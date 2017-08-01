OBJ apparently punched a hole in the wall

After the presser.
Love the guy but Jesus, this was a bad playoff debut.
And he was banging his head into the same wall. Good stuff. Good. Stuff.
can't be having temper tantrums every time things don't go his way.
so disappointed with the early drops. And now this .
He grows up and becomes a better player because of it.
Not sure what the fuck is wrong but he needs some help. Lousy end to a season with too many "look at me" moments. Time to grow up OBJ. Actually, should have grown up already.
He isn't a big time player. Million Dollar Talent and Ten Cent Head.
Get two firsts and a good LB. Shepard plus another young FA guy and King can get the job done.
a hole in the wall kind of loss. 38-13. '02 Niners or '97 Vikings games are the kind of lossed that you might expect somebody to lose it. He really has to get his emotions under control if he's going to play 10-12 years in this league. Last year he lost it on the field. This year he lost it on the sideline and in the locker room so I guess that's an improvement but damn.
oh wait, no he can't...if I were the Pack, I'd take a picture and paste it on social media with LOLZ
In comment 13315741
ThatLimerickGuy said:
| He isn't a big time player. Million Dollar Talent and Ten Cent Head.
Get two firsts and a good LB. Shepard plus another young FA guy and King can get the job done.
Idiot. Move the kid? U can disapprove of the post game antics and still not say such a dumb fuck comment. It's not black and white...
May be in order. He needs direction in life and career.
Just practice at catching in stressful situations, not warmups
I'm half in the bag right now, very emotional and pretty upset over this season ending so forgive me......but...
I liked the Giants organization much more when Odell Beckham wasn't a part of it.
Now that that is off my chest, I fully realize I'm drunk and talking out of my ass. But that's how I feel right now and admittedly have felt before.
should hire Nicks to tutor this kid. Hakeem knew how to be the star WR and act professionally.
There's pros and there's cons, but it sure is annoying
In comment 13315741
ThatLimerickGuy said:
| He isn't a big time player. Million Dollar Talent and Ten Cent Head.
Get two firsts and a good LB. Shepard plus another young FA guy and King can get the job done.
What's the latest from the thriving Midwest Gay Club Scene?
I think he knows his preparation was not up to snuff this week. Now we need that sports psychologist to help him bottle it. He'll come back hungrier and know the deal more. Learning experience
He's an amazing talent, but this crap is getting old.
Here's the part that bothers me. Do you think he punched a hole in the wall because the Giants season ended, or because he played poorly and knows he will get shit for the boat trip and the drops?
I have a sinking feeling it is more the latter.
In comment 13315766
David in LA said:
| In comment 13315741 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
He isn't a big time player. Million Dollar Talent and Ten Cent Head.
Get two firsts and a good LB. Shepard plus another young FA guy and King can get the job done.
What's the latest from the thriving Midwest Gay Club Scene?
Hey David, you can ring my doorbell and come in where it's warm if you want to keep stalking me.
In comment 13315764
spike said:
| should hire Nicks to tutor this kid. Hakeem knew how to be the star WR and act professionally.
Tutor him?
Where do you guys come up with this shit?
he's taken a step forward this season in terms of maturity. Maybe not an enormous step, but there's time yet for him to leave all this behind.
That guys a fuckin clown. I know hes beyond reproach and all, but part of me wonders if hes worth it.
In comment 13315758
Danny Kanell said:
| I'm half in the bag right now, very emotional and pretty upset over this season ending so forgive me......but...
I liked the Giants organization much more when Odell Beckham wasn't a part of it.
Now that that is off my chest, I fully realize I'm drunk and talking out of my ass. But that's how I feel right now and admittedly have felt before.
A part of me feels the same. He is so so good. His performance tonight in the first big time game of his career only pushes the needle more into the negative for me. To bash a whole in the wall is insane.
just like to highlight what a dumbass you are at every opportunity.
Smashed a bunch of chairs when he was pissed how the Giants were playing
|Consider an October day, with the Giants staggering and stumbling and reeling into the locker room at halftime, trailing Detroit, 10-7. They locked the coaches out of the defensive locker room and then Harry stood up and fired sulfur and brimstone at them. "I dont know what he said," Phil Simms, who was on the other side of that wall will tell you, "but you could hear the chairs getting thrown around."
