So, do we all agree Jerry Reese should be extended? Sean : 7:18 am I'm not sure of his contract status, but he has had a very productive offseason with the draft & FA moves. Last year at this time I would say the majority here wanted a full house cleaning.



Are we all confident in him going forward? Has he earned a contract extension?

No. nicky43 : 7:42 am : link The guy has had four years to rebuild the oline and it still can give Eli more than 2 seconds to pass the ball and it still can't stop a defender from getting to the running back at the same time Eli is handing him the ball.



He also promoted the wrong guy to Head coach.



A new guy won't have a better shot at helping us retain est1986 : 7:48 am : link JPP, Big Hank, and Kennard. All set to be URFA.

Quote: The guy has had four years to rebuild the oline and it still can give Eli more than 2 seconds to pass the ball and it still can't stop a defender from getting to the running back at the same time Eli is handing him the ball.



He also promoted the wrong guy to Head coach.



Can you imagine the firestorm had we promoted Spags to HC after one of the awful season the defense had? Don't think you know what you are talking about lil Nicky

Maybe blueblood'11 : 8:00 am : link Let's see what his solutions for the offense are. Some of the skill positions need an upgrade. A threat at tight end to start. A competent left tackle. Or any upgrade on the offensive line. A complimentary running back to Perkins. And another wide receiver.



Whether he does some of it in free agency, through the draft or a combination of both. If he can do that this team will be hard to deal with next year.



There is no question this offense took a huge step backwards this year and one would have thought with the additions of Sheppard, Perkins, and the return of Cruz to go along with Beckham the offense would be hell on wheels.



With that comes into question then was it the scheme. Does McAdoo and his staff need to do something different. Let's face it once defenses got a look at them and figured out what they were doing they stalled miserably. Was it the coaching. I think that as well was a big part of the offensive failures.



Okay Jerry. Go to work. Let's get this thing fixed

Why, just because he signed a bunch of all pros jcn56 : 8:07 am : link and had a great draft?



You guys will reward someone for *anything*.

[quote] ...and very good at evaluating DBs. But man he needs help with the OL. [/qu



Lol. You realize hes essentially relying on his scouts to do that work, right?

no,no,no,no rmonzo : 8:13 am : link He is one of the major reasons we are in this situation, his bad drafts forced him into major spending for free agents instead of filling positions with draft picks. Wasting four years of Eli Manning prime years with talent that should be sitting on the bench, going into the playoffs(finally) with one of the worst offensive lines, a TE that couldn't block his grandmother, a washed up slot receiver (playing out of position) a bevy of running backs that can't get out of their own way.What is this team going to look like in a couple of years when ELI retires. He did a disservice to Eli. He has put garbage around him for talent and only got lucky with odell. He garnered two super bowls, in spite of him, not because of him.

Trying to be fair because I am not a JR fan but That’s Gold, Jerry : 8:13 am : link if any extension it should only be a small one. It takes no brilliance to spend $200M on free agents. That, to me, is because of his draft failures which still exist. Flowers is a bust and is no LT. Who knows what he is at this point?



There are still tremendous needs at RG and RT not to mention TE, which he has failed on since Boss left. No fullback to even fall back on after Johnson went down. Defensively, LB is still a major issue. I know a lot now think JR has done a great job. I am not one of them. Spending big time money to make up for your draft failures is not being a good GM.



At most, he gets a B grade from me...at most! Realistically, a C is what he deserves.

Quote: if any extension it should only be a small one. It takes no brilliance to spend $200M on free agents. That, to me, is because of his draft failures which still exist. Flowers is a bust and is no LT. Who knows what he is at this point?



There are still tremendous needs at RG and RT not to mention TE, which he has failed on since Boss left. No fullback to even fall back on after Johnson went down. Defensively, LB is still a major issue. I know a lot now think JR has done a great job. I am not one of them. Spending big time money to make up for your draft failures is not being a good GM.



At most, he gets a B grade from me...at most! Realistically, a C is what he deserves.





Washington tried it for years. Didn't work for them.

You must watch a lot of football to think that spending money jcn56 : 8:21 am : link (and hey, for those who just started following football last week - we didn't spend $200M) doesn't easily equate to success.



