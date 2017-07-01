Warner just went there! EJJ : 1/7/2017 2:56 pm while talking about the Raiders quarterback situation and a backup coming into a game. He referenced the players know who the starter should be. They where talking about having confidence if a quarterback goes down and he's replaced by a backup

Out of no where He says it's like when Eli came in for mebecause of his draft status not that he should be the starting quarterback? The comment what's off-topic why bring up his situation? He really is a bitter dude. Also stated he did not expect Eli to play well tomorrow made it sound like he's only good for a good play here and there in the playoffs like lucky play. Funny stuff.

I was flipping around looking for some pregame chatter mfsd : 1/7/2017 3:01 pm : link and heard that too. He has a really weird bitterness/obsession about it

For a guy on the HOF list Ten Ton Hammer : 1/7/2017 3:03 pm : link Kurt Warner is super petty. You'd think going from bagging groceries to playing in the super bowl would install a bit of humility.

Can't be good for a guy to carry that around with you Giantology : 1/7/2017 3:03 pm : link for so long.

Weird EJJ : 1/7/2017 3:04 pm : link It came out of left field. Destroys any credibility he had.

Isn't he super religious? Joey in VA : 1/7/2017 3:04 pm : link Wouldn't a man of God or Jesus or whoever be more humble and forgiving instead of being a whiny cunt?

Someone should tell Warner dep026 : 1/7/2017 3:05 pm : link that he played like a grocery bagger when not surrounded by nearly a dozen type HOFers.

I saw that too OdellBeckhamJr : 1/7/2017 3:05 pm : link You can tell he's excited that Eli is having another "down" year. Which bums me out because he seemed to finally come around last year and wrote a nice article about him. I can't find it atm but it was posted here.

He just tweeted me back... Bold Ruler : Mod : 1/7/2017 3:06 pm : : 1/7/2017 3:06 pm : link Kurt Warner ‏@kurt13warner 13s14 seconds ago

@BrennanNeillVT Not in the least - pulling for ELI but have to analyze what I see & don't make stuff up!!

my original post... Bold Ruler : Mod : 1/7/2017 3:06 pm : : 1/7/2017 3:06 pm : link Brennan Neill ‏@BrennanNeillVT 8m8 minutes ago

@kurt13warner The amount butthurt you still have over Eli is sad. Get over it Kurt. Someday. Please?

Ugh Kurt Warner trueblueinpw : 1/7/2017 3:07 pm : link Isn't he supposed to be some kind of born again Christian? You'd think he might have found it in his heart to be thankful for his great career and forgive the fact that Eli took his job. Everything worked out fine Kurt, just like God planned it. Let it go brother.

Warner is a phony Giants2012 : 1/7/2017 3:08 pm : link



Didn't sit well with me.

- ( It didn't sit well with me after the Boldin injury. The game is was over. After the injury, he kept chucking it not the endzone. Pad the stats? How about if Mr. Religion just got out of there before risking injury to anybody else?Didn't sit well with me. Link - ( New Window

I remember why he was benched. Floyd_Fan : 1/7/2017 3:12 pm : link he used to hold the ball forever and take sacks instead of an incomplete pass and often fumble when sacked. I think TC had seen enough of that.



He had to unlearn that in Arizona for a while, before he started to play better.

RE: I remember why he was benched. Giants2012 : 1/7/2017 3:16 pm : link

Quote: he used to hold the ball forever and take sacks instead of an incomplete pass.



Aaron Rodgers is guilty of that too. In comment 13309816 Floyd_Fan said:Aaron Rodgers is guilty of that too.

RE: my original post... GloryDayz : 1/7/2017 3:16 pm : link

Quote: Brennan Neill ‏@BrennanNeillVT 8m8 minutes ago

@kurt13warner The amount butthurt you still have over Eli is sad. Get over it Kurt. Someday. Please?



Hahahaha... LOVE IT!!! In comment 13309807 Bold Ruler said:Hahahaha... LOVE IT!!!

RE: I remember why he was benched. trueblueinpw : 1/7/2017 3:23 pm : link

Quote: he used to hold the ball forever and take sacks instead of an incomplete pass and often fumble when sacked. I think TC had seen enough of that.



He had to unlearn that in Arizona for a while, before he started to play better.



You're right, I had forgotten about that problem he had. It really is odd the way Kurt Warner has always been an Eli hater. In comment 13309816 Floyd_Fan said:You're right, I had forgotten about that problem he had. It really is odd the way Kurt Warner has always been an Eli hater.