The general consensus is that he hit .500, throwing four, breaking two. The Giants went out and for 28 minutes of the second half, they held the Lions without a single yard. It was no accident that Carson had played in nine Pro Bowls.
Odell will need to learn how to use his anger and competitiveness to make him a better player. But right now he's a lightning rod and everyone will be having hot takes about him. Without Beckham, this team has nothing on offense.
But I guess Harry Carson should have been traded too.
In comment 13315798
Matt in SGS said:
| Smashed a bunch of chairs when he was pissed how the Giants were playing
Quote:
Consider an October day, with the Giants staggering and stumbling and reeling into the locker room at halftime, trailing Detroit, 10-7. They locked the coaches out of the defensive locker room and then Harry stood up and fired sulfur and brimstone at them. "I dont know what he said," Phil Simms, who was on the other side of that wall will tell you, "but you could hear the chairs getting thrown around."
The general consensus is that he hit .500, throwing four, breaking two. The Giants went out and for 28 minutes of the second half, they held the Lions without a single yard. It was no accident that Carson had played in nine Pro Bowls.
Odell will need to learn how to use his anger and competitiveness to make him a better player. But right now he's a lightning rod and everyone will be having hot takes about him. Without Beckham, this team has nothing on offense.
But I guess Harry Carson should have been traded too.
during game, backed up passion with performance on field. Was done with teammates motivating them due to poor play. This shit seems like a temper tantrum AFTER the loss in which he might have been LVP.
Great. Like to see passion. He's a football player. He played shitty. He isn't happy with that.
Nobody else is either.
Punching a hole in drywall is really not a big deal. Now if it was a concrete wall, that might be another thing altogether. The I would be really impressed.
In comment 13315779
B in ALB said:
| In comment 13315764 spike said:
Quote:
should hire Nicks to tutor this kid. Hakeem knew how to be the star WR and act professionally.
Tutor him?
Where do you guys come up with this shit?
I think he meant mentor
In comment 13315814
Anakim said:
| In comment 13315779 B in ALB said:
Quote:
In comment 13315764 spike said:
Quote:
should hire Nicks to tutor this kid. Hakeem knew how to be the star WR and act professionally.
Tutor him?
Where do you guys come up with this shit?
I think he meant mentor
thanks i'm drunk.
He dropped 5 balls that were clearly in his hands. Also dropped far too many passes this year for a guy with his skill level. This was not a good game by him and he was open a lot.
In comment 13315793
rocco8112 said:
| In comment 13315758 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I'm half in the bag right now, very emotional and pretty upset over this season ending so forgive me......but...
I liked the Giants organization much more when Odell Beckham wasn't a part of it.
Now that that is off my chest, I fully realize I'm drunk and talking out of my ass. But that's how I feel right now and admittedly have felt before.
A part of me feels the same. He is so so good. His performance tonight in the first big time game of his career only pushes the needle more into the negative for me. To bash a whole in the wall is insane.
Listen, I'm a fucking fraud. I'm wearing his jersey as I type this.
But man, the Giants were a great organization before him and will be after him. This guy is an amazing football player. Absolutely amazing. Will be a Giant for life probably. There's just something about him that makes me want to shower after I wear his jersey every Sunday.
In comment 13315796
David in LA said:
| just like to highlight what a dumbass you are at every opportunity.
You seem to always show up and comment right after I do.
You are like the "Single White Female" of BBI.
It's like you continually refresh looking for my name. Weirdo
1) You need to get out. Mom's basement is getting cramped and while we all love BBI, you must come here 8 times an hour.
2) You need to get over the million times you tried to come at me only to get shut down like a petulant child.
Just let it go. You are an ass all of the time, I put you in your place and life goes on.
People are really upset that he punched a hole in the wall? Really?
Who cares!
He had a bad game and is upset. That makes him human.
He is not the first superstar to have a bad game in a big moment and he won't be the last. How did Eli's first playoff game go against the Panthers? How did Aaron Rodgers play against us in 2011?
Without Beckham how many games would this team have won this year? 3? We would be talking about using our top pick on a superstar like .... Beckham.
What a self important dickbag you are. Everyone laughed at you in your most recent gem of a contribution, and you've cemented yourself as a joke around here. Less credibility than Slade.
