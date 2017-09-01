Robbie Gould - bring him back for a full year?

A little shaky on XPs for a game or two, but I don't think he missed a FG.
He did a fine job filling in, but i think his best days are past. He is reliable as a PK inside 40 45 yards and a professional
But he struggled on KO all year and was really a liability yesterday.
I'd like to see them get a young guy late in the draft or UDFA and go with it. Wish we had held on to mcmanus a few years ago. we would be sitting pretty with 2 young kickers. oh, well
Gotta fill the gap with someone better.
A lot of "no" out there.
Any thoughts on a replacement?
Often struggle with their first team before making it with their second. Not sure I'd want to draft one.
I'd have no issue bringing Gould back. He made all his FGs and his kickoffs weren't really a problem except for yesterday when all the kickers had to try to kick bricks.
In comment 13318676
XBRONX said:
Rule of thumb: unless it's a truly exceptional PK, don't draft one
Dont see one outside of a college pick
In comment 13318676
XBRONX said:
If you want to draft a kicker, Daniel Carlson is the one to target, IMO.
Wing's terrible punting and Goulds short kickoffs played a big factor in field position yesterday.
Wing should shake that game off but I feel less confident in Gould.
We're by design. Kickers are doing it all over the NFL. moving kickoffs to the 35 resulted in the pop up kickoff, getting the defenders down field for a pre 20 tackle
In comment 13318760
aimrocky said:
| We're by design. Kickers are doing it all over the NFL. moving kickoffs to the 35 resulted in the pop up kickoff, getting the defenders down field for a pre 20 tackle
There is no designed kickoff to go right down the middle to the 15 yard line
they were short line drives. He's just old
Gould was a substandard acquisition for an inseason replacement part, let alone a full time starter.
Rainey's historic stupidity, and Wing/Beckhum's choke for the ages will overshadow it, but Gould's short KOs killed us. Killed us.
He filled in admirably.
Get a kid who can boom them. Everyone else seems to find Uber Kids who boom KO's and never miss a FG. Find one.
In comment 13318679
spike said:
Agree.
In comment 13319485
HBart said:
| Rainey's historic stupidity, and Wing/Beckhum's choke for the ages will overshadow it, but Gould's short KOs killed us. Killed us.
He filled in admirably.
Get a kid who can boom them. Everyone else seems to find Uber Kids who boom KO's and never miss a FG. Find one.
So did we, and we traded him to Denver to keep a wife beater instead.
In comment 13319498
jcn56 said:
| In comment 13319485 HBart said:
Quote:
Rainey's historic stupidity, and Wing/Beckhum's choke for the ages will overshadow it, but Gould's short KOs killed us. Killed us.
He filled in admirably.
Get a kid who can boom them. Everyone else seems to find Uber Kids who boom KO's and never miss a FG. Find one.
So did we, and we traded him to Denver to keep a wife beater instead.
McManus was traded because TC had no patience for young kickers.
In comment 13319498
jcn56 said:
| In comment 13319485 HBart said:
Quote:
Rainey's historic stupidity, and Wing/Beckhum's choke for the ages will overshadow it, but Gould's short KOs killed us. Killed us.
He filled in admirably.
Get a kid who can boom them. Everyone else seems to find Uber Kids who boom KO's and never miss a FG. Find one.
So did we, and we traded him to Denver to keep a wife beater instead.
True Dat. Although the Bronco's kept 2 kickers on their roster for a year IIRC because they didn't trust his FG kicking. I'd hate to do that, but might be a necessity.
Bring in Gould and some kids to camp and see who pans out.
is huge. We needed someone obviously, but Gould's kick offs really hurt us against GB. Several that landed around the 10 and GB was able to return to around the 40. Gave a lethal QB excellent field position.
Gould should retire. Kicker is now a huge need for the Giants. I could see us drafting one late.
kickoffs by the Packers' kicker killed the Packers too. Both kickers had trouble reaching the endzone. Ask Rainey.