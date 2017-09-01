This idea that Flowers will have more success at RT is wrong huygens20 : 1/9/2017 5:04 pm Which side does Khalil Mack line up on?

JJ Watt?

Cameron Wake?

Michael Bennett?

Von Miller?

Justin Houston?



and then a lot of decent players like

Orakpo?

Barwin?



Its a complete myth that RT is any easier to play than LT.





Flowers should move to RG.





we need two tackles.

It is possible Giants2012 : 1/9/2017 5:06 pm
he's more natural moving from left to right rather than right to left on his outside shoulder regardless of opponent.





Yea kash94 : 1/9/2017 5:06 pm
I agree. I'm not sure how moving would help if he has the same technique as he has now except for the fact that it's not Eli's blind side.



It should be RG or LT

RT does not protect the blind side BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/9/2017 5:07 pm : link and also gets helped out by TE who will chip block or max protect from time to time.



So he would receive a ton more help and Eli would be more aware of the pressure coming in.

RE: RT does not protect the blind side robbieballs2003 : 1/9/2017 5:08 pm : link

Quote: and also gets helped out by TE who will chip block or max protect from time to time.



So he would receive a ton more help and Eli would be more aware of the pressure coming in.



What? TEs only line up on the right side? Do you know what a chip block is?

He will be a great RT andrew_nyg : 1/9/2017 5:08 pm
in the Arena League

RE: It is possible huygens20 : 1/9/2017 5:09 pm : link

Quote: he's more natural moving from left to right rather than right to left on his outside shoulder regardless of opponent.





Possible, but my argument is that he's not going to see any decrease in quality of players on the right side vs left.



Possible, but my argument is that he's not going to see any decrease in quality of players on the right side vs left.
Von Miller, Mack, Houston, JJ Watt, even Clowney when watt has been out has lined up at LDE. Thats basically all top 5 pass rushers in today's game.

Actually jvm52106 : 1/9/2017 5:09 pm
it would help if he is more comfortable on the right side and helps because our QB can see that side much easier. If a guy struggles in pass protection some then I, as QB, would rather be able to see that side than trust the side with my back turned...

It's less about fixing Flowers right now and more about saving Eli Patrick77 : 1/9/2017 5:09 pm : link The blindside needs the best pass protector. He would still routinely get beaten and exposed at RT but likely a little less and at least Eli would see it coming.



I think guard might be better. Either way the Giants are likely signing 2-3 free agent linemen this offseason and letting them compete to start. I'd expect some brought in through the draft and/or UDFAs too.

He's a guard in the NFL HoustonGiant : 1/9/2017 5:10 pm
it's pretty obvious.

RE: Actually huygens20 : 1/9/2017 5:11 pm : link

Quote: it would help if he is more comfortable on the right side and helps because our QB can see that side much easier. If a guy struggles in pass protection some then I, as QB, would rather be able to see that side than trust the side with my back turned...



thats not the point.



the point is that he's not going to have any more success given how many strong LDEs there are in today's game. there's no decrease in skill/talent playing against RDE or LDE today.



thats not the point.
the point is that he's not going to have any more success given how many strong LDEs there are in today's game. there's no decrease in skill/talent playing against RDE or LDE today.
Look at all the top fucking pass rushers. they are all RDEs.

RE: RE: It is possible Giants2012 : 1/9/2017 5:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13318141 Giants2012 said:





Quote:





he's more natural moving from left to right rather than right to left on his outside shoulder regardless of opponent.









Possible, but my argument is that he's not going to see any decrease in quality of players on the right side vs left.



Von Miller, Mack, Houston, JJ Watt, even Clowney when watt has been out has lined up at LDE. Thats basically all top 5 pass rushers in today's game.



DE's across the league are going to be tough. If he's more natural moving right that could be the difference between having leverage and not having it at all. Kareem McKeenzie types aren't comfortable on the left side. A bull like Scherf (forgot his name in Washington) couldn't handle LT. He's now a guard.





DE's across the league are going to be tough. If he's more natural moving right that could be the difference between having leverage and not having it at all. Kareem McKeenzie types aren't comfortable on the left side. A bull like Scherf (forgot his name in Washington) couldn't handle LT. He's now a guard.
We'll see, he has a lot to prove. Hope he finds a home on this OL.

Move AcidTest : 1/9/2017 5:13 pm
him to RG. Get a new LT. Somebody in another thread suggested Whitworth from Cincinnati. Newhouse/Hart at RT.

please chris r : 1/9/2017 5:13 pm
the best athlete still goes to LT and the more powerful player to RT.

