If you had to bring back one,who would it be: Hankins or JPP

If you had to bring back only one of JPP and John Hankins, who would it be?
I would bring back Hankins. He's younger and I think he will cost less as well.
Age and health.
JPP is perpetually injured.
Have to take the proven pass rusher.
But it won't turn out that way.
about committing long term to JPP at big money. He's been around for a while but how many times has he been an injury free consistent contributor for an entire season start-to-finish? Maybe one or two?
But someone who can get pressure from the 3 technique paired with Harrison would make this defense a step better. That said, those two grew close and played well as a pair, I'd not be wanting to break that up.
And it's not close
Hankins is a nice run stuffer but he generates zero pass rush and is basically a two down player. You never keep a two down player over a guy who can play the run and rush the passer.
I hope the Giants resign Hank but I wouldn't break the bank to do it
It's nice that JPP was so enthusiastic to play next week, but Doc O'Brien said again yesterday on the Francesa show that it would be a career threatening risk to play his position so soon after that surgery.
In comment 13317205
Victor in CT said:
| It's nice that JPP was so enthusiastic to play next week, but Doc O'Brien said again yesterday on the Francesa show that it would be a career threatening risk to play his position so soon after that surgery.
Agreed.
I want both kept. Hankins is very good don't get me wrong but the Giants seem to like Bromley and can get someone in FA relatively cheap. If Hankins is going to get a massive contract the Giants could bring in a DE/DT like Campbell (30 years old) to play significant downs at DE and DT. Bromley would play DT and a run stuffer could be had pretty cheap.
JPP is basically the only relatively young pass rusher on the market this offseason. Teams don't let pass rushers like him go.
Looking at the FA list for this offseason it is very possible guys like Campbell, JPP, and Hankins are all getting deals well over 10 million a year.
Pass rusher. Draft a DT high and plug him in.
But I'm not giving him anywhere near Vernon money. We have alot of other positions to fix, on the other side of the ball. If JPP is looking for that type of money, Hankins easily.
I think he's better suited there than inside.
i don't see ANY reason why they couldn't re-sign both..We've got lots of money, spend on keeping your own first, then allocate towards FA, imv
In comment 13317262
Victor in CT said:
| I think he's better suited there than inside.
Also agree.
because he can be counted on more than JPP who is a bit more injury prone.
Losing JPP did not hurt as much as I thought it would.
In comment 13317201
Vanzetti said:
| And it's not close
Hankins is a nice run stuffer but he generates zero pass rush and is basically a two down player. You never keep a two down player over a guy who can play the run and rush the passer.
I hope the Giants resign Hank but I wouldn't break the bank to do it
This is my thinking as well.
If anyone thinks Hankins is more important, just ask yourself who would get more interest if they hit the open market and who gets more $$.
Clearly that's a DE of JPP's caliber and he should be the 1st priority of the two. Hopefully we keep both but JPP will be harder to replace if we lose him.
Yes, he has been hurt but sometimes you have to just hope a guy has been through his hurts and is ready to put together three or four solid years in a row to get you a championship.
You can't double two excellent pass rushing DE's. You have to pass protect more with TE's and RB's chipping AT THE SAME TIME which takes away from an offense.
DT Hankins, while solid, is a 2 down player. He didn't generate as much push as Snacks even whose job is to stop the run.
I hope we keep both but we keep both at fair prices.
In comment 13317280
Eman11 said:
| In comment 13317201 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
And it's not close
Hankins is a nice run stuffer but he generates zero pass rush and is basically a two down player. You never keep a two down player over a guy who can play the run and rush the passer.
I hope the Giants resign Hank but I wouldn't break the bank to do it
This is my thinking as well.
If anyone thinks Hankins is more important, just ask yourself who would get more interest if they hit the open market and who gets more $$.
Clearly that's a DE of JPP's caliber and he should be the 1st priority of the two. Hopefully we keep both but JPP will be harder to replace if we lose him.
The flaw is that JPP has been an injury waiting to happen the past 3 years. I want both back, they have the money to do it. Screw the future.
Decisions have to be made with the Cowboys rushing attack in mind. I know JPP is good against the run, but the Hankins/Harrison combo is the foundation of the whole defense in my opinion.
JPP is a stud.. and Hankins looks like a good-average level starting DT at best.. and the things that Hankins does best, Snacks does even better by a mile.. we need more of a pass rushing DT..
I'll take JPP.. He is a complete package.. stuffs the run and is a great pass rusher..
Keeping the center of the D intact is critical to the Giants' ability to have success next year on stopping the run.
In comment 13317183
Go Terps said:
| But it won't turn out that way.
Agree with the Turtle man. Love me some JPP but if we had to pick.... hopefully we can keep them both.
He will come cheaper than JPP. Giants will need money to bring in other FA. Hankins has also proven to be able to stay on the field. You can not restrict your ability to bring in other players with a player that has not been able to stay on the field
In comment 13317385
Sy'56 said:
Where did you hear this?
You have to know what you're paying.
Who's more valuable? JPP and it's not close. Signing JPP should be the top priority. If he's too costly then let's get Hankins back and hopefully we can draft a DE high.
