Giants Need a Bad Ass RB. I Like Leonard Fournette. TC : 1/10/2017 12:44 am



How about a 6'1" 236lb RB who can flat out FLY! Who has excellent balance, vision and loves to run over tacklers?



There are plenty of good RB's who are quick but lack long speed. Not Fournette, he just keeps going faster!



If you like giantsfan44ab : 1/10/2017 12:46 am : link Fournette you should root for the jags or the jets because he's not making out of the top 5-6 picks.

Fournette behind this offensive line would look like his Alabama shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/10/2017 12:47 am : link game films... no room or production of any kind.

D'Onta Foreman Bluesbreaker : 1/10/2017 12:49 am : link Fall right into our laps we wont sniff Fournette or Cook



I really don't see illmatic : 1/10/2017 12:52 am : link the Giants taking a RB in the first. They like Perkins and probably think he can be the main guy next year. The only way I see them going that high with a RB is if they really like the value at 23 and if they're getting rid of both Jennings and Vereen.

Can we get a bad ass Oline first? Tom in NY : 1/10/2017 12:53 am : link Currently the Giants Oline is the worst in the NFC East, and it's not close.



All 3 teams in the NFC East will be better next year.



In order for the Giants to duplicate or improve upon this years' results, they are going to need to get this Oline to function much better.



They need 2 new starters, and move Flowers to either RG or RT before they worry about additional RBs.

If Reese were to select another first round RB jcn56 : 1/10/2017 1:00 am : link in particular after this season, the BBI hamsters wouldn't even die, they'd spontaneously combust.

The Giants drafted two OT's in the first round . . . . TC : 1/10/2017 1:08 am : link and got two good OG's. (Pugh and Flowers.) Maybe they should fork it up for a RB and get a good RB. It's a no-brainer that this team needs to upgrade the OL, but this team is also woefully bereft of real play-makers. If the Giants can add next season two of the three among a real #1 WR, a stud TE and/or a stud RB you'll see a whole new offense.



Even if you Giants : 1/10/2017 1:08 am : link Don't know football pretent you do. Giants are not taking a Rb in the first round

I'm good with RB, if it passes the BPA test jcn56 : 1/10/2017 1:10 am : link obviously, with some need mixed in the way the Giants do it.



Having said that, me being OK with it doesn't change reality, which is that this place will literally explode in anger.



I doubt it'll happen though, because I doubt we'll see BPA at RB at 23, the better ones will be long gone by that point.

RE: Even if you TC : 1/10/2017 1:10 am : link

Good point! Teams never draft RB's in the first round.

Good point! Teams never draft RB's in the first round.

RE: I'm good with RB, if it passes the BPA test TC : 1/10/2017 1:22 am : link

Quote: obviously, with some need mixed in the way the Giants do it.



Having said that, me being OK with it doesn't change reality, which is that this place will literally explode in anger.



I doubt it'll happen though, because I doubt we'll see BPA at RB at 23, the better ones will be long gone by that point.

Some people think this year will be a good year for RB's and RB's tend not to go as high relative to their talent as some other positions. I'm not suggesting Fournette will still be available when the Giants pick in the 2nd, but some pretty good RB's can usually be had in the 2nd and 3rd, particularly when there's a decent number. Two that come to mind are Tiki and Le'Veon Bell.



Bottom line is, you never know when a RB is going to get taken.

RE: The Giants drafted two OT's in the first round . . . . 81_Great_Dane : 1/10/2017 1:56 am : link

RE: RE: The Giants drafted two OT's in the first round . . . . TC : 1/10/2017 2:11 am : link

Quote: In comment 13319299 TC said:





Quote:





and got two good OG's. (Pugh and Flowers.)



I keep reading this. Serious question: What evidence is there that Flowers is, or will be, a good guard? He hasn't played there in the pros. Why is the move inside a given?

Of course it isn't a given, no one can predict the future. But he's got a very good skill set for an OG, and it's common for OL's who can't hack it at OT to move inside. So neither is it far fetched to suspect that is what will happen as he's clearly struggled all season at LT.



We'll see, but he looks like a good guard to me.

RE: D'Onta Foreman? chris r : 1/10/2017 7:04 am : link

Quote: I watched some film. He looks like Ron Dayne 2.0. I'm not interested. We'll see if the Giants are.



