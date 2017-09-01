Kenny Britt ajr2456 : 1/9/2017 8:28 pm Britt would be the perfect compliment outside. Would you bring him in and for how much?



4/30 mill probably gets it done. Too high?

The games Insaw him in he drops passes and robbieballs2003 : 1/9/2017 8:32 pm : link doesn't fight enough for the ball. I think we can do better.

Don't want britt giantsfan44ab : 1/9/2017 8:33 pm : link If we're going after rams receivers I'd rather get Quick who is logging to be like 1/5th the cost of Britt.

Amazing he was right after Nicks in the draft Giants2012 : 1/9/2017 8:34 pm : link and Nicks has been done for years.



I'd put the money elsewhere but yeah, he would be a nice fit.

And three years in Nicks looked like a perennial pro bowler while Britt was one arrest away from being out of the league. Crazy how fast things change In comment 13318628 Giants2012 said:And three years in Nicks looked like a perennial pro bowler while Britt was one arrest away from being out of the league. Crazy how fast things change

Jeffrey or nothing spike : 1/9/2017 8:57 pm : link But rebuild the oL and draft a Te

Britt near his hometown SimpleMan : 1/9/2017 9:01 pm : link could be a disaster.

I'd rather have Eman11 : 1/9/2017 9:05 pm : link Brandon Marshall. I think the Jets will cut him and he'd be a great compliment to this WR Corp. He won't cost near the money Britt or Jeffrey will either.





Britts been banged up his whole career OBJ_AllDay : 1/9/2017 9:18 pm : link And Marshall is washed. Need a young threat outside of beckham

I believe Kenny Britt blueblood : 1/9/2017 9:18 pm : link is massively overrated on BBI because he went to Rutgers. We can do better than Kenny Britt

We don't need bluepepper : 1/9/2017 9:18 pm : link someone great. We've got a great one already plus a very good slot guy. We just need another legit outside WR. An improved version of the hated Reuben Randle. Britt might fit the bill.

He's not an old olayer KWALL2 : 1/9/2017 9:46 pm : link Been around for a while but entered the league at 20. He's got a few good years left. When healthy he can help any team. He can make plays on slants and deep down the sideline. He can still get up for the ball.



He was a good player this year with bad WB play. I would expect a pretty good market for him this week year. He won't be a cheap vet. Guys like Jones and Sanu got great deals last year. He's a little older than those guys but about the same talent.



He can help the Giants. An upgrade over Cruz. Britt, Shepard, and Beckham would be a nice trio.

I think there will be many options for WR Giants2012 : 1/9/2017 9:48 pm : link OL is the tough part IMO.

I like Kenny.... BocaGiants91 : 1/9/2017 10:15 pm : link Stills better. He'll be 25 in April, and has the speed to take the top of off defenses. Bears have cap space to franchise Ashlon Jeffery again at 17 mill. Hell cost a ton anyway if they don't. I actually like Andre Holmes too from Oakland a little better than Kenny Britt. WR might be the one spot where there are a lot of options in free agency that aren't too old or walking around with a fork in their back.

Terrelle Pryor Sr. GeorgeAdams33 : 1/9/2017 10:18 pm : link is who I would go after

Don't think he's gotten in any trouble in awhile Dave in Hoboken : 1/9/2017 10:19 pm : link and seems to have matured, unlike our young WRs who aren't there yet.

Pryor is already 27 GeorgeAdams33 : 1/9/2017 10:22 pm : link You'd think that he might want out of Cleveland because by the time they build a team he will be retired.

Boca KWALL2 : 1/9/2017 10:28 pm : link Both are good players and would be a nice addition. Are they both free agents?

When I hear Britt, Marshall and Pryor, I'm wondering yatqb : 1/9/2017 10:43 pm : link whether character, unity and integrity are as important to BBIers as they are to McAdoo. I think he wouldn't want any of those three guys in the locker room. We've got one diva already at WR (and I love OBJ) and we don't need more.

RE: Boca BocaGiants91 : 1/9/2017 10:45 pm : link

Quote: Both are good players and would be a nice addition. Are they both free agents?



Yes they both are, Markus Wheaton and Marquess Wilson are too. As kind of therapy, I turn to writing and kind of wrote one of those free agency primers you see on those web sites for offense. just as means of getting my mind off of the game. After I edit it, I'm probably going to post it. If people like it ill do a defense one too. I used spotrac and outsiders for references. Interesting, there are like only 7 players who are classified as Fullbacks set to become free agents. In comment 13318942 KWALL2 said:Yes they both are, Markus Wheaton and Marquess Wilson are too. As kind of therapy, I turn to writing and kind of wrote one of those free agency primers you see on those web sites for offense. just as means of getting my mind off of the game. After I edit it, I'm probably going to post it. If people like it ill do a defense one too. I used spotrac and outsiders for references. Interesting, there are like only 7 players who are classified as Fullbacks set to become free agents.

