"The majority of my offensive line is not doing anything" Matt in SGS : 1/9/2017 12:36 pm



Let's revisit, shall we, what our Center said back in May



Richburg went to the LaCharles Bentley Camp which is aimed to help offensive linemen get better with their technique and preparation. The main reason for this camp is that most NFL offensive lineman do not really come ready to play at an NFL level, do not get the coaching that is required, either out of college or at the Pro Level and they needed to go out and get an edge.



And then came the quote



Quote: "The percentage of guys who are just OK to be there (in the league) is pretty high. This is pretty rare. The majority of my offensive line is not doing anything right now," Richburg said. "... I know a lot of guys are just happy to be there. That's the difference between them and the guys who are here (training)."



You can't spell it out any clearer what Richburg was saying. He was calling out the rest of his offensive line. And his offensive line is made up of 2 other first round picks (Flowers and Pugh). Some journeyman (Jerry, Newhouse), and some young late draft picks/free agents (Hart, Jones, etc).



Richburg himself struggled early on, but he played better as the year went on. Pugh was the Giants best lineman by a mile.



But you can't help but look at Richburg's quote, and think about mentioning guys who are happy to be there and not apply it to the entire right side of the line, Jerry and Newhouse. And watching how badly that Flowers regressed this year, with technique that was so brutal even fans who don't know anything about offensive line play know it's bad, makes you question Flowers dedication to the finer points of being successful.



I hope that the offensive lineman sit down before they all leave and come to an agreement that they are a major reason why this offense didn't generate points this year. Flowers will be on this line next year, his draft status will dictate that, but how long he says there will be up to him and his preparation this offseason.



And if Jerry Reese does his job, the Giants need to increase the talent on this offensive line. I've already said, I want them to go after Leary on Dallas. Dallas can't afford to keep him. Slot him in for Jerry. And they need another tackle. They need to upgrade the talent and competition on the line, similar to what they did on defense last year.



And for the guys who do remain, I hope they follow Richburg's lead this offseason and come ready to play. And that means mainly Flowers. If going into last year, the cry for help with all the blown games was to upgrade the defense and that caused a lot of (well spent) money to be utilized to increase talent, I think Weston Richburg's call out of the offensive line is what the Giants need to address this offseason.Let's revisit, shall we, what our Center said back in MayRichburg went to the LaCharles Bentley Camp which is aimed to help offensive linemen get better with their technique and preparation. The main reason for this camp is that most NFL offensive lineman do not really come ready to play at an NFL level, do not get the coaching that is required, either out of college or at the Pro Level and they needed to go out and get an edge.And then came the quoteYou can't spell it out any clearer what Richburg was saying. He was calling out the rest of his offensive line. And his offensive line is made up of 2 other first round picks (Flowers and Pugh). Some journeyman (Jerry, Newhouse), and some young late draft picks/free agents (Hart, Jones, etc).Richburg himself struggled early on, but he played better as the year went on. Pugh was the Giants best lineman by a mile.But you can't help but look at Richburg's quote, and think about mentioning guys who are happy to be there and not apply it to the entire right side of the line, Jerry and Newhouse. And watching how badly that Flowers regressed this year, with technique that was so brutal even fans who don't know anything about offensive line play know it's bad, makes you question Flowers dedication to the finer points of being successful.I hope that the offensive lineman sit down before they all leave and come to an agreement that they are a major reason why this offense didn't generate points this year. Flowers will be on this line next year, his draft status will dictate that, but how long he says there will be up to him and his preparation this offseason.And if Jerry Reese does his job, the Giants need to increase the talent on this offensive line. I've already said, I want them to go after Leary on Dallas. Dallas can't afford to keep him. Slot him in for Jerry. And they need another tackle. They need to upgrade the talent and competition on the line, similar to what they did on defense last year.And for the guys who do remain, I hope they follow Richburg's lead this offseason and come ready to play. And that means mainly Flowers.

