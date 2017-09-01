Special Teams--time for a change NJLCO : 1/9/2017 9:15 am I thought yesterday was the worst special team play of the year by far. This entire group looked mentally unprepared from an individual and team perspective. They were not prepared for the conditions and their physical play was non existent. To me that is coaching period. This guy has nine lives and it is time for a change. I can not see Mac living with this going into 2017.

quinn riceneggs : 1/9/2017 9:25 am : link there's no way to "coach" how 1 degree weather will affect you. Gould is average is good weather.



Wing had a bad day period.



What could another coach have done for the players?

I disagree Wellington : 1/9/2017 9:27 am : link ST was a strength for the Giants all year and yes while they did play terrible it was more on the hands of execution. Quinn would never tell Bobby Rainey to make that ridiculous mental mistake for example and yesterday was the worst the Giants have looked with their assignments on STs. Whatever.

How do you Tuckrule : 1/9/2017 9:29 am : link Let the ball go out of bounds?? Harris has been doing what he does all year and many on bbi thought he's been doing an admirable job. A thread a while back had many complementingthe fact that Harris would catch balls at the 7 or 8 and not allow us to get backed up to the goal line. It's pure stupidity. You take your chances that the cover team won't be able to down the ball. Simple as that.

was it Quinn's fault that Wing was terrible yesterday? Having a great Victor in CT : 1/9/2017 9:32 am : link day against Cleveland is wonderful, but having a shitty day at GB in a playoff game where field position is important is inexcusable.



Why is Rainey even on the roster, let alone seeing the field? What a dumb play.

Agree with Wellington here. Big Blue '56 : 1/9/2017 9:33 am : link The STs have been rather good this year..You don't clean house off of a bad game..Improvements? Sure. Clean house? I wouldn't

RE: How do you coach rainey. riceneggs : 1/9/2017 9:35 am : link

because of what unfolded, it allows us to say that Rainey made the worst decision ever.



however, if you go thru a couple scenarios, i can see why he decided to catch the ball.



scenario: windy conditions, cold ball. lets say he thinks the ball in headed out of bounds. he lets it hit the ground, ball takes a funny bounce away from him and the packers recover it at the 3



you just never know

RE: quinn robbieballs2003 : 1/9/2017 9:36 am : link

Quote: there's no way to "coach" how 1 degree weather will affect you. Gould is average is good weather.



Wing had a bad day period.



What could another coach have done for the players?



Lets go through the units robbieballs2003 : 1/9/2017 9:43 am : link Punt team: for the most part this was a great unit.



Kickoff team: imo, too many times we have been burned by poor play on this unit.



Kickoff return: Does anybody think when we return it that we will get to the 25 yard line let alone a TD?



Punt return: ugh all year unless Beckham is back deeo but then we will have penalties all over the place.



FG/extra point team: average at best



FG/extra point defense: probably our best unit.



I don't think our special teams were all that great this year. In certain games they looked great but overall I could use a major upgrade all around.

do you know what the punt return yardage discrepancy was Les in TO : 1/9/2017 9:45 am : link yesterday? 128-4 in favour of the packers.



128-4.



they had 2 extra punt returns, but that is still an abysmal stat.



we almost turned the ball over on one short packers punt where the ball hit a giant and we recovered. then the rainey play, my god. and the 60 yard punt to harris where he should have been able to get 10 yards before any green shirts were near him.



people forget the blocked field goal/return for a touchdown and the punt coverage unit played solidly down the stretch, but yesterday was just a complete beatdown on special teams. but yesterday was bad, and coupled with some other special teams disasters we had in the last few years as well as all the penalties called, we need a change.

Quote:





Quote:





Quote:







Haven't read every thread Jay in Toronto : 1/9/2017 9:47 am : link and this is where my comment might belong. Puzzled if it hasn't been mentioned.



Wing was especially crappy, no distance and when he got a bit of distance it would be line drives.



We were playing field position football until his first bad punt.

