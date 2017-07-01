Tiki Barber picks the Giants aquidneck : 1/7/2017 9:44 am Says Eli doesn't get enough credit for what he's accomplished in the postseason and that Landon Collins is NFL DPOY.



I've seen a lot of threads bashing Tiki for his opinions here. Saw him on the CBS morning show today expressing opinions here most won't find quarrel with. He also said the Giants were his sentimental favorite and that he was rooting for them going into the playoffs.



Whatever, another talking head.



And I understand there were bigger issues related to his parting with the Giants and really personal stuff, like spousal betrayal. People have their opinions about Tiki.



He's a public figure by choice, obviously, but I'm glad my whole life - all my personal decisions haven't been in the public eye.



But anyway, earlier this morning, without any idea I would see him on TV later, I was thinking about what a great RB Tiki was. The greatest ever in Giants blue by any statistical measure. Thinking about how he began his career as a 3rd down pass receiving back and PR, and evolved into a workhorse RB with game changing break away ability. The go-to guy in Coughlin's first few years with the team before Eli emerged. By statistical measure, a HOF career.



Anyway, it's nice to have him back in the fold going into the playoffs.

And the amazing thing about Tiki... Milton : 1/7/2017 9:48 am : link ...is that he accomplished it all without being especially fast or especially big or especially anything. It was the intangibles that made him great. And I guess you could say it was the intangibles that brought him down.

Tiki was a great football player and best Giant RB Essex : 1/7/2017 9:49 am : link I ever saw (going back to Joe Morris and Rob Carpeneter), but he was a selfish asshole, who thought he was better than his fellow football players. He had moronic takes, is so socially off, and I could care less what he says. His playing days are over, so what do I care what he says.

But I disagree with Tiki on this... Milton : 1/7/2017 9:52 am : link I think Eli gets plenty of credit for what he's accomplished in the post-season. It's the weight which he carries on his shoulders during the regular season which I think he doesn't get enough credit for. You hear this talk of Eli taking it to another level in the playoffs, but I think Eli puts the same effort and energy into the first game of the season that he does into the Super Bowl. That's part of what makes him great. Always giving 100%. Always focused. It's just the results that sometimes vary.

Tiki is not a hall of famer rdt288 : 1/7/2017 9:54 am : link -relax w that

Tiki Made Poor Decisions clatterbuck : 1/7/2017 9:55 am : link trying to set up his post-football career, including the way he announced his retirement. He tried to be controversial with comments about Eli's leadership and he will never recover the respect of Giants fans. However, he was a great player for as long as he wore the uniform. He earned his place in the Ring of Honor even if he is a jerk.

Posting anything about Tiki will get 100+ posts on BBI ZogZerg : 1/7/2017 10:06 am : link But, who gives a shit what he has to say about the Giants? he burned, blew up, nuked his Giant bridges.

RE: Tiki Made Poor Decisions Big Blue '56 : 1/7/2017 10:06 am : link

Quote: trying to set up his post-football career, including the way he announced his retirement. He tried to be controversial with comments about Eli's leadership and he will never recover the respect of Giants fans. However, he was a great player for as long as he wore the uniform. He earned his place in the Ring of Honor even if he is a jerk.



He's a prick, I can't stand him, but imo, was at least the top 5-10 player to ever wear Giants Blue(and red) In comment 13309463 clatterbuck said:He's a prick, I can't stand him, but imo, was at least the top 5-10 player to ever wear Giants Blue(and red)

Rodney Gazo827 : 1/7/2017 10:10 am : link Hampton was always my favorite. no one seems to even mention him, lol. Im glad to see someone did. At the time of tiki, I did say to myself, wow, best RB Giants ever had. N i loved him at the time. A SB win n the emergence of Jacobs n Bradshaw made me 4get all about him. He ended up being annoying. On the field, u didnt hear his voice or see his head which made u think of frogs. With that said, he was amazing. He created his own holes n would totally screw the play call. Unlike Jennings who will tip toe into 10 bodies knowing hes getting 0 or 1 yard. Tiki would be like "fuck this" n totally run around the qb n change direction. Who needed blockers? He made most miss anyway. It was fun watching him.