The weirdest part about it mfsd : 1/7/2017 3:24 pm : link is Warner knew the score when he came to the Giants...they were getting a vet QB to keep the seat warm for Eli, and he was getting a shot to prove he still had it after he'd gone downhill in St Louis.



If anyone had some grounds to be bitter it was Kerry Collins, and yet he's never said a peep about it as far as I know

If he had been allowed to finish... Ryan : 1/7/2017 3:24 pm : link ....the '04 season as the starter the days in AZ would have never happened because he'd have been out of football. It's a shame that he can't be a little more honest and give the team some credit for realizing he was still in no condition to QB behind a porous line (Pettigout had just had back to back games of allowing 4 sacks) with a home stretch that year that featured a string of the best pass rushing teams in football that year.

It might have been off topic Thunderstruck27 : 1/7/2017 3:25 pm : link but Kurt isn't wrong. We were in the playoff hunt and lost a couple bad games. Basically gave up the season to put in Eli, banking on the future.

RE: Someone should tell Warner David in LA : 1/7/2017 3:27 pm : link

Quote: that he played like a grocery bagger when not surrounded by nearly a dozen type HOFers.



A grocery bagger could get all the items in before Kurt gets the ball out. In comment 13309803 dep026 said:A grocery bagger could get all the items in before Kurt gets the ball out.

RE: Isn't he super religious? Coach Mason : 1/7/2017 3:28 pm : link

Quote: Wouldn't a man of God or Jesus or whoever be more humble and forgiving instead of being a whiny cunt?



Men of Christ can get caught up in their flesh Joey. God doesnt require perfection he simply asks for you to believe in what Jesus did for you on the cross. In comment 13309802 Joey in VA said:Men of Christ can get caught up in their flesh Joey. God doesnt require perfection he simply asks for you to believe in what Jesus did for you on the cross.

Bold Ruler gmen4ever : 1/7/2017 3:28 pm : link Excellent job calling him out. I don't do twitter, or much of any social media, so thanks for representing. Regarding the previous comment about God and Christ, yes he should be more God like and less of a tool bag. He does know better.

Fairly cheap shot to say he doesn't expect Eli Jimmy Googs : 1/7/2017 3:31 pm : link oo play well tomorrow.



He could have just said positive things about Green Bay defense or whatever. Clearly, he can't get over the past...

RE: RE: Isn't he super religious? Joey in VA : 1/7/2017 3:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13309802 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





Wouldn't a man of God or Jesus or whoever be more humble and forgiving instead of being a whiny cunt?







Men of Christ can get caught up in their flesh Joey. God doesnt require perfection he simply asks for you to believe in what Jesus did for you on the cross. I reject all of it out of hand, utter nonsense. In comment 13309837 Coach Mason said:I reject all of it out of hand, utter nonsense.

RE: RE: Someone should tell Warner Bleedin Blue : 1/7/2017 3:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13309803 dep026 said:





Quote:





that he played like a grocery bagger when not surrounded by nearly a dozen type HOFers.







A grocery bagger could get all the items in before Kurt gets the ball out.



Both of these posts were spot on!! Thanks I needed a good laugh!! In comment 13309835 David in LA said:Both of these posts were spot on!! Thanks I needed a good laugh!!

RE: I remember why he was benched. Big Blue Blogger : 1/7/2017 3:42 pm : link Quote: he used to hold the ball forever and take sacks instead of an incomplete pass and often fumble when sacked. I think TC had seen enough of that.

Coughlin put up with it as long as the team was in some semblance of contention. If Warner had beaten three utterly shitty teams (DET, CHI, and ARI, with Harrington, Krenzel and McCown at QB), the Giants would have been 8-1 and Coughlin wouldn't have had a decision to make.



Warner knew the deal when he signed here. He got a chance to revive his career and rehab his hand. The Giants got a seatwarmer. Maybe he should spread his bile among the other coaches who relegated him to backup duty: Dick Vermeil, Mike Martz, Dennis Green and Ken Whisenhunt. At least Coughlin benched him for a future Hall of Famer. He lost the other jobs to Trent Green, Marc Bulger, Josh McCown, and Matt Leinart Floyd_Fan said:Coughlin put up with it as long as the team was in some semblance of contention. If Warner had beaten three utterly shitty teams (DET, CHI, and ARI, with Harrington, Krenzel and McCown at QB), the Giants would have been 8-1 and Coughlin wouldn't have had a decision to make.Warner knew the deal when he signed here. He got a chance to revive his career and rehab his hand. The Giants got a seatwarmer. Maybe he should spread his bile among the other coaches who relegated him to backup duty: Dick Vermeil, Mike Martz, Dennis Green and Ken Whisenhunt. At least Coughlin benched him for a future Hall of Famer. He lost the other jobs to Trent Green, Marc Bulger, Josh McCown, and Matt Leinart

RE: RE: Isn't he super religious? Big Blue Blogger : 1/7/2017 3:46 pm : link Quote: Men of Christ can get caught up in their flesh Joey. God doesnt require perfection he simply asks for you to believe in what Jesus did for you on the cross.

