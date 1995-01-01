For years, we here at BBI have railed against teams That’s Gold, Jerry : 8:26 am that had DIVA WRs...Owens when he was in Philly then Dallas, DeSean Jackson or Randy Moss when he was with various teams. Now we have one, a HUGE DIVA who right now is a complete DOLT!



I agree that the Miami trip did not contribute to yesterday...fact is OBJ choked yesterday, did not show up and his pre-game antics only add to this perception for me.



But the fact he does not understand the perception that comes from doing what he and the other idiot WRs did shows it is all about him. This will stay with him for a very long time and the fact he does not understand that shows his tremendous immaturity. You do not win in the NFL with wide receivers. Wide receivers are complimentary players...they are important, yes, but only to a certain extent as their ability to impact a game is minute compared to having a strong running game, a great offensive line and a star quarterback. We won two Super Bowls in the 80's with average wide receivers.



Someone in the Giants organization or in his family or someone needs to smarten this guy up, in a hurry. Right now, he is a dead weight on this franchise, even as good as he is. Punching a hole in the wall at Lambeau Field...what a clown...how about punching himself in the head as well as a few of his fellow wide receivers. Guys like this are infectious in an organization and not in a positive way.



OBJ is a great football player, no doubt, but we can win without him...he is not critical to our success. The sooner he gets that the better or it is time to move on.

He's not a Diva, by ALL ACCOUNTS he's a terrific teammate and lockerroom presence..It's a social media world, I've hotten used to it..Some are much more popular than others. He's one of the best WRs in the business who happen to have a rather lousy playoff debit..We can all remember how the best WR in football, still in his prime, performed against us in the 2001 playoff game (Randy Moss)..Other greats have shit the bed from time to time..

We railed against Randy Moss and Terrell Owens? Who's this 'we' you're talking about? Both of those guys belong in the HoF.

Yes he's a great talent but yes nicky43 : 8:32 am : link he's also a mental midget. I'd love to see how great he'd be if he had a mature attitude about being even better than he is and about being professional and putting the team and the game first at all times until he retires.



He drops a ton of passes and just imagine his stats if he could fix that weakness. He doesn't see that he has a weakness. He puts himself on the same pedestal as us fans and therefore doesn't think he needs to improve. I can only guess how much this kid must hate practice.



He was drawing HALF of Green Bay's secondary yesterday jcn56 : 8:33 am : link Drops aside, if ONE other WR comes up with a halfway decent game, Eli eviscerates the Packers.



Unfortunately, Shepard had a case of the dropsies as well and that's pretty much where our WRs end.



Beckham definitely needs some help - in the form of another receiving threat or two.

Although there is no correlation of events 7 days apart...OBJ will have to live with the media scrutiny (fair or not) for the entire off-season. He stunk yesterday...pure and simple. The guy who the playoff spotlight was made for, had arguably his worse game as a pro. He not only didn't torch them...he couldn't even catch an easy pass for which an average receiver would be automatic. The walking around before the game without a shirt was frankly stupid, childish, and it showed how immature the man is. he has a ling way to go to "get it".

If TO didn't have Donovan McHeavo throwing him the ball, that Philly trophy case wouldn't be empty.



Moss came an epic NYG drive downfield short of a ring.



Larry Fitzgerald will retire without a ring too - does he magically suck now?



And?
If TO didn't have Donovan McHeavo throwing him the ball, that Philly trophy case wouldn't be empty.
Moss came an epic NYG drive downfield short of a ring.
Larry Fitzgerald will retire without a ring too - does he magically suck now?
Some of you people need to change your panties and get a fucking grip.

Beckham was terrible yesterday, no doubt. But his presence drew a double team on nearly every play. It was more of an indictment on Cruz and Sheppard that they could never get open against one-on-one coverage (the times Sheppard got open, he had just as bad drops).

Perfectly said ThatLimerickGuy : 8:37 am : link I said it yesterday after the game.



Beckham is a better version of Desean Jackson with anger issues.



As giant fans we get lulled into this thought process like we are some uber classy team. We used to be but the genetation caught up to us.

trade him Loluchka80 : 8:38 am : link we should have traded him last year when his stock was higher. i still think we should trade him now because the headache isn't worth the talent. get a 1st round and 3rd round draft pick for him and let him be someone else's problem.

As giant fans we get lulled into this thought process like we are some uber classy team. We used to be but the genetation caught up to us.



What the fuck does this have to do with *anything*?

RE: Perfectly said Ned In Atlanta : 8:40 am : link

Quote: I said it yesterday after the game.



