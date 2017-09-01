Reese: Eli on "back nine" of career dpinzow : 1/9/2017 9:27 pm



1. "We always think about every position, but Eli is 36," general manager Jerry Reese conceded, via the New York Daily News, in Monday's season-ending press conference. "We have started to think about who's the next quarterback, who's in line. So we'll look into that as we move through the offseason."



2. "Thirty-six, I don't think that's ancient for a quarterback," Reese continued. "I think he's probably on the back nine, but I don't think that's ancient for a quarterback."





Could pick up a Project this year. Jerrard Evans had a hell of season and is leaving early. Major project though.

Nothing we do not know rocco8112 : 1/9/2017 9:33 pm : link But, this is the first sign of the end of the Eli era. Not a time I look forward to. Imagine last night without those early drops? Eli was fucking ripping it. Fourteen , or at least ten off those first two drives combined with how the D played the first 26 minutes and that whole game may have been different.



Still brought them to within one with a bomb right before the D collapsed. Eli was scrambling for the first down trailing four scores with under a minute to go. Crazy? Yes, but that is never say die Eli.



Please improve the offensive line.

Kelly is just 6'2 But how about him?

Torn ACL so he'll drop.



Torn ACL so he'll drop.

Give this man some help And he'll make the critics look dumb yet again. he was dropping dimes in yesterday in freezing temperatures. Should have had a 360 yard day. Problem is we seem content the last few years to trot out a bottom of the league rush attack, no tight ends and scrubs on the o line. And outside of beckham we had to rely on Cruz as the other outside receiver (his body has failed him and he is shot). The other guy was a rookie who performed admirably but doesn't scare any defense much. Eli can still play at a very high level. With the right additions he's a 35 td passer again.

forgot Darnold 1. Darnold
2. Ruldolph
3. Rosen - he still has a lot to show though.

2. Ruldolph

3. Rosen - he still has a lot to show though.

I like Rudolph more than most.

Back Nine Great Job building the Offensive Line Oh not to mention
the garbage at The TE position RB position
WR position ....
A bunch of Bogeys

the garbage at The TE position RB position

WR position ....

A bunch of Bogeys

Darnold Is showing the qualities of a qb you want..

I bet the kind EA looks for as he did with eli



I bet the kind EA looks for as he did with eli

Reese should be on hole 18 Last season to fix this run game buddy. Good luck. Even in the 2011 Super Bowl season the run game was bad. It's been bad for 6 years now.

I get him looking for the next Qb, But fix the Oline first! And get yourself an actual OC! Man it makes you think how he is wondering why the Offense is a mystery this year?? Does he really know, or it he playing stupid? How does a Cowboy rookie qb looks so good? Or a rookie RB lead the league in rushing.. smh

Eli hasn't changed a bit..... Our line has gone from below average to shit in his tenure here. It has never really been good. Draft a tackle high. A brawler. Someone smart. Tough. Ready to play. Move Flowers to guard. He is tall but built like a man mountain, would be a true road grader. He will NEVER be coordinated enough to play the position at a championship level. At guard though, he could be special. We have to invest both a high draft pick and another free agency move into this damn line. The only one that looks like a long term player is Richburg and he is merely good. Not even very good. The problem is the damn line, not Eli. He played well yesterday. He didn't play badly this year. Stats from some 300 pound freaks lying on a bed someplace mean nothing......Eli can still do this.

Way to support your QB I'm surprised he'd say that publicly, especially with the shit cast Elis had. Although I guess if he blames Eli for the problems, he can pretend it's not the shit offense he's built.

Pretty ugly.



Pretty ugly.

Jerry Reese makes it difficult to like him If you think your QB is on the "back nine" but his age is "not ancient" it means you think he might still have something left. So how about instead of randomly bringing up your QB's age to the media in what is a clear passive aggressive move, you do something about the offensive line in hopes of extending his career since you yourself admit his age is "not ancient". Just a thought.

Quote: If you think your QB is on the "back nine" but his age is "not ancient" it means you think he might still have something left. So how about instead of randomly bringing up your QB's age to the media in what is a clear passive aggressive move, you do something about the offensive line in hopes of extending his career since you yourself admit his age is "not ancient". Just a thought.



He was asked. It wasn't random.



Q: With Eli at age 36, do you feel there is a little more urgency to add a player or two around him?



A: Of course. Everybody has a job. Eli has a job to do and everyone around him has a job to do. 36, I don’t think that is ancient for a quarterback. I think he is probably on the back nine, but I don’t think that is ancient for a quarterback, and he is taking care of himself really well, and I thought he finished the season strong. I thought he was in a really good rhythm last night. We were protecting, running the ball a little bit, he was hitting guys, and we just had some untimely drops right there that hurt him.