Remember Philly's dream team? Or the Miami acquisition of Suh? Albert Haynesworth?



Plenty of teams have spent big time money and had little to show for it. Reese went out and was heavily criticized for signing the guys he did (or for the amounts he spent). And in each case, he had all pro (or nearly all pro) type contributions from the players signed.



The other thing to consider for the TC fan club that still wants this guy run out of town - talent acquisition has improved considerably in the past couple of seasons. Last draft was one of the most successful in awhile. So, it's entirely possible, if not likely, that TC was holding them back in that regard.

Extension siena16 : 8:22 am : link I'm not rewarding Jerry Reese with a contract extension or giving him a pat on the back for making the playoffs for the first time in 4 years

Quote: if any extension it should only be a small one. It takes no brilliance to spend $200M on free agents. That, to me, is because of his draft failures which still exist. Flowers is a bust and is no LT. Who knows what he is at this point?



There are still tremendous needs at RG and RT not to mention TE, which he has failed on since Boss left. No fullback to even fall back on after Johnson went down. Defensively, LB is still a major issue. I know a lot now think JR has done a great job. I am not one of them. Spending big time money to make up for your draft failures is not being a good GM.



At most, he gets a B grade from me...at most! Realistically, a C is what he deserves.



+1. I give him no credit purchasing talent on the open market. The players would have found buyers for their services whether it is the Giants or 31 other teams. We didn't overpay, but paid the inflated current market value.



His failures in letting drafted talent go and draft failures is what he should be graded on. Recent drafts have been better, but his most recent failure is blowing a top 10 pick on Ereck. BBI needs to quit with the scholarship mentality. A Top 10 pick should not require 2 years to learn his craft.



+1. I give him no credit purchasing talent on the open market. The players would have found buyers for their services whether it is the Giants or 31 other teams. We didn't overpay, but paid the inflated current market value.

His failures in letting drafted talent go and draft failures is what he should be graded on. Recent drafts have been better, but his most recent failure is blowing a top 10 pick on Ereck. BBI needs to quit with the scholarship mentality. A Top 10 pick should not require 2 years to learn his craft.

Hard to take someone seriously when they say they don't give the GM jcn56 : 8:24 am : link credit for signing FAs. You do realize that's a pretty big fucking part of a GM's job, right?



Some of you need to drop the Madden remote from time to time, it's pretty pathetic.

Absolutely not Mendenhall : 8:32 am : link His greatest asset has been Eli Manning yet he has failed to sufficiently protect him for the last 4 prime years of his career. His inability to draft o lineman or secure them through the free agency market is his greatest downfall. Are we now supposed to get excited about him as GM because he spent $200mm on players in free agency? Ask yourselves why he needed to pay for those players. Good riddance.

let's see how fkap : 8:35 am : link the draft does with Coughlin out of the dynamic. he was part of the decision process.

year one draft (2016) seemed to go pretty well.



If his contract is up, then he should be renewed. If not, no rush to extend.

Quote: His greatest asset has been Eli Manning yet he has failed to sufficiently protect him for the last 4 prime years of his career. His inability to draft o lineman or secure them through the free agency market is his greatest downfall. Are we now supposed to get excited about him as GM because he spent $200mm on players in free agency? Ask yourselves why he needed to pay for those players. Good riddance.



Mendenhall Thank you, well said

And now the trolls are congratulating one another jcn56 : 8:37 am : link for their stellar stupidity. Welcome to the offseason!

Quote: JPP, Big Hank, and Kennard. All set to be URFA.



Correction* I think Kennard IS under contract for 2017.

Quote: credit for signing FAs. You do realize that's a pretty big fucking part of a GM's job, right?



Some of you need to drop the Madden remote from time to time, it's pretty pathetic. tough NOT to sign all pros when the owner hands you a quarter of a billion dollars and you go out and sign the top 4 on one side of the ball.there are 31 other GM's who would have done the same thing with an unprecedented tsunami of cash In comment 13316265 jcn56 said:tough NOT to sign all pros when the owner hands you a quarter of a billion dollars and you go out and sign the top 4 on one side of the ball.there are 31 other GM's who would have done the same thing with an unprecedented tsunami of cash

Quote: credit for signing FAs. You do realize that's a pretty big fucking part of a GM's job, right?