Beckham is a better version of Desean Jackson with anger issues.



As giant fans we get lulled into this thought process like we are some uber classy team. We used to be but the genetation caught up to us.







thank god you don't run this football team. He isn't getting traded. Period. End of story. In comment 13316298 ThatLimerickGuy said:thank god you don't run this football team. He isn't getting traded. Period. End of story.

go root for another team and player then. Its fucking ridiculous that this board has become flooded with the same posts over and over and over and over again. You made your opinion known on countless Beckham threads, why start yet another one? Maybe you should wait an hour and start another one, and then another this afternoon. Will that make you feel better? Does your point come across better if you post it more?

Well, if a Luck was coming out in the draft Giants2012 : 8:42 am : link I'd move OBJ.



With no young QB worth going after, I'm not sure any return is worth it.

RE: the straws people grasp at is unreal jcn56 : 8:43 am : link

Quote: go root for another team and player then. Its fucking ridiculous that this board has become flooded with the same posts over and over and over and over again. You made your opinion known on countless Beckham threads, why start yet another one? Maybe you should wait an hour and start another one, and then another this afternoon. Will that make you feel better? Does your point come across better if you post it more?



He had to up the stupidity level and talk about what lousy WRs TO and Randy Moss were.



He had to up the stupidity level and talk about what lousy WRs TO and Randy Moss were.
Please feel free to add any great WR who never won a ring to the list. You know who else sucked? Dan Marino. He was all about himself and those fucking Isotoner gloves.

Beckham Has learned from everything he's done wrong this year. Pretty sure he'll learn from this too. Annoying drops aside, hes fucking awesome

Not so sure I would say "we" Emil : 8:44 am : link Some yes, but not all. So please don't speak for all of us.



Besides, Diva WRs call out their teammates, throw their QB under the bus, blow up in press conferences, only run routes they want to run, and take plays off. OBJ does none of those things. Yes he needs to keep his emotions in check, but he is the best player on the team, and by all accounts is about team success as much as his own. I wish we had three more of him.

Most responses simply do not get it... That’s Gold, Jerry : 8:45 am : link You do not win in the NFL with wide receivers. Great to have star ones as long as you have other pieces such as a strong offensive line, a good TE, and a good running game. But simply have a stud WR is not where you start. Perhaps this goes back to Reese, a guy most are lauding today but another one who, in my opinion, shit the bed as Bruce put it.



You build a football team from the lines out and, in that sense, Reese has done a terrible job. Spending $200M on fixing some problems is not how a good GM is valued. A good GM builds the foundation first...we've done the reverse and are still paying for bad draft picks like Ereck Flowers.



Perhaps my anger is more with Reese than Beckham and the fact many today are thinking Reese is a great GM.

I don't understand this hate PhilSimms15 : 8:45 am : link Odell is a once in a generation player. Is on track to set all kinds of receiving records. Was the team's only offensive threat all year, was double and triple teamed in every game. Still caught 101 passses.



Is he perfect? No. Is he going to catch every ball thrown his way, no.



But he is one of the top 10 players in all of the NFL, and the NYG are lucky to have him.

If TO didn't have Donovan McHeavo throwing him the ball, that Philly trophy case wouldn't be empty.



Moss came an epic NYG drive downfield short of a ring.



Larry Fitzgerald will retire without a ring too - does he magically suck now?



Some of you people need to change your panties and get a fucking grip.



pissed off so ranting bit



Beckham sucked yesterday if you want to constantly draw attention and be the man you have to make the plays.



pissed off so ranting bit
Beckham sucked yesterday if you want to constantly draw attention and be the man you have to make the plays.
Good point, I love Fitzgerald

RE: Perfectly said Big Blue '56 : 8:47 am : link

Quote: I said it yesterday after the game.



Beckham is a better version of Desean Jackson with anger issues.



As giant fans we get lulled into this thought process like we are some uber classy team. We used to be but the genetation caught up to us.



Limo, I'll take a better version of D-Jax all day long..He works really hard by all indications..What he does with the media is his business as long as it doesn't detract from his production..Doesn't he have the best 3 year start (less the first 4 games of his career he missed) than any wideout ever?



Limo, I'll take a better version of D-Jax all day long..He works really hard by all indications..What he does with the media is his business as long as it doesn't detract from his production..Doesn't he have the best 3 year start (less the first 4 games of his career he missed) than any wideout ever?
Great players have shitty playoff games from time to time. We deal with it and move on..And, as an aside, the great receiver Antonio Brown will be 29..OBJ has 4-5(?) years on him..Years he can become even better

Beckham is a huge talent who shit the bed yesterday in the biggest game of his career. Lets hope its just a one time thing.

will not be so lucky if he plays like this on the big stage

Quote: Odell is a once in a generation player. Is on track to set all kinds of receiving records. Was the team's only offensive threat all year, was double and triple teamed in every game. Still caught 101 passses.



