Deshaun Watson ajr2456 : 1/10/2017 6:32 am If they filled enough of the holes in free agency, and Watson was sitting there at 23 I'd take a long hard look.



Guy stood in, took all the hits. Made all the throws. He's a legit NFL QB and being able to learn for 2 years would he huge for him.

He's not going to be there SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/10/2017 6:39 am : link at 23.

Not a fan of Giants2012 : 1/10/2017 7:38 am : link I think he likes to run too much.

Obviously last night changes things but most had him going mid to late first. Probably won't be there though.

Guy is going high and is very good Patrick77 : 1/10/2017 8:18 am : link My only question with him is I only watch Clemson maybe 5 games a year at most. Is their offense at all like a pro offense? I thought the sidelines made all the calls there.

I somehow get the impression the Giants next QB jcn56 : 1/10/2017 8:20 am : link won't be the high pick, franchise QB type. I don't think there are enough of them around anymore, and it seems like other teams (notably Denver, but KC comes to mind) are starting to build elsewhere and use the QB as a complementary piece.



I don't watch much CFB, but from what I've seen of Watson he could fit that model, but he's going higher than we're going to pick.

Watson checks off most of the boxes. Section331 : 1/10/2017 8:26 am : link Big, strong, fast as hell, with a howitzer for an arm. The only questions I have are accuracy and reading defenses, but those apply to any QB coming out of a spread. I pity the team that takes Kizer or Tubrinsky before Watson.

College calls typically come from the sidelines, I could be wrong but I don't think the qbs have radios in the helmet.



College calls typically come from the sidelines, I could be wrong but I don't think the qbs have radios in the helmet.

It's a run-pass spread offense, not a pro offense and he rarely lines up under center.

He's not an NFL qb Tuckrule : 1/10/2017 8:35 am : link He isn't accurate at all he made one good accurate pass early on and then the announcers proceeded to act as if he's Peyton manning. He holds onto the ball forever and he's wildly inaccurate. He's lucky his stud wr bailed him out time and time again. He's going to be a huge bust and I can't wait for the jets to select him

He didn't do what he did last night like Vince Young did Mike in Long Beach : 1/10/2017 8:50 am : link running for a lot of yards. All their offense was on his arm, and he bought time with his legs.



Me likey.

While I have questions about his accuracy, I think "wildly inaccurate" is a bit of a stretch. And he stood in the pocket and took a number of shots last night. I was impressed. That said, teams will have to pay close attention to his workouts and how well he reads defenses.

Guy needs talent around him dep026 : 1/10/2017 8:55 am : link he reminds of Prescott a little. He will throw into traffic. And make poor decisions. His athleticism will be negated at the next level.



Should be a 3rd-4th round pick. Will be taken top 10 and whoever gets him (pick smells like Cleveland, doesnt it?) better have the other pieces in place.

Agree. And unless I read it wrong, Tubrinsky is barely 6 ft tall. I know he won't be there, but I think Watson would be a great choice for the Giants because he doesn't have to play right away. Barring injury to Eli he would have at least 2 years of red shirt time to learn pro offenses.

Agree. And unless I read it wrong, Tubrinsky is barely 6 ft tall. I know he won't be there, but I think Watson would be a great choice for the Giants because he doesn't have to play right away. Barring injury to Eli he would have at least 2 years of red shirt time to learn pro offenses.

Victor, Trubisky is about 6'3 220. Big guy.

This draft a team QB on paper is bad Patrick77 : 1/10/2017 9:05 am : link Trubisky has 12? Career starts and is being considered by some as #1.

Watson is a winner, has the tools and production but to some is inaccurate, might not read defenses, throws interceptions, and plays in a spread.

Kizer has all the tools you want with none of the success.

Kayaa comes from a pro style offense but they question his arm strength, pocket movment, and if he will ever be a winner.

Chad Kelly is a god damn nutjob and looks to run immediately.



And then there is the long list of gimmick and spread QBs I have never heard of who all threw for 6 billion yards.





Victor, Trubisky is about 6'3 220. Big guy.



