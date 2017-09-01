Owa Odighizuwa

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
bc4life : 1/9/2017 8:09 pm
So what's the consensus re: his season? Is he justifying the 3rd round pick yet?
No, but for some reason, I still have hopes for him  
Anakim : 1/9/2017 8:10 pm : link
He needs to stay healthy and maintain consistency
He is in the same boat as Flowers and a few others  
est1986 : 1/9/2017 8:14 pm : link
Time to prove it begins...... Now.
that's  
ColHowPepper : 1/9/2017 8:15 pm : link
sarcasm (off), right?
He wouldn't justify  
Renton : 1/9/2017 8:23 pm : link
Being a rookie free agent pick up. He's constantly hurt and when in uniform, he's completely useless.
Loved the pick at the time  
The_Boss : 1/9/2017 8:23 pm : link
Looking at his Combine #'s, I thought he'd be a much better/explosive player at this level after some seasoning/coaching. So far, the returns have been poor. This is an enormous offseason for him. My guess is he, like fellow 3rd rounder Jay Bromley, will be looking elsewhere for his 2nd contract.
He has a lot  
Pete in MD : 1/9/2017 8:24 pm : link
of work to do. An UDFA rookie passed him on the depth chart this year.
.  
Danny Kanell : 1/9/2017 8:27 pm : link
Barely a JAG.
shouldn't have asked has he justified  
bc4life : 1/9/2017 8:32 pm : link
should have asked what is likelihood he will still justify that pick.
He's not flexible  
chris r : 1/9/2017 8:33 pm : link
Hard to be a good edge rusher if you're not flexible.
He's the JPP  
Jay in Toronto : 1/9/2017 8:52 pm : link
Of DEs.
Big year for him  
Giants2012 : 1/9/2017 8:53 pm : link
He has potential.

It's time for a breakthrough.
He wont be  
spike : 1/9/2017 8:54 pm : link
Resigned
RE: Big year for him  
AcidTest : 1/9/2017 9:01 pm : link
In comment 13318695 Giants2012 said:
Quote:
He has potential.

It's time for a breakthrough.


Agreed. And we've all seen players blossom in their third years. I think he becomes a solid contributor.
Potential? Wait another year?  
napoleon : 1/9/2017 9:07 pm : link
Sounds like he's Sinorce Moss, Ramses Barden, Willy Joe, Marvin Austin etc etc. it's been 2 years and we haven't seen a thing.
RE: Potential? Wait another year?  
Giants2012 : 1/9/2017 9:10 pm : link
In comment 13318729 napoleon said:
Quote:
Sounds like he's Sinorce Moss, Ramses Barden, Willy Joe, Marvin Austin etc etc. it's been 2 years and we haven't seen a thing.


Might be but have to go 3 years considering he was injured IMO.

It also took  
McNally's_Nuts : 1/9/2017 9:12 pm : link
Justin Tuck 3 years to establish himself as a player too.
Demontre Moore  
spike : 1/9/2017 9:18 pm : link
Flashed more in his brief tenure than Owa
He's worth another look, but that's about it  
Ira : 1/9/2017 9:24 pm : link
.
Right now  
Les in TO : 1/9/2017 9:52 pm : link
He is a major bust. Maybe year three will be a charm
He was drafted based on his physical tools  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/9/2017 10:02 pm : link
it was said at the time that he needed a lot of coaching. I think they'll give him another year with this DL coach.
RE: He was drafted based on his physical tools  
SGMen : 1/9/2017 10:10 pm : link
In comment 13318876 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
it was said at the time that he needed a lot of coaching. I think they'll give him another year with this DL coach.
agreed.
Same things that concerned me when he came out  
TD : 1/9/2017 10:53 pm : link
Not a natural pass rusher - looks like Tarzan and plays like Jane.

I think he's out of football in 2 years.

Hope he turns it on like Strahan and Armstead in their third years  
Mason : 1/9/2017 11:17 pm : link
But it's a different era where young guys have to flash early and often to stick.
Shown nothing  
Marty866b : 1/9/2017 11:34 pm : link
Has no explosiveness,can't get off blocks and can't bull rush. I'd say he is worthless. Got to draft a defensive end or sign one for next season. Don't expect JPP back. He is not worth what he wants to get paid.
RE: Potential? Wait another year?  
LauderdaleMatty : 1/9/2017 11:38 pm : link
In comment 13318729 napoleon said:
Quote:
Sounds like he's Sinorce Moss, Ramses Barden, Willy Joe, Marvin Austin etc etc. it's been 2 years and we haven't seen a thing.


He's never been healthy. Moss Barden and Austin all sucked when healthy. Maybe he will too but Moss was the worst. He was traded up for due to his hornets success. He never did shit at the U. Now they kept him all those years was just an embarrassment. Travis Beckham was another healthy no show
He's had two hip surgeries ...  
Manny in CA : 1/9/2017 11:56 pm : link

Maybe it's caught up to him.
LOL  
Bluesbreaker : 1/10/2017 12:54 am : link
He's the JPP
Jay in Toronto : 1/9/2017 8:52 pm : link : reply
Of DEs.

He needs to start making plays I think its make or break
Okwara and even Wynn are better players ..
He needs  
Beer Man : 1/10/2017 9:01 am : link
to stay healthy and find a way to make plays. Right now he looks like a typical third round pick by Jerry R.
owa flip floppa on the field  
ArcadeSlumlord : 1/10/2017 10:47 am : link
digizoowa.
Moved from prospect to suspect.  
Heisenberg : 1/10/2017 10:49 am : link
.
Not much to go on  
JonC : 1/10/2017 10:53 am : link
At times he looks the part of 4-3 DE, and at others he stinks. Perhaps he's thinking too much out there. Disappointing he didn't get himself on the field more, but he's still in the process of switching schemes and learning the 4-3 from scratch.
Collge Injury History  
Suburbanites : 1/10/2017 10:56 am : link
Unfortunately not much has changed, he was frequently injured UCLA, missed his entire junior season. Not optimistic about him. But it looks like Okwara is the goods, you win some you lose some.
RE: It also took  
BillKo : 1/10/2017 3:13 pm : link
In comment 13318748 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
Justin Tuck 3 years to establish himself as a player too.


Wasn't Tuck chasing down Tomlinson some 60 yards downfield his rookie year????

It may have taken three years, but you saw flashes that Tuck was going to be a horse.

Owa......what has he remotely shown?
the next big play he makes  
gmenatlarge : 6:52 am : link
will be his first. sorry but bust.
I still say he's a linebacker  
NikkiMac : 8:21 am : link
In a 34 defense outside will linebacker is where he belongs from my observation miscast here
Owa  
mrvax : 8:32 am : link
and Behre should not waste time at Giants camp. Let them go now so they can find "real" jobs.
