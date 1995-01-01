New York Giants-Green Bay Packers Game Discussion

That was definitely a penalty. Thing is, I don't think Nelson catches that regardless.
Especially nice job by Sensabaugh
Should have caught the last one also.
In comment 13311831
Bramton1 said:
| That was definitely a penalty. Thing is, I don't think Nelson catches that regardless.
Agreed
Time to make up for it WRs
In comment 13311819
LCtheINTMachine said:
| are trying to go around the tackles to maintain contain.
Brilliant by Spags so far.
Agree, Spags with a good game plan and the defense is executing it. Rodgers only beat us with one throw, plus the pass interference, otherwise we've stuffed them so far
Help Eli out. Let's see some long passes here
give Spags some chess pieces instead of checkers, and he's a grandmaster.
D so far doing its part. Offense needs to start catching balls and sustaining drives and score TDs. FGs aren't going to cut it in this game!
Just has that same vibe with the team :-)
game. No STUPID turnovers. Let's go!
In comment 13311831
Bramton1 said:
| That was definitely a penalty. Thing is, I don't think Nelson catches that regardless.
Yeah that was a legit call. Was not that far off that you can claim it was uncatchable. I don't think he had a shot at catching it but you have to call that
. there should be a penalty for that
IT STARTS RIGHT HERE
no more drops.......
In comment 13311844
Hammer said:
You could see it on that last pass
have shaken off the cobwebs...
If Rodgers is going to buy time, we need to make him pay. Have to get off blocks and keep action back there.
In comment 13311836
montanagiant said:
He wants to roll out but Giants D is doing nice contain.
LT Erik Flowers outright sucks with these false starts.
Fuck Flowers! And now our plodder is in the game!
almost like clockwork every game...
In comment 13311815
David in LA said:
This ^^^^^