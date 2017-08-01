OBJ apparently punched a hole in the wall Danny Kanell : 1/8/2017 10:11 pm After the presser.



Love the guy but Jesus, this was a bad playoff debut.

He needs to grow up.. Sean : 1/8/2017 10:13 pm : link can't be having temper tantrums every time things don't go his way.

Very very dumb RetroJint : 1/8/2017 10:14 pm : link so disappointed with the early drops. And now this .

Hopefully over the next 8 months The_Boss : 1/8/2017 10:15 pm : link He grows up and becomes a better player because of it.

This kid needs some help trueblueinpw : 1/8/2017 10:15 pm : link Not sure what the fuck is wrong but he needs some help. Lousy end to a season with too many "look at me" moments. Time to grow up OBJ. Actually, should have grown up already.

Gotta move the kid.... ThatLimerickGuy : 1/8/2017 10:16 pm : link He isn't a big time player. Million Dollar Talent and Ten Cent Head.



Get two firsts and a good LB. Shepard plus another young FA guy and King can get the job done.

this really wasn't a punch bluepepper : 1/8/2017 10:16 pm : link a hole in the wall kind of loss. 38-13. '02 Niners or '97 Vikings games are the kind of lossed that you might expect somebody to lose it. He really has to get his emotions under control if he's going to play 10-12 years in this league. Last year he lost it on the field. This year he lost it on the sideline and in the locker room so I guess that's an improvement but damn.

he could blame his hurt hand on the drops SHO'NUFF : 1/8/2017 10:18 pm : link oh wait, no he can't...if I were the Pack, I'd take a picture and paste it on social media with LOLZ

Idiot. Move the kid? U can disapprove of the post game antics and still not say such a dumb fuck comment. It's not black and white... In comment 13315741 ThatLimerickGuy said:Idiot. Move the kid? U can disapprove of the post game antics and still not say such a dumb fuck comment. It's not black and white...

Sports psychologist shelovesnycsports : 1/8/2017 10:18 pm : link May be in order. He needs direction in life and career.

dont break your hands kid spike : 1/8/2017 10:19 pm : link Just practice at catching in stressful situations, not warmups

. Danny Kanell : 1/8/2017 10:19 pm : link I'm half in the bag right now, very emotional and pretty upset over this season ending so forgive me......but...



I liked the Giants organization much more when Odell Beckham wasn't a part of it.



Now that that is off my chest, I fully realize I'm drunk and talking out of my ass. But that's how I feel right now and admittedly have felt before.





The Giants spike : 1/8/2017 10:20 pm : link should hire Nicks to tutor this kid. Hakeem knew how to be the star WR and act professionally.

Good that he's angry dpinzow : 1/8/2017 10:20 pm : link I think he knows his preparation was not up to snuff this week. Now we need that sports psychologist to help him bottle it. He'll come back hungrier and know the deal more. Learning experience

It's time for him to grow the fuck up Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2017 10:20 pm : link He's an amazing talent, but this crap is getting old.



Here's the part that bothers me. Do you think he punched a hole in the wall because the Giants season ended, or because he played poorly and knows he will get shit for the boat trip and the drops?



I have a sinking feeling it is more the latter.

RE: The Giants B in ALB : 1/8/2017 10:23 pm : link

Quote: should hire Nicks to tutor this kid. Hakeem knew how to be the star WR and act professionally.



Tutor him?



Where do you guys come up with this shit? In comment 13315764 spike said:Tutor him?Where do you guys come up with this shit?

All things considered BlackLight : 1/8/2017 10:23 pm : link he's taken a step forward this season in terms of maturity. Maybe not an enormous step, but there's time yet for him to leave all this behind.

dude had a bad game in a big spot and he's mad chris r : 1/8/2017 10:24 pm : link this is bad?

________ I am Ninja : 1/8/2017 10:24 pm : link That guys a fuckin clown. I know hes beyond reproach and all, but part of me wonders if hes worth it.

Harry Carson Matt in SGS : 1/8/2017 10:25 pm : link



Quote: Consider an October day, with the Giants staggering and stumbling and reeling into the locker room at halftime, trailing Detroit, 10-7. They locked the coaches out of the defensive locker room and then Harry stood up and fired sulfur and brimstone at them. "I dont know what he said," Phil Simms, who was on the other side of that wall will tell you, "but you could hear the chairs getting thrown around."



