Richburg Old Dirty Beckham : 1/9/2017 2:46 pm Perhaps SY or one of our OL gurus could shed some light on him. Didnt seem to have the big leap yr we all expected. Going into his fourth yr his contract is coming up. Hes a longtime giant?

He got blown up on the Rainey 3rd and 1 play timintey : 1/9/2017 2:48 pm : link No idea why a) they ran Rainey or b) why they ran it there

Does not look like he has est1986 : 1/9/2017 2:59 pm : link Enough power to combat the strongest of defenders at the point of attack.

as I said on the OL thread, the jury is still out on Richburg Victor in CT : 1/9/2017 3:13 pm : link From what I see, he's physically weak, gets blown up at the point of attack by the bigger more physical types. Year 3 will be telling.

This was year 3 GeorgeAdams33 : 1/9/2017 3:24 pm : link All of our O-lineman suck except Pugh and he is average at best. I want a new GM who knows how to come up with quality starters in the draft and FA. Anyone can cherry pick and sign the best of the best in FA and any idiot can read a draft publication and make decent picks in the first two rounds. We occasionally hit on an undrafted FA, but that is common these days since the draft is only seven rounds. Guys like Jesse Armstead and Myron Guyton would be undrafted FAs nowadays.



They ran Rainey there Glover : 1/9/2017 4:15 pm : link because previously they only brought him in as a pass catcher. Problem was that is, even if they went 4 wide, spread out the field and ran Rainey, the O line couldnt block 4 down linemen in a critical spot. It just wasnt happening. So, McAdoo greatly overestimated the potential effectiveness of the element of surprise.

Richburg jtfuoco : 1/9/2017 5:11 pm : link Is interesting because he is not the dominate run blocker I thought they were getting when they picked him in the 2nd round but I don't see him getting pushed to bad on pass protection so it will be interested in seeing what kind of contract he will be seeking after next season I don't see how you can give him anything more then 5 million a year and even that seems high for what the team is getting but its depressing when thinking about drafting a replacement already.

The center position has changed since the 1980s Ivan15 : 1/9/2017 5:28 pm : link Bart Oates could not play in this era.



Centers now need to be about 320 lbs.

RE: This was year 3 Mad Mike : 1/9/2017 5:31 pm : link

Quote: All of our O-lineman suck except Pugh and he is average at best. I want a new GM who knows how to come up with quality starters in the draft and FA. Anyone can cherry pick and sign the best of the best in FA and any idiot can read a draft publication and make decent picks in the first two rounds. We occasionally hit on an undrafted FA, but that is common these days since the draft is only seven rounds. Guys like Jesse Armstead and Myron Guyton would be undrafted FAs nowadays.

Your ideas are intriguing to me and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter. In comment 13317858 GeorgeAdams33 said:Your ideas are intriguing to me and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.

Do Not Meet Expectations Period NJLCO : 1/9/2017 6:24 pm : link He had a tough year and always get beat on critical plays. Seems always high in blocking and gets handled by a larger interior lineman. Snacks would eat his lunch all day long. Once again a draft pick from CSU which is not the mecca for O lineman. Plus he talks smack, go back to camp and review some of his comments --you would think he's an all pro center.

I would take that a step further GeorgeAdams33 : 1/9/2017 7:23 pm : link and say that Richburg is just an asshole with a redneck attitude. He is a real douche from what l have seen of his comments in general. They guy does not have the ability or the right attitude to lead this line. We seem to have a bunch of guys on the OL who can't relate to each other in order to make the unit greater than the sum of it's parts. Richburg is from KY and Pugh is from the northeast. Flowers is from the U and I don't believe that any of them really get along outside of work. There is zero evidence that they are a tight knit unit. Richburg had a shitty attitude from day one. I will never forget his rookie year all the numerous time he missed his guy or got flat out beat and then instead of going over and helping Eli up with an apology the douche would just strut around in denial not willing to face any of his new teammates. It would suit me just fine if we did not re-sign a single one of these busts and just start fresh on the O-line like we basically have to anyway. None of these guys are the kind you want to hang onto.