Flowers should be RG est1986 : 1/9/2017 5:14 pm
So he can block the strongest guys in the game. He would be great their. Who ever thinks he should be cut is either a moran or an asshole take your pick.

RE: Flowers should be RG robbieballs2003 : 1/9/2017 5:15 pm : link

Quote: So he can block the strongest guys in the game. He would be great their. Who ever thinks he should be cut is either a moran or an asshole take your pick.



Why do Irish people think he should be cut?

just move him to guard jtfuoco : 1/9/2017 5:15 pm
its not like this team doesn't need a road grading guard anyways.

Serious question: Why do we think Flowers would make a good guard? 81_Great_Dane : 1/9/2017 5:23 pm
If the Giants have drafted used two firsts and a second on tackles (Pugh, Flowers, Beatty) and what they got is two guards and a reserve tackle who almost never gets on the field, that's a problem.

TEs usually line up on the right side jeff57 : 1/9/2017 5:24 pm
And teams run to the right more. Which Flowers is better at. He's better off on the right.

RE: Serious question: Why do we think Flowers would make a good guard? robbieballs2003 : 1/9/2017 5:24 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants have drafted used two firsts and a second on tackles (Pugh, Flowers, Beatty) and what they got is two guards and a reserve tackle who almost never gets on the field, that's a problem.



Not as big of a problem as we saw this year.

RE: TEs usually line up on the right side robbieballs2003 : 1/9/2017 5:26 pm : link

Quote: And teams run to the right more. Which Flowers is better at. He's better off on the right.



Where does this come from? Have you not watched the Giants at all this year? They predominantly run left. This isn't 80s and 90s football anymore.

The OP knows nothing Kulish29 : 1/9/2017 5:26 pm
See their post about the boat and a Ghost of Coughlin.
Troll on troll.



Troll on troll.

RE: RE: RT does not protect the blind side BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/9/2017 5:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13318146 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





and also gets helped out by TE who will chip block or max protect from time to time.



So he would receive a ton more help and Eli would be more aware of the pressure coming in.







What? TEs only line up on the right side? Do you know what a chip block is?



Yes you asshole. A single TE formation, the TE for the most part starts on the right side of the line making it the strong side. Can he change sides from going in motion, sure. Can they go out in double tight, yes. A TE can also release into a pass pattern, and help with a DE or LB while going out. The LT is for the most part out on an Island alone with the DE.

This isn't high school football robbieballs2003 : 1/9/2017 5:28 pm
The TE will line up right if they want him lined up right. If our LT needs help then they can line him up left.
And can you tell me how many times whe chipped this year to help out our tackles?



And can you tell me how many times whe chipped this year to help out our tackles?

RE: Just cut him. BMac : 1/9/2017 5:29 pm : link

Quote: ..



That's the second rule of knife fighting.

RE: Flowers should be RG BMac : 1/9/2017 5:34 pm : link

Quote: So he can block the strongest guys in the game. He would be great their. Who ever thinks he should be cut is either a moran or an asshole take your pick.



In comment 13318177 est1986 said:

RE: *auto-correct BMac : 1/9/2017 5:35 pm : link

Quote: *moron



Yeah, right, autocorrect spelled it wrong.

RE: RE: *auto-correct est1986 : 1/9/2017 5:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13318179 est1986 said:





Quote:





*moron







Yeah, right, autocorrect spelled it wrong.



I spelled it Moran with a capital "M" so it turned it into the city "Moron"? idk but thanks for being on my dick about it.

RE: RE: RE: *auto-correct est1986 : 1/9/2017 5:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13318231 BMac said:





Quote:





In comment 13318179 est1986 said:





Quote:





*moron







Yeah, right, autocorrect spelled it wrong.







I spelled it Moran with a capital "M" so it turned it into the city "Moron"? idk but thanks for being on my dick about it.



You can correct this one for me if you want to Bmac? no prob

Here are some stats robbieballs2003 : 1/9/2017 5:46 pm : link The Gaints ran between the guards 68% of the time. They ran behind our LT and around the left end 20% of the time and to the RT and right end 12% of the time.



The Eagles ran between the guards 43% of the time. They ran behind our LT and around the left end 33% of the time and to the RT and right end 24% of the time.



In fact, a lot of teams ran left more than they ran right.

15 of the 32 teams ran right more than left this year robbieballs2003 : 1/9/2017 5:51 pm

RE: Here are some stats SGMen : 1/9/2017 5:51 pm : link

Quote: The Gaints ran between the guards 68% of the time. They ran behind our LT and around the left end 20% of the time and to the RT and right end 12% of the time.