He's calm, takes the blame, mostly owns it. He'll learn from it. But of course the damn hole in the wall means we need to trade him now? Ridiculous. He's pissed that he played like shit. We're mad, he's mad too. Why is that a problem?
And it's a shame that the usual suspects come back out of the woodwork to push their agenda. Didn't hear much form Limerick since the Baltimore game as Odell carried this offense all season. Now we're back to this. Ridiculous
In comment 13315798
Matt in SGS said:
| Smashed a bunch of chairs when he was pissed how the Giants were playing
Quote:
Consider an October day, with the Giants staggering and stumbling and reeling into the locker room at halftime, trailing Detroit, 10-7. They locked the coaches out of the defensive locker room and then Harry stood up and fired sulfur and brimstone at them. "I dont know what he said," Phil Simms, who was on the other side of that wall will tell you, "but you could hear the chairs getting thrown around."
The general consensus is that he hit .500, throwing four, breaking two. The Giants went out and for 28 minutes of the second half, they held the Lions without a single yard. It was no accident that Carson had played in nine Pro Bowls.
Odell will need to learn how to use his anger and competitiveness to make him a better player. But right now he's a lightning rod and everyone will be having hot takes about him. Without Beckham, this team has nothing on offense.
But I guess Harry Carson should have been traded too.
Matt, do you think these two situations are even remotely similar?
1) A guy throwing a tantrum in the locker room at halftime, and then elevating his play on the field afterwards
2) A guy punching a wall after his team got it's ass kicked, partially due to his own poor play
A player loses a playoff game and gets mad, and this is a story?
I'd be more upset if Beckham wasn't pissed.
In comment 13315741
ThatLimerickGuy said:
| He isn't a big time player. Million Dollar Talent and Ten Cent Head.
Get two firsts and a good LB. Shepard plus another young FA guy and King can get the job done.
Ridiculous. Is this today's attention grab?
In comment 13315741
ThatLimerickGuy said:
| He isn't a big time player. Million Dollar Talent and Ten Cent Head.
Get two firsts and a good LB. Shepard plus another young FA guy and King can get the job done.
Odell isn't a big time player based on what? One playoff game? You may want to go back and re-watch Eli Manning's first playoff game.
In comment 13315857
Eric from BBI said:
| A player loses a playoff game and gets mad, and this is a story?
I'd be more upset if Beckham wasn't pissed.
Exactly
In comment 13315869
Eric from BBI said:
| In comment 13315741 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
He isn't a big time player. Million Dollar Talent and Ten Cent Head.
Get two firsts and a good LB. Shepard plus another young FA guy and King can get the job done.
Odell isn't a big time player based on what? One playoff game? You may want to go back and re-watch Eli Manning's first playoff game.
Or Randy Moss' against us in 2001
...were around when guys cut their cars in half after losing?
In comment 13315857
Eric from BBI said:
| A player loses a playoff game and gets mad, and this is a story?
I'd be more upset if Beckham wasn't pissed.
you don't destroy someone elses property when you're mad, lol.
Give him some
credit; he's smart enough not to punch the stud.
a hole in the wall.
OBJ is in for a tough offseason in the media. He'll get killed for the Miami trip. I think he'll respond by working his ass off and come back better than ever.
I also think going into year 4, he'll have learned from his off field mistakes a bit and be more of a veteran leader.
This team has some issues to fix...OBJ being rip shit about playing a bad game and losing today isn't one of them.
In comment 13315893
zeroburrito said:
| In comment 13315857 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
A player loses a playoff game and gets mad, and this is a story?
I'd be more upset if Beckham wasn't pissed.
you don't destroy someone elses property when you're mad, lol.
Dallas troll.^^^^^
Beckham is basically a more talented DeSean Jackson with anger issues.
Flame away but it is true.
Make one play to help your team win. Just one.
I don't give a fuck that you're mad. Everybody's mad. Let me hear you say over the next couple of days that you plan to get better. Otherwise, get the fuck out of my sight. You hurt way more than you helped. I don't want to hear it. Next year, keep your shirt on, stay in New Jersey during the playoffs, keep your mouth shut, and catch the fucking ball when it comes your way.
In comment 13315933
Crispino said:
| Make one play to help your team win. Just one.