Is he perfect? No. Is he going to catch every ball thrown his way, no.



But he is one of the top 10 players in all of the NFL, and the NYG are lucky to have him.





will not be so lucky if he plays like this on the big stage

Reese IS a very good GM who brought us two SB titles. jcn56 : 8:48 am : link After a solid draft and stellar FA period, we returned to the playoffs with a rookie coach after an 11-5 campaign.



You want to be angry about it, go for it. Keep posting some stupid, rambling threads about how you didn't want Randy Moss on your team, go for broke. Just don't lump in anyone else, not everyone falls into that category.

Some of you are allowing your anger to cloud your judgement JonC : 8:48 am : link and common sense.



OB is as talented a player as you'll find in the NFL. He's also 24 and learning how to be a complete pro, it tends to take time and plenty of growing pains, which have been since throughout this season.



That's Gold Jerry PaulBlakeTSU : 8:49 am : link you are bringing shame to a great television show with this ridiculous commentary.



What are the Giants sacrificing by having Beckham? He had a terrible game, but he is one of the best players in the game. the Patriots didn't lose because of Randy Moss, the Eagles only made the Super Bowl because of TO, Jerry Rice was a legend.



As bad as Beckham was yesterday, what you fail to notice was how he drew a double team on the majority of plays and how Green Bay's defense was entirely keyed in on taking Beckham away. Any singular player that has that effect is a HUGE weapon. The problem was that guys in position to take advantage of it (Sheppard and Cruz) did not. Sheppard had equally bad drops, and Cruz is an absolute nonfactor who shouldn't be on the field next year.

RE: Most responses simply do not get it... Emil : 8:51 am : link

Quote: You do not win in the NFL with wide receivers. Great to have star ones as long as you have other pieces such as a strong offensive line, a good TE, and a good running game. But simply have a stud WR is not where you start. Perhaps this goes back to Reese, a guy most are lauding today but another one who, in my opinion, shit the bed as Bruce put it.



You build a football team from the lines out and, in that sense, Reese has done a terrible job. Spending $200M on fixing some problems is not how a good GM is valued. A good GM builds the foundation first...we've done the reverse and are still paying for bad draft picks like Ereck Flowers.



Perhaps my anger is more with Reese than Beckham and the fact many today are thinking Reese is a great GM.



I agree with you. Star WRs do not win championships. QBs, Pass Rushers, and OL do. But all that said, it makes life a lot easier. See Rice, Irvin, Plaxico, Cruz/Nicks. the list goes on. Can't do it by themselves surely, but it makes a big difference.

I don't not think he's a diva. LauderdaleMatty : 8:51 am : link But he choked. No question about it. He's no Antonio Brown. That guy isn't as athletically gifted as OBJ and it isn't even close who id want on my team right now between the two if I had to choose. He works his ass off so it's not effort. It's the little things that are much harder to do. Like growing up.



He dropped two passes early that would have changed the game.



He knows it too which is why I assume he's so mad.

You realize GiantsRage2007 : 8:52 am : link We don't win 5 games this yr without OBJ? Or probably any of the 6 last year. Our entire offense is wait for OBJ to break one...



It was his first playoff game... gimmie a break



Remember Eli's first playoff game? or countless other Giant greats? Get some perspective.



Oh, and this isn't the 80s anymore, the rules are much different, it's a passing league, a passing game... those 80s teams were built much differently and were built to run, and could run.

he is immature Les in TO : 8:53 am : link and his tendency to drop passes is his kryptonite.



but dead weight???? without him the giants were a 6-10 team this year. he has busted through the nfl record book in his first three seasons with very little surrounding talent.



I like that he is passionate and angry after losing. would rather have 52 guys with beckhams heart than 52 guys who are indifferent after a loss.



he was able to improve this season at not taking the bait of norman and others trying to draw 15 yard penalties. now he needs to focus on the basics (i.e. catching it).



we are very close to returning to the super bowl again - we need to shore up the offensive line and give eli a legitimate pro tight end. beckham is a key part of that equation.



Odell did not make an impact and the ERa set themselves up for this type of criticism. At the end of the day, Odell is a top 3 WR in the game and this team has ended the season in a much better position in regards to roster talent than it ended last season.