The Eagles ran between the guards 43% of the time. They ran behind our LT and around the left end 33% of the time and to the RT and right end 24% of the time.



In fact, a lot of teams ran left more than they ran right. Interesting. Maybe Flowers and Pugh "flip flop" next year? I mean, I don't see a potential UFA that will be available (team's re-sign their own) or a 1st round pick that late (maybe though...ya never know...) that can play LT as a rookie and upgrade Flowers play.



Interesting. Maybe Flowers and Pugh "flip flop" next year? I mean, I don't see a potential UFA that will be available (team's re-sign their own) or a 1st round pick that late (maybe though...ya never know...) that can play LT as a rookie and upgrade Flowers play.
This will be an interesting off-season.

I think we have to see who is available in FA/draft and who we get. robbieballs2003 : 1/9/2017 6:02 pm
I was actually slightly surprised with how Newhouse played at LG. I would give a long look at Pugh at LT, Newhouse at LG, Richburg at C, Flowers at RG, and Hart at RT. I am not saying this is ideal by any stretch but I think it could be the best lineup with who we currently had. Maybe Pugh is a better LG than LT but you have to look at the whole. Pugh has shown way more than Flowers at LT. Newhouse showed a little something at LG. The right side is a mess. I don't trust Flowers on the edge. From my understanding he has never played RT so I dont see him being a better RT than a LT because everything is reversed so maybe Flowers would be a better LG than RG. But as far as the tackle position goes, when he gets into his kick slide against DEs he is all over the place. He is off balance. He does not keep his weight over his toes. When he does he bends at his waist. He never "sits". His hand placement is just horrendous. I dont see how that will improve at RT.
I think we need a minimum of 2 OL next year that are going to push these guys but hopefully give us much better productions as a whole. Eli's head was spinning this year. He never knew where he was gonna get hit from but he knew he was gonna get hit.



I think we need a minimum of 2 OL next year that are going to push these guys but hopefully give us much better productions as a whole. Eli's head was spinning this year. He never knew where he was gonna get hit from but he knew he was gonna get hit.

RE: Here are some stats jeff57 : 1/9/2017 6:05 pm : link

Quote: The Gaints ran between the guards 68% of the time. They ran behind our LT and around the left end 20% of the time and to the RT and right end 12% of the time.



The Eagles ran between the guards 43% of the time. They ran behind our LT and around the left end 33% of the time and to the RT and right end 24% of the time.



In fact, a lot of teams ran left more than they ran right.



Eagles were without Lane Johnson for most of the season. I'd like to stats from other teams. Perhaps the Giants ran left more than right was because the right side of the line couldn't run block.

Why does a TE only help RT? KWALL2 : 1/9/2017 6:05 pm : link Just not the case.



Other than the blind side there is no difference. If you have a weak pass blocker on either side he's a target for the other team. Teams will flip a guy to his side.



Agree he should be a G. His lateral movement in pass protection is awful. It won't be better on the other side.

RE: RE: Here are some stats robbieballs2003 : 1/9/2017 6:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13318249 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





The Gaints ran between the guards 68% of the time. They ran behind our LT and around the left end 20% of the time and to the RT and right end 12% of the time.



The Eagles ran between the guards 43% of the time. They ran behind our LT and around the left end 33% of the time and to the RT and right end 24% of the time.



In fact, a lot of teams ran left more than they ran right.







Eagles were without Lane Johnson for most of the season. I'd like to stats from other teams. Perhaps the Giants ran left more than right was because the right side of the line couldn't run block.



Jeff, that is the point. Teams run where they wi have the most success. That depends on their players, the opposing players, game plans, field position, setting up other plays, getting certain WRs to one side of the field that demand double coverage to open up the running game, etc. Left and right is a byproduct of this not the reason.

RE: Serious question: Why do we think Flowers would make a good guard? huygens20 : 1/9/2017 6:22 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants have drafted used two firsts and a second on tackles (Pugh, Flowers, Beatty) and what they got is two guards and a reserve tackle who almost never gets on the field, that's a problem.



#1 we know for sure he isnt a good LT or RT

#1 we know for sure he isnt a good LT or RT
#2 if u cant play tackle, you play guard. you cant play guard, you play center.

RE: RE: Serious question: Why do we think Flowers would make a good guard? robbieballs2003 : 1/9/2017 6:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13318198 81_Great_Dane said:





Quote:





If the Giants have drafted used two firsts and a second on tackles (Pugh, Flowers, Beatty) and what they got is two guards and a reserve tackle who almost never gets on the field, that's a problem.