Won't matter with this shitty offense Rflairr : 1/10/2017 7:38 am : link .

I like Foreman but not too early. Heisenberg : 1/10/2017 7:57 am : link Reminds me of Jacobs a bit in that he's big strong and fast but not very shifty.

Dallas formula for success worked because 5BowlsSoon : 1/10/2017 8:10 am : link They have the best OL in football. Put that guy on our team and it won't be nearly as sexy.



We need to replace Jerry Reese with George Young to assure us that we only draft LARGE bodies first.

RE: He's too dead. clatterbuck : 1/10/2017 9:03 am : link

Quote: .

Fournette ryanmkeane : 1/10/2017 9:03 am : link is probably not lasting until the 10th pick, let alone 23rd

He's an amazing back Giants2012 : 1/10/2017 9:15 am : link Couldn't care less for an Elliott or so many historically but Fort is amazing.

RE: OL JonC : 1/10/2017 9:17 am : link UFA before draft, gents. The draft is about the future moreso than the now.



Would you pass over a pass rusher JonC : 1/10/2017 9:25 am : link for an OL of likely lesser value?



Not me.



Foreman is a beast. ryanmkeane : 1/10/2017 9:31 am : link There's a guy I'd take in the 2nd if he was still around.

RE: Foreman is a beast. Giants2012 : 1/10/2017 9:47 am : link

Quote: There's a guy I'd take in the 2nd if he was still around.



RE: RE: Foreman is a beast. HoustonGiant : 1/10/2017 11:00 am : link

Quote: In comment 13319550 ryanmkeane said:







He's not a Ron Dayne? Maybe I'm wrong but he seems to run through huge holes which won't be there in the NFL, especially our line.



I like Cook more than Fournette. arcarsenal : 1/10/2017 11:10 am : link Neither is going to be on the board when we pick.

Not a chance this guy lasts into the twenties ghost718 : 1/10/2017 11:16 am : link Might as well clear that up

Don't care who you have back there.... Doomster : 1/10/2017 11:30 am : link This OL has no push at all for one lousy yard....



We have drafted three guys.....



Pugh? Started as RT....good first season, poor second season, solid, nothing more at LG.....



Richburg? Played out of position first season, had a good second season, but this year didn't look like the same player as the previous season...he looks terrible as a run blocker, and is average at best as a pass blocker.....



Flowers? how in the world have two different OL coaches, not corrected this guys's technique? I have NEVER seen this guy stick a pass rusher dead in his tracks...from the snap of the ball this guy is back pedaling....and then there are mental issues...how many times has he put this team in a hole with penalties? He obviously, is not a LT....



So how has Reese done with the OL over the last 5 seasons? How about an F?



Obviously, drafting has not worked....and his free agent record with OLmen is nothing to hang your hat on....



We went into this season with this Ol, no blocking TE, and no FB.....is it any wonder Eli had no time? Is it any wonder this OL could not convert third and one's?



A RB is the answer, only if he is the second coming of Earl Campbell...

Everyone Says Fix The OL First... Jim in Tampa : 1/10/2017 11:45 am : link But any coach will tell you that an OL will feed off of a great RB and inspire the linemen to take their game to another level.



Draft or sign another OL or two, but don't pass on a great RB with the flawed thinking that they won't be able to run behind this line.

Fournette would be great SomeFan : 1/10/2017 11:56 am : link but if not him, an RB with an attitude and size and/or strength would be great. Perkins is fine but he can't carry the load alone.

RE: Everyone Says Fix The OL First... SomeFan : 1/10/2017 11:59 am : link

Quote: But any coach will tell you that an OL will feed off of a great RB and inspire the linemen to take their game to another level.



Draft or sign another OL or two, but don't pass on a great RB with the flawed thinking that they won't be able to run behind this line.



Agree with this. I think getting an RB and TE with toughness would bring this offense a long way even with the same O-line. My view would be to try to get O-line help in FA and draft TE and RB. This is a good draft for TEs; we have to get one in first three rounds. In comment 13319867 Jim in Tampa said:Agree with this. I think getting an RB and TE with toughness would bring this offense a long way even with the same O-line. My view would be to try to get O-line help in FA and draft TE and RB. This is a good draft for TEs; we have to get one in first three rounds.

Totally disagree.... Doomster : 1/10/2017 1:41 pm : link RE: Everyone Says Fix The OL First...

