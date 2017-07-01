Hard to shake this '08 and '12 feeling heading into tomorrow Big Blue '56 : 1/7/2017 1:20 pm I am not that much of a homer to state that we can't lose tomorrow or that Eli won't produce up to my expectations. It happens. It's one game and anything can and often does happen, especially between two relatively even teams.



Disclaimer aside, I have this feeling that something special is about to happen despite my concern inherent with any one and done, despite the butterflies that have become rather constant since yesterday or perhaps Thursday..It almost doesn't seem real, as all that we've done since we walked off with the trophy nearly 5 years ago, is defend and attack varying stances on the state of this franchise.



Yet here we are, almost 24 hours from KO and ready to see what we have in the next step coming off a very good and vastly appreciated 11-5 season.



And before anyone says it, nothing we say or feel will influence one iota what transpires tomorrow..Still doesn't mitigate the excitement, anticipation and impending agita..



Life is good..





Just wait til Monday PEEJ : 1/7/2017 1:22 pm : link After the Giants win, the bandwagon is gonna be mighty full

I'm extremely excited for this game antdog24 : 1/7/2017 1:23 pm : link and usually when I'm this excited for something the letdown is almost assured. I have a bad feeling we are going to see that team that comes out flat, shoots itself in the foot on every other play and just gives the game away to the Packers.

I have NOTHING to base this on GmeninPSL : 1/7/2017 1:25 pm : link but it would not shock me if the Giants put up 30+ points tomorrow! I just hope that their defense is as advertised and they don't have their worse day, the day the offense has their best day!!!

RE: I'm extremely excited for this game Big Blue '56 : 1/7/2017 1:27 pm : link

Quote: and usually when I'm this excited for something the letdown is almost assured. I have a bad feeling we are going to see that team that comes out flat, shoots itself in the foot on every other play and just gives the game away to the Packers.



That's how I've pretty much felt a lot of the time, the last 5 years. This time, the feeling is different. Doesn't mean squat, but that's where my mindset is In comment 13309690 antdog24 said:That's how I've pretty much felt a lot of the time, the last 5 years. This time, the feeling is different. Doesn't mean squat, but that's where my mindset is

RE: I'm extremely excited for this game Eman11 : 1/7/2017 1:35 pm : link

Quote: and usually when I'm this excited for something the letdown is almost assured. I have a bad feeling we are going to see that team that comes out flat, shoots itself in the foot on every other play and just gives the game away to the Packers.



I'm excited too but have the exact opposite feeling. Not sure why but I'm feeling like the O comes out and plays their best game of the year. I know there's no reason to expect that but for whatever reason I feel good about them.



Probably part of that thinking is knowing we have a great D so I'm not going in thinking we have no shot. In fact I think the D can win it for us, but maybe because of that, it takes the pressure off the O and they play free and loose. I know while I'm excited, I'm also pretty loose because of Spags and the D. In comment 13309690 antdog24 said:I'm excited too but have the exact opposite feeling. Not sure why but I'm feeling like the O comes out and plays their best game of the year. I know there's no reason to expect that but for whatever reason I feel good about them.Probably part of that thinking is knowing we have a great D so I'm not going in thinking we have no shot. In fact I think the D can win it for us, but maybe because of that, it takes the pressure off the O and they play free and loose. I know while I'm excited, I'm also pretty loose because of Spags and the D.

I think the D will set the tone....... Simms11 : 1/7/2017 1:51 pm : link and make it a close game. I also think the offense will be looking to rebound from their previous matchup this year. STs could be the difference in this game. We might hold the edge there, but anything goes in the playoffs. I feel fairly confident in this team and I hope they take advantage of the opportunity this year. Next year things could be different again; players come and go, injuries, tougher schedule, etc. I hope the Giants make it a threepeat for Eli there.



Extremely hope Big Blue '56 : 1/7/2017 2:03 pm : link we win the toss and defer or that the Pack wins and opts for the ball

I have this feeling Joey in VA : 1/7/2017 2:08 pm : link That we get rolled or we win a slug fest. I don't know which is stronger, but I've been confused by this team all season. I was SURE we'd beat the Eagles, I was SURE we'd lose to the Redskins, I was POSITIVE the Cowboys would get revenge....

