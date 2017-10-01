UFA Offensive Line 2017

Thought it would be good to form a list of the top available OL and along with their position now, their age and 2016 salary.
Andrew Whitworth LT 35 CIN TBD $9,000,000 UFA -
Luke Joeckel G 25 JAC TBD $5,300,400 UFA -
T.J. Lang G 29 GB TBD $5,200,000 UFA -
Matt Kalil LT 27 MIN TBD $4,942,650 UFA -
Sebastian Vollmer RT 32 NE TBD $4,187,500 UFA -
Gosder Cherilus RT 32 TB TBD $3,500,000 UFA -
Andre Smith RT 29 MIN TBD $3,500,000 UFA -
Chance Warmack G 25 TEN TBD $3,041,663 UFA -
Ron Leary G 27 DAL TBD $2,553,000 UFA -
Mike Remmers RT 27 CAR TBD $2,553,000 UFA -
Chris Chester G 33 ATL TBD $2,350,000 UFA -
Byron Bell RT 27 TEN TBD $2,250,000 UFA -
Riley Reiff LT 28 DET TBD $1,998,425
Thoughts?
though what's his injury history?
He's the answer at LT if health arrow is pointing up.
Leary at RG, strengthens us and weakens Dallas.
Warmack is a prospect the Giants reportedly liked in the draft.
is definitely intriguing. Had hand surgery this year that caused him to go on IR. Before this year he had only missed 2 games with a sprained knee (2015)
Titans declined his 5th year option back in May
Has Warmack been an impact player? Looks like he missed 2 games in 2015 and then 14 this past season. Would be dicey to sign him.
RG and not RT, that goes out the window.
have been for almost $12million dollars - that is a lot for a guard to it makes sense as to why they declined it.
unless he's a total failure at T. He'll be fine.
within Titans' fans & media conversations
had a torn labrum in hip and had surgery to repair. Seems like he never missed a snap before that. Would be intrigued with him at LT.
With the cap being increased across the board most teams are in good cap space shaped. The one exception is the Cowboys who are already close to $6M over. So given that they already have Collins to play guard Leary can probably be had at the right price but there will be plenty of competition. The Lions are around $40M under the cap, however Lucas stepped in and did a nice job replacing Reiff so that too might be a possibility.
The Giants need to get at least one starter from the FA market, it's imperative. And then turn to the draft to get someone else. If they sign Leary and swing Pugh back to a tackle position than the interior could be Leary-Richburg-Flowers. With Pugh and someone from the draft as the starting Tackles. There's many ways they can go about this, but the bottom line is they need two new starters on that line next season.
A very good player, still young, and plugs a big hole.
Leary, or Warmack at RG but I'm not really enthused by any of those options
has some knee issues that don't require surgery or anything, but it's been documented while he's been at Minnesota. Red flag?
The man is a 2nd team All Pro and Pro Bowl tackle that has played 16 games seasons for years. He's older, but he's been keeping the young guys on the bench because they can't match his skillset. He was given a 1 year contract this past year because their young guys still haven't progressed to unseating the man.
Get him and Eli doesn't haven't to worry about his blindside. Flowers is a RG - protected from speed rushers.
If he's healthy of course.
Luke Joekll? Complete bust? Is Reiff worth a shot?
| The man is a 2nd team All Pro and Pro Bowl tackle that has played 16 games seasons for years. He's older, but he's been keeping the young guys on the bench because they can't match his skillset. He was given a 1 year contract this past year because their young guys still haven't progressed to unseating the man.
Get him and Eli doesn't haven't to worry about his blindside. Flowers is a RG - protected from speed rushers.
Wouldn't mind this almost like Lomas Brown signing
has mostly been a bust. He's played 39 games in 4 seasons and it doesn't appear that he's been that effective when healthy.
for a 2 year deal is a great idea. Lines up perfectly with the short window we have.
| for a 2 year deal is a great idea. Lines up perfectly with the short window we have.
Short window with Eli I mean.
Kevin Zeitler RG
Bengals
Both are young and relatively inexpensive.
It's easier to find guards than tackles in FA.
I don't want a Khalil, been a disappointment in Minn.,
also don't want a 36 y/o like a Whitworth, c'mon.
Unless? As of now, he's a total failure. Notice the narrative of the Giants has changed from "He's our LT" to "we'll evaluate and see if he needs to be moved". Sounds similar to what was said about Pugh before we moved him.
Think the best blocker on the market is RG Kevin Zeitler who you left off the list. He'd be a great fit here - 6'4" 315, turns 27 in March. Started since his rookie year. Runs the full tree as an OL - he can drive, he can pull, he can zone, he can pass pro. He can read defenses. He loves to play football and team is important to him. Organizational fit.
He'll have heavy interest and the Bengals probably can't afford him. He's the kind of guy I can see the Giants going after immediately.
