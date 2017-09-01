Sterling Shepard - what we expected? chris r : 1/9/2017 11:15 am I know many here, myself included, were very high on this pick. I thought he had a little Steve Smith Sr in him with his toughness, big play ability and ability to play larger than his size. So what's the verdict one season in?



Hands , getting open and dependability he's everything I thought. However I expected him to be a bit more explosive, both making plays down field and running after the catch. It's the latter I think that has surprised me the most. I thought he was going to be very strong RAC guy but this season he wasn't particularly nimble or explosive in small places after the catch.



In short he was more Steve Smith Jr than Sr which is not bad at all, just different than what I expected.



good rookie year AnnapolisMike : 1/9/2017 11:17 am : link He will be a good slot guy for the Giants for years to come. We need another tall guy outside. (King?)

He had geemanfan : 1/9/2017 11:19 am : link One of the most productive seasons of all the rookies drafted.

Overall Disapointing Rookie year IMHO est1986 : 1/9/2017 11:19 am : link Promising yes but I expected more from him and from everyone on this offense. Maybe he benefits more playing in the slot with two threats on the outside, right now its just him and OBJ.

It was a good rookie year Milton : 1/9/2017 11:21 am : link But I get the impression that what you see is what you get and he doesn't have a high ceiling. He will be a good slot receiver for years to come, but the Giants need to find an outside receiver to complement OBJ going forward.

his catch yesterday on 3rd down UConn4523 : 1/9/2017 11:22 am : link whipping around to catch the pass behind him was all I needed to see. The guy is a player stuck in a patchwork offense. Once Cruz is gone and we replace him with an actual outside WR, and get another starting OLmen, Shepard should improve (the whole offense really).

he was desperately PaulBlakeTSU : 1/9/2017 11:22 am : link needed to take advantage of all the attention Beckham got. He showed flashes this season, which is good, but hoped he would have performed better.



Maybe a few recent rookie WR seasons around the league have clouded the understanding that it often takes a year for a WR to get it.



Yesterday, he picked the worst possible game to have the drops but I don't think that has any effect on what he'll be going forward.

65 Rec 683 Yards 8 TD est1986 : 1/9/2017 11:23 am : link Not bad but... Could be, should be better.

RE: good rookie year SGMen : 1/9/2017 11:23 am : link

Quote: He will be a good slot guy for the Giants for years to come. We need another tall guy outside. (King?) I think the Giants will try to keep WR T. King, a 5th year UFA now. He is fast and you can't teach speed BUT he doesn't play specials. If there is 1 team out of 31 that thinks he can be an outside threat on game-days as a #4 he will leave us.



We have holes at OT, TE (block & catch guy), WR #2, and of course depth issues at RB, DL (potentially deep ones if UFA's leave), LB (Herzlich, Shepard UFA), etc. In comment 13316859 AnnapolisMike said:I think the Giants will try to keep WR T. King, a 5th year UFA now. He is fast and you can't teach speed BUT he doesn't play specials. If there is 1 team out of 31 that thinks he can be an outside threat on game-days as a #4 he will leave us.We have holes at OT, TE (block & catch guy), WR #2, and of course depth issues at RB, DL (potentially deep ones if UFA's leave), LB (Herzlich, Shepard UFA), etc.

His rookie year was MUCH better than Landon Collins' rookie year JohnB : 1/9/2017 11:25 am : link enough said

Odell didn't do him any favors by overhyping him in camp. bceagle05 : 1/9/2017 11:26 am : link I was expecting a little more YAC production, but overall he'll be a solid player. Slot receivers have always flourished with Eli (albeit mostly in the Coughlin/Gilbride offense), so I'd expect a nice step forward next year in an improved offense.

Good player averagejoe : 1/9/2017 11:26 am : link Good slot receiver. I was a little disappointed that he seems to struggle to separate at times and last night he let a TD go right thru his hands in the end zone.



Not quite as explosive as I hoped he would be.

Yes. AcidTest : 1/9/2017 11:27 am : link I thought he was one of the most pro ready players I ever watched, and he didn't disappoint. Excellent rookie season.

IMO he played as advertised. Jim in Forest Hills : 1/9/2017 11:27 am : link He played a ton of snaps as a rookie, not easy to learn all of that and be productive. Was a trusty 3rd down option and would have been better if Eli had more time in the pocket. he's not a dynamic threat but a solid slot guy that can move the chains.

No complaints regulator : 1/9/2017 11:34 am : link He was productive and learned a lot this season. I don't expect him to develop into a game-changing type of player, but we already have one. I like the pick.