Or maybe Kurt Warner is a hypocritical bag of sh!t. Just an alternative hypothesis. Coach Mason said:Or maybe Kurt Warner is a hypocritical bag of sh!t. Just an alternative hypothesis.

RE: The weirdest part about it RobCarpenter : 1/7/2017 3:47 pm : link

Quote: is Warner knew the score when he came to the Giants...they were getting a vet QB to keep the seat warm for Eli, and he was getting a shot to prove he still had it after he'd gone downhill in St Louis.



If anyone had some grounds to be bitter it was Kerry Collins, and yet he's never said a peep about it as far as I know



I thought Collins made it known he had no intention of keeping the seat warm and was released. Not sure why he'd be bitter.



Weird for Warner to be bitter about it. Also what does Connor Cook have to do with it? In comment 13309832 mfsd said:I thought Collins made it known he had no intention of keeping the seat warm and was released. Not sure why he'd be bitter.Weird for Warner to be bitter about it. Also what does Connor Cook have to do with it?

RE: RE: Isn't he super religious? Bleedin Blue : 1/7/2017 3:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13309802 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





Wouldn't a man of God or Jesus or whoever be more humble and forgiving instead of being a whiny cunt?







Men of Christ can get caught up in their flesh Joey. God doesnt require perfection he simply asks for you to believe in what Jesus did for you on the cross.



Coach, completely understand what you're saying, but this FOOL does it over and over again and again!! Seems to me the FOOL can't shake the two demons, Pride and Envy!! In comment 13309837 Coach Mason said:Coach, completely understand what you're saying, but this FOOL does it over and over again and again!! Seems to me the FOOL can't shake the two demons, Pride and Envy!!

I was at the 2004 Home game vs. Chicago Rjanyg : 1/7/2017 3:49 pm : link Warner held onto the ball for an eternity and got sacked and fumbled in the redzone. I think we had a 14-0 lead at the time. The wheels fell off and we ended up losing the game. Kurt was a fish out of water in the Coughlin/Hufnagel offense.

RE: Isn't he super religious? mrvax : 1/7/2017 3:53 pm : link

Quote: Wouldn't a man of God or Jesus or whoever be more humble and forgiving instead of being a whiny cunt?





Yeah, Joey he has issues that have gone unresolved and I suspect the root has little to do with Eli. Warner is carrying a big bag of resentments.

In comment 13309802 Joey in VA said:Yeah, Joey he has issues that have gone unresolved and I suspect the root has little to do with Eli. Warner is carrying a big bag of resentments.

I jtfuoco : 1/7/2017 3:56 pm : link could understand holding a grudge like that if it was his last chance in the NFL and the move ended his career but the guy went on to phoenix and had several successful years its strange how he holds on to that one.

RE: RE: RE: Isn't he super religious? Coach Mason : 1/7/2017 3:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13309837 Coach Mason said:





Quote:





In comment 13309802 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





Wouldn't a man of God or Jesus or whoever be more humble and forgiving instead of being a whiny cunt?







Men of Christ can get caught up in their flesh Joey. God doesnt require perfection he simply asks for you to believe in what Jesus did for you on the cross.







Coach, completely understand what you're saying, but this FOOL does it over and over again and again!! Seems to me the FOOL can't shake the two demons, Pride and Envy!!



He likely came here with the belief and expectation of reestablishing himself as a great QB. His view likely was the coaching staff gave him a short leash. They quickly went with what they invested in and their master plan with Eli (to run their streak-read principal based offense architectured and master-minded by Coughlin.)



