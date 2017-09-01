Mariucci comments on us LCtheINTMachine : 1/9/2017 4:14 pm



One thing someone brought up was that on that Sunday, the Pats played in Miami and of course had the bye after. Did some of their guys stay down there to party and not come back? We'll never know, I suspect some did but maybe not under Belichick. Either way, the fact that our guys put it out there with the pictures as opposed to it being under the radar says a lot since we don't know where other players are partying. Mooch says we will hear about this for the entire offseason.

Around the 4-minute mark, he talks about the Giants and Eisen asks him about Miami. Mooch makes some pretty even-handed remarks about it, how the WRs left themselves open for criticism and they weren't preparing for the game on their off day along with saying that if the Giants won, we wouldn't be talking about this. You can listen to it.

Steve Mariucci

Our guys are immature idiots right now. Dave in Hoboken : 1/9/2017 4:16 pm : link 1) Thinking partying with Justin Bieber is "cool." It's not.



2) Broadcasting it for all to see.



They deserve all the criticism they are getting right now. Eli, as hard as I've been on him this season, raised it a level yesterday. Our WRs did not.

1) Thinking partying with Justin Bieber is "cool." It's not.

Relax man, it's not like the party was on your lawn.

If TC was head coach OldPolack : 1/9/2017 4:28 pm : link there would be "HELL TO PLAY".

OLD COACHES NEVER DIE".

1) Thinking partying with Justin Bieber is "cool." It's not.



2) Broadcasting it for all to see.



They deserve all the criticism they are getting right now. Eli, as hard as I've been on him this season, raised it a level yesterday. Our WRs did not.



1. Not to us. But, we're not uber rich and famous. They are and there's nothing wrong with them enjoying that.



2. We live in a 24 hour news cycle. Even if they didn't broadcast it, someone would have.



The players who performed poorly yesterday deserve to be called out for it. Criticizing them for their poor play and then blaming or even bringing up the boat nonsense is just lazy, sensationalized journalism. In comment 13318024 Dave in Hoboken said:1. Not to us. But, we're not uber rich and famous. They are and there's nothing wrong with them enjoying that.2. We live in a 24 hour news cycle. Even if they didn't broadcast it, someone would have.The players who performed poorly yesterday deserve to be called out for it. Criticizing them for their poor play and then blaming or even bringing up the boat nonsense is just lazy, sensationalized journalism.

1) Thinking partying with Justin Bieber is "cool." It's not.





Quote:





1) Thinking partying with Justin Bieber is "cool." It's not.





Relax man, it's not like the party was on your lawn.



Okay..?

Quote: In comment 13318024 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





1) Thinking partying with Justin Bieber is "cool." It's not.



2) Broadcasting it for all to see.



They deserve all the criticism they are getting right now. Eli, as hard as I've been on him this season, raised it a level yesterday. Our WRs did not.







1. Not to us. But, we're not uber rich and famous. They are and there's nothing wrong with them enjoying that.



2. We live in a 24 hour news cycle. Even if they didn't broadcast it, someone would have.



The players who performed poorly yesterday deserve to be called out for it. Criticizing them for their poor play and then blaming or even bringing up the boat nonsense is just lazy, sensationalized journalism.



1) Still not cool. It's Justin Bieber for God's sakes. Embarrassing as hell.



1) Still not cool. It's Justin Bieber for God's sakes. Embarrassing as hell.

2) No, they wouldn't have. Only way this got out was someone on that boat with a combined IQ of 25 thought it was a good idea to tweet it out.

These guys joeinpa : 1/9/2017 4:35 pm : link the receivers, spent focused a lot of style points this week, probably would have been better had they scored some points during the game.



Their performance was inexcusable, any criticism they get they deserve.



If this was the Cowboys we'd all be killing them.

Tedy Bruschi told an interesting story last week on NFL Live. shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/9/2017 4:40 pm : link The Pats were playing 2 straight weeks on the west coast (I think first at San Fran, then at Seattle), so they were going to stay out there instead of flying back home between games.



He said Belichick told them to leave their golf clubs at home because this wasn't that kind of trip... this was a business trip. Bruschi said Mike Vrabel leaned over to him and said, "He didn't say anything about renting golf clubs." So after the San Francisco game, the 2 of them had an 8:30 tee time on Monday morning and played golf.