But I feel as though he'd cost a ton. If he stops them from resigning JPP, Hankins, or Pugh, I'm not sure he's worth it.
Leary would be the main one I'd target.
All in all though, some good names on that list, and a chance to improve the line for sure.
What's the story with Joeckel? I know he hasn't lived up to his draft status, but maybe a change of scenery would do him good?
Whitworth, Vollmer, and Leary probably will. Is Leary worth a mega deal? Because that's what you're going to have to pay.
Whitworth is old but can still play. Might be worth a short deal as a stop gap until the younger guys they inevitably bring in are ready.
Whitworth -- Pugh -- Richburg -- draft pick -- Flowers (Flowers/rookie/Hart battle for RG/RT spots)
Re-sign Newhouse as depth. That's an improvement over '16.
I don't know about that, Jon. Kalil struggled mightily even he was healthy (rookie year aside). But yeah, Kalil seems the best of the bunch.
Ron Leary, Larry Warford and Chance Warmack are all upgrades over John Jerry
If I am the Giants, I would seriously consider signing Zietler and Leary. Move Pugh to LT and Flowers to RT.
If we have to let JPP walk to shore up our offensive line, I am doing that in a NY Minute. Zeitler is a natural RG and a very good one. Leary has proven to be a really good LG in Dallas. Our run game up the middle would improve immensely.
LT - Pugh
LG - Leary
C - Richburg
RG - Zeitler
RT - Flowers
will certainly be looked at for RT before guard. Gotta get the most out of his skillset and that should be at RT before G.
.
I agree that he is not moving to guard, not sure he will be fine though. I didn't see progress this season, that's a bit
alarming for the 9th pick of the draft.
Not just fitting our window with Eli, but the man is still a player keeping the young guys on the bench. Not only has he proven to protect the blindside, but he can be counted on for 16 games a season.
I'm with ya, but he will be very pricey.
Sign Whitworth and Vollmer to 2 year deals. The line and offense improves immensely
ever played LT for us? Not sure moving him there with us needing to fully take advantage of Eli's next season or two would be the right move. Keeping Pugh at LG where he has excelled I think is the right choice. He's basically a pro bowl guard.
Before Kalil got injured, he was the best LT in the NFL for a brief period of time. His medicals are clearly the key.
As for Flower, I'm not going to wring hands over him. If they move to OG, it's temporary, and unlikely they do anything they can retard's his progress long-term at tackle.
I don't agree with that. Kalil had a good rookie year (Pro Bowl) and then seemingly dropped off. He hasn't played well since.
Kalil isn't regarded around the league as "great" but he passes the eye test every time I watched the Vikings. He's always good.
knee mostly, and hip.
Medicals.
.
Maybe he has him confused with his brother, the center with the Panthers? I don't know how anybody make that statement about Matt Khalil.
When people were saying he was a 'big loss' for the Vikings this year, I for one started laughing.
"That hardly seems worth it after Kalil graded out as Pro Football Focus' fourth-worst offensive tackle in 2014"
"ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the Vikings are expected to retain LT Matt Kalil.
A perennial underachiever, Kalil has been a popular cut candidate all offseason, and those rumors picked up steam after the Vikings were linked with free agent G/T Kelechi Osemele. Osemele can play left tackle, but Minnesota is reportedly pursuing him as a guard. Kalil could still be asked to reduce the $11.096 million he is scheduled to earn in the final year of his deal, but it looks like he will stay in Minnesota at least one more season."
"Vikings LT Matt Kalil lost first-team snaps to Jeremiah Sirles at OTAs Wednesday.
Asked after if Kalil and Alex Boone are the expected starters on the left side, coach Mike Zimmer said, "I would assume Boone, probably." Kalil is making too much money in the final year of his rookie deal to ride the bench, but Zimmer obviously wanted to send a message. Kalil needs to re-find his rookie form if he hopes to earn a big payday next spring."
He started at LT for Flowers in Week 3 of the 2015 season. I thought he played well. He's also moved over to LT at times in recent years due to injuries and played well.
go with Whitworth or Reiff. Too many medical questions with Kalil, and he's going to want a ton.
No doubt he's never been healthy, but he's also underachieved when he has been healthy
Are better then Flowers. Debatable if he can even play in the league. At left tackle we know he stinks. Anywhere else is a huge question mark. If he wasn't picked at #9 you can make a strong case he would have been cut.
Did John Jerry, Marshall Newhouse and Bobby Hart get cut? Flowers is 22 years old.. next year, after next season he will be 23. Lets give him a chance to finish his rookie deal. He had two years at left tackle and he will get 2 years at another OL spot before he it makes any sense to move on.
He'll be fine? Based on what? He has been awful for two seasons. A real difference maker and game changer kimd of awful. I would give him a shot at RT, but it's looking like G or nothing, as in major bust. His nickname should be Buster.