Warner had some trouble with the system as it was very complex and took a lot of sacks as a result of trying to get acclimated to the system. TC and company were chomping on the bit to start the Eli process when Kurt was struggling with it. In comment 13309875 Bleedin Blue said:He likely came here with the belief and expectation of reestablishing himself as a great QB. His view likely was the coaching staff gave him a short leash. They quickly went with what they invested in and their master plan with Eli (to run their streak-read principal based offense architectured and master-minded by Coughlin.)Warner had some trouble with the system as it was very complex and took a lot of sacks as a result of trying to get acclimated to the system. TC and company were chomping on the bit to start the Eli process when Kurt was struggling with it.

I remember Warner sliding at the goalline vs Detroit... SHO'NUFF : 1/7/2017 4:02 pm : link talk about gutless.

Fuck him. Dave in Hoboken : 1/7/2017 4:06 pm : link Hope Eli tears it the fuck up tomorrow and flips Kurt the bird at the end of the game.

My Post From Earlier This Week About Warner Trainmaster : 1/7/2017 4:20 pm : link Is proving true. He is clearly bitter about Eli and likely the Giants too.

. Danny Kanell : 1/7/2017 4:22 pm : link Kurt, get over it. You were so irrelevant to this franchise, Eli probably forgets you were even on the team. GFY.

It's ALWAYS been like that with him ... Manny in CA : 1/7/2017 4:33 pm : link

About Eli. I remember all the crap that was constantly being peddled here about how Warner was here to "tutor" Eli. I never understood that business, he was only a couple of years removed from winning a championship (the Rams had just run out of good players).



Peyton Manning didn't buy it and made his feelings known. (All while Eli paced the sidelines like a caged tiger).



In the meantime, Kurt was miserable working in Gilbride's offensive system (and it showed on the field, and the quickly yanked him). Knowing he still had some good football in him he went to the Cards and took them to the Super Bowl.



He harbors a deep resentment for the Giants and simply can't let it go.

RE: RE: Isn't he super religious? BMac : 1/7/2017 4:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13309802 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





Wouldn't a man of God or Jesus or whoever be more humble and forgiving instead of being a whiny cunt?







Men of Christ can get caught up in their flesh Joey. God doesnt require perfection he simply asks for you to believe in what Jesus did for you on the cross.



Well, that excuses any sort of behavior, doesn't it. In comment 13309837 Coach Mason said:Well, that excuses any sort of behavior, doesn't it.

RE: For a guy on the HOF list giantgiantfan : 1/7/2017 4:43 pm : link

Quote: Kurt Warner is super petty. You'd think going from bagging groceries to playing in the super bowl would install a bit of humility.



It's really weird, his situation with Eli isn't the first time thats happened and won't be the last. Its a very obvious part of the business. In comment 13309799 Ten Ton Hammer said:It's really weird, his situation with Eli isn't the first time thats happened and won't be the last. Its a very obvious part of the business.

That was Hufnagles shelovesnycsports : 1/7/2017 4:46 pm : link Offense not Gilbride's

Regardless of why, Warner's been a whiny taint David B. : 1/7/2017 5:15 pm : link about Eli ever since Eli replaced him. Year in and year out.

The problem with the resentment over the job claim is that Devon : 1/7/2017 5:22 pm : link when he went to AZ, it was hardly smooth sailing initially for him -- he had to compete for a job then ultimately lost the job to McCown, then they drafted Leinart and he was in the same situation with him as with Eli and he purposely took some backhand shots about how much further along/better Leinart was than Eli before Leinart bombed out and he fully re-secured his starting place there.



There's probably just a good chance he and Manning didn't get along or had some sort of personal issue that never was fully repaired and you see it still shine through when it won't be a PR dagger for him.

Guy was a great quarterback and got joeinpa : 1/7/2017 5:31 pm : link Benched for a rookie who was not ready to play while his team was still in contention. He got benched because Coughlin did not believe in him and because of Eli s draft status.



He has a legitimate right to be angry, he s a competitor and they took away a season. You guys say he s obbessive about this, the fact that it keeps coming up on this board makes the fans seem obbessive.

I didn't hear it JOrthman : 1/7/2017 5:33 pm : link but if true this confirms everything some on BBI have been saying on him for awhile.

RE: Guy was a great quarterback and got JOrthman : 1/7/2017 5:43 pm : link

Quote: Benched for a rookie who was not ready to play while his team was still in contention. He got benched because Coughlin did not believe in him and because of Eli s draft status.



He has a legitimate right to be angry, he s a competitor and they took away a season. You guys say he s obbessive about this, the fact that it keeps coming up on this board makes the fans seem obbessive.



