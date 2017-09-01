Robbie Gould - bring him back for a full year? lawguy9801 : 1/9/2017 8:32 pm A little shaky on XPs for a game or two, but I don't think he missed a FG.

No. dancing blue bear : 1/9/2017 8:36 pm : link He did a fine job filling in, but i think his best days are past. He is reliable as a PK inside 40 45 yards and a professional



But he struggled on KO all year and was really a liability yesterday.



I'd like to see them get a young guy late in the draft or UDFA and go with it. Wish we had held on to mcmanus a few years ago. we would be sitting pretty with 2 young kickers. oh, well

Stopgap Giantology : 1/9/2017 8:43 pm : link Gotta fill the gap with someone better.

He wasn't bad Giants2012 : 1/9/2017 8:44 pm : link A lot of "no" out there.



Any thoughts on a replacement?

Young Kickers... Jim in Tampa : 1/9/2017 8:46 pm : link Often struggle with their first team before making it with their second. Not sure I'd want to draft one.



I'd have no issue bringing Gould back. He made all his FGs and his kickoffs weren't really a problem except for yesterday when all the kickers had to try to kick bricks.

I'd sign him for the vet's min. and bring in competition Anakim : 1/9/2017 8:46 pm : link .

Zane Gonzalez in XBRONX : 1/9/2017 8:47 pm : link the sixth round

the sixth round



Rule of thumb: unless it's a truly exceptional PK, don't draft one

What options? XBRONX : 1/9/2017 8:51 pm : link Dont see one outside of a college pick

His kickoffs to the 12 yard line were impressive. OBJ_AllDay : 1/9/2017 9:00 pm : link .

If you want to draft a kicker, Daniel Carlson is the one to target, IMO.

You found out why the Bears cut him HomerJones45 : 1/9/2017 9:05 pm : link short kickoffs

We need a stronger leg Sammo85 : 1/9/2017 9:09 pm : link Wing's terrible punting and Goulds short kickoffs played a big factor in field position yesterday.



Wing should shake that game off but I feel less confident in Gould.





Methinks the short kickoffs aimrocky : 1/9/2017 9:16 pm : link We're by design. Kickers are doing it all over the NFL. moving kickoffs to the 35 resulted in the pop up kickoff, getting the defenders down field for a pre 20 tackle

We're by design. Kickers are doing it all over the NFL. moving kickoffs to the 35 resulted in the pop up kickoff, getting the defenders down field for a pre 20 tackle



There is no designed kickoff to go right down the middle to the 15 yard line

There HAS to be a better kicker out there jcn56 : 1/10/2017 8:52 am : link Gould was a substandard acquisition for an inseason replacement part, let alone a full time starter.

He was a big reason we lost HBart : 1/10/2017 8:56 am : link Rainey's historic stupidity, and Wing/Beckhum's choke for the ages will overshadow it, but Gould's short KOs killed us. Killed us.



He filled in admirably.



Get a kid who can boom them. Everyone else seems to find Uber Kids who boom KO's and never miss a FG. Find one.

Quote: Rainey's historic stupidity, and Wing/Beckhum's choke for the ages will overshadow it, but Gould's short KOs killed us. Killed us.



He filled in admirably.



Get a kid who can boom them. Everyone else seems to find Uber Kids who boom KO's and never miss a FG. Find one.



So did we, and we traded him to Denver to keep a wife beater instead.

Rainey's historic stupidity, and Wing/Beckhum's choke for the ages will overshadow it, but Gould's short KOs killed us. Killed us.



He filled in admirably.



Get a kid who can boom them. Everyone else seems to find Uber Kids who boom KO's and never miss a FG. Find one.







McManus was traded because TC had no patience for young kickers.

Rainey's historic stupidity, and Wing/Beckhum's choke for the ages will overshadow it, but Gould's short KOs killed us. Killed us.



He filled in admirably.



Get a kid who can boom them. Everyone else seems to find Uber Kids who boom KO's and never miss a FG. Find one.







So did we, and we traded him to Denver to keep a wife beater instead.



True Dat. Although the Bronco's kept 2 kickers on their roster for a year IIRC because they didn't trust his FG kicking. I'd hate to do that, but might be a necessity.

Business as usual mrvax : 1/10/2017 10:18 am : link Bring in Gould and some kids to camp and see who pans out.



Hauschka is available ArcadeSlumlord : 1/10/2017 10:46 am : link Bring Him in ASAP.

The fork in Gould's back giantgiantfan : 2:17 am : link is huge. We needed someone obviously, but Gould's kick offs really hurt us against GB. Several that landed around the 10 and GB was able to return to around the 40. Gave a lethal QB excellent field position.



Gould should retire. Kicker is now a huge need for the Giants. I could see us drafting one late.