In comment 13318900 moespree said:He was asked. It wasn't random.Q: With Eli at age 36, do you feel there is a little more urgency to add a player or two around him?A: Of course. Everybody has a job. Eli has a job to do and everyone around him has a job to do. 36, I don’t think that is ancient for a quarterback. I think he is probably on the back nine, but I don’t think that is ancient for a quarterback, and he is taking care of himself really well, and I thought he finished the season strong. I thought he was in a really good rhythm last night. We were protecting, running the ball a little bit, he was hitting guys, and we just had some untimely drops right there that hurt him.

If Eli is on the "back nine" then Flowers is playing mini-golf and the two buffoons, Newhouse and Jerry, are the grounds men. Way to go, Reese.

this thread is sad TexasGmenFan : 1/9/2017 10:18 pm : link i don't even wanna think about post Eli time. and we will all think the following things in hindsight:



1. how fucking lucky we were to have a true franchise QB for a decade plus



2. how unlucky we really were with fluke/dumb injuries or otherwise to offensive playmakers through Eli's prime (Steve Smith, Nicks, Cruz, Wilson, Plax, etc...)



3. how asinine it was that we couldn't rebuild an OL that for a couple year stretch was one of the best in football and get said franchise QB a legit TE weapon over the course of his prime. there is no excuse for a team with Eli Manning to miss the playoffs 6 times in 7 years in the prime of his career. a travesty.





It's not just BBI thread click bait; it's all over the internet. If Reese is using the term "back nine," that's really telling. (And talk about throwing Eli under the bus.) No one in the Steelers organization talks like that about Ben; the Chargers don't talk like that about Rivers.

Eli still has time and I dont think Reese's comment about back 9 is as bad as people are making it out to be. All it means is that based upon his age, he is beyond the mid point.

I also think it would be a mistake to go draft a QB just because Eli is 36. We need the right QB, not another Nassib



I also think it would be a mistake to go draft a QB just because Eli is 36. We need the right QB, not another Nassib

Jarrad Evans and Josh Hobbs are two day three QBs that BYG could look at

we are still 2 years away from drafting Eli's replacement.

The truth of the situation is that there's no way to easily transition Ten Ton Hammer : 1/9/2017 11:25 pm : link to the "next QB".



You either tank in a year with a good QB crop, or string together a bunch of years with projects and journeymen. The concept of planning for the next QB is a crapshoot. The odds that they draft a 3rd-4th round QB that eventually takes over is rather ridiculous.

The debate for the next qb will go on forever, the Giants need to find an Eli clone. I don't want to see them draft a BobIII, I want a pure pocket passer that has some mobility, like Aaron Rogers.

Draft a tackle high. Geez, didn't we just do that. Ninth overall pick. How's that working out?



I agree about drafting a tackle early, but I would also sign a free agent with some mileage on him, but decent in pass protection. If things don't go right with the draft, let the vet fill in for a year or two while Spags and Jerry sort out the final positions of all those high round draft choices.



You know Jerry is going to be very reluctant to give up on a ninth overall pick. If Flowers could be moved to guard than Jerry would save face and Flowers would have a much better chance of succeeding if he's not stuck out on the end with tackles and linebackers and defensive backs all trying to run around him.



Just my thoughts. You just can't assume, no matter how high chosen, that a draft choice is going to make it to the pros.



In comment 13318878 Dry Lightning said:Draft a tackle high. Geez, didn't we just do that. Ninth overall pick. How's that working out?I agree about drafting a tackle early, but I would also sign a free agent with some mileage on him, but decent in pass protection. If things don't go right with the draft, let the vet fill in for a year or two while Spags and Jerry sort out the final positions of all those high round draft choices.You know Jerry is going to be very reluctant to give up on a ninth overall pick. If Flowers could be moved to guard than Jerry would save face and Flowers would have a much better chance of succeeding if he's not stuck out on the end with tackles and linebackers and defensive backs all trying to run around him.Just my thoughts. You just can't assume, no matter how high chosen, that a draft choice is going to make it to the pros.

All I can add is DG : 1/10/2017 1:34 am : link thank you Ernie Accorsi.



Not sure if the OL/TE/FB situation is entirely on Reese. The scouting/personnel people are responsible as well.