Some of you need to drop the Madden remote from time to time, it's pretty pathetic.



Typical BBI elitism. Shout down a poster by equivocating their opinion with a younger demographic (Madden mindset) and by indirect association, the younger demographic are immature and don't know what they are talking about. For the record, I've never played a second of Madden and I'm older than you.



Typical BBI elitism. Shout down a poster by equivocating their opinion with a younger demographic (Madden mindset) and by indirect association, the younger demographic are immature and don't know what they are talking about. For the record, I've never played a second of Madden and I'm older than you.

Yes. Signing FAs is part of a GM's job. Shopping with a fat wallet and signing the top FA targets doesn't require a lot of talent. The market has already determined their value, he's just shopping in the store and buying the shiniest apple. Now, when it comes to discovering talent in the FA market that other GMs overlook, then he deserves the credit.

Not yet Carson53 : 8:41 am : link still work to do here, how about a free safety (Eric Berry?) along with the obvious other needs.

Need to weed out some dead weight as well. Jennings, Rainey, Wade to name a few.

DRC needs to take a pay cut to be a slot corner.

A 9 mill. cap hit is too much, maybe it's time to move on from Cruz as well.

Quote: In comment 13316265 jcn56 said:





Quote:





credit for signing FAs. You do realize that's a pretty big fucking part of a GM's job, right?



Some of you need to drop the Madden remote from time to time, it's pretty pathetic.



tough NOT to sign all pros when the owner hands you a quarter of a billion dollars and you go out and sign the top 4 on one side of the ball.there are 31 other GM's who would have done the same thing with an unprecedented tsunami of cash



Now it's $250M?



What the hell, why don't we call it an even half billion.



"So easy to be GM when you can sign 4 players for a BILLION DOLLARS!"



Now it's $250M?

What the hell, why don't we call it an even half billion.

"So easy to be GM when you can sign 4 players for a BILLION DOLLARS!"

idiots on every thread UConn4523 : 8:47 am : link spending money on FA, the right FA, is what helped us win 2 superbowls under Reese but since the pricetags are higher now, somehow its expected that anyone spending $200 million should equate to instant success.



Lets play a game, lets go look up what the Jaguars spent in FA this past offseason....I'll help you out, it was not far off from what we spent, and then go look up their record which happens to be in the worst division in football. They won 3 fucking games after spending around $180 million in the worst division in football. Repeat all of that a few times until it sinks in.



The stupidity across this site today is absolutely mind boggling.

Quote: for their stellar stupidity. Welcome to the offseason!



JCN - Stop with the I'm smarter than You mentality. Look beyond the Top FAs. Frame your argument with the 2nd and 3rd tier FAs that Reese deserves credit for discovering. Yes, signing FAs is part of the GM's job. But heaping accolades on Jerry for doing what every other GM would do with the same budget is short-sighted.

Quote: In comment 13316265 jcn56 said:





Quote:





credit for signing FAs. You do realize that's a pretty big fucking part of a GM's job, right?



Some of you need to drop the Madden remote from time to time, it's pretty pathetic.







Typical BBI elitism. Shout down a poster by equivocating their opinion with a younger demographic (Madden mindset) and by indirect association, the younger demographic are immature and don't know what they are talking about. For the record, I've never played a second of Madden and I'm older than you.



Yes. Signing FAs is part of a GM's job. Shopping with a fat wallet and signing the top FA targets doesn't require a lot of talent. The market has already determined their value, he's just shopping in the store and buying the shiniest apple. Now, when it comes to discovering talent in the FA market that other GMs overlook, then he deserves the credit. .



Within 36 hours of free agency starting, he had signed Vernon, Jenkins and Snacks. Give him credit for the moves

working in year one. It's his drafting and overall evaluating of talent, that needs questioning at times.

Round 3 has been a disaster zone around here, for example.



Within 36 hours of free agency starting, he had signed Vernon, Jenkins and Snacks. Give him credit for the moves working in year one. It's his drafting and overall evaluating of talent, that needs questioning at times. Round 3 has been a disaster zone around here, for example.