Yes, size isn't his issue, he needs a ton of work. Maybe a good NFL QB down the road, but he's a project, IMO. Terrible footwork, makes very poor decisions. Good size and great arm, though.

Which is why the NFL can be perplexing. After last season, NFL scouts were hyping him as a potential top pick. What happened between last year and this year? He threw 4 more picks this year. OK, the picks are a concern, but he also threw 90 more pass attempts and 6 more TD's. If Jameis Winston was a top pick, there is no reason Watson shouldn't be. He's at least as good a passer, and a far better athlete.

I can't for the life of me ryanmkeane : 1/10/2017 9:29 am : link figure out why any team would take Trubisky in the top 10. NFL just isn't patient with coaches or records these days. He doesn't strike me as a impact starter right away.

You forgot Jerod Evans. Accuracy was off the charts and so was touchdown to int. rating with over 4000 yards throwing and a ton yards rushing. Only problem is, he can't get past a first read, mostly by offensive design, but he's a project.

Want Watson gone JonC : 1/10/2017 10:00 am : link so he helps push a prospect down to us.



You forgot Jerod Evans. Accuracy was off the charts and so was touchdown to int. rating with over 4000 yards throwing and a ton yards rushing. Only problem is, he can't get past a first read, mostly by offensive design, but he's a project.



I don't view him as a great prospect but who knows. To me there are tons of QBs with the potential athleticism or head for the game unfortunately a lot are likely trapped in a one-read 4 WR offense or are too busy running through dime defenses every week to be developed into NFL starters.

Don't you think a lot college QB's could make it if they could read defenses and were more accurate?

Don't you think a lot college QB's could make it if they could read defenses and were more accurate?



Sure, but the questions NFL teams have to answer is, given the proliferation of spread offenses in college, is a guy accurate enough and can he read through his progressions. Spread offenses help mitigate those deficiencies. Typically one read, and most throws are between the hashes.

I prefer a pure pocket passer with some mobility. Watson is a run GeorgeFox : 1/10/2017 12:42 pm : link first qb, like say BobIII or Colon Crap-o-Pick.

Big? Strong? KWALL2 : 1/10/2017 12:48 pm : link He's not "big". They almost snapped him in half a few times last night.



I wouldn't want him with the first round pick.

I would love this pick and think larryflower37 : 1/10/2017 1:37 pm : link

He could sit behind Eli for 2 or 3 years and learn to read defenses from one of the best.

I think we will be looking for a more mobile QB this time around.

I still think he is a late first rounder.

because of the 5th year option, it would make sense to draft a QB late 1st round.

He could sit behind Eli for 2 or 3 years and learn to read defenses from one of the best.

I think we will be looking for a more mobile QB this time around.

I still think he is a late first rounder.

Rankings out right now are pretty awful IMO.



Kizer talked about as the top QB is crazy, almost as crazy as the others talking Trubisky as the #1 overall pick. I like Watson more than both of them. Even with Watson there are a lot of questions.



The fact that for the rest of their list Walter Football seems to have a hard on for Spread QBs is surprising. The gaudy stats and athleticism is there with a lot of QBs. Very few being listed anywhere have ever even been asked to read a defense or play from under center consistently.

Rankings out right now are pretty awful IMO.

Kizer talked about as the top QB is crazy, almost as crazy as the others talking Trubisky as the #1 overall pick. I like Watson more than both of them. Even with Watson there are a lot of questions.

The fact that for the rest of their list Walter Football seems to have a hard on for Spread QBs is surprising. The gaudy stats and athleticism is there with a lot of QBs. Very few being listed anywhere have ever even been asked to read a defense or play from under center consistently.

Does anyone think there's no way that Watson... Crispino : 1/10/2017 1:55 pm : link has the skills to do what Dak Prescott did this year? In the right situation, I think he could be better. He certainly accomplished more in college than Prescott did. Not saying he'll be an immediate star, but he sure has the skill set.

He's 6'3, 215. Getting hit high and low by guys averaging 240 will generally make it look like you're going to be snapped in half. He took some vicious hits, and popped right back up. He's no 90 lb weakling. Reuben Foster should have been tossed for his egregious head hunting last night. I haven't seen a more obvious example of targeting in years.

