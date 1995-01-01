New York Giants-Green Bay Packers Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:38 pm : 7:38 pm ...

RE: This team was garbage all season for anyone who watched every game. GiantFanInTX : 7:57 pm : link

Quote: The D kept them competitive, but without a top 3 D this team would have been 3-13.



Honestly, I'd give McAdoo a D+. His offense was putrid all season long despite having good talent.



Maybe Spags should have been the one promoted.



Where is the talent you speak of? We have a horrific left tackle, a revolving door at RG and RT all season made up of a bunch of guys who are not close to starting caliber in the NFL, no TE most of the season, no FB or blocking TE, and no WR outside of Beckham and Shepard. We also have little talent at RB and didn't see Perkins emerge until late in the year. So tell me, where is all of this amazing talent?



People put too much emphasis on coaches in this game. It's simple, the team with the most talent has the best chance to win at this level. Spags had the worst defense in NFL history last year, yet this year it was a top 5. Same coach, same scheme, different results. It's all about the players. I think McAdoo did a decent job as a rookie head coach.



Regardless.... Kanavis : 7:57 pm : link Green Bay was just the better team. By far, in all three phases. Bad break having to come here to play. Our offense was never good enough to bring us that far. OBD was terrible but it happens. I blame over excitement, nerves and cold. I don't think the boat had anything to do with it but I am sure we will be hearing about it for the next 9 months.



This year was far better than any of us thought it would be. There is a lot to build on and look forward to.



Interested to see GB v Dallas. Was routing for GB but not after watching them run up the score.



Very good season Steve in South Jersey : 7:57 pm : link Hopefully this season is like 1985 vs the Bears to build off into a great team next year.



Need to add another receiver who can keep the defense for ganging up on Beckham. Maybe King is the guy? Need to upgrade the OL and TE (maybe that is Adams?).





JohnJerry Simms : 7:58 pm : link John Jerry HEART

Shepard stopped running down the field. FKBS.

They're just a better team jeff57 : 7:58 pm : link Not as good on D but a lot better on offense.

Manning threw for 300 yds and a TD (I'm not counting the late int) PatersonPlank : 7:58 pm : link He was our best player. I don't understand why anyone would complain about him.

RE: RE: It is an absolute must GiantFanInTX : 7:59 pm : link













to have a strong O line to compete in this league. We have no one who can consistently move people out of the way. Watching the Packers line in pass protection compared to ours is mind numbing. You can really see the difference. Ereck Flowers cannot play left tackle in this league. I'm not even sure Flowers can play any position.



Aside from that, Eli Manning has got to stop with the constant turnovers. He throws WAY too many interceptions and if he's not throwing them, he's fumbling. He is a turnover machine and it destroys the rhythm of the offense. He did not get much help from his WRs on occasion, but he also makes terrible decisions that cost us field position and momentum.







Agree on Flowers.



Disagree on Eli. He played fine today. Problem is no one else did on offense today. Beckham played like a second rate WR. Shephard dropped a bunch of passes. The OL gave the the offense time to make plays in the first half and the Receivers squandered opportunities.



Reese needs to go heavy on OL in the draft and move Flowers to RT. He's not improving.



I wasn't referring to the game today. I was encompassing the entire season.

Erik Flowers 5BowlsSoon : 7:59 pm : link Cannot be the LT next year.

GB beat Giants bc4life : 8:00 pm : link and protected Rodgers when JPP was playing - knew this would be a huge uphill battle.



Giants had to play their best game. They didn't.



Defense played very well - DRC getting hurt was huge.



Dropped passes were bigger - leaving points on the field against an explosive offense is deadly.



KO catch n th 2 yard line was huge brain fart - huge.



Flowers has to improve or move - to another position on the line.



Offense needs tweeking, really just the OLine.



Odell might be helped by this game - little humility can be a great thing

overall bc4life : 8:01 pm : link good season, especially in view of recent history.

Team has to get better........ Simms11 : 8:01 pm : link Not enough on offense.......Oline is pitiful, TE needs to be upgraded big time and we need a bigger, more physical #2 receiver and another RB that can make things happen. Offense needs a ton of help. Defense needs to be kept in tact and depth added. Need another good pass rusher IMO. Can never have enough pass rushers.

the only thing more atrocious than our play today BigBlue2112 : 8:02 pm : link is this new Tiki Barber commercial

I don't care how it happens The_Boss : 8:03 pm : link But this OL needs to be resolved. If that means admitting a mistake and moving Flowers off LT, so be it. This offense needs a run game compliment about as badly as we need oxygen. They're close. Move forward in 2017.