Sorry, I just don't see Beckham as a diva Bramton1 : 9:00 am : link He gets such media attention because of his talent level. The biggest knock on him before yesterday was his feud with Norman, and we all saw how he responded to that a week ago. And he certainly wasn't the first talented player to be a no-show in his first playoff game, nor will he be the last.



This is a guy who got violently angry after the game yesterday. Was it because of the loss, or his own bad performance? Does it matter? Nobody can question his passion. Nobody can question his effort. Let me know when he starts taking plays off and then I'll call him a diva.



If you want to trade Beckham, then perhaps you would be happier rooting for another team who Beckham doesn't play for.

I thought Beckham made strides in the second half of the season. During the first half, it seemed like every move he made was the wrong one, and the media was eating it up. During the second half of this season, those controversial actions went away, until this boat incident.





RE: Most responses simply do not get it... Mike from Ohio : 9:01 am : link

Quote: You do not win in the NFL with wide receivers. Great to have star ones as long as you have other pieces such as a strong offensive line, a good TE, and a good running game. But simply have a stud WR is not where you start. Perhaps this goes back to Reese, a guy most are lauding today but another one who, in my opinion, shit the bed as Bruce put it.



You build a football team from the lines out and, in that sense, Reese has done a terrible job. Spending $200M on fixing some problems is not how a good GM is valued. A good GM builds the foundation first...we've done the reverse and are still paying for bad draft picks like Ereck Flowers.



Perhaps my anger is more with Reese than Beckham and the fact many today are thinking Reese is a great GM.



You are the one who doesn't get it. Beckham IS our offense right now. This is a passing league. Did Green Bay win with defense and a running game yesterday? No. They threw the ball all over the field on us when they couldn't run.



You are the one who doesn't get it. Beckham IS our offense right now. This is a passing league. Did Green Bay win with defense and a running game yesterday? No. They threw the ball all over the field on us when they couldn't run.
Beckham is a huge part of this team going forward. To suggest he is a complementary or nice player to have is wildly clueless.

This

Quote: and common sense.



OB is as talented a player as you'll find in the NFL. He's also 24 and learning how to be a complete pro, it tends to take time and plenty of growing pains, which have been since throughout this season.



This

Without OBJ our offensive team speed SomeFan : 9:07 am : link is glacial at best. We have almost no explosiveness or team speed but for OBJ and he makes up for some other guys being slow.



That said, I am starting to hate his dancing every fucking time the camera is on him.

I also don't get the rationale UConn4523 : 9:09 am : link he wasn't the only one on the boat so does that mean Shepard and Co are divas too? Or do they get a pass because they didn't punch a whole in a wall?



So does hole in wall = diva or am I missing something?



Didn't TO try to kill himself and din't Moss come in the league after going to jail for a few days on battery charges and then later in life allegedly hit a woman?



Good grief you guys will try and buy into any theme that's put out there for you to flock to.

SomeFan PaulBlakeTSU : 9:09 am : link he is also our only hope at a jump ball-- all 5'11 of him.



Beckham was bad, but he brought so much attention on himself from Green Bay's defense all game that is is just as much an indictment on Sheppard and Cruz taht they could not make plays with the way Eli was throwing the ball.

RE: Without OBJ our offensive team speed Big Blue '56 : 9:09 am : link

Quote: is glacial at best. We have almost no explosiveness or team speed but for OBJ and he makes up for some other guys being slow.



That said, I am starting to hate his dancing every fucking time the camera is on him.



It's the times..Cruz' salsa was cute, but grew old..Strahan's ballin' was rather embarrassing and so on..This is what is..I grew up with Players congratulating each other with pats on the butt and handing the ball to the official..Homer Jones was the first ever player to spike the ball in the end zone, iirc.

The next person who says you build a football pjcas18 : 9:10 am : link team from the lines out should be forced to do both:



a) tell us how many playoff wins the Cowboys have with their vaunted OL?



b) go back and count the past two seasons final 4's and see how many 1st round OL are on each of them still with their original team. I can tell you, I've done it, I think it was 1, Nate Solder. This year you can add Eric Fisher (if the Chiefs make it to the final 4 and any Cowboys OL).



I'm not saying neglect the lines, and if someone were to say Reese neglected the lines too long and then was forced to address them I wouldn't argue, but today's Broncos, Patriots, Seahawks, Falcons, Chiefs, Steelers, etc. were NOT built from the lines out and they've been pretty successful the past couple seasons.

I don't think people define diva the same way Ten Ton Hammer : 9:16 am : link He is a very hard worker and handles his responsibilities. Just because you don't agree with his personal choices does not make him a diva. When I hear the label 'diva' I think of a player who's presence disrupts the team and doesn't care about winning.