Ive seen a ton of people Old Dirty Beckham : 1/7/2017 10:11 am : link On this board suggest ray rice deserves a second chance but they wont forgive tiki bc he said something bad about eli

RE: Tiki is not a hall of famer ncfan : 1/7/2017 10:12 am : link

Quote: -relax w that Tiki was just as good as Tony Dorsett in his prime. The difference was Dorsett was a cowboy and had an all pro offensive line. If had played longer maybe. In comment 13309461 rdt288 said:Tiki was just as good as Tony Dorsett in his prime. The difference was Dorsett was a cowboy and had an all pro offensive line. If had played longer maybe.

RE: RE: Tiki is not a hall of famer rdt288 : 1/7/2017 10:18 am : link

Still isn't HOF

-had he not retired and won something that would be different but he was just an ahole it's not gonna happen. Sorry



RE: Tiki Made Poor Decisions Simms11 : 1/7/2017 10:18 am : link

Quote: trying to set up his post-football career, including the way he announced his retirement. He tried to be controversial with comments about Eli's leadership and he will never recover the respect of Giants fans. However, he was a great player for as long as he wore the uniform. He earned his place in the Ring of Honor even if he is a jerk.



Agree with this....he could of left the organization with more class and just kept his comments to himself. Put his foot in his mouth, with his comments, about Eli's lack of ability to give a speech to his teammates in the locker room. No need for that. There's no denying Tikis outstanding contributions to the team and the excitement he brought to Giants fans, but now when he opens his mouth, people don't want to listen because of how he left the team. Just think, he could of also had a ring had the knucklehead stuck around one more year! In comment 13309463 clatterbuck said:Agree with this....he could of left the organization with more class and just kept his comments to himself. Put his foot in his mouth, with his comments, about Eli's lack of ability to give a speech to his teammates in the locker room. No need for that. There's no denying Tikis outstanding contributions to the team and the excitement he brought to Giants fans, but now when he opens his mouth, people don't want to listen because of how he left the team. Just think, he could of also had a ring had the knucklehead stuck around one more year!

Joe Morris joeinpa : 1/7/2017 10:19 am : link Was pretty good to. Also loved Ron Johnson.



Tiki, was great, just came across as too much about himself his final season.

RE: Tiki was a great football player and best Giant RB PatersonPlank : 1/7/2017 10:20 am : link

Quote: I ever saw (going back to Joe Morris and Rob Carpeneter), but he was a selfish asshole, who thought he was better than his fellow football players. He had moronic takes, is so socially off, and I could care less what he says. His playing days are over, so what do I care what he says.



+1. He's a jerk with a capital J. He threw his teammates and coach under the bus to try and further his "media career" (if you can call it that). He also left his pregnant wife for a young intern. He got what he deserved. I will always remember Tiki in his alligator suit, how demeaning was that? In comment 13309448 Essex said:+1. He's a jerk with a capital J. He threw his teammates and coach under the bus to try and further his "media career" (if you can call it that). He also left his pregnant wife for a young intern. He got what he deserved. I will always remember Tiki in his alligator suit, how demeaning was that?

It is possible for many of us to love Tiki the player mfsd : 1/7/2017 10:29 am : link and dislike Tiki the person.



As for these comments, I agree with him

Ron Johnson for me yalebowl : 1/7/2017 10:48 am : link As the best running back ever for the New York Giants and I go back to Frank Gifford, Mel Triplett, Alex Webster, Phil King, and Joe Morrison.

It's not what Tiki said, Doomster : 1/7/2017 10:53 am : link that got him in hot water with Giant fans, it's why he said it.....



To serve his own agenda.....he wanted to go to the top, right away, instead of working his way up in his new profession.....and he felt the way to do that, was to be controversial.....but taking down your own team mates and coach? It was just one bad decision after another.....he had it all....but starting with his farewell tour, he just made one wrong move after another....



Guy was the greatest RB the Giants ever had(never really saw Gifford run)....and he retired one year too soon...or did he? If Tiki was on the 2007 team, would they have gone to the SB?