#1 we know for sure he isnt a good LT or RT

#2 if u cant play tackle, you play guard. you cant play guard, you play center.



That isn't how it works.

RE: please Gatorade Dunk : 1/9/2017 6:38 pm : link

Quote: the best athlete still goes to LT and the more powerful player to RT.

Source?

Why should he move to guard? djstat : 1/9/2017 6:39 pm
Does he have the feet to pull and trap? Does he drive block well? Does he play low? NO NO NO
=s NO GUARD



=s NO GUARD

It's the blindside that is key Vanzetti : 1/9/2017 6:40 pm : link If the RT gets beaten clean, it is usually an incomplete pass and sometimes a sack.



If the LT gets beaten that's when you get fumbles and get your QB injured, in addition to the sacks and hurries

RE: Serious question: Why do we think Flowers would make a good guard? Gatorade Dunk : 1/9/2017 6:44 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants have drafted used two firsts and a second on tackles (Pugh, Flowers, Beatty) and what they got is two guards and a reserve tackle who almost never gets on the field, that's a problem.

Their respective draft pick values are a sunk cost at this point. While I don't disagree that it's suboptimal to have relatively high picks performing at positions that could/should typically be filled by lower picks, it doesn't change the fact that they're on the roster and it's more important to use them at the position that gives the team the best chance to win.



No one complains when we get value above and beyond a player's draft slot, do they? Was anyone upset about the prime years of Cruz that we got for no pick at all? How about Seubert? It happens. Sometimes, you're going to get less value than you expected; sometimes you're going to get more. At this point, specifically as it relates to Flowers, we just need to get the most value/production we can out of him regardless of position.



I agree that it's not ideal, but neither is trotting out Flowers at LT just because his draft slot dictates it. In comment 13318198 81_Great_Dane said:Their respective draft pick values are a sunk cost at this point. While I don't disagree that it's suboptimal to have relatively high picks performing at positions that could/should typically be filled by lower picks, it doesn't change the fact that they're on the roster and it's more important to use them at the position that gives the team the best chance to win.No one complains when we get value above and beyond a player's draft slot, do they? Was anyone upset about the prime years of Cruz that we got for no pick at all? How about Seubert? It happens. Sometimes, you're going to get less value than you expected; sometimes you're going to get more. At this point, specifically as it relates to Flowers, we just need to get the most value/production we can out of him regardless of position.I agree that it's not ideal, but neither is trotting out Flowers at LT just because his draft slot dictates it.

RE: RE: Serious question: Why do we think Flowers would make a good guard? Gatorade Dunk : 1/9/2017 6:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13318198 81_Great_Dane said:





Quote:





If the Giants have drafted used two firsts and a second on tackles (Pugh, Flowers, Beatty) and what they got is two guards and a reserve tackle who almost never gets on the field, that's a problem.







#1 we know for sure he isnt a good LT or RT

#2 if u cant play tackle, you play guard. you cant play guard, you play center.

You think center is the fallback if you can't play guard?! No, center is above guard in degree of difficulty by a decent margin. If you can't play guard, you become a nightclub bouncer.

RE: RE: RE: Serious question: Why do we think Flowers would make a good guard? robbieballs2003 : 1/9/2017 6:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13318313 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13318198 81_Great_Dane said:





Quote:





If the Giants have drafted used two firsts and a second on tackles (Pugh, Flowers, Beatty) and what they got is two guards and a reserve tackle who almost never gets on the field, that's a problem.







#1 we know for sure he isnt a good LT or RT

#2 if u cant play tackle, you play guard. you cant play guard, you play center.





You think center is the fallback if you can't play guard?! No, center is above guard in degree of difficulty by a decent margin. If you can't play guard, you become a nightclub bouncer.



Haha

RE: RE: RE: Serious question: Why do we think Flowers would make a good guard? huygens20 : 1/9/2017 7:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13318313 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13318198 81_Great_Dane said:





Quote:





If the Giants have drafted used two firsts and a second on tackles (Pugh, Flowers, Beatty) and what they got is two guards and a reserve tackle who almost never gets on the field, that's a problem.







#1 we know for sure he isnt a good LT or RT

#2 if u cant play tackle, you play guard. you cant play guard, you play center.







That isn't how it works.



you dont have an argument

RE: RE: RE: Serious question: Why do we think Flowers would make a good guard? huygens20 : 1/9/2017 7:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13318313 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13318198 81_Great_Dane said:





Quote:





If the Giants have drafted used two firsts and a second on tackles (Pugh, Flowers, Beatty) and what they got is two guards and a reserve tackle who almost never gets on the field, that's a problem.