You are high on your own opinion. He is a fucking Diva. Actions speak louder than words.

Quote: teammate and lockerroom presence..It's a social media world, I've hotten used to it..Some are much more popular than others. He's one of the best WRs in the business who happen to have a rather lousy playoff debit..We can all remember how the best WR in football, still in his prime, performed against us in the 2001 playoff game (Randy Moss)..Other greats have shit the bed from time to time..



You are high on your own opinion. He is a fucking Diva. Actions speak louder than words.

RE: Although there is no correlation of events 7 days apart... Carson53 : 9:22 am : link

Quote: ...OBJ will have to live with the media scrutiny (fair or not) for the entire off-season. He stunk yesterday...pure and simple. The guy who the playoff spotlight was made for, had arguably his worse game as a pro. He not only didn't torch them...he couldn't even catch an easy pass for which an average receiver would be automatic. The walking around before the game without a shirt was frankly stupid, childish, and it showed how immature the man is. he has a ling way to go to "get it". .



Pretty much true, but he wasn't alone doing the no shirt routine around the league yesterday. Smacking walls after

the last two losses (in Philly too), needs to reign in his emotions, he has trouble with that still.

You can't have it both ways either, when you spend all this time on social media. The optics and the audio on the

boat show, weren't good. You have a celebrity with a joint

in his hand, and some woman heard talking about Adderall.

You hear someone say, 'I can't take that'. You have to presume that was one of the Giants, I don't think other celebrities care about Adderall!

Pretty much true, but he wasn't alone doing the no shirt routine around the league yesterday. Smacking walls after
the last two losses (in Philly too), needs to reign in his emotions, he has trouble with that still.
You can't have it both ways either, when you spend all this time on social media. The optics and the audio on the
boat show, weren't good. You have a celebrity with a joint
in his hand, and some woman heard talking about Adderall.
You hear someone say, 'I can't take that'. You have to presume that was one of the Giants, I don't think other celebrities care about Adderall!
When you stink up the place, unfortunately you are going to hear about it after a loss in the playoffs.

Same as the shit we heard about JPP oldutican : 9:34 am : link after the fireworks accident. It's not 1959 anymore when most of the NFL was made up of white guys with crew cuts. Yes, I'm saying race has a lot to do with this OBJ bashing. I don't remember this level of outrage when David Diehl got arrested for aggravated DWI. He actually did something bad.



Been watching the Giants for nearly 60 years, and OBJ is the most talented offensive player they've ever had. He is too high strung, and a reflection of the look at me celebrity culture. But by all accounts he is a great competitor and hard worker. My guess is he will mature.

This 100% Bluesbreaker : 9:37 am : link You build a football team from the lines out and, in that sense, Reese has done a terrible job. Spending $200M on fixing some problems is not how a good GM is valued. A good GM builds the foundation first...we've done the reverse and are still paying for bad draft picks like Ereck Flowers.



Perhaps my anger is more with Reese than Beckham and the fact many today are thinking Reese is a great GM.

It's hard to argue Ten Ton Hammer : 9:41 am : link That they haven't tried to build the lines over the past 3 years.



You can be angry it hasn't worked out, but they clearly put a lot of emphasis on it.

The Giants PaulBlakeTSU : 9:51 am : link have devoted a lot of resources to the lines and are also dealing with the aftermath of a 5 year stretch of catastrophic injury history. There are only so many resources to go around.

RE: Same as the shit we heard about JPP Carson53 : 9:51 am : link

Quote: after the fireworks accident. It's not 1959 anymore when most of the NFL was made up of white guys with crew cuts. Yes, I'm saying race has a lot to do with this OBJ bashing. I don't remember this level of outrage when David Diehl got arrested for aggravated DWI. He actually did something bad.



Been watching the Giants for nearly 60 years, and OBJ is the most talented offensive player they've ever had. He is too high strung, and a reflection of the look at me celebrity culture. But by all accounts he is a great competitor and hard worker. My guess is he will mature. .



Hey, we all know it's not 1959 anymore, thanks for informing us though. Been watching for 50+ years, JPP and Diehl may have used bad judgement. They don't however absolutely LOVE the attention, big damn difference.

OBJ is not a rookie, been here 3 years, really is time to grow up!

Hey, we all know it's not 1959 anymore, thanks for informing us though. Been watching for 50+ years, JPP and Diehl may have used bad judgement. They don't however absolutely LOVE the attention, big damn difference.
OBJ is not a rookie, been here 3 years, really is time to grow up!