Hard to shake this '08 and '12 feeling heading into tomorrow

I am not that much of a homer to state that we can't lose tomorrow or that Eli won't produce up to my expectations. It happens. It's one game and anything can and often does happen, especially between two relatively even teams.
Disclaimer aside, I have this feeling that something special is about to happen despite my concern inherent with any one and done, despite the butterflies that have become rather constant since yesterday or perhaps Thursday..It almost doesn't seem real, as all that we've done since we walked off with the trophy nearly 5 years ago, is defend and attack varying stances on the state of this franchise.
Yet here we are, almost 24 hours from KO and ready to see what we have in the next step coming off a very good and vastly appreciated 11-5 season.
And before anyone says it, nothing we say or feel will influence one iota what transpires tomorrow..Still doesn't mitigate the excitement, anticipation and impending agita..
Life is good..
After the Giants win, the bandwagon is gonna be mighty full
and usually when I'm this excited for something the letdown is almost assured. I have a bad feeling we are going to see that team that comes out flat, shoots itself in the foot on every other play and just gives the game away to the Packers.
but it would not shock me if the Giants put up 30+ points tomorrow! I just hope that their defense is as advertised and they don't have their worse day, the day the offense has their best day!!!
That's how I've pretty much felt a lot of the time, the last 5 years. This time, the feeling is different. Doesn't mean squat, but that's where my mindset is
I'm excited too but have the exact opposite feeling. Not sure why but I'm feeling like the O comes out and plays their best game of the year. I know there's no reason to expect that but for whatever reason I feel good about them.
Probably part of that thinking is knowing we have a great D so I'm not going in thinking we have no shot. In fact I think the D can win it for us, but maybe because of that, it takes the pressure off the O and they play free and loose. I know while I'm excited, I'm also pretty loose because of Spags and the D.
and make it a close game. I also think the offense will be looking to rebound from their previous matchup this year. STs could be the difference in this game. We might hold the edge there, but anything goes in the playoffs. I feel fairly confident in this team and I hope they take advantage of the opportunity this year. Next year things could be different again; players come and go, injuries, tougher schedule, etc. I hope the Giants make it a threepeat for Eli there.
we win the toss and defer or that the Pack wins and opts for the ball
That we get rolled or we win a slug fest. I don't know which is stronger, but I've been confused by this team all season. I was SURE we'd beat the Eagles, I was SURE we'd lose to the Redskins, I was POSITIVE the Cowboys would get revenge....
I hear ya..I was sure we'd lose to the Steelers, sure we'd lose to the Skins given what was at stake for them, Wasn't optimistic about the Eagles and had no idea about the 2nd Cowboys game
Tough defense and struggling offense
last week versus Washington in such a meaningless game...
This is going to be the kiss of death. Thanks '56!
Nope, I'm not known for that. Besides, I didn't say we'd win, just that I have a special feeling about tomorrow
LOL, Doc, you lost me after the first clause.
It's not hard at all for me to shake the '08 and '12 feeling. In fact, going into WC Weekend in '08, we had a feeling TB could be taken (long live the Guy Whimper), but for most of us, I think, it was going to be viewed as a long and unlikely uphill slog, esp. against the formidable Cowboys. Only after that game did a mantra become, Holy S..t, might we have something here? That's what a 9 - 7 will do for you.
Notwithstanding 11 - 5, our travails on the O side of the ball, the play of Eli and the OL, I am going to side with Coach Ben McARealist (to parrot the Zinger Magnet piece): Giants have a game tomorrow, that's what the focus must be on.
If I even chance to begin to build in anything more into my mindset, that just exacerbates the potential disappointment
Although, I think it is related to being satisfied already with what this team has achieved. I did not expect 11-5 and predicted 7-9. I started a thread in the preseason asking BBI how patient we would all be with McAdoo. I did not expect this and I am pleased with where we are.
Just thinking about it the way you are. Granted, ive said it numerous times during the season myself, but like those two seasons, I was not much of a believer until we won the 2nd playoff game.