RE: Haven't read every thread riceneggs : 1/9/2017 9:50 am : link

Quote: and this is where my comment might belong. Puzzled if it hasn't been mentioned.



Wing was especially crappy, no distance and when he got a bit of distance it would be line drives.



We were playing field position football until his first bad punt.



you make too much sense. Wing was a problem yesterday, but the OP is saying it was Quinn's fault. I'm just trying to understand how In comment 13316573 Jay in Toronto said:you make too much sense. Wing was a problem yesterday, but the OP is saying it was Quinn's fault. I'm just trying to understand how

Disconcerting how bad of year Harris had with returns. He clearly Jimmy Googs : 1/9/2017 9:50 am : link brought his gunner abilities but lots of bad decisions and loose balls on punts and KOs. Dont recall much in terms of impactful plays here.





Quote:





Quinn was not F'ing up punts and fielding balls MotownGIANTS : 1/9/2017 10:01 am : link AT THE SIDELINE on the 3 yd line ...





ST was horrible yesterday... Dunedin81 : 1/9/2017 10:04 am : link and Dwayne Harris consistently makes bad decisions. But we have an excellent punter, we (understandably) cut an excellent kicker, and shitty judgment or not Harris is a potential difference-maker in the return game. Generally speaking specials have been an asset all year.

Rainey was awful. WideRight : 1/9/2017 10:06 am : link Two plays, both total disasters. Game killers.



I think he was on the take.

Rainey spike : 1/9/2017 10:10 am : link Is a stupid player and he is not a rookie

Quote:





Quote:





Quote:







We all learned a rule KWhite2250 : 1/9/2017 10:19 am : link In the Lions-Giants game 3 weeks earlier, if you are out of bounds and touch the ball its a penalty on kickoff team and placed at the 40. does anyone think rainey knew this rule even after it happened against us? I know its really hard to make that split second decision but maybe it should be coached and practiced, you get anywhere near the sideline like that, step out and then touch it

ST ryanmkeane : 1/9/2017 10:29 am : link was a fucking disaster yesterday - but we really can't place the blame on Quinn. Rainey catching that kick and Harris literally refusing to make a fair catch or let a ball go isn't really Quinn's fault...I don't think anyway.

Those of you GeorgeAdams33 : 1/9/2017 10:32 am : link .....who want to defend Quinn don't have a clue. Robbieballs nailed it. Quinn must go.

Quote:





Quote:





Rainey's play was unacceptable HBart : 1/9/2017 11:18 am : link Coaches can only coach to a degree. Wing will have to live with the fact (as will the Giants) that he had one of the worst days of his career on one of the most important days of his career. Physically he just choked. Same thing with OBJ. One would have thought that OBJ was a "big time" player who made big plays on a big stage but he choked. I believe things will be different next time around - if he gets a next time around.



Rainey on the other hand made a mistake that is so fundamentally stupid that digging deeper is justified. Did Quinn take for granted that after 5 years returning kicks as a pro he should understand what to do on a kick like that? If so, it's bad coaching, there are certainly also other things he overlooked, and Quinn should be fired.



If that was something that was coached and practiced then Rainey should be cut. It's such an inexcusably stupid error of such magnitude and he's just an interchangeable part anyway. It was a failure of both judgement and execution on his 3rd and 1 miss, although it wasn't his judgement. But between the 2 plays, if that KO scenario was coached, Rainey should be cut.

Quinn and his Specials are not scapegoat for yesterday Jimmy Googs : 1/9/2017 11:32 am : link but change here would not be a bad thing and carries little downside risk

Harris was not geemanfan : 1/9/2017 11:33 am : link A great returner this year but amazing as a gunner. Gould was good at FG's but no leg for kick offs and no good words can describe Rainey. We also keep Herzlich for specials but don't see that much production. They willl make a few changes.

Specials were fine all year AnnapolisMike : 1/9/2017 11:41 am : link Not sure if Gould is who you move forward with as a kicker.



big change here has the potential of making the team worse...not better.

Quote:





Quote:





