Who gets the ax ? .... Manny in CA : 1/9/2017 11:33 pm The lesser lights are easy to guess. My take on the more conspicuous ...



* JPP - They won't pay what he will ask



* Cruz - We still love him run he can't run anymore



* Newhouse - Stop-gap player, they MUST find better; my guess Flowers will move to RT and they will draft/trade for a top-tier LT



* Jerry - Looks like mauler, plays like a teddy bear



Then ....



* Donnell - He's afraid to get hit



* Wade - They keep trying to use him, he simply can't play



* Beatty - I had hopes for him, when he came back, but I guess he's done



* Rainey - Vet player making rookie mistakes



* Berhe - All he can do is hit people with his head





Manny Marty866b : 1/9/2017 11:35 pm : link I'm OK with Newhouse and Jerry back for veteran depth. You are correct about the rest of your list. i would say adios to all.

We aren't drafting another BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/9/2017 11:36 pm : link Tackle, maybe a guard in the second.

I'm not sure about Newhouse and Jerry. We're in a bind there. yatqb : 1/9/2017 11:38 pm : link Both are backup level players, but we have NO depth on the OL, and it will be quite a task to add one to two starters AND two backup offensive linemen in one offseason.



I think that Reese will try to re-sign JPP, but if his desire is to be paid like Vernon I too think he's gone.

Well, you talked me into it ... Manny in CA : 1/9/2017 11:45 pm : link

Jerry & Newhouse stay as BACK-UPs; but no way in heck should we run those two out as starters, on opening day.



Left Tackle - Tell me that isn't a screaming need !! We just can't live with Ereck Flowers horse - collaring DEs anymore.





How about Sullivan? area junc : 1/9/2017 11:45 pm : link I can't for the life of me imagine Ben McAdoo actually wanted Mike Sullivan at OC. Did he even know him? Why would he want somebody he didn't know, who didn't know his scheme?



Losing Langsdorf was a blow, I think Ben wanted Philbin, but Sullivan was forced on him. Dumb move. Get a guru in here.

LT in FA BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/9/2017 11:50 pm : link Guard via draft depth via FA.

Bottom line ..... Manny in CA : 1/9/2017 11:51 pm : link

Jerry did a great job of fixing a horrendous defense in one year (with the draft and free agents) ...



He needs to fix the O-line in 2017.

JPP is coming back - a key to the defense. Tom in NY : 1/10/2017 12:45 am : link He's a Pro Bowl level player, and perhaps All Pro this season if he had not been injured.



Newhouse & Jerry are depth only players that were forced into starting positions, unless they are willing to play for league minimum I would not have either back.



Everyone else on your list are fully expendable.



I have loved Victor Cruz and cheered for his comeback, but it's time to say goodbye.....and listening to his postgame interview last night makes me want to expedite his departure (i.e. "next question" when asked about their trip to Florida).

I'll add one more... Tom in NY : 1/10/2017 12:46 am : link Harris.



Tough guy, good special teamer, but bad decisions and lack of speed do not equate to the contract he is due for '17.

JPP isn't going anywhere IMO Bluesbreaker : 1/10/2017 12:52 am : link He will take a hometown discount did you notice our pass

rush dissipate . The Offense needs the top 3 Picks at least

unless an edge rusher is too good to pass on ...

Agree with the rest .

Unless we actually old man : 1/10/2017 12:52 am : link get and develop one of the few LTs in the draft quickly, or trade way up for the 2-3 1st rounders, the draft is poor at that spot, and FA even worse.

I think JPP stays, Jerry/New house backup, somewhere; everybody else, adios.

Axe's fall on signed players; Retention / Re-Signing is up to both the SGMen : 1/10/2017 12:58 am : link team and player, if they can agree.



My gut tells me JPP will get money from someone else, big money, and Giants will have to think hard whether it is worth paying him huge dollars when he really hasn't been healthy overall during his career!



I think we figure out ways to re-sign DT Hankins, LB Robinson and OT Newhouse (backup at 4 positions potentially).



I think we lose RG Jerry if he can get starter money elsewhere.



Cuts: WR Cruz, LB JT Thomas and RB Jennings are all cut. I wouldn't mind bringing JT Thomas to camp at league minimum plus incentives as he is FAST and can cover but he is always hurt.





I'm done with Jerry and Newhouse SHO'NUFF : 1/10/2017 1:31 am : link enough is enough of that shit.

RE: I'm done with Jerry and Newhouse Optimus-NY : 1/10/2017 1:41 am : link

Quote: enough is enough of that shit.





Word. Only way they're back is as backups. In comment 13319316 SHO'NUFF said:Word. Only way they're back is as backups.

So, sorry, but I gotta ask: Why won't Jerry keep JPP? SB 42 and 46 and ? : 1/10/2017 1:52 am : link 1) Management really admires him for the way he got back on the field last season and contributed, and they really loved the way he came in this year with his attitude and work ethic.



2) If JPP wasn't as good this year as in 2011, he was real close. Seven sacks, three forced fumbles, seven passes batted away at the line, and all kinds of hurries. JPP was the one usually drawing the double teams.



3) With JPP and all the other talent that was added to the defense, it was second in points allowed in the whole league. JPP is arguably the best of the best of the front 7. We have the chance to be as good as Parcell's best defenses. How could any Giant fan not get excited about that?



4) What is with all this fan concern about over paying a player? When the Giants were terrible in the 70s, the fans were all complaining about the cheapness of management in not spending enough for the players. Now we have fans who are telling management not to overpay for great players who can win championships? By all that I've read we have plenty of cap space with JPP and Hankins the only important free agents. More cap to come when they sadly release players like Cruz (who doesn't seem to have faced the reality of his situation yet).



Sorry. Had to do that rant.

RE: RE: I'm done with Jerry and Newhouse Big Blue Blogger : 1/10/2017 2:14 am : link Quote: Word. Only way they're back is as backups.

Optimus: You read between the lines of NYG contracts as well as anyone here. Their contracts suggest that Jerry and Newhouse were supposed to be the sixth and seventh men, roles for which I think they were well-suited. Other options failed, and we were left with them starting on the right side. I doubt the Giants - or anyone else - will offer them starter money. The hard part is finding better players. We might already have them (Hart and Jones, or Flowers moving to RT), but those options don't seem to inspire much confidence either. Optimus-NY said:Optimus: You read between the lines of NYG contracts as well as anyone here. Their contracts suggest that Jerry and Newhouse were supposed to be the sixth and seventh men, roles for which I think they were well-suited. Other options failed, and we were left with them starting on the right side. I doubt the Giants - or anyone else - will offer them starter money. The hard part is finding better players. We might already have them (Hart and Jones, or Flowers moving to RT), but those options don't seem to inspire much confidence either.

RE: How about Sullivan? Big Blue Blogger : 1/10/2017 3:04 am : link Quote: I can't for the life of me imagine Ben McAdoo actually wanted Mike Sullivan at OC. Did he even know him? Why would he want somebody he didn't know, who didn't know his scheme?



Losing Langsdorf was a blow, I think Ben wanted Philbin, but Sullivan was forced on him. Dumb move. Get a guru in here.

That post contains just enough truth to look plausible, but it doesn't bear close reading. McAdoo and Sullivan worked side-by-side in 2015 as OC and QB Coach under Coughlin, after Langsdorf rejoined Mike Riley in Riley's new job at Nebraska. McAdoo had ample opportunity to assess Sullivan.



I agree that Sullivan's promotion was a ridiculous move: he has no record of success as an OC and little experience in the type of offense the Giants now run; IMO, he gets way too much credit for the blossoming of Eli Manning - which mostly happened while Chris Palmer was here and Sullivan was coaching receivers. As far as I'm concerned, he can't be gone soon enough. But I don't see how you can absolve McAdoo, if you bother to look at the actual timing of Sullivan's return to the team in 2015, as Langsdorf's replacement. Although Sullivan may have been foisted on McAdoo two years ago by Coughlin, there's no evidence that McAdoo couldn't have dumped Sullivan in 2016, along with other Coughlin acolytes like Sean Ryan and Pat Flaherty.



Sullivan does seem to be well-liked among influential members of the organization, from the Maras to Eli Manning. McAdoo probably likes him too. Sullivan is a likable guy, and he fits the image the Giants try to project. Promoting him to fill MacAdoo's previous job was the path of least resistance.



It's OK to say our new head coach made a mistake. Maybe he was guilty of a bit of hubris, thinking he didn't need an offensive genius since he intended to oversee that unit and call the plays anyway, like his mentor McCarthy. Maybe the in-house option simply seemed good enough, at a time when there were bigger problems to solve. What matters now is the next step, not why Mike Sullivan got a chance to keep the seat warm for a year. area junc said:That post contains just enough truth to look plausible, but it doesn't bear close reading. McAdoo and Sullivan worked side-by-side in 2015 as OC and QB Coach under Coughlin, after Langsdorf rejoined Mike Riley in Riley's new job at Nebraska. McAdoo had ample opportunity to assess Sullivan.I agree that Sullivan's promotion was a ridiculous move: he has no record of success as an OC and little experience in the type of offense the Giants now run; IMO, he gets way too much credit for the blossoming of Eli Manning - which mostly happened while Chris Palmer was here and Sullivan was coaching receivers. As far as I'm concerned, he can't be gone soon enough. But I don't see how you can absolve McAdoo, if you bother to look at the actual timing of Sullivan's return to the team in 2015, as Langsdorf's replacement. Although Sullivan may have been foisted on McAdoo two years ago by Coughlin, there's no evidence that McAdoo couldn't have dumped Sullivan in 2016, along with other Coughlin acolytes like Sean Ryan and Pat Flaherty.Sullivan does seem to be well-liked among influential members of the organization, from the Maras to Eli Manning. McAdoo probably likes him too. Sullivan is a likable guy, and he fits the image the Giants try to project. Promoting him to fill MacAdoo's previous job was the path of least resistance.It's OK to say our new head coach made a mistake. Maybe he was guilty of a bit of hubris, thinking he didn't need an offensive genius since he intended to oversee that unit and call the plays anyway, like his mentor McCarthy. Maybe the in-house option simply seemed good enough, at a time when there were bigger problems to solve. What matters now is the next step, not why Mike Sullivan got a chance to keep the seat warm for a year.

JPP is not taking a 'hometown discount'. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/10/2017 6:46 am : link This might his last chance @ a big time contract. He's going where he can get the most $.

Bottom line blueblood'11 : 1/10/2017 6:57 am : link I'd bet my house that JPP will be back with the Giants. When asked if they could sign both Hankins and JPP Reese point blank said he thinks they can. If that's the case then if he decides on only one of the two, then why on earth would anyone think the choice wouldn't be to bring JPP back. And to further the point, his response is all I need to know that ithe choice is simple as the day is long. In no uncertain terms JPP at the very least will be back.





I don't think you know what "gets the ax" means. Diver_Down : 1/10/2017 7:08 am : link Of the players on your list, only Cruz and Berhe are candidates for the "axe". Berhe is still on his rookie deal. Let him play. He's only taking a roster spot if he earns it. Cruz must take a deep pay cut. Also, he needs to understand that he is not a starter, but depth and insurance for Shep. Cruz did well against Greenbay when he was in the slot. It is where he belongs.

RE: JPP is not taking a 'hometown discount'. Simms11 : 1/10/2017 7:31 am : link

Quote: This might his last chance @ a big time contract. He's going where he can get the most $.



Agree....he's going to get his big contract somewhere. Now will other teams with cap space think he's worth what he wants though? Hes had a bunch of injuries in his career and he's not getting any younger. I think the Giants know his value and will offer him a reasonable deal. I'm sure JPP will give them every opportunity to match other offers, as well. Lastly, Reese indicated in his media interview, that he thought there's enough money to sign both Hankins and JPP. In comment 13319364 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Agree....he's going to get his big contract somewhere. Now will other teams with cap space think he's worth what he wants though? Hes had a bunch of injuries in his career and he's not getting any younger. I think the Giants know his value and will offer him a reasonable deal. I'm sure JPP will give them every opportunity to match other offers, as well. Lastly, Reese indicated in his media interview, that he thought there's enough money to sign both Hankins and JPP.

I expect they sign Newhouse LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/10/2017 8:00 am : link for versatile, veteran depth and let Jerry go elsewhere.

RE: We aren't drafting another ArcadeSlumlord : 1/10/2017 8:15 am : link

Quote: Tackle, maybe a guard in the second.



We have two Guards already on the team. Pugh and Flowers.



Anyhow, Manny - I posted in a thread yesterday essentially cutting / not resigning all of those players as well and the "BBI 31337" told me to fuck off or ban me. Reese will explore replacements, I had suggested many of them via Free Agency. They did a good job evaluating FA's last year for Defense, let em do it for offense now.

- ( In comment 13319106 BigBlueDownTheShore said:We have two Guards already on the team. Pugh and Flowers.Anyhow, Manny - I posted in a thread yesterday essentially cutting / not resigning all of those players as well and the "BBI 31337" told me to fuck off or ban me. Reese will explore replacements, I had suggested many of them via Free Agency. They did a good job evaluating FA's last year for Defense, let em do it for offense now. moves - ( New Window

RE: RE: How about Sullivan? jcn56 : 1/10/2017 8:15 am : link

Quote: area junc said:



Quote:





I can't for the life of me imagine Ben McAdoo actually wanted Mike Sullivan at OC. Did he even know him? Why would he want somebody he didn't know, who didn't know his scheme?



Losing Langsdorf was a blow, I think Ben wanted Philbin, but Sullivan was forced on him. Dumb move. Get a guru in here.





That post contains just enough truth to look plausible, but it doesn't bear close reading. McAdoo and Sullivan worked side-by-side in 2015 as OC and QB Coach under Coughlin, after Langsdorf rejoined Mike Riley in Riley's new job at Nebraska. McAdoo had ample opportunity to assess Sullivan.



I agree that Sullivan's promotion was a ridiculous move: he has no record of success as an OC and little experience in the type of offense the Giants now run; IMO, he gets way too much credit for the blossoming of Eli Manning - which mostly happened while Chris Palmer was here and Sullivan was coaching receivers. As far as I'm concerned, he can't be gone soon enough. But I don't see how you can absolve McAdoo, if you bother to look at the actual timing of Sullivan's return to the team in 2015, as Langsdorf's replacement. Although Sullivan may have been foisted on McAdoo two years ago by Coughlin, there's no evidence that McAdoo couldn't have dumped Sullivan in 2016, along with other Coughlin acolytes like Sean Ryan and Pat Flaherty.



Sullivan does seem to be well-liked among influential members of the organization, from the Maras to Eli Manning. McAdoo probably likes him too. Sullivan is a likable guy, and he fits the image the Giants try to project. Promoting him to fill MacAdoo's previous job was the path of least resistance.



It's OK to say our new head coach made a mistake. Maybe he was guilty of a bit of hubris, thinking he didn't need an offensive genius since he intended to oversee that unit and call the plays anyway, like his mentor McCarthy. Maybe the in-house option simply seemed good enough, at a time when there were bigger problems to solve. What matters now is the next step, not why Mike Sullivan got a chance to keep the seat warm for a year.



I do think there was something weird at play with Philbin. Could just be McAdoo's handling of the press, but if you recall a PC back after BM's hiring, a reporter mentioned Philbin joining the staff, at which point BM says 'oh, is he coming? I didn't know' or something to that effect.



It later turned out that Philbin passed on the Giants job to go to Indy.



Maybe Sullivan was just the default after other option(s) were exhausted? In comment 13319337 Big Blue Blogger said:I do think there was something weird at play with Philbin. Could just be McAdoo's handling of the press, but if you recall a PC back after BM's hiring, a reporter mentioned Philbin joining the staff, at which point BM says 'oh, is he coming? I didn't know' or something to that effect.It later turned out that Philbin passed on the Giants job to go to Indy.Maybe Sullivan was just the default after other option(s) were exhausted?

JPP stretch234 : 1/10/2017 8:43 am : link He is not going to get Vernon money because he is older and has been injured. There is however zero reason why the Giants could not res-sign him.



What is this incredible offer out there that these other teams are going to offer him. What is this outrageous number he is going to ask for. 4-50 with 30M guaranteed is easy for the Giants to do. They can give him the largest signing bonus.





RE: Manny Victor in CT : 1/10/2017 8:54 am : link

Quote: I'm OK with Newhouse and Jerry back for veteran depth. You are correct about the rest of your list. i would say adios to all.



me too In comment 13319103 Marty866b said:me too

If they can't resign JPP ... Beer Man : 1/10/2017 8:56 am : link This is supposed to be a deep draft for DEs, so the team should have options.

Huge mistake mrvax : 1/10/2017 9:08 am : link to not re-sign JPP. Huge. He's the best Dline guy on the team. Maybe OV's hand heals and he'll earn his fat contract. We know what we'll get from JPP. Havoc on the quarterback.

The OL Patrick77 : 1/10/2017 9:10 am : link Replacing Jerry, Newhouse, and moving flowers all in one offseason is going to be a rough transition.





JPP should be and will be brought back IMO Rjanyg : 1/10/2017 9:26 am : link A good chance they bring back Hankins also but I could also see the Giants looking to add a little more pass rush from the 3 Tech DT position, maybe through the draft and we still have Bromley who is solid. Reese likes to have depth at the DE position. With Okwara showing ability, Odigizuwa and Wynn still under their rookie deals, investing in JPP is doable.



Newhouse is a versatile 6th linemen and should be brought back. I like what I saw from Keenan Robinson as well. The LB unit was the best it has been since Pierce was here.



Leon Hall did a nice job as well. I would bring him back.

RE: JPP isn't going anywhere IMO djstat : 1/10/2017 9:36 am : link

Quote: He will take a hometown discount did you notice our pass

rush dissipate . The Offense needs the top 3 Picks at least

unless an edge rusher is too good to pass on ...

Agree with the rest . He took discount last season. Won't happen again. He wants to get paid. In comment 13319275 Bluesbreaker said:He took discount last season. Won't happen again. He wants to get paid.

RE: The OL jcn56 : 1/10/2017 9:38 am : link

Quote: Replacing Jerry, Newhouse, and moving flowers all in one offseason is going to be a rough transition.





Not necessarily - it's not as if this line was any great shakes. Starting from bad, there's pretty much nowhere to go but up. In comment 13319517 Patrick77 said:Not necessarily - it's not as if this line was any great shakes. Starting from bad, there's pretty much nowhere to go but up.

what's your issue blogger? area junc : 1/10/2017 10:00 am : link Like I said, Sullivan was forced on McAdoo - there's no way in hell he wanted somebody who didn't know his system, coaching his system. I will never believe that.



Knowing how we do things, it's pretty easy to figure out what happened.



As jcn pointed out above, there was a strange narrative around the Philbin speculation. It was originally reported he was being looked at as OC. Then it was reported a few days later to "hold on - it may be as OL Coach".



My guess (and none of us will really know what happened behind closed doors) McAdoo wanted Philbin as OC, the Giants wanted to give it to Sullivan, and we know who wins that argument. So then McAdoo goes back and offers Philbin the OL Coach job, and he chooses IND instead.

Philbin isn't exactly a NYC guy, if he wasn't getting OC $$$ he would rather live in the midwest.

