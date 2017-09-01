NYG have a projected $32 Million in Cap Space for 2017. est1986 : 1/9/2017 8:54 am Potentially $50 Million in Cap Space!!! with some cuts of course (Cruz, Jennings, and JT Thomas for sure, potentially Veeren, Harris and Casillas).



So with needs at RB, OL, TE, WR, LB, FS what do we do?



Hope P. Perkins is the guy? Hope D. Thompson is the guy? Hope J Adams is the guy? Hope B. Goodson is the guy? Hope E. Flowers is the guy?????



Without naming any free agents. It's clear some free agent players will have to come in playing a lot of playing time for this team if we want to be a better football team next season. We only have the 23rd overall pick. Draft picks are only going to do so much for you year 1. We don't want to have rookies starting all across the board if we can prevent that, that means we have better players. I expect another exciting offseason.



What would you do with $50 Million?









Resigning Hankins and JPP... BillKo : 1/9/2017 9:02 am : link tops the list, but you have to consider how much cap spaces you'll have tied up in a handful of individuals.



They also have to determine what to do with Flowers.......is he staying at LT or moving to RT.



Those are the three most important moves, before FA starts, IMO.

Not for nothing, but those potential cuts you mentioned, barens : 1/9/2017 9:02 am : link some decent players there who don't cost a lot of money, besides Cruz. I guess what I'm asking, is whether it's worth it to drop all of those players to sign 1 or 2 others?

Id cut every player on that list Old Dirty Beckham : 1/9/2017 9:02 am : link Besides drc and vereen. You cut drc you create a new hile. Restructure if need be but a cut is foolish.

I don't think you'll see a lot of addition jcn56 : 1/9/2017 9:04 am : link Retain JPP and Hankins on D, Pugh on O, and spend whatever is left on shoring up the OL, getting a TE and a WR.

Might want to determine how good Pugh is too Giants2012 : 1/9/2017 9:05 am : link He was a bit of light weight yesterday. A lot of blame all season for that OL yet Pugh wasn't exactly wow.

That article EddieNYG : 1/9/2017 9:05 am : link Lists DRC as a potential cap casualty.



With $32 million in cap space, it would be foolish to cut DRC. He was a 2nd team All Pro this year and can play inside and outside. You don't cut that kind of an asset when you have a ton of cap room. He was also clearly missed yesterday after getting injured early in the game.

Retain JPP and Hankins on D, Pugh on O, and spend whatever is left on shoring up the OL, getting a TE and a WR.



Now THIS is as succinctly perfect as a post can be..👍👏🏼👍👏🏼 In comment 13316392 jcn56 said:Now THIS is as succinctly perfect as a post can be..👍👏🏼👍👏🏼

I am not criticizing you robbieballs2003 : 1/9/2017 9:07 am : link but I hate when people say I hope X player is the guy. The goal should be to bring in competition. If that player rises to the top then great. Look at Flowers. They hoped he was the guy and nobody was every brought in to push him. Look at what happened. He is entering his third year and we really don't know if he is a starting caliber anything (LG, RG, RT).



We need to upgrade the OL and TE position. We could not run outside all year. Eli was getting killed all year. The theory behind our quick release offense is that pressure up the middle is more detrimental than pressure off of the edge. Well ... pressure off the edge is pretty damn detrimental when it is getting there in about 2 seconds. We need to be able to seal an edge and make defense defend us sideline to sideline. Get the defense moving horizontal instead of upfield.



IMO, it is important to rank our needs but it is even more important to just get the best players we can. We had a great year but that doesn't mean we can just sit tight and let the players currently on the team grow. We need to bring in the right players that give us the best chance to succeed. We have a lot of areas we can go after in FA and the draft. And do not rule out a defensive presence in the first round of the draft. I like that DE from Tennessee that Sy'56 pointed out.

some decent players there who don't cost a lot of money, besides Cruz. I guess what I'm asking, is whether it's worth it to drop all of those players to sign 1 or 2 others?



Like who In comment 13316388 barens said:Like who

Quote: tops the list, but you have to consider how much cap spaces you'll have tied up in a handful of individuals.



They also have to determine what to do with Flowers.......is he staying at LT or moving to RT.



Those are the three most important moves, before FA starts, IMO.



With Eli's age, limited window, & the way the defense played this season, Giants have to take chances with inflated salaries over the next 2-3 years, even if they face cap problems beyond that.