RE: I have this feeling Big Blue '56 : 1/7/2017 2:12 pm : link

Quote: That we get rolled or we win a slug fest. I don't know which is stronger, but I've been confused by this team all season. I was SURE we'd beat the Eagles, I was SURE we'd lose to the Redskins, I was POSITIVE the Cowboys would get revenge....



I hear ya..I was sure we'd lose to the Steelers, sure we'd lose to the Skins given what was at stake for them, Wasn't optimistic about the Eagles and had no idea about the 2nd Cowboys game In comment 13309727 Joey in VA said:I hear ya..I was sure we'd lose to the Steelers, sure we'd lose to the Skins given what was at stake for them, Wasn't optimistic about the Eagles and had no idea about the 2nd Cowboys game

It's more like 1997 Giants2012 : 1/7/2017 2:12 pm : link Tough defense and struggling offense





I just hope Giants aren't too tired and banged up from playing to win Jimmy Googs : 1/7/2017 2:12 pm : link last week versus Washington in such a meaningless game...

RE: Great Big Blue '56 : 1/7/2017 2:16 pm : link

Quote: This is going to be the kiss of death. Thanks '56!



Nope, I'm not known for that. Besides, I didn't say we'd win, just that I have a special feeling about tomorrow In comment 13309734 David in LA said:Nope, I'm not known for that. Besides, I didn't say we'd win, just that I have a special feeling about tomorrow

This Team tends to play down to its opponent's level yalebowl : 1/7/2017 2:18 pm : link So we should be okay

"I am not that much of a homer to state...." ColHowPepper : 1/7/2017 2:20 pm : link LOL, Doc, you lost me after the first clause.



It's not hard at all for me to shake the '08 and '12 feeling. In fact, going into WC Weekend in '08, we had a feeling TB could be taken (long live the Guy Whimper), but for most of us, I think, it was going to be viewed as a long and unlikely uphill slog, esp. against the formidable Cowboys. Only after that game did a mantra become, Holy S..t, might we have something here? That's what a 9 - 7 will do for you.



Notwithstanding 11 - 5, our travails on the O side of the ball, the play of Eli and the OL, I am going to side with Coach Ben McARealist (to parrot the Zinger Magnet piece): Giants have a game tomorrow, that's what the focus must be on.



If I even chance to begin to build in anything more into my mindset, that just exacerbates the potential disappointment

I am calm which is indicative of feeling confident. RDJR : 1/7/2017 2:21 pm : link Although, I think it is related to being satisfied already with what this team has achieved. I did not expect 11-5 and predicted 7-9. I started a thread in the preseason asking BBI how patient we would all be with McAdoo. I did not expect this and I am pleased with where we are.

I think you are setting yourself up for disappointment chopperhatch : 1/7/2017 2:28 pm : link Just thinking about it the way you are. Granted, ive said it numerous times during the season myself, but like those two seasons, I was not much of a believer until we won the 2nd playoff game.



The thing we have going against us first and foremost is the environment we will be playing in. Green Bay is a far cry from going to Tampa or playing Atlanta outside at home. Going to Green Bay and playing in the house of the best QB in the NFL, while not unfathomable, is a spicy meatball.



The thing we DO have going for us is that we have one side of the ball firing on all cylinders (offense in '11, Defense in '07) and a potentially explosive other aide of the ball. If we can keep that running game going and then actually, you know, hit our big plays and actually catch the ball? Look out.







Had a dream last night shelovesnycsports : 1/7/2017 2:30 pm : link Eli and OBJ/ Cruz/Shepard exploded on their defense

OBJ 260 total yards and 4 TDs one on a 90 yard punt return. Cruz caught everything and a TD and Shepard scored 2 TDs

We hung 55 on them. 55-6

McCarthy refused to meet Mac at midfield after the game.