I would say that he is obsessed. The fact that it comes up all the times in his job and again now 12 years later on a topic that has nothing to do with it. In comment 13310016 joeinpa said:I would say that he is obsessed. The fact that it comes up all the times in his job and again now 12 years later on a topic that has nothing to do with it.

RE: Guy was a great quarterback and got Gatorade Dunk : 1/7/2017 5:48 pm : link

Quote: Benched for a rookie who was not ready to play while his team was still in contention. He got benched because Coughlin did not believe in him and because of Eli s draft status.



He has a legitimate right to be angry, he s a competitor and they took away a season. You guys say he s obbessive about this, the fact that it keeps coming up on this board makes the fans seem obbessive.

A) He knew the deal when he signed with the Giants. No one "took away a season" from him. If he had a more favorable situation available, he'd have taken it. He was always going to lose his job to Eli at some point; his own play determined when that happened.



B) While it's mathematically accurate that the Giants were "still in contention" when he got benched in favor of Eli, Coughlin obviously determined that it was in spite of Warner, not because of him, so he made a decision in the best interest of the franchise.



C) As far as I can tell, the only time anyone on this board brings up Warner is when he takes a shot at Eli, so it's only a reaction to KW's fixation.



D) Obsessive. One b. In comment 13310016 joeinpa said:A) He knew the deal when he signed with the Giants. No one "took away a season" from him. If he had a more favorable situation available, he'd have taken it. He was always going to lose his job to Eli at some point; his own play determined when that happened.B) While it's mathematically accurate that the Giants were "still in contention" when he got benched in favor of Eli, Coughlin obviously determined that it was in spite of Warner, not because of him, so he made a decision in the best interest of the franchise.C) As far as I can tell, the only time anyone on this board brings up Warner is when he takes a shot at Eli, so it's only a reaction to KW's fixation.D) Obsessive. One b.

If anything jpindatz : 1/7/2017 5:57 pm : link Warner should have it in 4 TC not Eli. Makes zero sense 2 me to have "hate" for Eli. Kurt may be signing his ticket to "hell". Doesn't a person run out of forgiveness from his god after so many years of constant "FORGIVE ME FATHER'S"??

hahaha gidiefor : Mod : 1/7/2017 6:07 pm : : 1/7/2017 6:07 pm : link good job Bold

Kerry Collins jumped to the Raiders ... Manny in CA : 1/7/2017 6:13 pm : link Not because they drafted Eli, but because they wanted him to groom Eli. When he wanted no part of that, he was deemed an ingrate because the team had salvaged his career (when he was a chronic alkie).



I'm thinking, the team may have been less than honest with Warner. they probably told him"look, we know your getting a raw deal from the Rams, after all you've done for them" ...



"Come over here, we're real close (talent-wise), but just came off a bad year [due to injuries]; don't worry about the kid we just drafted, he's probably 3-4 years at best; in the mean-time help us get a bunch of rings !"



So he gets here, and they want him to be Eli's NFL "daddy"; Kurt stumbles and they go with "the future".



Guess I don't blame him for being pissed, but he needs to let it go and enjoy his ride into the HOF.





Plus .... Manny in CA : 1/7/2017 6:17 pm : link

Remember when Kurt's "old lady" used to live on BBI hating on the Rams; they FULLY expected a lot of success for Warner here.

RE: Kerry Collins jumped to the Raiders ... Gatorade Dunk : 1/7/2017 6:33 pm : link

Quote: Not because they drafted Eli, but because they wanted him to groom Eli. When he wanted no part of that, he was deemed an ingrate because the team had salvaged his career (when he was a chronic alkie).



I'm thinking, the team may have been less than honest with Warner. they probably told him"look, we know your getting a raw deal from the Rams, after all you've done for them" ...



"Come over here, we're real close (talent-wise), but just came off a bad year [due to injuries]; don't worry about the kid we just drafted, he's probably 3-4 years at best; in the mean-time help us get a bunch of rings !"



So he gets here, and they want him to be Eli's NFL "daddy"; Kurt stumbles and they go with "the future".



Guess I don't blame him for being pissed, but he needs to let it go and enjoy his ride into the HOF.



Yeah, a lot of #1 overall picks who are the son and brother of excellent NFL QBs are 3-4 years away. I can't even fathom the Giants trying to sell that, but even accepting your suggestion, I would still say shame on KW if he bought it.