Pretty sure both John Jerry and Bobby Hart Giantology : 1/9/2017 12:39 pm : link trained with LeCharles Bentley as well this offseason.

Pretty sure allstarjim : 1/9/2017 12:39 pm : link Jerry was at that camp with Richburg.

I think a line Chris684 : 1/9/2017 12:41 pm : link with Pugh @ LG, Richburg and Flowers at RT can work as long as they can upgrade LT and RG.



Is Hart JAG? Or is he best suited as a backup?

I thought Richburg was definitively worse than last season, shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/9/2017 12:41 pm : link so maybe the issue is the OL coach?

I hope so too regulator : 1/9/2017 12:41 pm : link but the reality is, Richburg's level of play regressed this year, and the disparity is dramatic considering that many of us (rather prematurely) were expecting him to be ready to make the leap into an All-Pro caliber C this year.



That did not happen.



Richburg, IMO, needs to put on 10-15 pounds. He was pushed around this year and his physical appearance looks 'small'. We need him to be stronger at the POA and better able to deal with 0/shade defenders than he was this season.

Jerry absolutely did The_Boss : 1/9/2017 12:44 pm : link Not sure about Hart. Not sure of the benefits of the camp though. Richburg was solid last year because, as Sy'56 once mentioned, he got a lot of double team help. This year, his play was noticeably off from a year ago. Was it less help from the OG's? Or did the camp hurt more than help?

RE: Pretty sure both John Jerry and Bobby Hart Matt in SGS : 1/9/2017 12:45 pm : link

Quote: trained with LeCharles Bentley as well this offseason.



Forgot that about Jerry. But bless his heart, the Giants need to upgrade the talent at his spot. He might be a decent pass blocker, but his run blocking was awful this year.



And Hart I think was serviceable, but he wasn't great by any stretch. But you wouldn't expect that out of a 7th round pick. In comment 13317178 Giantology said:Forgot that about Jerry. But bless his heart, the Giants need to upgrade the talent at his spot. He might be a decent pass blocker, but his run blocking was awful this year.And Hart I think was serviceable, but he wasn't great by any stretch. But you wouldn't expect that out of a 7th round pick.

If you had told me at the end of last season bceagle05 : 1/9/2017 12:45 pm : link that Jerry and Newhouse would be starting on the right side of the line this season, I would have thought you were out of your freaking mind, given the high draft slot and the enormous cap space at our disposal. I understand the defense needed fixing, but this OL hasn't been good since maybe 2009. Reese inherited a great line in its prime in 2007 and has let it deteriorate for nearly a decade. Sadly, I don't have a lot of faith in it getting fixed this offseason either. Unless we pry Joe Thomas out of Cleveland via trade, where are we getting our left tackle?

Sy'56 had some interesting thoughts on Richburg widmerseyebrow : 1/9/2017 12:46 pm : link earlier in the year. He said that last year he was given a lot of help. This year they trusted him with more one on ones and he fell on his face. He had center as a top need going into this off season.



It's great that he's a hard worker, but that's pretty disconcerting.

RE: Sy'56 had some interesting thoughts on Richburg The_Boss : 1/9/2017 12:49 pm : link

Quote: earlier in the year. He said that last year he was given a lot of help. This year they trusted him with more one on ones and he fell on his face. He had center as a top need going into this off season.



It's great that he's a hard worker, but that's pretty disconcerting.



100% accurate as per Sy's remarks. I was surprised he was so down on him. In comment 13317219 widmerseyebrow said:100% accurate as per Sy's remarks. I was surprised he was so down on him.

Richburg was the worst OL yesterday Vanzetti : 1/9/2017 12:49 pm : link Most of the guys knifing through to make tackles were on blocks he missed.



So it's great to be a guy who works hard but if you suck what does it matter.plus for a second year guy to be calling out his teammates because they are not at some camp is ridiculous

One thing that never jvm52106 : 1/9/2017 12:54 pm : link gets mentioned when talking about poor Giants Oline play is the way we play. Not how the players play but what type of scheme and style we run.