Eli showed yesterday that if given a little more time, and specially in the playoffs, he can lead the team in the post season. You have to take advantage of that. You never know what the QB situation will be like once he's done. In comment 13316384 BillKo said:With Eli's age, limited window, & the way the defense played this season, Giants have to take chances with inflated salaries over the next 2-3 years, even if they face cap problems beyond that.Eli showed yesterday that if given a little more time, and specially in the playoffs, he can lead the team in the post season. You have to take advantage of that. You never know what the QB situation will be like once he's done.

Wasn't everyone calling for DRC's head early in the season? Shockwave : 1/9/2017 9:11 am : link You can never to have to many good/great corners in this league but there has to be trade offs. Do you want want 3 great corner backs, or two great corner backs and use that other sport solve another position through FA such as the OL(if possible of course)



With the giants luck though we would not sign DRC. Then either one of our two left over starting CB's would get hurt or the OLman we signed during FA..or even worse both lol.











Vereen ArcadeSlumlord : 1/9/2017 9:12 am : link is old and damaged goods, a MUST CUT. And I like the Shane.



Time to move on.



Cut Jennings

Cut Vereen

Do not resign:

Darkwa

Rainey



Need a late round complimentary back and sign a new vet.

I'd take a look at Ronnie Hillman and Knile Davis.

you have to see what their demands are. Expect Vernon and Harrison's contracts to be mentioned.

Anybody know the date Chip : 1/9/2017 9:14 am : link Victor Cruz roster bonus comes due. I would assume he will be cut or take another pay cut to stay either way freeing up cap space by the date of the bonus coming due. I would agree with everyone else TE and OL are the two biggest areas of need.

Out of the five he recommended cutting to free up cap space, DRC is the only one I would object to. Rather than cutting Vereen, they may be able to trade him.

Quote: tops the list, but you have to consider how much cap spaces you'll have tied up in a handful of individuals.



They also have to determine what to do with Flowers.......is he staying at LT or moving to RT.



Those are the three most important moves, before FA starts, IMO. I would add Justin P. to the tops list as well. In comment 13316384 BillKo said:I would add Justin P. to the tops list as well.

So are you suggesting we go on another spending spree That’s Gold, Jerry : 1/9/2017 9:21 am : link to make up for our GM's lousy work in building this team through the draft?

Cutting Vereen now or after 6/1, saves the Giants the exact same GloryDayz : 1/9/2017 9:25 am : link Since 2017 is his last year under contract, it doesnt make any difference when a decision is made. There's a $3.75 cap savings whether they cut him soon or after camp/pre-season, if thats what they chose to do.



Why make a decision now then? Keep him, see how he recovers, what they want to do with the offense (scheme), who they sign/draft, and make a decision the last week before the 2017 season.



At least wait till FA starts, see what FAs become available, what the cap situation is and then decide.

Quote: In comment 13316392 jcn56 said:





Quote:





Retain JPP and Hankins on D, Pugh on O, and spend whatever is left on shoring up the OL, getting a TE and a WR.







Now THIS is as succinctly perfect as a post can be..👍👏🏼👍👏🏼



Cant be any simpler than that.. but with the state of OL play across the NFL (with a few exceptions), hard to tell what good OL men shake loose, hit FA, and how much they'd cost to sin. Would suck to have to rely on rookies/unproven players. In comment 13316397 Big Blue '56 said:Cant be any simpler than that.. but with the state of OL play across the NFL (with a few exceptions), hard to tell what good OL men shake loose, hit FA, and how much they'd cost to sin. Would suck to have to rely on rookies/unproven players.

If Hankins commands Top 10 money for a DT... Dunedin81 : 1/9/2017 9:35 am : link (maybe 5/$55 with $35 in guarantees) do we think Reese is going to pony up? Is he anywhere near that? PFF metrics hate him, but for a plug of a DT on the open market how many are better?

With 50 Million Patrick77 : 1/9/2017 9:43 am : link Without getting too in depth with backloading contracts and specifics



-



I would resign JPP, Hankins, Robinson, and even John Jerry. That likely eats up 25-30 million right there. After that I'd pickup a LT (Whitworth, Reiff, who knows) that likely eats up another 10 million. I'd go after a bigger Receiver even if it is Anquan Boldin. At that point the veteran FA dumpster diving for depth begins at RB, TE, FS, CB, and LB. In the draft the depth of it at key positions should likely allow the Giants to get guys to compete for playing time at safety, backup corner, backup DE, TE, etc...



I'd hope to god Vereen and Johnson come back healthy.