I don't give a fuck that you're mad. Everybody's mad. Let me hear you say over the next couple of days that you plan to get better. Otherwise, get the fuck out of my sight. You hurt way more than you helped. I don't want to hear it. Next year, keep your shirt on, stay in New Jersey during the playoffs, keep your mouth shut, and catch the fucking ball when it comes your way.
+ a fucking million
Objectively I know that trading him is foolish. Too much talent, cost controlled, etc.
Subjectively I'd be fine with it. I don't especially enjoy rooting for him and I don't find him likable at all.
He disappointed today. Was it because of playoff yips? A bad day? Fallout from the trip to Miami? Who the hell knows.
You're mad at Beckham, and you have company. Beckham's mad at himself.
He needs help alright - one more receiver and a TE. Then, if he can't make good things happen on a consistent basis, we can start talking about shipping him out. But until we can make teams pay for double and triple teaming him, we can't be anything more than annoyed that he dropped a few passes he should have caught.
do we have to pay OBJ BIG bucks?
In comment 13315741
ThatLimerickGuy said:
| He isn't a big time player. Million Dollar Talent and Ten Cent Head.
Get two firsts and a good LB. Shepard plus another young FA guy and King can get the job done.
You never actually played any sports did you? Are you kidding?
If any team would give up a kings ransom for him I'm dealing him.
In comment 13315997
seanr said:
| In comment 13315741 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
He isn't a big time player. Million Dollar Talent and Ten Cent Head.
Get two firsts and a good LB. Shepard plus another young FA guy and King can get the job done.
You never actually played any sports did you? Are you kidding?
He's probably a big madden guy.. I say we trade him for a garden rake and a bag of dicks..
He had a bad day. Period end of story. The kid is the best receiver we ever had and we don't get a sniff of the playoffs without him. The DBs are all targeting him and he fights his heart out. He draws half the secondary to him on every play and he takes them on. He's not perfect and he had a bad game, all the greats had bad days too.
Odell apologized to the wall and all is forgiven. They are still dating but the net is not aware.
but zero sympathy for him right now and going forward. He's got to fix some things about his personality going forward. I'm not saying to take away his passion, but he can harness it in a better way. Until then, zero sympathy for him and I've been a big fan of his over the past 3 years. No more, until he fixes some shit. This is getting old at this point.
I've always defended this guy probably when I shouldn't of have. Today was make or break for me in regards to him especially after the Miami trip. He lays and egg today along with the team losing then has another meltdown. When is enough enough with this guy?
In comment 13316022
Dave in Hoboken said:
| but zero sympathy for him right now and going forward. He's got to fix some things about his personality going forward. I'm not saying to take away his passion, but he can harness it in a better way. Until then, zero sympathy for him and I've been a big fan of his over the past 3 years. No more, until he fixes some shit. This is getting old at this point.
I don't even know what this means.
In comment 13316084
Eric from BBI said:
| In comment 13316022 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
but zero sympathy for him right now and going forward. He's got to fix some things about his personality going forward. I'm not saying to take away his passion, but he can harness it in a better way. Until then, zero sympathy for him and I've been a big fan of his over the past 3 years. No more, until he fixes some shit. This is getting old at this point.
I don't even know what this means.
How can you not? It means people are tired of Beckham's immaturity and it's time for him to mature after a few years in the league now. Pretty straightforward stuff.
In comment 13315927
ThatLimerickGuy said:
| Beckham is basically a more talented DeSean Jackson with anger issues.
Flame away but it is true.
You are having a brutal week of terrible posts.
You must have hated LT too. He had "anger issues" too.
OBJ had a bad game. To his performance.
In comment 13316089
Chris in Philly said:
| In comment 13315927 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
Beckham is basically a more talented DeSean Jackson with anger issues.
Flame away but it is true.
You are having a brutal week of terrible posts.
IIRC this moron was suggesting trading him, because he's gay a few months back. Dude has a very peculiar hot button topic.
In comment 13315857
Eric from BBI said:
| A player loses a playoff game and gets mad, and this is a story?
I'd be more upset if Beckham wasn't pissed.
We criticize these players at times because we don't think they care enough, that it means more to the fans. So I agree it's nice to see he cares.
Why do people think it's a bad thing that Beckham cares this much about winning? He knows he could have done more today and he's furious that he didn't. Good for him. This experience will be good for him going forward. He'll realize that these opportunities can slip away quickly.