He hasn't been measured KWALL2 : 1/10/2017 3:18 pm : link Those aren't big numbers and he'll come under those numbers. Skinny waist and legs. I don't think he's 6'3". Maybe 6'1". He looks like he's 200lbs.



Hes athletic and tough. Nice throwing motion and good arm. Not elite arm strength though. He'll need to change his running style in the NFL.

Agree about Alabama defenders KWALL2 : 1/10/2017 3:20 pm : link They took a few head shots

Yeah, could be size inflation by the Clemson athletic dept, wouldn't be the first time that's happened! I like his arm. He threw a couple of out routes last night that were NFL quality. To me, it's whether he can do it on a regular basis.

On the one hit he did a 540 in the air KWALL2 : 1/10/2017 4:58 pm : link I've never a seen a guy do that. Big guys don't do damn near 2 spins in the air before landing :)



His toughness is impressive. They hit him with some big shots. He runs hard and he came back to make the throws. Great game by the QB. I just don't know if he can hold up in the NFL. Prescott isn't nearly the runner of Watson but he's built to take shots. Watson has an RG3 build.



Clemson has a lot of guys I'd like to add to the Giants offense. I'll take the TE and both WRs.

I watched the tape of the game and the guy was missing all over the place. Accuracy way off. IMO

In the first half, Watson was running for his life and getting hit.... Crispino : 1/10/2017 6:00 pm : link nearly every time he dropped back. That's when his accuracy was off. In the fourth quarter, the protection picked up, and he hit every big throw. Put him behind a good line like Dallas' and I think he could be every bit as effective as Dak.

we need someone in between the statue mdc1 : 1/10/2017 8:16 pm : link that we have and a runner. mobility a tad better than Rodgers that can throw on the run. Something is not right with the way we build olines, not sure what it is but do not expect it to change much.

Wait a year Marty866b : 1/10/2017 9:25 pm : link And trade the house for Sam Darnold.

I don't see a great NFL prospect when I watch Watson. arcarsenal : 1/10/2017 9:31 pm : link I don't think he'll be a bust but I wouldn't spend our first round pick on him. He won't be there anyway.

Per the Clemson coaches, Desaun is a bit like Eli; an additional OC right on the field.

Certainly not a prima donna; humble, great leader and has intelligence (graduated in 3 years) and football smarts.

Per the Clemson coaches, Desaun is a bit like Eli; an additional OC right on the field.

Certainly not a prima donna; humble, great leader and has intelligence (graduated in 3 years) and football smarts.

Your question is the important one. Will his skills translate to the NFL?

Which is why the NFL can be perplexing. After last season, NFL scouts were hyping him as a potential top pick. What happened between last year and this year? He threw 4 more picks this year. OK, the picks are a concern, but he also threw 90 more pass attempts and 6 more TD's. If Jameis Winston was a top pick, there is no reason Watson shouldn't be. He's at least as good a passer, and a far better athlete.



NFL scouting when it comes to QB's is probably the worst and the most inexact.



I watched Prescott for 2 years at Mississippi State and never thought to myself he would ball out in the pros.



NFL scouting when it comes to QB's is probably the worst and the most inexact.

I watched Prescott for 2 years at Mississippi State and never thought to myself he would ball out in the pros.

There are other guys too. Sometimes you just have to get lucky. I mean, look at some of these QB's taken in the 1st half of the draft the last 10 years and you look back now and say "WTF?"

Per the Clemson coaches, Desaun is a bit like Eli; an additional OC right on the field.

Certainly not a prima donna; humble, great leader and has intelligence (graduated in 3 years) and football smarts.

Your question is the important one. Will his skills translate to the NFL?

Boylhart makes the comparison to Eli as well....

There is a little bit of Eli Manning in this kid's overall play. By that I mean, he is calm and quiet with a sneaky competitive nature that challenges him to make big plays in the big games...Both can be as erratic throwing the ball as they are accurate.