Quote: Without getting too in depth with backloading contracts and specifics



-



I would resign JPP, Hankins, Robinson, and even John Jerry. That likely eats up 25-30 million right there. After that I'd pickup a LT (Whitworth, Reiff, who knows) that likely eats up another 10 million. I'd go after a bigger Receiver even if it is Anquan Boldin. At that point the veteran FA dumpster diving for depth begins at RB, TE, FS, CB, and LB. In the draft the depth of it at key positions should likely allow the Giants to get guys to compete for playing time at safety, backup corner, backup DE, TE, etc...



I'd hope to god Vereen and Johnson come back healthy.



Boldin is ancient. Without seeing a list of FA's, I'm sure there are younger/better options to be found. In comment 13316554 Patrick77 said:Boldin is ancient. Without seeing a list of FA's, I'm sure there are younger/better options to be found.

Quote: (maybe 5/$55 with $35 in guarantees) do we think Reese is going to pony up? Is he anywhere near that? PFF metrics hate him, but for a plug of a DT on the open market how many are better?



That's too rich for my taste regarding Hankins. Solid player. Not a difference maker. If it came down to a choice between Hankins and, as an example, Kevin Zeitler (OL), I'm choosing Zeitler. In comment 13316530 Dunedin81 said:That's too rich for my taste regarding Hankins. Solid player. Not a difference maker. If it came down to a choice between Hankins and, as an example, Kevin Zeitler (OL), I'm choosing Zeitler.

Re-sign Hankins and JPP - then sign a starting LT FA PatersonPlank : 1/9/2017 9:49 am : link Move Flowers to RT or RG.

Draft a top OL guy #1

LB #2

RB #3



Give Adams the TE spot fom day 1

Hankins wasn't really as good as we were hoping he would be this year Brown Recluse : 1/9/2017 9:50 am : link was he?



He helped form a formidable duo with Snacks as far as stopping the run...but where is the pass rush he displayed his rookie season?



If Hankins is going to be a run stopper, there are possibly less expensive alternatives that can eat up just as much space as he did.

Quote: In comment 13316384 BillKo said:





Quote:





tops the list, but you have to consider how much cap spaces you'll have tied up in a handful of individuals.



They also have to determine what to do with Flowers.......is he staying at LT or moving to RT.



Those are the three most important moves, before FA starts, IMO.







With Eli's age, limited window, & the way the defense played this season, Giants have to take chances with inflated salaries over the next 2-3 years, even if they face cap problems beyond that.



Eli showed yesterday that if given a little more time, and specially in the playoffs, he can lead the team in the post season. You have to take advantage of that. You never know what the QB situation will be like once he's done.



Bingo. Eli's age is a huge factor this offseason. Papa and Banks alluded to it late in the game yesterday. He's 36. He can't afford to wait 2-3 years as this team continues to grow. They're close enough where a handful of players can put them over the top. Reese might have to "go for it" now and pay the price later if the potential reward is a 5th Lombardi. In comment 13316430 GloryDayz said:Bingo. Eli's age is a huge factor this offseason. Papa and Banks alluded to it late in the game yesterday. He's 36. He can't afford to wait 2-3 years as this team continues to grow. They're close enough where a handful of players can put them over the top. Reese might have to "go for it" now and pay the price later if the potential reward is a 5th Lombardi.

I'm not sure if Hankins is that good... Dunedin81 : 1/9/2017 9:57 am : link I don't do a particularly good job of estimating contract value, especially at that position where things don't show up on the stat sheet. It's possible he gets half that, and I'd be fine with that ($5-$6 per). But if he gets bid up, maybe by a 3-4 team, I'm not sure Reese will be comfortable at a higher price, and I'm not sure he should be.

Quote: was he?



He helped form a formidable duo with Snacks as far as stopping the run...but where is the pass rush he displayed his rookie season?



If Hankins is going to be a run stopper, there are possibly less expensive alternatives that can eat up just as much space as he did.



I would love to re-sign Hankins, but looking at the Jets DT/DL before & after Snacks... it definitely took a step back when he left.



That probably plays into the Giants decision with Hankins. It will probably harder to appraise/reach a deal with Hankins than it is with JPP.