JPP won't take a home town discount Stu11 : 1/10/2017 10:34 am : link but my strong prediction is he's coming back. He likes it here, the team wants him back and they have plenty of cap room. The guy was playing like a DPOY candidate the last month he was healthy. My bet is he signs a deal that fronts loads a lot of $ the next few seasons and leaves the team protection after that.

JPP won't get what he wants George : 1/10/2017 10:34 am : link anywhere else, either. He had a fine season, but not a dominant one; and the dude doesn't have a full set of fingers. Sorry, but he'll have to lower his price no matter where he goes, which might put him back in Giantsland when all is said and done.



I agree that Cruz, Jerry, Newhouse, Rainey and Harris might go - and I would not weep if they did. But I think Wade will get another shot, and so will Beatty (he's cheap, I believe).



I'm guessing we go OT and Guard in Free Agency, and then draft a WR on Day 2.



RE: JPP won't get what he wants area junc : 1/10/2017 10:38 am : link That's simply not true George - look at what he got THIS YEAR in a prove it deal.



$10M from us. And the Cards offered him $11M.



$10M in a prove it year = at least $15M after proving it. Listen to the Giants - they are already talking publicly about re-signing JPP and Hankins. That's a very good sign.

Re: Cruz Aaroninma : 1/10/2017 11:01 am : link I wonder if there is any school of thought of keeping Cruz because of ODB. Beckham and Cruz seem very close.





RE: RE: JPP won't get what he wants Diver_Down : 1/10/2017 11:05 am : link

Quote: That's simply not true George - look at what he got THIS YEAR in a prove it deal.



$10M from us. And the Cards offered him $11M.



$10M in a prove it year = at least $15M after proving it. Listen to the Giants - they are already talking publicly about re-signing JPP and Hankins. That's a very good sign.



Keep in mind that the Cards offer was without knowing his medicals - sight unseen so to speak. They saw his limited action with a club, and were willing to take the risk then. Now, every team saw what he can do when recovered from his fireworks ordeal. Teams will line up to secure his services. I hope we are at the front of the line. In comment 13319693 area junc said:Keep in mind that the Cards offer was without knowing his medicals - sight unseen so to speak. They saw his limited action with a club, and were willing to take the risk then. Now, every team saw what he can do when recovered from his fireworks ordeal. Teams will line up to secure his services. I hope we are at the front of the line.

I'd rather see DRC stay and re-sign Hankins SirLoinOfBeef : 1/10/2017 11:05 am : link and let JPP walk. Too many injuries.



Draft a DE (Taco Charlton, Solomon Thomas).

I hope JPP gets a big contract someplace else... Dinger : 1/10/2017 11:11 am : link I love JPP and he is an above average DE, BUT his injury history brings down the reasonability of what I expect his contract demands to be. I think there are desparate teams out there with cap space enough to pay him. This year has the feeling of a JR surprise DE pick in the first round of the draft. When considering Harris, I think you have to look at ALL his special teams contributions. Maybe his return game isn't what it was but his coverage ability on punts was outstanding this year. He and Wing make a GREAT duo on punt coverage. And i'm in agreement with some on here who say Burhe is a hitting machine and an injury waiting to happen or already happened. Cut bait. Think someone has to take play calling responsibility besides headcoach and you have to keep Jerry and Newhouse around until you not only have people who can start ahead of them but who can back up at the same level at the same price.

Same thing for Cruz Dinger : 1/10/2017 11:19 am : link I hope he gets a big contract someplace else(Browns?). When I think of he and JPP, I think of the similar situation Tuck was in a few years back and went to the Raiders. I hope they both find a similar deal. I'd like them to bring a receiver with ABOVE league average height. Or at least get a capable TE which brings me to Donnell.



I expect Donnell, Rainey and Wade will be let go. I think there are or will be other players available with similar talent levels at similar prices and the replacements will probably have the same amount of success, but you gotta mix it up sometimes!!!

