New York Giants-Green Bay Packers Pre-Game Discussion

No turnovers rebel yell : 10:02 am : link and we win! Pound the rock and take our chances against their secondary when we see them. Eli will deliver.

As they saw, it's not easy or a given to get into the tournament micky : 10:05 am : link About 5 yrs almost. Now you are given a chance. Don't take for granted. Cease the opportunity. It steps up a notch here now, and mistakes have no tomorrow.



Eli's dwindling opportunity for a third one is getting more close now. Go in, focus, be relentless, cease opportunity, play to the gun, execute (vital), as we all saw in 07 and 11...those were different times..the past...make a new history..up to you ny giants



LET'S GO!!!

Winner Take All area junc : 10:06 am : link Looking forward to what Beckham has in store, the most.



He is on the short list of best players in the NFL and I expect him to dominate this game.

I am just so happy... M.S. : 10:06 am : link

...the 2016 version of the Giants took a big step forward from past 3 years and ACTUALLY got themselves into the playoffs, which was unexpected for many observers.



Sure I would love a win today in Green Bay, but win or lose, every Giants fan should be proud of this team. They have fought hard all year long and deserve the fine record they achieved.



Go Giants!

hopefully the Giants can start aggressive in offense Floyd_Fan : 10:07 am : link not the "2nd and 9 to go" start after a 1 yard run by Jennings up the middle. set the tone early, as opposed to reacting.



this is a game that we don't want to be in catch up mode.





Go Giants gidiefor : Mod : 10:07 am : : 10:07 am : link !!!!

If we play well blueblood : 10:14 am : link we will win this game...

Remember this little tidbit? area junc : 10:16 am : link The Packers have heated benches on the sidelines.



The Giants heated benches mysteriously stopped working during the frigid 2007 NFCCG.

Game Day Baby! rocco8112 : 10:18 am : link Let's go Giants!



Very pumped for this one, if you love football and the Giants you live for this type of game. Time to make some more great memories.



I think the D starts building a legend this week.





Get that running game going RobCarpenter : 10:20 am : link Get them out of double high safety, then attack the right side of their secondary.



Keep Rodgers in the pocket.



No turnovers on O!

Advice to myself! Clintqb17 : 10:26 am : link Enjoy the day. Stay calm and have fun. We don't get in the playoffs enough to not enjoy it.

Gonna be a good day bradshaw44 : 10:38 am : link Eli is going to turn it on.

I think the tactical key may be CT Charlie : 10:39 am : link limiting TE Jared Cook. If AR uses Cook to keep making 1st downs, sooner or later they'll either march into the endzone or hit a big play. If we can blanket Cook, then we can stop long drives.

Win or lose PhilSimms15 : 10:44 am : link It's been a pretty damned good year. Our first year coach looks like he has the chops to be a good coach in the league, the D is youngish and can be dominating, and we have 2 of the very best young players in the league in Odell and Collins.



Add to that relatively young stars like Snacks, Vernon, Jackrabbit, and there is a good foundation.





There are 3 major weapons that make giantsfan44ab : 10:55 am : link this offense go. Nelson, Adams and Montgomery. Not an easy task to stop them but we got the players to do so. Cook, Cobb and Allison are no slouches either.

I think the winner of this game SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:58 am : link will be playing in Houston on February 5th.

Keys to winning est1986 : 11:02 am : link - Rush the passer & bring him down

- Protect Eli, he can't have anything less than 3 seconds to throw

- GB WRs vs NY DBs

- Get a takeaway or two and don't commit turnovers or dumb penalties.

NFL Network..Warner and Davis micky : 11:02 am : link on subject on who's more clutch QB



"Aaron Rodgers more clutch QB"

Word for the day. jsuds : 11:04 am : link CONTAIN!



con·tain

[kənˈtân]



VERB

have or hold (someone or something) within:

"coffee cans that once contained a full pound of coffee"

synonyms: hold · carry · accommodate · seat

control or restrain (oneself or a feeling):

"she was scarcely able to contain herself as she waited to spill the beans"

synonyms: restrain · curb · rein in · suppress · repress · stifle

If we can run and move the chains TMS : 11:09 am : link keeping their offense off the field we can win this. Ball control is very important we cannot get in a shootout with Rodgers and this offense.

RE: There are 3 major weapons that make Simms11 : 11:13 am : link

Quote: this offense go. Nelson, Adams and Montgomery. Not an easy task to stop them but we got the players to do so. Cook, Cobb and Allison are no slouches either.