Unless Giants give Hankins pretty much most of what he wants, he'll probably opt to test the market. JPP will probably want/get something similar to OV's deal. The market is probably pretty much set, give or take a few million, which will probably not be guaranteed or have a big effect on the numbers In comment 13316582 Brown Recluse said:I would love to re-sign Hankins, but looking at the Jets DT/DL before & after Snacks... it definitely took a step back when he left.That probably plays into the Giants decision with Hankins. It will probably harder to appraise/reach a deal with Hankins than it is with JPP.Unless Giants give Hankins pretty much most of what he wants, he'll probably opt to test the market. JPP will probably want/get something similar to OV's deal. The market is probably pretty much set, give or take a few million, which will probably not be guaranteed or have a big effect on the numbers

Casillas was a leader on our defense, barens : 1/9/2017 10:22 am : link DRC makes our defense great, Jennings I don't know how much he costs, but he's not the problem.



When you think of how the Patriots do business, they fix the problem. Erick Flowers is a big part of the problem, we can get rid of and cut as many players as you want, but we will still have the same problem.

I believe we are also rolling over TommyWiseau : 1/9/2017 10:29 am : link 12 Mil from this year to 2017 which would bring our total to around 43 to 44 Million in cap space without cuts.



Cuts:



Cruz (saves 7.5 million)

Jennings (saves 2.5 million)

JT Thomas (Saves 3 million)



Possible Cuts:



Vereen (saves 3.8 Million)



With the definite cuts we are looking at around 56ish million in Cap space.



Resign:



Hankins

JPP

Pugh

Robinson



Free Agents:



RB: Benny Cunningham/Deangelo Williams as a vet presence

WR: Terelle Pryor.. you get your big body fast WR

LB: Malcolm Smith

TE: Jack Doyle.. finally a TE that can block and is decent in the pass game

OL: Really is slim pickings in FA this season, do you bring in a vet like Whitorth one a short one or two year deal? I think we will have to go for OL hard in the draft.





Terell Pryor will command big bucks barens : 1/9/2017 10:31 am : link and probably get it.

Resigning Hankins should be the first priority jeff57 : 1/9/2017 10:35 am : link .

The other thing the team has to be concerned with when focusing FA $s Beer Man : 1/9/2017 10:35 am : link This is a very weak draft class for OL, which unfortunately is the weakest link on the team. They need to keep Justin Pugh and find 1 or 2 quality FAs for the OL.

Quote: This is a very weak draft class for OL, which unfortunately is the weakest link on the team. They need to keep Justin Pugh and find 1 or 2 quality FAs for the OL.



It's not a stellar FA OL crop either, unfortunately. Jerry's going to have to figure out a solution with few alternatives available.

In comment 13316730 Beer Man said:It's not a stellar FA OL crop either, unfortunately. Jerry's going to have to figure out a solution with few alternatives available.

The groaning over JPP and Hankins is a legitimate concern Patrick77 : 1/9/2017 10:49 am : link It somehow seems to overshadow that the Giants have a complete shit OL that is likely losing their starting RG and RT and features a LT who probably needs to move. Beatty also sucks so bad he doesn't dress so he will need replaced too.



The Giants might need to pick up 3 starting calibre OL this offseason. And then could lose Pugh in 2018.



I like Hart and Jones but I wouldn't pencil them in to start. I wouldn't even give Flowers a free run at whatever position he is to play next year. Personally I think the Giants are going to have to bring back one of Jerry/Newhouse, sign a veteran to play LT, and draft a player at tackle or guard to push Newhouse/Jerry off the roster in 2018.

I would not cut PaulN : 1/9/2017 11:09 am : link DRC, all the others I would, even Vereen, he is too banged up now.

The Oline PaulN : 1/9/2017 11:10 am : link Has to be priority one. Hankins to me is a bonus, and we may not be able to keep him, JPP must be resigned.

Quote: DRC, all the others I would, even Vereen, he is too banged up now.



Yup.



Also got to see what FAs on other teams shake losose. I know a lot on here are expecting Bmarsh to get cut by the jets. Maybe some solid o line hit FA unexpectedly. In comment 13316835 PaulN said:Yup.Also got to see what FAs on other teams shake losose. I know a lot on here are expecting Bmarsh to get cut by the jets. Maybe some solid o line hit FA unexpectedly.

Quote: Retain JPP and Hankins on D, Pugh on O, and spend whatever is left on shoring up the OL, getting a TE and a WR.

Many are citing the need for a TE. I'm surprise no one mentions Will Johnson. The coaches were very high on him in the preseason before he went to IR with a burner.

My recollection was they had counted on him in play design because of his versatility as TE and FB.

Is he no longer in the picture for next season? In comment 13316392 jcn56 said:Many are citing the need for a TE. I'm surprise no one mentions Will Johnson. The coaches were very high on him in the preseason before he went to IR with a burner.My recollection was they had counted on him in play design because of his versatility as TE and FB.Is he no longer in the picture for next season?

