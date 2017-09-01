When do we start looking for a QB (serious) Carl in CT : 1/9/2017 12:12 pm Next offseason?

This years draft stinks for QBs, BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/9/2017 12:15 pm : link you might be able to draft a 4th rounder and develop them.



There are a bunch of underclassmen that are declaring because there are not a bunch of solid senor talent coming out this year.

I think... HoustonGiant : 1/9/2017 12:16 pm : link Nassib was a hope to develop. The "Parcell Theory" was get a steal and develop. That's why TC and Belichick woud grab these 4-6 round QBs.

It's a good question giantsfan44ab : 1/9/2017 12:17 pm : link If you build a strong team you'll be in position to lure one in FA/trades when the time comes even if you miss on the draft. Sort of like what Denver did with Peyton and wherever Romo ends up. You never know who may become available in 2-3 years.

We are not in a position to draft a top college QB Rjanyg : 1/9/2017 12:19 pm : link but I would bet Reese will be looking this year. Josh Johnson and Ryan Nassib are not the answer.

Do it like the Packers did... shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/9/2017 12:21 pm : link if someone you really like falls into your lap, take him. Otherwise, I don't think we need to go out of our way to draft a QB (as a potential Eli replacement) for at least 2 more years.

2018 draft, yes allstarjim : 1/9/2017 12:21 pm : link They could even push it to the 2019 draft, if Eli plays to 40. This is his age 36/37 (birthday Jan 3rd) season upcoming, so we'd be getting a potential replacement in his age 37/38 season. Two seasons of grooming and he could take the reigns in the 2020 season. Eli is under contract through the 2019 season, for the record.





RE: I think... EddieNYG : 1/9/2017 12:21 pm : link

Quote: Nassib was a hope to develop. The "Parcell Theory" was get a steal and develop. That's why TC and Belichick woud grab these 4-6 round QBs.



I think they drafted Nassib cause he was projected to go 1st round and fell to them in the 4th. So they moved up to get him in the hopes that he would perform well in preseason or whenever he got in the game and than they could trade him for a premium pick.



I'm convinced that was their thought process.

IMO it's always OK to take a low-round aquidneck : 1/9/2017 12:22 pm : link flyer on a QB.



But you're under no pressure to do so and it won't be important or appropriate to invest premium resources in the position until Eli retires (or in a perfect world, the season right before).

I think if there's a Gman11 : 1/9/2017 12:24 pm : link possibility of getting a developmental QB you do it in the 3rd or 4th round. You don't really want to waste a first round pick to sit behind Eli for 2 or 3 years. I don't think Nassib is the answer and getting a vet QB means that when Eli either retires or gets injured then the team is going to have to draft that first rounder and suffer the growing pains along with him.

Have to look now Giants2012 : 1/9/2017 12:25 pm : link and every year until Eli is gone.





Not something you can force... Ryan : 1/9/2017 12:27 pm : link You wait till you're in a position - which often involves sucking for a year - and pounce when youve got conviction about a guy.

We're about as good lugnut : 1/9/2017 12:28 pm : link at developing QBs as we are at OL.



Nassib has been under development for 4 years (3?) and just sucks. We developed the hell out of Rhett Bomar, though. And Andre Woodson. And Jared Lorenzen. And Logan Thomas. And Ryan Perilloux. And... David Carr took a few regular season snaps for us (I think) but he was a psychological reclamation project from that Houston disaster, not even one of our draftees.



I mean, seriously. We need to shit the bed and pick #1-#3 in the next couple years or I don't know what's going to happen to us at the QB position.

I'd bet the house Joey in VA : 1/9/2017 12:29 pm : link That Reese takes a mid round flyer on one of the several very mobile dual threat type QBs coming out this year. There is an abundance of them and based on Prescott's success I think Reese takes a flyer.

if you have a chance at a guy you like....now. AnnapolisMike : 1/9/2017 12:30 pm : link no need to wait.

We've AcidTest : 1/9/2017 12:44 pm : link taken a lot of day three QBs. None have worked out. But I don't blame Reese for trying. The cost is low. The potential payoff is high. But day three QBs who develop are a real anomaly. Tom Brady is probably unprecedented. Many first round QBs never develop. That's why guys like Osweiler get big money. Everybody is desperate for a QB.



