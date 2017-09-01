JPP "I've done proved it...there's not a guy like me CromartiesKid21 : 1/9/2017 2:39 pm ...doing it with seven and a half fingers" per Garofalo on Twitter



Pierre-Paul has played a full season once in the last 4 years. As good as he is, there's definitely a certain point ($$ amount) where he isn't worth it. Even with an overall solid season, his best game was another state booster against one of the worst teams in the NFL (Browns 3 sacks and TD). When he hits the open market with a career threatening injury behind him JPP will look to cash in big time as finanical security is very important to him and his family as they come from an impoverish background and cannot risk another chance to hit the guaranteed money lottery.











It's a difficult decision BillT : 1/9/2017 2:43 pm : link It's going to be big money for him. I have no problem spending it on him but it buys a lot of other things as well. They dominated good teams defensively without him though the pass rush wasn't what it was with him. Glad it's not my choice.

Pay him around what OV got and Hankins around what Snacks got Eric on Li : 1/9/2017 2:44 pm : link can't waste Eli's prime. We've got 30M+ in cap room, plus extra room likely coming from Cruz/Jennings/JT Thomas.

Considering the play JPP Chris684 : 1/9/2017 2:44 pm : link play made in the Browns game went a long way in winning it, why point out who the competition is? You want a guy who doesnt dominate anyone?



All 16 games count equally anyway, all of these plays made go to the same place, your team's overall record.

Re-sign him if you can. Big Blue '56 : 1/9/2017 2:44 pm : link Yes, given his injury history, don't break the bank or else we let him walks..He said he wouldn't sign the FA tag according to info on another thread..

JPP is an elite player. 81_Great_Dane : 1/9/2017 2:45 pm : link Hard to let those guys walk. But in order to have cap space to keep him, and Eli, and JPP, and Landon Collins and Beckham and the other guys at the core of the roster, they have to have a bunch of low-salary guys on their first contract. So they need another great draft and UDFA class.

If it's between him and Hank, I'd take JPP BlackLight : 1/9/2017 2:46 pm : link I think Hank is great, but pass rushers aren't easy to find. And his run defense makes him even more of an asset.

JPP is a good player Gman11 : 1/9/2017 2:46 pm : link His work against the run goes unnoticed by many. However, I think this season saw him do little against the pass in the first few games against good competition then padded his sack totals against lesser ones.



Given his injury history, I would be wary of giving him a big contract.

Quote: Yes, given his injury history, don't break the bank or else we let him walks..He said he wouldn't sign the FA tag according to info on another thread..



I'm glad you're not in the FO. You had an axe to grind with JPP and were upset we brought him back IRC. In comment 13317759 Big Blue '56 said:I'm glad you're not in the FO. You had an axe to grind with JPP and were upset we brought him back IRC.

MG is dead on...he is another guy that does not stay That’s Gold, Jerry : 1/9/2017 2:47 pm : link healthy...this year he got hurt at the key moment of the season.



Definitely would not overpay for him...we've had enough of guys who can't stay healthy. OV did not miss one game this year and played with a broken hand.



Stay healthy and be happy to pay but history says otherwise.

Oh, and by the way, are the Giants supposed to be That’s Gold, Jerry : 1/9/2017 2:49 pm : link responsible for the fact he plays now with "seven and a half fingers"?



Geezus, that was his idiotic fault. Time to say goodbye...pay Hankins and get one of the dudes from the Jets.

There isn't a guy on this team Sy'56 : 1/9/2017 2:51 pm : link I would show the door faster than JPP.



See ya.

JPP is great Steve in South Jersey : 1/9/2017 2:51 pm : link An NFL career can end at anytime. A team can terminate the contract and kick you to the curb too. I hope he stays but he needs to do what is best for him and his family.



Quote: can't waste Eli's prime. We've got 30M+ in cap room, plus extra room likely coming from Cruz/Jennings/JT Thomas.



What has Hankins done to get at snacks level? Snacks was the best run stuffing DT for 2 years before he became a giant.. according to PFF.. Hankins I don't think has ever been a top 5.. In comment 13317755 Eric on Li said:What has Hankins done to get at snacks level? Snacks was the best run stuffing DT for 2 years before he became a giant.. according to PFF.. Hankins I don't think has ever been a top 5..

so wrong here KWALL2 : 1/9/2017 2:55 pm : link Quote: ...saw him do little against the pass in the first few games...



He was the difference in the Dallas game in week 1. He got instant pressure on the QB on passing downs in the 4th QTR. He was the difference in the Dallas game in week 1. He got instant pressure on the QB on passing downs in the 4th QTR.

