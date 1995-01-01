New York Giants-Green Bay Packers Game Discussion

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
gidiefor : Mod : 4:19 pm
Go Giants !!!!
Sensabaugh with a very nice series!  
Simms11 : 5:11 pm : link
Yeah Baby  
Bluesbreaker : 5:11 pm : link
friggen BS calll
That was some good d  
Essex : 5:11 pm : link
the sack  
Simms : 5:11 pm : link
was huge
Defense doing  
rebel yell : 5:11 pm : link
what they do! No points!
Apple gave up way too much  
dep026 : 5:11 pm : link
on 3rd and 22.
LOL  
Bramton1 : 5:11 pm : link
That was definitely a penalty. Thing is, I don't think Nelson catches that regardless.
The Giants are better!!!!  
Boy Cord : 5:11 pm : link
No more dumb plays!!
Sack  
LeftHook : 5:11 pm : link
was huge
ball  
spike : 5:12 pm : link
was uncatchable
Great job by the D  
illmatic : 5:12 pm : link
Especially nice job by Sensabaugh
Rodgers pressing a bit  
montanagiant : 5:12 pm : link
is a good sign
Thanks Harris  
LCtheINTMachine : 5:12 pm : link
Should have caught the last one also.
I can't take these homer  
Carl in CT : 5:12 pm : link
Fucking calls!
RE: LOL  
Route 9 : 5:12 pm : link
In comment 13311831 Bramton1 said:
Quote:
That was definitely a penalty. Thing is, I don't think Nelson catches that regardless.


Agreed
Apex Predators  
LeftHook : 5:12 pm : link
Lets fucking go
Let's go O!  
WillVAB : 5:12 pm : link
Time to make up for it WRs
RE: Our DEs  
mfsd : 5:12 pm : link
In comment 13311819 LCtheINTMachine said:
Quote:
are trying to go around the tackles to maintain contain.

Brilliant by Spags so far.


Agree, Spags with a good game plan and the defense is executing it. Rodgers only beat us with one throw, plus the pass interference, otherwise we've stuffed them so far
Come on WRs  
RobCarpenter : 5:12 pm : link
Help Eli out. Let's see some long passes here
Rogers is going to start getting frustrated  
Hammer : 5:12 pm : link
that was nearly picked too  
TexasGmenFan : 5:12 pm : link
give Spags some chess pieces instead of checkers, and he's a grandmaster.
Flipped Field Position........  
Simms11 : 5:12 pm : link
D so far doing its part. Offense needs to start catching balls and sustaining drives and score TDs. FGs aren't going to cut it in this game!
This feels just like 2007/2011...  
Shockwave : 5:12 pm : link
Just has that same vibe with the team :-)
This s a field position  
rebel yell : 5:13 pm : link
game. No STUPID turnovers. Let's go!
RE: LOL  
montanagiant : 5:13 pm : link
In comment 13311831 Bramton1 said:
Quote:
That was definitely a penalty. Thing is, I don't think Nelson catches that regardless.

Yeah that was a legit call. Was not that far off that you can claim it was uncatchable. I don't think he had a shot at catching it but you have to call that
a soccer flop  
gtt350 : 5:13 pm : link
. there should be a penalty for that
refs letting the crowd  
SHO'NUFF : 5:13 pm : link
make the call
HERE WE GO  
NYG60 : 5:13 pm : link
IT STARTS RIGHT HERE

no more drops.......
RE: Rogers is going to start getting frustrated  
montanagiant : 5:13 pm : link
In comment 13311844 Hammer said:
Quote:
...

You could see it on that last pass
hopefuly the WRs  
TexasGmenFan : 5:13 pm : link
have shaken off the cobwebs...
christian : 5:14 pm : link
If Rodgers is going to buy time, we need to make him pay. Have to get off blocks and keep action back there.
Cruz appears to understand that  
Simms11 : 5:14 pm : link
you can't drop passes.
RE: Rodgers pressing a bit  
RobCarpenter : 5:14 pm : link
In comment 13311836 montanagiant said:
Quote:
is a good sign


He wants to roll out but Giants D is doing nice contain.
Flowers false start  
bigbluescot : 5:14 pm : link
Come on Flowers  
Route 9 : 5:14 pm : link
You fucking moron
refs are getting  
markky : 5:14 pm : link
excited now
mistakes mistakes mistakes  
micky : 5:14 pm : link
Let's go offense!  
trueblueinpw : 5:14 pm : link
Drive the field.
Fucking flowers  
EJV79 : 5:14 pm : link
Asshole
We need to drive again and keep Rodgers off the field.  
SGMen : 5:14 pm : link
LT Erik Flowers outright sucks with these false starts.
flowers felt left out  
dep026 : 5:14 pm : link
with all the mistakes.
Uh oh  
santacruzom : 5:14 pm : link
A Jennings series.
It's a Jennings series  
bigbluescot : 5:14 pm : link
No surprise  
nicky43 : 5:14 pm : link
Flowers with another FS!
Fuck now a 1st and 15 at our 5  
Simms11 : 5:14 pm : link
Fuck Flowers! And now our plodder is in the game!
Love how are DEs  
SHO'NUFF : 5:14 pm : link
are playing contain.
#74  
huygens20 : 5:14 pm : link
Sucks
ohara was right  
mdc1 : 5:15 pm : link
almost like clockwork every game...
RE: Jordy slowed up and than pushed off and fell  
HBart : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 13311815 David in LA said:
Quote:
.


This ^^^^^
Beckham time.  
Boy Cord : 5:15 pm : link
Break one.