He played well I thought.... BillKo : 1/9/2017 11:37 am : link made some tough catches during the regular season, esp over the middle while being blanketed. Showed good hands, yesterday notwithstanding.



He should keep getting better, esp if the OL improves/run game improves and we get a complimentary size WR to play opposite OBJ.



A good pick.

he had a good season and should be a solid long term contributor Victor in CT : 1/9/2017 11:42 am : link as the slot WR. What they really need though is a tall, rangy type to play the outside WR opposite Beckham. Can't have all smurfs. Bucky Hodges seem to be the type to fill the bill. As a WR, not a TE that is.

Shepard stretch234 : 1/9/2017 11:44 am : link Very good R season. Next year with a legit No 2 WR and him in the slot, he will be difficult to cover.



He is a very good player!

Get a Real TE and a true #2 WR GeorgeAdams33 : 1/9/2017 11:47 am : link and you will see SS explode. He is NOT a poor man's OBJ like we were led to believe, but he can be a good player.



RE: Get a Real TE and a true #2 WR Giants2012 : 1/9/2017 11:48 am : link

Quote: and you will see SS explode. He is NOT a poor man's OBJ like we were led to believe, but he can be a good player.



without a LT nothing will work IMO. In comment 13316955 GeorgeAdams33 said:without a LT nothing will work IMO.

True GeorgeAdams33 : 1/9/2017 11:49 am : link but this thread is about SS



There's one way to improve your passing attack Jeever : 1/9/2017 11:49 am : link Ability to run the ball!!



The fact that for most of the year we were unable to move the ball on the ground allows teams to take away the passing game and put our defense out on the field for way too long.

I would call his production as Gman11 : 1/9/2017 11:50 am : link pedestrian. He wasn't bad, but he didn't exactly take coverage away from Beckham. He was not a deep threat and didn't get much YAC.



Not bad for a rookie, but needs to make a Landon Collins-like jump in improvement to be a threat next season.

Good, BUT HoustonGiant : 1/9/2017 11:54 am : link Eli needs a tall WR or TE. He excelled with Plax and Nicks, that's really what we're missing. They are the keys in the Red Zone.

He played well RetroJint : 1/9/2017 11:54 am : link He is good but the hype surrounding him after the Giants drafted him was ridiculous. He can't run away from people so he will never be great. However, he is a definite asset going forward.



I thought he was behind Fuller and Boyd heading into the deaft. His play indicated otherwise. He had the best rookie season of the three.

Good player Ten Ton Hammer : 1/9/2017 12:02 pm : link But I never understood why he had so much hype going into this season. People really ran away with that.

Playing receiver in the NFL rebel yell : 1/9/2017 12:06 pm : link as a rookie is one of the most demanding positions. Anyone saying they're disappointed in SS's year doesn't understand football. He's a great player who will improve with a year under his belt. He had a GREAT rookie season.

8 WRs UConn4523 : 1/9/2017 12:06 pm : link had more TD's than him...8. Considering our offensive woes I'd say that's a pretty solid rookie year, maybe even really good year considering the circumstances.

I wouldn't focus PaulBlakeTSU : 1/9/2017 12:09 pm : link too much on TDs. They are nice, but they can be fluky from year to year. For instance, when Calvin Johnson broke the receiving record for yards, he had 5 TDs. He had 16 the year before, and 12 the year after.



I think it's better to focus more on his catching ability, ability to get separation, and what Eli/McAdoo and those who review the tape see of his route-running.

solid rookie season Matt in SGS : 1/9/2017 12:10 pm : link as noted above, Odell probably inadvertently hurt him with the hype that he was going to break his rookie records.



Honestly, what I see in Shepard is another SS, Steve Smith (the Giants one). He will end up being a very solid WR in the NFL, will be able to move the chains, but will not be a deep threat, but that's not what the Giants need out of him anyway.

2nd round pick who bluepepper : 1/9/2017 12:15 pm : link started from day 1 and had a lot of key catches. Yes, there were some who hoped we had caught lightning in a bottle and he'd be a mini-OBJ but that was unrealistic. If he remains healthy he'll be a 10 year starter in the league.

Excellent season, excellent pick. CT Charlie : 1/9/2017 12:20 pm : link After a glue-like beginning of the season, he dropped a few near the end. But he runs routes well, shields the defender when he can, and he'll hang on well. If Eli had been more accurate most of the season, all our receivers would have had better numbers.