We've been saying this for weeks. We beat a team last week with some pretty fantastic weapons of their own and a QB that could get them the ball. The difference I see in this game is Rodgers ability to make plays outside the pocket. He's the guy we need to slow down. In comment 13310705 giantsfan44ab said:We've been saying this for weeks. We beat a team last week with some pretty fantastic weapons of their own and a QB that could get them the ball. The difference I see in this game is Rodgers ability to make plays outside the pocket. He's the guy we need to slow down.

The key to victory will be containing Rodgers. jsuds : 11:19 am : link Just keep him in the pocket. The rest will take care of itself.

Not enough is being reported about porous GB secondary.. KingBlue : 11:32 am : link I am really confident we can exploit this group.



GO Big Blue!

I like our chances geemanfan : 11:37 am : link If we don't make any big mistakes we win this game . Time to start the run!

please Hilary : 11:39 am : link Give Tavares King a chance to make some big plays

Tell the punt team no blocking in the back. OBJ can make a difference without the call backs for blocking in the back

RE: please AnnapolisMike : 11:41 am : link

Quote:

Tell the punt team no blocking in the back. OBJ can make a difference without the call backs for blocking in the back



That would be nice In comment 13310765 Hilary said:That would be nice

Anyone who thinks Dave on the UWS : 11:48 am : link there WON'T be turnovers on both sides in these weather conditions is dreaming (look at the 08 game). My biggest concern is Perkins carrying the ball. By his own admission he's never dealt with this kind of cold before. If he doesn't fumble it will be a miracle le

A Win Is Of Course The Objective Trainmaster : 11:50 am : link But I'd really like to see Rodgers take a (clean of course) real physical pounding today. The GB WRs too.





Run... the... Ball... Well TD : 11:50 am : link If we do that, I think we win. 30 rushes at a 4ypc or better and I think we win. Anything less and I don't.



Beckham will be good for a 150+ yard 1-2 TD effort.. but we'll need a little more than that to win. I do think that, regardless, we're going to see a special day from Beckham.







RE: Anyone who thinks Simms11 : 11:51 am : link

Quote: there WON'T be turnovers on both sides in these weather conditions is dreaming (look at the 08 game). My biggest concern is Perkins carrying the ball. By his own admission he's never dealt with this kind of cold before. If he doesn't fumble it will be a miracle le



Yup. Ball is hard and slick. Both teams will have their issues taking care of the ball IMO. In comment 13310779 Dave on the UWS said:Yup. Ball is hard and slick. Both teams will have their issues taking care of the ball IMO.

Giants can do this, I'm feeling another magic run montanagiant : 12:01 pm : link Good hard hitting slugfest, my biggest worry is If I see the BS from the refs like what they did to Detroit yesterday I will ruin a TV

NFL Network already pushing the Boat BS montanagiant : 12:13 pm : link And Odell's composure

RE: RE: There are 3 major weapons that make giantsfan44ab : 12:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13310705 giantsfan44ab said:





Quote:





this offense go. Nelson, Adams and Montgomery. Not an easy task to stop them but we got the players to do so. Cook, Cobb and Allison are no slouches either.







We've been saying this for weeks. We beat a team last week with some pretty fantastic weapons of their own and a QB that could get them the ball. The difference I see in this game is Rodgers ability to make plays outside the pocket. He's the guy we need to slow down.



Don't think washington compares. They have great weapons who was led by an injured Jordan reed. Everyone else is good but not great.



Jordy Nelson has been a top wideout for a while. Adams is a great route runner with great hands. Montgomery has emerged as a top two way threat RB in the league. Oh and they have the best player in the league throwing them the ball who is guarded by the best pass pro in the NFL. In comment 13310718 Simms11 said:Don't think washington compares. They have great weapons who was led by an injured Jordan reed. Everyone else is good but not great.Jordy Nelson has been a top wideout for a while. Adams is a great route runner with great hands. Montgomery has emerged as a top two way threat RB in the league. Oh and they have the best player in the league throwing them the ball who is guarded by the best pass pro in the NFL.

my biggest fear is the game will be decided by some BS gtt350 : 12:28 pm : link Ref call. we know that is rarely in our favor

Well HBart : 12:28 pm : link In the time that Rodgers has been in the league the number of games/drives when trailing in the 4th quarter or OT are:



Packers: 61/141

Giants: 81/189



On the upside:

Eli has 19 4Q comebacks or game winning drives. Rogers has 9.



On the downside:

51 of those drives have ended in a turnover for the Giants: 34 picks, 17 fumbles. 21 of those drives have ended in a turnover for the Packers: 15 picks, 6 fumbles.