Somebody else pointed out we run out of shotgun a LOT. That is a much more passive running style and and way more technique blocking than lining up under center and firing off. I truly believe this passive style is the main reason we have struggled in short yardage for the last few years.



Add to it the fact that we don't have a BIG WR, so teams aren't afraid of being out muscled on the outside, no TE who can really block and then this year not a single FB and you can see why our line can't run block.



Pass blocking is a bit of the same issue in that we have no TE who scares anyone thus no fear of leaving a LB on him. Everything we do is predicated on either tempo or solid protection. If the tempo is off and we have to go to more traditional drop back and develop routes, our oline fails miserably.



There is little doubt in mind that Flowers is never going to be a LT. People point to his youth but youth isn't the problem. It isn't experience he needs, it is flat out technique. Most players coming in, have problems with line calls and over thinking things but just plan technique issues, especially from a HIGH fist RD pick, are not as common. He has the physical tools but mental and technique are sorely lacking. He needs to either be on the right side of the line or possibly end up at Guard. Technique beats physical talent and physical talent is wasted when technique is missing. That is where Flowers is at.



Jerry and Newhouse, can be protected and hidden with good to very good people around them. BUT, missing a TE and FB, combined with the fact that at the end of the year two people who can be hidden/ supported with help around them were playing next to each other and you have a glaring weakness.



Lastly, we had no real strength in our line. We weren't great pass protectors who struggled in the run game, or roadgraders who had issues in the passing game. We were average at one (passing game) and below average at the other (run game) and when the game scheme was out of whack both areas showed their weaknesses as timing and temp could hide the issues any longer.





Let's face it, there are no great players on this line. bceagle05 : 1/9/2017 12:57 pm : link The line can always be greater than the sum of its parts, but we've had a hard time re-capturing that magic from the 07/08 group. Our best guy is probably Justin Pugh, who in my eyes is comparable to David Diehl, maybe slightly better. Difference is, Diehl was a fifth rounder and Pugh is a top 20 pick.

RE: Let's face it, there are no great players on this line. Dave in Hoboken : 1/9/2017 12:59 pm : link

Quote: The line can always be greater than the sum of its parts, but we've had a hard time re-capturing that magic from the 07/08 group. Our best guy is probably Justin Pugh, who in my eyes is comparable to David Diehl, maybe slightly better. Difference is, Diehl was a fifth rounder and Pugh is a top 20 pick.



This. Says alot, doesn't it? In comment 13317283 bceagle05 said:This. Says alot, doesn't it?

I think our OL coach spike : 1/9/2017 1:00 pm : link Isnt developing these high picks

We keep mentioning talent Rjanyg : 1/9/2017 1:15 pm : link somebody tell me how many first picks we had on this offensive line?



Diehl, Suebert, Ohara, Snee, McKenzie



the answer: 0



Snee was a high 2nd rounder. McKenzie originally a 3rd rounder ( Jets ), Diehl- 5th round, Ohara and Suebert UDFA.



A good offensive line plays well together. Letting them play to their strengths is another issue. Adding complimentary RB's doesn't hurt. Please tell me having Barber, Jacobs and Bradshaw as running backs with the power running, play action passing didn't make them better.



We passed the ball way to much and with no deception. This is not advantageous for any O line.

Personally I want guys RetroJint : 1/9/2017 1:22 pm : link who don't want to be around other than to pick up a pay check & not get injured. So when Jerry was chasing down from behind that interception in the end zone, when the score was 13-31 with less than 1 minute to go, it revealed him to be a classic me-firster with no sense of team.



Solari needs to coach better. Flowers has to move. But the Giants O-Line did not knock them out of the playoffs yesterday. And Richburg should not eat where he craps, either.

