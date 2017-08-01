Let's move on to the 23rd pick in the draft Giantsfan79 : 1/8/2017 9:27 pm who do you like?

Too AcidTest : 1/8/2017 9:29 pm : link early to tell. Maybe Zach Cunningham.

BPA SHO'NUFF : 1/8/2017 9:30 pm : link we need too much, especially on offense. Ignoring BPA got us Flowers and Pugh. Not saying Pugh was a bad pick, but I think he was a reach for where he was selected.

Christian McCaffrey, if he is there dpinzow : 1/8/2017 9:32 pm : link if not, hopefully that left tackle from Wisconsin. I'd still see what it takes to trade up for Dalvin Cook though. He would transform our offense the way Elliott transformed the Dallas offense

who, McCaffrey? not even SHO'NUFF : 1/8/2017 9:35 pm : link Cook, to me, looks slow. I'm not sold on Perkins either. Perkins is a bit slow to me, as well. Cook and Perkins would make a great one-two punch, however. Add to it, a dynamic 3rd-down speedster, we would be in great shape (if Vereen isn't back).

Defensive playmaker Pepe LePugh : 1/8/2017 9:42 pm : link or plug and play OL. We went from most injury-prone to among the least. Defense held up, but need to hedge against casualties to maintain the level of play. OL obviously cost us and needs to improve.

My list: Anakim : 1/8/2017 9:46 pm : link In no order:



TEs OJ Howard and David Njoku



WRs Courtland Sutton and Corey Davis



LT Ryan Ramczyk (probably won't be available, but he'd be my #1 choice)



DE Taco Charlton

The boring answer is Sy'56 : 1/8/2017 9:49 pm : link Wait until what happens in FA. NYG offensive line needs work...but I think the best route is going after proven veterans.



If I had to say right now...I am looking at TE Njoku, although I think Reese will like Howard more.



Another WR is an option as well...Corey Davis/JuJu Smith-Schuster/Isaiah Ford...all guys with size. I think Mike Williams will be done.



Pass rusher needs to be considered as well. Who knows where Tim Williams will go. Not an every down 4-3 guy but man he get burst off the edge as fast as any. I think Tenesseee DE Derek Barnett could be a guy that falls in to their laps. I'd take him in a heartbeat. Kansas State DE Jordan Willis is attractive. I love Florida LB Jarrad Davis...and I think this team could still use a guy like him.

Other names to think about Sy'56 : 1/8/2017 9:51 pm : link is Washington FS Budda Baker and Ohio State FS Malik Hooker. NYG can't be having Leon Hall back there and I'm not sure about Darian Thompson.

no particular order youngd74 : 1/8/2017 9:51 pm : link any one of Garrett bolles, Ryan Ramczyk, O.J. Howard, Taco Charlton, or Quenton Nelson.

My guess? The_Boss : 1/8/2017 9:51 pm : link WR, CB, or DL, as it usually is.

My hope? OT or TE

Please go after Leary shelovesnycsports : 1/8/2017 9:55 pm : link In Dallas Jerry a FA. Move Flowers to RT Move Pugh to LT. Draft a RG.

Sy DavidinBMNY : 1/8/2017 10:00 pm : link What about Charlton and walker? Owa has been a huge disappointment and always hurt. He might be on his way out.

From the limited time he played, he looked like an immediate starter at free safety. Thompson's issue was always the fact he was injury prone In comment 13315667 Sy'56 said:From the limited time he played, he looked like an immediate starter at free safety. Thompson's issue was always the fact he was injury prone

Can't Jon in NYC : 1/8/2017 10:08 pm : link see them taking a first after drafting Thompson last year -- especially after he grabbed the starting role so quickly.



RG, LT, TE, DE are the biggest priorities.



Ramczyk, Njoku 1st/2nd would be amazing. Bring back JPP and sign Zeitler. We're set.





This question looms over this offseason... Torrag : 1/8/2017 10:19 pm : link ...is Flowers the LT of the future?



If the answer is no then that far and away becomes the #1 priority for the franchise. The only good news attendant a 'no' response is the RG problem is solved.

RE: This question looms over this offseason... The_Boss : 1/8/2017 10:23 pm : link

Quote: ...is Flowers the LT of the future?



If the answer is no then that far and away becomes the #1 priority for the franchise. The only good news attendant a 'no' response is the RG problem is solved.



Carl said it best: you can't go into every game knowing your starting LT is going to give up hits on the QB as well as commit a hold and/or a false start every game. In comment 13315761 Torrag said:Carl said it best: you can't go into every game knowing your starting LT is going to give up hits on the QB as well as commit a hold and/or a false start every game.

John Ross of Washington SHO'NUFF : 1/8/2017 10:23 pm : link and OBJ (with Sterling in the slot) would be exciting.

Upgrade LOS Samiam : 1/8/2017 10:24 pm : link I think the Giants started upgraded the defensive line in free agency and will probably look to do something similar in free agency this year. That's why I don't think you could look at the draft independent of what happens in free agency. That said, on offense there is a critical need to run the ball at least sufficiently to make play action a realistic play for defenses to consider or take advantage of deep safeties which we could not do today or this year. On defense, we want to rush the passer without having to blitz as much as we did this year. It was the front 4 that did it in 2007 and 2011,not this year.