The coach can't control what people do in their off time and guys are gonna do what they want. It doesn't reflect on whether they're a good team or bad.





If TC was still coach.... If TC was still coach.... NorwoodWideRight : 1/9/2017 4:42 pm : link 1) He's not.

2) Stupid shit happened on his watch, too. Stupid shit happens on pretty much every club.

1) Thinking partying with Justin Bieber is "cool." It's not.



2) Broadcasting it for all to see.



They deserve all the criticism they are getting right now. Eli, as hard as I've been on him this season, raised it a level yesterday. Our WRs did not.



They deserve criticism for creating the perception. The reality is the partying had nothing to do with yesterday's game. In comment 13318024 Dave in Hoboken said:They deserve criticism for creating the perception. The reality is the partying had nothing to do with yesterday's game.

Quote: 1) He's not.

2) Stupid shit happened on his watch, too. Stupid shit happens on pretty much every club.

Jeremy Shockey did stupid shit when Coughlin was the coach. It happens.

Whatever jvm52106 : 1/9/2017 5:07 pm : link you can't complain about what they did because too many here think nothing of it. Yes, it most likely had nothing to do with how they played yesterday BUT when you do me me things, you better fucking perform. I see a superstar who likes the star part but acts like a prima dona a lot too.



That act will wear thin if the drops keep coming (and he dropped a lot this year) and the antics keep growing.

Quote: 1) Still not cool. It's Justin Bieber for God's sakes. Embarrassing as hell.



2) No, they wouldn't have. Only way this got out was someone on that boat with a combined IQ of 25 thought it was a good idea to tweet it out.

You're en fuego Gran Torino.

You guys know they live in NYC right? DonQuixote : 1/9/2017 5:22 pm : link It is not like on day on the bow of a boat will define them ...

RE: Dave, unless you're 20, you're not supposed to like what they like ErichBarnes102 : 1/9/2017 5:33 pm : link

And they're not supposed to have your tastes either.

I know a lot of guys in their 20s. None of them are Bieber fans.

If TC was still coach....what? I love TC but wasn't TC the coach when Blue21 : 1/9/2017 5:39 pm : link OBJ lost his mind on the football field playing against Norman? What happened then?

Refresher.....Nothing.

The mistake was RetroJint : 1/9/2017 5:59 pm : link the photos. That represented a curt "Each shit & die" attitude. Moral of the story: keep a lid on things. Same with the NYPD lock up. The Packers benefited in both instances . Motivational ploys do matter.

Or when Plax shot himself, effectively richynyc : 1/9/2017 6:18 pm : link Ending a fairly decent chance at a repeat. Who was HC then?

Mi am forever grateful for his years as HC and the two rings he helped deliver. But Tom is gone, Mac did a pretty damn good job as a rookie HC, we made the playoffs for the first time in 5 years...so put the Coughlin stuff to rest, please...it is just not germane anymore. And judging by the lack of interest in him as a HC of late, neither is he to the rest of the NFL.

It's like people who stream themselves committing crimes Vanzetti : 1/9/2017 6:31 pm : link For some reason, people today have this narcissistic need to broadcast everything about themselves.



Party, enjoy the sun, bang some chicks but also show some discretion. Don't make yourself a distraction. Really disappointed in Cruz because he is 30 and should have known better

RE: It's like people who stream themselves committing crimes ErichBarnes102 : 1/9/2017 7:47 pm : link

Quote: For some reason, people today have this narcissistic need to broadcast everything about themselves.



Party, enjoy the sun, bang some chicks but also show some discretion. Don't make yourself a distraction. Really disappointed in Cruz because he is 30 and should have known better

He also knows this is probably his last season with the Giants.

Quote: In comment 13318332 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





For some reason, people today have this narcissistic need to broadcast everything about themselves.



Party, enjoy the sun, bang some chicks but also show some discretion. Don't make yourself a distraction. Really disappointed in Cruz because he is 30 and should have known better





last chance he gets to be a Belieber

All of this shit doesn't matter... EricJ : 1/9/2017 9:05 pm : link because the offense was shit this year....period. It had nothing to do with any OBJ antics or anything else. Poor O-line play, poor play calling, sub par year for our QB and too many drops by the WRs. NONE of this has anything to do with that off of the field bullshit.



Wow Howyadoin : 1/9/2017 9:27 pm : link So you guys really think not going to Miami for 1 day would have made a difference on how they performed on Sunday? Man...I hate the off season!