Enough with that mantra already? If he can be re-signed at a non break the bank dollars, you do it..He said he would not sign a tag..So what exactly am I saying that bothers you? He played better than many OF US expected. Fine, now what? What do you give an almost 29 year-old with an injury history? Tell me. Go on record. For me, I can't be any clearer than on this post In comment 13317771 David in LA said:Enough with that mantra already? If he can be re-signed at a non break the bank dollars, you do it..He said he would not sign a tag..So what exactly am I saying that bothers you? He played better than many OF US expected. Fine, now what? What do you give an almost 29 year-old with an injury history? Tell me. Go on record. For me, I can't be any clearer than on this post

I Want Him Back Suburbanites : 1/9/2017 3:06 pm : link He was balling before this latest injury and clearly wasn't impeded by his missing digits. I sure as hell don't blame him for not accepting another 1 year prove it contract.

Correctomundo HBart : 1/9/2017 3:09 pm : link For those above who point out: it's not the Giants fault that he blew off 2.5 fingers. Imagine going home, chopping off 2 fingers with a cleaver, going back to work for a couple months, doing the same work you did before, and saying "give me a raise cause I'm doing it with fewer fingers."



That said, we kind of need him. Our 4 man pass rush generally sucks ass without him.

. Go Terps : 1/9/2017 3:16 pm : link We're already overpaying one DE. Don't repeat the mistake.



Okwara can play. I'm fine going into 2017 with him and hoping that Vernon improves as a pass rusher after a year here + no injured hand.



And someone needs to tell JPP that the 7.5 fingers isn't something that just happened to him. He shouldn't be using it as a selling point.

I have been saying it for 2 years... Chris684 : 1/9/2017 3:25 pm : link Speaking generally of course, Giants fans (or at least those on BBI) do NOT like JPP, or at the very least, take him for granted.





5 years, $55 million allstarjim : 1/9/2017 3:35 pm : link I would think JPP would sign. He stays home, the Giants can easily do this deal. Front load the deal, so when OBJ goes to free agency, there's some extra room. I think there will be very similar money out there for JPP. And I think this is a fair deal for both player and team and gives him the respect he deserves as a player.



The problem is OV got $85 million ($52 guaranteed). Is he going to be ok with being the second highest paid DE? If you put a huge amount up front and guaranteed, maybe he will.

I think the media is making JPP's comments worse than they are... Reb8thVA : 1/9/2017 3:40 pm : link He is a proud man who has made an amazing comeback from a serious, albeit self-inflicted, injury. From a business sense and a self-respect agle it probably makes no sense whatsoever for him to play on another one year contract. As for the franchise tag, his attitude might later soften. I think its going to take a 4-5 year deal at about 13 million a year to eventually sign him.

that's what I'm saying area junc : 1/9/2017 3:42 pm : link Last year was the prove it deal. He proved it.



The Giants would be dicks to franchise him again. Sign him longterm or let him go. Re-signing him is the obvious move.

He is getting Vernon money guys Patrick77 : 1/9/2017 3:49 pm : link There's pretty much no way around it.



10 million a year for him would likely be a huge steal on the open market. A lot of teams are flush with cap space and a 28 year old pass rusher who also stuffs the run consistently is a hot commodity.

JPP stretch234 : 1/9/2017 4:33 pm : link More people who continue to look at sack stats alone and have no idea what else he does



For all the people here who say I would not overpay for him, what exactly would you pay for him, while keeping in mind the following:



M. Williams, J. Odreck, V. Curry & E. Griffen are all making over 8.5M. R. Quinn is making 14M per year and has about as many tackles as games played the last 2 years. JPP is a better player than all of them

I'd wager it's safe to say JonC : 1/9/2017 4:39 pm : link NYG won't pay him Vernon dollars.



Think when healthy TMS : 1/9/2017 4:48 pm : link before his explosive event he had all world talent if developed. Now he is not in that category and will never be. He has been hurt a lot and think it only gets worse from here on out if he is. resigned. Pass, unless it is an incentive contract based on games played and performance. Rather we keep Hankins ,unless we want to do another Linval Joseph blunder and go from top of the laeague to bottom of the league again because we cannot stop the run or pressure the pocket.