If you're a veteran FA QB who signs with a team that just took the #1 overall pick QB, it's your own fault if you don't realize that you're just a placeholder. In comment 13310064 Manny in CA said:Yeah, a lot of #1 overall picks who are the son and brother of excellent NFL QBs are 3-4 years away. I can't even fathom the Giants trying to sell that, but even accepting your suggestion, I would still say shame on KW if he bought it.If you're a veteran FA QB who signs with a team that just took the #1 overall pick QB, it's your own fault if you don't realize that you're just a placeholder.

Gatorade joeinpa : 1/7/2017 6:33 pm : link Those are all valid points. But I doubt Warner a HOF that no one wanted saw or sees it like that. And sometimes guys like Warner and even Joe Montana never really overcome the insecurity created by the lack of early respect.



My point was I don t know why it bothers Giants fans.



Obbessive, you sure about 1 b. My auto correct gave me both choices.

RE: Gatorade Gatorade Dunk : 1/7/2017 6:36 pm : link

Quote: Those are all valid points. But I doubt Warner a HOF that no one wanted saw or sees it like that. And sometimes guys like Warner and even Joe Montana never really overcome the insecurity created by the lack of early respect.



My point was I don t know why it bothers Giants fans.



Obbessive, you sure about 1 b. My auto correct gave me both choices.

Yes, I'm sure that it only has one b. I'm also sure that autocorrect learns (and then suggests) repeatedly misspelled words :) In comment 13310081 joeinpa said:Yes, I'm sure that it only has one b. I'm also sure that autocorrect learns (and then suggests) repeatedly misspelled words :)

RE: He just tweeted me back... montanagiant : 1/7/2017 6:38 pm : link

Quote: Kurt Warner ‏@kurt13warner 13s14 seconds ago

@BrennanNeillVT Not in the least - pulling for ELI but have to analyze what I see & don't make stuff up!! The fact he even responded to this confirms he is indeed butthurt In comment 13309806 Bold Ruler said:The fact he even responded to this confirms he is indeed butthurt

RE: Gatorade arcarsenal : 1/7/2017 6:45 pm : link

Quote: Those are all valid points. But I doubt Warner a HOF that no one wanted saw or sees it like that. And sometimes guys like Warner and even Joe Montana never really overcome the insecurity created by the lack of early respect.



My point was I don t know why it bothers Giants fans.



Obbessive, you sure about 1 b. My auto correct gave me both choices.



You've probably been spelling it incorrectly so long that your phone thinks it's a real word.



"Obbsessive" is not a word. In comment 13310081 joeinpa said:You've probably been spelling it incorrectly so long that your phone thinks it's a real word."Obbsessive" is not a word.

He Was Like A Statue Back There Suburbanites : 1/7/2017 6:52 pm : link He had no mobility at all, he just stood there, I was waiting for a pidegeon to take a crap on his head.

RE: Guy was a great quarterback and got Giants2012 : 1/7/2017 7:04 pm : link

Quote: Benched for a rookie who was not ready to play while his team was still in contention. He got benched because Coughlin did not believe in him and because of Eli s draft status.



He has a legitimate right to be angry, he s a competitor and they took away a season. You guys say he s obbessive about this, the fact that it keeps coming up on this board makes the fans seem obbessive.



Nothing appears correct about your post.



#1 - Warner had issues for years protecting the football and his hand was questionable.



#2 - the team lost 3 out of 4 games



#3 - the Giants picked 4th overall and were floundering at 5-4. That's really not a contender for a team whose record was poor enough to be picking 4th overall



#4 - Eli was the top pick overall in the draft. At 5-4 you don't sit the guy when the team just lost 3 out of 4



#5 - fans are responding to Warner just as they respond to Tiki. The fans aren't initiating the comments so that's not obsession In comment 13310016 joeinpa said:Nothing appears correct about your post.#1 - Warner had issues for years protecting the football and his hand was questionable.#2 - the team lost 3 out of 4 games#3 - the Giants picked 4th overall and were floundering at 5-4. That's really not a contender for a team whose record was poor enough to be picking 4th overall#4 - Eli was the top pick overall in the draft. At 5-4 you don't sit the guy when the team just lost 3 out of 4#5 - fans are responding to Warner just as they respond to Tiki. The fans aren't initiating the comments so that's not obsession

Enough already with Warner's Bleedin Blue : 1/7/2017 7:10 pm : link butt hurt and disdain for Eli, the Fuckhead for lack of a better word has it in for the wrong guy! Eli didn't tell him to sit, Coughlin and Hufnagle did! Be pissed at them not Eli. He was serviceable when here glad he got back on track, but Hey Kurt give it up already!

