Free Agent TEs nyjuggernaut2 : 1/9/2017 11:18 am It's no secret Giants need to upgrade the TE position. Looking at the list of TE who are scheduled to hit the open market there's three that I think are intriguing:



1. Gavin Escobar: He's a NY native who is known for his pass catching ability. Not sure where he rates as far as blocking goes, but wouldn't mind snatching him away from Dallas.



2. Jared Cook: Aaron Rodgers spoke highly of him during the week leading up to the playoff game. He's a big target and savvy veteran, who isn't great at one specific thing, but seems solid all around.



3. Jack Doyle: Seems like another solid all-around TE. Remember hearing Luck talking about him during a post game presser this year about how he comes to play each week and has really stepped in nicely once Dwayne Allen got hurt. Sounds like another young TE with upside.



There's not a "stud" TE available in free agency this year, but some of these guys could be worth a look and probably wouldn't have to break the bank for them.

Spend the money on a WR chris r : 1/9/2017 11:19 am : link draft a TE.



Jeffrey is the logical target IMO. Him, OBJ and SS would be the best WR trio in the league.

theres talk that Dennis Pitta Rory : 1/9/2017 11:20 am : link from Baltimore is not being re-signed.



Is he a huge injury risk though?

Good call andrew_nyg : 1/9/2017 11:21 am : link especially on Jared Cook...I was surprised that we didn't make a run at him the last time he was available.



Draft one relatively high AND bring in a productive FA...we need two.

Spending $$ in FA again to make That’s Gold, Jerry : 1/9/2017 11:22 am : link up for a boneheaded GM who has not done his job...sounds like a recipe for success to me.

draft a TE.



Jeffrey is the logical target IMO. Him, OBJ and SS would be the best WR trio in the league.



I would sign Kenny Britt to be the outside WR. Britt, Beckham on the outside with Shepard in the slot and KIng and Lewis as 4th and 5th WRs.



I would sign Kenny Britt to be the outside WR. Britt, Beckham on the outside with Shepard in the slot and KIng and Lewis as 4th and 5th WRs.

None of the above TEs are going to break the bank, so they can sign one of them and draft a TE. I'd like to see them uprgrade all over the Offense.

This Is The Deepest Draft for Tight End est1986 : 1/9/2017 11:24 am : link In A Long Time...

does anyone know PaulBlakeTSU : 1/9/2017 11:24 am : link why Adams was inactive yesterday? We could have used his big body in the middle of the field.



If the Giants don't think that Adams can step in immediately next season and produce, then they need to overspend and get a TE FA who is at least 6'5 or 6'6 and is known for being a pass-catcher.

Jeffrey.. Goin Deep : 1/9/2017 11:25 am : link The Bears wr who got suspended,seems to be injury prone and

will be asking huge FA dollars.

Would look at R.Woods fm bflo first.

Robert Woods is too small PaulBlakeTSU : 1/9/2017 11:28 am : link I've said this ad nauseum, but Victor Cruz is currenly the biggest receiver on the team at 6'0, 204. That has been a huge problem for any team, let alone one with a small tight end and a QB who can miss high and likes to throw to spots have receivers go up and get the ball.



Replacing him with a 6'0, 190-lb WR does not address that glaring hold.



The Giants need an outside receiver who has a big frame and/or long arms that can use his body/size/leaping to keep drives alive.

Quote: why Adams was inactive yesterday? We could have used his big body in the middle of the field.



If the Giants don't think that Adams can step in immediately next season and produce, then they need to overspend and get a TE FA who is at least 6'5 or 6'6 and is known for being a pass-catcher.





Presumably because he was injured In comment 13316893 PaulBlakeTSU said:Presumably because he was injured

Cook will be 30 in a few months, Big Blue '56 : 1/9/2017 11:28 am : link Doyle will be 27 in a few months as well..



I'm all for shoring up the TE position, but they're going with Adams moving forward, imo and most likely bring back Tye..So they're not going to carry 10 TEs on next year's roster, so if they sign a FA to join the other 2 and bring in competition via the draft, that should be it, imv

Doyle or Escobar are enticing assuming they aren't insanely expensive Patrick77 : 1/9/2017 11:37 am : link Going into next year the Giants should have Adams, Tye, and Johnson (FB/TE). I wouldn't be surprised if they stay pat or just draft another TE.

Adams and Tye are keepers Rjanyg : 1/9/2017 11:40 am : link But I want Reese to draft a legit 2 way TE early this year. The starting TE for both teams in the national championship is a good place to start. 88 for Bama and 16 for Clemson.



Plus Will Johnson is under contract for next year.



With Beckham, Shepard a legit TE and outside WR our offense should improve.

Let me add the Johnson is a FB/HB type Rjanyg : 1/9/2017 11:41 am : link that will help the running and passing game. We needed this guy more than we know.

They need a TE Gman11 : 1/9/2017 11:46 am : link that can block.

that can block.



Why? The rest of the OL doesn't. In comment 13316953 Gman11 said:Why? The rest of the OL doesn't.

The OL.

Thank you.



Thank you. In comment 13316974 Carl in CT said:Thank you.

