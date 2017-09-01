Owa Odighizuwa bc4life : 1/9/2017 8:09 pm So what's the consensus re: his season? Is he justifying the 3rd round pick yet?

No, but for some reason, I still have hopes for him Anakim : 1/9/2017 8:10 pm : link He needs to stay healthy and maintain consistency

He is in the same boat as Flowers and a few others est1986 : 1/9/2017 8:14 pm : link Time to prove it begins...... Now.

He wouldn't justify Renton : 1/9/2017 8:23 pm : link Being a rookie free agent pick up. He's constantly hurt and when in uniform, he's completely useless.

Loved the pick at the time The_Boss : 1/9/2017 8:23 pm : link Looking at his Combine #'s, I thought he'd be a much better/explosive player at this level after some seasoning/coaching. So far, the returns have been poor. This is an enormous offseason for him. My guess is he, like fellow 3rd rounder Jay Bromley, will be looking elsewhere for his 2nd contract.

He has a lot Pete in MD : 1/9/2017 8:24 pm : link of work to do. An UDFA rookie passed him on the depth chart this year.

shouldn't have asked has he justified bc4life : 1/9/2017 8:32 pm : link should have asked what is likelihood he will still justify that pick.

He's not flexible chris r : 1/9/2017 8:33 pm : link Hard to be a good edge rusher if you're not flexible.

Big year for him Giants2012 : 1/9/2017 8:53 pm : link He has potential.



It's time for a breakthrough.

Agreed. And we've all seen players blossom in their third years. I think he becomes a solid contributor. In comment 13318695 Giants2012 said:Agreed. And we've all seen players blossom in their third years. I think he becomes a solid contributor.

Potential? Wait another year? napoleon : 1/9/2017 9:07 pm : link Sounds like he's Sinorce Moss, Ramses Barden, Willy Joe, Marvin Austin etc etc. it's been 2 years and we haven't seen a thing.

Might be but have to go 3 years considering he was injured IMO.



It also took McNally's_Nuts : 1/9/2017 9:12 pm : link Justin Tuck 3 years to establish himself as a player too.

Demontre Moore spike : 1/9/2017 9:18 pm : link Flashed more in his brief tenure than Owa

He's worth another look, but that's about it Ira : 1/9/2017 9:24 pm : link .

He was drafted based on his physical tools Ten Ton Hammer : 1/9/2017 10:02 pm : link it was said at the time that he needed a lot of coaching. I think they'll give him another year with this DL coach.

Same things that concerned me when he came out TD : 1/9/2017 10:53 pm : link Not a natural pass rusher - looks like Tarzan and plays like Jane.



I think he's out of football in 2 years.





Hope he turns it on like Strahan and Armstead in their third years Mason : 1/9/2017 11:17 pm : link But it's a different era where young guys have to flash early and often to stick.

Shown nothing Marty866b : 1/9/2017 11:34 pm : link Has no explosiveness,can't get off blocks and can't bull rush. I'd say he is worthless. Got to draft a defensive end or sign one for next season. Don't expect JPP back. He is not worth what he wants to get paid.

He's never been healthy. Moss Barden and Austin all sucked when healthy. Maybe he will too but Moss was the worst. He was traded up for due to his hornets success. He never did shit at the U. Now they kept him all those years was just an embarrassment. Travis Beckham was another healthy no show In comment 13318729 napoleon said:He's never been healthy. Moss Barden and Austin all sucked when healthy. Maybe he will too but Moss was the worst. He was traded up for due to his hornets success. He never did shit at the U. Now they kept him all those years was just an embarrassment. Travis Beckham was another healthy no show

LOL Bluesbreaker : 1/10/2017 12:54 am : link He's the JPP

Jay in Toronto : 1/9/2017 8:52 pm : link : reply

Of DEs.



He needs to start making plays I think its make or break

Okwara and even Wynn are better players ..

He needs Beer Man : 1/10/2017 9:01 am : link to stay healthy and find a way to make plays. Right now he looks like a typical third round pick by Jerry R.

owa flip floppa on the field ArcadeSlumlord : 1/10/2017 10:47 am : link digizoowa.

Not much to go on JonC : 1/10/2017 10:53 am : link At times he looks the part of 4-3 DE, and at others he stinks. Perhaps he's thinking too much out there. Disappointing he didn't get himself on the field more, but he's still in the process of switching schemes and learning the 4-3 from scratch.



Collge Injury History Suburbanites : 1/10/2017 10:56 am : link Unfortunately not much has changed, he was frequently injured UCLA, missed his entire junior season. Not optimistic about him. But it looks like Okwara is the goods, you win some you lose some.

Wasn't Tuck chasing down Tomlinson some 60 yards downfield his rookie year????



It may have taken three years, but you saw flashes that Tuck was going to be a horse.



the next big play he makes gmenatlarge : 6:52 am : link will be his first. sorry but bust.

I still say he's a linebacker NikkiMac : 8:21 am : link In a 34 defense outside will linebacker is where he belongs from my observation miscast here