The general consensus is that he hit .500, throwing four, breaking two. The Giants went out and for 28 minutes of the second half, they held the Lions without a single yard. It was no accident that Carson had played in nine Pro Bowls.



Odell will need to learn how to use his anger and competitiveness to make him a better player. But right now he's a lightning rod and everyone will be having hot takes about him. Without Beckham, this team has nothing on offense.



But I guess Harry Carson should have been traded too. Smashed a bunch of chairs when he was pissed how the Giants were playingOdell will need to learn how to use his anger and competitiveness to make him a better player. But right now he's a lightning rod and everyone will be having hot takes about him. Without Beckham, this team has nothing on offense.But I guess Harry Carson should have been traded too.

Punched a hole in a wall? Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/8/2017 10:27 pm : link Great. Like to see passion. He's a football player. He played shitty. He isn't happy with that.



Nobody else is either.



Punching a hole in drywall is really not a big deal. Now if it was a concrete wall, that might be another thing altogether. The I would be really impressed.

He should be pissed at himself..... Simms11 : 1/8/2017 10:32 pm : link He dropped 5 balls that were clearly in his hands. Also dropped far too many passes this year for a guy with his skill level. This was not a good game by him and he was open a lot.

Really ??? Keyser : 1/8/2017 10:37 pm : link People are really upset that he punched a hole in the wall? Really?



Who cares!



He had a bad game and is upset. That makes him human.



He is not the first superstar to have a bad game in a big moment and he won't be the last. How did Eli's first playoff game go against the Panthers? How did Aaron Rodgers play against us in 2011?



Without Beckham how many games would this team have won this year? 3? We would be talking about using our top pick on a superstar like .... Beckham.

lmao put me in my place? David in LA : 1/8/2017 10:39 pm : link What a self important dickbag you are. Everyone laughed at you in your most recent gem of a contribution, and you've cemented yourself as a joke around here. Less credibility than Slade.

Watch his presser Kyle in NY : 1/8/2017 10:39 pm : link He's calm, takes the blame, mostly owns it. He'll learn from it. But of course the damn hole in the wall means we need to trade him now? Ridiculous. He's pissed that he played like shit. We're mad, he's mad too. Why is that a problem?



And it's a shame that the usual suspects come back out of the woodwork to push their agenda. Didn't hear much form Limerick since the Baltimore game as Odell carried this offense all season. Now we're back to this. Ridiculous

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2017 10:43 pm : : 1/8/2017 10:43 pm : link A player loses a playoff game and gets mad, and this is a story?



I'd be more upset if Beckham wasn't pissed.



What if the interenet... Ryan : 1/8/2017 10:50 pm : link ...were around when guys cut their cars in half after losing?

The hole in question: Giants_ROK : 1/8/2017 10:54 pm : link

Give him some credit; he's smart enough not to punch the stud. Give himcredit; he's smart enough not to punch the stud.

I wish more guys were pissed enough to punch mfsd : 1/8/2017 10:57 pm : link a hole in the wall.



OBJ is in for a tough offseason in the media. He'll get killed for the Miami trip. I think he'll respond by working his ass off and come back better than ever.



I also think going into year 4, he'll have learned from his off field mistakes a bit and be more of a veteran leader.



This team has some issues to fix...OBJ being rip shit about playing a bad game and losing today isn't one of them.







Sugar Coat it all you want ThatLimerickGuy : 1/8/2017 11:01 pm : link Beckham is basically a more talented DeSean Jackson with anger issues.



Flame away but it is true.

Fuck you. Crispino : 1/8/2017 11:02 pm : link Make one play to help your team win. Just one.



I don't give a fuck that you're mad. Everybody's mad. Let me hear you say over the next couple of days that you plan to get better. Otherwise, get the fuck out of my sight. You hurt way more than you helped. I don't want to hear it. Next year, keep your shirt on, stay in New Jersey during the playoffs, keep your mouth shut, and catch the fucking ball when it comes your way.