RE: Ron Johnson for me PatersonPlank : 1/7/2017 11:00 am : link

Quote: As the best running back ever for the New York Giants and I go back to Frank Gifford, Mel Triplett, Alex Webster, Phil King, and Joe Morrison.



I agree, Ron Johnson for me also. In comment 13309526 yalebowl said:I agree, Ron Johnson for me also.

Hopefully BigBlueinDE : 1/7/2017 11:06 am : link one day the rift between him, the Giants and the be fans will be repaired. Am not optimistic about it, but one can hope.

Tiki taking the other approach micky : 1/7/2017 11:10 am : link Reverse psychology.

Ron Johnson, Joe Morris and Tiki ColHowPepper : 1/7/2017 11:13 am : link were a ton of fun to watch, different styles:

Ron Johnson was lanky (for a RB) but ran with power and made his cuts so smoothly (think a (much) lesser version of Jim Brown);



Joe Morris was a hoot, a jitterbug, so short that the DL would not be able to locate him and, bam! he shot through a hole and into the second level, not powerful, but his center of gravity was so low he was hard to bring down, not with arm tackles. And you knew that if he got beyond the second level into open field, he would more likely than not be caught from behind because he did not have great top end speed, his legs too short LOL



Tiki, as described above, above average in all facets, great vision and cutting ability and great with the screens out of the backfield; pretty good in pass pro, too, but all that took a few years to come together

Ron Johnson was a good back, at times Big Blue '56 : 1/7/2017 11:31 am : link very good..He averaged 3.6 yards per carry for his career which is quite pedestrian, even in those days..Even his BEST season he averaged 4 per carry. He was a very good receiver..I saw every game he ever played for us..



He wasn't anywhere as good as Barber, imv

RE: And the amazing thing about Tiki... M.S. : 1/7/2017 11:40 am : link

Quote: ...is that he accomplished it all without being especially fast or especially big or especially anything. It was the intangibles that made him great. And I guess you could say it was the intangibles that brought him down.

Milton-- I think you may have taken this statement a tad too far. His ability to veer in multiple directions -- in short area spaces -- without gearing down was absolutely exceptional. So, too, was his vision and his ability to set up blocks. There was magic in this guy's run game... no qualifications required! In comment 13309445 Milton said:Milton-- I think you may have taken this statement a tad too far. His ability to veer in multiple directions -- in short area spaces -- without gearing down was absolutely exceptional. So, too, was his vision and his ability to set up blocks. There was magic in this guy's run game... no qualifications required!

I see a lot of Tiki in Perkins x meadowlander : 1/7/2017 11:46 am : link That lateral explosion, the vision, the ability to turn badly blocked plays into solid gains.



Let's hope he's as good!



RE: Ron Johnson was a good back, at times PatersonPlank : 1/7/2017 11:50 am : link

Quote: very good..He averaged 3.6 yards per carry for his career which is quite pedestrian, even in those days..Even his BEST season he averaged 4 per carry. He was a very good receiver..I saw every game he ever played for us..



He wasn't anywhere as good as Barber, imv



His teams were much worse (for the most part). In comment 13309570 Big Blue '56 said:His teams were much worse (for the most part).

Yep he such a loser Bluesbreaker : 1/7/2017 11:52 am : link Fu*k that phoney!

RE: Ron Johnson was a good back, at times clatterbuck : 1/7/2017 12:06 pm : link

Quote: very good..He averaged 3.6 yards per carry for his career which is quite pedestrian, even in those days..Even his BEST season he averaged 4 per carry. He was a very good receiver..I saw every game he ever played for us..



He wasn't anywhere as good as Barber, imv



Or Frank Gifford. :) In comment 13309570 Big Blue '56 said:Or Frank Gifford. :)

RE: RE: And the amazing thing about Tiki... Milton : 1/7/2017 12:34 pm : link

Actually I think quickness and the strength to run through tackles is more important than flat out speed. I mean how often does that come into play anyway. There have been many more guys who run 4.5 and 4.6 who became top RBs. Guys like Emmitt Smith for example. In comment 13309631 Milton said:Actually I think quickness and the strength to run through tackles is more important than flat out speed. I mean how often does that come into play anyway. There have been many more guys who run 4.5 and 4.6 who became top RBs. Guys like Emmitt Smith for example.