As others have said, the next draft is poor for QBs. Maybe Davis Webb of Cal if he lasts until the third round. He's Goff's replacement. But Cal runs an "air raid" offense, and Webb transferred from Texas Tech, which has the same system. He'd need at least a year to acclimate, maybe longer, and I'm not sure any of those QBs have ever succeeded in the NFL. They might have to wait until 2018.

If A High Prospect Drops... Rong5611 : 1/9/2017 12:56 pm : link You need to consider taking one high based on Eli's age.



That said, I think we are year away from that. We'll get a guy mid-round for sure this year.

RE: It's a good question ErichBarnes102 : 1/9/2017 1:06 pm : link

Quote: If you build a strong team you'll be in position to lure one in FA/trades when the time comes even if you miss on the draft. Sort of like what Denver did with Peyton and wherever Romo ends up. You never know who may become available in 2-3 years.

I don't think you can count on acquiring a QB via trade or FA when you need one. How often has that worked out? Peyton was an exception and came with considerable risk that he'd never play again.

Romo may not play beyond his next sack/hit.

Drew Brees comes to mind, but again he came with an injury risk.

Can't think of too many others.

Doesnt Matter who the QB is, Eli and the future LeftHook : 1/9/2017 1:18 pm : link We need to fix this OL pronto. Eli's got 2 more years. Were lucky Eli hasnt been seriously injured with this OL.

There will be late round opportunities WideRight : 1/9/2017 2:00 pm : link That there aren't blue chip prospects doesn't matter - Reese wouldn't go for that anyway. In order to find a diamond in the rough you have to look in the rough.

Realistically, 81_Great_Dane : 1/9/2017 2:01 pm : link it's probably going to take something similar to the trade for Eli to get the next Giants QB. They're going to have to overpay. And remember, the year the Giants traded for Eli, they were coming off a lousy season and had an early first-round pick. If they don't want to bottom out again, and want to get an elite prospect with nothing more valuable than a mid-late first-rounder to start off their offer, it's going to be tough to do.



Not only will they have to overpay, they'll have to be willing to be mocked for it, as Accorsi was. Remember how many Chargers-fleeced-the-Giants stories there were? Ownership and everyone on down has to be willing to live with that until the new QB proves he's a winner.



The alternative is to get lucky with a developmental QB. But "Hope we get lucky" isn't a plan.





RE: RE: It's a good question giantsfan44ab : 1/9/2017 2:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13317070 giantsfan44ab said:





Quote:





If you build a strong team you'll be in position to lure one in FA/trades when the time comes even if you miss on the draft. Sort of like what Denver did with Peyton and wherever Romo ends up. You never know who may become available in 2-3 years.





I don't think you can count on acquiring a QB via trade or FA when you need one. How often has that worked out? Peyton was an exception and came with considerable risk that he'd never play again.

Romo may not play beyond his next sack/hit.

Drew Brees comes to mind, but again he came with an injury risk.

Can't think of too many others.



Well the optimist in me sees a team that will be at least somewhat respectable even once Eli retires/falls off with Odell, Collins, shep, Apple, Perkins, JJ, Vernon etc.



My point was if we take a development QB and it doesn't work out and it doesn't work out that may be an option on the table.



That way we "rebuild" more like the way the broncos do rather the way the eagles do.

I'd bring in Mike Glennon for a look in Free Agency.... Simms11 : 1/9/2017 2:45 pm : link not saying he's the answer to follow on Eli, but he hasn't had a bad career and Sullivan knows him well.

RE: I'd bring in Mike Glennon for a look in Free Agency.... giantsfan44ab : 1/9/2017 2:53 pm : link

Quote: not saying he's the answer to follow on Eli, but he hasn't had a bad career and Sullivan knows him well.



Mike Glennon isn't the answer to anything except the question "What is the name of a backup QB in the NFL?"

next off season micky : 1/9/2017 3:06 pm : link really need to do their homework. I'd like to have that kid out of USC, Darnold...but when he comes out (barring something unforeseen) will be very high in draft if not number 1 pick imho



That kid show at a young state, of showing all the tools, demeanor, and traits..of what you want in a QB imo

Not for nothing, who knows what the future holds, barens : 1/9/2017 3:07 pm : link but the 2018 draft could have some excellent QB's. I'm hoping we hold off instead of going for that inevitable developmental prospect that has been so kind to us over the years.