Quote: In comment 13316299 jcn56 said:





Quote:





for their stellar stupidity. Welcome to the offseason!







JCN - Stop with the I'm smarter than You mentality. Look beyond the Top FAs. Frame your argument with the 2nd and 3rd tier FAs that Reese deserves credit for discovering. Yes, signing FAs is part of the GM's job. But heaping accolades on Jerry for doing what every other GM would do with the same budget is short-sighted.



You keep saying that - but I can point out countless high priced FA acquisitions that go nowhere, and you won't have anything to say.



As for the second tier - Leon Hall says hello. Past FA acquisitions? DRC would have gone a long way towards us winning the game.



Instead, all you can do is cry about Linval Joseph, in a season where we were expecting to pay Cruz and Nicks, and figured Hankins could fill his spot. Joseph had not even performed at his current level here - something which he himself has attributed to COACHING.



You keep saying that - but I can point out countless high priced FA acquisitions that go nowhere, and you won't have anything to say.

As for the second tier - Leon Hall says hello. Past FA acquisitions? DRC would have gone a long way towards us winning the game.

Instead, all you can do is cry about Linval Joseph, in a season where we were expecting to pay Cruz and Nicks, and figured Hankins could fill his spot. Joseph had not even performed at his current level here - something which he himself has attributed to COACHING.

This was year 1 in seeing whether TC was an asset or a liability the past few years, and so far - it's looking good.

Quote: In comment 13316299 jcn56 said:





Quote:





for their stellar stupidity. Welcome to the offseason!







JCN - Stop with the I'm smarter than You mentality. Look beyond the Top FAs. Frame your argument with the 2nd and 3rd tier FAs that Reese deserves credit for discovering. Yes, signing FAs is part of the GM's job. But heaping accolades on Jerry for doing what every other GM would do with the same budget is short-sighted.



I just posted what another GM did with the same budget. I suggest reading it if you didn't already.

Quote: In comment 13316299 jcn56 said:





Quote:





for their stellar stupidity. Welcome to the offseason!







JCN - Stop with the I'm smarter than You mentality. Look beyond the Top FAs. Frame your argument with the 2nd and 3rd tier FAs that Reese deserves credit for discovering. Yes, signing FAs is part of the GM's job. But heaping accolades on Jerry for doing what every other GM would do with the same budget is short-sighted.



Diver, I understand your points, but my question is this: How many of the "any GMs" have signed young, off-of-their-first-contract, talented franchise building players in one FA period? Not talking about 1 guy, We're talking about 3..It's a young player(s) haul I can't remember any GM pulling off in one season, ever. It may have happened, but I simply don't recall it

Quote: spending money on FA, the right FA, is what helped us win 2 superbowls under Reese but since the pricetags are higher now, somehow its expected that anyone spending $200 million should equate to instant success.



Lets play a game, lets go look up what the Jaguars spent in FA this past offseason....I'll help you out, it was not far off from what we spent, and then go look up their record which happens to be in the worst division in football. They won 3 fucking games after spending around $180 million in the worst division in football. Repeat all of that a few times until it sinks in.



The stupidity across this site today is absolutely mind boggling.



Good post, UConn. Certainly, spending a boat load on top FAs doesn't equate success. Having a coaching staff that can leverage a player's talents is a big part of the success equation. In the case of the Giants, the owners determine the HC and the HC assembles his staff. Having Spags on staff with talented players to scheme with has led to our success this past season. Credit should be given to Ben for retaining Spags. Jerry doesn't hire the coaches.

The GM doesn't have say in coaching hires? jcn56 : 9:00 am : link Since when?!

The guy has been lauded for his free agent signings this year Mike from Ohio : 9:08 am : link and by all indications just had a very good draft. The team went 11-5 with a rookie head coach. And some of you idiots want to fire him? Why? Too little too late? Have any of you ever set foot in a business?