I was talking about this with a friend at work today JesseS : 1/9/2017 8:51 pm : link When they drafted him, his lack of strength and "girth" was noted. I remember thinking, when the heck are the Giants going to draft some monsters, rather than gritty players. They always seem to be going for the undersized, gritty guy, with less than stellar physical traits, like they're in on a secret that no one else is on.



I wanted Marcus Martin - rated higher, across the board, and massive. Well, a couple years later and Martin really stinks.



Flowers, though I thought he was a lousy pick, was a mountain of a man with a mean streak, just what I wanted! And that hasn't turned out great so far. Likewise, I thought Beckham was a poor pick... :-D



I think it's really hard to tell what makes a good OL prospect a good NFL player.



I have no idea why that is, or if some teams are better than others, but it seems that other teams frequently have OL that they plucked late in the draft or hit on early in the draft and we're always scrambling. The key word is clearly "seems", but I'd like to have the same success we've had at drafting at DT (big and mean), at OL.



When is the last time we had success drafting an OL that became anything more than solid (just my opinion that first round is for a stud, not a solid player)?





RE: I would take that a step further Gatorade Dunk : 1/9/2017 9:02 pm : link

Quote: and say that Richburg is just an asshole with a redneck attitude. He is a real douche from what l have seen of his comments in general. They guy does not have the ability or the right attitude to lead this line. We seem to have a bunch of guys on the OL who can't relate to each other in order to make the unit greater than the sum of it's parts. Richburg is from KY and Pugh is from the northeast. Flowers is from the U and I don't believe that any of them really get along outside of work. There is zero evidence that they are a tight knit unit. Richburg had a shitty attitude from day one. I will never forget his rookie year all the numerous time he missed his guy or got flat out beat and then instead of going over and helping Eli up with an apology the douche would just strut around in denial not willing to face any of his new teammates. It would suit me just fine if we did not re-sign a single one of these busts and just start fresh on the O-line like we basically have to anyway. None of these guys are the kind you want to hang onto.

Maybe it would be easier for you to just start fresh with a new team to root for? In comment 13318455 GeorgeAdams33 said:Maybe it would be easier for you to just start fresh with a new team to root for?

Maybe GeorgeAdams33 : 1/9/2017 10:26 pm : link you should just stfu

Guys don't have to get along to play well. Ten Ton Hammer : 1/9/2017 10:30 pm : link Maybe they'd be a tighter-knit unit if Flowers wasn't constantly fucking up and making them look bad.

Mike GeorgeAdams33 : 1/9/2017 10:51 pm : link I wouldn't care if the guy made an observation of some sort. Comment on the subject matter, not the individuals you disagree with....

RE: I would take that a step further B in ALB : 1/9/2017 10:55 pm : link

Quote: and say that Richburg is just an asshole with a redneck attitude. He is a real douche from what l have seen of his comments in general. They guy does not have the ability or the right attitude to lead this line. We seem to have a bunch of guys on the OL who can't relate to each other in order to make the unit greater than the sum of it's parts. Richburg is from KY and Pugh is from the northeast. Flowers is from the U and I don't believe that any of them really get along outside of work. There is zero evidence that they are a tight knit unit. Richburg had a shitty attitude from day one. I will never forget his rookie year all the numerous time he missed his guy or got flat out beat and then instead of going over and helping Eli up with an apology the douche would just strut around in denial not willing to face any of his new teammates. It would suit me just fine if we did not re-sign a single one of these busts and just start fresh on the O-line like we basically have to anyway. None of these guys are the kind you want to hang onto.



What the fuck are you babbling about? In comment 13318455 GeorgeAdams33 said:What the fuck are you babbling about?

RE: Mike Gatorade Dunk : 1/9/2017 10:59 pm : link

Quote: I wouldn't care if the guy made an observation of some sort. Comment on the subject matter, not the individuals you disagree with....

What subject matter? The fact that you called Richburg a redneck asshole and a douche? I'm pretty sure my response was exactly on topic. In comment 13319009 GeorgeAdams33 said:What subject matter? The fact that you called Richburg a redneck asshole and a douche? I'm pretty sure my response was exactly on topic.

On the Rainey play, Doomster : 1/9/2017 11:00 pm : link looking down the LOS, I did not see one Giant OLman, cross the LOS.....