They have $110 million in cap space. They can afford anything and then some.
break it to you but based on Flowers age size potential combo and was drafted by Reese in the 1st round , hes staying at LT
Honestly , I dont expect see much change in the Oline.
$$ resources will be committed to WR JPP Hankins & K
Based on he's 22 years old and progress at this level isn't always linear. Coaches will get him figured out and how to best utilize him, and I highly doubt it will be at guard.
Patience.
I like Wagner too. I think the Ravens discussed trying him out at LT at one point but decided RT was his best position. This was before they drafted Stanley.
No typo, remember the cap was increased by $30M this year. See OTC link...http://overthecap.com/salary-cap-space/
Leary or Wolmack? Don't mind bringing Jerry back as a backup but we need a RG who can run block.
I will eat crow if the big price tag ones do. With that said we must sign:
#1 Priority above all - get this done asap
Matt Kalil LT 27 MIN TBD $4,942,650
#2 Choice of either
Sebastian Vollmer RT 32 NE TBD $4,187,500
Byron Bell RT 27 TEN TBD $2,250,000
#3 Choice of either in case Flowers is a basket case at RG
Chance Warmack G 25 TEN TBD $3,041,663
Ron Leary G 27 DAL TBD $2,553,000
That's an obscene amount
He's been a bust regardless of health.
Just because he's 22 an progress isn't linear doesn't mean he'll be good.
it's time to leap off the nearest bridge.
The team researched the talent and the character and chose to invest in him, they're not going to pull the plug anytime soon.
Footwork required is totally different. It might slow the game down for him, but if you believe his future is at tackle, you've got to figure out to drill him until it clicks. If you start moving him around, you're probably going to stall his growth, imv. Got to stick with him and drill him repeatedly.
But wasn't Gallery in a similar situation or, was it a different problem with him skill-wise?
Warmack or Leary for one of the G slots.
COMPETITION!
I see lateral movement and good enough feet from EF to play tackle, imo. His issues are keeping his feet moving so he doesn't start reaching when moving laterally. When he starts to lose the foot race I think he panics. When he reaches he tends to drop his head and start grabbing. This is technique that must be corrected so he moves the feet, uses proper hand placement and punch, and can perry his opponents moves. See Bulaga vs NYG ...
I'm no OL expert, but there's been numerous pro tackles who appear slower of foot to me and have been successful in the NFL.
Every indication from NY coaches leading up to the draft were he was very coachable, as they worked him out several times in person before the draft. Drill him until he drops.
Because it gives the Giants both the immediate upgrade at LT they need plus a window to put Flowers at RT and see if they can salvage that draft pick without panicking and moving him to OG. You can do that later if necessary.
unfortunately he's not going to become a technician overnight. asking him to stop doing the things he's been doing his entire career at Miami (who has a pretty damn good OL Coach), and now for 2 years here (under 2 pretty good OL Coaches), may be pounding your head into the wall too. I am not saying anyone wanting him at OT is definitely wrong either.
But he in no way resembles the badass he was coming in here - I'll bet he's been humbled by repeated bad performances. the Giants have been supportive but getting destroyed takes its toll. he even said a couple weeks ago he needed to up his intensity.
We need Mr. Nasty back. I'd move him inside, let him brawl without constantly getting exposed in space. he won't like it at first, but he'll like playing well. when u see him getting blown by, and then bull-rushed, i think he's tied in knots - it's not like he can't handle the bull. inside, the DT's options are limited and he'll know what's coming. I think it could save his confidence and bring his edge back. Will be interesting - obviously supply and demand is a factor (there aren't many good OTs available anywhere).
Flowers at RT? He will get run around again no thanks
Khalil and warmack that would be great in my opinion. Not sure if we could afford both if we resigned jpp and Hankins
That FA list is really not good.
Kalil had a good R season and then was dreadful when played thereafter, to the point he almost gut cut this offseason. Joeckel has been awful at 2 positions when he actually played.
Whitworth is too old, Vollmer and Smith are seriously breaking down
Some of those guys are not upgrades at all - Cherilus, Remmers, Bell
You could take a flyer on Warmack, whose play when healthy has been no better than Jerry. Reiff could be the vet swing T the Giants used to bring in - would Det re-sign him
How much of Leary's play can be attributed to playing between 2 All-Pros for his entire career.
Out of that list, I think Warmack could be had. Joeckel could be had, but is he really worth it
Who should be our (and quite a few other teams') top target. Yes he's not a Tackle. How many elite level OT's really make it to FA? Not many. JR is going to have to figure that out. Being GM isn't an easy job. Zeitler is an animal. Plug him at RG and suddenly we have a strong enough interior.
Flowers at LT has been a failure. They could spin a story to move him to RT if necessary though. Now forget Flowers for a minute. Leary just stands out as an upgrade at guard.