SomeFan : 11:59 am : link : reply

Agree with this. I think getting an RB and TE with toughness would bring this offense a long way even with the same O-line.

RE: I really don't see Beer Man : 1/10/2017 2:06 pm : link

Quote: the Giants taking a RB in the first. They like Perkins and probably think he can be the main guy next year. The only way I see them going that high with a RB is if they really like the value at 23 and if they're getting rid of both Jennings and Vereen. Agree. If there is a solid RB in a later round, I can see the team drafting one, but other than Wilson, Jerry has almost always waited until later in the draft to take a RB. In comment 13319277 illmatic said:Agree. If there is a solid RB in a later round, I can see the team drafting one, but other than Wilson, Jerry has almost always waited until later in the draft to take a RB.

Leonard Fournette vs Wisconsin this past season. TC : 1/10/2017 2:22 pm : link



But as odd as it is to say about a rock-em, sock-em RB, I think he needs to toughen up a bit to play in the NFL. A little too tentative at times.



RE: Leonard Fournette vs Wisconsin this past season. giantsfan44ab : 1/10/2017 2:53 pm : link

Don't get too attached he's going top 5.

Quote: It's always more informative to watch plays over an entire game. Two quick things about Fournette; first is that he becomes much more effective as the game goes on. Secondly, he looks to have really nice hands! And that's very encouraging!



But as odd as it is to say about a rock-em, sock-em RB, I think he needs to toughen up a bit to play in the NFL. A little too tentative at times. Video - ( New Window )



With Fournette BigBlueinChicago : 1/10/2017 3:06 pm : link let's say by some miracle you get him. How are you going to use him?



He appears to be an RB in watching him the last 2 years that needs a head of steam to fire through the line and then get his yardage. He's a single back or out of the power-I



Are you going to be an offense running shotgun draws and trap plays for him instead? He wasn't doing that as LSU. Now you are going to change his running style in the pros?



Are the Giants going to cut back on their shotgun usage? Seems unlikely. So how does this work?









RE: RE: Leonard Fournette vs Wisconsin this past season. TC : 1/10/2017 3:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13320228 TC said:





Quote:





It's always more informative to watch plays over an entire game. Two quick things about Fournette; first is that he becomes much more effective as the game goes on. Secondly, he looks to have really nice hands! And that's very encouraging!



But as odd as it is to say about a rock-em, sock-em RB, I think he needs to toughen up a bit to play in the NFL. A little too tentative at times. Video - ( New Window )







Don't get too attached he's going top 5.

I repeat, nobody knows where these guys will go. There are years when a team falls in love with a RB with his abilities and production and grab one high. There are other years when the same RB slides far further than those who know the future with certainty ;-) predict, and they even fall out of the first, and sometimes second round. If, as it now looks, there will be a fair number of good RB's, that argues for RB's going later than they otherwise might.



I like Fournette, but I also see holes in his game. I don't see him likely selected among the top 5, though he might be, I do see a very real possibility he could slide down to the end of the first, or even, top of the second.

RE: With Fournette TC : 1/10/2017 3:25 pm : link

Quote: let's say by some miracle you get him. How are you going to use him?



He appears to be an RB in watching him the last 2 years that needs a head of steam to fire through the line and then get his yardage. He's a single back or out of the power-I



Are you going to be an offense running shotgun draws and trap plays for him instead? He wasn't doing that as LSU. Now you are going to change his running style in the pros?



Are the Giants going to cut back on their shotgun usage? Seems unlikely. So how does this work?







It's hard to know what he'll be asked to do as a pro. Rarely are players drafted into a system that's identical to what they did in school. He's big, fast (As in fast enough to stretch the edge.) has good vision and fair athleticism. As I said, he needs to toughen up at the P.O.A. and be more decisive. And better at picking up blitzes.



But since he's going top 5 ;-), I guess some clubs think he can play anywhere!

Mid-Round Backs Nomad Crow on the Madison : 1/10/2017 6:00 pm : link There are a number of 4-6 round backs who would be excellent complementary backs to Perkins. Samaje Perine (probably 3rd round), Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, Wayne Gallman, Kareem Hunt, James Conner are all capable, cost-effective backs that the Giants might very well be intrigued by. If D'Onta Foreman drops to the third round, I might consider him there, but not before. Too slow to the hole, very little wiggle or change of direction.