RE: Mike Mad Mike : 1/9/2017 11:03 pm : link

Quote: I wouldn't care if the guy made an observation of some sort. Comment on the subject matter, not the individuals you disagree with....

Please, no need to explain. Like I said, you've made this thread your own. In comment 13319009 GeorgeAdams33 said:Please, no need to explain. Like I said, you've made this thread your own.

Lipstick on a Pig Bluesbreaker : 1:05 am : link Richberg gets no push Flowers wasn't worth the 10th Pick

hopefully he can play Rt or something Pugh is decent but

no pro-bowler .. Jerry and Newhouse are backups good luck

getting this line together while Eli wastes away ..

Can we spend another 200 Mill to fix this joke of an

offense ..

RE: I would take that a step further montanagiant : 1:36 am : link

Quote: and say that Richburg is just an asshole with a redneck attitude. He is a real douche from what l have seen of his comments in general. They guy does not have the ability or the right attitude to lead this line. We seem to have a bunch of guys on the OL who can't relate to each other in order to make the unit greater than the sum of it's parts. Richburg is from KY and Pugh is from the northeast. Flowers is from the U and I don't believe that any of them really get along outside of work. There is zero evidence that they are a tight knit unit. Richburg had a shitty attitude from day one. I will never forget his rookie year all the numerous time he missed his guy or got flat out beat and then instead of going over and helping Eli up with an apology the douche would just strut around in denial not willing to face any of his new teammates. It would suit me just fine if we did not re-sign a single one of these busts and just start fresh on the O-line like we basically have to anyway. None of these guys are the kind you want to hang onto.

Everyone say Hello to Rich In Houston's dupe In comment 13318455 GeorgeAdams33 said:Everyone say Hello to Rich In Houston's dupe

RE: Good try montanagiant : 2:50 am : link

Quote: Fuckface

Ahh where's the love Rich? In comment 13319331 GeorgeAdams33 said:Ahh where's the love Rich?

Wrong GeorgeAdams33 : 5:29 am : link Go ahead and ask Eric if I am Rich. You people really need to get a life.

RE: Wrong Gatorade Dunk : 7:25 am : link

Quote: Go ahead and ask Eric if I am Rich. You people really need to get a life.

The best part about this is the implicit admission that you are a dupe, just not Rich's dupe. In comment 13319348 GeorgeAdams33 said:The best part about this is the implicit admission that you are a dupe, just not Rich's dupe.

RE: RE: Wrong montanagiant : 10:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 13319348 GeorgeAdams33 said:





Quote:





Go ahead and ask Eric if I am Rich. You people really need to get a life.





The best part about this is the implicit admission that you are a dupe, just not Rich's dupe.

He admitted that himself awhile ago. The confirmation happened when he started talking about being molested by his grandfather in a football thread (which is Rich's longtime go-to claim). It really became definitive when he stated that the only thing saving him was his G-father "not being able to get it up and Viagra not being invented"

So it's not me calling him a dupe, he did that himself In comment 13319373 Gatorade Dunk said:He admitted that himself awhile ago. The confirmation happened when he started talking about being molested by his grandfather in a football thread (which is Rich's longtime go-to claim). It really became definitive when he stated that the only thing saving him was his G-father "not being able to get it up and Viagra not being invented"So it's not me calling him a dupe, he did that himself

Right ... GeorgeAdams33 : 10:53 am : link and when you folks get banned you will be back under a new name as well. Oh the shame. Get a life.

RE: Right ... jcn56 : 10:55 am : link

Quote: and when you folks get banned you will be back under a new name as well. Oh the shame. Get a life.



See, none of these guys are fabricating stories about child molestation on football threads, so I'm pretty sure they're safe.



And a quick Google search also revealed this fucknut is a conspiracy theorist. Boy we're lucky he was let back in! In comment 13319728 GeorgeAdams33 said:See, none of these guys are fabricating stories about child molestation on football threads, so I'm pretty sure they're safe.And a quick Google search also revealed this fucknut is a conspiracy theorist. Boy we're lucky he was let back in!

RE: Right ... montanagiant : 11:50 am : link

Quote: and when you folks get banned you will be back under a new name as well. Oh the shame. Get a life.