RE: Fuck you. Danny Kanell : 1/8/2017 11:04 pm : link

Quote: Make one play to help your team win. Just one.



I don't give a fuck that you're mad. Everybody's mad. Let me hear you say over the next couple of days that you plan to get better. Otherwise, get the fuck out of my sight. You hurt way more than you helped. I don't want to hear it. Next year, keep your shirt on, stay in New Jersey during the playoffs, keep your mouth shut, and catch the fucking ball when it comes your way.



+ a fucking million In comment 13315933 Crispino said:+ a fucking million

He's lucky he didn't hit a stud in the wall Go Terps : 1/8/2017 11:06 pm : link Objectively I know that trading him is foolish. Too much talent, cost controlled, etc.



Subjectively I'd be fine with it. I don't especially enjoy rooting for him and I don't find him likable at all.

You're mad at Beckham, you have a right to be jcn56 : 1/8/2017 11:09 pm : link He disappointed today. Was it because of playoff yips? A bad day? Fallout from the trip to Miami? Who the hell knows.



You're mad at Beckham, and you have company. Beckham's mad at himself.



He needs help alright - one more receiver and a TE. Then, if he can't make good things happen on a consistent basis, we can start talking about shipping him out. But until we can make teams pay for double and triple teaming him, we can't be anything more than annoyed that he dropped a few passes he should have caught.

When Gazo827 : 1/8/2017 11:22 pm : link do we have to pay OBJ BIG bucks?

Pretty done with his psychotic ass BlueHurricane : 1/8/2017 11:35 pm : link If any team would give up a kings ransom for him I'm dealing him.

You guys make me laugh JerseyCityJoe : 1/8/2017 11:36 pm : link He had a bad day. Period end of story. The kid is the best receiver we ever had and we don't get a sniff of the playoffs without him. The DBs are all targeting him and he fights his heart out. He draws half the secondary to him on every play and he takes them on. He's not perfect and he had a bad game, all the greats had bad days too.

In related news... Sarcastic Sam : 1/8/2017 11:37 pm : link Odell apologized to the wall and all is forgiven. They are still dating but the net is not aware.

I've been a Beckham supporter, Dave in Hoboken : 1/8/2017 11:38 pm : link but zero sympathy for him right now and going forward. He's got to fix some things about his personality going forward. I'm not saying to take away his passion, but he can harness it in a better way. Until then, zero sympathy for him and I've been a big fan of his over the past 3 years. No more, until he fixes some shit. This is getting old at this point.

OBJ Sackrecord92 : 12:02 am : link I've always defended this guy probably when I shouldn't of have. Today was make or break for me in regards to him especially after the Miami trip. He lays and egg today along with the team losing then has another meltdown. When is enough enough with this guy?

this whole thread can be reduced to chris r : 12:10 am : link OBJ had a bad game. To his performance.

RE: ... BocaGiants91 : 12:23 am : link

Quote: A player loses a playoff game and gets mad, and this is a story?



I'd be more upset if Beckham wasn't pissed.



We criticize these players at times because we don't think they care enough, that it means more to the fans. So I agree it's nice to see he cares. In comment 13315857 Eric from BBI said:We criticize these players at times because we don't think they care enough, that it means more to the fans. So I agree it's nice to see he cares.

Good for him. arcarsenal : 12:47 am : link Why do people think it's a bad thing that Beckham cares this much about winning? He knows he could have done more today and he's furious that he didn't. Good for him. This experience will be good for him going forward. He'll realize that these opportunities can slip away quickly.



The kid is ultra competitive. He's not a criminal, he doesn't get in trouble off the field. He loves football. Yeah, he probably shouldn't punch holes in walls but I personally don't give a fuck. It tells me he cares. I like that.

I'm sure there's gotta be someone eclipz928 : 1:06 am : link in the Packers's organization that knows how to patch a hole in drywall . . . seriously, why are we talking about this?

So the guys that didn't punch a hole in a wall don't care? Go Terps : 2:43 am : link I'm tired of hearing about Beckham's competitiveness like it's something special relative to his peers. Made up BS by home fans that would laugh at an opposing player for the same actions.



He's a jackass. Yeah I know he's "our jackass", but he's still a jackass.