Blind homers on BBI xman : 1/9/2017 5:13 pm : link usually want to sign every Giant.He is 27 an injured. What will it be as the years go on? Whatever outrageous contract he wants let him get it elsewhere. See what the 30 year old Calais Campbell wants as he is likely to be cut to pay for Chandler

u guys r nuts Gazo827 : 1/9/2017 5:24 pm : link If u think our D will be as good without him. No pressure at all unless we blitzed without him. Which worked cuz we had a good secondary. That wont always work. U can be on guys like glue n they still make catches. U cant make a play from the ground. Hankins creates no push. U can find another fat guy. Snacks is soo good, wouldnt u rather have another guy that has a chance to create pressure up the middle??Id take that chance, With OV n JPP on the sides. Or u will see a lot more of yesterdays OV, teams will add an extra blocker if hes winning a certain battle. Cant do that if ur worried bout JPP too. It would be real hard to replace jpp. Plus, if were not creating pressure, what happens if we get more injuries to the secondary? We get torched. Pressure helps with everything, thats where it starts. JPP is a freak. For the ppl who thought the D was fine without him. We blitzed n It worked against a rookie in DAK. A hurt stafford(a game that could of been a loss if not for the apple play n the fumble) n the choke artist redskins. Who scored 10 points pretty fast when all we needed was a stop. We had a healthy n very good secondary. No matter how great they r, its a offensive league. The catches n throws some of these guys can make in double coverage happens sooo frequently. Added with good disguises that will get players wide open against the best at times. U dont need to worry about that if u have the best damn defensive line in football. We can get this D to be something special. Hope on O certain guys get better n we add just the right pieces. The O looked bad, but we all always expected it to break out. Cuz we knew it does have talent. It may not be as far away as it looked. It wont be as expensive as the D was to fix. U can find the right guys at decent prices to get it going.

Letting JPP go Sonic Youth : 1/9/2017 6:03 pm : link would be a monumental mistake. Saying "don't break the bank for him" means nothing without establishing the terms you're shooting for.



The willingness of people to gut this defense instead of improving it is puzzling. Resign JPP - you will NOT find ANY pass rusher or run stuffing DE better than him this offseason. Resign Hankins and Pugh.



Giants have cap room for a change, and a few veterans who's price will either be dramatically reduced or eliminated (Cruz, Jennings). Resign your core. He's 27, he played very well this year. He's proved it and deserves to get paid.





Linval was a solid player for us David in LA : 1/9/2017 6:09 pm : link but it seems like with every year that passes, the "legend of Linval" grows tenfold.

JPP is not a sack artist xman : 1/9/2017 7:01 pm : link unless he playsd against Cleveland. The money he will cost would be better spent elsewhere in getting a player less injury prone. Stop getting these injury prone guys

sign big Hank shelovesnycsports : 1/9/2017 7:28 pm : link he is part of our run stoppers. Draft 1-3 round DE who can rush. 1st round or best OL LT RT G C get someone that can play even if its at C. Brent Jones type guys who get hurt when we need them we don't need.

good buy JPP. sign Hank 32_Razor : 1/9/2017 9:02 pm : link sign Hankins

I don't know WTF leverage he thinks he has David B. : 1/9/2017 11:20 pm : link He's 28, has 8 fingers and doesn't play full seasons. He had 7 sacks and was good, but certainly NOT dominant. Yes, he plays the run well, but that's not where the money is made for DEs. He likely deserves a raise from this year, and I'd love to have him back at the right price (10 mil?), but IMO, he's not worth the money he's going to want (15+ mil?). And while I'm sure someone will pay him, he didn't earn that kind of contract this year (IMO).





That is a ridiculous quote Jay in Toronto : 2:56 am : link Frankly I'm surprised. I thought he made a leap in maturity.



That claim is like expecting kudos for winning the world's tallest midget contest.

I don't know what the right numbers is aquidneck : 6:41 am : link But, 7 or 10 fingers, he is one of the top 10 DE in the league and deserves to be paid like it. If we're in "win-now" mode, it's time to acquire great players, not jettison them.

Same stance I've always had with him: SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:44 am : link if the $ is reasonable, bring him back. If not, thanks for the memories.

I know I'm in the minority Larry from WV : 8:43 am : link But I view the combo of Snacks and Hank as more crucial to the identity of this team. JPP seems to be injury prone and our defense didn't appear to suffer after he went out. I think it would be wise to continue to man his spot with a platoon of younger guys and spend the resources on OL or TE.

... MetsAreBack : 8:46 am : link Quote: When he hits the open market with a career threatening injury behind him JPP will look to cash in big time as finanical security is very important to him and his family



Is there a family out there where financial security is not considered important? I dont blame him. I also kind of found the 7.5 fingers line funny as i'm not sure why a team would pay extra for that unique trait.