Quote: In comment 13318063 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





And they're not supposed to have your tastes either.





I know a lot of guys in their 20s. None of them are Bieber fans.



The point is they're music acts mainly popular with young people. Someone old enough to cry 'get off my lawn' on a football message board probably doesn't and shouldn't see the appeal of partying with a bunch of famous music acts.



The point is they're music acts mainly popular with young people. Someone old enough to cry 'get off my lawn' on a football message board probably doesn't and shouldn't see the appeal of partying with a bunch of famous music acts.

I don't know why people don't see the generational gap here. In the 60s parents who grew up in the 40s probably thought the beatles and stones were shit too.

Quote: In comment 13318223 ErichBarnes102 said:





Quote:





In comment 13318063 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





And they're not supposed to have your tastes either.





I know a lot of guys in their 20s. None of them are Bieber fans.







The point is they're music acts mainly popular with young people. Someone old enough to cry 'get off my lawn' on a football message board probably doesn't and shouldn't see the appeal of partying with a bunch of famous music acts.



I don't know why people don't see the generational gap here. In the 60s parents who grew up in the 40s probably thought the beatles and stones were shit too.



The guy's got like 84 million Facebook followers. I would guess most of those are under 30.



The guy's got like 84 million Facebook followers. I would guess most of those are under 30.

So yeah, definitely generational.

the photos. That represented a curt "Each shit & die" attitude. Moral of the story: keep a lid on things. Same with the NYPD lock up. The Packers benefited in both instances . Motivational ploys do matter.

Yup, the pics was the really stupid part

RE: All of this shit doesn't matter... ZoneXDOA : 2:49 am : link

Quote: because the offense was shit this year....period. It had nothing to do with any OBJ antics or anything else. Poor O-line play, poor play calling, sub par year for our QB and too many drops by the WRs. NONE of this has anything to do with that off of the field bullshit.



This.^^^. Also, there is such a thing as being TOO fired up. Being so amped that you are making mistakes which in turn makes you more nervous or angry and mistake prone. I know that's what happened with OBJ. He wanted so badly to put this team on his shoulders and explode on the big stage that he was making the rookie mistakes that he skipped over in 2014. Most of his drops came from trying to run before completing the catch. The same can be said for Shep and Apple as well. Mental mistakes when trying to play a perfect game instead of just doing what they do. They will learn from this and grow and in the next big game, they should be more relaxed. As long as we retain JPP AND big Hank, we should be back in next season. In comment 13318722 EricJ said:This.^^^. Also, there is such a thing as being TOO fired up. Being so amped that you are making mistakes which in turn makes you more nervous or angry and mistake prone. I know that's what happened with OBJ. He wanted so badly to put this team on his shoulders and explode on the big stage that he was making the rookie mistakes that he skipped over in 2014. Most of his drops came from trying to run before completing the catch. The same can be said for Shep and Apple as well. Mental mistakes when trying to play a perfect game instead of just doing what they do. They will learn from this and grow and in the next big game, they should be more relaxed. As long as we retain JPP AND big Hank, we should be back in next season.

Like sands through the hourglass Fox : 3:27 am : link ...

So you guys really think not going to Miami for 1 day would have made a difference on how they performed on Sunday? Man...I hate the off season!

Doesn't matter what we think, it's going to be brought up forever due to their poor performance, they had their Tony Romo/Acapulco moment!

I have always defended OBJ, but he has to learn about optics jcn56 : 7:45 am : link He's a guy who is going to live under the microscope for the duration of his NFL career. Good and bad comes from that, and he has to learn how to manage the bad.



IMO, the boat trip *did* affect them. Not the trip itself - it didn't wear them down or take away from preparation time, but it put them in the news cycle, and amplified the expectations on them to perform. Combined with it being his first playoff game, I truly believe (opinion, not fact) that they suffered under the microscope with the feeling that they had to perform due to the increased attention.



I'm not saying don't party, or don't relax or take a trip - just next time, be very cautious of how it'll be received, and how much time you'll be spending fending off comments and criticism.

all of the people PaulBlakeTSU : 8:44 am : link who know that the Miami trip didn't affect his performance but are voluntarily bringing up the trip to talk about the "optics" or the "perception" of it are the problem.