Please explain to us what BBI subrule we violated by pointing out how painfully obvious it is that you are Rich in Houston? In comment 13319728 GeorgeAdams33 said:Please explain to us what BBI subrule we violated by pointing out how painfully obvious it is that you are Rich in Houston?

Nope, wrong again... Not Rich GeorgeAdams33 : 12:00 pm : link jcn, please fill me in on what to google because I really don't think you know what you are talking about. Feel free to share.

Here's a suggestion Rich, on the thread titled "Beckham" montanagiant : 12:09 pm : link Regale us all again with that story about your dad and the fork

Here's a suggestion, montana GeorgeAdams33 : 12:21 pm : link I don't know wtf you are talking about, so try to accept the simple fact that I was never Rich in Houston. You will feel better when you learn to let it go.

RE: Nope, wrong again... Not Rich jcn56 : 12:27 pm : link

Quote: jcn, please fill me in on what to google because I really don't think you know what you are talking about. Feel free to share.



Now now, God doesn't like liars!



It's too bad your handiwork from last night didn't survive, but enough people saw it so you know you're burnt now. I'd go through your typical cycle, hauling ass and coming back under a different handle. In comment 13319901 GeorgeAdams33 said:Now now, God doesn't like liars!It's too bad your handiwork from last night didn't survive, but enough people saw it so you know you're burnt now. I'd go through your typical cycle, hauling ass and coming back under a different handle.

BTW - since you've got the internet tough guy act down pat jcn56 : 12:28 pm : link Why not tweet Richburg, let him know everyone from Kentucky is a redneck (as you imply above) and see if he's willing to meet you somewhere? Not that far a drive from NC.

Richburg is a redneck GeorgeAdams33 : 12:35 pm : link and he proved it when he called out the entire offensive line except for JJ because they did not attend LeCharles Bentley's camp for O-lineman. What's worse is he himself had a horrible season where he got pushed around and missed key assignments like when Baker from the Skins planted Eli in the turf.



I don't know anyone else from Kentucky.



RE: Richburg is a redneck Mad Mike : 12:51 pm : link

Quote: I don't know anyone else from Kentucky.

Pretty judgmental when you know so little about people from there. Maybe you should educate yourself about folks with backgrounds like Richburg before judging them so harshly. Posting ignorantly (and admitting it!) is never a good look. In comment 13319990 GeorgeAdams33 said:Pretty judgmental when you know so little about people from there. Maybe you should educate yourself about folks with backgrounds like Richburg before judging them so harshly. Posting ignorantly (and admitting it!) is never a good look.

George literally knows no one from Kentucky Patrick77 : 12:54 pm : link There are rednecks in NY.... crazy I know.

Redneck is a state of mind GeorgeAdams33 : 12:55 pm : link Anyone from anywhere can be one. When you call out your line mates for not attending a camp in the offseason, that qualifies him. Get over it and don't draw more into it than what is there. I never insulted Kentucky or it's residents.

RE: Redneck is a state of mind Mad Mike : 1:01 pm : link

Quote: I never insulted Kentucky or it's residents.

You've made no effort lo these many years to know so much as one person from Kentucky? Hard to see that as anything but an insult to those kind people. In comment 13320038 GeorgeAdams33 said:You've made no effort lo these many years to know so much as one person from Kentucky? Hard to see that as anything but an insult to those kind people.

GeorgeAdams33.. Ryan : 1:05 pm : link ...is the handle HJ45 logs in under when he decides to mix gin with his Colonease.

RE: I see... dorgan : 1:08 pm : link

Quote: the Duperator 3000 is working overtime ferreting out these dupe signups!



Ron Popeil has a little tweaking to do to it and then you'll see. In comment 13320011 Chris in Philly said:Ron Popeil has a little tweaking to do to it and then you'll see.

RE: GeorgeAdams33.. jcn56 : 1:13 pm : link

Quote: ...is the handle HJ45 logs in under when he decides to mix gin with his Colonease.



Hang on now, Homer's got a thing for Coughlin, but that's where it ends. He doesn't belong in the same sentence with this POS. In comment 13320066 Ryan said:Hang on now, Homer's got a thing for Coughlin, but that's where it ends. He doesn't belong in the same sentence with this POS.

Do Rednecks drive around dragging a stuffed eagle montanagiant : 1:59 pm : link Or is that just fucktards?