#1 we know for sure he isnt a good LT or RT

#2 if u cant play tackle, you play guard. you cant play guard, you play center.





You think center is the fallback if you can't play guard?! No, center is above guard in degree of difficulty by a decent margin. If you can't play guard, you become a nightclub bouncer.



flowers is a top 10 pick.



flowers is a top 10 pick.
if you think for one second if he flops at guard that he wont be tried at center before he's a nightclub bouncer you're gravely mistaken now that Reese is basically guaranteed to be here for a very long time.

RE: Why should he move to guard? huygens20 : 1/9/2017 7:09 pm : link

Quote: Does he have the feet to pull and trap? Does he drive block well? Does he play low? NO NO NO



=s NO GUARD



I agree with all of this, but what alternative is there? none.



he's a bust right now as a LT.



He was the worst graded LT by PFF in 2015, giving up the most pressures.

in 2016 he was the most penalized OL, and idk what his grade is going to be, but we all know it isnt very good.



I agree with all of this, but what alternative is there? none.
he's a bust right now as a LT.
He was the worst graded LT by PFF in 2015, giving up the most pressures.
in 2016 he was the most penalized OL, and idk what his grade is going to be, but we all know it isnt very good.
He hasnt improved.

I have been preaching this for weeks now JFIB : 1/9/2017 7:10 pm : link Flowers is a big powerful guy who struggles with speed rushers more than he does with power rushers. Inside at RG he will be relying more on strength than on speed and technique. When Flowers is facing a speed rusher, he over back peddles and ducks his head down losing sight of the rusher. In my opinion he is much better suited to RG.



Now this leaves a big hole at LT and I think that has to be our off season priority. I'm still not thrilled with Hart or Newhouse at the RT spot but so be it. Moving and replacing Flowers improves 2 out of the 3 bad spots on that O-line. I would feel a lot better going into next season if that were the case.



If that is the plan, someone in the FO better tell Flowers about the plan so he can attend some off season school for Guards and learn the position before camp. None of this flopping around all training camp to see if its the right thing to do where he gets no chance to spend enough time on one or the other. Commit to the plan and get er done!

RE: RE: RE: RE: Serious question: Why do we think Flowers would make a good guard? David in LA : 1/9/2017 7:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13318377 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13318313 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13318198 81_Great_Dane said:





Quote:





If the Giants have drafted used two firsts and a second on tackles (Pugh, Flowers, Beatty) and what they got is two guards and a reserve tackle who almost never gets on the field, that's a problem.







#1 we know for sure he isnt a good LT or RT

#2 if u cant play tackle, you play guard. you cant play guard, you play center.





You think center is the fallback if you can't play guard?! No, center is above guard in degree of difficulty by a decent margin. If you can't play guard, you become a nightclub bouncer.







flowers is a top 10 pick.



if you think for one second if he flops at guard that he wont be tried at center before he's a nightclub bouncer you're gravely mistaken now that Reese is basically guaranteed to be here for a very long time.



You must have not read Reese's interview at all. Why would the GM not do what's in the best interest of the team, when his job security is directly tied to team performance?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Serious question: Why do we think Flowers would make a good guard? huygens20 : 1/9/2017 7:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13318414 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13318377 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13318313 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13318198 81_Great_Dane said:





Quote:





If the Giants have drafted used two firsts and a second on tackles (Pugh, Flowers, Beatty) and what they got is two guards and a reserve tackle who almost never gets on the field, that's a problem.







#1 we know for sure he isnt a good LT or RT

#2 if u cant play tackle, you play guard. you cant play guard, you play center.





You think center is the fallback if you can't play guard?! No, center is above guard in degree of difficulty by a decent margin. If you can't play guard, you become a nightclub bouncer.







flowers is a top 10 pick.



if you think for one second if he flops at guard that he wont be tried at center before he's a nightclub bouncer you're gravely mistaken now that Reese is basically guaranteed to be here for a very long time.







You must have not read Reese's interview at all. Why would the GM not do what's in the best interest of the team, when his job security is directly tied to team performance?



i listen enough to Jerry Reese. I know he's very tone deaf when he gives his press conferences.



i listen enough to Jerry Reese. I know he's very tone deaf when he gives his press conferences.
Flowers will be given every single chance to continue starting. Because he's on his rookie contract, young, and a top 10 pick. If you believe otherwise, that some 10mil player on the street or FA is going to kick Flowers to the bench, or to night club bouncing while hes on his rookie contract you just simply dont understand enough about the business side of the game.