ESPN aid after the game What happened to Green Bay?

RE: I'm extremely excited for this game MBavaro : 1/7/2017 2:30 pm : link

Quote: I have a bad feeling we are going to see that team that comes out flat, shoots itself in the foot on every other play and just gives the game away to the Packers.



This. We've done this more than a few times this season and been able to pull it out in a few against weak teams. I'm still excited and very hopeful, but, we are what we are, and it just might not be enough.

In comment 13309690 antdog24 said:This. We've done this more than a few times this season and been able to pull it out in a few against weak teams. I'm still excited and very hopeful, but, we are what we are, and it just might not be enough.

i have felt that way since last sunday ShocknAwe80 : 1/7/2017 2:34 pm : link my dad was over last night and asked how I felt about it, I said that I don't think that there is any way we lose...

RE: Had a dream last night Jimmy Googs : 1/7/2017 2:35 pm : link

Quote: Eli and OBJ/ Cruz/Shepard exploded on their defense

OBJ 260 total yards and 4 TDs one on a 90 yard punt return. Cruz caught everything and a TD and Shepard scored 2 TDs

We hung 55 on them. 55-6

McCarthy refused to meet Mac at midfield after the game.

ESPN aid after the game What happened to Green Bay?



Don't be ridiculous, that will never happen.



McCarthy would certainly shake his hand... In comment 13309758 shelovesnycsports said:Don't be ridiculous, that will never happen.McCarthy would certainly shake his hand...

Just a feeling AnnapolisMike : 1/7/2017 2:35 pm : link But this feels like a "hump" game to me. If they can get by it...then I think they will make a run as none of the other teams really scare me. Dallas and Atlanta are very winnable games for the Giants.



I expect the defense to play well tomorrow. Can the Giants avoid the killer mistakes on offense? Can they avoid a bad start like they had in Philly a few weeks ago? That is my worry.





Just watching even tempered as I can be micky : 1/7/2017 2:54 pm : link This is a majority new team than 08 and 11 aside from eli, spags (07), deossie, Cruz



So don't know how they'll react as a whole in a playoff game yet. Can come out a lay a dud, or turn it up and play spotless football..who knows.



Winning this game would be huge for the momentum..tough task. We'll see by 8 tomorrow night before getting a 07 11 feel

RE: Had a dream last night Giants2012 : 1/7/2017 2:58 pm : link

Quote: Eli and OBJ/ Cruz/Shepard exploded on their defense

OBJ 260 total yards and 4 TDs one on a 90 yard punt return. Cruz caught everything and a TD and Shepard scored 2 TDs

We hung 55 on them. 55-6

McCarthy refused to meet Mac at midfield after the game.

ESPN aid after the game What happened to Green Bay?





People have dreams which are usually not recalled or vaguely recalled. This fella has highlights, stats and network recall



Ok, as if this place couldn't get any stranger .



In comment 13309758 shelovesnycsports said:People have dreams which are usually not recalled or vaguely recalled. This fella has highlights, stats and network recallOk, as if this place couldn't get any stranger .

Bruce your faith will be rewarded The Giants have been ordained by God Coach Mason : 1/7/2017 3:23 pm : link To win the Super Bowl. Its happening!





RE: I think you are setting yourself up for disappointment Big Blue '56 : 1/7/2017 3:29 pm : link

Quote: Just thinking about it the way you are. Granted, ive said it numerous times during the season myself, but like those two seasons, I was not much of a believer until we won the 2nd playoff game.



The thing we have going against us first and foremost is the environment we will be playing in. Green Bay is a far cry from going to Tampa or playing Atlanta outside at home. Going to Green Bay and playing in the house of the best QB in the NFL, while not unfathomable, is a spicy meatball.



The thing we DO have going for us is that we have one side of the ball firing on all cylinders (offense in '11, Defense in '07) and a potentially explosive other aide of the ball. If we can keep that running game going and then actually, you know, hit our big plays and actually catch the ball? Look out.