I would love to see the guy come out next year montanagiant : 3:58 am : link Do a normal pre-game w/out the show, be humble to a degree, go out hard \ and just own the game. It would turn all this current shit about him around

Is his hand OK? Beezer : 4:06 am : link Never did get that in this train wreck of a thread.

I love Odell Les in TO : 5:55 am : link But he drops too many passes that hit his right in the hands. Has nothing to do with Miami trips. It's been an issue his career.

Well, SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:43 am : link he was horrible so I don't blame him being frustrated.

RE: I love Odell Sean : 6:55 am : link

Quote: But he drops too many passes that hit his right in the hands. Has nothing to do with Miami trips. It's been an issue his career.



This is very accurate and rarely discussed. Beckham has a tendency to drop routine balls. Carolina last year and Dallas a few weeks ago just off the top of my head.



The spectacular catches make people forget that. In comment 13316170 Les in TO said:This is very accurate and rarely discussed. Beckham has a tendency to drop routine balls. Carolina last year and Dallas a few weeks ago just off the top of my head.The spectacular catches make people forget that.

Was he wearing a shirt when he did it? GiantsUA : 6:57 am : link .

I don't have a problem B in ALB : 7:23 am : link with him being emotional and whatnot. But be smart about it. Don't punch things.



And maybe Next time stay off SS Fuckboy a few days before the playoffs.

"At least he waited for the season to be over" GiantsUA : 7:32 am : link "and it wasn't a glass case"



Amare Stoudemire

Not surprising at all nicky43 : 8:06 am : link OBJ has the mental maturity of a 6 year old child. Just think what a fantastic player he could be if he had a mature and professional attitude about being the best at his craft and putting TEAM before I.



RE: Good for him. nicky43 : 8:14 am : link

Quote: Why do people think it's a bad thing that Beckham cares this much about winning? He knows he could have done more today and he's furious that he didn't. Good for him. This experience will be good for him going forward. He'll realize that these opportunities can slip away quickly.



The kid is ultra competitive. He's not a criminal, he doesn't get in trouble off the field. He loves football. Yeah, he probably shouldn't punch holes in walls but I personally don't give a fuck. It tells me he cares. I like that.



If he cares about winning so much than he's even dumber than I think to have gone to Miami before a playoff game. His problem is most of his talent is automatic because he's that good but when he tries to think things go bad fast. I've seen him make catches that were a lot harder than the ones he dropped last night so he clearly did not have his head straight or the level of focus he should have had.



In comment 13316123 arcarsenal said:If he cares about winning so much than he's even dumber than I think to have gone to Miami before a playoff game. His problem is most of his talent is automatic because he's that good but when he tries to think things go bad fast. I've seen him make catches that were a lot harder than the ones he dropped last night so he clearly did not have his head straight or the level of focus he should have had.

RE: RE: Good for him. nygiants16 : 8:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 13316123 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Why do people think it's a bad thing that Beckham cares this much about winning? He knows he could have done more today and he's furious that he didn't. Good for him. This experience will be good for him going forward. He'll realize that these opportunities can slip away quickly.



The kid is ultra competitive. He's not a criminal, he doesn't get in trouble off the field. He loves football. Yeah, he probably shouldn't punch holes in walls but I personally don't give a fuck. It tells me he cares. I like that.







If he cares about winning so much than he's even dumber than I think to have gone to Miami before a playoff game. His problem is most of his talent is automatic because he's that good but when he tries to think things go bad fast. I've seen him make catches that were a lot harder than the ones he dropped last night so he clearly did not have his head straight or the level of focus he should have had.





you do know the 2011 superbowl team parties the night before the superbowl right? In comment 13316247 nicky43 said:you do know the 2011 superbowl team parties the night before the superbowl right?

Beezer fkap : 8:43 am : link my first thought as well. It's no big deal if his hand is ok. major fuck up if he had hit a stud and mangled his hand.

His odells punch nygiants16 : 8:45 am : link different from a player slamming his helmet on the ground or throwing it at his locker?



the only reason it is a big deal is because it is beckham, anyone else no one would care...

Non story aimrocky : 8:49 am : link He played like shit and was upset by it. He's immature, but I'm not ready to run him out of town for letting his emotions boil overboard after the game.