Optics and Perception to whom? Anyone who thinks that the trip to Miami caused their poor performance on Sunday are at best grasping at straws, but more likely, idiotic drama queens who want there to be a scandal or soap opera controversy.



Every response to the Miami trip should be "They went on an off-day. They showed up the next day and were fully focused and fully prepared. It's a complete non-story. Anyone still talking about it is dong so because they want there to be controversy because they love controversy. I suggest watching the Kardashians or Real Housewives instead of the NFL. Next question"

Quote: who know that the Miami trip didn't affect his performance but are voluntarily bringing up the trip to talk about the "optics" or the "perception" of it are the problem.



Optics and Perception to whom? Anyone who thinks that the trip to Miami caused their poor performance on Sunday are at best grasping at straws, but more likely, idiotic drama queens who want there to be a scandal or soap opera controversy.



Every response to the Miami trip should be "They went on an off-day. They showed up the next day and were fully focused and fully prepared. It's a complete non-story. Anyone still talking about it is dong so because they want there to be controversy because they love controversy. I suggest watching the Kardashians or Real Housewives instead of the NFL. Next question"

You're kidding right, the people talking about "it" are the problem now, LOL. They brought this on themselves, it was a stupid move and could have waited until AFTER they actually WON something, like maybe a playoff game!

Quote: In comment 13318076 NorwoodWideRight said:





Quote:





1) He's not.

2) Stupid shit happened on his watch, too. Stupid shit happens on pretty much every club.





right, if only one of them would have shot themselves in a nightclub with an unlicensed hand gun instead.

Quote: who know that the Miami trip didn't affect his performance but are voluntarily bringing up the trip to talk about the "optics" or the "perception" of it are the problem.



Optics and Perception to whom? Anyone who thinks that the trip to Miami caused their poor performance on Sunday are at best grasping at straws, but more likely, idiotic drama queens who want there to be a scandal or soap opera controversy.



Every response to the Miami trip should be "They went on an off-day. They showed up the next day and were fully focused and fully prepared. It's a complete non-story. Anyone still talking about it is dong so because they want there to be controversy because they love controversy. I suggest watching the Kardashians or Real Housewives instead of the NFL. Next question"



I don't know how you could be further off base.



Simple facts here:

- OBJ is a very emotional guy

- Everything he does, right or wrong, is intensely scrutinized by the media

- He's basically 50% of our offense



It was his first playoff game. The pressure on him to perform was already intense. In the days leading up to the game, he takes that trip, and it's front page news. The sports news cycle eats it up, and his coach, his GM, his QB, his teammates and he himself have to take the podium and field questions about the trip and whether or not it was a distraction.



So take that pressure, and amplify it a bit, since he and everyone else knows that if he doesn't perform, the first statement out of anyone's mouth is going to be 'he shouldn't have been in Miami'.



Emotional guy playing in a high pressure game, increases pressure on himself to perform. If this sounds like a non-factor to you, great. This certainly doesn't seem like a good idea to me.



As I've said, I've defended OBJ plenty around here. I don't think he's a bad guy, or a selfish guy. I think he's a phenomenal asset, a good teammate and generally a good guy. He's never been in the news for doing anything bad, in a sport that seems to be literally littered with shitheads doing horrible things to people.



If I had the chance to advise him, though - I'd tell him to start being a lot more private. He's under the microscope, fair or not, and he's the kind of guy who wears his emotions on his sleeves. Don't fuel the machine that's going to put pressure on you and your teammates. Don't open yourself up to criticism for nonsense that has nothing to do with your performance on the field.



I don't know how you could be further off base.

Simple facts here:

- OBJ is a very emotional guy
- Everything he does, right or wrong, is intensely scrutinized by the media
- He's basically 50% of our offense

It was his first playoff game. The pressure on him to perform was already intense. In the days leading up to the game, he takes that trip, and it's front page news. The sports news cycle eats it up, and his coach, his GM, his QB, his teammates and he himself have to take the podium and field questions about the trip and whether or not it was a distraction.

So take that pressure, and amplify it a bit, since he and everyone else knows that if he doesn't perform, the first statement out of anyone's mouth is going to be 'he shouldn't have been in Miami'.

Emotional guy playing in a high pressure game, increases pressure on himself to perform. If this sounds like a non-factor to you, great. This certainly doesn't seem like a good idea to me.