I guess at least Eli can see the SomeFan : 1/9/2017 7:17 pm
guy coming if the turnstile is at RT or perhaps Flowers is a guard then.

So that's a long winded David in LA : 1/9/2017 7:18 pm
"no I did not read or listen to the interview"
You could have saved your breath and shortened



You could have saved your breath and shortened it up.

RE: So that's a long winded huygens20 : 1/9/2017 7:19 pm : link

Quote: "no I did not read or listen to the interview"



You could have saved your breath and shortened it up.



construct an actual argument, try. you might learn a new skill. In comment 13318437 David in LA said:construct an actual argument, try. you might learn a new skill.

RE: RE: So that's a long winded David in LA : 1/9/2017 7:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13318437 David in LA said:





Quote:





"no I did not read or listen to the interview"



You could have saved your breath and shortened it up.







construct an actual argument, try. you might learn a new skill.



Why would I waste my time when you said you did not hear the recent interview and that you know Reese. I'm not going to get into it with a windbag such as yourself. In comment 13318443 huygens20 said:Why would I waste my time when you said you did not hear the recent interview and that you know Reese. I'm not going to get into it with a windbag such as yourself.

Can Beatty Still Play? clatterbuck : 1/9/2017 7:24 pm : link Anyone have an opinion, hopefully informed, whether he can get back on the field after a full off-season of work

RE: RE: RE: RE: Serious question: Why do we think Flowers would make a good guard? Gatorade Dunk : 1/9/2017 7:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13318377 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13318313 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13318198 81_Great_Dane said:





Quote:





If the Giants have drafted used two firsts and a second on tackles (Pugh, Flowers, Beatty) and what they got is two guards and a reserve tackle who almost never gets on the field, that's a problem.







#1 we know for sure he isnt a good LT or RT

#2 if u cant play tackle, you play guard. you cant play guard, you play center.





You think center is the fallback if you can't play guard?! No, center is above guard in degree of difficulty by a decent margin. If you can't play guard, you become a nightclub bouncer.







flowers is a top 10 pick.



if you think for one second if he flops at guard that he wont be tried at center before he's a nightclub bouncer you're gravely mistaken now that Reese is basically guaranteed to be here for a very long time.

You couldn't possibly be more wrong. Flowers would only be tried at center if he specifically displayed a skill set for it, not because he craps out at guard after crapping out at tackle. It just doesn't work the way you think it does. In comment 13318414 huygens20 said:You couldn't possibly be more wrong. Flowers would only be tried at center if he specifically displayed a skill set for it, not because he craps out at guard after crapping out at tackle. It just doesn't work the way you think it does.

when I look at him bc4life : 1/9/2017 8:13 pm : link and see how strong he is, I keep thinking about Keith Hamilton and wonder what kind of DT he might have made.

they say a major reason he got put at LT bc4life : 1/9/2017 8:16 pm : link was his speed. Might be really good at pulling and in pass protection he might not be so exposed. Yes/No?

Well if money talks and BS walks.... USAF NYG Fan : 1/9/2017 8:17 pm : link Average of the top 5 salaries for 2016;



LT: 12.56 Million

RT: 7.46 Million

OG: 9.54 Million



I guess the RTs need to get the word out that they have to be just as good as LTs. However, it also shows that playing Guard is not necessarily a bad thing.



In salary here is how the Giants OL ranked for 2016;



Flowers: 27th @ $3.598M

Newhouse: 27th @ $1.5M

Hart: 43rd @ $588M

Pugh: 35th @ 2.09M



My question to the OP is, how many times did Flowers get beat by; Khalil Mack, JJ Watt, Cameron Wake, Michael Bennett, Von Miller, and Justin Houston this year? What about those two decent players, Orakpo and Barwin?



LTs are more often expected to be left out on an island. It is the blindside for QBs. There are certain players that a team should slide extra protection for regardless of which side they are on. I'll believe the RT needs to be as good at pass blocking as LTs when they pay them accordingly. Lane Johnson is certainly making a case for it but there's a huge gap between him and the next RT (a $4.5M gap for 2016).



Regardless, the Giants don't have a good OL. Even the best players on the OL are only average and paid less then average. Yes I'm aware they are mostly on rookie contracts. Still, the OL is bad. Really really bad. Which position he's better suited for can't really be known until we see him play one of the other positions. Let's not act like RT is the same as LT or that OG is easier/less important than RT.

Hart said bc4life : 1/9/2017 8:22 pm : link he thought playing guard was harder.