This team made the playoffs bc of defense and an all-world WR. To me, that's not a formula that's repeatable consistently. I haven't seen evidence that Reese can fix the offense. The Giants have serious weaknesses at OL, TE; no FB, no big WR, and need a FS (not convinced D. Thompson can do it.) They need a dynamic RB also. Perkins is a decent RB who took advantage of a lot of opposing defenses playing nickel regularly against the offense. That's a lot to solve in one off-season.

Wow The GM says his 36 year old quarterback s career is more than 50% over and fans us it as a prelude to attack him.





I wouldn't spend a high pick on a QB a late round project? ok. But it's still time to get assets that can contribute now and try and win one more with Eli. Worry about the next QB when Eli hangs them up.

Don't necessarily agree.



Looking at the playoff teams Green Bay took Rodgers in the twenties. Seattle got Wilson in round 3. Prescott looks useful, also round 3. Oakland got Carr in the second round. Brady was in the sixth. Osweiler was a second rounder.



So looking at those teams you can find success without having a top ten pick. Obviously a lot of the teams in the playoffs do have a high pick like a Manning, Roethlisberger, Stafford, Smith (although he was a FA). But whilst it is not easy it is perfectly possible to get a later round QB to carry your team.



Look at the Skins, they took both a top 3 stud and a later round guy. Who is going to get paid this year? In comment 13319083 Ten Ton Hammer said:Don't necessarily agree.Looking at the playoff teams Green Bay took Rodgers in the twenties. Seattle got Wilson in round 3. Prescott looks useful, also round 3. Oakland got Carr in the second round. Brady was in the sixth. Osweiler was a second rounder.So looking at those teams you can find success without having a top ten pick. Obviously a lot of the teams in the playoffs do have a high pick like a Manning, Roethlisberger, Stafford, Smith (although he was a FA). But whilst it is not easy it is perfectly possible to get a later round QB to carry your team.Look at the Skins, they took both a top 3 stud and a later round guy. Who is going to get paid this year?

If one is there fine. Big Blue '56 : 1/10/2017 8:43 am : link Eli is physically fine and like Brady, Brees, probably Rivers, he'll play possibly to 40 or beyond if he wants to. Clock is not ticking as quickly as some think, imo



Peyton most likely would still be playing if the 4 neck surgeries didn't ultimately do him in, albeit it still allowed him to play rather well (save for his last year) for another 3 years..Archie played 15-16 years despite being pounded more times than Peyton and Eli combined..



Count on Eli for at least another 5 years, imv..

I'm conflicted, EA jcn56 : 1/10/2017 8:44 am : link I'm inclined to agree with you, but that's a handful of examples for 32 teams over what, about a decade?



Like always, luck is always going to play a heavy hand. Rodgers dropped like a brick in his draft. Wilson came out during a QB heavy draft and dropped.



There's always the chance a good player will drop, and a gem will be available later on, but there are a lot of damn turnips to be dug up in between.

What a revelation. Main thing is not to be stupid and reach for guys like Ponder, Tannehill, Dalton, Sanchez. Be patient, maybe grab a guy you think you can develop in the middle rounds while Eli is still playing. But don't take a QB who grades out as a 2nd rounder in the 1st round becuase you need a QB. Every team that does that sets themselves back.

I'd bring in Mike Glennon as his back up and take a look at him..... He's not a bad QB and Sullivan knows him well. I'm not saying he's the guy to replace Eli, but he's certainly worth a look. Glennon is a Free Agent this year and we'll need a back up because I'm sure Nassib will be elsewhere looking to compete for the starting job.

As a Tennessee Volunteer fan I have watched Josh Dobbs for four years. He is very athletic, he looks like he's jogging at times until you realize that he is running away from a defensive back. He has been erratic with his accuracy throughout his time at Tennessee but he has obviously continued to work at it. Check out his bowl game performance against Nebraska. He was very calm in the pocket and was accurate on a wide variety of throws.

I think that this aerospace engineering student athlete has the ability to continue to improve in all facets of the



I think that this aerospace engineering student athlete has the ability to continue to improve in all facets of the game with professional coaching and mentoring. He put the Vols on his back in crunch time and he refuses to lose. He could be a winner 2-3 years down the road. In comment 13319077 Sy'56 said:As a Tennessee Volunteer fan I have watched Josh Dobbs for four years. He is very athletic, he looks like he's jogging at times until you realize that he is running away from a defensive back. He has been erratic with his accuracy throughout his time at Tennessee but he has obviously continued to work at it. Check out his bowl game performance against Nebraska. He was very calm in the pocket and was accurate on a wide variety of throws.I think that this aerospace engineering student athlete has the ability to continue to improve in all facets of the game with professional coaching and mentoring. He put the Vols on his back in crunch time and he refuses to lose. He could be a winner 2-3 years down the road.

