is so socially off, and I could care less what he says. His playing days are over, so what do I care what he says.
I think Eli gets plenty of credit for what he's accomplished in the post-season. It's the weight which he carries on his shoulders during the regular season which I think he doesn't get enough credit for. You hear this talk of Eli taking it to another level in the playoffs, but I think Eli puts the same effort and energy into the first game of the season that he does into the Super Bowl. That's part of what makes him great. Always giving 100%. Always focused. It's just the results that sometimes vary.
trying to set up his post-football career, including the way he announced his retirement. He tried to be controversial with comments about Eli's leadership and he will never recover the respect of Giants fans. However, he was a great player for as long as he wore the uniform. He earned his place in the Ring of Honor even if he is a jerk.
But, who gives a shit what he has to say about the Giants? he burned, blew up, nuked his Giant bridges.
| trying to set up his post-football career, including the way he announced his retirement. He tried to be controversial with comments about Eli's leadership and he will never recover the respect of Giants fans. However, he was a great player for as long as he wore the uniform. He earned his place in the Ring of Honor even if he is a jerk.
He's a prick, I can't stand him, but imo, was at least the top 5-10 player to ever wear Giants Blue(and red)
Hampton was always my favorite. no one seems to even mention him, lol. Im glad to see someone did. At the time of tiki, I did say to myself, wow, best RB Giants ever had. N i loved him at the time. A SB win n the emergence of Jacobs n Bradshaw made me 4get all about him. He ended up being annoying. On the field, u didnt hear his voice or see his head which made u think of frogs. With that said, he was amazing. He created his own holes n would totally screw the play call. Unlike Jennings who will tip toe into 10 bodies knowing hes getting 0 or 1 yard. Tiki would be like "fuck this" n totally run around the qb n change direction. Who needed blockers? He made most miss anyway. It was fun watching him.
On this board suggest ray rice deserves a second chance but they wont forgive tiki bc he said something bad about eli
Still isn't HOF
-had he not retired and won something that would be different but he was just an ahole it's not gonna happen. Sorry
-relax w that
Tiki was just as good as Tony Dorsett in his prime. The difference was Dorsett was a cowboy and had an all pro offensive line. If had played longer maybe.
Agree with this....he could of left the organization with more class and just kept his comments to himself. Put his foot in his mouth, with his comments, about Eli's lack of ability to give a speech to his teammates in the locker room. No need for that. There's no denying Tikis outstanding contributions to the team and the excitement he brought to Giants fans, but now when he opens his mouth, people don't want to listen because of how he left the team. Just think, he could of also had a ring had the knucklehead stuck around one more year!
Was pretty good to. Also loved Ron Johnson.
Tiki, was great, just came across as too much about himself his final season.
+1. He's a jerk with a capital J. He threw his teammates and coach under the bus to try and further his "media career" (if you can call it that). He also left his pregnant wife for a young intern. He got what he deserved. I will always remember Tiki in his alligator suit, how demeaning was that?
...but more importantly Go Giants!
and dislike Tiki the person.
As for these comments, I agree with him
As the best running back ever for the New York Giants and I go back to Frank Gifford, Mel Triplett, Alex Webster, Phil King, and Joe Morrison.
that got him in hot water with Giant fans, it's why he said it.....
To serve his own agenda.....he wanted to go to the top, right away, instead of working his way up in his new profession.....and he felt the way to do that, was to be controversial.....but taking down your own team mates and coach? It was just one bad decision after another.....he had it all....but starting with his farewell tour, he just made one wrong move after another....
Guy was the greatest RB the Giants ever had(never really saw Gifford run)....and he retired one year too soon...or did he? If Tiki was on the 2007 team, would they have gone to the SB?
I agree, Ron Johnson for me also.
one day the rift between him, the Giants and the be fans will be repaired. Am not optimistic about it, but one can hope.
were a ton of fun to watch, different styles:
Ron Johnson was lanky (for a RB) but ran with power and made his cuts so smoothly (think a (much) lesser version of Jim Brown);
Joe Morris was a hoot, a jitterbug, so short that the DL would not be able to locate him and, bam! he shot through a hole and into the second level, not powerful, but his center of gravity was so low he was hard to bring down, not with arm tackles. And you knew that if he got beyond the second level into open field, he would more likely than not be caught from behind because he did not have great top end speed, his legs too short LOL
Tiki, as described above, above average in all facets, great vision and cutting ability and great with the screens out of the backfield; pretty good in pass pro, too, but all that took a few years to come together
very good..He averaged 3.6 yards per carry for his career which is quite pedestrian, even in those days..Even his BEST season he averaged 4 per carry. He was a very good receiver..I saw every game he ever played for us..
He wasn't anywhere as good as Barber, imv
Milton-- I think you may have taken this statement a tad too far. His ability to veer in multiple directions -- in short area spaces -- without gearing down was absolutely exceptional. So, too, was his vision and his ability to set up blocks. There was magic in this guy's run game... no qualifications required!