So Eli has had 30% more play when trailing in the 4th. With that he is about twice as likely as Rodgers to win the game for you, and a bit more than twice as likely to screw the pooch with a pick.



It's precisely what I would have predicted - but I don't know how you decide which QB is better in the clutch. Eli delivers more boom and more bust.

defensive game plan, Sweep the Leg gtt350 : 12:30 pm : link .

If the refs allow the GB DB's to play like they allowed the Philly mako J : 12:37 pm : link DB's, this'll be a long day. If they force them to play it by the letter of the law, Giants have a shot. I don't foresee the offense being able to control the clock and the tempo with the run game like they did vs Wash. I think this game will resemble the Philly game, and the Giants must win the TO battle to be victorious.

Just watched the highlight threads KJG5173 : 12:44 pm : link everyone is posting. Biggest take away is how big of a year JPP was having, regardless of any stats, he was a disturbing factor in almost every defensive highlight with at least moving the pocket if not making a pressure.

RE: If we play well ColHowPepper : 12:49 pm : link

Quote: we will win this game... Question is at what level Giants' O plays well: is it better than the level we've seen to date? On D, if that very good group can maintain its level of play, that will be an excellent start.



And, oh yeah, contain AR. In comment 13310643 blueblood said:Question is at what level Giants' O plays well: is it better than the level we've seen to date? On D, if that very good group can maintain its level of play, that will be an excellent start.And, oh yeah, contain AR.

RE: Just watched the highlight threads SGMen : 12:49 pm : link

Quote: everyone is posting. Biggest take away is how big of a year JPP was having, regardless of any stats, he was a disturbing factor in almost every defensive highlight with at least moving the pocket if not making a pressure. Honestly, as good as our defense has been with All-Pro types like Snacks, Vernon, Collins, Jenkins and DRC, I think if JPP had stayed healthy he'd have ended the year with our MVP team vote.



If JPP was 100% and going today, we'd win FOR SURE barring other injuries as the game goes on. In comment 13310878 KJG5173 said:Honestly, as good as our defense has been with All-Pro types like Snacks, Vernon, Collins, Jenkins and DRC, I think if JPP had stayed healthy he'd have ended the year with our MVP team vote.If JPP was 100% and going today, we'd win FOR SURE barring other injuries as the game goes on.

The stars are aligned, & it just smells right! GMen23 : 12:50 pm : link Come on OLine. Play 2 good games in a row. Lets go Perkins. Be Ahmad. Eli will be able to play action. And the D will win.

love the montana 12:01 ColHowPepper : 12:50 pm : link some of the crap we now take for granted is plain hideous, and it will hurt bad if they execute their expertise against us.

Woke up excited this morning! trueblueinpw : 12:51 pm : link My daughter made me a Giants jersey for my birthday this year and it been good luck ever since. Of course, she'll be wearing her Eli jersey. Let's go Big Blue!

I agree HBart : 12:52 pm : link If JPP was playing I'd be betting the farm on the Giants.



But, we have our DBs back, I believe we can run this time, and I believe in Eli's ability to do a 180......

Control Rodgers NorwoodWideRight : 12:54 pm : link Keep him in the pocket and get pressure with the front four, limit mistakes and control the TOP and this game is won. Go Giants!

RE: Anyone who thinks JINTin Adirondacks : 12:58 pm : link

Quote: there WON'T be turnovers on both sides in these weather conditions is dreaming (look at the 08 game). My biggest concern is Perkins carrying the ball. By his own admission he's never dealt with this kind of cold before. If he doesn't fumble it will be a miracle le



^

This Good chance this outcome depends exactly on this.

In comment 13310779 Dave on the UWS said:This Good chance this outcome depends exactly on this.

RE: I think the tactical key may be Jay in Toronto : 12:58 pm : link

Quote: limiting TE Jared Cook. If AR uses Cook to keep making 1st downs, sooner or later they'll either march into the endzone or hit a big play. If we can blanket Cook, then we can stop long drives.



Less concerned about the short ones and more concerned about the long ones up the seam. In comment 13310683 CT Charlie said:Less concerned about the short ones and more concerned about the long ones up the seam.

RE: my biggest fear is the game will be decided by some BS Run with 81 : 1:06 pm : link

Quote: Ref call. we know that is rarely in our favor



Yeah Me Too!!! Fuckin' Zebras need to call a FAIR & balanced game. I KNOW all teams get shafted by these imbeciles during the season but their treatment of ODB has just been over the top BS!! (same for all teh non-holding calls against OV & the D-Line) I can tolerate losing fair & square, but having to beat the Refs AND the team if front of us REALLY PISSES ME OFF!!! Stays with me ALL F'in WEEK!!