As I've said, I've defended OBJ plenty around here. I don't think he's a bad guy, or a selfish guy. I think he's a phenomenal asset, a good teammate and generally a good guy. He's never been in the news for doing anything bad, in a sport that seems to be literally littered with shitheads doing horrible things to people.

If I had the chance to advise him, though - I'd tell him to start being a lot more private. He's under the microscope, fair or not, and he's the kind of guy who wears his emotions on his sleeves. Don't fuel the machine that's going to put pressure on you and your teammates. Don't open yourself up to criticism for nonsense that has nothing to do with your performance on the field.

I guarantee you that Jerry Reese has had this conversation with him, whether you feel it was warranted or not.

Quote: In comment 13319456 PaulBlakeTSU said:





Quote:





who know that the Miami trip didn't affect his performance but are voluntarily bringing up the trip to talk about the "optics" or the "perception" of it are the problem.



Optics and Perception to whom? Anyone who thinks that the trip to Miami caused their poor performance on Sunday are at best grasping at straws, but more likely, idiotic drama queens who want there to be a scandal or soap opera controversy.



Every response to the Miami trip should be "They went on an off-day. They showed up the next day and were fully focused and fully prepared. It's a complete non-story. Anyone still talking about it is dong so because they want there to be controversy because they love controversy. I suggest watching the Kardashians or Real Housewives instead of the NFL. Next question"





You're kidding right, the people talking about "it" are the problem now, LOL. They brought this on themselves, it was a stupid move and could have waited until AFTER they actually WON something, like maybe a playoff game!



There's literally no good reason for people to care that they went out of town for their mandatory off day. None. It's not arguable.

Of course it's not fair that the news picks up and runs with it. jcn56 : 9:30 am : link But if you're looking for the 'life's not fair' lecture that's at 2:30.

If you are a recovering alcoholic you don't sit in a bar. joe48 : 9:41 am : link If you are high profile player you don't post pictures like this unless you want the attention it brings. You don't punch walls etc. In today's world the media is not your friend.



So having to answer questions about Miami during the week is a distraction you bring on yourself. OBJ continues to bring attention to what he is doing. It goes against the definition of being a good teammate. No one on the team at this point is going to bad mouth ODB because he is valuable to the team but that does not give him the right to be a constant distraction with his antics. There are probably a number of vets on the team that are tired of his stuff.

Quote: who know that the Miami trip didn't affect his performance but are voluntarily bringing up the trip to talk about the "optics" or the "perception" of it are the problem.



Optics and Perception to whom? Anyone who thinks that the trip to Miami caused their poor performance on Sunday are at best grasping at straws, but more likely, idiotic drama queens who want there to be a scandal or soap opera controversy.



Every response to the Miami trip should be "They went on an off-day. They showed up the next day and were fully focused and fully prepared. It's a complete non-story. Anyone still talking about it is dong so because they want there to be controversy because they love controversy. I suggest watching the Kardashians or Real Housewives instead of the NFL. Next question"

Of course it is but that does not detract from the fact that the media and fans of other teams are to milk it.

Quote: In comment 13319488 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 13319456 PaulBlakeTSU said:





Quote:





who know that the Miami trip didn't affect his performance but are voluntarily bringing up the trip to talk about the "optics" or the "perception" of it are the problem.



Optics and Perception to whom? Anyone who thinks that the trip to Miami caused their poor performance on Sunday are at best grasping at straws, but more likely, idiotic drama queens who want there to be a scandal or soap opera controversy.



Every response to the Miami trip should be "They went on an off-day. They showed up the next day and were fully focused and fully prepared. It's a complete non-story. Anyone still talking about it is dong so because they want there to be controversy because they love controversy. I suggest watching the Kardashians or Real Housewives instead of the NFL. Next question"





You're kidding right, the people talking about "it" are the problem now, LOL. They brought this on themselves, it was a stupid move and could have waited until AFTER they actually WON something, like maybe a playoff game!







There's literally no good reason for people to care that they went out of town for their mandatory off day. None. It's not arguable.



You can put your head in the sand about this all you want, it's still an issue with the media and will be brought up ad infinitum in years to come. To say it's not arguable is ridiculous go ask Romo if he would have thought twice about his Acapulco trip.

Quote: 1) He's not.

2) Stupid shit happened on his watch, too. Stupid shit happens on pretty much every club.