Other than that, Reese wants a playmaker from a skill position. That's his MO when he has a choice & he's pretty hit on every one of these picks since he became GM



We are not drafting McCaffrey in the first round... EricJ : 1/8/2017 10:28 pm : link he is a 3rd down back. Come on guys...

I think Peppers may be a better WR dep026 : 1/8/2017 10:38 pm : link than RB. Give him the ball in space, and he is deadly. However, as a nickel LB/safety - he plays in the box better than Collins - imagine that.

We should have moved back a few spots and drafted Taylor Decker ... Torrag : 1/8/2017 10:40 pm : link ...and added a pic or two which despite our $180M spending spree this roster would have seriously benefited from. This was my favorite draft scenario which when Floyd was taken I thought might actually happen.

Early short list sjnyfan : 1/8/2017 10:44 pm : link Christian McCaffrey

OJ Howard

DeMarcus Walker

Caleb Brantley

Corey Davis

Malachi Dupre

Garrett Bolles



My two cents Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 1/8/2017 10:47 pm : link Corey Davis seems to be the Reese type in terms of physical makeup/measurables and someone who can win balls in the air.



Like Sy said, a first round pick on defense is likely only going to be a Barnett like cover for JPP unless someone drops - Adams and Hooker will likely be gone before 23 and they're not picking Davis.







we don't need to worry about tall SHO'NUFF : 1/8/2017 10:51 pm : link with OBJ and Ross III on the field. Think of what Tyreek Hill brings to the table.

Giants should draft Cooper Kupp...though not at #23 Torrag : 1/8/2017 11:02 pm : link Our receivers room would benefit from everything he brings to the table. Professional work ethic, pride in perfecting the little details of his craft, size and production.

They need another receiver on the outside blueblood : 1/8/2017 11:04 pm : link who is a threat. BADLY...

I'm a big fan in the 2nd round. 6'2", 215 lbs, yatqb : 1/8/2017 11:06 pm : link great hands, always open. I keep reading that he doesn't have great speed, but I see him running away from guys a lot, so I'll be interested in seeing how he runs at the combine.

^^^ That's of Kupp. yatqb : 1/8/2017 11:09 pm : link BTW, given Reese, I could see them going CB again as protection against DRC two years down the road, and to have a 4th CB better than Wade (who really is relatively useless).

Too that come to mind that can make it to 23 est1986 : 12:23 am : link 1a. Jarrad Davis

1b. Ruben Foster

2. Corey Davis

3. Ryan Ramcyzk

Ruben Foster jeff57 : 5:18 am : link Quentin Nelson, if he comes out

Charlton

Njoku

Brantley





LT slickwilly : 5:32 am : link Pretty sure the Eagles will release Jason Peters for cap reasons. Will be 35 at the start of next season though. Might have another year or two left in him?

OL, OL, PLAYMAKER, PLAYMAKER GMen23 : 6:24 am : link I'm not ready to declare the decline of Eli. Yes, he probably had his most inaccurate season in years. HOWEVER, his fastest release time ever (second in the NFL), was not so much a product of McAdoo's west coast system, but more due to the jail breaks coming at him continually.

I don't care if it's a guard. Drafting 23 is not too early for that position. We need more of those 5 guys winning their match-up.

Reese has continued to follow Acoursi's lead: QB followed by outside in. Pass rusher, CB, LOT, & WR.



April, last year this board was Floyd & Conklin. Both just slipped away in the prior 2 picks. Conklin only went on to 1st team All-Pro. How much of an upgrade would that have been over Newhouse/Hart. I think Reese recovered, reacted well, as few had Apple higher than Hargreaves. but Apple certainly out performed him.

The Cap space seems on the surface adequate to retain JPP and Hankins. I hope Reese learned it took him years to replace Linval Joseph.

I think 95% of us would have taken 11-5 last August. To go from the 31st ranked Defense to 2nd or 3rd in one year, is incredible.



But Eli is not the only QB that needs play action and the threat of some semblance of a running game. I high fived the Perkins selection in the 5th rd. Not convinced he's a stud, or even Bradshaw, but even OJ would not have been able to run behind this line, without a FB, or a quality blocking TE.



Drafting 23 is a crap shoot, but give me some quality OLinemen. If one of the impact RB's falls, I would jump there, and come back after the line in the 2nd.



If joe thomas is available Old Dirty Beckham : 7:02 am : link The team would be foolish not to make a rub at him

RE: If joe thomas is available The_Boss : 7:13 am : link

Quote: The team would be foolish not to make a rub at him



Agree. There has to be a sense of urgency with Eli turning 36. This team is in a "win now" situation. They're a handful of players away. Thomas would be a huge piece but will likely cost the team some premium draft picks. In comment 13316201 Old Dirty Beckham said:Agree. There has to be a sense of urgency with Eli turning 36. This team is in a "win now" situation. They're a handful of players away. Thomas would be a huge piece but will likely cost the team some premium draft picks.

This is a good first round. We should be able to get a very good Ira : 7:28 am : link player. I like Quentin Nelson, Corey Davis and Dawuane Smoot.

I don't even care giantsfan227B : 9:14 am : link As long as the player selected is legit. Not a Reese "you have potential" players.



The Giants desperately need OL (LT, LG) help. RB/FB. TE. Lets see what they do in free agency.