He's younger, healthier, and was one half of one of the better DTS tandems. While not stellar, we do have more depth and flexibility ar DE to replace JPP, than Hankins at DT.
I think JPP is the more valuable player, but given our depth chart, I'd go Hankins. Seems like forever since we had two reliable tackles on the defensive line. It made the whole defense better.
Obviously, cost is a factor, and if money were no object I'd keep both.
all things being equal JPP, Bromley can slot into Hankins role or draft someone who can easier than replacing a two-way DE like JPP.
But based on the money they're likely to get I'm afraid it's Hankins or neither.
Structure your contracts so when you get the savings with Eli off the payroll the other contracts kick in. It would mean more guaranteed money up front through signing bonus. it would be nice to keep both. Hankins is only 24. JPP 28. Pass rusher vs age. Accorsi would take the Pass rusher. You also have to find some OL and a TE. There are not a lot of people signed for 2018 which will be another factor.
Beckham will get a big contract close enough to Eli retiring so there should be money there for him in a couple of years.
decline starts the day he get's big money - bet the farm on it.
Both should and I think will be kept.
We have the potential to be a league-wide once-in-a-decade defense in 2017.
on what our general plans are in FA and what money each player would command. If Hankins will take significantly less money than JPP would then I'd lean towards Hankins, but if JPP is somewhat reasonable (not Vernon money) then I'd want him.
It would be nice to keep both and we likely can if we want.
In comment 13317588
GiantsUA said:
| decline starts the day he get's big money - bet the farm on it.
JPP has made over $35M in his career not including endorsements or playoff $$. why would his decline start now? that next $50M is just de-motivating since with any shred of responsibility/good advice he's close to set for life.
While Hankins on the other hand has made $4M, but JPP is the one who won't be able to handle the big contract?
What evidence do you have to support this or is it just pure baseless speculation?
In comment 13317201
Vanzetti said:
| And it's not close
Hankins is a nice run stuffer but he generates zero pass rush and is basically a two down player. You never keep a two down player over a guy who can play the run and rush the passer.
I hope the Giants resign Hank but I wouldn't break the bank to do it
You saved me some typing. Of course you keep the pass rusher in today's NFL.
|What evidence do you have to support this or is it just pure baseless speculation?
The answer is baseless speculation. Often people project their own values onto others and it's often not true. But..don't tell them, they will not listen.
has an impact on the game on a play-by-play basis than JPP. Jenkins is a possible exception, but JPP's impact on run plays undercuts that to a degree.
I can't see how anyone would prefer Hankins, a slightly above average NFL defensive tackle, to JPP, who is, in my opinion, a hall of fame level talent. Not saying he'll make it, but he has that kind of talent.
JPP is THE BEST PLAYER on this entire team, save maybe for OBJ. If you scoff at that, or think that's hyperbole, then there is no use talking any further, because I will just laugh at your opinion.
Hankins is replaceable, and I'd like him back. You cannot, and will not, find someone of JPP's talent to play DE for the NY Giants. It won't happen. He's a game changer on defense and the title of this thread I thought was a joke. And no disrespect or offense to Anakim, because I normally agree with a lot of what you have to say, particularly when discussing the draft, but it's just a silly question to me.
And shut you up right there. He is the best on the D (with Jenkins). I would take Snacks over JPP also.
In comment 13317756
Carl in CT said:
| And shut you up right there. He is the best on the D (with Jenkins). I would take Snacks over JPP also.
And you would be wrong on all counts. All great players. Maybe as good of players as JPP, but JPP is a terror against the run and the pass. Collins made INTs this year because JPP got pressure. I accept they are phenomenal players, but JPP is a factor on nearly every defensive snap, and in ways that don't show up always in the box score. Those guys get sexy plays, and Landon Collins was a force in the box this year as well as against the pass, but it's still JPP. The impact he has on the game play to play is more than any of those guys.
Reese would probably say JPP based on his track record.
Personally I'd probably go with Hankins due to cost, age, and expectation. The run defense will be locked down and that's a must if we're going to take down Dallas.
then sign or draft a penetrating DT that compliments Snacks
I wouldn't pay open market dollars for either player.
before you think about letting Hankins walk.
I hate JPP. Have hated him since he blew his hand off, but he finally played well this year and gets hurt again. Cant call him injury prone for a hernia, but he is getting older, and he has had other injuries. Back injuries dont go away.
Hank is a decent player, but like many said, no pass rush. I was hoping for some NASCAR looks in the game yesterday, but I guess not. OH well.
JPP
I do however Reese has made plans for that in getting Snacks. JPP is still a great run defender, and provides more as a 3 down player (when healthy) and provides with great pass rush.
I hope we can resign JPP to an incentive based 3-4 year deal based on performance as he has been injured and missed time just about every year. Its the best option.
Hankins can be replaced in round 2, JPP can't.
In comment 13317816
beatrixkiddo said:
| I do however Reese has made plans for that in getting Snacks. JPP is still a great run defender, and provides more as a 3 down player (when healthy) and provides with great pass rush.
I hope we can resign JPP to an incentive based 3-4 year deal based on performance as he has been injured and missed time just about every year. Its the best option.
I think that's highly unlikely. I would be surprised if he didn't get 5 year offers. I think he will get at least $45 million, and that's probably way too low.