RE: I think our OL coach chuckydee9 : 1/9/2017 1:23 pm : link

Quote: Isnt developing these high picks



I don't know about the others on the OL but the draft profile on Flowers was exactly as we've seen play out.. Someone in scouting screwed up or overestimated our coaching.. Flowers wasn't rated good enough to be the 9th pick.. Mid - Late first round was where he was supposed to go.. In comment 13317293 spike said:I don't know about the others on the OL but the draft profile on Flowers was exactly as we've seen play out.. Someone in scouting screwed up or overestimated our coaching.. Flowers wasn't rated good enough to be the 9th pick.. Mid - Late first round was where he was supposed to go..

I wrote about this on a post a couple of days ago DCOrange : 1/9/2017 1:39 pm : link I sat next to Richburg's (and several other Giants) trainer on a flight this November (he was on his way to Buffalo to see Richie Incognito).



Once we got talking he told me that he worked with the Giants guys (I was wearing a Giants hat so he brought it up). I asked him about the quote (after he raved about Richburg for 5 minutes) and he told me that the quote you have here was completely bullshit and taken completely out of context (it was not a one-on-one interview). Pete Prisco, the reporter, has been banned from their facility and from having contact with their clients.

RE: Let's face it, there are no great players on this line. rocco8112 : 1/9/2017 1:40 pm : link

Quote: The line can always be greater than the sum of its parts, but we've had a hard time re-capturing that magic from the 07/08 group. Our best guy is probably Justin Pugh, who in my eyes is comparable to David Diehl, maybe slightly better. Difference is, Diehl was a fifth rounder and Pugh is a top 20 pick.



agree



In comment 13317283 bceagle05 said:agree

Belichick Glover : 1/9/2017 3:13 pm : link would jettison this worthless bum, undressing another franchise for a second or third round pick, or some other player who can actually play, regardless of where he was drafted. Why can't other GMs (Jerry Reese) see where BB is repeatedly right in cutting his losses, and copy a guy who always wins? Fuck ego, can Flowers play? Hopefully he can play guard because he sure doesnt look like he can play tackle.

If Richburg was calling anyone out Ten Ton Hammer : 1/9/2017 3:19 pm : link And I don't think he was, he followed it up with a very disappointing season.

A poster said something a week or so Section331 : 1/9/2017 3:57 pm : link about meeting one of the instructors at that camp, and he made a point of saying that Richburg's comments were taken completely out of context. So much so that they banned that reporter from access to the camp.

They need to get guys in better positions to succeed and add talent Eric on Li : 1/9/2017 4:29 pm : link OL is more checkers than chess. The right side is at best serviceable and our supporting blockers (FB, TE) were also non-existent.



Richburg and Flowers are both starting caliber players, Pugh is above average though I don't think he's the pro bowler some do. Need to add a 4th good (hopefully great) player into the mix whether it's a LT who can improve the right side by moving Flowers over or a dominant RG.



Newhouse, Jerry, Hart are depth guys and should not be competing for starting spots on a full side of a line.

Richburg needs to hit the weight room and bulk up. joe48 : 1/9/2017 4:40 pm : link I have heard more than one analyst comment about how he gets very little push and gets manhandled.

RE: I wrote about this on a post a couple of days ago PEEJ : 1/9/2017 4:44 pm : link

Quote: I sat next to Richburg's (and several other Giants) trainer on a flight this November (he was on his way to Buffalo to see Richie Incognito).



Once we got talking he told me that he worked with the Giants guys (I was wearing a Giants hat so he brought it up). I asked him about the quote (after he raved about Richburg for 5 minutes) and he told me that the quote you have here was completely bullshit and taken completely out of context (it was not a one-on-one interview). Pete Prisco, the reporter, has been banned from their facility and from having contact with their clients.



Thanks for re-posting. I knew I had read that the quote was bogus somewhere. In comment 13317466 DCOrange said:Thanks for re-posting. I knew I had read that the quote was bogus somewhere.