That lateral explosion, the vision, the ability to turn badly blocked plays into solid gains.
Let's hope he's as good!
His teams were much worse (for the most part).
Fu*k that phoney!
Actually I think quickness and the strength to run through tackles is more important than flat out speed. I mean how often does that come into play anyway. There have been many more guys who run 4.5 and 4.6 who became top RBs. Guys like Emmitt Smith for example.
Talked out against the org and players too much.
F'ing idiot
Nowhere near the RB of Gifford, Johnson, Morris, Hampton, Tiki, Anderson.
I've seen them all but Gifford and Tiki top the list.
I've never heard anyone on this board say anything of the sort but with this place I guess anything is possible..
Was BY FAR, the greatest Giants running back, it isn't even close. Joe Morris was second, and Ron Johnson third, he would have been a lot better if not for injuries, Hampton is forth, Jacobs fifth. This is all modern era of coarse, the player I left off is Gifford, you look at stats and he does not compare, but as far as him as a Giant legend, he is #1, a Hall of famer, NFL champ, and Eastern conference champ about 6 times I believe.
Tiki entire problem was with Coughlin, not so much Eli, he made a stupid remark about Eli's leadership at the time, but he was just jumping on the Eli Manning/NFL bashing party, one that still exists, and if anyone does not realize it all stems from him dictating where he was going to play, now Elway was forgiven in time, but he did not play in New York, which is hated by everyone except New Yorkers. I know I live in Cinncy area, we are hated.
I would love nothing more then for Eli to do this one more time, and we still will have idiots on this website that bash him, he is tied with Big Ben and his brother for the number of championships in this era for a QB, and just look at the competition, it has never been this good. More great and more good QB's in the NFL now then there have ever been.
Has 4, he would have 6 if not for guess who? The only QB to beat Brady in the big spot outside of Peyton.
Is just as great as Tiki for a career, but I was only LOOKING AT gIANT CAREERS. bUT YOU ARE CORREST TO RATE hIM RIGHT UP THERE, HE WAS ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS WITH THE cARDS.
Easily one of my favorite Giants RBs of all time. Behind Morris maybe.
As a fan I don't really care about the personal stuff. He was a great GREAT player for the Giants and I will forever be a fan of the player.
Most unlikable douche out there.
and during that time was a liability as much as an asset. Once he learned how to secure the football while running, he was a top 3 offensive weapon. He should never have retired when he did. He should have played two more years. He would have been part of at least on SB team, possibly two.
If he had played just one more year, 100-425-2 and 30 - 250 -2 type numbers it might have been enough to push him into the HOF discussions.
are letting their hatred for Tiki (some due to bitterness that he retired) cloud their vision of just how fantastic a player he was. I've posted this stuff before re: his Hall worthiness but it bears repeating:
Tiki is perhaps most underappreciated because receiving yards by RBs are underappreciated. I never understood why-- to this day-- fans and leagues only care about the "Rushing title." If a RB gets 1500 rushing yards, and another one gets 1300 rushing yards and 600 receiving yards, I'll take the latter's performance.
-- Tiki is one of only three players with 10,000 rushing yards and 5,000 receiving yards.
--Second most games of 200+ yards.
-- Jim Brown, Barry Sanders, and Adrian Peterson are the only RBs in history with more rushing yards and a better average than Tiki. And what makes Tiki such a great player was his versatility as a pass-catcher.
--He also (I believe) has an NFL record of leading his team in rushing for 80 straight games. He was the engine of this offense.
Reasonable Projection Time
Tiki is currently 13th all-time in yards from scrimmage (Frank GOre just passed him) and he walked away after three insane seasons and while in his prime. In final three seasons, going backwards, here are his yards from scrimmage: 2127, 2390, 2096.
Marshall Faulk is fourth all-time in yards from scrimmage with 3522 more than Tiki Barber. Is it that crazy to think that a healthy Tiki, even in decline could average 1761 yards from scrimmage over two more seasons?
If he did that, he would be behind only Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, and Walter Payton in all-time yards from scrimmage. That is some absolutely elite territory. And Tiki would only have to stay healthy. He wouldn't even need more "prime" years.
Obviously, it's a what-if game, but like I said, I won't fault a player from wanting to walk away on top.
--------
3,653 more rushing yards would put him 4th all-time behind Smith, Payton, and Sanders. Barber rushed for 3522 in his two previous seasons combined. Even if he declined, if he suited up for three more seasons, I couldn't imagine that he doesn't average 1218 yards over the next three season.
When he retired early, I remember it being around the time the news stories were appearing about what Earl Campbell is like these days. It was very sad. I would be thinking about retiring too, especially if I valued using my brain post-retirement, and Tiki was always proud of his intellectual curiosity (whether people like him or not). And now we see more and more players retiring early as we learn about the health consequences.