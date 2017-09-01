Owa Odighizuwa

So what's the consensus re: his season? Is he justifying the 3rd round pick yet?
He needs to stay healthy and maintain consistency
Time to prove it begins...... Now.
Being a rookie free agent pick up. He's constantly hurt and when in uniform, he's completely useless.
Looking at his Combine #'s, I thought he'd be a much better/explosive player at this level after some seasoning/coaching. So far, the returns have been poor. This is an enormous offseason for him. My guess is he, like fellow 3rd rounder Jay Bromley, will be looking elsewhere for his 2nd contract.
of work to do. An UDFA rookie passed him on the depth chart this year.
should have asked what is likelihood he will still justify that pick.
Hard to be a good edge rusher if you're not flexible.
He has potential.
It's time for a breakthrough.
Agreed. And we've all seen players blossom in their third years. I think he becomes a solid contributor.
Sounds like he's Sinorce Moss, Ramses Barden, Willy Joe, Marvin Austin etc etc. it's been 2 years and we haven't seen a thing.
Might be but have to go 3 years considering he was injured IMO.
Justin Tuck 3 years to establish himself as a player too.
Flashed more in his brief tenure than Owa
He is a major bust. Maybe year three will be a charm
it was said at the time that he needed a lot of coaching. I think they'll give him another year with this DL coach.
agreed.
Not a natural pass rusher - looks like Tarzan and plays like Jane.
I think he's out of football in 2 years.
But it's a different era where young guys have to flash early and often to stick.
Has no explosiveness,can't get off blocks and can't bull rush. I'd say he is worthless. Got to draft a defensive end or sign one for next season. Don't expect JPP back. He is not worth what he wants to get paid.
He's never been healthy. Moss Barden and Austin all sucked when healthy. Maybe he will too but Moss was the worst. He was traded up for due to his hornets success. He never did shit at the U. Now they kept him all those years was just an embarrassment. Travis Beckham was another healthy no show
Maybe it's caught up to him.
He's the JPP
Jay in Toronto : 1/9/2017 8:52 pm : link : reply
Of DEs.
He needs to start making plays I think its make or break
Okwara and even Wynn are better players ..
to stay healthy and find a way to make plays. Right now he looks like a typical third round pick by Jerry R.
At times he looks the part of 4-3 DE, and at others he stinks. Perhaps he's thinking too much out there. Disappointing he didn't get himself on the field more, but he's still in the process of switching schemes and learning the 4-3 from scratch.
Unfortunately not much has changed, he was frequently injured UCLA, missed his entire junior season. Not optimistic about him. But it looks like Okwara is the goods, you win some you lose some.
Wasn't Tuck chasing down Tomlinson some 60 yards downfield his rookie year????
It may have taken three years, but you saw flashes that Tuck was going to be a horse.
Owa......what has he remotely shown?
will be his first. sorry but bust.
In a 34 defense outside will linebacker is where he belongs from my observation miscast here
and Behre should not waste time at Giants camp. Let them go now so they can find "real" jobs.