Hope we sign him but if better value comes along this winter on the OL... the best run teams let good players walk when a number gets too high. Is there a family out there where financial security is not considered important? I dont blame him. I also kind of found the 7.5 fingers line funny as i'm not sure why a team would pay extra for that unique trait.Hope we sign him but if better value comes along this winter on the OL... the best run teams let good players walk when a number gets too high.

Pro-rate the contract per finger. Big Blue '56 : 8:49 am : link If the Giants want both, they can have both..I'm with Go Terps and others in hoping the Giants make Hankins priority #1..He and Snacks could be formidable for many years..

Damn mrvax : 9:26 am : link Sounds as if JPP wants one of those $15M per contracts. Not sure if he sees 4/$60 from another team. It would suck to see him go.



If I'm the Giants... Dan in the Springs : 9:31 am : link I offer him 4 yrs $60MM with $32MM guaranteed. I tell him that if he doesn't sign it we are prepared to use the franchise tag again. I remind that anything can happen when you pass up millions guaranteed - nobody knows this better than JPP. I remind him of the value of retiring a NY hero, and tell him he can position the signing as taking less than market value out of love for the organization and its fans. He will have a lifetime of marketing opportunities in the NY area.



I think given time he'd sign the contract. JPP may not be what he once was, but over the next four years he's still going to be a force to reckon with in this league. If he gets lazy or too inconsistent, or if the play of Okwara/others is good enough to make him expendable, they should be able to cut him after two years without too much pain.

RE: I think the media is making JPP's comments worse than they are... Sonic Youth : 10:49 am : link

Quote: He is a proud man who has made an amazing comeback from a serious, albeit self-inflicted, injury. From a business sense and a self-respect agle it probably makes no sense whatsoever for him to play on another one year contract. As for the franchise tag, his attitude might later soften. I think its going to take a 4-5 year deal at about 13 million a year to eventually sign him. Agreed. I don't see what's wrong with JPP's comments at all.



He has proved that he can come back from the hand injury. He doesn't need to sign another prove it deal. He has proved it, and deserves a long term contract, and I truly hope the Giants are the ones that give it to him.



This defense MUST keep Hankins, JPP, and DRC (with all the rumors of him being cut). We are built to stop a modern offense, and I don't see why you gut the foundation and rebuild it instead of improving upon what have. Losing JPP is a massive set back, and FWIW, I think he's better than Vernon In comment 13317920 Reb8thVA said:Agreed. I don't see what's wrong with JPP's comments at all.He has proved that he can come back from the hand injury. He doesn't need to sign another prove it deal. He has proved it, and deserves a long term contract, and I truly hope the Giants are the ones that give it to him.This defense MUST keep Hankins, JPP, and DRC (with all the rumors of him being cut). We are built to stop a modern offense, and I don't see why you gut the foundation and rebuild it instead of improving upon what have. Losing JPP is a massive set back, and FWIW, I think he's better than Vernon

not only would the Giants be dicks area junc : 10:59 am : link to franchise him, it would eat up almost 50% of their cap space this year. And then he'll be disgruntled the whole year.



it's a terrible football move. You re-sign him longterm or let him get paid somewhere else. he was told point blank he was on a prove it deal. to come back, dominate, and then get hit with the tag? That's bald-faced lying and not how the Giants do business. can't believe the word tag is even brought up, that would just be plain f#cked up. The Giants know that, this is more geared towards the fans and media who keep bringing it up as an option.

i do wish area junc : 11:01 am : link JPP kept his mouth shut because the Giants know he isn't signing a 1-year deal, but he's a tough negotiator just like Strahan was

Forget the hand. He had a MUCH better year than I thought he would. Big Blue '56 : 11:05 am : link That said, the 'prove it' part is not about his hand, it's about whether or not he can remain injury-free..That's what I presume the Giants would be thinking at this point. His injury history is not confidence building by any stretch..Be CAREFUL what you guarantee this gut

JPP stretch234 : 3:38 pm : link Find a DE that can rush the passer and play the run as well as JPP in the NFL. After struggling with that, then go look at the salaries of current 4-3 DE and explain what then JPP is worth.



This notion of him not being worth the money is a joke - who are you getting to replace him.



Do people really think the team is better off paying a much lesser player 5M a year and letting the superior player walk.



They could do the 4 year at 50 and give him 33M (21M as signing bonus) guaranteed and he will have the highest guaranteed money per year basis and highest signing bonus for 4-3 DE. Totally doable

Its going to be a difficult decision. Brown Recluse : 3:46 pm : link I would understand whether they re-signed him or not.



As long as it does not come at the expense of improving the offense. That would be a bad decision.