You dont sign a WR to a big contract blueblood : 1/9/2017 10:58 pm : link when you will need one for Odell in a year or two.. You draft a WR who you can keep on the cheap for 4-5 years.. If you do get a WR you get a veteran who will come cheap..

BocaGiants91 Marty866b : 1/9/2017 11:39 pm : link I'm with you about Stills. I am from South Florida like you and have been impressed with watching Stills this year. He's got great speed that will keep the safeties honest and not totally watching Beckham. He's much tougher then I though also and still has upside.

Better options in the draft. The Giants want to get younger and GeorgeFox : 1/9/2017 11:39 pm : link faster.

RE: When I hear Britt, Marshall and Pryor, I'm wondering Eman11 : 1/9/2017 11:40 pm : link

Quote: whether character, unity and integrity are as important to BBIers as they are to McAdoo. I think he wouldn't want any of those three guys in the locker room. We've got one diva already at WR (and I love OBJ) and we don't need more.



Well speaking only for myself and in regards to Marshall, I think those were issues early in his career but I'm not sure they are now.



He's spoken of the mistakes he made early in his career and wishe he could do over. As for recent stuff with the Jets, I'd take his side over Sheldon Richardson's every time.



I like how he carries himself and a lot of the things he says on the Showtime football show with Phil and Boomer. I doubt he'd be a cohost on that show if there were character issues with him. In comment 13318989 yatqb said:Well speaking only for myself and in regards to Marshall, I think those were issues early in his career but I'm not sure they are now.He's spoken of the mistakes he made early in his career and wishe he could do over. As for recent stuff with the Jets, I'd take his side over Sheldon Richardson's every time.I like how he carries himself and a lot of the things he says on the Showtime football show with Phil and Boomer. I doubt he'd be a cohost on that show if there were character issues with him.

Boca KWALL2 : 1/9/2017 11:50 pm : link Wheaton is a mystery. He's got good quickness and seems effective from the slot. At times he looked like a player. Missed alot of time this year. I don't think PIT will do much to keep him.



Stills has the speed element we could use. A really nice fit with Shepard and Beckham.



You should post the free agency stuff you have on BBI.

Pryor is the one who I;d really want though Sonic Youth : 1/10/2017 12:08 am : link he will cost some serious $$ however

RE: What about Lafell? Rflairr : 1/10/2017 12:35 am : link

Quote: .



He can't catch a cold In comment 13318637 RicFlair said:He can't catch a cold

Wonder what's up with Pryor chris r : 1/10/2017 12:44 am : link



Quote: “He told my coordinator that he’s going to cut me after the game,” Jones said (via ESPN). “For a guy that’s been a slouch around the league at quarterback, played decent this year for his first year at wide receiver. I’m saying all this facade, all the fake hard s— that he plays out on the field. That ain’t Terrelle. I checked his background. He’s a suburbs kid from Pittsburgh.



“Terrelle Pryor was right there the whole game,” Jones continued, “right there in the garbage can.” Pryor, who has emerged this season as a surprising weapon for Cleveland, was held Sunday to just three yards on one catch.



“I have the utmost respect for [Browns Coach Hue Jackson], but certain s— I don’t tolerate from young punks, basically,” Jones said. “A [expletive] suburb kid that wants to act like he’s the toughest thing in the world, because he’s caught a couple of balls.





- ( Jackrabbit went in on him and Pacman isn't fond of him either. Link - ( New Window

Losing Nicks to injury was crushing. He was tremendous Victor in CT : 1/10/2017 8:49 am : link big in big games, and fought for the ball and caught it in traffic. Tough as nails.

I like Kenny Britt, Section331 : 1/10/2017 8:51 am : link but he's going to be 30, and he's had a number of serious injuries. 4 Years? No. Fucking. Way.

Sign: ArcadeSlumlord : 1/10/2017 8:59 am : link Pryor, Britt and Stills.

All will get between 1-3mil per.

He's going to be 30 KWALL2 : 1/10/2017 9:05 am : link In 2 years.

I'd be worried about him moving back to the NJ area jlukes : 1/10/2017 9:06 am : link when he was with the Titans he had issues, and they largely stemmed from his "crew" in NJ.



I remember reading articles about getting away from those people helped him get his head on straight. Would be worried about exposing him to that life again.

RE: He's going to be 30 Section331 : 1/10/2017 9:08 am : link

Quote: In 2 years.



OK, he'll be 29 by game 2 next year. I still wouldn't give him 4 years. In comment 13319505 KWALL2 said:OK, he'll be 29 by game 2 next year. I still wouldn't give him 4 years.

Similar player and knuckledhead JonC : 1/10/2017 9:18 am : link to Reuben Randle, no thanks.



RE: Similar player and knuckledhead Sonic Youth : 1/10/2017 10:31 am : link

Quote: to Reuben Randle, no thanks. He doesn't give that half ass effort that Randle did though. That was the big problem with Randle, and I don't think Britt has that problem.