Need to resign JPP no matter what Sonic Youth : 1/10/2017 11:25 am : link As for Cruz, he has value and while he definitely isn't worth his cap hit, I think he'll stay in NYC for an EXTREME discount. I'd being him back at $1 mil-1.5 next year and see what he's got.



he had a serious injury and it's not beyond the realm of possibility that he needs 2 years to get back into the groove. He did show some moves early in the year, and while he doesn't have the explosiveness to garner separation, I think as a backup slot WR / second slot WR, he can still find the holes in the zone, provided there's a true big bodied WR at the flanker position.

Lets keep giantgiantfan : 1/10/2017 11:25 am : link JPP, Newhouse, Wade and Jerry. The latter 3 are depth. You can't cut Wade if you are also planning on letting DRC go. I want both Wade and DRC back.



Will Beatty is a big fucking mystery. I assume he's done since our offensive line was bad nearly all year and he never came in outside of some special packages. Dude lucked out, 1.1 million to practice and ride the bench on game day.



Everyone else should go.

What makes anyone think blueblood'11 : 1/10/2017 11:54 am : link What makes anyone think the Giants won't bring DRC back??? They'd be crazy not to.

RE: what's your issue blogger? Big Blue Blogger : 1/10/2017 11:59 am : link Quote: Like I said, Sullivan was forced on McAdoo - there's no way in hell he wanted somebody who didn't know his system, coaching his system. I will never believe that.

My issue was that you said they didn't know each other at the time Sullivan became OC, when in fact they had been working together for a year. Sullivan was McAdoo's subordinate in 2015, like Flaherty and Ryan. You actually think John Mara not only protected Sullivan when the others were fired, but forced McAdoo to promote him? Come on. McAdoo had plenty of time to assess Sullivan when they were both working for Coughlin. If McAdoo wanted Sullivan gone, he'd have been gone. Was he McAdoo's first choice as OC? Of course not. But he was acceptable. As jcn56 said, Sullivan was, by all appearances, the fallback, in-house option.



area junc said: Quote: Knowing how we do things, it's pretty easy to figure out what happened.

If any of us knew how "we" (meaning Reese and Mara) "do things", it might be easy. None of us know that, so it's not easy at all. area junc said:My issue was that you said they didn't know each other at the time Sullivan became OC, when in fact they had been working together for a year. Sullivan was McAdoo's subordinate in 2015, like Flaherty and Ryan. You actually think John Mara not only protected Sullivan when the others were fired, but forced McAdoo tohim? Come on. McAdoo had plenty of time to assess Sullivan when they were both working for Coughlin. If McAdoo wanted Sullivan gone, he'd have been gone. Was he McAdoo's first choice as OC? Of course not. But he was acceptable. As jcn56 said, Sullivan was, by all appearances, the fallback, in-house option.area junc said:If any of us knew how "we" (meaning Reese and Mara) "do things", itbe easy. None of us know that, so it's not easy at all.

What is JPP's injury history? SB 42 and 46 and ? : 1/10/2017 12:01 pm : link The record shows that in his first five years with the Giants he played in 80 of 85 games, including the playoff games.



I guess you could call blowing up your hand an injury, but only if you think he's stupid enough to blow up his other hand.

In 2014 McAdoo was hired to fix a broken offense aquidneck : 1/10/2017 12:02 pm : link It's broken again. I hope Sullivan is on the hot seat.

No doubt we should try to sign JPP SomeFan : 1/10/2017 12:03 pm : link and we will have to keep 1 or 2 of the o-lineman that you want to axe. I generally agree with the rest although I still have hope that Berhe can overcome his concussion issues but would not want that to be in exchange for LT health issues for him.

I WISH we could keep JPP .... Manny in CA : 1/10/2017 12:20 pm : link

But the money that it will take to retain DRC & Hankins AND rebuild the offensive line (which is a mess) is substantial.



The time to start rebuilding the O-line is NOW. Eli only has 2-3 years left at best. We can make a couple serious runs in that time (and probably more importantly prepare the stage for Eli's successor - we need to learn that lesson from Dallas).



Money best spent would be on a stud left tackle (probably free agent) and a very high draft pick for right offensive guard.