He seems to have an innate talent for finding holes in zone defense. Ten Ton Hammer : 1/9/2017 12:22 pm : link Smart kid. A play style that would work best with a QB that has time to throw.

RE: I wouldn't focus UConn4523 : 1/9/2017 12:23 pm : link

Quote: too much on TDs. They are nice, but they can be fluky from year to year. For instance, when Calvin Johnson broke the receiving record for yards, he had 5 TDs. He had 16 the year before, and 12 the year after.



I think it's better to focus more on his catching ability, ability to get separation, and what Eli/McAdoo and those who review the tape see of his route-running.



My point was that the guy can make a play when called upon. Unless you are on the Saints or a team with that kind of volume, 8 TD's is no small accomplishment. This was a bad offense this year and he managed to make a ton of 3rd down catches and find the end zone. I don't expect 8 TD's every year, but he certainly proved he can do it. In comment 13317041 PaulBlakeTSU said:My point was that the guy can make a play when called upon. Unless you are on the Saints or a team with that kind of volume, 8 TD's is no small accomplishment. This was a bad offense this year and he managed to make a ton of 3rd down catches and find the end zone. I don't expect 8 TD's every year, but he certainly proved he can do it.

RE: 8 WRs chris r : 1/9/2017 12:25 pm : link

Quote: had more TD's than him...8. Considering our offensive woes I'd say that's a pretty solid rookie year, maybe even really good year considering the circumstances.



Guess who had 8 TDs last season? Rueben Randle. In comment 13317029 UConn4523 said:Guess who had 8 TDs last season? Rueben Randle.

I think he becomes an elite slot WR next year: 80 - 1000 - 10 SGMen : 1/9/2017 12:27 pm : link is a real possibility, especially if we get a #2 WR worthy of being defended. That would open things up for the slot guy.



People are going to laugh, but I have a feeling that all six of our draft picks will be starting next year:

1. Eli Apple - he'll improve and be 21 or 22 during the season, very young and very talented.

2. Sterling Shepard - excellent slot guy as noted above.

3. D. Thompson - was excellent til the injuries took their toll on him and he got IR'd.

4. Goodson - smart, hard worker, played more snaps as year progressed, may take MLB Shepard's spot (UFA) and rotate with LB Robinson depending upon team, coverages, formations.

5. Perkins - likely our #1 RB followed by Vereen and whomever we pick up in the draft and/ or scrap heap.

6. Adams - I think his blocking and size get him the nod at TE next year.

UDFA - Adams - played really well and will be the backup FS

UDFA - Okwara - if JPP gets big money elsewhere, at least we have a guy we know can "play"

UDFA - Lewis - strong on specials and showed some receiving talent in camp. Needs a strong off-season of work on his route running and such.



This was the best OFF-SEASON of Reese's career. I mean that because you have to include the UFA's we signed.

He did well jeff57 : 1/9/2017 12:28 pm : link But I expected a little more. Maybe if they get a taller third receiver or TE who's a downfield threat he'll raise his game a notch.

Made a lot of tough third down catches in traffic. bceagle05 : 1/9/2017 12:28 pm : link That will probably be his calling card going forward. I look forward to adding a third weapon at WR and seeing what we can do.

I thought he did fine. Bubba : 1/9/2017 12:33 pm : link Hell he even prevented 2 ints. One yesterday and one against the skins that would have gone for 6.

I thought he was very productive for a first year slot receiver.... Simms11 : 1/9/2017 2:10 pm : link I was also a little disappointed in his inability to provide more YAC. I thought he showed to be more explosive coming out of college. He was a very nice addition to our receiving corps and he appears to be a guy we will be able to rely on going forward.

I expected more old man : 1/9/2017 2:23 pm : link given the buildup, but, given our OL, maybe an OL that lets receivers run the route to the catch point more often would have made him more productive, as well as other receivers.



I expect his #'s to blow up next year The_Boss : 1/9/2017 2:24 pm : link Assuming Cruz isn't brought back. Both are slot only guys who couldn't win enough when they were outside. Another outside guy is needed.

RE: RE: 8 WRs UConn4523 : 1/9/2017 2:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13317029 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





had more TD's than him...8. Considering our offensive woes I'd say that's a pretty solid rookie year, maybe even really good year considering the circumstances.







Guess who had 8 TDs last season? Rueben Randle.



Yeah, in season 4. He had 3 TD's the previous year on more targets than Shepard had this season. But we are also comparing 2 players that don't play the same position so there's that as well. In comment 13317112 chris r said:Yeah, in season 4. He had 3 TD's the previous year on more targets than Shepard had this season. But we are also comparing 2 players that don't play the same position so there's that as well.