Not at all..We could easily lose and I'll deal with it..Just have a good feeling we continue the run... In comment 13309753 chopperhatch said:Not at all..We could easily lose and I'll deal with it..Just have a good feeling we continue the run...

I like the optimism and can't wait for kick off! gmen4ever : 1/7/2017 3:34 pm : link I have no feeling at all really other than a little sick to my stomach. I do believe that if we can win this game, and get all three phases rolling, we may go on a tear!!

RE: I have this feeling mdc1 : 1/7/2017 3:47 pm : link

Quote: That we get rolled or we win a slug fest. I don't know which is stronger, but I've been confused by this team all season. I was SURE we'd beat the Eagles, I was SURE we'd lose to the Redskins, I was POSITIVE the Cowboys would get revenge....



thats my feeling too, whip'd bad or just edge one out. In comment 13309727 Joey in VA said:thats my feeling too, whip'd bad or just edge one out.

RE: It's more like 1997 djm : 1/7/2017 3:53 pm : link

Quote: Tough defense and struggling offense





Yes except for the whole garbage qb in 97 vs Eli Manning now. And that 97 team couldn't beat anyone of note all year long. So yeah....NO. In comment 13309732 Giants2012 said:Yes except for the whole garbage qb in 97 vs Eli Manning now. And that 97 team couldn't beat anyone of note all year long. So yeah....NO.

RE: RE: I have this feeling AnnapolisMike : 1/7/2017 4:30 pm : link

Quote:





thats my feeling too, whip'd bad or just edge one out.



I don't see whipped bad. If anything I could see Eli getting hot and the defense controlling Rodgers for a relatively easy win. In comment 13309873 mdc1 said:I don't see whipped bad. If anything I could see Eli getting hot and the defense controlling Rodgers for a relatively easy win.

I am hoping for a competitive game joeinpa : 1/7/2017 5:41 pm : link Where Giants have chance to win late. Wish I understood the optimism given the performance of this offensive this season.



If Giants win it will be with defense, that s where I look for optimism.

Eli is usually good for a couple HBart : 1/7/2017 6:36 pm : link "Wow games" a season. Lets say, statistically, we define those as a passer rating of 110 or better and throwing for at least 250 yards. Combining those 2 stats means he's completing a high percentage of passes and racking up yardage with few if any mistakes.



He's had 24 of those in his career.



He didn't do it once this year; he also didn't do it once in 2013 (a year where the Giants offense sucked balls much like this season).



And he also didn't do it once in 2011 until the final game of the season. That year in week 14 he had a horrific game against the Skins and the next week what was shaping up to be a historically bad game against the Jets until the 99 yard Cruz TD. That changed everything and the rest is history.



So BB, one could look at the magnificent throw to King last week and easily envision it signaling the flip of the Eli switch; were that to happen chances are excellent we will be playing in Houston.

Bottom Line blueblood : 1/7/2017 9:17 pm : link Win or Lose.. Im Blue Blooded for Life !!!



NOW LETS GO OUT THERE LIKE A BUNCH OF CRAZED DOGS AND HAVE SOME FUN !!!!!!!!!!

RE: RE: It's more like 1997 Giants2012 : 1/7/2017 10:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13309732 Giants2012 said:





Quote:





Tough defense and struggling offense









Yes except for the whole garbage qb in 97 vs Eli Manning now. And that 97 team couldn't beat anyone of note all year long. So yeah....NO.



They won the division and led the Vikings in the wildcard by 9 with less than 3 min to go. In comment 13309879 djm said:They won the division and led the Vikings in the wildcard by 9 with less than 3 min to go.

RE: I'm extremely excited for this game JOrthman : 1/7/2017 10:47 pm : link

Quote: and usually when I'm this excited for something the letdown is almost assured. I have a bad feeling we are going to see that team that comes out flat, shoots itself in the foot on every other play and just gives the game away to the Packers.



This team hasn't done that too much. The offense has had issues, but the D has usually always shown up. In comment 13309690 antdog24 said:This team hasn't done that too much. The offense has had issues, but the D has usually always shown up.