Raise your hand if any of the receivers on the boat were carrying a handgun with the safety off in the waistband of their pants.

cocky giantfan2000 : 11:03 am : link If you look the week before on NFL network Dione Sanders interview with 3 WR



They come off as extremely cocky and obnoxious -- even though they hardly were outstanding this year ..





I am most disappointed in Victor Cruz .. he should have known better and prevented them from making asses of themselves.









Quote:





You can put your head in the sand about this all you want, it's still an issue with the media and will be brought up ad infinitum in years to come. To say it's not arguable is ridiculous go ask Romo if he would have thought twice about his Acapulco trip.



Just because something is an issue with the media doesn't mean it's an intelligent topic of conversation worthy of being explored. Tony Romo's trip was a conversation solely because he (and Dallas while he was there) could never win the big game. Well, that and because he was with Jessica Simpson. What have we learned as the Romo Era comes to an end? That Tony Romo couldn't win a big game if he vacationed in Cabo or Cleveland before, after, or during the season.



Just because something is an issue with the media doesn't mean it's an intelligent topic of conversation worthy of being explored. Tony Romo's trip was a conversation solely because he (and Dallas while he was there) could never win the big game. Well, that and because he was with Jessica Simpson. What have we learned as the Romo Era comes to an end? That Tony Romo couldn't win a big game if he vacationed in Cabo or Cleveland before, after, or during the season.

The idea that these guys shouldn't live their lives because of what the media might say is completely idiotic. If you don't win games, the media is going to say dumb shit anyway. We're fans, but we don't own these people.

Quote: In comment 13319527 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13319488 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 13319456 PaulBlakeTSU said:





Quote:





who know that the Miami trip didn't affect his performance but are voluntarily bringing up the trip to talk about the "optics" or the "perception" of it are the problem.



Optics and Perception to whom? Anyone who thinks that the trip to Miami caused their poor performance on Sunday are at best grasping at straws, but more likely, idiotic drama queens who want there to be a scandal or soap opera controversy.



Every response to the Miami trip should be "They went on an off-day. They showed up the next day and were fully focused and fully prepared. It's a complete non-story. Anyone still talking about it is dong so because they want there to be controversy because they love controversy. I suggest watching the Kardashians or Real Housewives instead of the NFL. Next question"





You're kidding right, the people talking about "it" are the problem now, LOL. They brought this on themselves, it was a stupid move and could have waited until AFTER they actually WON something, like maybe a playoff game!







There's literally no good reason for people to care that they went out of town for their mandatory off day. None. It's not arguable.







You can put your head in the sand about this all you want, it's still an issue with the media and will be brought up ad infinitum in years to come. To say it's not arguable is ridiculous go ask Romo if he would have thought twice about his Acapulco trip.



Who cares if it's an issue with the media. That's the problem, caring about the media. You know who didn't have an issue with it? His coach, who gave him permission to go.



Who cares if it's an issue with the media. That's the problem, caring about the media. You know who didn't have an issue with it? His coach, who gave him permission to go.

If you think going out SIX DAYS before a game had anything to do with anything, you're lost.

Quote: In comment 13319674 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 13319527 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13319488 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 13319456 PaulBlakeTSU said:





Quote:





who know that the Miami trip didn't affect his performance but are voluntarily bringing up the trip to talk about the "optics" or the "perception" of it are the problem.



Optics and Perception to whom? Anyone who thinks that the trip to Miami caused their poor performance on Sunday are at best grasping at straws, but more likely, idiotic drama queens who want there to be a scandal or soap opera controversy.



Every response to the Miami trip should be "They went on an off-day. They showed up the next day and were fully focused and fully prepared. It's a complete non-story. Anyone still talking about it is dong so because they want there to be controversy because they love controversy. I suggest watching the Kardashians or Real Housewives instead of the NFL. Next question"





You're kidding right, the people talking about "it" are the problem now, LOL. They brought this on themselves, it was a stupid move and could have waited until AFTER they actually WON something, like maybe a playoff game!







There's literally no good reason for people to care that they went out of town for their mandatory off day. None. It's not arguable.







You can put your head in the sand about this all you want, it's still an issue with the media and will be brought up ad infinitum in years to come. To say it's not arguable is ridiculous go ask Romo if he would have thought twice about his Acapulco trip.







Who cares if it's an issue with the media. That's the problem, caring about the media. You know who didn't have an issue with it? His coach, who gave him permission to go.



