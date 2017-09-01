Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Robbie Gould - bring him back for a full year?

lawguy9801 : 1/9/2017 8:32 pm
A little shaky on XPs for a game or two, but I don't think he missed a FG.
No thanks.  
robbieballs2003 : 1/9/2017 8:33 pm : link
.
.  
Danny Kanell : 1/9/2017 8:33 pm : link
No
No.  
dancing blue bear : 1/9/2017 8:36 pm : link
He did a fine job filling in, but i think his best days are past. He is reliable as a PK inside 40 45 yards and a professional

But he struggled on KO all year and was really a liability yesterday.

I'd like to see them get a young guy late in the draft or UDFA and go with it. Wish we had held on to mcmanus a few years ago. we would be sitting pretty with 2 young kickers. oh, well
Stopgap  
Giantology : 1/9/2017 8:43 pm : link
Gotta fill the gap with someone better.
He wasn't bad  
Giants2012 : 1/9/2017 8:44 pm : link
A lot of "no" out there.

Any thoughts on a replacement?
Young Kickers...  
Jim in Tampa : 1/9/2017 8:46 pm : link
Often struggle with their first team before making it with their second. Not sure I'd want to draft one.

I'd have no issue bringing Gould back. He made all his FGs and his kickoffs weren't really a problem except for yesterday when all the kickers had to try to kick bricks.
I'd sign him for the vet's min. and bring in competition  
Anakim : 1/9/2017 8:46 pm : link
.
Zane Gonzalez in  
XBRONX : 1/9/2017 8:47 pm : link
the sixth round
RE: Zane Gonzalez in  
Anakim : 1/9/2017 8:48 pm : link
In comment 13318676 XBRONX said:
Quote:
the sixth round


Rule of thumb: unless it's a truly exceptional PK, don't draft one
Depends  
spike : 1/9/2017 8:48 pm : link
On the options.
What options?  
XBRONX : 1/9/2017 8:51 pm : link
Dont see one outside of a college pick
His kickoffs to the 12 yard line were impressive.  
OBJ_AllDay : 1/9/2017 9:00 pm : link
.
RE: Zane Gonzalez in  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/9/2017 9:03 pm : link
In comment 13318676 XBRONX said:
Quote:
the sixth round

If you want to draft a kicker, Daniel Carlson is the one to target, IMO.
You found out why the Bears cut him  
HomerJones45 : 1/9/2017 9:05 pm : link
short kickoffs
We need a stronger leg  
Sammo85 : 1/9/2017 9:09 pm : link
Wing's terrible punting and Goulds short kickoffs played a big factor in field position yesterday.

Wing should shake that game off but I feel less confident in Gould.

Methinks the short kickoffs  
aimrocky : 1/9/2017 9:16 pm : link
We're by design. Kickers are doing it all over the NFL. moving kickoffs to the 35 resulted in the pop up kickoff, getting the defenders down field for a pre 20 tackle
RE: Methinks the short kickoffs  
ThatLimerickGuy : 1/9/2017 9:22 pm : link
In comment 13318760 aimrocky said:
Quote:
We're by design. Kickers are doing it all over the NFL. moving kickoffs to the 35 resulted in the pop up kickoff, getting the defenders down field for a pre 20 tackle


There is no designed kickoff to go right down the middle to the 15 yard line
pass. get a kid. and those were not pooch kickoffs  
Victor in CT : 1/10/2017 8:50 am : link
they were short line drives. He's just old
There HAS to be a better kicker out there  
jcn56 : 1/10/2017 8:52 am : link
Gould was a substandard acquisition for an inseason replacement part, let alone a full time starter.
He was a big reason we lost  
HBart : 1/10/2017 8:56 am : link
Rainey's historic stupidity, and Wing/Beckhum's choke for the ages will overshadow it, but Gould's short KOs killed us. Killed us.

He filled in admirably.

Get a kid who can boom them. Everyone else seems to find Uber Kids who boom KO's and never miss a FG. Find one.
RE: Depends  
Beer Man : 1/10/2017 8:58 am : link
In comment 13318679 spike said:
Quote:
On the options.
Agree.
RE: He was a big reason we lost  
jcn56 : 1/10/2017 9:01 am : link
In comment 13319485 HBart said:
Quote:
Rainey's historic stupidity, and Wing/Beckhum's choke for the ages will overshadow it, but Gould's short KOs killed us. Killed us.

He filled in admirably.

Get a kid who can boom them. Everyone else seems to find Uber Kids who boom KO's and never miss a FG. Find one.


So did we, and we traded him to Denver to keep a wife beater instead.
RE: RE: He was a big reason we lost  
Beer Man : 1/10/2017 9:07 am : link
In comment 13319498 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13319485 HBart said:


Quote:


Rainey's historic stupidity, and Wing/Beckhum's choke for the ages will overshadow it, but Gould's short KOs killed us. Killed us.

He filled in admirably.

Get a kid who can boom them. Everyone else seems to find Uber Kids who boom KO's and never miss a FG. Find one.



So did we, and we traded him to Denver to keep a wife beater instead.
McManus was traded because TC had no patience for young kickers.
RE: RE: He was a big reason we lost  
HBart : 1/10/2017 9:08 am : link
In comment 13319498 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13319485 HBart said:


Quote:


Rainey's historic stupidity, and Wing/Beckhum's choke for the ages will overshadow it, but Gould's short KOs killed us. Killed us.

He filled in admirably.

Get a kid who can boom them. Everyone else seems to find Uber Kids who boom KO's and never miss a FG. Find one.



So did we, and we traded him to Denver to keep a wife beater instead.


True Dat. Although the Bronco's kept 2 kickers on their roster for a year IIRC because they didn't trust his FG kicking. I'd hate to do that, but might be a necessity.
Business as usual  
mrvax : 1/10/2017 10:18 am : link
Bring in Gould and some kids to camp and see who pans out.
Hauschka is available  
ArcadeSlumlord : 1/10/2017 10:46 am : link
Bring Him in ASAP.
The fork in Gould's back  
giantgiantfan : 2:17 am : link
is huge. We needed someone obviously, but Gould's kick offs really hurt us against GB. Several that landed around the 10 and GB was able to return to around the 40. Gave a lethal QB excellent field position.

Gould should retire. Kicker is now a huge need for the Giants. I could see us drafting one late.
I guess those short  
section125 : 7:33 am : link
kickoffs by the Packers' kicker killed the Packers too. Both kickers had trouble reaching the endzone. Ask Rainey.