Rather have Pryor, but it's startling that the age difference between them is only one year. Pryor is 27, Britt is 28. Then agin, I remember them being in college at the same time so I guess it isn't as surprising when you think about it. In comment 13319531 JonC said:He doesn't give that half ass effort that Randle did though. That was the big problem with Randle, and I don't think Britt has that problem.Rather have Pryor, but it's startling that the age difference between them is only one year. Pryor is 27, Britt is 28. Then agin, I remember them being in college at the same time so I guess it isn't as surprising when you think about it.

Don't want Britt and though Marshall has a ton of talent, I agree Dinger : 1/10/2017 10:39 am : link Kanell, I don't want him near the team. We have Odell and he should be our top WR talent. If you bring Marshall in and he starts complaining about not getting the ball, that messes up chemistry. You have Sheppard who has a lot of talent and a seemingly low key personality. Odell seems very intellegent and self aware but some of his decisions are off(Miami, talking to the net, etc. I don't fault his play against Norman the first time or swinging his helmet at the kicking net. He needs to be passionate during the game). I LOVE that Odell plays with passion. He is the emotional opposite of Eli and this team NEEDS that (both Elis calm demeanor and Odells explosiveness). When you add a personality like Marshalls you tip the balance in my opinion. I think you can find other 'complimentary' receivers.

If you go after a WR with baggage pjcas18 : 1/10/2017 10:42 am : link might as well be Michael Floyd.



he's probably a DUI away from a year long suspension, but if not, he gives you the big outside WR to complement Beckham and Shepard.



High risk, medium reward, shouldn't cost what he would have if he had a good year and remained issue free.



the Giants won't likely take on this risk, but I'd consider him before Britt.

RE: If you go after a WR with baggage Sonic Youth : 1/10/2017 10:47 am : link

Quote: might as well be Michael Floyd.



he's probably a DUI away from a year long suspension, but if not, he gives you the big outside WR to complement Beckham and Shepard.



High risk, medium reward, shouldn't cost what he would have if he had a good year and remained issue free.



the Giants won't likely take on this risk, but I'd consider him before Britt. I think Floyd has way more baggage than Britt and on top of that, hasn't been close to as productive to boot.



Everyone keeps waiting for Floyd to break out. He had a nice second half of 2015, and that's pretty much about it.



Marshall is probably the best player out of the four being discussed in this thread (Pryor, Marshall, Britt, and now Floyd). On top of that, he's probably the best locker room presence. He's matured a ton and has gotten treatment for what was a medically diagnosed personality disorder, IIRC.



People are saying he tore apart the Jet's locker room, but given when we know about him vs Sheldon Richardson, I'd be willing to guess it's more about Richardson being a shithead.



If it comes down to spending UFA money on the line vs WRs, you definitely need to go line, so I agree with that.



The truth is Rishard Matthews or Kamar Aiken should have been signed for reasonable money *last* offseason. In comment 13319701 pjcas18 said:I think Floyd has way more baggage than Britt and on top of that, hasn't been close to as productive to boot.Everyone keeps waiting for Floyd to break out. He had a nice second half of 2015, and that's pretty much about it.Marshall is probably the best player out of the four being discussed in this thread (Pryor, Marshall, Britt, and now Floyd). On top of that, he's probably the best locker room presence. He's matured a ton and has gotten treatment for what was a medically diagnosed personality disorder, IIRC.People are saying he tore apart the Jet's locker room, but given when we know about him vs Sheldon Richardson, I'd be willing to guess it's more about Richardson being a shithead.If it comes down to spending UFA money on the line vs WRs, you definitely need to go line, so I agree with that.The truth is Rishard Matthews or Kamar Aiken should have been signed for reasonable money *last* offseason.

I hope they give Lewis and King more time to develop Sonic Youth : 1/10/2017 11:27 am : link Especially Lewis. He had top 2nd round talent but had off field issues that pushed him out of the draft. Both have flashed and I think at least one of the two will pan out, but Lewis seems to have more physical talent.





I don't think both King and Lewis pjcas18 : 1/10/2017 11:29 am : link are on the 53-man next year if a FA WR is signed and Cruz and Harris are still here.



if a FA WR is signed my sense is it signals the end of Lewis or King, I think Lewis might be PS eligible. I don't think King is.





RE: Soup Harris pjcas18 : 1/10/2017 11:30 am : link

Quote: ?



LOL, no, he's probably in the arena league by now.



Dwayne Harris. In comment 13319829 JonC said:LOL, no, he's probably in the arena league by now.Dwayne Harris.

Difference with Britt and Floyd KWALL2 : 1/10/2017 11:55 am : link Is one is coming off s good year while the other was awful(while playing with a much better QB).



Britt has never played with a good QB. Not even an average QB. He's still very talented with plenty of ball left. He'll get plenty of action from teams. His last contract paid him $4.5 mill/year. He'll get more now.



Stills is a guy to watch He's super explosive and young. We could use a 4.3 guy like this. However he's looking at. $7/year type deal.



Best bet is finding a burner in he draft to play on the outside in place of Cruz.