Nobody here is really obsessed with this topic ... Manny in CA : 1/7/2017 7:20 pm : link

It's just that the expectations and misunderstandings that were present when Kurt Warner was brought here resonate still today.



Like I've said before, there was a lot of excitement and anticipation about Eli, but many fans for sure (and probably the team) expected Kurt not only to be the placeholder but Eli's mentor.



In Kurt's mind, Im guessing that he felt the team was dishonest with him.



I'm thinking many fans don't understand Warner's frustration because it was clear to them (and unfortunately not Kurt) how short his leech was.

i'm sure he has his reasons RasputinPrime : 1/7/2017 7:26 pm : link just like Tiki and Amani. I don't get the penchant for hating on previous 'mates.

RE: Nobody here is really obsessed with this topic ... Bleedin Blue : 1/7/2017 7:34 pm : link

Quote:

It's just that the expectations and misunderstandings that were present when Kurt Warner was brought here resonate still today.



Like I've said before, there was a lot of excitement and anticipation about Eli, but many fans for sure (and probably the team) expected Kurt not only to be the placeholder but Eli's mentor.



In Kurt's mind, Im guessing that he felt the team was dishonest with him.



I'm thinking many fans don't understand Warner's frustration because it was clear to them (and unfortunately not Kurt) how short his leech was.



Manny not saying we're obsessed, I'm saying Warner has to give it up!! He really looks like an ass how far he's taken this feud!! In comment 13310135 Manny in CA said:Manny not saying we're obsessed, I'm saying Warner has to give it up!! He really looks like an ass how far he's taken this feud!!

Warner is being a douche about this. Boy Cord : 1/7/2017 7:54 pm : link His skill set was a horrible fit for Coughlin's style of offense. It couldn't have been more different from the Rams.

RE: It might have been off topic Toth029 : 1/7/2017 8:16 pm : link

Quote: but Kurt isn't wrong. We were in the playoff hunt and lost a couple bad games. Basically gave up the season to put in Eli, banking on the future.

He wasn't playing particularly good when he was benched. And that was before they began to face the Steelers, Ravens, and Redskins defenses - all whom were top 5. In comment 13309834 Thunderstruck27 said:He wasn't playing particularly good when he was benched. And that was before they began to face the Steelers, Ravens, and Redskins defenses - all whom were top 5.

Eli weaverpsu : 1/7/2017 8:23 pm : link Outplayed Warner in his first preseason as a professional lol. Not a HOF in my book

what I remember was mdc1 : 1/7/2017 9:14 pm : link a group of receivers that could not get open against your grand parents and him having to hang on to the ball to long. We put Eli in and he threw interceptions every game for 2 seasons. Clearly we have forgotten the Minn and Ravens games...Eli was pretty bad the first few seasons like many young QBs of that time. Let's not revise history here.

RE: Eli mdc1 : 1/7/2017 9:24 pm : link

Quote: Outplayed Warner in his first preseason as a professional lol. Not a HOF in my book



Is that really true? I recall a winning record and we lost 2 games, Warner looking bad and we put in Eli and lost the remaining games, seemingly tossing the season to develop him. That guy won 2 SBs give it a rest. In comment 13310233 weaverpsu said:Is that really true? I recall a winning record and we lost 2 games, Warner looking bad and we put in Eli and lost the remaining games, seemingly tossing the season to develop him. That guy won 2 SBs give it a rest.

RE: what I remember was Ten Ton Hammer : 1/7/2017 10:13 pm : link

Quote: a group of receivers that could not get open against your grand parents and him having to hang on to the ball to long. We put Eli in and he threw interceptions every game for 2 seasons. Clearly we have forgotten the Minn and Ravens games...Eli was pretty bad the first few seasons like many young QBs of that time. Let's not revise history here.



His early years are vastly overstated as "bad". He threw 54 touchdowns in his first 3 seasons (39 games). He had one meltdown game against minnesota in '05 that accounted for 4 of his 17 INTs. In comment 13310302 mdc1 said:His early years are vastly overstated as "bad". He threw 54 touchdowns in his first 3 seasons (39 games). He had one meltdown game against minnesota in '05 that accounted for 4 of his 17 INTs.

RE: I was at the 2004 Home game vs. Chicago shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/7/2017 10:34 pm : link

Quote: Warner held onto the ball for an eternity and got sacked and fumbled in the redzone. I think we had a 14-0 lead at the time. The wheels fell off and we ended up losing the game. Kurt was a fish out of water in the Coughlin/Hufnagel offense.