RE: Hart said Gatorade Dunk : 1/9/2017 8:37 pm : link

Quote: he thought playing guard was harder.

It all depends on the skill set. There are certainly tackles who would find it more challenging to play guard and vice versa. I think what many are suggesting here is that Flowers' particular skill set might be more well suited to guard instead of tackle. In that way, Hart's own experience isn't necessarily directional. Guard may very well have been more difficult for him than tackle. That doesn't make it a universal truth. In comment 13318591 bc4life said:It all depends on the skill set. There are certainly tackles who would find it more challenging to play guard and vice versa. I think what many are suggesting here is that Flowers' particular skill set might be more well suited to guard instead of tackle. In that way, Hart's own experience isn't necessarily directional. Guard may very well have been more difficult for him than tackle. That doesn't make it a universal truth.

If memory serves, Hart was basically talking bc4life : 1/9/2017 8:40 pm : link about how everything happening immediately - balls snapped, you're engaged. Little time to react, correct errors...

Gatorade Dunk bc4life : 1/9/2017 8:41 pm : link I agree with that.

He was not good yesterday again! Simms11 : 1/9/2017 10:22 pm : link He completely whiffed on Peppers. Didn't even get a hand on him on one sack. He's not a LT an I don't think he's going to get much better there. He has to be moved to the right side and that will be up to Solari, Sullivan and Mac to figure that out.

Thank you, Vanzetti & USAF ... Manny in CA : 1/9/2017 10:56 pm : link

LTa face the speed rushers, protect the QBs blind side - that's why they do get paid the big bucks.



Flowers could play right guard (I suppose), but is not quick or fast enough to play the pulling (LG) guard position.



Flowers can be a Kareem McKinzie type OT (playing on the right side). Remember when we had a mauler (Snee) at RG, an excellent pulling LG (Seubert) and McKinzie. We ran a lot to the right, inside Mac ....



Very effectively. Vince Lombardi won several championships at Green Bay, that way









RT is what I think RetroJint : 1/9/2017 11:14 pm : link Don't think he's a guard. I know guys who study offensive linemen very carefully. They say guard . But I don't . Footwork is wrong for a guard. He will mash at times-sure. But he will have trouble picking off at the second level. They stayed with him this year solely because they lacked a viable alternative . That must change .

RE: RE: RE: RE: Serious question: Why do we think Flowers would make a good guard? SHO'NUFF : 1/9/2017 11:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13318377 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13318313 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 13318198 81_Great_Dane said:





Quote:





If the Giants have drafted used two firsts and a second on tackles (Pugh, Flowers, Beatty) and what they got is two guards and a reserve tackle who almost never gets on the field, that's a problem.







#1 we know for sure he isnt a good LT or RT

#2 if u cant play tackle, you play guard. you cant play guard, you play center.





You think center is the fallback if you can't play guard?! No, center is above guard in degree of difficulty by a decent margin. If you can't play guard, you become a nightclub bouncer.







flowers is a top 10 pick.



if you think for one second if he flops at guard that he wont be tried at center before he's a nightclub bouncer you're gravely mistaken now that Reese is basically guaranteed to be here for a very long time.



wait, what?? LOL!!! In comment 13318414 huygens20 said:wait, what?? LOL!!!

There is so much wrong with the Flowers at Center BigBlueDownTheShore : 8:22 am : link Post I don't even know where to begin. Flowers will be cut or benched and will Never Ever play center. Please make sure you archive this post.

RE: Well if money talks and BS walks.... chris r : 8:33 am : link

Quote: Average of the top 5 salaries for 2016;



LT: 12.56 Million

RT: 7.46 Million

OG: 9.54 Million



I guess the RTs need to get the word out that they have to be just as good as LTs. However, it also shows that playing Guard is not necessarily a bad thing.



In salary here is how the Giants OL ranked for 2016;



Flowers: 27th @ $3.598M

Newhouse: 27th @ $1.5M

Hart: 43rd @ $588M

Pugh: 35th @ 2.09M



My question to the OP is, how many times did Flowers get beat by; Khalil Mack, JJ Watt, Cameron Wake, Michael Bennett, Von Miller, and Justin Houston this year? What about those two decent players, Orakpo and Barwin?



LTs are more often expected to be left out on an island. It is the blindside for QBs. There are certain players that a team should slide extra protection for regardless of which side they are on. I'll believe the RT needs to be as good at pass blocking as LTs when they pay them accordingly. Lane Johnson is certainly making a case for it but there's a huge gap between him and the next RT (a $4.5M gap for 2016).