OK, bring back Flowers. The Giants could move Pugh to LT, Flowers to RT and insert Leary at either guard position for 2017.
That's a damn good start that helps 3 Oline positions IMO.
would be fantastic but he'll cost 10M+ I imagine. He'll want to be paid as the best guard in football considering he's 26, and Osemele makes 11.7.
was the 23rd Pick in 2012
just saying
means that LG is a hole, and Pugh is a very good LG. I can't see Pugh moving from that spot. How does moving him to LT improve the OL? It only means our LG is worse.
and unless Reese somehow pries a LT from another team, or scores a trade up in the draft, Flowers likely remains the LT.
You get what you pay for. I get it. Yes Zeitler likely costs a ton but he's far and away better than most, if not all the alternatives mentioned in this thread. If the goal is to build a good to great OL, one which will allow the offense to utilize the entire playbook, you get Zeitler. If the goal is to build a slightly average OL, which limits what you can and cannot do offensively like this past season, then the mediocre at best players we've been discussing above come into play. I think it's safe to assume we'll be addressing the OL in FA this spring. Which avenue we pursue to upgrade will be fascinating to see unfold.
I know the Giants are unlikely to give up on Flowers. Opening the competition up between Flowers and Pugh doesn't have to mean giving up on a first round draft pick though.
I'm not saying they'd do it, but I wish they would. I think Pugh has enough chops to perform well there, and when they drafted him they said the same thing. In limited snaps he performed well, imo. Flowers can ride the pine until he shows enough consistency to beat out Pugh.
Bring in talent for the guard spots and RT.
Anyway, I'd like to see if this could work.
He's already been moved from Tackle to Guard and it's been successful. I don't like the idea of moving the guy who's playing his position at a top level because someone else isn't succeeding at their position. I get how the Giants may not have a choice if the FA market and draft don't break the right way.
When the Giants drafted Pugh they said one of his strengths is his ability to play multiple positions on the line. Pugh already has experience playing LT in college and as a backup. Not sure how resigning Beatty impacted this, but he was Flowers' backup in 2015, and did fine (enough) at it. It is likely that with practice reps he would improve.
I'm not suggesting cutting Flowers or moving him. Just giving him some competition.
Remember that Diehl wasn't a "blue goose" LT, but we were able to be very successful with him holding down the position. Why not see what we're able to do with Pugh in the short term, while still continuing to develop Flowers for the future.
This year the org committed to giving Flowers the position sans competition, let's not do that again. He needs competition, and should be hearing that immediately so that he works his hardest and brings his A-game to camp.
and nothing on our Center?
Richburg had a bad year. It's a good question who looked worst at times, Flowers or Richburg. Eli's needs to be able to step forward, not being forced constantly to move left or right into the rush.
I'm not saying Richburg shouldn't start next year, but it should be an open competition between him and Jones. I think this would be a possible opening day lineup, if we get FA's on the line:
LT Pugh
LG Warmack
C Jones
RG Leary
RT Flowers/Newhouse
a capable starting LT becomes available through trade. I think Flowers will grow and become a probowl player but I think that's at RT. Its not uncommon to see LTs struggle early on. There's still hope.
I'd see what the 49ers want for Joe Staley but I definitely would draft a LT early.
I'm not sure what it would take to get Thomas. I'd rather not give up our 2nd round pick this year, but maybe they could offer a 2nd round pick in 2018? That could probably get it done, no?
Either way that line you propose would be outstanding. We could run right and left!
I would love it if that was our week 1 OL lineup. Unfortunately I think it's more pipe dream than anything else. Just because I don't see the FO going all in on Joe Thomas.
I've been very concerned over LT, but I too have become concerned over C. Is it all scheme, coach, an almost OL group collapse, but WR has fallen so far I wonder if he doesn't have a major muscular issue.
Collapsing the pocket right up the middle; we've seen Eli throw the ball down fast as a spike because a defender was a yard behind get the ball.
Maybe a solid C and a powerful EF at G could help give a running game that'd open up the pass game and protect Eli better/longer.
I hear ya, but I really don't think Joe Thomas is going anywhere. Browns seemed pretty adamant about that. I think its also important for the culture of that team to keep a loyal player like that around. He doesn't want to be traded.
Staley is much more realistic to become available IMO. There will be a new GM and new coach. That team clearly needs to do some serious rebuilding. Stock piling picks and building towards the future would be a smart move for them.
I also don't think Leary goes anywhere. The odd man out on that line will be Doug Free IMO. If I'm them I keep Leary and move Collins out to RT. To me that's a more dominate line than this years line.
Reese loves him some Jerry & Newhouse.
Sad and likely true, Jon.
To the poster who said Pugh would not upgrade the LT position: You're kidding yourself if you think Flowers plays a better LT than Pugh.