RE: RE: RE: 8 WRs chris r : 1/9/2017 2:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13317112 chris r said:





Quote:





In comment 13317029 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





had more TD's than him...8. Considering our offensive woes I'd say that's a pretty solid rookie year, maybe even really good year considering the circumstances.







Guess who had 8 TDs last season? Rueben Randle.







Yeah, in season 4. He had 3 TD's the previous year on more targets than Shepard had this season. But we are also comparing 2 players that don't play the same position so there's that as well.



The point is, as Paul mentioned, Tds are not a great metric for judging WR performance. For example SS had more TDs than J Jones. In comment 13317686 UConn4523 said:The point is, as Paul mentioned, Tds are not a great metric for judging WR performance. For example SS had more TDs than J Jones.

and like I said previously UConn4523 : 1/9/2017 2:38 pm : link I'm not using it as a sole metric. I also explain why in that post as well.



But to continue with Rueben Randle we saw his absolute ceiling. A bad WR who was just big enough to make a play here and there. I don't think it can be argued that we didn't see his ceiling.



Meanwhile our rookie has similar production, albeit in a different role, and seems to make the tough catches that Randle never did.



So yeah, same exact player....

RE: and like I said previously chris r : 1/9/2017 2:39 pm : link

Quote: I'm not using it as a sole metric. I also explain why in that post as well.



But to continue with Rueben Randle we saw his absolute ceiling. A bad WR who was just big enough to make a play here and there. I don't think it can be argued that we didn't see his ceiling.



Meanwhile our rookie has similar production, albeit in a different role, and seems to make the tough catches that Randle never did.



So yeah, same exact player....



I never said same exact player. In comment 13317729 UConn4523 said:I never said same exact player.

Solid rookie year mrvax : 1/9/2017 2:43 pm : link but I too thought of him as a poor man's Beckham. I suppose I expected SS to be a bit more elusive after the catchas the OP opined.



Shepard, Beckham, and even Cruz Glover : 1/9/2017 3:33 pm : link would have been a lot better if the Giants had an average O line.

RE: I think he becomes an elite slot WR next year: 80 - 1000 - 10 BinCO : 1/9/2017 3:47 pm : link



In comment

Quote: is a real possibility, especially if we get a #2 WR worthy of being defended. That would open things up for the slot guy.



People are going to laugh, but I have a feeling that all six of our draft picks will be starting next year:

1. Eli Apple - he'll improve and be 21 or 22 during the season, very young and very talented.

2. Sterling Shepard - excellent slot guy as noted above.

3. D. Thompson - was excellent til the injuries took their toll on him and he got IR'd.

4. Goodson - smart, hard worker, played more snaps as year progressed, may take MLB Shepard's spot (UFA) and rotate with LB Robinson depending upon team, coverages, formations.

5. Perkins - likely our #1 RB followed by Vereen and whomever we pick up in the draft and/ or scrap heap.

6. Adams - I think his blocking and size get him the nod at TE next year.

UDFA - Adams - played really well and will be the backup FS

UDFA - Okwara - if JPP gets big money elsewhere, at least we have a guy we know can "play"

UDFA - Lewis - strong on specials and showed some receiving talent in camp. Needs a strong off-season of work on his route running and such.



This was the best OFF-SEASON of Reese's career. I mean that because you have to include the UFA's we signed. Not laughing at all, I think you are dead on. JR needs to follow up with more UFA on O this year... Eli is not getting younger and we probably only have a 2 year window with him.In comment 13317131 SGMen said:

I thought he would be more dynamic. Brown Recluse : 1/9/2017 3:47 pm : link He still could be. He's just a rookie and can continue developing.



I think most expected more from the offense as a whole than we got this season.

RE: Imagine if we took BinCO : 1/9/2017 3:49 pm : link



In comment

Quote: Doctson or Treadwell? Busts. Treadwell was a huge disappointment.In comment 13317818 Carl in CT said:

Shepard met all reasonable expectations. Big Blue Blogger : 1/9/2017 3:50 pm : link In hindsight, Michael Thomas would have been a better fit for the Giants' needs - at least in the near term. But you can almost always find a better hypothetical pick after the fact.



Keep in mind that Shepard, whom the Giants picked at #40, was generally ranked a bit lower in the pre-draft analyses because his upside was viewed as more Welker-ish than Beckham-like.