The thing we have going against us first and foremost is the environment we will be playing in. Green Bay is a far cry from going to Tampa or playing Atlanta outside at home. Going to Green Bay and playing in the house of the best QB in the NFL, while not unfathomable, is a spicy meatball.
The thing we DO have going for us is that we have one side of the ball firing on all cylinders (offense in '11, Defense in '07) and a potentially explosive other aide of the ball. If we can keep that running game going and then actually, you know, hit our big plays and actually catch the ball? Look out.
Eli and OBJ/ Cruz/Shepard exploded on their defense
OBJ 260 total yards and 4 TDs one on a 90 yard punt return. Cruz caught everything and a TD and Shepard scored 2 TDs
We hung 55 on them. 55-6
McCarthy refused to meet Mac at midfield after the game.
ESPN aid after the game What happened to Green Bay?
This. We've done this more than a few times this season and been able to pull it out in a few against weak teams. I'm still excited and very hopeful, but, we are what we are, and it just might not be enough.
my dad was over last night and asked how I felt about it, I said that I don't think that there is any way we lose...
Don't be ridiculous, that will never happen.
McCarthy would certainly shake his hand...
But this feels like a "hump" game to me. If they can get by it...then I think they will make a run as none of the other teams really scare me. Dallas and Atlanta are very winnable games for the Giants.
I expect the defense to play well tomorrow. Can the Giants avoid the killer mistakes on offense? Can they avoid a bad start like they had in Philly a few weeks ago? That is my worry.
This is a majority new team than 08 and 11 aside from eli, spags (07), deossie, Cruz
So don't know how they'll react as a whole in a playoff game yet. Can come out a lay a dud, or turn it up and play spotless football..who knows.
Winning this game would be huge for the momentum..tough task. We'll see by 8 tomorrow night before getting a 07 11 feel
People have dreams which are usually not recalled or vaguely recalled. This fella has highlights, stats and network recall
Ok, as if this place couldn't get any stranger .
To win the Super Bowl. Its happening!
Not at all..We could easily lose and I'll deal with it..Just have a good feeling we continue the run...
I have no feeling at all really other than a little sick to my stomach. I do believe that if we can win this game, and get all three phases rolling, we may go on a tear!!
thats my feeling too, whip'd bad or just edge one out.
Yes except for the whole garbage qb in 97 vs Eli Manning now. And that 97 team couldn't beat anyone of note all year long. So yeah....NO.
I don't see whipped bad. If anything I could see Eli getting hot and the defense controlling Rodgers for a relatively easy win.
Where Giants have chance to win late. Wish I understood the optimism given the performance of this offensive this season.
If Giants win it will be with defense, that s where I look for optimism.
"Wow games" a season. Lets say, statistically, we define those as a passer rating of 110 or better and throwing for at least 250 yards. Combining those 2 stats means he's completing a high percentage of passes and racking up yardage with few if any mistakes.
He's had 24 of those in his career.
He didn't do it once this year; he also didn't do it once in 2013 (a year where the Giants offense sucked balls much like this season).
And he also didn't do it once in 2011 until the final game of the season. That year in week 14 he had a horrific game against the Skins and the next week what was shaping up to be a historically bad game against the Jets until the 99 yard Cruz TD. That changed everything and the rest is history.
So BB, one could look at the magnificent throw to King last week and easily envision it signaling the flip of the Eli switch; were that to happen chances are excellent we will be playing in Houston.
Win or Lose.. Im Blue Blooded for Life !!!
NOW LETS GO OUT THERE LIKE A BUNCH OF CRAZED DOGS AND HAVE SOME FUN !!!!!!!!!!
They won the division and led the Vikings in the wildcard by 9 with less than 3 min to go.
This team hasn't done that too much. The offense has had issues, but the D has usually always shown up.
Which they should now that we have bonfide 1st and 2nd team All-Pros on it; I think we take down A A Ron and the Pack and move on to Jerry World.