Quote: In comment 13316430 GloryDayz said:





Quote:





In comment 13316384 BillKo said:





Quote:





tops the list, but you have to consider how much cap spaces you'll have tied up in a handful of individuals.



They also have to determine what to do with Flowers.......is he staying at LT or moving to RT.



Those are the three most important moves, before FA starts, IMO.







With Eli's age, limited window, & the way the defense played this season, Giants have to take chances with inflated salaries over the next 2-3 years, even if they face cap problems beyond that.



Eli showed yesterday that if given a little more time, and specially in the playoffs, he can lead the team in the post season. You have to take advantage of that. You never know what the QB situation will be like once he's done.







Bingo. Eli's age is a huge factor this offseason. Papa and Banks alluded to it late in the game yesterday. He's 36. He can't afford to wait 2-3 years as this team continues to grow. They're close enough where a handful of players can put them over the top. Reese might have to "go for it" now and pay the price later if the potential reward is a 5th Lombardi.



Well, personally I feel you don't take Eli's age into consideration and damage the franchise beyond those 2-3 years.



Big picture.....winning a SB is a tough chore even if you have the best team.



I'd rather keep the franchise stable (and competitive) and keep a close eye on QBs after 2018........... In comment 13316587 The_Boss said:Well, personally I feel you don't take Eli's age into consideration and damage the franchise beyond those 2-3 years.Big picture.....winning a SB is a tough chore even if you have the best team.I'd rather keep the franchise stable (and competitive) and keep a close eye on QBs after 2018...........

Hart, Newhouse, and Jones... BillKo : 1/9/2017 11:53 am : link are nice backups. Think in a pinch.



You need to get a LT, replace Gerry, and move Flowers to RT.



But finding a LT is no easy task.



Do the Giants think Beatty is in any way part of their plans going forward?

First resign JPP and Hankins sjnyfan : 1/9/2017 12:32 pm : link JPP is a priority. Hankins if reasonable. If a team wants to give him LinJo money I'd pass. It's a good draft for D Lineman.



FA targets:



Andrew Whitworth-not concerned with his age. Still playing at a high level

Ricky Wagner

Sebastian Vollmer



If Flowers is moved to RT instead of RG:



Kevin Zeitler

Jonathan Cooper

Chance Warmack

Ronald Leary

Luke Joeckel





Kenny Britt-local and would give the Giants a tall WR



Anthony Fasano--another local guy that is a very good blocking TE and is good for about 20 catches a season.

Jermaine Gresham



Kawann Short--Wishful Thinking but this is the DT we should open the wallet for

Abry Jones--if Hankins goes. underrated



Still working through others





Quote: He was a bit of light weight yesterday. A lot of blame all season for that OL yet Pugh wasn't exactly wow.



I think Pugh and Richburg both need more weight training and building more strength. With that said, they could use a few more pounds of muscle on their frames. Richburg is another guy that has been getting pushed around too. In comment 13316395 Giants2012 said:I think Pugh and Richburg both need more weight training and building more strength. With that said, they could use a few more pounds of muscle on their frames. Richburg is another guy that has been getting pushed around too.

Quote: are nice backups. Think in a pinch.



You need to get a LT, replace Gerry, and move Flowers to RT.



But finding a LT is no easy task.



Do the Giants think Beatty is in any way part of their plans going forward?



What makes anyone think that Flowers would be acceptable at RT? I don't want to just switch the pressure from Left to Right. Newhouse is not good enough to start and neither is Hart in my opinion. I would put Flowers at RG (where I think he would excel) and that would force us to find a new LT and RT and if that's all we accomplished in the off season I would consider that a big step toward improving this team. In comment 13316988 BillKo said:What makes anyone think that Flowers would be acceptable at RT? I don't want to just switch the pressure from Left to Right. Newhouse is not good enough to start and neither is Hart in my opinion. I would put Flowers at RG (where I think he would excel) and that would force us to find a new LT and RT and if that's all we accomplished in the off season I would consider that a big step toward improving this team.

Quote: to make up for our GM's lousy work in building this team through the draft?



At least were drafting in the 20's instead of taking guys in the top 10 that were rated in the 20's, ex LT and CB. In comment 13316483 That’s Gold, Jerry said:At least were drafting in the 20's instead of taking guys in the top 10 that were rated in the 20's, ex LT and CB.