The kid is ultra competitive. He's not a criminal, he doesn't get in trouble off the field. He loves football. Yeah, he probably shouldn't punch holes in walls but I personally don't give a fuck. It tells me he cares. I like that.
In comment 13315766
David in LA said:
| In comment 13315741 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
He isn't a big time player. Million Dollar Talent and Ten Cent Head.
Get two firsts and a good LB. Shepard plus another young FA guy and King can get the job done.
What's the latest from the thriving Midwest Gay Club Scene?
LMAO...allright that was pretty fucking funny
in the Packers's organization that knows how to patch a hole in drywall . . . seriously, why are we talking about this?
In comment 13316129
eclipz928 said:
| in the Packers's organization that knows how to patch a hole in drywall . . . seriously, why are we talking about this?
Because self righteous anger and tearing down a superstar are an irresistible combination for a lot of people. Remember, this is a week after everyone loved him for keeping his cool with Josh Norman. Beckham has a personality problem? Shit, BBI is so fickle it makes me wonder if you can mass-diagnose borderline personality disorder.
I'm tired of hearing about Beckham's competitiveness like it's something special relative to his peers. Made up BS by home fans that would laugh at an opposing player for the same actions.
He's a jackass. Yeah I know he's "our jackass", but he's still a jackass.
Do a normal pre-game w/out the show, be humble to a degree, go out hard \ and just own the game. It would turn all this current shit about him around
Never did get that in this train wreck of a thread.
But he drops too many passes that hit his right in the hands. Has nothing to do with Miami trips. It's been an issue his career.
he was horrible so I don't blame him being frustrated.
In comment 13316170
Les in TO said:
| But he drops too many passes that hit his right in the hands. Has nothing to do with Miami trips. It's been an issue his career.
This is very accurate and rarely discussed. Beckham has a tendency to drop routine balls. Carolina last year and Dallas a few weeks ago just off the top of my head.
The spectacular catches make people forget that.
with him being emotional and whatnot. But be smart about it. Don't punch things.
And maybe Next time stay off SS Fuckboy a few days before the playoffs.
"and it wasn't a glass case"
Amare Stoudemire
OBJ has the mental maturity of a 6 year old child. Just think what a fantastic player he could be if he had a mature and professional attitude about being the best at his craft and putting TEAM before I.
In comment 13316123
arcarsenal said:
| Why do people think it's a bad thing that Beckham cares this much about winning? He knows he could have done more today and he's furious that he didn't. Good for him. This experience will be good for him going forward. He'll realize that these opportunities can slip away quickly.
The kid is ultra competitive. He's not a criminal, he doesn't get in trouble off the field. He loves football. Yeah, he probably shouldn't punch holes in walls but I personally don't give a fuck. It tells me he cares. I like that.
If he cares about winning so much than he's even dumber than I think to have gone to Miami before a playoff game. His problem is most of his talent is automatic because he's that good but when he tries to think things go bad fast. I've seen him make catches that were a lot harder than the ones he dropped last night so he clearly did not have his head straight or the level of focus he should have had.
In comment 13316247
nicky43 said:
| In comment 13316123 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Why do people think it's a bad thing that Beckham cares this much about winning? He knows he could have done more today and he's furious that he didn't. Good for him. This experience will be good for him going forward. He'll realize that these opportunities can slip away quickly.
The kid is ultra competitive. He's not a criminal, he doesn't get in trouble off the field. He loves football. Yeah, he probably shouldn't punch holes in walls but I personally don't give a fuck. It tells me he cares. I like that.
If he cares about winning so much than he's even dumber than I think to have gone to Miami before a playoff game. His problem is most of his talent is automatic because he's that good but when he tries to think things go bad fast. I've seen him make catches that were a lot harder than the ones he dropped last night so he clearly did not have his head straight or the level of focus he should have had.
you do know the 2011 superbowl team parties the night before the superbowl right?
my first thought as well. It's no big deal if his hand is ok. major fuck up if he had hit a stud and mangled his hand.
different from a player slamming his helmet on the ground or throwing it at his locker?
the only reason it is a big deal is because it is beckham, anyone else no one would care...
He played like shit and was upset by it. He's immature, but I'm not ready to run him out of town for letting his emotions boil overboard after the game.
In comment 13316352
GMAN4LIFE said:
Couldn't help but laugh at that too lol