The offensive line is a problem and needs to be fixed, no arguments. There are two first round picks and a second round pick on that line now. It's not been ignored. Reese has been excellent on first round picks, so I will not crucify him for what is looking like a miss (so far) on Flowers. Pugh is good, and Richburg had a bad year, but played very well before that. Some of the line problems are talent, but some of it is on the coaches not getting these guys to play up to their potential.

Quote: In comment 13316334 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13316299 jcn56 said:





Quote:





for their stellar stupidity. Welcome to the offseason!







JCN - Stop with the I'm smarter than You mentality. Look beyond the Top FAs. Frame your argument with the 2nd and 3rd tier FAs that Reese deserves credit for discovering. Yes, signing FAs is part of the GM's job. But heaping accolades on Jerry for doing what every other GM would do with the same budget is short-sighted.







You keep saying that - but I can point out countless high priced FA acquisitions that go nowhere, and you won't have anything to say.



As for the second tier - Leon Hall says hello. Past FA acquisitions? DRC would have gone a long way towards us winning the game.



Instead, all you can do is cry about Linval Joseph, in a season where we were expecting to pay Cruz and Nicks, and figured Hankins could fill his spot. Joseph had not even performed at his current level here - something which he himself has attributed to COACHING.



This was year 1 in seeing whether TC was an asset or a liability the past few years, and so far - it's looking good.



I did respond to UConn post with regards to top FAs and the non-guarantee of success. I believe that response addresses your first comment about other top-tier FAs that have not had success.



Your second point on 2nd tier FA, specifically Leon Hall, is valid. He was a good signing. DRC would have gone a long way in us being competitive and perhaps winning. But DRC was not a 2nd/3rd Tier FA talent. Signing top FA talent with proper coaching is part of the success equation. To keep the thread on point, it is about giving Jerry credit. Let's focus on the hidden gems in FA that he has discovered.



I didn't bring up Linval. In an earlier post on this thread, I mentioned the failure to retain drafted talent. The general statement wasn't meant as a specific example.



I did respond to UConn post with regards to top FAs and the non-guarantee of success. I believe that response addresses your first comment about other top-tier FAs that have not had success.

Your second point on 2nd tier FA, specifically Leon Hall, is valid. He was a good signing. DRC would have gone a long way in us being competitive and perhaps winning. But DRC was not a 2nd/3rd Tier FA talent. Signing top FA talent with proper coaching is part of the success equation. To keep the thread on point, it is about giving Jerry credit. Let's focus on the hidden gems in FA that he has discovered.

I didn't bring up Linval. In an earlier post on this thread, I mentioned the failure to retain drafted talent. The general statement wasn't meant as a specific example.

Your final point about year 1 in the McAdoo era remains to be seen. I'm not sure Ben had a lot of input in this past draft. Will he have more input in future drafts? I expect so. Eliminating Tom in the draft equation does seem to be positive in the small sample size.

Quote: and by all indications just had a very good draft. The team went 11-5 with a rookie head coach. And some of you idiots want to fire him? Why? Too little too late? Have any of you ever set foot in a business?



The offensive line is a problem and needs to be fixed, no arguments. There are two first round picks and a second round pick on that line now. It's not been ignored. Reese has been excellent on first round picks, so I will not crucify him for what is looking like a miss (so far) on Flowers. Pugh is good, and Richburg had a bad year, but played very well before that. Some of the line problems are talent, but some of it is on the coaches not getting these guys to play up to their potential.



Just wait until, hypothetically speaking, Reese is fired and we have (insert GM with no NY experience) making decisions under a microscope and potentially failing hard year 1. Then what? Fire him to and find another guy?



This wasn't directed at you, just responding off of your last post since its relevant to what i've been saying for quite some time. Is it Reese's fault that our 2 best OL regressed this year? Is it his fault DRC got hurt? Is it his fault our starting FS missed virtually the entire season due to a foot injury?