Jerz44 bc4life : 8:03 pm : link Anyone who has watched the season - knows the offensive line is their achilles heel - it's a work in progress.

The Giants turned a shit D into one of the best units in the NFL in 1 map7711 : 8:03 pm : link Yr.



They can do the same on O I'm hoping.

This loss is not on Eli. allstarjim : 8:03 pm : link And I've been very critical of him, because he had a terrible season. He was not good, and I'll debate anyone on that point until you beg for mercy. But he played well in this game, and his teammates let him down.



The Giants were an embarrassment today. Most of them should be ashamed at their lack of effort in a playoff game. There were some exceptions. Landon Collins, Jenkins, Hankins, King, Shepard (despite the big drop), and Eli. I'm sure there were others. You guys can look yourselves in the mirror. Most of the rest of you, including OBJ, you let your teammates down, and I hope it keeps you awake at night all offseason until you can make up for it next year.

emotions are raw Matt in SGS : 8:03 pm : link especially when the Giants had them down, but this year and this game reminds me very much of the 1989 season. That year the Giants played a little over their heads (went 12-4) and ran into a team in the playoffs they had problems with (the Rams). The Giants had the Rams down and their defense was beating them up midway through the 2nd quarter (up 6-0) and then a pick by Simms put the Rams up 7-6 before half. All that work for nothing. In this case, same thing happened, and the Packers got a Hail Mary along the way.



At the end of the day, this was a good year for the Giants. At the start I had said that the best case for the Giants was a winning season and a shot at the playoffs. They got that playoff experience, they rebuild their defense. Next year, fix the offense. Focus on the offensive line. Look at WR and TE, and even a running back. This team can learn from this and rise up and this will be a Super Bowl contender next year. They have, in my mind, a 2 year window to win it all. That groundwork starts today.

Best thing about this game. beatrixkiddo : 8:04 pm : link Is Eli showed us he still has it. Hope he has another 2-3 in him. Get him a better line and some better weapons. Lock up this Defense as they are key to winning the division with all the young qbs.



I think we can realistically make it back next year, and hopefully the rookies that didn't take it serious this year come back and now know you only get one shot. Real disappointed in Beckham and Sheppard today.



If this team can bring in Mike McCoy and take play calling away from MAC I think we will be good next year. Another solid draft and we will be formidable for awhile.

Eli wasn't terrible today LatHarv83 : 8:04 pm : link Nor was he great. No one player is the reason for this loss. But let's look beyond today for a second and at the big picture... Whether you are down on Eli after his year or want to focus on other issues with the offense (it doesn't have to be one or the other), the time is now to start eyeing the next thing. He should be the starter week 1 in 2017, but I don't want to be entering next season without a guy on the roster who we can conceivably look at as at least a possible qb of the future. He's 36 years old. We are in year-to-year mode with him now. I think he is clearly in gradual physical decline. He may not be the "problem", but he won't be the solution for much longer. If we enter next year with Johnson and nassib as the backups, it's a huge glaring oversight.



Now begins my self imposed media blackout for a few weeks for my own sanity. All nfl media related both tv and social. I will leave with this... anyone but Dallas. Hope everyone is well

RE: Best thing about this game. Matt M. : 8:04 pm : link









If this team can bring in Mike McCoy and take play calling away from MAC I think we will be good next year. Another solid draft and we will be formidable for awhile. Agree on Eli and that we need a real OC. Who, I don't know. In comment 13314771 beatrixkiddo said:Agree on Eli and that we need a real OC. Who, I don't know.

I'm not too mad JoshB : 8:05 pm : link Disappointed, yes. Mad, no. I was hoping for a winning season, but never expected 11. If you'd have told me the Giants offense would've played this badly for a full season, and they would still win games, I would've said you were taking the same stuff as Bieber and his friends on that boat.



Roll on next season.

allstar bc4life : 8:06 pm : link Defense played their asses off without DRC, you have to fight back on offense and let the D rest.



Biggest Disappointment - Odell. Knew the OLine would struggle.

The future is Bright Manning10 : 8:06 pm : link Expect improvement for players like Apple, Shepard and Perkins. We have a possible very good Free Safety Thompson,



Need a revamped O - Line, a Reliable Tight end and a veteran Wide out who is taller then six foot.

I don't think the Packers bc4life : 8:07 pm : link beat Dallas.

Well it comes down to a few things Matt M. : 8:07 pm : link 1) The WRs screwed us with their drops early, wasting a really brilliant start to the game by Eli. Now, even if it had no impact on the outcome, that boat trip will not disappear quietly.