I'd rather go cheap at WR and grab a guy like Aldrick Robinson (ATL). Doyle would be nice at TE as long as his cost is reasonable.



OL should be the priority but I just don't see many good FA options this year. In comment 13316884 EddieNYG said:I'd rather go cheap at WR and grab a guy like Aldrick Robinson (ATL). Doyle would be nice at TE as long as his cost is reasonable.OL should be the priority but I just don't see many good FA options this year.

Tye lugnut : 1/9/2017 12:07 pm : link I don't know who on here ever said Tye was fast and athletic, cuz eff me! he is slow as molasses! 50-yard (or whatever it was) gain or not yesterday, that was painful watching him "run." Even my wife was incredulous. He just looks like a big piece of meat out there.



I am strongly in favor of getting good two-way TEs in FA AND in Draft. Donnell should be gone, Tye should be the backup to the backup (if that), and even Adams (starter by default) we should have a wait-and-see attitude toward.



Cook looked OK yesterday for GB, but he's around 30 and is on his 4th or 5th team already. That always gives me pause. Don't know anything about Doyle, but I'm not sure getting praise from your QB is exactly objective assessment (what else do you expect him to say?).

Saying this because I don't actually know giantsfan44ab : 1/9/2017 12:14 pm : link But why do people assume Gavin Escobar is any good? He has size I guess. People assume because he was behind witten he has been hidden. Witten hasn't really been all that special the last 4 years. Martellus Bennett played behind a semi-prime witten and it was pretty obvious he had some skill in both blocking and catching. In other words he was able to catch more than 9 passes in a season while playing behind witten.

I would give the job to Adams and see what he does PatersonPlank : 1/9/2017 12:15 pm : link He has everything any draft pick will have, plus a years experience.

Escobar Suburbanites : 1/9/2017 12:15 pm : link Has been a disaster on Dallas, I'd steer clear. The Cowboy FA they should target is Ron Leary.

This is the best TE draft in years from my understanding SomeFan : 1/9/2017 12:22 pm : link Try to fill OL and the big WR with FA, this is the year to draft a TE very early.

Any of them is a big upgrade KWALL2 : 1/9/2017 12:22 pm : link It would be nice to sign one so we can upgrade one of the weakest spots on the team. Cook is the most explosive of the 3 (if Rodgers hits him on the 3rd play of the game it's a 90 yard TD on Collins) but I like Doyle a lot. Not a great player but he could be a 5 year solution as a TE1 or 2.

I put LB and TE SamdaGiantsFan : 1/9/2017 12:22 pm : link in the same class with how Reese approaches the position, drafting project types like the famed Adrien Robinson (JPP of TEs, anybody??), and putting together a group of three or four low- to mid-level Free Agents and prospects at the position to battle it out in camp.



My guess, not necessarily what I want but moreso an educated guess of what Reese will do -- I bet we let donnell walk, resign tye, draft a TE in round 3, maybe even round 4, and will tye, jerrell adams, the rookie, and matt lacosse duke it out in camp next season ...

Cameron Braite shelovesnycsports : 1/9/2017 12:38 pm : link RFA with the Bucs can be a huge weapon. I would throw a big contract at him and see if Tampa can match. Much like the Bears did to Bennett and he is only 25.

RE: Cameron Braite Suburbanites : 1/9/2017 12:56 pm : link

Quote: RFA with the Bucs can be a huge weapon. I would throw a big contract at him and see if Tampa can match. Much like the Bears did to Bennett and he is only 25.



57 receptions, 660 yards and 8 TD's from an UDFA from Harvard. Nice job by TB on this one. I wonder what kind of tender he'll have. In comment 13317172 shelovesnycsports said:57 receptions, 660 yards and 8 TD's from an UDFA from Harvard. Nice job by TB on this one. I wonder what kind of tender he'll have.

It's not a sexy pick sjnyfan : 1/9/2017 1:14 pm : link but I want Dan Fasano. Excellent blocking TE for a long time now. He's a local product, won't cost much and is good for about 20 catches with a couple of TD's. I think Adams is the pass catching TE of the future. It's about time we get a blocking TE now though.

Doyle or Cook jeff57 : 1/9/2017 1:16 pm : link would be good. I believe Bennett is also a FA.

Escobar is Garbage burtmanjack : 1/9/2017 1:34 pm : link Can't block a lick, would fit right in here. Believe it or not, Dallas' run game took a huge hit when Hanna went down and Escobar stepped in. I say absolutely NO.

RE: Spending $$ in FA again to make TMS : 1/9/2017 4:37 pm : link

Quote: up for a boneheaded GM who has not done his job...sounds like a recipe for success to me. Thats not politically correct here. We pick our players by consensus and nobody is responsible for the misses only the plusses. As long as we can spend millions in FA to cover up our draft errors we will go along this way. Its a family business after all. In comment 13316883 That’s Gold, Jerry said:Thats not politically correct here. We pick our players by consensus and nobody is responsible for the misses only the plusses. As long as we can spend millions in FA to cover up our draft errors we will go along this way. Its a family business after all.

The real question should be SHO'NUFF : 1/9/2017 10:44 pm : link why the hell Cook wasn't brought in THIS year, or Bennett, or Fleener. Jerry was sold on Tye and Donnell.