If you think going out SIX DAYS before a game had anything to do with anything, you're lost.

You and shockey can act like big tough guys all you want, the fact is that two of the receivers spit the bit big time in the game SO whether you like it or not it WILL continue to be an issue! And what his coach says publicly and privately are two entirely different things I am sure he wasn't thrilled with the boat trip!

Quote: In comment 13319456 PaulBlakeTSU said:





Quote:





who know that the Miami trip didn't affect his performance but are voluntarily bringing up the trip to talk about the "optics" or the "perception" of it are the problem.



Optics and Perception to whom? Anyone who thinks that the trip to Miami caused their poor performance on Sunday are at best grasping at straws, but more likely, idiotic drama queens who want there to be a scandal or soap opera controversy.



Every response to the Miami trip should be "They went on an off-day. They showed up the next day and were fully focused and fully prepared. It's a complete non-story. Anyone still talking about it is dong so because they want there to be controversy because they love controversy. I suggest watching the Kardashians or Real Housewives instead of the NFL. Next question"





You're kidding right, the people talking about "it" are the problem now, LOL. They brought this on themselves, it was a stupid move and could have waited until AFTER they actually WON something, like maybe a playoff game!



WHy should he have waited? Please explain to me the relationship between Odell going to Miami and the Giants losing the playoff game.



I'll say it again. The people bringing up the Miami trip are the problem. It has absolutely nothing to do with his performance. So why even bring it up?



Why does the media continue to talk about it? Because they like to drum up tabloid-level gossip for drama-loving fans to eat up because that's what sells papers and draws eyeballs-- manufactured controversies and manufactured outrage in this 24/7 world.



People are acting as Beckham went to Miami on a practice day and said "I'm here because I don't need to practice" or that he showed up on Tuesday completely hungover and was sleeping all through film session and had to be reprimanded by the team.



It was his off-day. He used it to go and have fun. He then showed up to practice on the next day and was as locked in and as focused as he's ever been, according to Dwayne Harris.



This whole idea that it "looks bad" is meaningless. Looks bad to whom? To people who know that it was a non-factor? Well those people know it's irrelevant so those people shouldn't have any motivation to bring it up. To people who actually think he played poorly because he was in Miami? Those people have no evidence or basis for the claim so why is there any validity to their opinion?



And the whole notion "well he has to know that the entire media is going to be talking about it"... so what? The media is always looking to drum up controversy and salacious gossip. As long as that doesn't bother Beckham, then again, it doesn't matter at all.



WHy should he have waited? Please explain to me the relationship between Odell going to Miami and the Giants losing the playoff game.

I'll say it again. The people bringing up the Miami trip are the problem. It has absolutely nothing to do with his performance. So why even bring it up?

Why does the media continue to talk about it? Because they like to drum up tabloid-level gossip for drama-loving fans to eat up because that's what sells papers and draws eyeballs-- manufactured controversies and manufactured outrage in this 24/7 world.

People are acting as Beckham went to Miami on a practice day and said "I'm here because I don't need to practice" or that he showed up on Tuesday completely hungover and was sleeping all through film session and had to be reprimanded by the team.

It was his off-day. He used it to go and have fun. He then showed up to practice on the next day and was as locked in and as focused as he's ever been, according to Dwayne Harris.

This whole idea that it "looks bad" is meaningless. Looks bad to whom? To people who know that it was a non-factor? Well those people know it's irrelevant so those people shouldn't have any motivation to bring it up. To people who actually think he played poorly because he was in Miami? Those people have no evidence or basis for the claim so why is there any validity to their opinion?

And the whole notion "well he has to know that the entire media is going to be talking about it"... so what? The media is always looking to drum up controversy and salacious gossip. As long as that doesn't bother Beckham, then again, it doesn't matter at all.

It's not a matter of being a tough guy Ten Ton Hammer : 3:29 pm : link If you think having a day off six days before a game is why he dropped passes, you are being ridiculous and come off as ignorant and there's no defense for it.



The logic doesn't work, at all. All of this boat trip junk is moral finger wagging nonsense from resentful fans. The optic only matters to you if they lose a game. Nobody cares at all that the 2011 team went nuts the night before a super bowl, because they won. Which tells you how little it matters that a player would party a full week before a game while missing no time and missing no practices.