2) Once the D cracked, the just folded.



3) DRC going out really hurt us.



4) Rainey needs to be gone. He was useless before this game. That F up was 100% mental error and they don't need a less than mediocre RB for ST, when they have a mediocre WR for ST.

The DL really disappeared after the first few series. Matt M. : 8:08 pm : link Vernon was really quiet and they got 0 pressure.

I could've done without that last Eli interception SHO'NUFF : 8:08 pm : link and why the fuck did they not call forward progress on the Ripkowski TD?

I like our young TEs bc4life : 8:08 pm : link Gotta give guys time to get better. Donnell - I'd like to see them get someone who can block.



I think Will Johnson was sorely missed this season. Punishing blocker would have a made a difference this year.

All that said Matt M. : 8:08 pm : link It was a fine season and a great job restoring some pride in the franchise and the D. A few moves on O and this could be the team to beat next year.

we need to review the coaching calls gtt350 : 8:09 pm : link that 3rd and 1 at the 50 was a 14 point turn around, here a qb sneak is almost a gimme. then the hail mary is a joke, you blitz the qb in that situation so he has no time. the drops killed us as well. everything has to go so rigt to move forward. This is certainly a playoff team next year. lets have a good draft and cut dead wood , and get some brains

I will say I'm not a big Mac fan after one year UberAlias : 8:09 pm : link D was great, but that was Spags side of the ball. Offense and specials were not good.

I don't see how bc4life : 8:09 pm : link anyone cannot love the Mac

LT All Year Long NJLCO : 8:10 pm : link As a coach you are paid to make difficult decisions and this was one of them. Flowers is NOT a LT period. Not sure he is a starter however this was nothing new today. Same old same old---so why wasn't something done about it?

How do you watch a DE in the end of their career just run around our LT?

RE: I could've done without that last Eli interception allstarjim : 8:10 pm : link

Quote: and why the fuck did they not call forward progress on the Ripkowski TD?



Because he was still moving forward? In comment 13314826 SHO'NUFF said:Because he was still moving forward?

Be proud that they section125 : 8:11 pm : link made the playoffs. You can't be angry. Be disappointed yes.



Odell and Shepard dropped TDs. A few boneheaded plays and they let Rodgers back in to the game. 4 first half sacks of Rodgers.



Did Sterling Shepard adambear : 8:12 pm : link have more trouble getting open this year than we anticipated?



Did we depend too much on our receivers beating coverage or playing right into the hands of a Cover-2? Did we lack offensive creativity?



I think the answer is pretty clearly yes, but this is what you get with a McCarthy scheme. The difference is whether or not you have Aaron Rodgers to overcome the scheme.

An exciting season old man : 8:12 pm : link And one playoff game ends with a thud!

Disappointing:

Beckham flubbed,

ST (Harris,Rainey(field position),lack of tackling,just name it(exceptions the kickers),

Spags leaves the middle open;DL rarely put an arm up to screen passer;

Mc and O: had GB on ropes he first half, and could make key 3rd downs.

I give the D a pass on a mid 3rd qtr.-end of game collapse: they were gassed.

Much of today's cluster fail were seen almost all year.

We need OL, that doesn't seem available in FA or draft, at least at #24.

Big Blue! Win or lose!

RE: RE: Best thing about this game. nicky43 : 8:12 pm : link





























I agree on Eli and the OC. Mac sucks! In comment 13314781 Matt M. said:I agree on Eli and the OC. Mac sucks!

and he still bc4life : 8:12 pm : link came in to play specials

RE: I could've done without that last Eli interception section125 : 8:13 pm : link

Quote: and why the fuck did they not call forward progress on the Ripkowski TD?



His right knee was actually down. How did they miss that? In comment 13314826 SHO'NUFF said:His right knee was actually down. How did they miss that?

Unless Tom Quinn suddenly got compromising pictures of McAdoo Jim in Hoboken : 8:13 pm : link too, he needs to go.



The special team didn't really bite us in the butt until this game, but it can be so much better. Quinn should have been let go long ago.

who might not be back bc4life : 8:14 pm : link next year?

RE: I don't see how rocco8112 : 8:15 pm : link





team looked like shit today In comment 13314849 bc4life said:team looked like shit today

section bc4life : 8:16 pm : link perhaps - but the outcome is the same

RE: I like our young TEs Sy'56 : 8:16 pm : link









They would be great as backup TEs. This team needs a legit threat in the passing game from TE spot. In comment 13314827 bc4life said:They would be great as backup TEs. This team needs a legit threat in the passing game from TE spot.