Blank him Giants2012 : 1/7/2017 1:40 pm : link Talked out against the org and players too much.



F'ing idiot

Morrison was a versatile player on some bad teams Ivan15 : 1/7/2017 1:58 pm : link Nowhere near the RB of Gifford, Johnson, Morris, Hampton, Tiki, Anderson.



I've seen them all but Gifford and Tiki top the list.

RE: Ive seen a ton of people JCin332 : 1/7/2017 2:51 pm : link

Quote: On this board suggest ray rice deserves a second chance but they wont forgive tiki bc he said something bad about eli



I've never heard anyone on this board say anything of the sort but with this place I guess anything is possible.. In comment 13309485 Old Dirty Beckham said:I've never heard anyone on this board say anything of the sort but with this place I guess anything is possible..

Tiki PaulN : 1/7/2017 3:44 pm : link Was BY FAR, the greatest Giants running back, it isn't even close. Joe Morris was second, and Ron Johnson third, he would have been a lot better if not for injuries, Hampton is forth, Jacobs fifth. This is all modern era of coarse, the player I left off is Gifford, you look at stats and he does not compare, but as far as him as a Giant legend, he is #1, a Hall of famer, NFL champ, and Eastern conference champ about 6 times I believe.



Tiki entire problem was with Coughlin, not so much Eli, he made a stupid remark about Eli's leadership at the time, but he was just jumping on the Eli Manning/NFL bashing party, one that still exists, and if anyone does not realize it all stems from him dictating where he was going to play, now Elway was forgiven in time, but he did not play in New York, which is hated by everyone except New Yorkers. I know I live in Cinncy area, we are hated.



I would love nothing more then for Eli to do this one more time, and we still will have idiots on this website that bash him, he is tied with Big Ben and his brother for the number of championships in this era for a QB, and just look at the competition, it has never been this good. More great and more good QB's in the NFL now then there have ever been.

Brady PaulN : 1/7/2017 3:45 pm : link Has 4, he would have 6 if not for guess who? The only QB to beat Brady in the big spot outside of Peyton.

Anderson PaulN : 1/7/2017 3:47 pm : link Is just as great as Tiki for a career, but I was only LOOKING AT gIANT CAREERS. bUT YOU ARE CORREST TO RATE hIM RIGHT UP THERE, HE WAS ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS WITH THE cARDS.

As a fan Johnny5 : 1/7/2017 5:12 pm : link Easily one of my favorite Giants RBs of all time. Behind Morris maybe.



As a fan I don't really care about the personal stuff. He was a great GREAT player for the Giants and I will forever be a fan of the player.

RE: Now that Coughlin's gone, he's heaping praise? LCtheINTMachine : 1/7/2017 10:53 pm : link

Quote: Interesting.



That what it sounds like. In comment 13309990 David in LA said:That what it sounds like.

Tiki was a fumbler for the first half of his career GeofromNJ : 12:54 am : link and during that time was a liability as much as an asset. Once he learned how to secure the football while running, he was a top 3 offensive weapon. He should never have retired when he did. He should have played two more years. He would have been part of at least on SB team, possibly two.

part of at least one SB team... GeofromNJ : 12:55 am : link .

RE: Tiki was a fumbler for the first half of his career SGMen : 1:26 am : link

Quote: and during that time was a liability as much as an asset. Once he learned how to secure the football while running, he was a top 3 offensive weapon. He should never have retired when he did. He should have played two more years. He would have been part of at least on SB team, possibly two. If he had played just one more year, 100-425-2 and 30 - 250 -2 type numbers it might have been enough to push him into the HOF discussions. In comment 13310490 GeofromNJ said:If he had played just one more year, 100-425-2 and 30 - 250 -2 type numbers it might have been enough to push him into the HOF discussions.