I dont get people griping MotownGIANTS : 1/10/2017 10:01 am : link with the statement. Good OL bad OL good or bad weapons he is on the back nine, that is a fact.





Like he said he is not ancient i.e. not to old to compete or be a starter on a contending team but the future is around the corner.

jcn English Alaister : 1/10/2017 10:14 am : link I only did the playoff QBs.



If we look at the entire NFL the list is beneath. I drew a line at pick 15 as most teams should be able to get up to 15 if they really need a QB.



The lists are pretty equal. For every Cam, Luck, Eli, Big Ben there's a Flacco, Carr, Dalton, Wilson. For every struggler like an Osweiler, Kaepernick there's a Bortles or Tannehill.



I'm not even including the fact that the top 3 QBs in the game over the last decade (Brady, Brees, Rodgers) were all acquired by players available after the non-playoff picks.







Available after pick 15



Cousins (4th)

Prescott (3rd)

Rodgers (24)

Brees (2nd)

Kaepernick (2nd)

Wilson (3rd)

Brady (6th)

Taylor (6th)

Fitzpatrick (7th)

Flacco (18)

Dalton (2nd)

Osweiler (2nd)

Siemian (7th)

Carr (2nd)





Before 15



Manning (1)

Wentz (2)

Stafford (1)

Goff (1)

Ryan (3)

Winston (1)

Newton (1)

Tannehill (8)

RG3 (2)

Roethlisberger (6)

Mariota (2)

Luck (1)

Bortles (3)

Rivers (4)



Before 15 but then later available by Free Agency / Trade



Palmer (1)

Bradford (1)

Cutler (11)

Smith (1)



Dallas just showed how to transition QB's... Dan in the Springs : 1/10/2017 11:05 am : link first, build a solid OL. No college QB is going to have success with an OL that is giving a 2 time SB MVP fits.



Once the line is established, not only will we have more time to win with Eli, but we will be able to win with a developing QB, a solid running game, and a devastating defense.



It will be interesting to see what the FO comes up with for the OL.

Look at what Eli did last year. HoustonGiant : 1/10/2017 11:45 am : link With less weapons and a better OL. Eli might not be able to throw 75 yds standing still but the "back nine" of his career is still better than a lot of NFL QB's.



Get some studs in front of him and he'll win you a few more Lombardis!!!

They should bring in Matt Johnson, CT Charlie : 1/10/2017 4:15 pm : link the Bowling Green QB with Roger Lewis. Check out his arm. Yeah, he didn't last in the Bengals camp, but what do they know? Kurt Warner (not that I'm a fan) was bagging groceries for awhile, right?

Are you sure you're not overstating that it's "all over the internet"? They're not even talking about it locally.



Plus, unless you follow Steeler and charger media, how do you know what they're saying about Ben or Rivers? In comment 13319010 exiled said:Are you sure you're not overstating that it's "all over the internet"? They're not even talking about it locally.Plus, unless you follow Steeler and charger media, how do you know what they're saying about Ben or Rivers?

That is neither telling, nor throwing Eli under the bus. Matt M. : 1/10/2017 5:15 pm : link At 36, you have to start recognizing Eli's time could is limited. Even if he plays into his 40s, which he said he would like to, he's already played more than half his career. That is simply a fact.



Saying he is on the back nine simple recognizes this fact. It doesn't mean they are looking to replace him. It doesn't mean they are disappointed in his play. It doesn't mean they think he regressed. And, it doesn't mean they feel it is imperative to draft a QB this year.



What is does mean, is they need to start thinking about the future of the QB position and how they want to approach it. Part of that process will probably include Eli himself.

Eli should show up to Training Camp in shelovesnycsports : 1/10/2017 5:49 pm : link a Golf outfit complete with clubs and a golf cart.

lot of cognitive dissonance on this thread mdc1 : 1/10/2017 8:18 pm : link .

Well, he's right of course... trueblueinpw : 1/10/2017 10:16 pm : link I think JR is a good GM, maybe even very good. But to me, when I watch or read his pressers, JR always seems like a dick. He's right that Elis on the backside of his playing days and he's right that OBJ needs to grow up. But JR always seems like a real dick to me. Thought he was a huge fucking dick at TCs farewell presser. Might be a real nice guy and I'm entirely certain he doesn't give a hoot about anything I have to say, but he seems like a dick.