He started fumbling almost every time he got hit those last few games. In comment 13309877 Rjanyg said:He started fumbling almost every time he got hit those last few games.

RE: Guy was a great quarterback and got chopperhatch : 2:06 am : link

Quote: Benched for a rookie who was not ready to play while his team was still in contention. He got benched because Coughlin did not believe in him and because of Eli s draft status.



He has a legitimate right to be angry, he s a competitor and they took away a season. You guys say he s obbessive about this, the fact that it keeps coming up on this board makes the fans seem obbessive.



More insight from geniusinpa. He didnt have a legit right to be angry. When he got benched for Eli, he was playing TERRIBLY. If he has a gripe, its against Coughdawg. But to have a hang up about Eli who had a better arm, better release, better feel in the pocket than he did is fucking ass pain central. Eli was the future and Coughlin knew that Warner was not long for this team. He needed an offense where his decisions were made for him and Arizona gave him that just as st. Louis and Martz did before that. He was not as cerebral as Eli and the Giants offense was all Tiki by the time he was sat down for Eli.



He has no reason to be dogging Eli and it comes off as sour grapes. He has chosen a poor way of voicing his disagreement with the decision by targeting Eli and not Coughlin. Eli has proven to be a better qb and the decision was right. It also led to a resurgence of his own career. He should stay neutral and give Eli the credit hes due because he played a role in Eli's career. But he doesnt. Hes an envious, delusional cunt instead. In comment 13310016 joeinpa said:More insight from geniusinpa. He didnt have a legit right to be angry. When he got benched for Eli, he was playing TERRIBLY. If he has a gripe, its against Coughdawg. But to have a hang up about Eli who had a better arm, better release, better feel in the pocket than he did is fucking ass pain central. Eli was the future and Coughlin knew that Warner was not long for this team. He needed an offense where his decisions were made for him and Arizona gave him that just as st. Louis and Martz did before that. He was not as cerebral as Eli and the Giants offense was all Tiki by the time he was sat down for Eli.He has no reason to be dogging Eli and it comes off as sour grapes. He has chosen a poor way of voicing his disagreement with the decision by targeting Eli and not Coughlin. Eli has proven to be a better qb and the decision was right. It also led to a resurgence of his own career. He should stay neutral and give Eli the credit hes due because he played a role in Eli's career. But he doesnt. Hes an envious, delusional cunt instead.

Warner knew what he was signing..... MOOPS : 2:50 am : link when he joined the Giants. He got a two year deal worth $3.5M the first year with the second year voidable at $6M (which he voided).

He was hoping to get a full good year in to increase his contract potential for his next team.

If he had any belief he'd be starting in NY for more than a year, he's a moron.

Eli was the future and the future was now.

95% of posters on this thread SomeFan : 5:08 am : link sound more ass-hurt than Warner.

RE: For a guy on the HOF list Big Rick in FL : 6:00 am : link

Quote: Kurt Warner is super petty. You'd think going from bagging groceries to playing in the super bowl would install a bit of humility.



It did. Warner might be bitter about the Eli situation, but he's a super nice guy off the field. Definitely one of the 5 nicest NFL players I've ever met. In comment 13309799 Ten Ton Hammer said:It did. Warner might be bitter about the Eli situation, but he's a super nice guy off the field. Definitely one of the 5 nicest NFL players I've ever met.

The simple fact is mfsd : 6:29 am : link regardless of the degree to which Warner had the right to be unhappy (and he surely had some right IMO), the fact that 12 years later he's bringing it up as an analyst while others are talking about who's playing QB for a Texans-Raiders wild card game comes across as extremely petty.



Kurt is a damn weasel...... Dry Lightning : 7:42 am : link I don't buy that holier than thou bullshit for one minute.

He doesn't bother me that much Carson53 : 9:55 am : link he just held on to the ball too damn long here, so I didn't

mind when they went to Eli in 2004. I think Whisenhunt

is the guy who got him out of that habit in Arizona.

People sure talk about Warner a lot on here though.

I remember how pissed Eli seemed when the Giants signed Kurt. Mr. Bungle : 10:41 am : link Maybe Eli was a dick to Kurt when he came on board?

RE: Warner Giants2012 : 10:55 am : link

Quote: ... Worst Int EVAH - ( New Window )



An amazing turn of events. Horrific pass. In comment 13310658 GiantsLaw said:An amazing turn of events. Horrific pass.