The list goes on and on. The guy isn't perfect, and he's had some downright bad years with this franchise. But his resume is stronger than it is weak, he has proven success and is learning from past mistakes (shouldn't we all be afforded that in our respective careers?); I hope he stays our GM for a long time. In comment 13316416 Mike from Ohio said:Just wait until, hypothetically speaking, Reese is fired and we have (insert GM with no NY experience) making decisions under a microscope and potentially failing hard year 1. Then what? Fire him to and find another guy?This wasn't directed at you, just responding off of your last post since its relevant to what i've been saying for quite some time. Is it Reese's fault that our 2 best OL regressed this year? Is it his fault DRC got hurt? Is it his fault our starting FS missed virtually the entire season due to a foot injury?The list goes on and on. The guy isn't perfect, and he's had some downright bad years with this franchise. But his resume is stronger than it is weak, he has proven success and is learning from past mistakes (shouldn't we all be afforded that in our respective careers?); I hope he stays our GM for a long time.

Quote: JPP, Big Hank, and Kennard. All set to be URFA.



Dude all three SHOULD walk. You cannot have TWO overpaid DE's, Romeo is adequate to take JPPs spot. Big Hank - again cannot have TWO overpaid DTs, a draft pick / Bromley takes that spot. Kennard is Hot Garbage and should be replaced by Goodson/FA/Draft Pick.



Dude all three SHOULD walk. You cannot have TWO overpaid DE's, Romeo is adequate to take JPPs spot. Big Hank - again cannot have TWO overpaid DTs, a draft pick / Bromley takes that spot. Kennard is Hot Garbage and should be replaced by Goodson/FA/Draft Pick.

So...... yea, no.

Agree with your post totally UConn Mike from Ohio : 9:21 am : link It is just astounding how many people want first round picks at every position, and second round picks backing them up. And if any of them get injured or play poorly? The position was ignored and the person ignoring it should be fired.



These people can not conceptualize that there is a limited talent pool, finite resources, or the multiple variables that go into turning talent into production at the NFL level.

Quote: In comment 13316334 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13316299 jcn56 said:





Quote:





for their stellar stupidity. Welcome to the offseason!







JCN - Stop with the I'm smarter than You mentality. Look beyond the Top FAs. Frame your argument with the 2nd and 3rd tier FAs that Reese deserves credit for discovering. Yes, signing FAs is part of the GM's job. But heaping accolades on Jerry for doing what every other GM would do with the same budget is short-sighted.







Diver, I understand your points, but my question is this: How many of the "any GMs" have signed young, off-of-their-first-contract, talented franchise building players in one FA period? Not talking about 1 guy, We're talking about 3..It's a young player(s) haul I can't remember any GM pulling off in one season, ever. It may have happened, but I simply don't recall it



This point I will concede. Having all 3 young, franchise building talent FAs on the open market at the same time created a unique dynamic. I can't recall any other example where a team was able to sign such young talent that they can build upon. Even though the dynamic existed, I don't see how Jerry should reap the accolades for purchasing what was available.

After the improvement we saw this year ... Beer Man : 9:28 am : link I doubt the team would send JR packing. However, one year doesn't right the several bad years leading up to 2016, so I think he should still be on a short leash; the same treatment he gave TC.

Quote: In comment 13316358 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13316334 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13316299 jcn56 said:





Quote:





for their stellar stupidity. Welcome to the offseason!







JCN - Stop with the I'm smarter than You mentality. Look beyond the Top FAs. Frame your argument with the 2nd and 3rd tier FAs that Reese deserves credit for discovering. Yes, signing FAs is part of the GM's job. But heaping accolades on Jerry for doing what every other GM would do with the same budget is short-sighted.







Diver, I understand your points, but my question is this: How many of the "any GMs" have signed young, off-of-their-first-contract, talented franchise building players in one FA period? Not talking about 1 guy, We're talking about 3..It's a young player(s) haul I can't remember any GM pulling off in one season, ever. It may have happened, but I simply don't recall it







This point I will concede. Having all 3 young, franchise building talent FAs on the open market at the same time created a unique dynamic. I can't recall any other example where a team was able to sign such young talent that they can build upon. Even though the dynamic existed, I don't see how Jerry should reap the accolades for purchasing what was available.



The accolades are in the pouncing, getting it done quickly. Not always accomplish-able

Quote: Since when?!



Most franchises the GM determines his HC. The Giants are unique in that the owners, more specifically Mara, hires the HC. I'm sure the GM lends their input, but the hiring/firing is the responsibility of Mara.