Regardless, the Giants don't have a good OL. Even the best players on the OL are only average and paid less then average. Yes I'm aware they are mostly on rookie contracts. Still, the OL is bad. Really really bad. Which position he's better suited for can't really be known until we see him play one of the other positions. Let's not act like RT is the same as LT or that OG is easier/less important than RT.



Yup. Let is still the premium position on the line with the premium athletes usually going up against the oppositions best pass rushing athlete.



I wonder what would have happened had Kareem McKenzie been tried at LT and failed, as he would likely have. RG only? In comment 13318577 USAF NYG Fan said:Yup. Let is still the premium position on the line with the premium athletes usually going up against the oppositions best pass rushing athlete.I wonder what would have happened had Kareem McKenzie been tried at LT and failed, as he would likely have. RG only?

if they move Flowers, and based on Reese's comments yesterday Victor in CT : 8:38 am : link it will be discussed, I think it makes more sense to move him inside to Guard a la William Roberts.



The big question is: Who plays LT? Another rookie? a FA? If they can't find someone, then he stays there and they have to game plan to give him help, and hope the light bulb goes on re technique. He's shown he can do it at times., but he has to to it consistently.

Most teams are right-handed in their Section331 : 8:38 am : link running games, meaning it's easier to put a TE or H-Back on the right side to help in pass pro. Given that Flowers is a much better run blocker than pass, he is a better fit for the right side. Not saying he's a perfect fit, but I think he can be adequate, unlike OLT.

RE: RE: Well if money talks and BS walks.... Gatorade Dunk : 10:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 13318577 USAF NYG Fan said:





Quote:





Average of the top 5 salaries for 2016;



LT: 12.56 Million

RT: 7.46 Million

OG: 9.54 Million



I guess the RTs need to get the word out that they have to be just as good as LTs. However, it also shows that playing Guard is not necessarily a bad thing.



In salary here is how the Giants OL ranked for 2016;



Flowers: 27th @ $3.598M

Newhouse: 27th @ $1.5M

Hart: 43rd @ $588M

Pugh: 35th @ 2.09M



My question to the OP is, how many times did Flowers get beat by; Khalil Mack, JJ Watt, Cameron Wake, Michael Bennett, Von Miller, and Justin Houston this year? What about those two decent players, Orakpo and Barwin?



LTs are more often expected to be left out on an island. It is the blindside for QBs. There are certain players that a team should slide extra protection for regardless of which side they are on. I'll believe the RT needs to be as good at pass blocking as LTs when they pay them accordingly. Lane Johnson is certainly making a case for it but there's a huge gap between him and the next RT (a $4.5M gap for 2016).



Regardless, the Giants don't have a good OL. Even the best players on the OL are only average and paid less then average. Yes I'm aware they are mostly on rookie contracts. Still, the OL is bad. Really really bad. Which position he's better suited for can't really be known until we see him play one of the other positions. Let's not act like RT is the same as LT or that OG is easier/less important than RT.







Yup. Let is still the premium position on the line with the premium athletes usually going up against the oppositions best pass rushing athlete.



I wonder what would have happened had Kareem McKenzie been tried at LT and failed, as he would likely have. RG only?

I don't know why I'm even humoring this with a response, but here goes. Not all OL are created equal. KMc was a very good RT, and you're right that he likely would not have been successful at LT. That doesn't mean that your point is proven in the inverse, or that it's somehow flawed to suggest that Flowers would be better at RG than RT. The suggestion of moving Flowers to RG stems not only from the fact that he has struggled at LT - it's the manner in which he has struggled. Many of his technique flaws in pass pro stem from poor lateral quickness. That would be mitigated inside at RG, while his strengths would be highlighted.



I'd be thrilled for Flowers to stick at RT instead, if only because it would mean that his overall technique is improving. I just think that's a bit of a reach given what we've seen for his first two seasons. In comment 13319438 chris r said:I don't know why I'm even humoring this with a response, but here goes. Not all OL are created equal. KMc was a very good RT, and you're right that he likely would not have been successful at LT. That doesn't mean that your point is proven in the inverse, or that it's somehow flawed to suggest that Flowers would be better at RG than RT. The suggestion of moving Flowers to RG stems not only from the fact that he has struggled at LT - it's the manner in which he has struggled. Many of his technique flaws in pass pro stem from poor lateral quickness. That would be mitigated inside at RG, while his strengths would be highlighted.I'd be thrilled for Flowers to stick at RT instead, if only because it would mean that his overall technique is improving. I just think that's a bit of a reach given what we've seen for his first two seasons.