Call it fair & let the teams play on BOTH sides of the ball!!

Flowers needs help & he too needs to play a clean game... Shit the WHOLE TEAM needs to play clean. Specials, O & D... All 3 phases need to play like their capable of (NO INT's ELI!!!!!) and Coach Mac IMO needs to get a Lil' Creative since I'm 99% sure the GB coaches can basically call our plays for us on O... GREAT TIME to (finally) "mix it up" and get the GB coaching staff trying to figure out what we're doing.



LETS GO GIANTS... LETS F'in GO!!!! In comment 13310843 gtt350 said:Yeah Me Too!!! Fuckin' Zebras need to call a FAIR & balanced game. I KNOW all teams get shafted by these imbeciles during the season but their treatment of ODB has just been over the top BS!! (same for all teh non-holding calls against OV & the D-Line) I can tolerate losing fair & square, but having to beat the Refs AND the team if front of us REALLY PISSES ME OFF!!! Stays with me ALL F'in WEEK!!Call it fair & let the teams play on BOTH sides of the ball!!Flowers needs help & he too needs to play a clean game... Shit the WHOLE TEAM needs to play clean. Specials, O & D... All 3 phases need to play like their capable of (NO INT's ELI!!!!!) and Coach Mac IMO needs to get a Lil' Creative since I'm 99% sure the GB coaches can basically call our plays for us on O... GREAT TIME to (finally) "mix it up" and get the GB coaching staff trying to figure out what we're doing.LETS GO GIANTS... LETS F'in GO!!!!

This would have been a great game jintsjunkie : 1:08 pm : link to watch at Manny's with other jints fans.

My take on the game... EricJ : 1:08 pm : link On offense - we have to play our best game of the year. When the Green Bay defense gives us an opportunity, we must take advantage. This means, no dropped passes. Eli has to hit the open WR every time. The O-line cannot get penalties which set us back into difficult down and distance situations.



On Defense - my biggest concern is Rodgers leaking out of the pocket to pickup first downs and extend drives. This kills us and when I look at our defense is also where we are still vulnerable. That said, we cannot just rush in a contain fashion because that will give Rodgers too much time to throw. The other thing is that I believe GB will try to shift so that Jordy ends up on Apple. I would use Jenkins on Jordy and DRC on Adams all game long.



Finally, McAdoo's play calling. He cannot play conservative. Even if we are lucky enough to have a lead in the 3rd quarter. We cannot fold the tent and try to run out the clock.

There WILL be fumbles Dave on the UWS : 1:10 pm : link on both sides. Eli has to not do anything stupid. Rogers WILL take chances and in these weather conditions good chance he makes mistakes. The field will be slick and that can be good or bad for the defenses. I look back at the 08 game. The offenses were very inconsistent. Everyone remembers Eli as being exceptional but he was I think 21 of 40. The conditions do not favor big time passing numbers.

Giants have the toughest road to the Super Bowl nyjuggernaut2 : 1:31 pm : link out of all 12 playoff teams.

looks like the first 3 playoffs games George from PA : 1:35 pm : link Were one sided home field with the traveling teams doing little to compete.



Hopefully the Giants change the direction of this playoff weekend

Green Bay, WI from NWS: Day at the Beach ColHowPepper : 1:40 pm : link This Afternoon : Partly sunny, with a high near 13. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.



Tonight : Snow, mainly before 4am. Temperature rising to around 15 by 2am. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Big issue is can TMS : 1:53 pm : link Cruz get open, against single coverage, against this second/third team secondary. So far he has not done shit. Maybe today is the day.

all Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:55 pm : : 1:55 pm : link of the Giants WRs are on the field right now running around shirtless.

RE: all bceagle05 : 1:58 pm : link

Quote: of the Giants WRs are on the field right now running around shirtless.



That's disappointing. Just let it die. In comment 13311021 Eric from BBI said:That's disappointing. Just let it die.

RE: all shelovesnycsports : 1:58 pm : link

Quote: of the Giants WRs are on the field right now running around shirtless.

I love our guys

Watch Beckham today. In comment 13311021 Eric from BBI said:I love our guysWatch Beckham today.

The clock jpennyva : 2:03 pm : link is. moving. too. slowly.



Ugh! The first game sucks, too. I really should just finish taking down the Christmas decorations but am too anxious and feeling like crap. I can hardly wait for this damn game to start!

RE: all Beezer : 2:04 pm : link

Quote: of the Giants WRs are on the field right now running around shirtless.





So awesome.



Let's go!!!! In comment 13311021 Eric from BBI said:So awesome.Let's go!!!!